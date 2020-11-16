Did Democrats use COVID-19 to create uneven playing field for Biden?

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity” November 13, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to "Hannity" this news breaking Friday night.

Tonight, we begin with great news from the Trump administration's public- private partnership, what is known as Operation Warp Speed, crafted and created to assist with the rapid production and distribution of a safe vaccine.

During remarks at the White House, the president announced that 20 million vaccine doses will be available December to high-risk populations.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: As a result of Operation Warp Speed, Pfizer announced on Monday that its China virus vaccine is more than

90 percent effective. This far exceeds any and all expectations. Nobody thought they would get to that level. And we have others coming, which we think will be at equal level, may be more, that's possible.

We will work to secure an emergency use authorization, which should be coming down extremely soon, and my administration will then coordinate the distribution of the vaccine, and it will be approved, I think again, it will be approved very, very quickly, we hope.

The average development timeline for a vaccine, including clinical tests and manufacturing, can take eight to 12 years. Through Operation Warp Speed, we are doing it in less than one year.

HANNITY: Amazing news, even Dr. Fauci this week saying, wow, this long nightmare is coming to an end. Incredible feat, from the best, the brightest scientists, researchers, doctors, all those that worked in the medical profession -- we have the best in the world.

And, of course, we'll continue to track this very important story, but we begin tonight with more breaking news surrounding the election, the hand recount in a state of Georgia is now underway, and the calls for an election audit in multiple states are growing. Very slim margins.

The Trump campaign's legal challenges continue to play out in court.

And coming up, we're going to bring you the very latest from all of the details, Kayleigh McEnany is here.

We will also outline actions Republicans need to take right now, in every state legislature, to restore fairness, integrity, and confidence in our elections.

But, first, let's take a look at an important reminder from Nancy Pelosi.

See if this sounds like anybody we know, about counting every legal vote.

This is her in 2005.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): As for after the election, the American people must have every confidence that every vote legally cast will be legally counted and accurately counted.

HANNITY: Every legal vote counted, and accurately. What happened to Speaker Pelosi? She now sounds like Donald Trump.

Where are her cries for election integrity now? Instead of counting every legal vote, which she said she wanted to do then, Pelosi wants to take the election chaos now a step further with a so-called election reform bill, that would make it even harder to verify votes, even more mail-in ballots, less voter identification, and as we have documented for nearly two weeks on this program, there has been widespread reports of irregularities, arbitrarily discarded election laws, dead people -- oh, that's my favorite

-- casting ballots. Millions of mail-in votes susceptible, as "The New York Times" reminded us, to fraud and abuse.

And now, with razor-thin margins in half a dozen critical states, President Trump, he is now doing what any responsible election official would do, demanding every single legal vote be counted, and it be verified.

President Trump is not the only person calling for a closer look at the votes. As we reported earlier this week in Pennsylvania, lawmakers now on both sides of the aisle are calling for election audit. And just hours ago, Arizona Republicans sued the state to force a vote audit in that close election.

And in Michigan, two state senators also requesting an audit there. In a letter to Michigan secretary of state, they accuse election officials of counting ineligible ballots and counting the same batches of ballots multiple times. They also accuse Michigan officials of under false information and giving it in the process a ballots and processing them and duplicating ballots illegally, and fraudulently backdating mail-in ballots and accepting ballots deposited in drop boxes after the deadline. And of course, blocking election observers from viewing the vote and the whole vote counting process -- which, by the way, is in the statutory language of the law. Something we saw in a lot of states.

And meanwhile, down in Georgia, we have an ongoing hand recount. There is only one election monitor, apparently, for every ten table vote counting.

Now, does not inspire confidence in you? It doesn't to me. North Carolina, surveillance footage, you'll love this, showing the husband of a local Democratic candidate repeatedly escorting voters inside the polling location, to cast their ballots. One video actually shows him marking a voter's ballot. Oh, but we were told there is never any fraud.

