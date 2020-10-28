Did Tony Bobulinski expose criminal wrongdoing by Joe Biden?

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity” October 27, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Thanks, Tucker.

And welcome to HANNITY. We are officially tonight one week away from the all-important 2020 presidential election.

Tonight, we're tracking multiple breaking stories including the interview you just saw with the Biden whistle-blower, Tony Bobulinski. We'll unpack his serious corruption allegations against the Bidens. That's straight ahead.

Plus, reporters are now standing by in Philadelphia where last night, a violent riot erupted, at least 30 responding police officers were injured, including one who was intentionally run over by a truck. This all happened after a video emerged showing a law enforcement-involved shooting death of an individual wielding a knife headed towards the police.

We will show you the full video and monitor the situation on the ground in Philadelphia and we'll take you there throughout the hour.

Also tonight, we are following both presidential campaigns. Today, Joe Biden actually managed to leave his basement bunker for a tiny, I mean, tiny rally in Georgia.

Look at your screen. They're around -- well, 30 people, that was it, at Joe's event in Warm Springs, Georgia.

And meanwhile, the president held three massive rallies today, including different states, one in Michigan, one in Wisconsin, and one about to start right now in Omaha, Nebraska. We'll dip in that rally throughout the night tonight.

But look at your screen, tens of thousands of supporters braving the cold and the rain, waiting in line for hours just to see the president speak.

This is happening at every stop that he has, which brings us to a very important observation -- with just seven days to go until Election Day, Democrats, their allies, the media mob, are doing everything they can possibly do to demoralize voters especially supporters of the president.

And despite major progress in our fight against COVID-19, including advancements that are huge and therapeutics, multiple final human stage trials for a vaccine courtesy of President Trump's Operation Warp Speed, a rebounding economy, we're expecting massive third-quarter GDP numbers this week on Thursday -- despite all of the good news, there is now a constant coronavirus hysteria 24/7 on every other news network. They want you to believe there is no hope under President Trump.

In fact, according to the Media Research Center, 92 percent of all network news coverage of the president has been negative. That's 92 percent.

And right on cue, Joe Biden predicting the dark winter unless you elect him. Apparently nobody's told him about the therapeutics and the vaccines that were very close to getting.

That's right, the cognitively struggling, weak, frail, 77-year-old who often doesn't even remember who he's running against is somehow going to instantly rescue America from COVID-19.

Today, Biden accidentally even called his running mate's husband, Kamala Harri -- Kamala's wife, he said it. This seems to happen every time Joe misses his nap.

And yesterday, he struggled mightily to answer a simple unscripted question. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Here's the deal, here's the deal -- one of the things that -- that is important is that keep in mind although they're going to vote on Barrett I think today.

(INAUDIBLE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's the guy that's going to save the world from everything.

Now, his stated plans on COVID, for example, have already been completed and completely implemented already done by President Trump. Maybe he missed it. He was napping the whole time hiding in his basement.

Joe is barely able to leave that bunker for more than one day at a time. In fact, as of now, there are no public events scheduled for Joe tomorrow.

Less than one week away from the election, Joe still constantly taking days off. The media mob wants you to think Joe has it in the bag. They're constantly touting polls. They're saying Joe was in the lead and the lead, no chance for Trump.

But keep in mind these are the same polls that got it wrong in 2016. And coming up on this program, we will talk to two posters that actually got it right in 2016. We'll get their take on the state of the race. One is Robert Cahaly from the Trafalgar Group who is now showing the president of the lead in Michigan, also showing a lead for the president in Pennsylvania and nearly a three-point lead in the state of North Carolina, very important state. Meanwhile, he's showing a one point lead for Biden in Wisconsin.

If President Trump wins any combination of those states, he will be well on his way to reelection. But as you can see, the margins are like 2016, razor-thin, anything can happen. My advice to all of you, you're the ultimate jury, is assume that your vote will be deciding vote.

If everyone wants to stop the radical Biden-Harris, Bolshevik Bernie, AOC, anti-fossil fuel, higher taxes, open border, amnesty, packing the court agenda, you're going to need to vote.

And according to "The Hill", Democrats are now underperforming in early voting in three critical swing states. That will be Florida, Iowa, and Nevada and keep in mind the enthusiasm gap is enormous. Joe Biden is lucky to have a dozen people in the event even with Jon Bon Jovi.

And meanwhile, everywhere the president goes, he is greeted by massive, historic, unprecedented crowds, supporters waiting in line, hours and hours and hours, even sleeping overnight to hear the president speak, his rallies are held at huge and massive venues filled with tens of thousands of people.

So what does it mean for the upcoming election?

Joining us now with more from the president's latest rally in Omaha, HANNITY 2020 election correspondent, investigative reporter Lawrence Jones.

LJ, we send you out, you get all the love, all your fans are there, adoring crowds. I don't know. I -- we are going to have to change roles here.

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: They missed you, Sean. They want you out here on the road to see them and hug them and kiss them and all that good stuff.

Sean, it's been a busy day, and I can tell you right now that his supporters are fired up. They don't believe the polls. The way these candidates have operated their campaign couldn't be more polar opposite.

The former vice president has focused on digital ads and hosting small groups, whereas the president is hosting three events a day, mingling with supporters as well as a digital campaign as well -- also, door-knocking, thousands and thousands of door.

But I have the opportunity to talk to the president supporters today, they say the polls are wrong in 2016 and they think they're wrong this time as well. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Are you surprised about the amount of people that are out here standing in the cold waiting for the president?

CROWD: No, no, no.

JONES: Why not?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because he is our hero.

