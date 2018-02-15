DNI Dan Coats warns Russia may target 2018 midterm elections

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," February 13, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

The White House is responding after serious questions are raised about the Russia probe since it was revealed that former Obama national security advisor, Susan Rice, sent an email to herself on President Trump's inauguration day. The partially declassified email describes a high-level meeting where she says President Obama urged his team to conduct the alleged Russia election meddling investigation, quote, by the book. As a result of that email, at least two Republican senators are demanding answers. Here's one of them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: The question is did the president know anything about the FISA warrant application. Did Susan Rice know that the warrant application included a dossier from Mr. Steele when he was on the payroll of the Democratic Party coming from Russian sources and that the information in the FISA warrant application was the dossier that was political in nature, and that Mr. Steele hated President Trump -- candidate Trump and was trying to do everything he could to beat him. That's not exactly by the book.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Here's the White House deputy press secretary on these developments.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RAJ SHAH, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: I have a lot of questions and, frankly, I don't know what's going on. That email raises a lot of questions, but I can assure you that 5 minutes before you walk out the door of the White House on January 20, 2017, you write an email about doing something by the book, it's pretty clear you didn't operate by the book.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: OK, Greg.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Why me?

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Do you find anything suspicious about this email?

GUTFELD: I don't know. Whenever I write emails to myself, it's because I'm drinking and I'm going, this is a great idea. I'm going to do this on The Five.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I wake up in the morning and it makes no sense at all. Look, I don't know about this whole Russian stuff. I mean, the Democratic response is so different than their philosophy -- oh, we're going. Never mind. See you, guys, later.

WATTERS: We're going to take you guys to the White House where President Trump and the first lady are holding a reception for black history month.

(APPLAUSE)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Thank you very much ladies and gentlemen. I really appreciate you being here. It's an honor for the first lady and I, a true honor, to have everybody, all of you, many of my friends in the White House. The great vice president is right here, so thank you, Mike. So many of our wonderful cabinet. It's really a terrific day. It's so much fun, so much fun to have you here. Celebrate a very important element of our culture and our life, African- American history month, right? We're very glad to be joined by our outstanding surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams. Jerome, thank you very much.

I also want to recognize our great secretary of housing and urban development, Dr. Ben Carson. Where is Ben? Great guy, great friend. And thank you to all the members of our cabinet and all of you who are here and some of you came from far because this was very important for you to be with us today. Thank you very much. And to the Hope Christian Church choir. I heard that sound outside. I said that is a beautiful sound I'm hearing. And Alveda King is my friend. And you were saying -- I saw you just really moving to the music, Alveda. So thank you very much. Special, special person. Really right from the beginning. So thank you very much for everything, Alveda. I was privileged to sign the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Act just a few weeks ago with Alveda by my side, and that was such an honor. I also want to thank you and Naomi Earp who is with us for serving on the Frederick Douglass bicentennial commission. Thank you very much, Naomi. Thank you very much.

As we mark 200 years since the birth of a truly great American icon, 200 years, that's something. As we come together to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of African-Americans to our nation, our thoughts turn to the heroes of the civil rights movement whose courage and sacrifice have really totally inspired us all. Through their brave and really incredible journey, perseverance, they've gone through tremendous perseverance. They've lifted up the conscience of our nations and made America more just, more equal and more free. From the pews to the picket lines, African-Americans civil rights champions have brought out the best in America, calling us to live up to our founding creed and to the truth that we are all made equal by God.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: This year we honor a special theme, African-Americans in times of war. African-Americans have fought courageously in every war since the revolution. Long before our nation righted the wrongs of slavery and segregation, African-Americans gave their hearts, their sweat, their blood and their very lives to defend the United States, its flag and its highest ideals. Thank you.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: The very proud history of African-Americans serving our country in uniform began all the way back at our nation's founding. They joined units like first Rhode Island regiment, the first all-black unit of American warriors. Many were slaves. In exchange for their service, they were promised their birthright of freedom. These soldiers bravely repelled repeated assault by enemy forces in the battle of Rhode Island. Later they fought at Yorktown where the British ultimately surrendered and America's independence was won. And they would not have surrendered so easily and so quickly without you, that I can tell you. Decades later, African-Americans volunteered to fight to preserve our union in the civil war.

