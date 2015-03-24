Does president grasp severity of humanitarian border crisis?

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," July 9, 2014. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Kimberly Guilfoyle, along with Bob Beckel, Eric Bolling, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld.

It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

(MUSIC)

GUILFOYLE: President Obama just touched down in Dallas, Texas, amid a growing humanitarian crisis at our border with Mexico. The president continues to refuse calls for a border visit despite holding meetings and fundraisers less than 300 miles away.

Chuck Todd and Charles Krauthammer wonder if this White House understands the severity of the situation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS: They are very much in denial about this. They totally deny this allegation coming from some of us in the media that they don't look like they are on top of the situation. They argue they are very much on top of the situation and the president physically being there isn't a big deal.

CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: The problem is we have a huge problem. The president has done nothing. He either doesn't know what to do or he wants it to go the way it is. He doesn't have a policy. And instead as with everything in this administration, all we talk about is the PR and the language.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Before his visit, Obama seemed to be more focused on beers and billiard as opposed to our borders.

Earlier, Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar took aim at the president for having his priorities out of whack.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. HENRY CUELLAR, D-TEXAS: When he has shown playing pool in Colorado, drinking a beer, and he can't even go to 242 miles to the Texas border, he either can roll up his sleeves and go down the border or he can just look aloof and detached and not go to the border, send surrogates down there and say that he's got everything under control.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: All right. So, here, we got a president who apparently is quite good at billiards and beers, but borders seeming to have a little bit of a struggle with it, Bolling.

ERIC BOLLING, CO-HOST: But the good news for President Obama is he decided to shake Governor Perry's hand and therefore turned this whole trip over to taxpayer's of America. It's three fundraisers in Texas. I think he's going from Dallas to Austin, that they're going to have to pay for. But once they start doing official business, they start to let the taxpayer take over some of the costs. That is really unbelievable.

Maybe that's why he decided to sit down with Rick Perry for a chat, not go to the border, which is what he should be doing. Maybe she should build a golf course and basketball court at the border, maybe that will get President Obama to the border.

GUILFOYLE: Well, he certainly makes being president look like a lot of fun. I mean, when I see this picture, quite a shot.

Dana?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: I think what they are trying to do is just let President Obama be Obama. Like they had a plan for this summer. They were going to have President Obama go out and meet people that sent him letters. That was actually a pretty good PR move, because they were able to build stories and official events as they go through the summer months before the president goes on vacation in August.

This particular picture, I think, is probably -- the White House is saying the president has everything under control. Everything is fine. You at Fox and now, the Democrats, some of them coming out, you can all freak out if you want. The president has got it under control.

Here's the thing I'm concerned about for the president and for the country. Yes, they have a political problem and I think that's making their policy problem to solving their policy problem even more difficult because you have to have both hand in hand. I think what the president should have done initially, accept Rick Perry's invitation, go to the border and then make Rick Perry own part of it. And say, I will do a joint press conference with you.

And it's very -- it would be very unusual for somebody like Governor Perry to be dismissive or degrading towards the president if he's there at the table with him. So, I think that they played it almost exactly wrong. They tried to salvage with the meeting that they are having in Dallas. I just don't think it's enough to overcome their PR problem, which is then swamping their political problem -- their policy problem.

GUILFOYLE: Now, Greg, you're making an interesting face there. Quizzical.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: It's my normal face. I'm always quizzical.

I don't think we should be surprised by this. If he secures the border, then he doesn't have his comprehensive immigration package. This is how it's always been. He wants it to fall apart then you have to have this incredible package.

Flight 370 has more presence than him at this point. He's not there. He's checked out. I prefer to look at President Obama's administration as a bad marriage you had in your early 20s that by 2016, you'll try to get out of and forget that it ever happened and move on.

PERINO: And chalk it up to experience.

GUTFELD: And you have two years left to get through this, Bob. Just two years, if we hold together.

GUILFOYLE: We've both done that.

GUTFELD: But I -- this is the -- this is the number that kills me, $1.8 billion, right, in emergency funding. That's $35,000 per kid. Some of them are gang members. The good news is some of them are adorable. So, that's OK.

But we're paying, we're paying a lot of money for what could have been preventable, but it doesn't matter because we wanted this to happen.

BOLLING: Double that.

BOB BECKEL, CO-HOST: Well, let me --

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: Like $7 billion, $74,000 if you go by 50,000 kids.

GUTFELD: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

BECKEL: I can straighten this all out for you because first of all to start with, you're lucky you missed this, but Dana was trying to clear some of this out from her teeth with a newspaper.

GUILFOYLE: Oh my God.

BECKEL: That didn't work.

PERINO: That was really charming, Bob. You're just like -- you're an amazing --

BECKEL: By the way, it's pool. It is not billiards. Billiards don't have pockets.