JONES: Do you think he is treated fairly?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Absolutely not. It's crazy. I mean, I just -- you know, the media -- I think he's done a really good job of exposing the deep state, you know, the crooks (ph) in Washington and also the mainstream media who's phenomenally against him.

JONES: Do you believe the polls out there where it says that the president is behind?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Absolutely not. This is the polls.

JONES: This is the polls.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yep.

JONES: The president is doing like three rallies a day. Joe Biden is not doing as much.

Do you think it's going to impact the election?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. And I'm not into the polls, I don't believe the polls, the poll is not reflecting what's actually going on on the ground.

JONES: We are seven days out. The polls say that the president is behind.

Do you believe the polls, one? And number two, who wins at the end of the day?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, I think it's a Trump landslide, OK? The polls are wrong an '16. They're wrong again this year.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Sean, it is seven days into the election, a week from today, and the president is leaving it all on the table.

Joe Biden did have a couple events today, in Georgia, small group. But again, Sean, not as big. The question is, does that really translate to what's going to happen on Election Day?

Over 60 million people have voted, Sean. We will have to see what the final results are week from today.

HANNITY: I think your vote is going to decide everything. LJ, we'll be -- we won't put the pressure on you as yet.

JONES: My vote.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: All right. Lawrence Jones in Omaha tonight, thank you.

And as we mentioned earlier today, Joe Biden did take a rare trip out of Delaware to campaign in the state of Georgia. Well, 30-some-odd people showed up. Did Biden actually believe he could win the traditionally red state?

Joining us now with more on the HANNITY big board, the one and only Bill Hemmer.

Bill Hemmer, let's see -- Florida, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Iowa, Arizona, then you got Pennsylvania and you got Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire and those two congressional districts.

BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: They're all in a mix. That's right.

They're all in a mix.

Sean, how are you doing? Good evening to you.

Sean, let me take a spin around the country, you know, to give a bit of a sense of where we think we are in this race now, OK? This is that what-if map that you were just rattling off, OK?

Remember Joe Biden yesterday was talking about the blue wall. What's the blue wall? Upper Midwest and Pennsylvania. If you start to 213 on the electoral vote and you need to get to 270 to win the White House, here's the blue wall if he holds Minnesota, flips Wisconsin, flips Michigan and then takes Pennsylvania, he is knocking on the door of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

For the president, it's a much more difficult thread to weave here, OK? He needs to hold a lot of the states that he won four years ago. That's Florida and Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio. He holds Texas and then into Iowa as well. At that point, Sean, he'd still be 22 electoral votes short.

So, he still needs to pick up two more possibilities. Could it be Pennsylvania? Haven't talked about that yet. You'd have to hook that up with Arizona, and that would give him a second term.

Perhaps that doesn't work out in 2020. If that's the case, it's Michigan and Wisconsin, that would give him the second term as well.

All this you can there went to a different mix, find out different equations and try to figure out how Biden gets to the White House, how Trump gets a second term. So for the moment, right now, let's see what kind of story it tells us about where these campaigns are at the moment.

President was here today. We saw him in Michigan a bit earlier. This is Detroit, he was in Lansing. That's a county he lost to Hillary Clinton 2-1, Sean, but you start poking around some of these other counties and 65 percent over here was about 56 percent to the east 60 percent, so you see where they try to get a few more attractive votes in those parts of the state.

Wisconsin was the second stop of the day. This is Milwaukee, this is Green Bay, the president went all the way over here in Mississippi River near Minnesota, went to this blue county of Lacrosse, again, a county he lost to Hillary Clinton but you start poking around and you find this rural country, you're 56 percent. So, over here along the Mississippi, 61 percent. So you again you start to see the pattern that the Trump campaign is trying to form and yet again.

The stop you are looking at right now in Omaha, Nebraska, why do you do that? Well, you do that because if you're real close here, at 269, 269, Omaha has got a separate electoral vote and congressional district two.

That's why you go there and why the president and maybe even Joe Biden goes up to Maine before this is all over.

The president was up there, congressional district two only goes with one electoral vote. The president won that in 2016.

What's going on with Joe Biden? Here's what I'll tell you. In Georgia earlier today, this is a poll that came out about a week ago. This is "New York Times"/Siena, they've got a dead-even at 45-45. But the MOE, the margin of error is almost at three points, so maybe it's not close and maybe it's not.

Nonetheless, the Biden team believes down in the Peach State here in Georgia that it's got a possibility of pull -- well, taking a state that has been red, reliably red for years and flipping it into the blue.

Late tonight, around dinner time, Joe Biden was here in Atlanta. This is really where if you're a Democrat, this is where you and the state of Georgia. It's Fulton County.

You see how many votes Hillary Clinton got here in 2016, 281,000. Pop over here to DeKalb, she's at 239. Up her in Gwinnett County, 165,000.

So Biden is working on that part of the state today trying to pick up some of these votes and perhaps again that poll I mentioned a moment ago, perhaps that is real.

The advanced vote is super impressive in so many states. Florida and North Carolina, Texas as of tonight, the total early vote and this is old and in fact, 67 million by mail, 45 million in person, 22 million. That number is close to 70 million tonight and we will keep ticking away now over the next seven days.

For comparison sake, the total advanced votes, that's early in-person, that's absentee votes in 2016, just shy of 59 million. We have blown by that number with some days to go so far in all the states.

So there you have it, tonight. We'll see where we stack up tomorrow. We'll gauge it by the day and try to dissect with the numbers are leading us now in 2020 -- Sean.