One of our producers spoke to him today, he claims he did nothing wrong, was just helping disabled voters cast their ballots. Does that inspire confidence in our election process to you?

Now, some huge states like Florida, Texas, Ohio, they all did a great job on election night. They should be commended. Many other critical states clearly dropped the ball, not all Americans are having a real hard time trusting, believing, having faith and confidence in the results, and rightfully so.

Now, this week, Daniel Horowitz published an op-ed in "The Blaze" detailing nine laws that Republicans better pass if they want to stop any voter fraud.

My top five would be, you know, lawmakers need to end the practice of long, extended, never ending early voting. In every election, there are critical late-breaking developments could swing a race. We saw it in 2000. The weekend before Election Day, remember, DU developments.

And in this election, by the way, some voters were in states casting ballots before the final debate. This has got to stop. All -- you know, the game is not fully played yet. There needs to be an election day, not an election month, election two months, and then, you know, two weeks of counting.

And mail-in voting, by the way, number two, that is wrought with problems.

And by the way, must only be used in extreme circumstances, when a voter is unable to vote in person.

Any mail-in votes have got to be verified with a matching signature. Common sense. There's got to be one standard for signature across all mail-in ballots. And then third, voters should absolutely be required to use a photo ID in order to vote.

By the way, I go to the DNC convention every four years, every time I go, guess what? I need a photo ID. I'm not sure why Democrats think it is unfair to require that same standard at a polling location.

And number four, all these drop-off boxes, ballots, I would say we need to keep an eye on it, 24/7. May be have people from both sides watching it.

Number five, as the law already prescribes, partisan election observers, they must be allowed real access to view the voting process from beginning to end, without any exceptions, whatsoever. They've got to actually be able to see it, up front, not a hundred feet away, not 20 feet away, not six feet away. Those people on both sides of the aisle should be able to have a full viewing access to the process.

And needless to say, all states should be implementing the best possible voting technology. One that is safe, one that is secure, one that is easy to use. Easy to set up.

Now, states control their own elections, but certain high standards need to be meet. We owe it to the American people.

And let's face it, this past election was a train wreck, and some of the most critical, swinging, voting states. By the way, Jim Jordan warned us this would all happen on September 23rd.

Here with the very latest on all these states is Kayleigh McEnany, back with us.

All right. So, you gave us a full report on one county in Michigan, 234 affidavits, and we talk about Pennsylvania. Now we've got the hand count in Georgia. Then we have the issue of two different standards of acceptable signature verification in Georgia.

And I guess one of the leaders of the Georgia Republican Party saying there's only one person able to watch the hand recount for, what, every ten people counting, is that true?

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Yeah, we want meaningful access for our poll watchers. Our attorneys so far are confident in the accounts and how it is working in Georgia, but absolutely, we want to make sure our Republican poll watchers are there.

I do have some other information for you on Pennsylvania, Sean, that I passed along to your producers. Last night, I showed you some text messages from voters who are in Democrat counties, who were contacted and said, go, correct your ballot. There was a defect in your valid.

This was not something available to the other 60 counties in Pennsylvania, mostly Republican counties. Well, tonight, we have an email, first of all, from the secretary of state, her stooge (ph), saying this: At 8:38 p.m. on election eve, to all 67 counties, now you can go fix ballots.

So while they were fixing ballots in Democrat counties, you have the avowed anti-Trump secretary of state sending the equivalent of a Susan Rice smoking gun email to cover her bases. Now you can do what we have been doing all along.

This kind of equal protection violation makes this a corrupt election right there in Pennsylvania, and that is what we're arguing.

HANNITY: I laid out all the things I need to change. How come -- I mean, I assume you've been to a DNC convention, right?

All right. Well, you need a photo ID to get in. By the way, that I have to go through the metal detector, and my last name is "Hannity" so I get one, did three times, not once. If you needed for that, why wouldn't you need it to vote?