The other thing is, I think the White House screwed up here --

GUILFOYLE: You really must not have talking points.

BECKEL: I think -- no, no, no. I do. If I was the advance man for the president, I would send him to the border. In Texas, you can carry a gun without having to have a permit and what you should do is go out and round up about eight 10-year-old girls and put them out in the desert with half a gallon of water and say, "Make it back home, yes you can, you wusses." That's what you ought to do.

Or he could go and dig a fence hole, a hole -- a post for a fence that they are building and the could sing "Old Man River." There's some things key do that would make a difference.

Are you kidding me? Do you think it matters one way or another? First of all, has anybody asked Rick Perry he's been down there, or how many times he's been to his ranch trying to get the racist signs off of there?

GUILFOYLE: OK, Bob, that's uncalled for.

BOLLING: Bob, Rick Perry is going to be on "Hannity" I think tomorrow night from the border. So, he's got -- he's been there, he's going to be there.

You know, Henry Cuellar is a Democrat who said this could be President Obama's Katrina. He's also the one who said this morning on "Fox & Friends," that after he made that comment, he was told to pipe down, shut up and he took his marching orders from him.

BECKEL: Where is his congressional district? I'm just curious.

BOLLING: Florida? Where is it? I don't know.

Where is it? They will tell us in a second.

Texas. All right.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: What's wrong with that? That's where the border.

BECKEL: Yes, that's right. If I were a Texas congressman, I would say the same thing. I believe he's right near down the border.

BOLLING: Chuck Todd, a very liberal reporter as well, basically saying this is -- this is the optics looking bad for President Obama. You can step up, Bob, and say, look, maybe they screwed this one up.

Here's basically President Obama's presidency summed up. He takes a scandal that he's embroiled in and creates another one to forget the last one. You got IRS, the V.A., Bergdahl --

BECKEL: Another scandal? You're suggesting --

BOLLING: Yes, yes. He's the one --

BECKEL: You're suggesting these kids fleeing gang warfare in two countries.

BOLLING: Send them back, Bob!

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: Bob, you're overstating it. It's not all kids fleeing gangs or gang lifestyle. That's an overstatement that is erroneous.

OK, Dana, I want to talk -- go ahead.

BECKEL: I was going to say one more thing. I think that the advance people screwed up again was and the mainstream media didn't do it when they had all those things in Denver with the beer and pool, they didn't cover the fact he took a leak in the bathroom.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: You know what, Bob, we're not going to diminish an issue - -

PERINO: He's been working it all day.

GUILFOYLE: -- that's facing this country with that kind of language.

Dana, people making comparisons and Representative Cuellar saying this is President Obama's Katrina. You have some firsthand knowledge of that.

PERINO: I reject that comparison if you're looking at it apples to apples because Hurricane Katrina was a natural disaster that turned -- that 800 people died, the city was destroyed. I don't think it's fair to compare the two.

However, I think what Cuellar means, I think what the congressman means and it's a warning shot from a friendly source on the ground to President Obama, a White House that he's tried to work with and that he's probably voted for along with in the Congress several times throughout the last six years, is he was trying to help him avoid a political crisis that will make any sort of policy improvement almost impossible. I think that is the comparison that they are making to Katrina. This is regarding the decision that was made that was a mistake to that have president, President Bush, fly from San Diego back to Washington, D.C., and not stop in Louisiana.

There were reasons for it. People on the ground, law enforcement said if we need our first responders to be actively working to rescue people, that was why that decision was made to have the president fly over and then there was the photo taken and that becomes the moment that's the PR problem for the president.

But Cuellar and others, including me, I've been trying to explain to the president is, just don't -- learn from our mistake. Do it better and just --

GUILFOYLE: Should that be the mature approach when you act in the best interest of the country instead of blaming and going back to all these other things to blame Bush?

BECKEL: No, no, I don't think it has nothing to do with Katrina. It's a different situation.

But the question I have, again, as I always ask you people, is, first of all, taking the president of the United States into situation like that is huge chaos. It takes a lot of resources to do it. What would he do?

GUTFELD: Well, this is -- OK. If you look at how the other networks are portraying this crisis, they are talking about all these young kids fleeing gang violence. And they are coming here. Have they seen Chicago?

This is not a place to come if you're fleeing gang violence. The fact is, none of the left cares about gang violence until it's in Honduras or El Salvador. So, that is baloney.

Obama's reaction, he's sick. He's actually ill. He has FOX News cooties, which means any time there's an issue that we cover or we report, he derides. His ego can't bear him to do something that we report as a legitimate story. It bothers him.

So, what he does is the opposite. And again, chaos for him is helpful because it pushes his overall belief in comprehensive immigration reform.

BECKEL: In fairness to the left, have I not said over and over again is gang violence in Chicago.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BOLLING: What, and your point being?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, Bolling?

