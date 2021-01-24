Do Americans take Biden's 'unity' message seriously?

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity" January 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to "Hannity" this busy Friday news night.

Two days ago, Joe Biden, he promised over and over again unity, compassion and empathy. Tonight, his words ring more hollow than ever. Just as we predicted, a flurry of what are divisive, extremely far left executive orders have now been signed into law.

Now, the Keystone pipeline has been canceled, thousands of layoffs in the oil and gas industry have already begun. The cost of insulin for low income Americans is about to go up because of Joe's executive orders stripping away price protections, and that's not all.

The constitution frankly be damned, and Joe Biden now wants statehood for Washington, D.C., which would then give him two new -- on their minds -- Democratic senators in perpetuity, and he also still supports ending the legislative filibuster, as we learned today.

Plus, last night, while Joe was fast asleep, members of the National Guard, our National Guard who protected his inauguration, they were actually kicked out of the Capitol. They were forced to seek shelter on the floor of a freezing Senate parking garage. You can't make this up. Great leadership from, quote, the commander-in-chief.

We'll have a lot more, all coming up this evening.

Tonight, also part two -- you don't want to miss this -- of my interview with Hunter Biden's laptop repairman, straight ahead. Blockbuster developments. Take a look.

JOHN PAUL MAC ISAAC, COMPUTER REPAIR SHOP OWNER: I saw material of a very personal nature, I don't want to obviously go into it. I don't feel comfortable talking about the personal stuff.

HANNITY: A lot more on that straight ahead. That rest of the interview coming up.

But, first, we turn our attention this Friday night to the Democrats' top agenda item, that is the unconstitutional impeachment Schiff show, and apparently nothing unifies the country like a new divisive Senate trial to remove a former president from an office he no longer holds -- an amazing use of your hard-earned taxpayer dollars and government resources, also in the middle of a pandemic.

Needless to say, Chuck Schumer, he's looking forward to this. You can tell. Take a look.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), MAJORITY LEADER: The fact is the House will deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate, the Senate will conduct a trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump. It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial but make no mistake -- there will be a trial but when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection -- insurrection against the United States.

HANNITY: All right, calm down, Chuck. You can have your pointless trial, but a conviction, we don't believe that's going to happen and or should it happen.

Not only is it unprecedented and unconstitutional for Congress to put a private citizen on trial, that means you don't have jurisdiction. But also, there is zero basis whatsoever for your latest charade.

According to the single article of impeachment -- look at this -- Donald Trump is accused of inciting an insurrection because of his rally on January the 6th.

Quote: President Trump addressed a crowd at the Washington Monument, and by the way, there, he reiterated false claims. He also willfully made statements that in context encouraged and foreseeably resulted in lawless action at the Capitol.

Now, according to multiple reports, the breach of the capital -- this is from "The Washington Post" and fake news CNN -- was pre-planned well before the president's speech.

Now, we go to "The Washington Post", they reported, quote, self-styled militia members planned on storming the U.S. Capitol days in advance of the January 6th attack. And according to "The Washington Post", court documents and new arrests show, quote, the riot was not an entirely impulsive outburst of violence but an event that was instigated or exploited by organized groups.

CNN issued a similar report. Title of the article: Investigators pursuing signs U.S. Capitol riot was planned.

So the obvious question now becomes, well, how did -- if you read the article of impeachment, how did the president's remarks at the rally on January 6th incite the insurrection if the breach was all pre-planned?

And keep in mind, during his speech, the president, he did say the following: many of you will now peacefully and patriotically go to the Capitol to make your voices heard. A far cry from Chuck Schumer's own rant on the steps of the Supreme Court. Remember, he threatened Justice Kavanaugh, Justice Gorsuch, you will pay the price, he said. He screamed actually. You won't know what hit you. Wow.

Anyway, ultimately, the former president will be acquitted. This is nothing but political theater, another Schiff show that will enflame tensions in already divided country.

Joe Biden's so-called unity platform has already proven to be a hoax and a farce, and he was lying to your face during his inaugural address. And now, as we long predicted, he's attempting to ram his party's radical socialist agenda right down America's throats, no more border wall construction, no more deportations.

