Did former President Barack Obama lose the Democratic presidential debate?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams along with Emily Compagno, Brian Kilmeade, Dana Perino, and Greg, Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, this is "The Five."

2020 Democrats ducking it out in Detroit during the second debate. President Trump is on his way to a rally tonight in Cincinnati, and just moments ago he went after the Democrats. We're going to show it to you in just a bit. But first, the attacks were fierce and they were plentiful on the debate stage. And Joe Biden, once again, he was enemy number one.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS: When Vice President Biden was on the United States Senate working with segregationists to oppose busting --

SEN. CORY BOOKER: If you want to compare records and, frankly, I'm shocked that you do, I am happy to do that.

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO: Did you say those deportations were good idea? Or did you go to the president and say this is a mistake? We shouldn't do it, which one?

(CROSSTALK)

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND: What did you mean when you said when a woman works outside the home it's resulting in, quote, the deterioration of family?

BOOKER: Mr. Vice President, there's a saying in my community, dip it into Kool Aid and you don't even know the flavor.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Well, one of the most talked about moments was Tulsi Gabbard's takedown of Kamala Harris' record as a prosecutor.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TULSI GABBARD: She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana. In the case of those who are on death row, innocent people, you actually blocked evidence from being revealed that would have freed them until you were forced to do so. There's no excuse for that. And the people who've suffered under your rein as prosecutor, you owe them an apology.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: And the debate proved no one was safe from attack, and that included President Obama.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN: Obamacare is working.

HARRIS: Your plan does not cover everyone in America.

JULIÁN CASTRO: First of all, Mr. Vice President, it looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past and one of us hasn't.

DE BLASIO: Mr. Vice President, tell us what did you do to try and spur on the Justice Department to --

(CROSSTALK)

BOOKER: Mr. Vice President, you can't have it both ways. You invoke President Obama more than anybody in this campaign. You can't do it when it's convenient and then dodge it when it's not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Dana, did President Obama lose the debate?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: I think that if President Obama had been on the stage in the last two nights, he would have been considered a conservative Democrat and a moderate. And the way that this -- the field have shifted so far to the left that President Obama will -- wait a minute, we're still for border security, right? Are we just, like, whoa, stop everybody.

Now, what he did have that I didn't see a ton of last night is the charisma, the hope, the lift, right? You saw Dan Bowles of the Washington Post writes today that the Democrats put their worse face forward the last two nights. President Obama when he was running, he was -- remember he was the happy guy. Hope and change. And you didn't really feel any of that on the stage.

I also think that instead of going after President Trump, like, I know -- I understand they kind of -- they did go -- they always go after President Trump, but the focus was on that the last eight years was not progressive enough and that they didn't go far enough, and there has to be some drastic change. Look at what Elizabeth Warren is saying, and Bernie Sanders. You might expect it from them.

But I would imagine that Joe Biden didn't expect that from Kamala Harris. To Cory Booker's point about Biden clinging to Obama when it's useful for him and distancing when it's not, it's pretty effective and I think that's why he got the applause that he did.

WILLIAMS: Greg, if you had to pick somebody out, and I know you watched everything --

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Every minute of it.

WILLIAMS: Right.

GUTFELD: You bet.

WILLIAMS: Who would you say won?

GUTFELD: Oh, I say -- the most memorable would be Tulsi. She kamalad Kamala. I mean, if Joe Biden was Tanya Harding, Tulsi was Shawn Eckhardt. And he just hitting Kamala in the knee -- or it was basically Nancy Kerrigan. I mean, it was the most memorable thing. I do have --

WILLIAMS: Wait a second. Who's Shawn Eckhardt?

GUTFELD: The guy that hit Kerrigan.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: By the way, I was asking you -- wait a second, because I thought, and I'm going to get roundly criticized, but she was a fashion statement last night.

GUTFELD: You cannot comment on her clothing. Is it because it's white, Juan? No. So, you know what, a couple of things. One, I don't like audience -- I don't like the audience reaction to things because they react to what is interesting or exciting and not what's important. So when somebody zings somebody you get this -- like the Kool Aid line that Cory used. Wasn't that creative or interesting? But it felt like it needed applause.

To your point, in 2009, President Obama was seen as a progressive hero, ten years later he's now considered a Republican. And Obamacare is a right- wing plot. But the attacks on Obama reflect an actual fact that Trump is only been president for three years, the major problems that they're discussing, whether it's immigration or health care, happened -- let's talk deficits and drugs --

PERINO: Decades.

GUTFELD: It's been decades. So, it just seems like maybe they're right that they have to talk about -- they have to go past Trump. He's only been there for three years, not even that.

WILLIAMS: So, Emily, that -- you know, you pick up on the vibe of reading things. Dana and I were talking earlier on her show. And right now the consensus seems to be that if you put the two nights together, the winner was Elizabeth Warren, do you agree?