HANNITY: Nobody works that better than you, Bill Hemmer. One week from tonight, we will be watching all night and with great interest, you going to that board all throughout the evening.

Bill Hemmer, thank you as always.

Joining us now, two pollsters that actually make accurate predictions in 2016, Insider Advantage chairman Matt Towery, and from the Trafalgar Group, Robert Cahaly is with us.

All right. Robert, you had a new polls come out today. You have the president up slightly in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and down one in Wisconsin.

Now, if you look at those states in 2016, you called those states 10,700 and Michigan was the margin, 22 or 24,000 and Wisconsin, 44,000 and Pennsylvania, not a lot of votes in any case.

Where do you see it now?

ROBERT CAHALY, TRAFALGAR GROUP CHIEF POLLSTER: Very much the same way.

These states are very close, very tight. Said it many times, very concerned about voter fraud especially in Pennsylvania, but this thing is on the edge, no question.

HANNITY: Yeah.

Now, Matt, you've done two polls in Pennsylvania. The first one you had Trump down by three. The one that came out this week you had them up by two, had the president up three in Florida.

You called it in 2016 as well that President Trump would win. What do you see now? How similar or do you see differences in this campaign?

MATT TOWERY, INSIDER ADVANTAGE CHAIRMAN: Well, I'm seeing some shifting.

First of all, I'm seeing older voters tend to not be quite as enthusiastic for the president although they are coming around. What I'm really noticing, I don't know if Robert has seen in the last week or so, in Pennsylvania, for example, seeing younger voters who are coming around to the president and we've asked a question about how they feel about a shut down during COVID, and I think this is something we haven't talked much about but in the last debate, Joe Biden talked about a dark winter we were headed towards.

And in the last five or six days since that debate, I've begun to see this change among younger voters, I'm talking not really young, but I'm talking about people 30 to 44, something in that area and I'm beginning to see that shift. And I really believe that has something to do with the dichotomy between what Trump is saying which is we are going to keep this country open and moving, and Biden saying -- alluding to the fact we may have another shut down.

I think that's having a real effect and we are seeing the votes shift based on that and, of course, in Pennsylvania, fracking as well, which was a huge mistake for Biden in that debate.

HANNITY: All right. Let's go to the must hold states for President Trump, that would be, Robert, Florida. That would be Georgia, that would be Ohio, that would be North Carolina, that would be Iowa, that would be Arizona.

Do you see any problems in any of those states for President Trump this year?

CAHALY: Certainly, I see North Carolina is very tight.

HANNITY: You had them up by three.

CAHALY: You know, 2.7 something. But it's tighter than we'd like to see `em, but I do feel good about all of them and I have to agree with what Towery said, that there is no question that people left that debate with the understanding that Biden thinks the solution to dealing with the coronavirus is more shutdowns and Trump is saying let's not shut down.

And there were a lot of folks, young people we have seen moving. We see people that are hourly workers moving because they can't stand another shut down. They don't think that's an option.

HANNITY: So that's pushing younger voters towards Donald Trump.

Of those important must-win states, Matt Towery, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina -- sorry, Ohio, Iowa, Arizona. Do you see any problems for the president?

TOWERY: Well, I agree with Robert. North Carolina is always problematic. I mean, my specialty has always been the South. Florida, I think, the president is doing very well. Georgia I would wait for the Rosetta Stone landmark poll. That's usually the best poll. I had the president up about four points.

I think "The New York Times", all due deference to them, this other group knows Georgia much better. I used to do it. I had not polled Georgia this time.

I think the Midwest is going to be problematic for the president but he will overcome it. We have to remember one thing, Donald Trump is the most dynamic presidential candidate of my lifetime. I've never seen anything like it.

And him personally going to these locations and drawing people out, particularly in the semi-rural and rural areas where they need to pile those votes up, that's going to come back home in a big way to Donald Trump on election night and I don't think these polls are picking that up.

HANNITY: Yeah. All right.

CAHALY: No question.

HANNITY: Next question. Now, every single poll, even the beloved Nate Silver, FiveThirtyEight, boy, the liberal media loves Nate Silver. Even he recognized that there is a dramatic increase in support for the president especially among younger African-Americans and younger Hispanic-Americans, is that real? Because I noticed both of yours show the same thing -- Matt.

TOWERY: Yeah, and there's a reason for that because both of us have a type of system in which we are able to get voters to tell us more because we are not being completely direct and all of our questions, we have a blended system. I think Robert has the same sort of basic approach. And by doing that, you can get people to tell you how they feel like they're doing in the race and how they can vote without feeling like they're telling someone and somehow they're going to have some retribution for admitting they are voting for Donald Trump.

In that sense, we are seeing African-American voters at about 15 -- 14, 15 percent in these polls. Now, that can sometimes take down or up but I have never -- I've been doing this a long time both as a candidate, as a poster, as a columnist, I have never seen a Republican with 15 percent of the African-American vote or thereabouts this close to an election ever in the entire time I ever polled.

Now, it could melt down a little bit, but it could also melt up.

HANNITY: Do you see this, Robert, translating into votes? I mean, these are not outlier polls. It is almost every single poll showing dramatic increase in support among minorities for the president, the issue came up during the debate, the president mentioned the platinum plan, opportunity zones, historically black colleges, criminal justice reform, police reform and record low unemployment for every demographic in the country for three years, something Biden and Obama never got done.

CAHALY: Absolutely. I look at last week as a major week for that because at the beginning of the week, you had the 50 Cent endorsement and then you had a bunch of people who aren't regular -- you know, they don't watch conservative news, they don't listen to talk radio watching this debate and they hadn't heard everything Trump had done for the African-American community, and, you know, they are telling us on the phone that they went and Googled some of the stuff and realize Trump was telling the truth.

