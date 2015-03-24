Did PBS Edit Out Tina Fey's Swipe at Sarah Palin?

This is a RUSH transcript from "The O'Reilly Factor," November 16, 2010. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BILL O'REILLY, HOST: In the "Barack and a Hard Place" segment tonight: We shift away from President Obama and on to Sarah Palin. Recently, the Kennedy Center gave comedian Tina Fey an award. The ceremony was broadcast on PBS. But if you watched it, you did not see this:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TINA FEY, COMEDIAN: The success of Sarah Palin and women like her is good for all women, except, of course, those who will end up paying for their own rape kit and stuff. But, for everybody else, it's a win-win, unless you are a gay woman who wants to marry your partner of 20 years, whatever. But for most women, the success of conservative women is good for all of us, unless you believe in evolution. Actually, I take it back. The whole thing is a disaster.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: All right. Now, PBS edited a portion of Ms. Fey's remarks out of the program. It says for time reasons.

With us now, Fox News analysts, Alan Colmes in San Diego and Monica Crowley here in New York City. First of all, the rape kit line? Did you get that? I didn't get that. I know I'm dense.

MONICA CROWLEY, FOX NEWS ANALYST: No. There were some accusations during the 2008 campaign that when she was governor she was trying to put forward this program that would make women who were raped pay for their own rape kit rather than have the state pay for it.

O'REILLY: Boy, is that an obscure reference.

CROWLEY: Yes. But, you know, first of all, Tina Fey's hairstyle there was a crime against humanity. Secondly, she is supposed to be a comedian and nothing she said about Sarah Palin was even remotely funny.

O'REILLY: Now, do you think that's why it was cut out, it wasn't funny?

CROWLEY: No. No. I think the real reason it was cut out was because it is broadcast on PBS. The parent company of PBS and NPR is the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is directly under the gun now from newly empowered and elected Republicans who want to pull all of the…

O'REILLY: So I'm responsible?

CROWLEY: Well, look, they want to -- Republicans now because of the firing of Juan Williams on NPR want to pull public funding.

O'REILLY: So what you are really saying is that I'm responsible and Juan Williams is responsible for this edit because they are scared that if they continue this far-left craziness that they are going -- it's going to be -- they are going to get their money pulled by the new Republican Party?

CROWLEY: Yes, you are directly responsible.

O'REILLY: So I'm responsible for Tina Fey's monologue being cut.

CROWLEY: Getting sliced and died. Yes. And actually what you should do now, Bill, is look into the camera and invite Tina Fey on this program to respond.

O'REILLY: All right. Tina, would you like to come on the program and we have Alan Colmes sit right next to you, if you'd like? Now, Colmes, do you buy this analysis?

ALAN COLMES, HOST, "THE ALAN COLMES SHOW": Poor Sarah Palin, poor conservatives, always the victim of the evil liberal media. Oh, what a shame that you have to live in a world where all the media is liberal, and poor Sarah Palin is always the victim. It's so horrible.

Look, they did the same thing to George Carlin. They edited -- look, I don't agree with the editing. I think they should have left that in but it was very funny. The audience, Monica, seemed to like it. But they did the same thing to George Carlin when they honored him with the Mark Twain Award. They edited out one of his famous routines, the "Seven Words You Are Not Supposed to Say in Radio or Television." This is not a political thing. It's just maybe a bad editing job. But it's not a…

O'REILLY: So you don't think it had anything to do with the fear on the part of the Public Broadcasting Corporation that their funds are going to be lifted?

COLMES: No.

O'REILLY: But their funds are going to be lifted. There's no doubt they're going to be lifted. That was the recommendations of the budget people that came back and said, why are we wasting a half-billion dollars a year on these people? Let them compete. So, I'm sorry, Colmes. It is circumstantial evidence. But I think Crowley's case…

COLMES: It is circumstantial.

O'REILLY: …is pretty strong.

COLMES: Well, of course, you do. Of course, you do because conservatives are…

(CROSSTALK)

O'REILLY: I didn't have any dog in the hunt. I didn't think the rape kit line was funny. I didn't understand it. I don't think anybody did either except for Monica because she's brilliant. You certainly didn't get it.

(LAUGHTER)

COLMES: I did get it.

O'REILLY: You knew that? You knew that Palin made a reference to rape kit?

(CROSSTALK)

COLMES: During the campaign, the police -- when she was -- when she was mayor of Wasilla, the police commissioner, they would charge women for rape kits if they had to use a rape kit. She did nothing about it as mayor of Wasilla although she probably knew about it.

O'REILLY: You knew that. All right. You're smarter than me. Good for you. Tina Fey epitomizes -- and she had a good line, Tina Fey, when she said I'm glad Alec Baldwin isn't here because I don't want any, my reputation is bad enough, I don't want him following me around. She has a reputation of being, you know, a left-wing entertainer, which she is. No doubt about it.

CROWLEY: Sure. Of course.

O'REILLY: OK. And it seems like these are the people that always are honored. I don't -- first of all, if Dennis Miller gets a Kennedy Center award then I'll say OK…

(CROSSTALK)

COLMES: Hey, Bill, what are you saying? You want…

O'REILLY: What?

COLMES: You want a dinner? Is that you want, to have a dinner?

O'REILLY: I want a Cable Guy to get an award.

COLMES: Fine. I will give you dinner.

O'REILLY: I don't want anything. Larry the Cable Guy or Foxworthy. They never get on there. It's always Tina Fey.

COLMES: Poor conservatives. Oh, you poor little conservatives never get honored. So sorry.

CROWLEY: Left-wingers dominate the entertainment.

COLMES: How do you know that the Kennedy Center is dominated by far-left wing?

CROWLEY: Well, the Kennedy Center, I don't know. But entertainment industry is certainly dominated by far-left comedians, actors, musicians. Oh, come, Alan, you know that.

COLMES: Oh, so hard being a conservative in America.

(CROSSTALK)

O'REILLY: Well wait, wait, Colmes. Let me throw this out to you. Fox News never gets nominated for anything. You worked for us from the jump. Are we that bad?

COLMES: I don't -- you know, I don't follow these award things.

O'REILLY: Talk about dodging a good question, Colmes. Why don't you just duck down under your desk right now? We never get nominated for anything. Are we that bad, Colmes?

COLMES: Oh, you poor thing.

O'REILLY: Come on.

COLMES: You poor thing.

O'REILLY: No, you are part of it, Colmes. You never get nominated for anything…

(CROSSTALK)

COLMES: I never get nominated for anything. I'm a liberal. You think the liberal media would embrace me.

O'REILLY: No, you do. Not a liberal anymore to them. You are a turncoat because you work for us.

COLMES: Well, it's probably true.

O'REILLY: It is true. And we never get nominated for anything. So what she's saying is it's dominated by left-wing pinheads and it looks like, again, circumstantially, that's correct. Thank you very much, Monica.

(CROSSTALK)

COLMES: Carlin, they edited him out.

O'REILLY: All right, Colmes. You are in San Diego, Colmes. Enjoy it. Don't go near the water. Some big shark will get you.