BECKEL: It's just that.

BOLLING: You know what this is? This President Obama literally spending more time worrying about fundraising than a legitimate crisis on our southern border.

BECKEL: Then answer me the question, what would you do?

PERINO: Well, here's the thing, this is what I --

BOLLING: Number one, I would get down there and talk to the people in that town, the leaders in that town. What do we need to do here?

I would tell you right now the mayor of the town of Murrieta will tell them send these kids back we don't want these kids. We can't have these kids. This area can't handle these kids.

He needs to hear it. He needs -- the American people need to see him listening to people on the ground telling him what's going on. He doesn't need advisors telling him what to do.

BECKEL: I think the White House announced they were going send them back, they weren't going to give humanitarian grounds to be here.

GUILFOYLE: So, you can't just hand out blanket humanitarian grounds. This has to be done in orderly fashion and there are provisions and laws in place, and legislation, to make sure that these children have due process. But nevertheless, you've also got send a message here, because you can't just willfully break our laws and come over and expect the American taxpayers to pay for everybody who says they have a hardship. The system cannot sustain it financially.

BECKEL: After they say they're going to send them back. Now, you may say they are liars. They won't have to.

GUILFOYLE: I didn't say that.

BECKEL: But they did announce, they were going to send them back. They weren't going to give them humanitarian grounds. The only ones that do are Cubans who get away with, stepping one foot in Florida and, all of a sudden, they are citizens, which I don't understand.

GUILFOYLE: Dana?

PERINO: Well, that's a long, we can go back to that issue that we -- that's a political issue that was made -- a policy decision for a long time ago that's turned very political and might change in the future if President Obama says he might want to change that.

GUILFOYLE: Do you have a solution?

PERINO: I have two things that I would -- can I say, I know that we have to go.

You asked, what could they have done? Well, the administration has said they knew that this crisis was developing since last October. The other thing that they've known is that these fundraisers the president had in Texas were on the books for a while. You don't just make those up overnight.

So, when they are in their planning meeting does no one in the room say, you know, if the president is going to Texas and we know that there's a crisis coming and he's only doing fundraisers, shouldn't we do something before Rick Perry does?

BECKEL: That's one thing that I think they should have done differently. That's right.

PERINO: They don't think ahead to protect the president and the president isn't protecting himself.

If I could say one other thing -- we're talking so much about the stalk, the number of children that are here. The real immediate problem is the flow. So, how do you stop the flow from coming in? That's the policy problem that the president should focus first on that and second he needs to deal with this issue that Mexico and Canada, those children have to have immediate hearings.

I'm sorry I blew right off -- blew right through that, because I'm making a good point.

GUTFELD: I know you are.

PERINO: Mexico and Canada, those children get immediate hearings. Congress could agree with the president to expand that to Central America or maybe other countries around the world so that they fix that law like Dianne Feinstein suggested.

GUILFOYLE: Because it's not going to go away and that's sage advice. They should be listening. And the president himself, right? He's commander-in-chief, pull it together.

Coming up, President Obama --

BECKEL: And this is all his fault.

GUTFELD: No, he's treating the border politically. That's the issue. He's not treating it patriotically he's treating it politically.

BECKEL: That's an awfully strong statement.

GUTFELD: It's factual.

GUILFOYLE: In that way, he's wonderfully consistent, isn't he?

GUTFELD: I mean, that's what he told Jon Kyl he's planning to do.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Coming up, President Obama won't be going to the border today while he's in Texas, but he will meet with Governor Rick Perry about the crisis and you just saw them moments ago walking together.

And FOX's Ed Henry is in Dallas to preview that sit-down.

It's all coming up next on "The Five." Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: President Obama began his day in Colorado where he was snubbed by one of the state's sitting Democratic senators. Mark Udall chose not to appear with him, even though the president was there to do a fundraiser for him. I thought that was wrong.

The president is now in Texas for some more fundraisers and a hastily arranged meeting on immigration.

The border crisis is one of the many battles he's fighting and some think is a weight he's unable to bear.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: At the moment, this president is politically radioactive. He's confronted now with as bad a set and as extensive a set of woes and troubles as any president at any time that I can remember between the V.A. and the terrible situation in the Middle East, Iraq and Syria. You got this horrible situation downtown border and the terrible political dilemma that it brings with it. The IRS situation is percolating again.

I mean, this is quite a catalog and quite a burden for him and he, therefore, is quite a burden on those who are seeking re-election this year.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Joining us now from Dallas is our own Ed Henry. Ed, why don't you catch us up on the day just to give us a picture of how the White House is dealing with this bitter pill they had to swallow this morning?

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Well, pretty fast-moving day. In a couple of minutes you'll have a hard time hearing me because you're going to have Marine One landing at Love Field here in Dallas. The president landed at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, of course, Air Force One coming in from Denver.