Yes, amnesty is on its way. Even violent criminals, by the way, they get to stay. No more extreme vetting, no more Keystone pipeline, over 11,000 high- paying careers, it's going to be lost there. And in the process, the world will now buy more oil and gas from, let's see, the Middle East and Russia and China.

As Senator Daines said, well, he put it this way -- Joe Biden is now putting Saudi Arabia first. And to add insult to injury, a new tax on gas very well may be headed your way and filling up your car is about to come a lot more expensive. The cost of heating your home is about to get a lot worse, and it's all worth it, according to Joe.

Now, we have rejoiced in the Paris climate accords. Who cares if you, the American people, who cares if you lose your job? You can't afford to heat your house. You can't put food on the table. You can't put gas in your car.

You're saving the planet and making Europe very, very happy, and the world very, very happy, and China very, very happy, and Putin very happy.

Meanwhile, Joe also signed off on his new masked mandate on federal property, but apparently that does not apply to Joe Biden or his family or anyone working in his White House.

Of course, the media mob, they don't seem to mind at all. After all, they are all on vacation now that the Democrats in the White House. There won't be tough questions from most of them.

And even if they did actually raise important questions, don't expect any answers from his press secretary Jen Psaki. She doesn't seem to know anything at all.

Take a look.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Not that I'm aware of, but I'll follow up with our national security team.

It is a very important question, I'm so happy you asked it. It is -- it happened before we walked in the door and so I don't have any more information.

How people can get the vaccine, when they can get the vaccine, who's eligible has created a great deal of confusion as you all know. I don't have anything on the timeline.

REPORTER: Is Dr. Deborah Birx still a member of this president's COVID response team?

PSAKI: I will have to circle back on that one. That's an excellent question. I don't have any information on it in front of me.

Well, we've asked the CDC to look into exactly this issue and see what can be done. I don't have any update beyond that. Both are excellent questions and the first one I should have information on, but I'll have to follow up with you on both of them I'm not aware of a discussion about the second piece.

She was able to confirm part of Biden's radical agenda, which raises the question -- well, when he was hiding in his basement, maybe the news mob and maybe those people in big tech, maybe they should have made a big deal because apparently, Joe is on board with D.C. becoming the 51st state. Wow. Take a look.

PSAKI: The president has supported D.C. statehood in the past. That certainly remains his position, but I don't have anything for you on the timeline or next steps there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: He really ran hard on that. No, he didn't.

Now, Joe Biden now supports -- to recap -- a presidential impeachment, divisive, no unity there. And, of course, the smear campaign that goes along with it as he only listens to the fringe socialist leftist policies he's hearing every day, adding D.C. as a state, ending the filibuster, using executive orders, bypassing Congress and other branch of government, enacting a radical pro-illegal immigration and amnesty policy, and his anti-energy green new deal agenda that will ultimately cost you trillions of dollars. Serious question.

Joe Biden vowed that his top priority was, quote, unity. Does anyone at this point still believe him? Anybody? Raise your hand at home.

Joining us with reaction, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

You know, and Pete Buttigieg, you know, Ted Cruz confronted him and I thought he did a really good job, about the Keystone XL pipeline and lost jobs there. Well, we want people to get other high-paying union jobs. And I'm like, does he not know we're in the middle of a pandemic and those career energy jobs are not exactly easy to come by?

I mean, I heard him basically say to workers drop dead, our green agenda is more important.

SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): It's kind of a strange beginning to an administration that you're going to put your best foot forward and the first thing you say is, well, this is how I'm going to kill jobs. I'm going to kill thousands of jobs with the Keystone pipeline with ending it.

But also with a mandatory minimum wage of $15, even the government says that nearly million people lose their jobs. And the people who lose their jobs first when you hike up the minimum wage are black teenagers. So, you know, why does Joe Biden hate black teenagers, should be the question. Why does Joe Biden want to destroy all of these jobs?

It's a weird way to begin an administration, but the most of the left-wing media is giving him a pass.

HANNITY: Immigration, amnesty, Paris accords, impeachment -- you know, this is a pretty radical change for the country. And every step of the way, what I see is losing jobs, costing billions if not trillions over time and a waste of money. And yet somehow, I guess America wasn't fully informed and now, D.C. statehood on top of it.