Among them was a soldier named William Carney who was born a slave in Virginia and later enlisted in the union army. During the second battle of Fort Wagner, Sergeant Carney saw the color guard of his unit fall and he was mortally wounded. Immediately, he threw down his rifle, raced to grab the flag and carried it forward, planting it on the walls of the fort. Through a hail of gunfire and enduring multiple wounds, he continued to guard that great American flag throughout the entire battle. He later remarked to his comrades that the old flag never touched the ground. That's a big deal. Sergeant Carney's extraordinary valor made him the first African-American to be awarded the congressional medal of honor. Highest award.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Extraordinary patriotism and devotion has distinguished African- Americans through every generation. It has inspired acts of heroism and sacrifice that have engraved these heroes names into American history, names like that of Charles Nesby who joins us here today. Charles. That's right. Go on, Charles. Thank you, Charles. Incredible job. Incredible job. Incredible guy. Charles followed in the footsteps of his father, a famed Tuskegee airman, and distinguish himself as a naval aviator and graduate of the famed top gun. That's a lot of courage, right? Thank you.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Charles went on to command an air wing and served as the director of the V.A. center for minority affairs with great distinctions. To Charles and all of those here today who have served, you have earned the everlasting gratitude of our nation. Charles and everybody, thank you all. Thank you. Great courage.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: You defend for all Americans the same beautiful dream that inspired Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington, Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and countless others. It is the dream of a nation where every citizen regardless of color, religion, or background can grow up to succeed and to thrive. A nation where every families is safe, where every community can prosper and where all Americans can stand tall and proud and free. I know this vision of freedom, equality, and dignity lives in the heart of every American patriot. And just like so many African- Americans throughout our history who have struggled and sacrifice for freedom, we must do our part to make that vision real for every single American. As long as we have faith in our citizens, confidence in our values, and trusting God, we will not fail. We will protect the birthright of freedom for all Americans. I want to tell you. We've made such incredible progress over the last year. It was just announced, and perhaps you heard me say it, we had the lowest African-American unemployment rate in the history of our country.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Charles, that's good. Alveda, that's in honor of you, Alveda. Lowest in the history of our country, so we are very, very proud of that. I want to thank you again all for being here. God bless you, and God bless America. God bless America. Thank you very much. I now would like to invite our really terrific young -- she's very young -- I won't ask you how old but you're a young guy. Surgeon general to the podium. Thank you very much.

(APPLAUSE)

SURGEON GENERAL JEROME ADAMS: Well, thank you very much, Mr. President . Thank you, Mrs. Trump. Wonderful speaking with you before we came in. I'm really, really honored to be here to honor the history of black Americans. I'm humbled to be here today with all of you, with my family, with an audience of black leaders to celebrate black history month.

(APPLAUSE)

ADAMS: As a black man and as your surgeon general, I am proud to serve our great country. I have the privilege of leading the United States public health service commission corp., a uniform service of over 6500 officers who are dedicated to protecting, promoting and advancing the health and safety of our great nation. Growing up, I was surrounded by relatives that protected our country through service in the armed forces. My Uncle Teddy over there, my Aunt Susie, my father Ricky. My mother have three brothers who served in the military. Service to our country runs deep in my family's blood. My Uncle Vincent served two tours in Vietnam.

(APPLAUSE)

ADAMS: Service runs deep in our family, and it runs deep in the black community. In high school, I applied to the naval academy but my admiral prevented me from serving at that time. However, my time spent in the hospital due to asthma enlighten me to another form of service, the medical profession. The first time I ever interacted with a black physician was in college when I had the opportunity to meet Dr. Ben Carson. To see a black man.

(APPLAUSE)

ADAMS: To see a black man making such important contributions to the field of medicine, Dr. Carson, it lit a fire in me. It instilled in me a belief that I could do the same. And again, Secretary Carson is here with us today. If you have a chance, say thank you to him because -- thank you, Dr. Carson, from my heart for inspiring me and for inspiring so many others.