That's where he met Governor Rick Perry. You showed those pictures. They're one on one chat, that have been much talked about in the last couple of days, we expect this happening as we speak on Marine One. I'm starting to hear a little bit of noise like it's coming in the distance.

And then, they're going to go in the executive terminal right behind me here, just a few hundred feet behind me, to meet with faith leaders, local leaders, local congresswoman, et cetera, to try to talk about immigration reform more broadly, in this crisis more specifically. But I can tell you one thing the president is not going to do, he's not going to go the border. White House officials said that despite any rumors of a side trip in the next 24 hours, not going to happen.

But what he will do about 6:45 Eastern Time after this meeting with Governor Perry and others, he's going to come out and make a live statement and update us on the situation. So, you're not going to miss "Special Report with Bret Baier" about 6:45 Eastern Time, guys.

BECKEL: Hey, Ed, all these people that are meeting with him, including Governor Perry who as I said I'm glad he's taking I'm off from his ranch to get rid of signs around it, did they offer a particular concrete proposal they can give the president about what they would do about it?

HENRY: I have not seen a concrete proposal. I've seen a lot of Republicans on the Hill picking apart the president's $3.7 billion plan for emergency funding as well, and they haven't put their own emergency funding plan on the table. So, you're right, Democrats are going to try to push back and all that.

But, look, from any objective standpoint this is a crisis that's not been handled well by the White House. They have been struggling to dig out. It's gotten practically worse and worse every day as this has continued and the president has appeared to be very reactive to events rather than getting on top of it from the beginning, guys.

BOLLING: Hey, Ed, you mentioned crisis. We noted president Obama seems to be blind sighted by these crises, Benghazi, IRS, V.A., ISIS crisis, and then the border. Literally, what's next? I mean, is there another one lurking around the corner that everyone will run to that crisis and forget about the border?

HENRY: Well, what's interesting is, as you know, the Department of Homeland Security put out a contract months ago back in January saying they needed thousands of escorts to deal with something like 50,000, 60,000 unaccompanied minors that they were expecting coming in. When we asked the White House about that, they referred us to the Department of Homeland Security.

Sure, they looked like they were surprised, but why was the Department Homeland Security -- you hear the helicopters coming in -- why were they planning for this months ago. If they were planning for what they expected to be a large bit of migration why weren't they better prepared then since they knew it might be coming?

BECKEL: They were getting -- they wanted somebody to take care of kids when it got here, Ed. There was no proposal. I mean, what are you going to do, set up road blocks in Mexico and Honduras? They're sovereign countries.

GUTFELD: Why not?

PERINO: Let's get to Kimberly. Go ahead.

HENRY: Could have been on the phone with Central American leaders back then. Maybe pushing back before they actually left their countries.

BECKEL: I think it will be fine if he was. But that's OK. It's fine.

GUILFOYLE: Ed, hi. It's Kimberly Guilfoyle.

It just seems there's such strong criticism for the president on both sides, even coming from leading Democrats about the way this situation has been mishandled from the beginning. It seems the president has loathed to put himself at the center of it, or be photographed at the border, or with the children in this detention center. I mean, when can we expect some leadership, some action, some movement in the right direction?

HENRY: Well, the way they answered that at the White House is that a whole series of officials including a deputy attorney general today was at the border, you know, couple of hundred miles away looking at it up close and they say that's why the president has been briefed on that. I mean, Dana has been through that before, where look -- it's not like the president doesn't know anything about this. All kinds of officials who have been on the scene. So, in fairness, that does go on.

But on the other hand, Dana, I think, would also tell you because of President Bush's struggles with Katrina and other matters there's nothing like the president himself, Democrat, Republican, man, woman going on the scene and getting your hands dirty.

PERINO: Especially if you're going there for a fundraiser.

Can we get Greg in? Since he hasn't (INAUDIBLE)

GUTFELD: Yes, I was just wondering, do you think when President Obama was asked to check out our borders he thought they meant the book store?

HENRY: I'm pretty certain that that's not the case. I was waiting for your off beat question and you surprised me yet again with an interesting one.

I noticed that the RNC put out a statement as short time ago saying the only way the president would get on top of this crisis and go the border is if the DNC schedule a fundraiser there. So, you can see the Republican shots that are coming at the president because of those fundraisers. By the way, one of the fundraisers here in Texas, a Texas barbecue theme, of course, $10,000 a person. It'd better be some pretty good barbecue.

GUTFELD: But I heard -- I heard that everybody that shows up at the fundraiser because President Obama is so radioactive, they all have to wear a hazmat outfit. So, they don't get any kind of illness, Bob.

How do you feel about that, Bob? I know you're trying to speak.

BECKEL: I'm trying to speak. Just a couple of related questions, Ed.