PAUL: Well, here's the real question about impeachment. If they're going to impeach people who incite violence, I have a question, are they going to impeach Bernie Sanders? You remember the guy who shot Steve Scalise? Steve Scalise almost died. I was there at the ball field when he was shot.

The guy was a rabid Bernie Sanders supporter. And you remember what Democrats were saying at the time? They were saying Republicans health care plan is you get sick and then you die.

That sounds like an incitement. If you're telling people that the Republican Party is going to kill you, why wouldn't you then react violently and say we must kill them before they kill us?

Now, I don't propose, I'm not serious about this. I don't think Bernie Sanders should be impeached.

But if you follow the logic that the president saying go fight for your country is somehow to be taken literally, even though he used the words peacefully, you'd have to examine Bernie Sanders' language because one of his rabid supporters almost killed Steve Scalise.

What about Cory Booker? Booker said, get up in their face, get up in their face. Is that to be taken literally or figuratively, Cory?

HANNITY: Well, you got Maxine Waters. I'm going to take Trump out tonight.

Biden, I'm going to take him out to the back of the gym and beat the hell out of him.

Or Kamala Harris after the police precinct was burned out in Minneapolis, the riots there. We're not going to stop, they shouldn't stop, we shouldn't stop and on from there. And you better take note, you better -- you better beware.

Schumer on the steps of the Supreme Court threatening Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.

So, from my position, you know, I think that whatever that you want to call this impeachment show, number one, I don't think the Senate should validate this corrupt one-week process with no due process. Constitutionally -- I don't think it's constitutional, Senator. Then, of course, the argument will be --

PAUL: (INAUDIBLE)

HANNITY: -- if that -- if that's your standard, we'll use it against you.

Go ahead.

PAUL: And here's the thing, Sean. The story is now that chief justice will not appear, the chief justice doesn't appear to say that the Constitution says, he should appear for impeachment of the president. If the chief justice isn't coming, I think it's an illegitimate procedure and it isn't a real impeachment. It's going to be a fake partisan impeachment.

But the story is, that the chief justice is not going to be asked. But the reason he's not going to be asked is he's privately said he's not supposed to come unless it's an impeachment of the president.

So, this is an illegitimate procedure and even the chief justice of the Supreme Court who's not a rabid Trump person, who's actually if anything sort of in the middle, he is now saying this is illegitimate because I'm not getting in the middle of this, and I'm not coming over for this.

So, that should tell people a lot of things, the chief justice of the Supreme Court is not coming over because it's not an impeachment of the president which is what the Constitution says.

HANNITY: I agree with your statements, huge mistake, destroy the Republican Party. If Republican leadership goes along with this, they would destroy the party. There would be primary challenges in 2022 for everybody that went along with this, and you know, I just don't think it will happen. It certainly shouldn't happen.

You know Mitch McConnell better than anyone, he has -- he's the leader in the Senate. Apparently, had a call and every indication was he thinks it's unconstitutional or am I reading into that?

PAUL: You know, I can't characterize the private call, but all I can say is Kentucky, 63 percent of us voted for the president. We listened to the speech, we've watched it, and we don't think politicians can be responsible when crazy people do crazy things.

The thing is, is, I think people need to write letters to Senator McConnell and call his office and let him know how you feel.

People in Washington do listen and this is something that is under- appreciated. If you email Senator McConnell and you call him, 30 GOP county chairs have sent a letter to him saying they don't think we should be for impeachment. I don't know how he will come down on this, but I know that this is a partisan thing and even the chief justice the Supreme Court doesn't think it's legitimate.

So, yes, we need to make sure this doesn't happen because this is a terrible precedent and if we do this, if we say, oh, the president's speech incited violence, we need to examine then Bernie Sanders speech and Cory Booker's speech and Maxine Water's speech.

HANNITY: I agree.

PAUL: That's not a road -- that's not a road we should go down, but if you use the logic they're using against Trump, they would have to look in the mirror and look at all the times they've said, go fight, win, get up in their face, throw their food on the floor, assault them in restaurants, yell and scream at them, all the stuff that happened to my wife and I.

You know, if they're going to -- if they're going to say Trump incited that, they need to look at all of their speeches, and I think what you'd find is no, they only want to look at Trump. They don't want to look in the mirror.