We've seen him eclipse 20 in Pennsylvania -- excuse me, we've seen him eclipsed 20 in Michigan and North Carolina, and he eclipsed 30 in Florida in just one week with the African-American sample. So, we -- we feel like it's on the move and the undecideds in the African-American group have just

-- they've just -- they've gone away. There are very few undecideds. So, I was up state (ph), and a couple of tweets, these shy Trump don't seem very shy anymore.

HANNITY: Prediction, who's going to win the race, Robert? Real -- well, I tell you what? I've got to -- we've got to dip into the president.

Robert Cahaly, thank you. Matt Towery, thank you.

The president in Omaha.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: -- opened up. We understand it, and we are doing a job. We're literally setting record unemployment, looking at housing, looking at automobile production.

Look at how you're doing in Nebraska. Look at how you're doing in Nebraska.

(CHEERS)

Biden even wants a lockdown young and healthy Americans, yet for those under the age of 50, I hate to say this, under the age of 50, how many are under the age of 50?

(CHEERS)

Pretty young. Well, I have good news for you, 99.99, OK, you know what that means? That means you're in good shape, that's what that means.

But you notice the fake news now, right? All they talk about is COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, and we've made such progress, it's incredible.

Excuse me, I'm here. I'm here.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

I mean, I wasn't exactly feeling great. It's been a long time. I wasn't exactly feeling great and I met with great doctors.

One thing when you're president, you've got plenty of doctors. We have one of them here tonight, I think, right? We have our great White House doctors travelling. Sean has become very famous.

(CHEERS)

Where is Sean? He's become -- oh, is that Sean? Look at Sean. Look at him.

He's got a big ego. He loves it when I mention his name.

No, he's a great doctor. And they were great doctors from Johns Hopkins and from Walter Reed and everything else.

And what we know today is like so different than what we knew six months ago, incredible. The progress they've made, and with the vaccines which are coming immediately -- even without, we're turning that corner. You know, at some point, returning that corner and it's been pretty amazing.

Florida had a rough time, boom, it stepped back, it's all the way down, Texas all the way down. Arizona, great governors, all the way down.

Biden's cruel and senseless lockdowns would cause countless deaths from suicide, drug overdose, and delayed medical care, alcohol -- I mean, so many, so many different problems.

Remember I'd say the cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. That's what you have.

When I banned travel from China, remember he said now, he says, oh, we should have done it sooner, except when I banned it, for two and a half months, he said he shouldn't do that, he is xenophobic, right? And now, he says, oh, I should have done it earlier.

And he had a thing called the swine flu. It was a disaster. Much less lethal.

He was -- it was a disaster, he was a disaster. He's still a disaster actually.

If we listen to Joe, countless more people would have died. They were anticipating it could be 2.2 million. You don't hear that, 2.2 million.

And you know the number -- one is too many as far as I'm concerned. One is too many. It shouldn't have happened. One is too many.

But it could've been 2.2. It could have been more than that. Biden was willing to sacrifice your lives on the altar of open borders. He wants open borders.

Without borders, you don't have --

(BOOS)

Without borders, you don't have a country. By the way, the wall is now over

400 miles long.

(CHEERS)

And we are building a 10 miles a week and it's very soon going to be finished and we have the strongest southern border we've ever had. And we want people to come into our country, but they have to come in legally and they have to come in through merit. Merit.

(CHEERS)

Biden has no plan, no idea, no clue. He has no clue. That's for sure. And he just wants to lock up and throw away the keys, letting rioters and looters run wild.

And, you know, it's interesting, they call them peaceful protesters. They burn down your cities, they do things that nobody seen before, all in radical left Democrat-run cities and states, but cities, all of them, all of them.

And every time we go in, we're going to go into Seattle. We let them know we're coming in. The night before we came in, they gave up. They left. They took over a piece of Seattle. That wasn't going to last.

Minneapolis, the same thing. We went into Minneapolis, we went in. You know, we have to be asked in theory by the state, we went into Minneapolis and it all ended.

It took about, what do you think? Twenty-five minutes or so. It's just boom, right down the street.

No, you know, the Republican-run cities are doing very well. The Republican-run cities.

(CHEERS)

And I hope you agree because I know he's here, but you have a very good Republican governor, you do know that, right?

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

Listen to that good, good -- hi, Pete. Good.

Pete, I'm glad they did that. You know, I want to do -- otherwise, I just wouldn't introduce you later. You know, I keep it quiet. They like you, Pete.

The Biden plan will crush you and crush your family. My plan will crush the virus and you will see economic benefits like we've never seen in our country before. That's what we're having.

HANNITY: All right. We'll be going back to the president and his rally in Omaha, massive rally tonight, his third of the day, three yesterday, all huge.

But first, now, with the Democrats in desperation has battleground polls now continue to tighten just a week before the election, Joe Biden is letting his former boss Barack Obama do the campaign's heavy lifting for him. He's too tired, sending the former president down to Florida earlier today.

And, of course, Barack and Joe, they're still trying to rewrite history when it comes to their record on the economy. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: He, in fact, inherited the longest streak of job growth in American history. But just like everything else he inherited, he screwed it up.

Black unemployment hit almost 17 percent during the Great Recession ten years ago, and through hard work, Joe Biden and I helped get it down. It kept on going down. Not because Trump did anything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: No, after 13, you had left -- after eight years, 13 million more Americans on food stamps, 8 million more in poverty, but was labor participation rates since the 70s, worst recovery in your years since the 40s, lowest homeownership rate and 52 years and you took on more debt than all 43 presidents before you combined.