EMILY COMPAGNO, GUEST CO-HOST: I think there's a strong argument I think for that, and that she had the most polished, kind of the pro out there. I think that in terms of that galvanizing quality that you were taking about, I actually think it was Bernie Sanders from yesterday. I think last night there was a lot of ruffled feathers, a lot of, kind of, disheveled -- and it wasn't that kind of smooth delivery.

Other than, actually, Cory Booker who surprised me, and interestingly among my circle he was the most, like, annoying to a lot of people, and yet his delivery I thought was --

PERINO: Oh, no. There was somebody else who was much more annoying.

GUTFELD: Who?

PERINO: De Blasio.

GUTFELD: Oh, yeah.

WILLIAMS: You always say --

GUTFELD: I know. You know, I try to block him out of my brain.

WILLIAMS: Actually -- what do you say? Tax the hell out of Iraq.

COMPAGNO: I do think the most effective attack of the night, though, was when Tulsi did go after Kamala. And it was clear, it was concise, it was without drama or histrionics, and she was correct. And Kamala only had the defense of -- well, I'm proud of what I did. But especially in California, and especially -- you know, given her record there, she flip-flopped over the line between backing the blue and really, you know, being that kind of fan of that liberal community for a lot of years.

And she has to answer for it, and she has not in a clear way. That death penalty evidence case was a big deal to Californians. And to me, I thought she was going to shine but she failed.

BRIAN KILMEADE, GUEST CO-HOST: My thing is -- and Juan, do you want to ask me if -- do you want to call on me?

WILLIAMS: No, I expected you to pop up.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Once again, he's trying to turn this into "Fox & Friends."

WILLIAMS: There you go.

(LAUGHTER)

KILMEADE: Two things, there were two time bombs in place. One was the Kamala Harris. Tulsi Gabbard outlined the problems. They're all sync in, they were not denied. This is time for people to go and probe that out. She's -- any good reporter anchor is going to say, you have to defend this. Go ahead and defend this. Number two is -- tell me what kind of mayor you were, Cory Booker? What were you doing on crime? What did you do for the area? What did you do for gangs? What kind of report card do you have?

So Joe Biden said, yeah, I kind of want this fight. Cory Booker had a great line. People applauded, we move on. But this is legitimate farter for anybody he sits down and talks to him. Number two, I happened to read that Joe Manchin, John Tester, Mark Warner, as well as Jeanne Shaheen, all Democrats who said these people on the stage are not reflecting what I think what Democrats stand for.

We're not for Medicare for all, we're not for opening up the border and letting people waltz in, or decriminalizing. You know, we're not for a lot what -- most of the people are getting applause for. So there's a problem. The Democrats got to have a therapist, find out what they stand for.

I don't know why Elizabeth Warren would stand out? She's smart, she's confident, she's concise, but what she stands for is not going to get her elected nationwide, because the country is not there.

WILLIAMS: I think the country is there, by the way. I think, if you talk about Medicare for all, if you talk about education --

KILMEADE: It's not affordable.

WILLIAMS: Guess what? Just go look at the polls. People like this stuff. Now, Dana makes the point --

GUTFELD: We all like free stuff.

WILLIAMS: You can break it down. You can say, hey, you'll lose your private coverage, but she has --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No, no, no.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I do think -- can I make two tactical points?

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: So Kamala Harris made a decision because she had been on every side of the health care issue, they decided two days before this debate to release her health care plan. I don't think that was a good idea because she kind of knew it, but not really. And -- but -- all of her opponents knew it and they went right after her. Now, she takes it as a compliment that she was getting all of this heat because she's considered one of the front runners, but I think that that was a bit of a mistake. And you want to know how you can tell.

Today, she came out after the debate, she held a press conference for about 45 minutes, took as many questions as she could, and I think that was to reassure her supporters and the people sending checks to her campaign that she's got this. She might have had a rocky debate, but she still wants to be considered a front runner.

GUTFELD: Juan, can I make another tactical point?

PERINO: Yep.

GUTFELD: I believe the Democrats better do something because they're starting to look like the donner party. Like they're just starting to eat each other, you know. It's like that -- they've got to start shedding some weight from that lifeboat, like that soccer team in the mountains, because they're turning -- they have no choice but to turn on each other, so they've got -- they got to start throwing people overboard.

PERINO: Meanwhile, President Obama is like, why are you turning on me?

GUTFELD: Yeah, exactly.

KILMEADE: Of all the soccer stories that's the one I don't like where they eat each other.

GUTFELD: Yeah, that's my favorite one.

WILLIAMS: Brian, they are going to start throwing people overboard for September. Who doesn't make it?

KILMEADE: Well, I mean, right now, there's only seven that qualify. And de Blasio, I think, could start walking home. Clearly, Tulsi Gabbard has long legs, but she definitely has done things enough that people are intrigue enough to get her that that donner threshold. I know we're being wrap. I am not sure if -- I'm not sure if they get over ten. I would love to see a ten or less, so we get into one night.