HANNITY: And the reason you don't have a snap impeachment because even "The Washington Post" and fake news CNN are reporting, oh, all indications are, even court filings are now showing this was pre-planned by a bunch of people that organized, and we better get a 9/11 style commission on this because this can't happen in our country, Senator. That's something all good people agree on.

Senator, thank you.

PAUL: Thank you.

HANNITY: Joining us now, Senator Tom Cotton.

Senator, how are you? Welcome back.

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Good evening, Sean. Good to be on with you.

HANNITY: All right. In a week, we got open borders, amnesty, non- enforcement. We got the Paris climate accords. We're now going to just -- with the -- with the stroke of a pen, eliminate how many tens of thousands of jobs in many different ways. With open borders, we're going to have the few people, a few jobs available, would drive down wages for Americans in the -- in the short term and long term.

Well, I guess that's Biden's first week. Your thoughts?

COTTON: Yeah, Sean, Joe Biden's first week, he's been very disappointing. You know, he stopped construction of the border wall. He even ended the remaining Mexico policy where migrants trying to approach our southern border for bogus asylum claims were staying in Mexico. and the Mexican government was cooperating with us.

Now, we're going to be releasing them into the country once again, to show up perhaps at a hearing months or years from now. He might as well just hang up a big "open for crossing" sign at our southern border. You see 7,000, 9,000 people in the caravan now, just wait until it's 70,000 or 90,000 because of Joe Biden's open border policies.

At a time when we're facing a global pandemic and we can't confirm if these migrants have or have not had the coronavirus, and when tens of millions of Americans are still looking for work or trying to get hours back, we're going to bring in more foreign workers to undercut their wages and take their jobs away from them. That is putting American workers last.

HANNITY: It looks like a super spreader caravan, because I saw a lot of people very -- there's no social distancing, very close together and they weren't wearing masks. And I don't know that they're going to have rapid results for everybody that illegally crosses the border in terms of coronavirus. One reason, we don't get to check their -- whether or not they have radical associations.

More importantly, then you add the lost jobs with energy than the Paris climate accords. How bad is that going to be for the economy at this time, especially?

COTTON: Yeah, it's really bad, Sean. And I can't think of another president who took office and consciously decided to eliminate American jobs. I mean, the Keystone pipeline alone generates more than 10,000 thousand high-paying blue-collar jobs.

And then when you add on to that all the obligations and commitments the Obama administration made the Paris climate accord, you're talking about jobs in the oil patch, in the coal mines, in fracking and building pipelines and transporting that and processing it into electricity -- tens of thousands of jobs that Joe Biden eliminated with the stroke of a pen, merely because it's fashionable in his party to oppose any energy source that comes from fossil fuels.

HANNITY: OK, what do you make of this report in the "Politico" that it appears the chief justice wants to avoid this job of this impeachment because of how things, you know, played out? The snap impeachment in the House, I don't think the Senate should be validating that. I'm sure you don't either.

Also, what Rand was just talking, we have a lot of inciteful rhetoric of Democrats. I would assume that that would be brought up at any trial, as would the constitutionality.

And you have said you'd -- like me, I -- it's unconstitutional. Pretty clear cut to me.

COTTON: Yes, Sean. Shortly after the House passed its article of impeachment against the president last week, I said it's beyond the Senate's constitutional authority to have a trial for a former president. It just doesn't make any sense.

And I think most Americans are going to look at the Senate wasting our time on a trial to convict and remove from office a man who left office last week.

I mean, Donald Trump moved out of the White House on Wednesday, but he is still living rent-free in the Democrats' heads because they're pursuing this impeachment after he's already left office, when the constitution plainly says impeachment is a process for the president the vice president and civil officers.

Donald Trump is none of those things now. He is a private citizen. I think the chief justice recognizes that.

And that's why we shouldn't move forward with this trial that is beyond our constitutional authority.

HANNITY: All right. Senator, as always, thanks for being with us. Appreciate it.

When we come back, we'll get the house take on this new radical agenda. Kevin McCarthy says Trump did not provoke the capitol rights. He's right. He says he still has a role in the future of the Republican Party.

Also, Texas Governor Greg Abbott calling for the Texas National Guard to return to his state and we will show you later, this.