And then, by the way, if you have, oh, a sanctuary state, somebody can get a license, does that license then, is that acceptable as photo ID to vote?

Does that mean you're legal? Not in a sanctuary city or state, right?

MCENANY: You're exactly right, Sean, and there is one party that has been in court fighting voter identification, fighting signature verification, trying to extend deadlines. That is the Democrat Party, because they were trying to orchestrate the outcome of an election.

And, look, we've been talking about voter ID for a very long time, but what happened in this election, Sean, is they seized on a global pandemic and created an election epidemic. And we saw it happening, I remember the campaign attorneys coming to the president and say, we're fighting this in court, and this in court, and they're trying to extend the deadline here, it was like whack-a-mole, whack-a-mole.

They were designing this election with the mail out ballots in Nevada to make sure that the system was designed to select Joe Biden, all because of COVID-19.

HANNITY: So, I mean, are we going to get to the bottom of this? In your opinion, do you feel confident in these hand recounts that are going on?

Are we making sure that the partisan observers get a real look at all the ballots, for example, in Georgia?

MCENANY: Yeah, our attorneys are confident about what's happening in Georgia. They are confident in the election officials there, this hand recount. This litigation I think is so important, both for this and for elections to come.

And I'm confident, if it gets to federal court, where it should be, we will have some honest jurists that will take a look at this and say, no, if you're a Republican, you deserve an equal amount of franchisement as a Democrat, be it in Pennsylvania or beyond.

HANNITY: All right. Kayleigh, thanks for keeping our audience up-to-speed all week. We really appreciate it.

Now, tonight, according to reports, if the election was ever certified in Joe Biden's favor, the president might announce a 2024 bid soon thereafter.

Let me see, you'll have a hiding Biden and you have President Trump in exile. Wow. Be careful what you wish for.

Remember, he would still be eligible to serve another term. He could do that. And let's be clear -- this is not over yet.

Now, today, our friend Geraldo Rivera, he tweeted, quote, that he had a heartfelt phone call with his friend, been a friend a long time, Donald Trump, who said he is a realist, he'll do the right thing, but he wants to see what states to do in terms of certification. He sounded committed to fighting for every vote, as he should be.

Here with more, FOX News correspondent-at-large, Geraldo Rivera, and the author, by the way, of an upcoming book, "Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes", which is, by the way, the first book published by FOX News books, a brand new imprint, "FOX & Friends" weekend co-host, Pete Hegseth.

Good to see you both.

All right. Geraldo, let's -- you agree with us that this is a mess. You agree that, you know, if all these states can get everything right and we have results within hours, and then all of these other states, they're still counting votes ten days later, something is wrong. If you don't have voter ID laws, something is wrong.

If you don't -- if you have a law, you're a lawyer, and partisan observers are not allowed to observe, that's a violation of law or changing the laws, as we saw in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court yesterday. Yet you can't do that two days before an election.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Well, I think, Sean, first of all, we need one ballot for every state for a president and vice president, and then the down ballot, you can tailor them obviously to the particular jurisdiction.

But this is crazy. I think Kayleigh McEnany is absolutely right. The Democratic Party did use the COVID-19 epidemic as an excuse to have the most liberal voting we've ever had in this -- certainly in the modern history of this country.

You mentioned my conversation with my friend, the president of the United States, and I feel that he's resigned, in some ways, to the fact that the playing field is very uneven where it comes -- where it concerns the president himself. He's very frustrated. He's flustered. He's disillusioned.

But he's also realistic. You mentioned that -- you know, he used that characterization himself about his own chances. He said he'll do the right thing when the time comes, but he wants every legitimate vote counted.

You know, we were talking, Sean, and we were talking, you know, we are all covering the great news about the Pfizer vaccine, and even the enthusiasm, the sudden optimism of Dr. Fauci. But when did the CEO of Pfizer know that their test had come back 90 percent effective?

Don't tell me that it was just, you know, when he announced it. He had to know two weeks ago.