COMPAGNO: Gillibrand struck me as the super outlier, even more that she already has --

GUTFELD: Yes.

(CROSSTALK) PERINO: It was so outrageous what she did to Joe Biden.

GUTFELD: What did she do? I can't remember.

PERINO: The attack -- remember I've said that she was going to have some obscure attack from his past? They went after him. The things he wrote in 1980 -- we talked about it.

GUTFELD: Yeah, yeah, yeah. Then it was like -- it was basically about family stuff, and he's like -- he had the hardest family life of all.

PERINO: And she was saying, you don't think women should be -- belong in a work place. Like, nobody believed that.

WILLIAMS: I think it was distortion of it of what the piece said. Anyway, breaking news about the Justice Department, they are not prosecuting former FBI Director Jim Comey over leaking classified memos about President Trump. Critics now saying he's getting a free pass. Details straight ahead right here on THE FIVE.

PERINO: A big development in Washington, sources confirming to Fox News that the Justice Department will not prosecute James Comey for leaking classifies memos about his interactions with President Trump, now this despite the DOJ inspector general referring the fired FBI director for possible prosecution. Now, you may remember back in 2017, Comey told Congress he purposely leaked the sensitive memos to the media, through a friend, so that Special Counsel Robert Mueller would be appointed.

Brian, I want to go to you first. The -- you've been talking about a shoelace for an hour.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

COMPAGNO: That was a commercial break. Commercial break.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: No, we just say you're a blowhard.

(LAUGHTER)

KILMEADE: That's true. I talked too much. I like the breaks better than show. Go ahead, Dana. Do you have a question? Sorry about that.

PERINO: One of the accusations about Comey was that he wanted to get these classified memos that he wrote out and he launders it through his friend, it was a professor -- I knew you could talk about this. You even know all the names.

KILMEADE: So he gets it out, and he gives it out, and they put it in the New York Times. Next thing you know it's a special counsel victory. But it turns out the FBI comes and visit him again to get other memos. What I find mysterious -- and I don't know the answer to this, maybe you guys do.

GUTFELD: I don't.

KILMEADE: The FBI showed up at his house to get a memo, to take a memo that he wrote the night before. Did he call and turn himself in about a secret memo? What I find this word intent fascinating, I'm not a lawyer, but if I speed -- if I was going 85 in a 55 but I didn't intend to do so, I'm still getting a ticket. It said he didn't intend to give out confidential memos because it wasn't labeled confidential when he gave them out.

(CROSSTALK)

KILMEADE: Anybody knows confidential memos -- he's the director of the FBI, he knows when he sees it, because he wrote it about the president. If anything that's confidential, it's that.

PERINO: Emily, was he driving 85 in a 55 limit?

COMPAGNO: The difference there that that's a strict liability crime, right? Which means it doesn't matter what your intent was. And here, I think the overarching point --

GUTFELD: Take that, Brian.

KILMEADE: I know. I'm not liking the show at all today. This is going terrible for me.

COMPAGNO: Guys. And I think -- I think here overarching strategy is most important, which is that -- this would have been the first case that the DOJ prosecuted of a Russian investigator, essentially, right? The Russian investigation investigator. And this is kind of a thin margin for them, and it would be difficult for them to prosecute, right?

They came out and source said it was all about the intent, so I think it's actually tactically wiser that they're holding back, and I want viewers to understand that Comey is not in the clear, right? He's potentially the target --

PERINO: Why?

COMPAGNO: Because the FISA abuse investigation is ongoing by the I.G. And also, and more importantly, the DOJ and the Connecticut U.S. attorney, John Durham, are currently investigating the investigator as A.G. Barr said in May this year, and the power to compel and the investigation power that Durham has exceeds I.H. Horowitz by a ton.

So look for there to be more evidence if something, or a lot more culpability around the corner. This is totally OK.

WILLIAMS: Please, you guys. Get off this horse.

COMPAGNO: No, I'm serious.

WILLIAMS: Look, the reality is that the man who is in charge of making this decision is Bill Barr. Come on, Bill Barr is a political player on the Trump team and he said this wasn't even close. He said it wasn't even close. And yet, you have people who want to play tribal politics saying, oh, yeah, this is a double standard. Why is he being held? Look, let's look at that memo --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Oh, please. The memo -- the memo said it was not classified at the time it was given to the professor.

(CROSSTALK)

KILMEADE: -- classified. Isn't he the FBI director?

WILLIAMS: That's right. And so he can decide what's classified and what's not classified. And the second thing --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: The guy wasn't the president. He was in transition as president-elect. And the second thing to say here is if it was Donald Trump Jr., and we had no instinct about intent, he would be on the -- right now. The only reason that he didn't get indicted from my understanding in the Mueller report is --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: For people out there who have been driving -- got pick up because they're driving 85 and a 55, even if they didn't intend to, they're getting the ticket. But Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, nobody else gets in trouble.