(APPLAUSE)

ADAMS: This year's theme for Black History Month is African- Americans in the military. I'd like to share a really brief story with you. In the mid-19th century, Alexander Thomas Augusta dreamed of being a surgeon, but he was refused entry to U.S. medical schools because of the color of his skin. Undeterred, he enrolled in medical school in Canada. When the civil war broke out, Dr. Augusta offered his services to President Abraham Lincoln. He was commissioned as an officer becoming the army's first ever African-American physician. He went on to become the first African-American professor of medicine in the entire country, working at the newly formed Howard University right here in our Washington, D.C. Dr. Augusta was honored as the first African-American ever to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. And following in the footsteps of leaders like Dr. Augusta, today we have trailblazers like General Nadja West. General West, raise your hand so that everyone could see who you are.

(APPLAUSE)

WATTERS: All right, we'll be right back in a moment.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: A lot of major developments coming out of today's hearing on Capitol Hill about the biggest nation security threat facing our country. The director of national intelligence is issuing this disturbing alarm.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAN COATS, DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Frankly, the United States is under attack. Under attack by entities that are using cyber to penetrate virtually every major action that takes place in the United States. From U.S. businesses to the federal government, to state and local government, the United States is threatened by cyberattacks every day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Director Coats also warned Russia might already be trying to meddle in this year's midterms.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COATS: We expect Russia to continue using propaganda, social media, false flag personas, sympathetic spokesman and other means to influence to try out to build on its wide range of operations and exacerbate social and political figures in the United States. There should be no doubt that Russia perceived that its past effort has successful and views the 2018 U.S. midterm elections as a potential target for Russian influence operations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: All right, Dana, so this has been sort of in the works and then in the pipeline people talking about what kind of national security threat ongoing, national security threat that the Russians pose, and now, specifically, looking at a target of the midterm elections in the United States.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: So this hearing was super interesting. It was about all these different threats. There's a lot of them. But this was the one that really got some attention because we've been talking about this for a long time. And Democrats really want to re-litigate 2016, and there is not evidence that there was Russian meddling in the actual machines that changed the votes. But I don't think there's anyone still questioning whether or not they tried to influence through these other means.

GUILFOYLE: Social media.

PERINO: And the false flags. And it's clear that the government hasn't done enough to try to figure out what we are going to do going forward. And so, part if it is that Americans are just going to have to be smart about the information that they consume. And that's OK. In a democracy, we can trust voters to do that. But in the meantime, it's the other threats that are also a problem. Bill Gates, also, today, issued his annual letter to Microsoft employees in which he said something that Greg has said for many years which is that when you marry up this pretty easy technology with biological agents that you can then put on a drone and you send it into the city. All these things are emerging and you don't have to be a super power in order to wage war now.

GUILFOYLE: Sure.

PERINO: You could be somebody, just one person in your basement working on it.

GUILFOYLE: OK, Greg, you're familiar with one person in your basement.

GUTFELD: Yes, it is me or Lou Dobbs depending on what day of the week it is. You took everything I was going to say. I want to make two points. The top security threat is technology married to terror. You don't need 10,000 jihadists anymore, you just need one with know-how. It's not like a nation-state which has everything to lose. An individual who wants to die, will take all of you with you because they have nothing to lose. North Korea and Russia you can call them enemies, but they still want to survive because their goal is on the globe. The jihadist goals are in heaven. So our biggest fear or danger is our own complacency. We have to look at the jihadist threat forever. It's not some geopolitical force. This is a toxic ideology and we have to deal with it.

About the cyber terror thing, we have to be careful when we keep saying we're under attack. Obviously, Russians are going to spy. North Koreans are going to spy. The Chinese are going to spy. We're going to spy. Everybody's spies. We always look at spying as somehow a defensive tool, like we're going to get information. We're going to get information about Russia or the USSR, way back when, and then for that, that's how we create our defenses. The problem with hacking is when you say somebody hacks, like North Korea, Russia hacks. We think of it as a nation. We doubt -- we think it's a nation attacking us. I think that's a bit dangerous. I think we have to look at this the way we look at normal spying. Hacking is just an adaptation of that spying. It's not a nation on the offensive. It's perhaps a spy on the defensive. It's still bad, but it's something that we have to put it in perspective so we don't mistake a defensive action as an offensive one and launch a war. That's my theory that I've stolen from somebody else.

(LAUGHTER)

GUILFOYLE: OK. When you want to get back to us with the attribution, please.

GUTFELD: I can't remember who it was. Somebody smarter than me.

GUILFOYLE: That's everyone. OK, Jesse.