HANNITY: Geraldo --

RIVERA: He had to know when he was with the president in October. It's horrible.

HANNITY: Geraldo, these trials, these -- they started at the end of July and in early August. If they weren't successful, they would have been stopped. If people were dying, if they weren't creating antibodies, they've known through September that what they saw in phase two trials what was happening now, or else they would have stopped it. They didn't.

So, we already knew the answer. That's a great point. Did you talk to the president about that?

RIVERA: I did, indeed. But -- and let me just make one more point, as a reporter, that the Pfizer CEO saying that Pfizer's vaccine was not part of Operation Warp Speed.

Everyone could have checked that, instantly. Back in the summer, in July, I think it was, the federal government announced they were investing $1.9 billion for 100 million doses of an unproven vaccine, out of speck, they gave them the money, so they had the money to develop, knowing that if the vaccine was a bust, they've never get the money back. That was President Trump. That was Operation Warp Speed.

And he talked about, you know, not being appreciated for that, he talked about so many things that have been used against him, the Russia hoax, impeachment -- we talked about so many things. And he will speak, and I do think that there is a resignation settling now in the Oval Office.

I think there is a recognition that, you know, maybe -- maybe because the deck was rigged or whatever it was, we've lost this battle.

But -- this is not the last you've heard from President Trump. I fully endorse your expectations for 2024 run. There's no -- you're not going to keep this guy down.

He feels very aggrieved, however, he feels very disillusioned, as I mentioned. But he will do the right thing. There's not going to be a constitutional crisis.

It's all baloney from Democrats, as so much of the criticism directed at this most underrated man has been.

HANNITY: All right.

Count every legal vote, Geraldo, first.

And Geraldo is right, Pete. The guy has never had a day's peace, not one.

Had the best economy, worst pandemic since 1917 and `18. Within a year, less than a year now, we've got a vaccine, which we will share worldwide.

But I happen to believe Americans should get it first.

PETE HEGSETH, HOST, "FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND": Yes, we're going to -- the worst thing you can do is bet against Donald Trump, considering what has been done against him, considering what they did flooding the zone with mail-in ballots, using COVID-19 as an excuse.

We need every legal vote to count and ferociously. I mean, unapologetically going after every single one in states like Pennsylvania and Arizona and Georgia, to get every single vote and uncover the extent to which the left wants to drive a truck through voter integrity.

So, it's not over in 2020, before we start talking about 2024. But were he decide -- were it to happen and where he would have a decision, of course, he should run in 2024. It clears the field completely, and then you go to every state legislature, because that's where this is decided, and a lot of them are controlled by Republicans.

And there's always that one state senator who kind of talk about voter integrity and election law, but never -- wasn't really a sexy topic. That's topic number one for Republicans today. Stopping the nonsense that you talked about in your open of extending the time frame of no voter ID, of no chain of custody of the ballots, without that, Republicans will keep losing.

If they can do to the president, if they're able to, what they've done to him in 2020, they will railroad every single Republican candidate going forward. This is -- Nancy Pelosi, remember, bill number one in the House, bill number one was about expanding this type of voting. Then COVID-19 happened, and they used it.

Republicans have to counter attack, the way the president has always counterattacked, keep -- keep his back, right now, and then going forward, follow his lead in exposing what the Democrats and the left do in destroying the idea of one person, one vote, which they are hell-bent on doing, Sean.

HANNITY: Thank you both.

All right. When we come back, how far left socialists are getting ready to impose a radical agenda on you, the American people. We, the American people, will get an explanation.

Newt Gingrich is next.

HANNITY: All right. So, now, socialist Democrats tonight, they are continuing to plot their far left take over, a future, they hope, Biden administration, to produce doom, gloom, far winter Joe as far left as possible and unleash what will predictably, based on their stated pots of policies, be a destructive progressive agenda on you, the American people.

Now, remember Joe Biden already put these far left promises all in writing, remember the Biden-Bernie manifesto this summer?