GUTFELD: You know -- a genius, I may be wrong on this. Emily is the lawyer, not me. But speaking of Huma and Hillary, Comey set his own precedent by not indicting Hillary. So it's like -- he set a precedent for him to go free. Hillary wasn't indicted. It's like a politician decriminalizing pot before he buys a marijuana dispensary. Is that legally --

PERINO: That's like insider trading.

GUTFELD: Yeah. I think I might be completely wrong, but it sounds right. But I also have to agree with Juan a bit, I mean, Bill -- is it Bill Barr who made this decision. And I don't want to be like the anti-Trumpers who live in the past. I like to think about the future, you know -- you know, I know that there's a lot of wrongdoing on both sides, but on that side, especially, but --

PERINO: Like Andrew Yang last night, he was talking about the future.

GUTFELD: I like talking about the future.

KILMEADE: And you know in the future we all should give up our routing numbers because a thousand dollar a month --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Guess what? In the future we're going to come back from this commercial break. Elijah Cummings is being called a hypocrite over a video showing him calling Baltimore drug-infested. You'll see it next.

GUTFELD: Don't you hate it when people say terrible, racist things about Baltimore?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ELIJAH CUMMINGS: This morning, I left my community of Baltimore, a drug- infested area where a lot of the drugs that we're talking about today, have already taken the lives of so many children. The same children that I watched 14 or 15 years ago as they grew up now walking around like zombies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: That was 20 years ago when Cummings accurately pointed out the true devastation of that city. Other than pumping billions of dollars, what has anybody done about it since then? Well, I know what I did, I watched The Wire, just like a bunch of other white people did. This fantastic show depicted the horrors of Baltimore's drug problem, back before drugs became a lifestyle choice, -- like Al Sharpton. It was a big favorite among white educated people, especially liberals who felt by watching The Wire and talking about it, it solved Baltimore's problems. Sort of the way "Game of Thrones" solved the nation's dragon problem.

So art could eliminate a problem, but it could also pretend to be a solution. Everyone watches a show and feels better about themselves, it's virtue signaling with popcorn and a remote, you never have to leave your couch, but at least you've done something, which is more than Trump can say, he probably never watched "The Wire." So "The Wire" won tons of awards and is considered a classic. And for two decades the city it depicts declines even more.

I applaud Cummings for his frankness, but wonder how despite all the money shoveled into that district, none of the problems depicted so starkly in "The Wire," the drugs, the debt, the corruption, were fixed. Meanwhile, Cummings is a millionaire, another in a long line of liberal Democrats who have work hard and become rich people. Maybe HBO can do a TV series about that, too.

I don't have any real questions.

(LAUGHTER)

KILMEADE: You pretty much answered all your questions.

GUTFELD: I answered all my questions.

KILMEADE: I will say this, to say that Elijah Cummings' home got broken in to --

GUTFELD: Boy, I didn't know that

KILMEADE: -- Saturday. It got broken into like 3:40 in the morning.

GUTFELD: No idea.

KILMEADE: No idea if it's related. We have not heard much from him through this entire process.

PERINO: It's not a home. He lives in this one and he rents out.

GUTFELD: Oh.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I don't know anything about that. But it's not the home that he actually lives in.

WILLIAMS: Can I --

GUTFELD: Sure. Yes, please, though

WILLIAMS: Because I don't get this. I mean, it's like saying, you know, I'm a big fan of The Sopranos. Do I think that New Jersey is filled with mafia -- I don't get it? But anyway, the second thing is --

GUTFELD: I could respond to that, but go ahead.

WILLIAMS: The second thing to say is, what this really is about is President Trump who went after Cummings because he doesn't like Cummings exercising oversight, especially on things like, let me see your tax returns, why is there families being separated at the border. He says --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: He called them out for what I think most Americans think is just terrible, terrible behavior.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: But I would say this, why does Trump talk about drug-infested Baltimore and not drug-infested --

GUTFELD: New Hampshire.

WILLIAMS: -- of New Hampshire, Vermont --

GUTFELD: He did.

WILLIAMS: -- Ohio. I mean, where white Americans being decimated --

GUTFELD: He actually --

WILLIAMS: -- he doesn't say that.

GUTFELD: He's actually trying to solve the opioid problem in all those areas.

WILLIAMS: And that's what Elijah Cummings was doing in that clip you played. He's saying, listen, we have a problem with drugs and kids --

GUTFELD: Twenty years ago.

WILLIAMS: -- used to love, now are zombies from drugs. We, Americans --we can do -- Trump talks about white America in rural areas that are hard-hit by the opioids, and he said, you know, we're Americans, we can solve our problem, but doesn't talk that way about black America.

KILMEADE: He says -- he even told Ben Carson -- Ben Carson, presser yesterday, you would know this well, where he says I'm talking to the president, he wants to help out. He would even meet with Elijah Cummings himself. I think he wants to solve the problem. I was talking to Dana today on the show, and I think this thing could turn out for the better.