WATTERS: I think the Russian cyber threat is real. But at the same time, let's put it in perspective. The Russians spent $100,000 on Facebook ads the last election. Hillary Clinton spent tens of millions of dollars on Facebook ads.

GUILFOYLE: There you go.

WATTERS: Her whole campaign spent $1.1 billion in advertising. When you look at outside groups, 1.4 billion in advertising. When you add the mainstream media propaganda to that, combined that with Hillary, there is much more anti-Trump propaganda than there was pro-Trump propaganda in the election. So.

GUILFOYLE: And purchased influence.

WATTERS: The biggest influence, I believe, of Russia propaganda in the last election was the dossier, paid for by Hillary Clinton. It infected the bloodstream of the U.S. government. And now, look at what we're talking about still a year later. Also, the DNC claims they were hacked by the Russians, yet they never handed over their server. How seriously do they actually take it? Podesta said he was hacked by the Russians. He ended up giving them his password which was password. President Obama admitted that he was worried about Russian interference in the election and never said anything about it. Actually feels guilty. So, I'm friends with the guy that runs the Harvard cyber security team and he just briefed congress the other day, and he said this, it's like a crime. You're never going to fully prevent it. You're going to have to realize some of it is going to happen. But when Russia comes to mess with us, we have to hit them back hard so they pay a price.

GUILFOYLE: All right. Well, good. I hope with something new with cyber security. OK. Juan, swivel for me.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: I'm just stunned because it looks to me like people are putting on blinders so they have don't have to say Russia influence the 2016 election, and we should know the details of it so we can prevent a recurrence in the future. And what we've heard today was that this is an ongoing assault. It is an offensive assault. Recently, in the course of the budget shutdown there was a hashtag called #schumershutdown trending, and it got lots of attention and amplified then by mainstream media. And Democratic politicians in the midst of their effort to say we're going to blame this on the Republican say, hey, boy, look at how social media is playing. Later it comes out the poll supported the Democrats, but the Russians, the bots, and all their propaganda efforts were pushing hashtag #schumershutdown.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I let you speak, man. So this goes on every day, these days, on every political issue in America where public opinion is influenced to the benefit of the Russians. And we cannot sit silent as Americans and say, well, you know, it could be that this country, that country. According to the top intelligence officials testifying today, it's Russia, it's Iran. It's China. And if we want to protect our democracy, our basic, our fundamental, we've got to get serious.

GUTFELD: All right. Can I respond to that?

GUILFOYLE: One second.

GUTFELD: This issue is damaging and that it thrives on team sport politics. For Russia, it's about disrupting our foundation. And the way it disrupts our foundation is by splitting us. So we're spending all this energy quarreling over who do the Russians help? Who did the Russians hurt? It's exactly what a global prankster wants. So the solution to this, we have to step back and say there aren't two oppositional sides on this. Both sides, Juan and myself, we should relinquish a bit of this tribal turf and say.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: We can agree there is Russian interference. I know there is. There always will be. You have to think there might not be evidence that there was another side to it, that the Trump didn't do anything. However, I'm OK.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no. I'm open to the Mueller investigation. But again, what I'm saying to you is there can be no debate about what took place.

GUILFOYLE: We get it. Everyone knows and according to the U.S. intelligence community and their report that Russians and China are the most sophisticated in terms of the nation state actors.

GUTFELD: Don't forget Canada.

GUILFOYLE: No, they're not catching up. Ahead, the White House under fire after rolling out a plan to slash cost to the food stamp program. The controversy when The Five returns.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: The Trump administration has unveiled a plan for Food Stamp reform by replacing a portion of Food Stamps with actual boxes of food. The proposal would save taxpayers money by giving low-income families a box of government-picked nonperishable food delivered to their homes every month instead of federal EBT cards for grocery shopping.

But not everyone is on board. Some critics call the plan rationing.

And I think -- do we have the Mick Mulvaney SOT that we can play? OK, we don't have it.

GUILFOYLE: We do not.

GUTFELD: It's been rationed.

PERINO: So this caught my eye, because there's an Office of Innovation at the White House. I think this is kind of an innovative thinking. It did get immediately panned, because it sounded like you were trying to make Food Stamp recipients the bad guys and also that we're going to send them food. And they used the example of Blue Apron, which is a very sort of a yuppie thing to do.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: But I'm not against this idea of sending really good nutritious foods directly to the home and then the remaining money is on an EBT card.