Donald Trump, he set record low unemployment for every demographic -- African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, every minority group in the country.

Opportunity Zones, he is now that took care. He's now got the Platinum Plan, he took care of historically black colleges in ways that you guys never did, criminal justice reform, police reform, none of that did you guys do in eight years.

But President Trump, in fact, did all of that. And the lowest black unemployment record after record shattered. So they presided over the worst recovery since the 1940s as we just mentioned.

Now, moving on, ask yourself do you want to return to the failed policies of Barack and Joe or another economic boom under the president's America first agenda?

Joining us now, nationally syndicated radio talk show host, Larry Elder, civil rights attorney, Leo Terrell. They're going to be doing a show together as per my idea on FOX Nation, which I'm very happy about. Leo 2.0 has been out campaigning for the president --

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Yes, I've been campaigning.

HANNITY: -- and, Larry, I don't know why you're not with him. It needs to be a tag team here.

TERRELL: Yeah, he should be campaigning. Larry could be campaigning out there in the battleground states, where? I've been campaigning.

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO HOST: Maybe my invitation got lost in the mail.

TERRELL: You don't need -- you don't need -- you don't need an invitation to go out there and support the president. You don't need an invitation.

But let me tell you this, Sean. Barack Obama --

ELDER: Leo --

TERRELL: Yes?

ELDER: Leo, Leo, I'm doing it every -- I'm doing it every day for three hours on my radio program with my callers, with my videos. I'm out there, bro. I'm out there.

TERRELL: I agree. I agree, but you know what? When you're out there with the people in Ohio and Michigan and North Carolina, you can sense the enthusiasm. And it's real.

HANNITY: Larry, look at what you -- look at what you created in Leo 2.0.

All right. Leo, tell us what's going on on the ground.

TERRELL: I'll tell you exactly what's going on on the ground. And let me be clear, what Barack Obama is trying to do, he's trying to apologize for Joe Biden's absenteeism for the last 47 years and that doesn't work. People get it. But I'll tell you what's going on on the ground is that people are resonating with President Trump as it relates to the platinum plan.

And people of all different colors -- I'm telling you, Sean, that Donald Trump and I heard those two posters. Those two pollsters are talking about the swing towards Trump especially among blacks and people of color, that they are moving towards Trump. And I think he's going to have the highest number of black participation voting for Donald Trump.

One last point, if people honestly believe that peaceful protesting is going on, look at Philadelphia, that is a reason right there why people should vote for Donald Trump. That's not people protesting, that's rioting, and that's what Obama and Biden and Kamala Harris believe in. That is not peaceful protesting what's going on in Philadelphia.

HANNITY: Well, by the way, we're going to get to some video of that in a moment. We can (INAUDIBLE) that too, a story we're covering.

You watch Tony Bobulinski, we're going to get to that in a second, Larry, but we already knew about the corruption, zero experience Hunter, Burisma, we knew about the Russian oligarchs, the first lady of Moscow and the three and a half million dollar wire transfer Or the Kazakhstan oligarch and that wire transfer and the $1.5 billion deal with China. We've known all of this.

Now, Tony Bobulinski in an interview with Tucker tonight brings forward that Joe knew the whole time which by the way makes a little more sense than Joe saying I don't know anything when in fact he these are huge business deals being made and he is the one demanding the firing of the prosecutor investigating his zero experience son.

ELDER: Well, it's a huge deal that the media, as you know, is overlooking.

But I want to get back to the record that Obama presided over, forget about your talking points, forget about my talking points, Sean, what about Tavis Smiley. It's hard to get a more hyper lefty guys than Tavis Smiley, and he said by every major economic metric under Obama, the black economy has gotten worse. I remember during his term, Emmanuel Cleaver, the chairman of the congressional black caucus said, unemployment -- black unemployment is so high that if it were a white person in the White House, we would be marching on the place.

This gap between white households and black households got wider, in about between 2010 and 2013, black net worth fell 30 percent, 3-0, why? Because so many people lost their home during the Great Recession. They wouldn't have the home but for stupid progressive policies that had been enacted and pushed by people like Barack Obama that basically said anybody who could fog up a mirror should get a home.

So a lot of people would've been better off renting homes because they were duped into doing so because of the carrot and stick you put on banks and lenders to change lending criteria.

All of this is a progressive agenda to redistribute wealth from party A to party B that hurt the very people that they claim that they care about.

HANNITY: Well, will -- we talked to Robert Cahaly, and we talked to Matt Towery, all these polls, these are not outliers, Leo. Massive increase in support for Donald Trump among African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans. Will those translate into votes?

ELDER: Absolutely.

TERRELL: Yeah, let me tell you right now, it all started when a guy named Leo Terrell came on Sean Hannity's show and said he's going to vote Republican for the first time. There is been a mass exodus for Democrats going to the Republican Party.

And the Platinum plan, the more people understand what that plan is, $500 billion of cash infusion, the bottom line is this, Leo Terrell has brought thousands of blacks to vote for Donald Trump, the highest number of black votes ever for Republican. Ever.

HANNITY: All right. I'm going to let you guys go.

I'm going to go back -- by the way, we are watching live video and we'll get to this in a minute, looting going on in Philadelphia.

First, we go back to the president, massive crowd. His third rally of the day in Omaha, Nebraska.

TRUMP: That means those cameras are going 29,000 people they say, 29,000.

Yeah.

You know who spoke today? President Barack Hussein Obama.

(BOOS)

He had 12 people and seven cars. Did you hear that?