GUTFELD: The coalition of African-American pastors meeting with Trump, and they're going to Baltimore?

PERINO: These are moments when you can actually have an opportunity to do something. And if the president is willing to meet -- you could probably do something. Here's something, though, this has been going on for a long time.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: Elijah Cummings talked about that in 1999, that's 20 years ago, it's 2019. A lot of this can't necessarily be fixed by the government. The government can throw money at things, but it's not actually a government thing, this is a deeper problem, and we should get Marianne Williamson on it.

GUTFELD: Oh, she'll get Bill Pulte.

PERINO: Yeah. There's a lot of things, it's not just the government. It's --

GUTFELD: Bill Pulte, I think, is already -- is looking at Baltimore.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: -- St. Louis with the dude from twitter. And he, obviously --

KILMEADE: They flag down houses and rebuild --

GUTFELD: Yes, the blight authority.

COMPAGNO: As a constituent on the West Coast, my biggest issue with this is that the taking offense trigger blocks the actual facts.

GUTFELD: Good point.

COMPAGNO: Because the reality is a blight on government, right. Reality is that blight on Elijah Cummings, the fact that he's been the representative there for decades and nothing has changed. So, for example in Seattle where I pay my taxes, the mayor there that - the Police Department and the City Attorney released a statistic that said look over 80 percent of the homeless are drug addled. And the Mayor goes, no, no, it's only one in three, because that would reflect poorly on her. Right.

And me and Dr. Drew, the 5 percent Dr. Drew and I down to Los Angeles, we've got a whole package over the weekend and we covered Skid Row and the homelessness issue down there which is in actuality a drug addict and as he says, a mental illness issue. But here we have the Mayor down there saying, it's all about housing, affordable housing.

And thank goodness, we took a first step today to implement my comprehensive plan of action, because it's only about them. It's never about the triage.

GUTFELD: If you solve, but you don't get any more money.

COMPAGNO: Exactly. And also, that there is no triage accounted for because that's something that isn't part of a plan.

GUTFELD: Did you--

COMPAGNO: Right.

KILMEADE: Right.

GUTFELD: Brian, did you want to talk about Don Lemon.

KILMEADE: I just thought that just to have a harsh - heart transition.

GUTFELD: I know that's because we're running out of time. We're talking about in the break. But would you want to hear it, watch a clip of Don Lemon.

KILMEADE: More than anything.

GUTFELD: From last night. OK. Let's do that. I'm sorry. Go ahead.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, CNN HOST: Why are you the best candidate to heal the racial divide that exists in this country today, which has been stoked by the President's racist rhetoric.

SEN. MICHAEL BENNET (D-CO) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: First of all, the President's racist rhetoric should be enough grounds for everybody in this country to vote him out of office.

JULIAN CASTRO (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The president is a racist and that was just one more example of it.

GOV. JAY INSLEE (D-WA) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We can no longer allow a White Nationalist to be in the White House.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Brian--

KILMEADE: I'm just saying, I never saw a moderator take such a pointed question, just an assumptive question. I watched Rachel Maddow, who obviously is an opinion anchor moderate. I didn't even know her opinion never came out.

I saw those questions just saying by the way the President's stoking racism in the country as if it's a fact as if he is really 6, 3 that it's beyond reproach. And I just think that it was a - it just shows a point of view as a moderator, I thought we should eliminate you almost immediately from that job. I don't think that's your job.

GUTFELD: To fire him.

WILLIAMS: Let me tell you, it's the fact.

GUTFELD: No, no. Juan, it's an opinion.

WILLIAMS: Not only is it a fact--

KILMEADE: That people didn't know, no, it's not.

WILLIAMS: Most Americans, 51 percent of America in Quinnipiac poll--

GUTFELD: That's an opinion. That's an opinion. All right.

KILMEADE: They don't do election.

WILLIAMS: They don't say this about - they don't say this about John McCain, Mitt Romney--

KILMEADE: They did quote John McCain. The ratio is particularly to implication.

WILLIAMS: 51 percent. In fact, today--

(CROSSTALK)

KILMEADE: Donald Trump, no, he is not a racist.

WILLIAMS: George Wallace in 68 was not viewed--

GUTFELD: That's called an opinion Juan, it's not a fact.

WILLIAMS: No, I'm just telling you--

GUTFELD: I could keep saying, he won't listen.

KILMEADE: You decided a poll as a fact. Those are facts.

WILLIAMS: I'm saying if I'm the moderator, if I'm Don Lemon and I say, most Americans think this guy is a racist, you'd say, that's an opinion. It is crazy.

GUTFELD: All right.

KILMEADE: He didn't say that.

GUTFELD: We're crazy. We're crazy because we know an opinion when we see one. Objective reporter doing news.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: All right, President Trump set to tee off on Democrats at his rally tonight. What's he planning. Next.