GUTFELD: Like the Harry and David basket?

PERINO: No.

GUTFELD: I think it's -- I mean, look, I think it's a good idea in the sense of making sure that people do get their food.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: That's important. I think the bigger story, though, is that the only war that has -- the war on poverty has actually worked. I mean, if you look at the statistics over time. But the primary cure of poverty is capitalism. Because in order to make these programs, whether it's boxes of food or welfare, you have to have a strong economy that creates wealth so that -- let's face it -- then it gets distributed.

I have this interesting fact. You know, in 1820, 94 percent of the world lived in extreme poverty. By 2015, 90 percent are not living in extreme poverty. That's from our world and data. The biggest impacts are democracy, market forces and education. But it really is about market forces. Allowing people to create wealth so they can help others.

PERINO: Well, part of market forces is creating new technologies that allow you to deliver goods and services in a different way. And this is the White House just coming up with a different idea.

WATTERS: It's Amazon Prime for Food Stamps. I think it's a great idea.

Right now, Food Stamps skyrocketed under President Obama, and under President Trump, they're coming down. That's a good thing. You don't want to be dependent on government. But you want to do it with heart.

So right now the program costs about $70 billion, and I think the poverty line where you quality is about, family of three, $26,000 a year. And you're going to get about $125 a month. That's great.

So it's not a racial thing either. Most of the people that get Food Stamps are white.

Food Stamp fraud is pretty bad, and I can -- I have a whole list here of people ripping off the federal government for three, four, $5 million. And what happens you come in with your EBT card, and you buy $100 worth of food, not really. You buy $50 worth of food, and then the guy behind the counter gives you $50 cash. That needs to change, and this helps change that.

PERINO: What do you think, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't know. I was listening to Jesse, because I was so interested, but I think that what I read today was that the fraud is only 1.5 percent. That it's very low. In fact, that's...

WATTERS: One point five percent of 70 billion is a lot of money.

WILLIAMS: That's a result of the EBT cards, the electronic benefit transfers, that can now be monitored very carefully and so they can detect fraud.

What strikes me here is things like fresh fruit, I don't think you're going to see that. And the second thing is, why do you want to punish people who have very few choices in their lives anyway?

PERINO: From making -- being able to choose what they want. There's nothing to say that you wouldn't be able to choose.

WILLIAMS: I don't -- certainly not. I think they said these were called harvest baskets or harvest boxes. And they decide what goes in the box, and they give you the box because they say, "This is nutritious food and good enough for you." Well...

GUILFOYLE: Well, sort of like school lunches. Right? They force you to eat a certain thing.

PERINO: I don't think they're trying to punish anybody by coming up with an idea that's just to talk about. It's not actually happening. It's just something to figure out a way to...

GUILFOYLE: I think it's a nice, it's a novel idea. You know, to be able to provide nutritious food and make sure. People are going to want self- determination and choice.

We tried this in San Francisco with "Care Not Cash," which providing, you know, services and beds and drug counseling, et cetera, instead of just the cash handing over to people. Huge controversy. They lit a sofa in front of my house on fire.

GUTFELD: Sorry about that.

GUILFOYLE: Yes. It didn't go over too well.

But I like the idea, the concept behind the Blue Apron, et cetera. People -- you know, if you want to make healthy choices, especially for families and children to have, you know, nutritious food. But they're going to want to decide whether they buy junk food or not.

PERINO: Interesting. All right. Ahead, artificial intelligence meets man's best friend. The latest robot innovation that's getting a lot of attention. Up next from Greg.

GUILFOYLE: Robots.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: All right. Truly, we have found America's dog.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(VIDEO OF ROBOT WALKING ON FOUR LEGS IN DOG-LIKE FASHION, THEN OPENING DOOR)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Isn't that polite? That's a video of Boston Dynamics's SpotMini quadruped robot opening a door for a friend. It's adorable. Well, unless that other robot is female, then it's clearly sexist.

Anyway, this is impressive stuff. Perhaps too impressive? This technology, it can go two ways. First, as our non-conscious allies, robots can do good: rescue loved ones from hostages and earthquakes while also assisting the invalid. They can replace humans in other high-risk endeavors like war. They likely won't be traditional bots, though, but swarms of insect-like drones that can get into places that men can't.