President put forth a $3.7 billion proposal to take care of these kids. Did the RNC by any chance have in their statement any proposals or any ideas? Of course, they didn't.

HENRY: I didn't see -- I checked the statement a couple of times, Bob --

(CROSSTALK)

BECKEL: Yes, they haven't had a thought.

GUTFELD: So, they haven't, have they?

BECKEL: No, they haven't.

GUTFELD: When Jon Kyl wanted help on the border, I thought that was just a fantasy back in 2010.

BECKEL: What would do you?

GUTFELD: That's so easy.

BOLLING: Send them back, Bob. Close the border. Send them back.

GUTFELD: You enforce border. You have border force. How hard is that?

BECKEL: Close the border and send them back.

BOLLING: You want $3.7 billion --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: What would you do? What would do you, Bob?

BECKEL: I would -- I would --

GUTFELD: No. What would you do, Bob. Would you have those kids in your apartment? In your large apartment?

BECKEL: I would get those kids -- send those kids home.

GUTFELD: Wow. Wait a minute. That's racist.

BECKEL: No, it's not.

GUTFELD: How dare you. You want to send these poor kids home, Bob? Oh, that's just bigoted of you.

BECKEL: I don't think that Obama have anything to do with them getting here. I think we have a responsibility to get them back.

GUTFELD: So, if the Republicans say send them home, Bolling says send them home, you thought that was a joke. When you say it, it's OK?

BECKEL: No, not at all. I said that the White House announced they were going send them home.

PERINO: OK. I think Ed left us. I can't imagine why.

Ed, please -- oh, there you are. You're still there. And, by the way, I really like the way your hair didn't move when the helicopters landed.

BOLLING: Hey, Ed, can I just ask you? Your producer -- who field produced that hair right there? Who is that?

HENRY: Wes Barrett.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: Next time, Ed, he needs to put you in front of a Hobby Lobby. That would have been a perfect hit for us then.

PERINO: Poor Ed. I feel bad for you. Go back to the chartered room and, you know, get ready for the big statement at 6:45 with President Obama.

HENRY: Fly on the wall. We'll get you some information.

PERINO: OK, catch Hannity's exclusive interview with Governor Perry tonight in Dallas at 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

Ahead, Israel strikes new targets against a group in Hamas -- I'm sorry, in Gaza. President Obama is urging restraint. But is Israel is warning it will be expanding its offensive in the coming days. What should America do? That's up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BOLLING: A very dangerous situation has developed in the last few hours. Hamas is firing on innocent Israelis. Check out this video of an Israeli wedding, bombs flying overhead. So far Israel's missile defense system has held up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Missile launcher just fired, meaning that it struck an incoming rocket that was targeting -- in fact, it just blew it up right there -- targeting a civilian location.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOLLING: But a Hamas spokesman says, quote, "All Israelis have now become legitimate targets."

Hamas is a terror group turned politicians, representing a large percentage of the Palestinian government.

Now look at the aid the Obama administration is sending the Palestinians. Half a billion dollars per year to a group who calls America's biggest ally in the Middle East a target for their terror. Wake up, Obama administration. We should be protecting Israel not funding their demise.

Let's bring it around. K.G., your thoughts on, first of all, sending half a billion dollars to the Palestinians when Hamas is so represented in their government.

GUILFOYLE: It's a big problem. That's money going in 100 percent the wrong direction. I mean, the evidence, the proof is there.

And I'll tell you what. It seems to me that they aren't too worried, then, about Israel or Israel's allies, the United States. Because I don't think that we have been strong enough supporters. The relationship between the United States and Israel, I think, remains a challenging one. And I think that's not lost on the enemies of both of our countries.

BOLLING: Bob, any drawback, any reasons why we shouldn't pull back the aid to Palestine? The Palestinian Authority?

BECKEL: First of all, the request for us to put half a billion dollars in there came from Israel, No. 1. Because they needed some help in offsetting the cost that Israel has to maintain the Gaza Strip.

Some of the hard right-wingers in Gaza -- in the Israel government want to cut off electricity and water to Gaza, and that would be, I think, a terrible idea.

Let's also remember for their -- for good reasons, they decided, Israel, to begin this. So they sent bombs into Gaza. Now they're getting them back.

PERINO: I think that's not fair to Israel. Israel did not start. Hamas made the decision to escalate it.

BECKEL: No. Yes, they escalated. But Israel did bomb first in the Gaza Strip.

PERINO: Well, not unprovoked. I mean...

GUILFOYLE: It didn't happen in a vacuum.

PERINO: Hamas is the ones that killed the three Israeli teenagers.

BECKEL: Right. I understand.

PERINO: Hamas is the one that is sending the rockets in. And Israel has to defend itself.

BECKEL: I'm not defending Hamas. I'm just saying that this -- this is an escalated situation.