No, he draws -- he draws flies. I've never seen -- he had no -- he had no people. I thought he'd have some people, and he brought Bon Jovi along.

You know what happened to Bon Jovi? They increase the crowd by 22 people.

Can you believe it?

And then Joe spoke and that crowd left, and we have 29,000 people here and we had a tremendous crowd in Michigan, and a tremendous crowd in Wisconsin.

And they are trying to figure out, like, if Trump is getting these crowds and Biden is getting 12 people, you know the circles -- he fills in the circles, they've got five of them, and a lot of times, they put reporters in there because they have no people.

But today, he tried to blame that on COVID also. He said, no, no, we don't seek large crowds because we want to -- because of the virus, right? They don't want the large crowds.

That's not the reason, OK? Just -- that's not the reason. It's a hell of an excuse, but it's not the reason.

We are thrilled to be joined by the man who we were just talking about.

He's a friend of mine. He loves his state. He loves this country and he's a great governor, Pete Ricketts.

Pete, great job, great job.

(CHEERS)

What a good guy, what a good man.

How is your state doing, Pete? All right, good.

How are we doing? By the way, we are going to be okay here, right?

He says, good.

Thank you very much, Pete.

And his brother, Todd -- another one, really good. Now, there's only two people that are better, Joe and Marlene. Now, Todd is great. But they will both admit Joe and Marlene are better, right? And you're here.

Hi, Joe, I like hat. Hi, Joe.

You got to be proud of your boys. They're doing a great job. Thank you very much. Thank you very much. Great family.

HANNITY: We'll go to the president's rally back in a few minutes as he introduces local officials.

Also breaking tonight, serious allegations of voter fraud, possibly a legal ballot harvesting schemes uncovered by Project Veritas, involving so-called valid chasers, reportedly caught on tape coercing Texas voters to switching their votes from Republican and Democrat and a video of the woman who is allegedly Republican consultant working for a Republican House candidate is seen convincing a voter to change her selections of the Democrat away from John Cornyn. We have not independently verified it but you take a look and get to decide yourself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ, CONSULTANT FOR GOP HOUSE CANDIDATE MAURO GARZA: Now you know on here you chose a Republican, not a Democrat, right?

SENIOR VOTER: Can I do that?

RODRIGUEZ: You can do, you can vote for whoever you want. But our conversation that we had, you said you were voting for Hegar because you were going straight Democrat. So, that way you're voting for the straight Dem.

She didn't vote for who she wanted to vote. That right there is against the law, for me to tell her like you realize you voted for.

(CROSSTALK)

RODGRIGUEZ: This is what you call flipping people.

What I do picking up those ballots when the journalist was with me. That's illegal. I could go to jail. I'm a little apprehensive to tell somebody what I'm (EXPLETIVE DELETED) doing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's the type of behavior the media mob and Democrats don't -- say doesn't even exist.

Now, the Texas attorney general says he is investigating the GOP candidate Mario Garza, telling FOX News he welcomes a full investigation and Project Veritas' own James O'Keefe told me that that person is a Never Trumper..

But also breaking tonight, more explosive developments around of the corrupted Biden business bureau and more revealing messages exposing how they were leveraging their last name to sell out to America's adversaries and get rich the entire way because just last hour, a former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sat down with our own Tucker Carlson and exposed and not just massive conflict of interest and shady dealings but serious potential criminality. Take a look for yourself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TONY BOBULINSKI, FORMER HUNTER BIDEN BUSINESS ASSOCIATE: Why at 10:38, on the night of May 2nd would Joe Biden take time out of his schedule to sit down with me in a dark bar at the Beverly Hilton sort of positioned behind a column so people couldn't see us to have a discussion about his family and my family and business at a very high level where Jim Biden sat and Hunter Biden participated in. I'm irrelevant in the story. They weren't raising money from me. There was no other reason for me to be in that bar meeting Joe Biden than to discuss what I was doing with his family's name in the Chinese CFC.

CARLSON: The former vice president has said he had no knowledge whatsoever of his son's business dealings and was not involved in them at all, but this sounds like direct involvement in them.

BOBULINSKI: Yeah, that's a blatant lie. When he states that, that is a blatant lie. And Hunter introduced me as, this is Tony, dad, the individual I told you about that's helping us with the business we are working on in the Chinese.

In that email, there's a statement where they go through the equity, Jim Biden is referenced as, you know, 10 percent, doesn't say Biden, it says Jim, and then it has 10 percent for the big guy held by H. I 1,000 percent sit here and know that the big guy is referencing Joe Biden.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, we also already knew about Burisma and, of course, they must fire the prosecutor investigating my son with no experience in Ukraine, oil, energy, gas, and then the Russian oligarchs, three and a half million dollar wire transfer, the Kazakhstan oligarch, the $1.5 billion deal with China, and then the $100,000 shopping spree, the more it appears, though, Hunter Biden wasn't just using his father's diplomacy to get rich, but also acting as an unregistered foreign agent which would be a crime.

What did Joe Biden know and when did he know it? And the claim that he never spoke to his son about business dealings -- well, we just saw overwhelming evidence that that's a lie.

Here to break it all down, the legal issues, "Wall Street Journal's"

Kimberley Strassel, along with FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

Kimberley, I know that you read all of it and you exposed in your column.

What we got here as a witness that has text messages and going back years that in fact showed Joe's involvement.

KIMBERLEY STRASSEL, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: Yeah. So, he is very credible, by the way. And, look, I think it's important, Sean, we don't even have to guess there are some things we don't know because what just came out tonight is bad enough. You know, first of all, as you just said, we know that Joe Biden has claimed over and over he didn't get engaged with his son's business, didn't know. That's not true, OK? You don't meet two times with your son's business partner and still make that statement.