But the second more disturbing path is of a non-conscious, goal-oriented creature with computation speeds beyond our comprehension. Once unleashed, we can't stop them. If their goal is simply to openly open a door, it may want to open all doors and may dispense with us to do so. It's nothing personal. You're just in their way. We become barnyard chickens, yhe metal gods our merciless farmers.

But I digress. I welcome our robot overlords. That fact is, robots and artificial intelligence can only be our allies, as long as we get there first before everyone else, because the country that reaches superiority in this arena rules and rules the planet forever. This is bigger than the A-bomb.

GUILFOYLE: What is that?

GUTFELD: To be scared of progress is natural, but the only thing more frightening is living in the country that comes in second.

PERINO: I like that. That's true.

GUTFELD: You get my point, Dana? If -- let's say China beats us in this. Then China is the No. 1 country in the world.

PERINO: They were the first to the moon. No, we need to be first.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Absolutely. All the money, everything should be focused on it. But I don't think we're set up for that.

GUTFELD: Really? No?

PERINO: China is, like, spending trillions of dollars.

GUTFELD: I'm worried about this. I am worried, worried, worried, Jesse. The scary part is...

GUILFOYLE: This is so nuts.

GUTFELD: The country that doesn't perfect this technology might get there first, creating a creature that is evil and unstoppable. And then we all die.

GUILFOYLE: Like "Terminator" movies?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: When I saw the video, the first thing I wanted to do was shoot the dog. I think this thing's terrifying. I would shoot it.

GUILFOYLE: Which end would you shoot?

WATTERS: If I saw that thing, I would shoot the whole thing. I would shoot it and shoot it and shoot it until smoke came out of it, and then I'd feel safe, because the guy that I share an office with, he's kind of a tech geek. And he said people can hack into these things, and then you can put cameras in these things. They can record all the things you're doing.

So I don't trust these things. I like them as a servant or a butler, but if they turn, then I'd shoot them.

GUILFOYLE: It's like Alexa with legs.

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's what I was thinking.

GUILFOYLE: I think if you're going to shoot it, I would suggest going for center mass and spraying...

GUTFELD: What is wrong with you people? I wanted to...

GUILFOYLE: You just told us!

WATTERS: Yes, you just scared us, Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: No. No, no, no. OK, point: Robots, when you're looking -- let's say it's like 2050 right now and that you're looking at this show. Remember I defended you. So come for me last. Kill them first.

GUILFOYLE: I'm Sarah Connor, and I'm coming for you first.

GUTFELD: Juan, there's going to be all kinds of litigation with these things. Right? That guy opens the door, and they might slam it on somebody's face. Jared.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

PERINO: Can't let it go.

GUTFELD: It could be -- it creates a whole new legal system.

WILLIAMS: Well, it well, but I mean, to me that's a secondary issue. The primary issue is what you just described, which is they're opening doors and doing things and they've got cameras in them.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So Elon Musk says, "You know what? We've got to merge with them."

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: So instead of worrying about them taking over, we've got to figure out how we work with them or become one with them. So that our brains, whatever...

WATTERS: We'll never get through security at the airport then.

WILLIAMS: Maybe because you had something implanted in your head, Jesse. You wouldn't have to go through security. They'd know who you are.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know what it is? You've got to look at this as, like, the way we evolved from primitive man. This is the next evolution. We are Neanderthal compared to this. So we might as well get used to it.

I don't think you can meld a machine with man, because it's wet meat with electronics. Ain't going to work. You're already wielding -- you're already melding it with your phone.

WILLIAMS: Yes, but they can put chips in your body.

GUTFELD: I don't know if -- maybe. I already do put chips in my body. They're called Doritos.

GUILFOYLE: We see that from here. We see that from here.

GUTFELD: Ladies and gentlemen.

GUILFOYLE: Nacho cheese.

GUTFELD: Up next, the latest cultural shift that has women going from "#MeToo" to "I do." Details when we return.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Just in time for Valentine's Day, a new trend for all you lovebirds who are thinking about tying the knot. Many modern brides living in the age of the women's movement are no longer waiting for Prince Charming to pop the question. Instead, they're taking their happily ever afters into their own hands.