Now, here is what comrade Bernie had to say about all of this on fake news CNN. Promises made.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): What do I expect? That they will keep come forward and keep their word in maintaining and legislating on the proposals which we agreed to. Yes, I do. Investing $2 trillion in combating climate change and creating millions of jobs as we move away from fossil fuels to energy efficiency and sustainable energy. So, would I have gone further?

Yes, are those significant proposals that would protect the needs of working families? Yes, they are.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And that was followed up by California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, claiming Biden is ushering in the new dawn of a new progressive era. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): On November 3rd, America decisively rejected President Trump, his harmful policies, and his dangerous rhetoric. The American people have given President-elect Biden a mandate to govern and reverse the harmful policies of the Trump administration, emerging from the dark days of the Trump administration to the dawn of a progressive era.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And not to be outdone, fellow socialist Elizabeth Warren also praising the Biden-Harris agenda, calling it the most progressive economic platform ever.

Far left filmmaker Michael Moore is now amplifying calls to abolish the Electoral College, so New York, California, New Jersey, Illinois, they will pick your president every four years.

Let's be clear, this new, extreme, radical Democratic socialist and even lawless party, they are on a quest for power, at all costs. And they are bowing to destroy anyone and everyone that dares to get in their way, including members of their own party.

For example, look at this tweet that was sent out by the real speaker of the House, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, showing her staring down West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin in response to his tweets slamming this whole defund the police movement insanity.

Even Nancy Pelosi cannot avoid the wrath of this new crop of progressive radicals, as far left groups now, this week, slam the speaker over her now infamous ice cream stunt, remember, in the spring, calling it an unforced error that hurt the party's messaging and lead unexpected losses for Democrats in the House last week.

Pelosi, Schumer, Biden, are under more pressure than ever to surrender to socialist extremists inside their party, from policy to personnel, this crop of radicals, they are not interested in any compromise. We know they have no desire for real civility. We watch them the last four years.

They want cabinet positions. They want top influence. They want all the power, no matter what it takes. And it's why all eyes are on the state of Georgia. Why this election, January 5th, yeah, it is very important.

That would be for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, to ensure that, well, they are in office in January. Keep the Senate in Republican hands, as some check, as some balance, because we need to stop this power grab right now, or say hello to, let's say, two new states, four new Democratic senators, Democratic majority in the Senate, possibly in perpetuity.

Packing the court, no more Electoral College, and yes, more doom, gloom, dark winter lockdowns, because get this, one of Joe Biden's COVID advisors already scheming to implement a nationwide 4-6 week lockdown that would further decimate the economy and the lives of working men and women.

And it's even worse, he's got another advisor, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, he wants any vaccine to be first distributed globally across the world. Guess what, America last instead of fellow citizens here in the U.S. Well, that sounds like, yep, America in last place.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continuing to play politics with a life-saving vaccine, suggesting he won't even accept distribution of a vaccine developed under the Trump administration without a separate review process.

Here now, author of "Trump and the American Future," former speaker of the House, FOX News contributor Newt Gingrich.

I mean, what they are saying, you're the great historian, you're a professor, what they say that they will do, is predictably going to fail, and it's even -- let's see, Elizabeth Warren, Bolshevik Bernie, AOC, Kamala Harris, well, weak, frail, cognitively struggling Joe, Michael Moore, no Electoral College. I think they mean all of it.

NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, I'm sure they meet all of it, and I'm sure that at this moment of seeming victory, they are giddy with excitement. The two people who ought to be happy out of what you just reported are Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, because this clarifies the Georgia Senate runoff perfectly. Loeffler faces the most radical Democratic nominee in the entire country in Raphael Warnock, and, of course, David Perdue up against Jon Ossoff, who is solid, complete, 100 percent obedient San Francisco radical fund-raising machine.

