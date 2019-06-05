Does President Trump's trade threat to Mexico have Republican support?

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report," June 4, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RAND PAUL, R-KY: I think there will be some danger to the president that we can actually have a veto disapproval of any new tariffs on Mexico.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: I don't think they will do that. I think if they do, it's foolish.

SEN. ROB PORTMAN, D-OH: I expressed my concern.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And others did, too?

PORTMAN: No one did not express concern, how about putting it that way.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY, R-LA: My concern has to do with the long-term ramifications. The short-term gain is not worth the long-term pain.

MITCH MCCONNELL, R-KY, SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: There is not much support in my conference for tariffs. That's for sure.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: That might be the understatement of the day. The Senate Majority Leader essentially saying that Senator spoke up at the caucus lunch meeting today up on Capitol Hill about the prospect of tariffs with Mexico as that deadline is approaching. You would think that'd be a jittery day for the markets, but it was not. Take a look at the Dow today and previous close, and shot straight up. You know why? Because of this man's comments.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEROME POWELL, FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIRMAN: We do not know how or when these issues will be resolved. We are closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the U.S. economic outlook, and, as always, we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion with a strong labor market and inflation near are symmetric two percent objective.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: The markets read that, got your back, we'll lower interest rates if this tariff thing gets bad. Let's bring in our panel, Steve Hilton is the host of "The Next Revolution" here on FOX News Channel, Susan Page, Washington bureau chief at "USA Today," and Jonah Goldberg, fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. OK, Susan, there does seem to be significant pushback. They were holding back there up on Capitol Hill.

SUSAN PAGE, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF, "USA TODAY": Not a single Republican senator spoke up in favor of the president's plan. People within his own administration opposed it, were surprised and dismayed when he unveiled these threats. Mexico is trying very hard to get everyone to just take a step back. They're going to be meetings, big meetings here in Washington tomorrow aimed at coming to some kind of deal. And in the face and all this opposition within his own part, you would think the president would seek a way to defuse this situation, not impose these tariffs on June 10th.

BAIER: Here is the president and the Mexican foreign minister today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think it's more likely that the tariffs go on, and we'll probably be talking during the times that the tariffs are on, and they're going to be paid.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you view what the administration is doing, what the Trump administration is doing as a bluff just to get to some agreement on the border issues?

MARCELO EBRARD, MEXICAN FOREIGN MINISTER: Friday I can tell exactly what is going on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

BAIER: Friday I'll tell you. Steve, it does seem like Mexico is moving, whether they move enough for the president.

STEVE HILTON, HOST, "THE NEXT REVOLUTION": They're certainly moving physically. They're here, so that's a start. I think that most people looking at this, particularly the president's supporters will say this is great, isn't it? You've got Congress not doing anything to actually sort out the immigration system which everyone agrees is completely broken. They won't change the law. They won't do anything on asylum or anything at all. And then when the president tries to break that logjam by doing something creative, they want to block him from doing that as well.

I think the way we should look at this is to be open-minded. It's a bit of entrepreneurial policymaking as far as I'm concerned. It may have some effect. It doesn’t get the real problem dealt with, which is our laws in our system. But it's got to be Congress that does that, and there's no sign of that happening.

BAIER: Jonah?

JONAH GOLDBERG, SENIOR EDITOR, "NATIONAL REVIEW": Yes, look, I agree. It will come across as creative and entrepreneurial if by Friday Mexico manages to do something that I don’t think they're all that capable of doing, which is stemming the flow of refugees. It will be a great victory for the president.

On the other hand, we are at this very moment, President Trump actually has no trade agreements signed. There's one thing with South Korea, but he has this basically rehashing of NAFTA that is on the books and is supposed to be coming up, and this looks like it could scuttle it.

Meanwhile we are trying to do these trade negotiations with China, which is the other trading partner that makes lots of cheap stuff. And now we are saying we are also going to make stuff from Mexico really expensive, too, which puts a double squeeze on our businesses here at home, which is why this is the first time you've seen Republican senators to a person stand up to the president because it's been terrible for the economy of a lot of these states.