BOLLING: Are you saying recently or the first -- the first rocket that ever flew was it? Bob, Hamas indiscriminately targets Israeli neighborhoods with missiles: young kids, children, weddings. I mean, come on.

BECKEL: There -- there was -- there was a period, if you remember, a few years ago when there was a lot of bombs coming in, and they negotiated a settlement to not send missiles back and forth. That clearly has been broken, probably by Hamas.

The defense show (ph) you're talking about, two things to say about it. One it was started by the Bush administration, and it was expanded greatly by the Obama administration. And it's working. But I don't know what you expect Obama to do about this. Since 1949 nobody has been...

BOLLING: Can you just -- can you just -- Greg, I'm sorry. Go ahead, take it.

GUTFELD: It's interesting. You sense a theme. You look at all the world's hot spots, if you look at Ukraine, you look at Israel, you look at Iraq, they all have something in common: a border conflict. So in six years, in the Obama administration, we're becoming more like the world and less like us.

BOLLING: Can I just make one more point? The Obama administration is telling Israel to back off. Meanwhile, they're having...

GUILFOYLE: Isn't that a problem, though, sending this message of restraint for a terrorist, for an enemy that shows no restraint and no mercy and directly targets children?

PERINO: I think they're being responsible in urging the restraint. However, I don't think that the message is strong enough from America to Hamas, and I think that when the Fatah government and Hamas made that alliance, then the administration basically sort of blew it off. Actually, now you have Iran in a much stronger position there.

So I understand wanting to urge restraint and to try to find some measure of stability, but there are consequences for America's actions over the last several years. And -- and the world is taking notice that we've got so many spinning plates going on in America that we have to keep spinning them faster unless one's going to break.

GUILFOYLE: Over in the back seat (ph) problem.

BECKEL: Well, Greg mentioned the border situation, and that's right, except when Israel was formed in November of 1949, every United States president has tried to come with a solution, and nobody has been able to.

BOLLING: Then stop spending money there.

PERINO: And be tougher on Hamas.

BOLLING: Yes. Well, we -- yes. The Iron Dome works.

GUTFELD: The Iron Dome is a great...

BECKEL: Well...

BOLLING: Well, they call that the Iron Dome.

The other Iron Dome.

GUTFELD: Yes. We have an Awesome Dome. I think America should have an Awesome Dome, the whole thing. So we can just -- all can live here and not worry about all these...

PERINO: And not worry about climate change.

GUTFELD: Exactly. There you go.

GUTFELD: Who's with me? Kickstarter, everybody.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. I've got $5.

BOLLING: Ahead, it's not easy getting airline passengers to pay attention to those flight safety instructions. A New Zealand airline, Air New Zealand, figured out a brilliant way to do it. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And obey all crew member instructions and all illuminated signs.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Life jackets can be found under your seat.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And they're really easy to put on while seated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOLLING: But the video, starring "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit models, has been yanked from the air after complaints. Greg's going to tell you all about that next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: A bunch of weenies got rid of the bikinis. An Air New Zealand safety video featuring swimsuit models has been pulled after a petition calling for its removal got over 11,000 signatures, from losers. Here's the deeply offensive video.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Please pay close attention and obey all crew member instructions and all illuminated signs.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Any loose items you might have need to be tucked safely under the seat in front of you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If the seatbelt sign lights up, get back to your seat straight away.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Life jackets are inflated by pulling on the red tag.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But only do so once you've exited the aircraft.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If you need to inflate your life jacket a bit more, blow into the mouthpiece.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Smoking anywhere on the aircraft is not allowed. As it's dangerous.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Sickening. They should all be beheaded. An Australian, Natasha Young, started the petition, which says the safety video should not be an excuse to objectify the sexualized female body. She adds that the video disregards those who find it religiously offensive. I wonder who she means. We're not naming names. Bet it rhymes with "Bislam."

But the video also hurts people who hate their own bodies, who are concerned about children, who believe women and teenage daughters deserve more respect. Yes, bikinis are so disrespectful. Perhaps they should have gone full burka instead.

If your initial act after finding something you dislike is to deprive others of it, congratulations, you're called a feeling fascist. And if it's something marginal, as opposed to massive, you're pretty much of a coward.

It's easier to blame a video, isn't it? Thanks, Bob.

But look, if you're starting a petition over things like this, odds are ire miserable. Happy people don't do this stuff. It's bored souls looking to bother other people to fill a hole in their petty lives.

Perhaps I should start a petition to end petitions starters, but technically, I would be ending myself.

All right. Dana, you know, Air New Zealand denies they're dropping it because of the petition, but they would say that. Wouldn't they? This was an expensive video with "S.I." models.

PERINO: And -- I bet it was really expensive.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And it worked. And it got a huge amount of PR. And more people have watched the YouTube video...