ISAAC: I saw material of a very personal nature. I don't want to obviously go into it. I don't feel comfortable about talking about the personal stuff.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Part two of my exclusive interview with the computer repair shop owner who turned over Hunter Biden's laptop to the FBI. There were a lot of videos on that laptop. He'll tell us about it, straight ahead.

HANNITY: More outrage tonight following the despicable decision to send our National Guard troops to sleep in a cold freezing cement parking garage. Can't make this up.

GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeting, quote: Speaker Pelosi, Majority Leader Schumer, why are American troops who are tasked with keeping security at the Capitol being forced to sleep in a parking lot? They deserve to be treated with respect. We deserve answers.

Here with reaction, he is the House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

I cannot believe what I saw. I think President Trump in exile -- to quote Jim Acosta -- actually said he'd offer the Trump hotel. I read in different reports out there.

I read one article today, I haven't really fully confirmed it, that it actually violates the Geneva conventions for prisoners. Not --

(CROSSTALK)

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA), MINORITY LEADER: It was shameful how they were treated. Yeah. You watch these men and women defending us, it was just shameful. Many of them had to be sleeping on cots for the week, very few bathrooms and others.

Many of the -- many of the congresswomen and men were coming down bringing them pizza and others and thanking them. The next thing you know, they're just swiffing them out the door?

But we know what Nancy Pelosi has said about them before. Remember when the riots were happening in Washington over the summer, Nancy Pelosi said the National Guard at the Lincoln Memorial, it was scary. They shouldn't be there, or in Portland in July when the riots were going on.

You know what she said about DHS, this Department of Homeland Security, that they were storm troopers. So, we see the true side of what this speaker has thought of these men and women that have been defending us.

HANNITY: All right. Let me -- let me ask you this, because I submit to you, my belief is Nancy Pelosi with the thinnest majority you know in modern times, you would know the history better than I, really a speaker in name only -- is that if she deviates at all from her radical base, she'll be out, she'll be replaced.

So I don't think she has any real power so to speak, but isn't she in charge of the sergeant-at-arms? Now, don't we know from the chief of police in D.C., Congressman, that in fact, there were multiple warnings before, during this whole thing to get the National Guard there ahead of time? I think -- doesn't she have explaining to do here? Why didn't she have any security? The breach was 60 seconds.

MCCARTHY: I believe so because this is why I've called for a bipartisan commission, kind of like the 9/11, because we've got to have the answers.

I am now finding out after the fact that the FBI knew long prior to any speech by the president that people had planned this, and they had conveyed this to the sergeant of arms. Well, I'm the Republican leader, why wouldn't they have told me as well? Did they convey that to the speaker? Who knew about this ahead of time?

They had told us prior that they had -- they had worked with the FBI, they had worked with the National Guard, that they were prepared. But why did they hold that decision to calling them up to protect this capitol? They found IEDs earlier in the morning, did they call the FBI or National Guard then?

There are many questions that have to be answered, and it can't just fire the sergeant of arms. Let's know who knew what and when, and what decisions did they make?

HANNITY: Now, we have court filings, even liberal news outlets like "The Washington Post" and CNN that we had intel before, we didn't act on it. And number two, they were -- they were derelict in their duty, but this was all pre-planned. That's what "The Washington Post" and fake news CNN are reporting.

So I've got to imagine that a lot of people have a lot of explaining to do, knowing that there were going to be hundreds of thousands of people in town, and that they were planning to march to the capitol, there were no preparations whatsoever. Who would you hold to account here?

MCCARTHY: Well, that's exactly why when they talk about why this impeachment is so political. They did no research on this, and now, after the fact, we're finding out people knew ahead of time, things were being planned, and they're trying to make a political impeachment on a president, saying, go to the Capitol peacefully demonstrate is now encouraging this in some way, after we had found out the FBI told them that they had already been planning this?

But again, did they tell the other members? Who knew this and when, and what actions were taken to protect the capitol? These are questions that have to be answered. The American public has a right to know.

HANNITY: All right. Kevin McCarthy, Congressman, thank you.

Now, joining us, Texas Governor Greg Abbott. He's ordering the return of National Guard troops from Texas, and it's also slamming Biden's dangerous open borders amnesty agenda that will make us the united sanctuary states of America, writing, quote: President Biden is trying to halt deportations of illegal immigrants who already have a final order of removal, illegal aliens, but reading exact words, from the U.S. This abandons the obligation to enforce federal immigration laws. Texas is fighting this attempt to grant blanket amnesty.