BAIER: They could stand the China fight, and they still are. But, you are right, you haven't seen this kind of --

GOLDBERG: It's a pincer move.

BAIER: -- unanimous kind of pushed back. Here is the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK SCHUMER, D-N.Y., SENATE MINORITY LEADER: I have a feeling that this one just popped into his head. It's clear that lots of people in the administration didn't agree, and I believe that he will back off when faced with the opposition among business, among his own Republicans, and when he sees what a dumb move he has made in terms of dealing with both the border, the American economy, and with any kind of trade agreement he might try to get.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: But Susan, to Steve's point, there are people sitting, especially in the middle of the country, saying why can't Washington do anything? They can't do anything. They can't even pass the asylum thing that both sides agree on. The president is pushing them to do something even if it means this cudgel of tariffs hanging over their head.

PAGE: The other thing to remember is that the president when he announced these tariffs and said Mexico had to cut off, end illegal immigration across the southern border, he didnŸ_Tt set up any metrics for how you measure success, or what was it precisely that Mexico had to achieve in order for these tariffs to be averted? So that makes it possible for him to define victory in a way that enables him not to impose these tariffs. If he wants to get the new NAFTA confirmed, approved by Congress, he's going to have to not launch this new trade war with Mexico.

BAIER: I want to just put up some headlines from the British press, which usually, traditionally is not that friendly. I'm talking not only conservative, but all kinds of press. "Trump tells Queen our fight is against evil ahead of D-Day commemorations," "Treasured friendship," "Somber Donald Trump pay tribute to great, great Queen who inspired the U.K. to defeat the enemy at all costs with the U.S. during World War II," "Donald Trump praises Queen's spirit of dignity," "Trump hails common values uniting U.K. and U.S.," "Donald Trump state banquet speech, U.S. president say Queen embodies patriotism that beats proudly in every British heart," "Donald Trump praises eternal friendship at state banquet." Those are pretty good headlines for Great Britain.

HILTON: Yes, it's interesting. And they captured for me what has been the most serious point to take away from what we've seen in the last few days, which is actually not so much the reception he's getting in the U.K., whether that is big crowds as he claimed or protests, which were very small, as he claimed. It's actually what he's bringing to it, the attitude which has been tremendously positive and enthusiastic about this phrase, the special relationship, which under President Obama, I was in Number 10 when his state visit was there, and were told very clearly, he's not going to say the words "special relationship," so don’t ask him to because you don’t want to be rebuffed. And clearly President Obama prioritized the relationship with the E.U., even Germany. President Trump loves the U.K., wants this to be a great relationship. That's good news all round, I think.

BAIER: I'm not going to get into the numbers of protests and all the different numbers. I'll just tell you this from history. Ronald Reagan when he met with Thatcher, the protests were astronomical because they were pushing back against -- they wanted a nuclear freeze at that time.

Last word on this. Any time you're standing next to a Queen and you have all the pomp and circumstance, that's a good wrapping message for a president.

GOLDBERG: Yes, and Donald Trump does like great photo ops, and this was a great photo op. And he seemed to have comported himself in ways that sort of chagrined his critics, which were hoping for some great embarrassment, which I think is a weird thing to hope for.

BAIER: Next up, Joe Biden's climate change conundrum.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Part of the plan that I think is different than any other that is put forward beyond getting to zero emissions by 2050, put tens of thousands of electric stations along highways. Get these scooters you can plug in. Reduce fuel by changing the wing shape of the aircraft.

Now, how do you pay for all this? There are $1 trillion, 640 billion in tax loopholes. Sometimes you have to use bare knuckles on the fight. The rest of the world is moving ahead to. They are moving ahead while other folks are tweeting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: Joe Biden released his climate change plan today, but talking about it didn’t have a lot of granularity, not a lot of specifics. He sent people to his website. At the website there were at least five, maybe more, cut and pasted comments essentially plagiarized from different groups. And the campaign admitted that and then tried to fix it with putting references. That obviously is an issue for Joe Biden in particular. As you harken back to 1988, the last time he ran for president, and he had a big plagiarizing problem that was in part one of the reasons he had to step down in that race.