A report in The New York Post says more and more women, emboldened by the #MeToo movement are asking their boyfriends to marry them. They're putting a new twist on the traditional engagement.

So let's take it around the table. Would you be happy with this, Kimberly?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, I'm asking no one.

WILLIAMS: Shutting them down.

GUILFOYLE: Cutting back.

WILLIAMS: It's Valentine's Day tomorrow.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, yes, and I have a very nice special for you that you're going to see coming up.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUILFOYLE: Cute. Involving...

WILLIAMS: If you were to say, "Hey, you know what? I've decided it's going to happen. We've been together for a while, and he's been kind of slow about it.

GUILFOYLE: That's never happened to me. Honestly, I usually try and say, "Oh, no, no, no." I would tell my dad, "Whatever you do, don't give permission," or I'd cancel the trip. That worked five times. And two it didn't.

WILLIAMS: Five times! You mean seven times.

GUILFOYLE: Seven total. Two yeses. And five...

WILLIAMS: Holy smoke. Jesse, would you do it?

WATTERS: I mean, I like the idea, because that means the woman has to buy the engagement ring.

GUILFOYLE: Cheap.

WATTERS: That means we're off the hook. Which is fine.

But I think the whole thing is stupid, because the whole thrill of the chase is gone now. It's gone. With the "#MeToo" movement and all of this other stuff.

GUILFOYLE: This is definitely your highlight reel.

WATTERS: The courtship is over. Women proposing to men. It's all upside- down. It's all backwards now.

WILLIAMS: You made Dana back up. So Dana, you asked the question. You go back at him.

PERINO: Well, I am a traditionalist. I am. I don't see anything wrong with this. Maybe I could be convinced by some young women or older women, I don't know, that this is the way to go. But I've got to -- I've got to stick with the tradition.

WATTERS: And this has nothing to do with the "#MeToo" movement. That's not what I meant.

GUILFOYLE: Well, you did. You said the thrill of the chase is gone.

WATTERS: What I meant to say is the pendulum has swung so far this way culturally that -- I mean, we saw what happened. My sister did not take...

GUILFOYLE: Don't bring her into this.

WATTERS: ... the last name of her husband.

GUILFOYLE: Why bring your sister into this?

WATTERS: And they hyphenated their child's last name. I mean, what is happening? What is happening?

WILLIAMS: Wait, Dana didn't either.

But Greg...

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: That didn't do enough (ph).

WILLIAMS: ... women now have -- are the majority of college students.

GUTFELD: True.

WILLIAMS: The majority of the grad school students.

GUTFELD: You're absolutely right.

WILLIAMS: They earn more money than men in many cases.

GUTFELD: You're right.

WILLIAMS: And the majority of the workforce. They are taking more initiative.

GUTFELD: I agree with you, Juan, and everything you said. But I find it interesting that the only people who know of these women who proposed are female newspaper writers in Manhattan. Which leads me to believe that this story is completely and utterly bogus.

Every couple of years around Valentine's Day, you see this story.

WILLIAMS: Yes, leap year.

GUTFELD: It's called the "women are proposing" story. And every time they struggle for an angle to do this story differently. I could have -- I heard -- I can hear the pitch meeting where they said, "How do we do this now? Well, let's tie this article, this cliched article to the '#MeToo' movement," and everybody in that meeting was scared to shoot it down. They're like, "Oh, that's a good idea. Let's do it. Let's do it. Let's do it." But the fact is, this -- no. No, it doesn't happen.

GUILFOYLE: Did you see the photo? It was a guy on his knee and the woman was standing up.

GUTFELD: That's probably from the stock -- the stock photo pile that they did.

WILLIAMS: I don't think this is leap year, guys, so anyway, I don't know. They story...

GUILFOYLE: If you want to, go ahead and propose. I mean...

PERINO: Knock yourself out.

WILLIAMS: "One More Thing" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: It's time now for "One More Thing" -- Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Hi. Happy Valentine's Day early, everyone. OK, if you feel like proposing, why not?

OK. Let's look at my special Valentine's Day package, just for you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: I kind of want to eat it, but we're going to dip it.

What if no one wants to buy mine?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Yes, so that's at Godiva, where I spent a day enjoyably eating everything inside, reminiscent to "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," but I didn't explode. And apparently, there's quite a skill to this twisting with the wrist of the strawberries, and it was fabulous. And we're going to have the whole thing for you tomorrow, a little Valentine's Day special.