Here with reaction, Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Texas -- Governor, I think Texas, interestingly, you see our National Guards are being treated. Are you going to bring them home, if they don't - - if they're going to be sleeping on cold concrete in the middle of winter, in a parking garage? Because they deserve better.

GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R), TEXAS: Sean, these are men and women that as governor I have deployed to help secure our border. I've deployed to help people overcome Hurricane Harvey. I deployed them in communities across Texas during protests this summer and I deployed them to protect the Texas capitol itself. These are men and women who should be respected, not denigrated.

They were subject to a political correctness test. These are men and women who have served in Afghanistan and overseas, and yet, they are forced to sleep in a parking garage.

And that's why, Sean, I have ordered our National Guard from Texas to be on the first plane back home. I was requested today for them to be able to stay longer. I said, no, they should be on the first plane back home to Texas. Those are the governor's orders.

HANNITY: All right. Let's talk more about borders and what it means for your state and now that we're going to stop construction of the wall. We stopped enforcement. There's now a path to amnesty that I would assume puts a massive burden on you to protect the people of Texas.

ABBOTT: Well, so you've been there. You know Texas has the longest border in the United States, more than 1,200 miles. And in a way, the Democrats are living up to exactly what they said during the course of the presidential campaign. They advocated open borders and President Biden is wasting no time to achieve that goal.

And you talked earlier about what we wrote to the president because what the president is doing is directly violating the law. Let me read you one quick short clause from 8 USC Section 1231. It says: When an alien is ordered removed, the U.S. attorney general shall remove the alien from the United States within a period of 90 days.

What Biden has done is he is ignoring that federal law, disregarding that federal law by ordering to the attorney general to ignore that, ordering Department of Homeland Security not to follow those orders. That is in direct contradiction of federal law, and, Sean, is in direct contradiction of an agreement between the state of Texas and the United States Department of Homeland Security.

HANNITY: Well, that again would be post-constitutional again. But this isn't the first time this has happened. This all got started in large part by, it -- in the former Biden-Obama administration that Barack Obama did this. So, now -- I mean, I know they've talked about it.

Are there any plans to take down the new border wall that was built?

ABBOTT: You know, it's amazing because Biden has talked about taking down this wall despite the fact that for one that would pose serious challenges with regard to the open border issue that we're fighting back against. But, secondly, it would burden taxpayers with increased tax dollars being spent to do something that is a valuable tool in our ongoing fight against immigration that is illegal.

And so, we want to make sure that Texas is stepping up. We are already adding more funds to this Texas state budget so the state of Texas will be able to do a better job of securing the border, doing the job that the president of the United States should be doing.

HANNITY: All right. Governor, as always, great to have you. Thanks for being with us.

And up next, tonight, on "Hannity" --

ISAAC: I saw material of a very personal nature. I don't want to obviously go into it. I don't feel comfortable about talking about the personal stuff.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Part two of my blockbuster exclusive interview with John Paul Mac Isaac. He's the computer repair shop owner who turned over Hunter Biden's laptop to the FBI, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right, yesterday, we spoke with the computer repair shop owner at the center of zero-experience Hunter Biden's scandal, John Paul Mac Isaac.

He shared his story and provided exclusive details regarding the content on Hunter's hard drive and the documents that showed very high likelihood Joe lied to the country when he said he had no knowledge of Hunter's business dealings.

We did reach out to Hunter Biden's attorney for comment. For some reason, they just won't get back to us.

As promised, part two of our exclusive "Hannity" interview.

HANNITY: Now, you're visually impaired, but yet, through the aid of devices -- I mean, this is intricate work, I would assume, working on computers, right?

JOHN PAUL MAC ISAAC, OWNER, THE MAC SHOP: Yes.

I -- the screws are small. The tools are pretty small. Luckily, there's a lot of visual aids. I use magnifying glasses, monocles. I even have a microscope that helps me do the close-in work.

HANNITY: All right.

Now, you're -- you believed that it was Hunter Biden that dropped off these laptops. It's now -- didn't they -- since all of this broke, didn't they call you and ask for the laptops back?