We also know he hasn't been truthful just within the last few days when he claimed this was a Russian disinformation and that was a powerful part of the Bobulinski interview when he said, look, I called the Biden family representative and I said all I'm asking is that you've explained this is not Russian disinformation and explain it how you want and I won't go public. They wouldn't do that. They continue to say it.

And finally, we know that whether through Joe's active participation or simply Hunter using him that he abetted in some way with Hunter's business deals across the globe and with some pretty sleazy characters. And that's a lot that the Biden campaign needs to account for and answer for.

HANNITY: You know, and now we've got a big problem. That is big tech companies that decided not to report or let anybody post the story.

Then you've got, of course, they ignored -- you know, you're not getting 1 billion taxpayer dollars unless you fire Viktor Shulkin, the prosecutor, investigating my son. I still think that's impeachment right there for Joe Biden, then they ignore Russia, then they ignore Kazakhstan, then they ignore the $1.5 billion to China.

Why should we believe that there is any desire to get to real justice?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, I agree with you. The mainstream media should be absolutely ashamed of itself for covering this up, for ignoring the story, for doing nothing with a treasure trove of evidence, documents, text messages, and emails.

Bobulinski tonight absolutely destroy the credibility of Joe Biden and exposed him as a prodigious liar and yet the media is blocking for him as Biden tries to limp to the goal line. And for me, and I agree with Kimberley, the smoking gun here tonight was not just the 19 himself, but the tape recording of Joe Biden advisor trying to talk him out of going on the record in telling the truth, you're going to bury us, man. That one line for me demonstrated Joe Biden's intimate involvement.

So I wrote down the variety of crimes that I think the federal government or the FBI, the Department of Justice should be looking at. They must investigate -- money laundering, tax evasion, foreign corrupt practices, FARA violations, SEC violations, fraud, conspiracy to defraud the government and in fact a RICO investigation for racketeering, running what is essentially what looks like a criminal enterprise here.

And Joe Biden's exposure if he enabled this, if he facilitated it, that's aiding and abetting his grifter son, and that is making him an accomplice, if the evidence is there and we've only seen the tip of the iceberg.

HANNITY: All right. Kimberley Strassel, Gregg Jarrett, thank you.

We had back to the president with his big rally going on live in Omaha, Nebraska.

TRUMP: And instead of never-ending wars in the Middle East, you see what's happening already, three countries and we have five lined up and we're going to have another, it's going to be -- it's an easy one. It's a lot easier than you would think.

They worked on this for 35 years. They had the wrong people. They had the wrong concepts, but, you know, I got nominated for three Nobel Peace Prizes. Can you believe it? Can you believe it?

(CHEERS)

And for all different regions like Kosovo and Serbia, we're doing deals.

You know, trade deals -- just normally, we're doing trade deals.

I said, wait a minute, aren't they always fighting each other? Yeah. Aren't they always killing each other? Yeah, for many decades.

Sir, how did you know? I said I know, they're killing -- yeah, they fight each other all the time.

Tell them we are not going to do any business with them. They want our business, right? And we're not going to do business in less we make a deal where they stop killing each other.

And you know what? It took about 20 minutes, they've been fighting for 40 years. I think they've been fighting for 400 years, if you want to know the truth, but they've been fighting for a long time. They want to make a deal.

All of a sudden, two months ago, they're in the Oval Office hugging the two prime -- hugging and kissing. I think great. That was easy, Joe, right?

That was easy. Just makes sense.

I just said, hey, why don't we get them together? I mean, we're going to do these two deals, tell them to stop fighting and we save a lot of lives.

That's a good thing.

(CHEERS)

But we're forging peace in the Middle East without brought all over our the sand and we're not spending money. You're doing it either. It's something very nice. It's worth pulling out.

A vote for Republicans is a vote for the American dream. It's a vote for acknowledgment that Abraham Lincoln was a Republican. Is that nice?

(CHEERS)

People don't know that. A lot of people don't know that.

So, in conclusion, over the next four years, we will make America into the manufacturing superpower of the world, and we will end our reliance on China and that's already begun, largely already begun.

(CHEERS)

We will hire more police, increase penalties for assaults on law enforcement, and we will ban deadly sanctuary cities.

(CHEERS)

We will defend religious liberty, free speech, the right to life, and the right to keep and bear arms.

(CHEERS)

We will maintain America's unrivaled military might, and we will ensure peace through strength, and that's what we have now, with what we have.

We will end surprise medical billing, require price transparency that's bigger than health care. You watch. Already signed, kicks in on January 1st, lower drug prices even more. We signed Favored Nations, that means we're going to get the lowest price. Anywhere in the world right now, we're, by far, the highest.

And we will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions.

(CHEERS)

America will land the first woman on the moon and the United States will be the first nation to land an astronaut on Mars -- and NASA is the number one space center anywhere in the world again. It was a mess three and a half years ago.

We will stop the radical indoctrination of our students and restore patriotic education to our schools.

(CHEERS)

We will teach our children to love our country, honor our history, and always respect our great American flag.

(CHEERS)

And we will live by the timeless words of our national motto: In God we trust.

(CHEERS)

For years, you had a president who apologized to America. Now, you have a president who was standing up for America and standing up for the great people of Nebraska and Iowa.

(CHEERS)

So get your friends, get your family, get your neighbors, and get your co- workers, get your --

HANNITY: All right. President Trump at his third valley of the day, Omaha, Nebraska. We'll get back to it in a minute.