PERINO: That's fun.

WATTERS: I can't wait to see that.

GUILFOYLE: Thank you.

PERINO: And I have...

WATTERS: Dana.

PERINO: ... this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Dana's Corny Joke of the Day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Corny jokes. I have three. They are Valentine's related so that you can have something to delight your children with tonight...

GUILFOYLE: Greg's crying.

PERINO: ... at the dinner table. OK, the first one. What did the French chef give his wife for Valentine's Day?

GUILFOYLE: French kiss!

PERINO: Anybody?

GUILFOYLE: I just said French kiss.

PERINO: But that's not it. The French chef gave his wife for Valentine's Day a hug and a quiche.

GUILFOYLE: Didn't you like mine?

PERINO: Yours was pretty good.

WILLIAMS: That was good.

GUTFELD: It wasn't really a joke.

PERINO: OK. Why should you never break up with a goalie? Why should you never break up with a goalie?

GUTFELD: Because it ends with a face-off in the corner?

PERINO: Because he's a keeper.

WATTERS: Oh.

GUTFELD: I like mine better.

WATTERS: That was a good one.

WILLIAMS: That's a sweet one.

PERINO: Last one. Are you ready?

GUILFOYLE: Yes, yes. Go ahead.

PERINO: Why did the banana go out with the prune? Why did the banana go out with the prune? Because it couldn't get a date.

GUTFELD: Oh.

GUILFOYLE: Ohh! That's cute.

WATTERS: Pretty good.

PERINO: Pretty good.

WATTERS: Top that, Greg.

GUILFOYLE: That's a good one.

GUTFELD: All right. I'm going to top that. Let's go to...

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GRAPHIC: Greg's Worst Band in the World News.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: "Greg's Worst Band in the World News."

GUILFOYLE: Chili Peppers?

GUTFELD: Of course, I'm talking about the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the worst band in the world. Anyway, Duncan Robb, this guy, he had just purchased tickets to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He didn't really look close enough at the tickets. It's the Red Hot Chili Pipers, which is a famous bagpipe band, a tribute band. So if you can see his text when he realizes that they're a bagpipe band, ha, ha, ha.

Actually, they're a bagpipe cover band.

This guy, I'm saying right now, should be overjoyed, because bagpipes beat aging shirtless dudes bouncing up and down on stage like jumping beans. I'd say bagpipes, far superior. This guy's lucky; he should be grateful.

GUILFOYLE: That was pretty funny. That was actually a clever one.

WATTERS: I didn't know about the fact that you hated the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

GUTFELD: No, it's science. There were studies on this in the early '90s that documented that the Red Hot Chili Peppers are the worst band in the world. There are thousands of studies.

WATTERS: Science has spoken.

GUTFELD: There's real data. Real data.

GUILFOYLE: Greg is very consistent. He also doesn't like Maroon 5 and Adam Levine.

GUTFELD: Yes, there you go.

WILLIAMS: Maybe he only had one ticket because he couldn't get a -- date.

GUTFELD: Call back.

WILLIAMS: Talk about bringing the Winter Olympics to your backyard, watch this. A Missouri teenager, Dylan McNew, 14, jumps on an ice-covered trampoline, his -- the seventh-grade buddy, Brody Berryman, taped this fantastic video. Dylan says he was not hurt and describes the experience is pretty awesome. His mother says he's a daredevil. Video viewed 500,000 times. Gold metal, all for you.

GUTFELD: Beats eating a Tide pod.

WATTERS: That looks fun.

WILLIAMS: It sounds like an explosion when you listen to it.

WATTERS: All right. All right. So this reminded me of something my parents would do. This guy's running for Senate, A Republican, out in Wisconsin. His name's Kevin Nicholson.

GUTFELD: Hilarious.

WATTERS: His parents maxed out to his Democratic opponent's campaign.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: They just gave $2,700 each to Senator Baldwin's campaign, who's running against their own son.

He said, "My parents have a different worldview than I do, and it is not surprising that they would support a candidate like Tammy Baldwin, who shares their perspective."

GUTFELD: There is something there.

WATTERS: You know what? I could see that.

GUTFELD: There's a back story to this.

GUILFOYLE: No, there is. I think you should get onto it, Greg.

Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.