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: ... than would have ever looked up to look at the stewardess that was telling them about the safety flight instructions.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I try to look up.

GUTFELD: Yes, I can't.

PERINO: I can't make myself.

GUTFELD: I can't look up there. I feel bad for them.

PERINO: I give them a courtesy glance.

GUTFELD: Hey, Eric, you know, they should do a show...

GUILFOYLE: Look at Bolling. He's still trying to recover.

BOLLING: I just realized how you inflated the inflatable life vest.

PERINO: You blow into it.

BOLLING: You pull that red thing. I had no idea.

GUTFELD: See, it worked.

For women shouldn't they have another video with Chippendale dancers.

BOLLING: Yes, yes. Or firemen. Women love chest free flowing firemen. Yes.

GUILFOYLE: Firemen.

BOLLING: Firemen with their shirts open. That's what you do. You solve all the problems. Every other flight is a male and a female.

GUTFELD: That's what they should have done. Bob, don't you hate people who are always trying to eradicate fun? That's their fun.

BECKEL: Let me put it this way. I -- I was looking at that. And when she said pay attention to the signs, what do you think I was paying attention to? No. 1.

No. 2, when you talk about the life vest, if the red thing doesn't work, then there's another way to get the thing inflated. Do you think they were paying attention to that? Or were they thinking something else? That's all I can say.

GUILFOYLE: OK.

GUTFELD: K.G.

GUILFOYLE: I think this video is amazing. It should probably win awards. I would have done it for free or at least a cheddar cheese plate, something like that.

GUTFELD: I like your cheese plates.

GUILFOYLE: No, but I'm telling you. I think this is a good video. What's the problem? People are paying attention to this.

BECKEL: You pay attention to the safety tips or they pay attention to the broads?

GUTFELD: This video -- Birds in Americans, they do this rip off of the Black Eyed Peas. And at 6 in the morning on a flight with this horrible music, you want the plane to crash. It's that bad.

All right. Coming up, it may be true. Rosie O'Donnell returns to "The View." Elisabeth Hasselbeck isn't very happy about it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ELISABETH HASSELBECK, CO-HOST, ABC'S "THE VIEW" (via phone): Just left some pancakes with the kids and what could ruin a vacation more than to hear news like this?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Wow. The story Shep refuses to touch and "Special Report" won't go near. More when "The Five" returns.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BECKEL: Pay attention to this story. Because when the year's stories are announced for 2014 as the most important, this will be one of them, and we broke it here on "The Five."

Seven years after Rosie O'Donnell's dramatic exit from "The View," she's reportedly set to return to the daytime chat show, following the recent cast shakeup. This morning one of her former co-hosts had a lot to say about the rumors. Here's Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HASSELBECK (via phone): What can ruin a vacation more than to hear news like this, I -- I know Rosie very well. We worked quite closely. Talk about not securing the border. Herein comes to "The View" the very woman who has been in the face of our military, has been in the face of her own network and really in the face of a person who stood by her and had civilized debates for the time that she was there. Coming back with a bunch of control ready to regain a seat at "The View" table. Not surprising. I think this has been in the works for a long time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BECKEL: We're going to tell you what the behind-the-scenes story was between the two of them in another episode of "The Five." But Elisabeth isn't surrounded, or surprise at all by the news. She thinks this has been in the works for a while.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HASSELBECK (via phone): Rosie herself told me on set while we were mic'ed up, that she produced the reunion show to have everyone together, and it was her idea. Now, would you think that the woman who left the way that she did would be producing Barbara's good-bye show? Here's the shocker. It was actually her hello show.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BECKEL: Greg, these are -- these are pretty serious allegations.

GUTFELD: Why we did not lead with this is unbelievable. This right now -- you cannot go out on the street. The people are rioting. I just saw a group of 55-year-old women turning over an ice-cream truck screaming "Rosie, Rosie, Rosie."

BECKEL: I saw you run down the street right now, because we announced it right here first.

GUTFELD: Oh, no, it's absolutely crazy. It's nuts. Geez. Did you see that?

BECKEL: Did Rosie just sit on you?

Dana, I mean, it's so staggering to me.

GUILFOYLE: Is this a real show?

BECKEL: You know, it's staggering. Why do you think Elisabeth Hasselbeck decided to take time from her vacation to do this?

PERINO: Well, I think there must be some even better stories that we don't know.

BECKEL: That's what she said.

PERINO: And there's nothing like working with someone to really get to know them.

GUTFELD: What does that mean?

PERINO: I would never talk about you. Or call in from vacation. I don't think Rosie is worth ruining her vacation, though. I hope she got...

BECKEL: There obviously is something else here. Now you must know about this, because you know both of them intimately.

PERINO: Intimately?