ISAAC: Surprisingly, no. Nobody's approached me to collect the machine or the drive.

HANNITY: No -- there wasn't an attorney that called? I had read an article there was an attorney that had called seeking...

ISAAC: Well...

HANNITY: OK.

How do you know Hunter...

ISAAC: Yes, October...

HANNITY: Oh, sorry. Go ahead, sir.

ISAAC: October 13, the day before The New York Post broke the story, I did get a call from an attorney representing Hunter wanting to see if I still was in possession of the equipment. He made a reference that Hunter was in sometime in 2017 and dropped it off.

So, I...

HANNITY: OK.

ISAAC: I asked for his contact information.

(CROSSTALK)

ISAAC: And he sent me an e-mail.

HANNITY: OK.

Now, at the time, he dropped off three laptops in your store, only one of which was salvageable, which is the one in question, correct?

ISAAC: Correct.

HANNITY: OK.

Now, you finally -- you got to a point where you saw things on the laptop that were disturbing. What did you see?

ISAAC: I saw material of a very personal nature. I don't want to, obviously, go into it. I don't feel comfortable about talking about the personal stuff.

I also saw files related to financing and other documents that just raised some red flags.

HANNITY: Let me -- let me see if I can get you to explain in a little more detail things of a personal nature.

Anything that would shock the conscience of the American people if they saw it?

ISAAC: I don't know about shocking the conscience of the American people.

I know that, in the process of trying to verify data, you want to choose files that are going to be the most susceptible to having corruption. Video files are a good example of that.

So, when I was comparing the data from the drive that I was copying to and from, I would open up a large video file. And then I saw some disturbing content of a very personal nature. And...

HANNITY: So, of a personal nature.

Let me ask you this. Would your initial gut reaction be one that would be, this is illegal, what I'm saying -- what I'm seeing, rather?

ISAAC: I didn't look at it that -- yes.

HANNITY: In your non-lawyerly opinion.

In other words, would an average person looking at those videos think, this is totally illegal and needs to be reported?

ISAAC: Initially, the stuff that I saw from doing just the initial transfer, it didn't -- I wouldn't say the images in the video that I saw, I didn't -- I saw criminal activity, but I wouldn't go so far as to say it was criminal.

I was more concerned about, later on -- when the Ukraine was topical in the news during the summer of 2019, that's when I was getting more concerned, because I was seeing a lot of names and a lot of numbers that, again, I felt somebody would someday come looking for this laptop, and I needed to get it out of my shop.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HANNITY: And coming up, some on the left have an issue with me actually questioning Joe Biden's cognitive abilities. You know, when I say weak, frail, cognitively struggling Joe Biden -- I've been doing this well over a year. My response is straight ahead.

HANNITY: Well, apparently, I created a bit of a stir on the show this week. You might remember, I called Joe Biden, the weak, the frail, the cognitively struggling Joe Biden following -- well, my critique of his very unmemorable inaugural address.

There is a Joyless Behar tweeting, quote, Hannity is like the guy you don't want to go on a second date with, so he just badmouth you to his friends.

Actually I'm not like that, sorry, you hurt my feelings, I'm so hurt. I can't take it.

But if the mob and the media was paying any attention at all, they would know that I've been saying this for years and repeatedly pointing out on this program, Biden's nonstop stream of baffling blunders.

Now, in fairness, I said, well, I don't see the same weakness, frailness, or struggling cognitive abilities of like Bernie Sanders, I just don't see it.

Well, here's the deal -- Joyless and all of you woke liberals, all you cancel culture liberals out there, I'll let you decide whether or not you think he is struggling. Take a look.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Look, Donald care -- Donald Trump doesn't understand health care.

Donald Trump thinks health care is a privilege. Barack and I think it's a right that people have badakathcare.

I lead an effective strategy to mobilize a true international effort to pressure, isolate and punish China.

I'm running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.

I got in trouble when we're running again to the senator who was a Mormon, the governor, OK?

Look, tomorrow a Super Thurs -- Tuesday. And I want to thank you all. I tell you what, I'm rushing ahead, aren't I?

We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women created by -- you know the thing.

If you agree with me, go to Joe 3-0-3-3-0.

We choose truth over facts.