So I think every time, from here to runoff in Georgia, every single day the left does something stupid is a big gift to Loeffler and Perdue and should remind the American people how vital this is, because you are exactly right, they win, Mitch McConnell locks disaster in the Senate. They lose, and Kamala Harris as president of the Senate breaks the tie, so Kamala Harris and the Democrats get to decide what to do.

I mean, it's about as big a gap of the future of America as you could imagine.

HANNITY: You know, we've been in this game, there is a business long enough to remember, California, that was in play for Republican presidential candidates. Wipe it off the map. It's not going to play anymore. There was a time Virginia was in play. George Allen, right? There was a time, you know, Colorado was in play. Now, it doesn't seem to be in play anymore.

The Rust Belt states, Pennsylvania was very winnable, easily winnable for a Republican. That map gets smaller and smaller. What is going on in Georgia and North Carolina that things are this tight?

GINGRICH: Well, I think -- look, I still want to see a real recount, a real canvas in Georgia.

HANNITY: We are having that. Yeah.

(CROSSTALK)

GINGRICH: -- is called for Trump.

HANNITY: Yes.

GINGRICH: No, we're not, not necessarily. It turns out the secretary of state signed a consent agreement that Stacey Abrams insisted on that means you cannot identify the people who cast the absentee ballots. Now, I only learned that today, and I think it is so appalling that it is unimaginable.

But apparently that's what he did, and apparently the governor approved it, and so, you know, they can go out as canvas, as long as they don't try to find out who voted.

HANNITY: Is that going to impact the Senate race? Is that going to impact the January fifth Senate race?

GINGRICH: It could, it could, it could. Sure, it could. Which is why they ought to call a special session, they ought to come back in and look at what they've done.

This was, remember, the Constitution gives authority to the states legislatures, not to the secretary of state, not to the governor, not to judges. It says very directly in the Constitution, the state legislatures, and these state legislators ought to stand up and do their job. And in a case of Georgia, this is an absurd agreement that changes state law. It makes no sense at all, and they ought to fight it.

HANNITY: Speaker Gingrich, thank you for being with us.

All right, the mob, the media, they are now sunk, believe it or not, to new lows this week, especially fake news CNN. You're not going to believe what they had to say about the president.

Joe Concha, Tammy Bruce analyze that and more, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right, the media mob managed to hit a man new low this week as fake news CNN's Christiane Amanpour made yet another comparison between the president and, of course, Nazis. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR, CNN HOST: This week, 82 years ago, Kristallnacht happened. It was the Nazi's warning shot across the bow about human civilization that led to genocide against the whole identity, and in that tower of burning books, led to an attack on facts, knowledge, history, and truth.

After four years of a modern day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to norms.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, and they say that's real fairness. Now, she is not the only one on fake news CNN spewing all this vile garbage, by the way, they've been doing it for four straight years. Fake Jake news Tapper, he is not taking back his support of blacklisting Trump supporters after a huge backlash. Van Jones calling the president, his, quote, refusal to concede, he is waiting for legal votes to be counted, Van Jones, anyway, a kamikaze mission.

The same guy that sobbed uncontrollably when networks called the election for Biden, the same thing four years old ago that said this is a white- lash.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VAN JONES, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: It's easier to tell your kids that character matters. It matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters. And it's easier for a lot of people, vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Vetting candidates matter, and we did have a record low unemployment for every demographic group in the entire country, never seen before. Does that matter?

Anyway, the treatment of the president has been very different. Let's take a look back at some of the mobs of low lights over the last four years, just as a reminder. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is this president trying to impersonate Hugo Chavez, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He said today "America first". It was not just a racial

-- I should say, the Hitlerian background to it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Trump needs to be medicated and hospitalized.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump again being a schmuck.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We can truly say his words have absolutely emboldened white supremacist.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He has given oxygen to racists. He is clearly trying to invite a civil war in this country.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the president racist?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): Look at his remarks. He has made racist remarks.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have a treasonous president.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The very fact that reasonable people can disagree on whether or not we're talking about treason or high crimes and misdemeanors or what have you, I find genuinely shocking.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump is acting like a third world dictator here.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: At times profane, angry, rambling response.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was full of revenge, it was mean-spirited, poisonous.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: His mind is dark. This is somebody in deep psychological distress right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, "The Hill's" Joe Concha, FOX News contributor Tammy Bruce.