GUTFELD: Garbage,

KILMEADE: It's not my jukebox, I didn't have change of a dollar. President Trump expecting to unload on 2020 Democrats tonight in Ohio. You're looking live in Cincinnati, where I'm splitting the screen with that live event, we're in just over an hour from now, the President will hold a - keep America great rally before leaving the White House trumpeting the candidates by the way about two hours ago in a possible preview of his speech.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think I've watched Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as (inaudible) with her phony triad ancestry that she didn't have. It's possible, I have to run against her, but everything she did was a fraud. I think that Kamala did not do well last night. I think that - I think Biden did OK. He came through, he came limping through as I said about Sleepy Joe. He limped right through it. It's really boiling down to four or five of them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KILMEADE: So, what role will the two-night debate extravaganza have in tonight's speech, Dana Perino. What do you think? How it will be different from two weeks ago?

PERINO: I think that the President will play his greatest hits, but not initially. At some point, he's going to go through, and he'll probably go down the line of the candidates. He might not be able to mention all 20 of them, but he'll hit the top ones.

I think it's really smart timing. The campaign is to schedule this rally on the night after the debate. So, it's like OK you've got two nights of three hours each of those Democrats and now the President is going to come in, because this is a contrast election, right. It's a choice between President Trump and whoever from that stage or elsewhere emerges as the nominee.

KILMEADE: Right.

PERINO: The other thing is that just look at the contrast. The Democrats are in Michigan. They have this opportunity to talk to voters in Michigan, a state that they lost by an inch and that they desperately need to win back in 2020. And they are out liberaling each other all the way.

Now, President Trump by contrast is going to Ohio, no Republicans ever won an election without Ohio. He won by nine points. He's leaving nothing to chance. He's going to go to Ohio. I bet he brings up Vice President Biden's comments last night towards the end. Kind of a throwaway comment that he was going to get rid of fossil fuels. Bring that up in Ohio, see how that goes.

KILMEADE: It wasn't just him that brought that up. I think everyone agreed within 10 years they're going to get rid of all fossil fuels especially in a place that I believe is run by the car industry. It's kind of interesting. I think the President is going to be a little at a loss, because he had nine people killing (ph) Barack Obama. That's what he was doing. So, now does he even bother talking about Obamacare being bad, because everyone agrees it's bad now. Right?

GUTFELD: Are you asking me a question.

KILMEADE: In a way.

GUTFELD: OK.

WILLIAMS: You know what he was doing, he was embedding his opinion.

GUTFELD: But this is THE FIVE, we are not running a debate.

KILMEADE: I'm not running for President.

GUTFELD: I think - I have some advice, I think that they should initiate some chance.

WILLIAMS: Yes, send her back.

GUTFELD: I think you're going to see two worlds like you've said. OK. On one hand, you're going to have prosperity, peace and jobs and on the other hand, you're going to have the feral apocalypse. That's the way the media will present it and you will be able to see how obvious a delusion that is.

Right now, as Juan has shown the media is suffering from ORD, obsessive race disorder. Everywhere they look, it's race, race, race. So, if he criticizes anybody of color, it's over, it's over.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

KILMEADE: Right, and that's what Don Junior was saying today. Medicare for All decriminalize the border, those things will come up and it's not even exaggeration. That's what we've heard for the last two nights, Juan right?

WILLIAMS: You know I mean to me; I think that what Dana said is on target. This is just smart to get the President out right after the Democrats have dominated the airwaves for two nights, right and try to get his message out.

But you know I think he's got to be real careful. You saw what happened at the last rally with that send her back and all that, it didn't help him, it didn't help him with Republicans even. And then tonight, I mean he's not going to talk about North Korea firing missiles again. He's not going to talk about failing trade talks with China and increasing--

KILMEADE: He might bring up China, I think.

WILLIAMS: I don't think he's going to get angry at Jerome Powell, the Fed Reserve Chairman. What are we going to - and he can't--

PERINO: I think he is going to do all those things.

WILLIAMS: He's Trump, so he's going to talk about all his failures and his problems. I just don't think so folks. I think it's more likely he tries to go after Biden, Pocahontas you know I just--

GUTFELD: Doing it all, he's got an hour ahead. Those are two white people, Juan, you just disproved your point.

KILMEADE: Go ahead, Emily.

COMPAGNO: Exactly. Yes, I think that the people attending tonight's rally, you know they're from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. So, 100 percent, he's going to lean into Biden and everyone else's comments about phasing out coal and fracking et cetera and his reelect team ran with that hard-last night. Right. We saw that on Twitter. They immediately pounced on that.

And I also think that we talked a little bit about this yesterday, but the Democratic Party is 100 percent alienating a lot of those voters who have been powering our country for decades and they are making them seem like they are part of the problem. And so, Trump will likely pounce on that too. KILMEADE: The thing is, he's got to play a perfect game, Dana, because one chant dominated a 90-minute speech. So, he's got to do things maybe that are out of his control. Question. If he hears send them back or some type of chant, if you're Trump, do you not step back? Do you step forward? We don't want to hear that. Or do Trump just say I can't control my thought.