What about all of this. Jonah?

GOLDBERG: First of all, if you have a reputation as a plagiarist, and you don’t want to remind people of it, it's not like Joe Biden was sitting there cutting and pasting back and forth, but that staffer should be driven off into the woods and left behind.

More broadly, look, I'm actually more bullish than a lot of people about Joe Biden. I think he's in some ways trying to replicate George W. Bush's 2000 run by coasting on name recognition and positive feelings. And one of the few things that can destroy that strategy, which has been working surprisingly well for him, is when he talks, because when Joe Biden talks, you never know what's going to happen next.

And it's like that feeling when you're walking down a flight of stairs in the dark, and you miss a step. You just don't know where you are going to land. That's what it's like listening to Joe Biden. And he should just keep his mouth shut for as long as he can.

BAIER: But what about walking right into this thing, Susan? For people who cover politics, this is like, wait a second, aooga, aooga.

PAGE: I agree. He's had a stronger start than I think a lot of people expected. He's maintained a big lead in these polls. But if you're worried that it's like walking down a flight of dark stairs and you don’t know where you're going to land, that is not the recipe for a successful presidential campaign, first against 20 Democratic competitors and then against President Trump.

And I think we had a second example of this today where there was an incident that was of no importance, except it was Joe Biden where a woman whispered in his ear, he came out and said, she pulled me to her, making light.

BAIER: I'm going to play that real quick. This happened today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm going to, for you.

(APPLAUSE)

BIDEN: Let's take a picture. We have a little secret going here.

(LAUGHTER)

BIDEN: I want the press to know, she pulled me close. I just want you to know.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAGE: So of no importance, except women have said that he has made them uncomfortable by getting too close, by invading their space, by touching them. And so he can't do things like that that make it sound like he doesn’t take that criticism seriously.

BAIER: All right, Steve.

HILTON: I think those two clips together, the one we just saw and the one earlier when he was wandering around randomly talking about scooters or whatever, he's doing his best to validate President Trump's -- you remember that extra-long the nickname, the sleepy creepy Joe. I think that was not an impressive performance. I think on the substance it's interesting that the Democratic candidates, including him, feel they need an aggressive climate change policy to get through this primary, but the lesson from around the world is an aggressive climate policy is a loser in general elections. Most recently we saw that in Australia where a Labor Party that was heading for victory is now considered to have lost because of its aggressive climate plan.

BAIER: I'm just going to play one more soundbite very quickly. This is no criticism on the president while he's overseas.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I'm not going to say anything negative about the president because he's overseas, and I donŸ_Tt -- when a president is not on American soil, I don't criticize. But my point is, we've embraced an awful lot of autocrats. A guy I know fairly well and met with a lot of times is Putin. He's a thug.

The America I see values basic human decency, not snatching children from their parents or turning our back on refugees at our border. Americans know that's not right.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: That second soundbite, he was in Munich, saying that about the American president.

GOLDBERG: It's not super shocking that he was hypocritical there, but this gets to my point about the George W. Bush strategy of -- George W. Bush ran to restore honor and integrity to the White House, running basically against Clinton. Biden is trying to run as this national unifier guy. It might work, and it's working so far.

BAIER: All right, panel. When we come back, a special pre D-Day remembrance.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BAIER: Finally tonight, a heartfelt tribute.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: To think about all the landing crafts and the ships and all the absolute chaos, and now we've got this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: Paul Bukowski of Loveland, Colorado, is one of thousands of reenactors in France this week. His reasons for the trip, to remember D- Day, are different than most. Paul's father, Henry "Hank" Bukowski, was part of the third assault wave on Utah Beach on D-Day, June 6th, 1944. Paul traveled to France for the first time to walk on the same sand his father did. Instead of taking a picture, he took some of that sand with him. We're going to be seeing those images over the next few days from Normandy, and it will be quite something.

Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for this “Special Report.” Fair, balanced, and still unafraid. "The Story" hosted by Martha MacCallum, starts right now. Overseas as well.

Martha?

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.