Play the radio, make sure the television -- excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night, the phone. Make sure the kids hear words.

Donald Trump does pose an existential threat -- it's not hypothetical.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We report, you decide. I'm just assuming shows like "The View", fake news CNN, they never bothered to show their audience these moments. I stand by my position.

Joining me now with reaction, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell, Leo 2.0, along with Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn is back with us.

Good to see you, Congressman. I see you laughing. Did I make you laugh?

Leo, I'm not backing down. I know this is cancel culture. I know the woke cannot stand an observation or opinion different than their own. But I stand by it.

LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, let me tell you right now, I'm going to be very honest with you because you're not the only one that's has pointed out those same problems with Joe. I mean, people look at my Twitter account, I've been criticizing -- that speech was horrible. It was divisive.

I criticized the fact that Joe cannot walk on a stage without his wife right next to him. This guy is a weak. He's fragile, and I tell you right now, he's taking this country in the wrong direction. I thought it was a horrible week just like you.

So, I'm not just saying this because you're on your show, I got documentation that points out that Joe Biden is very frail, very weak.

And it's kind of ironic that they pick you and other people of different color or ethnicity like Cory Booker, like Kamala Harris, like Leo Terrell criticizes the same Joe Biden.

Why did they pick you? I will let your audience decide that.

HANNITY: You know, listen, I guess he's working so hard. He didn't do any of the work on all of those executive orders this week, he just goes along. His staff put it together.

And, Madison, I will be the first to say, Bernie Sanders is -- you know what? He's got far more energy. He seems far more with it together than Joe Biden. He's about, I think, the same age.

So, it's nothing to do with his age. I'm just comparing Joe Biden now to just Joe Biden four years ago when he left office.

REP. MADISON CAWTHORN (R-NC): You know what, Sean, you are absolutely right. And this is what the left is going down this dangerous road with. They don't want us to be able to criticize our leaders anymore.

So when they call out for unity, when they call out for all of us to just be one and come together, they're not talking about the kind of American unity we think of, like under Reagan. They are talking about the kind of unity that the Soviets would envision, or the imperial Romans would envision, where they silence any voices of dissent like your own or myself or Charlie Kirk.

This cancel culture is starting to sink into -- seep into our government. They're trying to censure me and other congressmen who are calling out the establishment on the left for the obvious flaws that they have. It's a dangerous road when they don't want to be criticized.

HANNITY: Every person I talked to, Leo 2.0, and even -- I'm going to be honest here, I know people that are Democrats and I know other people, other networks in the mob and in the media, and privately, they tell me they agree with me. Like every time he speaks, like they are holding their breath and scared to death because they don't know what's going to come up fly next.

And, you know, so everybody else sees it, but the worst part is, I would imagine Putin sees it, President Xi sees it, the mullahs in Iran see it, and Kim Jung-un sees it, and that creates a vulnerability. But I can't tell you how many people said what is going on with this guy?

TERRELL: Well, everyone saw it. Donald Trump pointed out, everyone is aware of it. I mean, Kamala Harris -- everyone is thinking that Kamala Harris will finish out Joe Biden's term, for whatever reason, you could draw the conclusion.

The point is Joe Biden was the alternative to Donald Trump and I guarantee right now, this country has buyer's remorse after one week because he has basically turned this country or tried to turn this country into a socialist country.

I want to make one other point. That speech that he gave for his inauguration was so divisive and all this week, we see what's going on in Portland, what's going on in Seattle. But the focus is on Trump supporters at the capitol, white supremacists.

Am I a white supremacist? I'm a Trump supporter. Am I a Nazi? I'm a Trump supporter. Am I a Klansman? I'm a Trump supporter.

That's a false narrative on the left because they don't want people to know that Trump has minority support.

HANNITY: Madison, last 20 seconds?

CAWTHORN: Well, you know what? You see just how terrible this administration is, with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. They put our troops into a parking garage. My staff and I took them pizzas last night because they can try to silence our voices but they cannot silence our deeds.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.

More "Hannity" right after this.

HANNITY: Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. As always, thank you for being with us.

Don't forget to set your DVR so you never miss an episode. Always independent. We're not the mob. We'll never be the mob. We're going to always stay true to our conservative values.

Thank you for being with us. Have a great weekend. We'll see back here Monday.