I always say that if Donald Trump cured cancer, they would be mad and find a way to spew more vile. Tammy Bruce?

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Let me just tell you, Christiane Amanpour, especially, but the left entirely in the Democratic Party, using the suffering of people to get more for themselves, whether it is about the Nazis and the pain in the suffering of the Jewish people, or Van Jones talking about morals and norms and being proud, I didn't hear him saying that when those riots are going on, burning down the businesses of women, of people of color, destroying the inner city, ruining the sense of safety for women throughout this country, as they move into suburbs, as they attack individuals on the streets, it is an extraordinary thing to watch.

As President Trump -- this is not about personality here. This is about President Trump changing this nation so that everyone felt that the future was theirs again. Ten million more votes for this man this time around than in 2016, increasing his numbers with every minority group and women, the biggest category for him were married women.

It is about knowing that our families will be safe, stopping this obscene use of a crisis and suffering, including the coronavirus, instilling fear, so that they can try to steal an election, all because they are embarrassed, because he's the holder of the secret, because with every success of his, he exposed their failure. Even to the point of the vaccine, Cuomo saying, well, it came out two months too early, in fact, no matter the suffering, they do not care, because Donald Trump showed everybody, not just the Democratic Party, what failure and frauds they were, but the entire system.

He showed even with Operation Warp Speed, in less than a year, what you can actually accomplish if you wanted to. That is the problem with the Christiane Amanpour, the extreme.

Lastly come about her in these references to Nazism and Hitler, it exposes how little they think of that horrific time of massacre and genocide, to lower it to a point, to use it as a little football during political arguments, how dare they. And they are no different than the Democratic Party, an entity that was willing to do this to the contrary, this is what we should be shocked about, the people of Georgia must act, and put in those two GOP senators.

And forget about this suggestion that the president has been victimized. He has not. He never will be. It was inevitable they would do this to him because of what he stood for, and he's able to do it because he can face it down. He will again.

I don't know exactly how it will unfold. Donald Trump is not finished saving this nation and getting her back on her feet.

HANNITY: That is a powerful -- I cannot outdo that.

Joe, I will give you the next shot at it.

JOE CONCHA, THE HILL: I'm not following that. What are you, crazy?

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I know, it's following Lou Holtz --

BRUCE: Not that I have an opinion.

HANNITY: I followed Lou Holtz once in a speech, and it was like, oh, a disaster. Thank you, goodbye. No point in me being here.

CONCHA: I saw Holtz at himself, and he's really inspiring. But I got to tackle the Amanpour comment and the Nazi comparisons, because they were repulsive -- they were patently repulsive and utterly misinformed, by the way.

Remember, these comments were made in teleprompter, they weren't made off- the-cuff, they were made in teleprompter. In other words, this was scripted and approved by somebody. So she needs to apologize, and she needs to be told, don't come back until 2021. Of course, that's not going to happen here, that kind of accountability, because all decorum from that network towards this president has been eviscerated. That line you are not supposed to go over has been eviscerated.

And by the way, the Kristallnacht, this is what I mean by misinformed. She said and I'm quoting, it was of the Nazi's warning shot across the bow.

Really? Two hundred fifty synagogues in Germany and Austria destroyed,

7,000 Jewish-owned businesses destroyed, hundreds of Jews killed that night, and also, 30,000 Jewish men rounded up and bought to concentration camps, we know what happened from there.

But Christiane Amanpour in this effort to elevate her sense of self- importance, I guess, calls it a shot across the bow? So, not only is it repulsive, it's stupid, as well, but unfortunately, nothing is going to happen. She'd probably get a promotion after this because of rhetoric like that at this point, Sean.