BOLLING: I know we've got the best former view member, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, but we -- look, "The View" is a huge TV brand. I mean, this is -- you make fun of it. I think this is kind of a cool story to talk about. I can't stand Rosie.

By the way, they're also looking to fill a couple more seats, and one of them they're looking to fill is a conservative Latina. I just want -- news to "The View," you can't have ours.

BECKEL: This is the -- this is the -- this is really the inside story about you here, Kimberly. If offered, will you accept?

GUILFOYLE: No, Bob, unless I could take you with me. I really just - - I can't live without you. I have to be seated next to you at all times. That's the true story.

BECKEL: Even when I have MRSA and stuff like that?

GUILFOYLE: You know, the MRSA was pushing the tipping point.

PERINO: The bedbugs.

GUILFOYLE: The bedbugs really almost broke me. But yes. You know, I'm just hoping to be with you again on New Year's.

BECKEL: They -- they say that...

GUILFOYLE: For another sleep (ph).

BECKEL: I have a lot of comments or perhaps I can sit in for her one of these days. And you know, this story is so stimulating that I just -- I got to get off, because I'm about to break up.

"One More Thing" is up next. Really. I'm sorry.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUILFOYLE: That time again; time now for "One More Thing." We're going to lead off with Greg.

GUTFELD: How do you know when the economy is improving and things are getting back on track? When people start throwing birthday parties for little baby hedgehogs like this one here.

Here we have the cake being made for the hedgehog. It's got the -- all the trimmings and stuff. Look at him go at it.

GUILFOYLE: The candles.

GUTFELD: I believe he's -- a candle. I believe he's 1-year-old, this baby hedgehog. They had cake, gifts. They had a pinata filled with kibble. Afterwards, however...

PERINO: That's not a hedgehog's birthday.

GUTFELD: Yes, it is.

PERINO: That's not a hedgehog there. That's not a hedgehog.

GUILFOYLE: Is that a hamster?

GUTFELD: No, but that's his friend -- mice friends. Those are his mice friends. Afterwards he ate both of his friends that showed up. Afterwards, he ate both of his friends. Which happens at every birthday party.

GUILFOYLE: How charming.

GUTFELD: It is charming, because it's awesome.

How offensive are you today?

GUILFOYLE: That was the kind of person...

GUTFELD: By the way, you see my new sign. (HOLDS UP SIGN READING "SNACKS FOR "The Five."")

PERINO: God, no.

GUTFELD: They put this in the green room to keep people from touching our snacks.

PERINO: I hate it. I hate it.

GUTFELD: I stole it because I thought it was so tacky.

BOLLING: You know why?

GUTFELD: Why?

BOLLING: Someone eats all our cheddar.

GUILFOYLE: I didn't make the sign. Embarrassing.

BOLLING: It's gone.

BECKEL: All right. Go.

BOLLING: We have to save time for this one. Yes, we cannabis. President Obama spent the day in Colorado and he, you know, did a bunch of things. One of the things he did do -- will you roll any of this? I guess not. One of the things he did do, he was asked if he wanted a hit of a joint. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You want a hit of this?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOLLING: So he laughed it off, and I guess there's no truth of the rumor he went back to that bar and found that guy a little bit later.

PERINO: That's terrible.

BOLLING: I was kidding.

GUILFOYLE: Dana throws a flag on that. It was pretty...

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: All right. I love a nerd fight more than anything. They're the best. And there's one happening right now in Washington, D.C., and I'm going to side with Courtland Malloy. He's the columnist -- he's a columnist for The Washington Post.

He wrote about how bicyclists are bullies on their streets of Washington, D.C.

BECKEL: That's true.

PERINO: And even suggested lots of things that should happen to them, including fines.

And then, a woman named Ashley Halsey (ph), she responded. She's an avid cyclist. She makes some pretty good points about why bicyclists, you know, need to have the road shared with them.

If you want to weigh in on this debate and be part of the nerd fight, let me know what you think.

BECKEL: I've got the answer to that. When they go past my house in Maryland, I run over them.

Now I have -- an amazing thing happened. I took my daughter to get registered at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Everything that could have gone wrong in terms of logistics did go wrong. A woman I did not know overheard this discussion. And she said, "Let me see if I can help you." She not only took over this whole situation on behalf of my daughter, but flew her back to Baltimore, and they got back safely last night. And then drove her all the way back to our house.

There are good humanitarians in the world. Her name is Susan Rice. And I thank you very, very much. I could not have done that without you. And thank you for being a good, good, good humanitarian.

GUILFOYLE: OK. Real quick, score one for George Clooney, like he needed any more wins in life. But the Daily Mail apologizing to George Clooney for an erroneous story about George and his fiancee. More on that later.

PERINO: Along with Rosie updates.

GUILFOYLE: Set your DVR so you don't miss an update of "The Five."

