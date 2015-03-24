Dick Cheney Hammers President Obama

The former vice president gave a speech Wednesday night in Washington, and he is not happy with the Obama administration.

DICK CHENEY, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: The White House must stop dithering while America's armed forces are in danger. Make no mistake, signals of indecision out of Washington hurt our allies and embolden our adversaries. Waffling while our troops on the ground face an emboldened enemy endangers them and hurts our cause.

It has now been almost two months since Gen. McChrystal asked for 40,000 more troops to fight the Taliban, so obviously Mr. Cheney has a point.

Terrorists all over the world are watching the Afghan battlefield. If the USA seems confused, that obviously helps the bad guys.

"Talking Points" is not chastising President Obama, as much as encouraging him to be more forthcoming about the Afghanistan campaign. As I said earlier in the week, if the situation is hopeless, then get the heck out. If it isn't hopeless, then put the troops in. If you need more time to make that assessment, tell the American people.

Mr. Cheney was also upset that the Obama administration continues to blame the Bush administration for the chaos in Afghanistan.

CHENEY: This weekend, they leveled a charge that cannot go unanswered. The president's chief of staff claimed that the Bush administration had not asked any tough questions about Afghanistan and he complained that the Obama administration had to start from scratch to put together a strategy.

In the fall of 2008, fully aware of the need to meet new challenges being posed by the Taliban, we dug into every aspect of Afghanistan policy, assembled a team that traveled to both Afghanistan and Pakistan, reviewing options and recommendations and briefing President-elect Obama's team. They asked us not to announce our findings publicly and we agreed, giving them the benefit of our work and the benefit of the doubt.

If what Mr. Cheney is saying is true, the president needs to stop the blame game.

Finally, the former vice president is on very strong ground when he talks about Attorney General Eric Holder investigating the CIA.

CHENEY: It certainly is not a good sign when the Justice Department is set on a political mission to discredit, disbar, or otherwise persecute the very people who helped protect our nation in the years after 9/11. There are policy differences and then there are affronts that have to be answered every time without equivocation, and this is one of those. We cannot protect this country by putting politics over security and turning the guns on our own guys.

"Talking Points" agrees 100 percent. The CIA investigation is foolish and will eventually hurt the country.

And that's "The Memo."

Pinheads & Patriots

In 1960, the Hula-hoop swept the nation. And now the hoop is back. Most everything comes back.

First lady Michelle Obama showed some fine Hula-hoop form. Ms. Obama was participating in the Healthy Kids Fair, and the Hula-hoop is good exercise for the midsection.

For being hoop conscious, Michelle Obama is a patriot.

On the pinhead front, Americans love their dogs, do they not? And now six million people have watched an Internet video that puts forth a dog is talking.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I love you. Mishka, I love you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I love you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I love you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Good girl.

The dog is completely innocent, but I suspect the people trying to get the dog to say that are pinheads.