HANNITY: Wow, I can't say anything but great job, great analysis both of you. Tammy, thank you. Joe, thank you.

When we come back, Justice Alito now issuing a major warning about the dangerous to religious freedom, freedom of speech. We're going to get an explanation, reaction, Jason Chaffetz and Gregg Jarrett, straight ahead.

Glad you're with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Basement bunker, doom, gloom, dark winter Biden and his team of far left advisors, their scheme now to find more ways to lock down the country, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito issuing a dire warning yesterday that Americans constitutional rights like freedom of religion are under threat, amid more signs of government overreach.

Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUSTICE SAMUEL ALITO, U.S. SUPREME COURT: The pandemic has resulted in previously unimaginable restrictions on individual liberty. It pains me to say this, but in certain quarters, religious liberty is fast becoming a disfavored right. You can easily see the point. For many today, religious liberty is not cherished freedom. It's often just an excuse for bigotry and it can't be tolerated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Remember, Biden, Democrats have vowed to resurrect the Obama administration's attack on religious freedom by wanting to undo the contraception mandate, remove, oh, remember, Little Sisters of the Poor, right here in New York, Governor Cuomo, New York comrade, Mayor de Blasio, have launched an all-out assault on religious groups, cracking down on worship and religious expression, and frankly unprecedented ways, prompting, by the way, the Catholic diocese of Brooklyn to ask the court to halt New York's draconian COVID-19 church restrictions.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor, former Congressman Jason Chaffetz, number one "New York Times" best-selling author, fox news legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

Gregg, I think the justices right. It's frightening on a lot of levels, and I don't know how you stop the erosion.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Free speech and religious liberties are two of our most cherished rights, enshrined in the United States Constitution, First Amendment. But they aren't just being eroded. They are being banished and exiled. They are under assault.

Intolerance and bigotry is now in vogue, and it's happening right now. If you dare to support Donald Trump, you are put on a hit list. You will be harassed, you will be punished.

If you fail to support the liberal progressive orthodoxy of woke -- we'll come after you with a vengeance. The worst of it are Twitter and Facebook, the social media platforms, the most egregious offenders. If you don't meet their preset partisan standards, you'll be canceled, you'll be censored.

And so, I was pleased to see Alito say, decry what's happening in America, and he cited a Nevada case in which the governor said it is okay to gamble in a casino, but it's not okay to worship in a church. And the Supreme Court wrongfully upheld that decision, but they are going to revisit it now, as you point out in New York, the recent order by Governor Cuomo that essentially says you can shop to your hearts delight at Macy's, but don't you dare go into a mosque or a synagogue or a church to worship.

This is a clear violation of the equal protection clause. You are treating one group different than another, and I would suspect the Supreme Court, now recompose with Amy Coney Barrett, will strike it down.

HANNITY: Jason, how big a danger?

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's huge, Sean. This is disaster liberalism. This is how they deal with things. It's the hypocrisy.

You can't use the word hypocrisy enough, but they take a crisis and use that as an excuse to suppress rights and things that would be counter to what they want to see happen.

They don't like religion. They don't respect religion. They think it is a joke.

And for those of us that pray and do believe in God or might believe in Jesus Christ, as I do, they disparage it, they laugh at it, and they don't want it to happen.

That's why although he'll go out and celebrate without masks and jump up and down in the streets, but if ten people want to get together and pray or go to a church in New York City, in a red zone, that is illegal. It's unbelievable, the hypocrisy.

HANNITY: I think it's well-said. I mean, really, you can -- you can gamble, but you can't go and pray, and whatever your faith happens to be.

You know, if you are Christian, like I am, oh, we can't do that.

Unbelievable.

All right, guys, thank you both.

More "Hannity" right after this.

HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left tonight. As always, please set your DVR so you never miss an episode.

Always, let not your heart be troubled. Why? Laura Ingraham is next. We hope you have a great weekend.