PERINO: I don't know - you're asking what would I do.

KILMEADE: No, what do you think he would.

PERINO: I don't know. We'll have to see. I really don't know.

COMPAGNO: He improved the lot. Remember because for lock her up, he like laughed and kind of egged it on. Then the second time with send her back, he was like OK, no. And so now after that back--

PERINO: But then he defended the people - so, I don't know. I think we'll have to see.

KILMEADE: It's very exciting.

PERINO: But it could be that no one chants, then we'll never know.

GUTFELD: They shouldn't leave it to chants.

KILMEADE: Or chance, C-E.

WILLIAMS: You know what I think, a lot of socialists could show up for the rally.

KILMEADE: Absolutely. We'll see how that goes. There'll be some interruptions. All right. Meanwhile, 17 minutes before the top of the hour. Being an adult--

GUTFELD: Say that?

KILMEADE: Is apparently a lot of order than what people might be running late. It might be harder than you think. You're not going to believe when people think they become adults. Let's take a wide shot and then we'll talk amongst ourselves.

COMPAGNO: Sorry guys, but there is more proof that ladies are more mature. A new study reveals men don't consider themselves to be officially adults until they're 26. While women say, it happens at age 23 and we know you're wondering and so here are the top three signs of adulthood. Having a budget, buying a house and filing your own taxes. OK, Greg, what age do you think you'll mature?

GUTFELD: Never.

KILMEADE: That was an attack, Greg.

GUTFELD: You know what.

(CROSSTALK)

KILMEADE: You don't need to take that.

GUTFELD: I love getting old. I was an adult when I was seven years old.

KILMEADE: Why?

GUTFELD: Because my friend, I had already had a world view in my head about what the world was like when I was seven. And nothing has changed. I was 74 years old in 1969 or 1970. But think about a 20-year-old in the 1940s. Right.

So, we're talking about 23-year-olds and 26-year-olds. Think about a 20- year-old in the 1940s, already fought a war, saw friends die, probably killed a stranger his own age, right. Came home, married his sweetheart, got a job, has a second or third child by the time he's 20, our 20-year- olds are on Instagram posting pictures of their brunch. COMPAGNO: Yes. So, Juan, a lot of the--

PERINO: So, true.

COMPAGNO: A lot of these factors on the polls were things like doing your own laundry, making your own doctor appointments, making a grocery list, you have raised kids. Do you feel like they ascribed adulthood? I mean aren't those just being responsible.

WILLIAMS: Yes. It's just that boys and being a boy, I can tell you this Emily, we're not responsible at that age. It takes a long time before boys; I mean boys do crazy things. I remember my son once driving home from college, so he had to be like 22 and he calls to say you know I've got to go through a tollbooth, and I don't have any money. What?

What are you doing on the road and you don't have any money, how are you going to pay for gas? Why would you want mom and me to do? What can I do to help you?

GUTFELD: You run it.

WILLIAMS: I think girls, girls go through puberty earlier and I think they're more responsible about everything. I think--

GUTFELD: They have to be.

WILLIAMS: And you know one of the things that was on here was watching the news. You try to talk to a boy, a teenage boy or early 20s about watching the news, they're like what. You know I'm watching wrestling.

KILMEADE: Well, a couple of things. Number one, I noticed a difference in age back to your point. Evidently Baby Boomers consider getting a full-time job at the age of 17. Millennials say a full-time job; they should get it at 26. That's when they feel like an adult. And I think there is Gen Xers or Gen Zers say 23 also think that one of the ways that Gen Xers feel as though they show they're an adult, they snack for dinner instead of having a full dinner and cooking dinner.

So that to me is freedom. Having Doritos--

GUTFELD: Yes, to choose.

KILMEADE: Instead of a pot roast.

GUTFELD: Yes, donut.

COMPAGNO: And Dana you grew up in - your family has in a rural environment. And to me all of these are--

GUTFELD: She just called you a hick.

COMPAGNO: No, I did not.

GUTFELD: Oh! She grew up on a farm. Did she had running water, Emily. What was it like? Did you pound your clothes on a rock?

COMPAGNO: Oh! My God.

PERINO: Better.

COMPAGNO: The point is there is no responsibility there. So, maturity levels to me correlate and--

GUTFELD: You grew up younger.

COMPAGNO: Luxury, it's saying like oh, I didn't have to do my own laundry until I was 26 and therefore that's when I think--

PERINO: I was also thinking about remember on the Hill when they did Obamacare and they said that you could be on your parent's health insurance until you're 26.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

PERINO: Because you were not - I think that when you can get your own health insurance that's when you're an adult now in our day and age. Let's see, back on the ranch. I think girls are always more mature and that is why I recommend dating older men.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PERINO: That's my pro-tip.