First, violence, lawlessness continued to plague our Democratic-run cities following the fatal police shooting of an armed African-American man in Philadelphia Monday night, violent protest erupted, reports of looting even going on tonight.

Overnight Monday, early Tuesday, police arrested 91 rioters while 30 officers suffered injuries.

Fearing another night of violent protests, the Pennsylvania National Guard has been deployed to Philadelphia.

Here with the latest on how this all got started, FOX News reporter Leland Vitter -- Leland.

LELAND VITTERT, FOX NEWS CORRESDPONDENT: Good evening, Sean.

Certainly, we're not anywhere near to enough police or National Guard out here, this is sort of looting whack-a-mole. Right now, they're heading to General Dollar. Earlier, they knocked over the liquor store back there and still taking cases out of liquor there.

This all began with a shooting yesterday of Walter Wallace who was a man who had a knife and came at police, take a look at the video and decide for yourself if police were in the right.

(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)

VITTERT: Last night, the violence was mostly contained to west Philadelphia, the area right around where the shooting happened but in the past three hours or so,, it has expanded to all the Philadelphia. We're some 35 minutes away.

So far, there's been a Foot Locker and a Walmart looted, also a number of other stores up and down this entire strip. And you have to understand, Sean, that these neighborhoods have been pummeled by the coronavirus, so these business owners right now are just watching whatever they were able to go ahead and rebuild being quite literally wheeled out from their stores.

You can see this guy who brought a dolly in order to steal. I think that's a washing machine. We see people looting Christmas trees as well, and they just go store by store up the street here in Philadelphia and the police are completely overwhelmed.

HANNITY: Unbelievable, unfolding before our eyes. All right. Thank you.

Joining us with reaction to this, FOX News contributor, Dan Bongino, correspondent at large, Geraldo Rivera.

You know, I've been telling people I purchased this Byrna nonlethal gun that shoots projectiles. It's B-Y-R-N-A.

Dan Bongino, you've been in law enforcement. It seems like there are so many applications for a nonlethal option, and it has two pepper sprays and it has one tear gas in their projectile. You hit somebody with it. It instantly stops them, but doesn't kill them.

Seems like we need to give cops more options, but guys come out with a knife, what are they supposed to do?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: We've tried that, Sean. And the problem is -- you know, by the way, when is someone going to start speaking out for the cops outside of conservative media and for law and order? When is someone going to start speaking out for process?

You had a man with a knife. Now, this is going to be reviewed if these cops broke the law, they will be charged. If they broke use of force policies, they will be administrative sanctions.

But why do you think those cops were there? What do you think they were there? Because they wanted to roast marshmallows?

I mean, when you hear there's a guy down the street waving a knife, what do you do? You run. What do cops do? They run towards the problem.

And yet every time we have a use of force incident -- now, before we see in administrative or criminal review of the case, we are now, what, looting the local Walmart and going Christmas shopping? Where are the Democrats out speaking out against this?

HANNITY: Geraldo --

BONGINO: By the way, one more thing, Sean, they teach you in most police academies that within 20 or so feet, a knife is a deadly weapon. When you charge at someone with a knife, you close that distance in just seconds and body armor is not designed for pointed implements like an ice pick or a knife, it is designed for ballistics.

HANNITY: All right. Let me get Geraldo and we're short on time.

Geraldo, you know, the cops keep backing off, backing off.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Right. Quickly about the looters, they are shameless, they are selfish, they're greedy, they're opportunist, they should really be ashamed of themselves taking advantage of this strategy.

Insofar as the killing of Wallace -- Walter Wallace, the cops had been summoned to that address over 30 times in the last several months, Sean, three times that day. Those cops should have had Tasers on them.

Now, I never second-guess a cop. You got a guy, a maniac, who -- mentally ill.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Geraldo, he is coming at them with the blade, you know?

RIVERA: I absolutely don't second guess the cops at all. I want to know why Philadelphia, a major, major city, does not have Tasers and standard equipment. Only one third of the force has Tasers.

The fact that they were called three times to the same address indicated that somebody had institutional knowledge that this was a nut job, a violent ex-con mental patient on the lithium that you really had to tread lightly.

You know, the fact that he got shot dead I think is a tragedy and more aggravation for the nation.

HANNITY: Thirty times.

RIVERA: It's interesting to see how the Philadelphia suburbs respond to the looting and the rioting.

HANNITY: That's happening live. Just going into stores and nobody's there to stop it.

RIVERA: Horrible.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.

More HANNITY after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: We're going to go back and show you the looting that's happening in Philadelphia. You know, 30 times, as Geraldo pointed out, they called this area. Finally, some police now have not shown up in the area, but you can still see the stores now that are just being looted, and yeah, people even, you know, taking dishwashers, it seems like, or washer and dryers out of the stores and just walking out with it.

And report from Leland Vittert showing they are also thinking, oh, Christmas stuff. Oh, merry Christmas, I guess.

Very difficult situation when you have a guy wielding a knife, moving toward police that keep backing up, backing up, backing up. We have a justice system that is designed to make these decisions.

But put yourself in the position of the cop. What are they supposed to do?

As Dan pointed out, training, 20 feet, somebody with a knife, that is considered a lethal weapon under the law. Sad, tragic, everything you would want in between, but it keeps happening.

Anyway, there is a video that got it all started. You watch the police. The police for moving, they are backing up, they are backing up. Now they are backing up further and further. The guy comes at them with a knife right there.

All right. Let not your heart be troubled, though mine is -- Laura Ingraham.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.