WILLIAMS: But that's why boys are always like why she interested in him.

GUTFELD: Right, it's true.

PERINO: Because they're more mature.

COMPAGNO: Isn't it obvious. All right. One More Thing is up next.

WILLIAMS: Big fun. It's time now for One More Thing. And I'm going to go first. I'm going to go to the beach in North Carolina next week. And while I'll definitely be on the lookout for sharks and yellow submarines, what about waves. Take a look at this.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's right. Folks in China we're enjoying the wave pool at a water park when the machine that generates the artificial waves malfunctioned.

GUTFELD: Unbelievable.

WILLIAMS: It set swimmers flying into each other and even threw some people out of the pool onto the deck. 44 people injured in this terrifying incident. The water park closed for repairs but is scheduled to reopen this weekend. After seeing that one, I think I'll stay at the beach.

All right, Dana.

PERINO: I used to like a wave pool, but now I will not go. All right, so ahead of National Mustard Day on Saturday. We've got some free samples from French's mustard. They created a mustard flavored ice cream.

KILMEADE: Really?

PERINO: To mark the occasion, they're handing out free samples on the streets of New York and Los Angeles leading up to the big day. So, we're going to try it. They're serving ice cream with pretzel cookies allowing the special relationship between mustard and pretzels to -- now, it might sound weird. Is it good?

WILLIAMS: Yes, it's not bad.

GUTFELD: It doesn't cut it.

KILMEADE: Doesn't cut it.

GUTFELD: I can't believe you; this is either a courtesy laugh. It can't be a real laugh.

KILMEADE: Right.

PERINO: I might eat it.

WILLIAMS: Actually, it's good.

KILMEADE: It's actually good.

PERINO: It's actually good.

KILMEADE: It's probably going to work.

GUTFELD: Take that Golden. Your move. I'm lactose intolerant.

KILMEADE: Does Juan have to call him.

WILLIAMS: Greg, go ahead.

GUTFELD: Yes, OK. It's time for this. Animals Are Great. You don't have this on "Fox & Friends." Feel free to do that on "Fox & Friends." You know there is nothing like a little guy getting help from the big guy like the scorpion and the Frog, Aesop Fable. Check out this little fella Tiny Tim here getting a ride on the back of his Pyrenees, Great Pyrenees pal--

KILMEADE: I have two great Pyrenees.

GUTFELD: Oh! Stop bragging.

KILMEADE: OK.

GUTFELD: We should get him removed. Anyway, this is in a lake in McHenry, Illinois, isn't that great.

KILMEADE: Right. I don't know how you get my - your dogs to swim. This dog can swim, my dogs do not like the water.

GUTFELD: Well, you know what, we don't care.

KILMEADE: Oh! Sorry.

GUTFELD: Your stories about your life mean nothing to me. And I wish you would go away. And that's why we love, Animals Are Great.

WILLIAMS: Brain, you're up.

KILMEADE: This really went well. There is One More Thing.

WILLIAMS: Go ahead.

KILMEADE: All right, so Fox Nation series moved to 15 features, we're rolling out one a day now. We've got five more tonight. If you go to Fox Nation--

GUTFELD: What is your problem.

KILMEADE: Go to foxnation.com, it's Netflix for conservatives. Here is What Made America Great. And this is where we stop, I think you'll recognize it right away.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KILMEADE: How great is this. I'm walking on George Washington's plaza (ph). I mean think about it. He was probably sitting here over 200 years ago staring out of the Potomac River which looks exactly almost like the one that he left behind. He said, he wants to do a show up and knock.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KILMEADE: I was amazing. I've got to tell you what happens on the inside. They remove the glass; we go into Washington's house and we actually get into his tomb. We also go into the books he was reading right before he died which was stunning in 1790.

GUTFELD: Hot tub.

KILMEADE: So, we do not go into the hot tub because he did not. He wanted that way, it's in his will. So finally, if you want to talk about What Made America Great, America great from the start live on stage, August 9th. That'll be a week from tomorrow in Charlotte, North Carolina. And then August 10th in Birmingham. This is Birmingham Alabama.

I go right there. I think I'm going to choose to fly rather than drive and then hit San Antonio on the 16th of November. It's more patriotism than politics, but it's unscripted fun on the stage.

WILLIAMS: All right. Have fun with it. Emily?

KILMEADE: Briankilmeade.com/tour.

COMPAGNO: All right. So, for my One More Thing, I had the incredible honor of participating in a really special package for "Fox & Friends" and it was participating in the launch of a veteran's charity, Forever RIP and not only do they get to be there for that moment, I was also there to witness the launch of the restored 1981 Corvette of a fallen soldier to his Gold Star family. And the point of this charity is to restore these classic cars left behind that those were killed in action. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're going to present you Brad's dream. Go ahead and open your eyes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh! My.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: That's special.

WILLIAMS: Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report," great show, up next.

