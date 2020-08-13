DeVos: Kids can't be held hostage by political agendas

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," August 12, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MIKE HUCKABEE, GUEST HOST: I'm Mike Huckabee in for Laura Ingraham tonight. And this is "The Ingraham Angle." Now, we've got a packed lineup tonight. You're not going to want to miss a moment. Why? It's what your friends are going to be talking about tomorrow. So, buckle up and sit tight.

Rudy Giuliani is going to join us on how Kamala Harris could use the DOJ as a tool for revenge and retribution. And President Trump today asked an important question that a lot of parents and taxpayers are asking, if a school is closed, how come they're getting the money. Why not give it to the students who are scrambling to get their education.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is here exclusively. She'll tell us more. And it's Wednesday. You know what that means, Raymond Arroyo joins us for a Biden and Kamala file, Unseen and Seen. He's going to bring us all the moments that no one else has been able or maybe willing to show you.

But first, last night, Laura laid out much of what you need to know in order to honestly and objectively assess Kamala Harris as a career politician. But the media is flagrantly lying about who she really is. Remember yesterday, The New York Times called her a pragmatic moderate. George Stephanopoulos obediently echoed that line earlier today. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: Kamala Harris comes from the middle of the road moderate wing of the Democratic Party, not the first-choice progressives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HUCKABEE: That's an interesting way to describe the woman who ranked as the most liberal member of the Senate in 2019. How moderate is it to support socialized medicine or mass gun confiscation? She wants open borders and then wants to give free health care for those who came here illegally. That's something most taxpaying American workers don't get.

Today, Politico wind up the ante claiming Senator Harris deftly hops between the Democratic Party's shifting tectonic plates. Now that swamp speak far, she's an unprincipled career who will do or say whatever she needs to in order to gain power. That's why she can pay homage to radical Leftist marching through our city streets and then share a toast with Wall Street executives later that night.

She has brought together the Amazons of the world with the anarchist. She works the levers of power whenever she can. Case and point, Kamala is the only candidate ever openly endorsed by CNN President Jeff Zucker.

Back in 2009, he said, Kamala is not just important for the city of San Francisco, the state of California, but for the entire country. How do you figure see it, coverage is going to be slanted probably just as objective as always, which means one big biased bag of balloon juice? Bottom-line, this is a vice-presidential nominee who has confirmed the worst kept secret of the New Democrats. They've left most of America behind and it's time for folks to wake up and realize it.

Joining me now Sara Carter, Fox News Contributor, and host of The Sara Carter Show Podcast. Also, with me former California Congressman Darrell Issa who spent a lot of years in the California delegation with Kamala Harris. Now Sara, this is the woman who would really be running things most likely if Joe Biden were to win in November. So, what would that mean for most Americans.

SARA CARTER, INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST: Well absolutely. Governor Huckabee, this would be the woman that would be running things because even Vice President Joe Biden has said that himself. He understands that he's aging that this is somebody that he wants to put in place, what it would mean is a radical agenda and somebody who's a chameleon. I mean she transforms herself whenever she wants into whatever she wants.

You talked about CNN. Think about she said on CNN, I believe it was April 2019 when she was on with Don Lemon and she said, America should have a discussion about whether or not people in prison, prisoners should be able to vote. And she talks about the Green New Deal. She's for open borders. She doesn't believe that people who cross into the country illegally should ever be jailed or prosecuted.

Yet the strange thing is, and the irony is, is that she was willing to prosecute so many people for minor crimes in California. In fact, she prosecuted more people than Joe Biden's insulted in his life. So, I mean, this is a person that is so wishy-washy, I think the American people will see right through it and they'll definitely see right through it before November. There's no way to kind of hide that record. HUCKABEE: Speaking of the record, congressman, I say you've worked with Kamala Harris for a long time, you knew her from California, you knew her as the attorney general before she became the senator. What would keep you up at night more than anything else about her being vice president?

DARRELL ISSA, FORMER CALIFORNIA CONGRESSMAN: The fact that the president might need to be replaced would keep me up more than anything else. Yes, I knew her as the attorney general. I saw her make great speeches and then be completely hopeless in that role so much so that when she ran as a progressive for Senate, I endorsed and campaigned for Loretta Sanchez, her Democratic opponent. Not an easy thing to do for a seated Republican congressman, but the fact was we had a moderate Democrat and Loretta Sanchez by comparison, and the Left won out and she went on to the Senate. That's who she is.

But I think Sara said it very well. It's Chameleon Harris. That's what it's all about. She will change what she says she stands for at the drop of a coin. But at the end of the day, this is somebody owned by the progressive Left time and time again. And right now, she's backing away from the few things she ever did that might be considered to be pro law and order. And if that's gone, she has nothing. HUCKABEE: Sara, I want you to react to James Clyburn's comment about the country and where it's headed, keeping in mind that if it weren't for Clyburn, Joe Biden wouldn't be the Democratic nominee. Let's watch this and then your reaction.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JIM CLYBURN, D-S.C.: You saw this jacket go left and Barack Obama, it went back right. And elected Donald Trump. This country is going back to the Left. I think this ticket is right where the country is. (END VIDEO CLIP)

HUCKABEE: OK, there you have it. Sara, go ahead.

CARTER: Look, I don't agree with Clyburn at all.

HUCKABEE: I'm glad he--

ISSA: Obviously from where he sees it in his district and Nancy Pelosi and his agenda, this is what they would achieve if they get that ticket elected. So, yes, the fact is, he's right in one sense, if they elect that ticket, we're going to the Left. But that's not where America wants to be. When you look at 80 percent of Americans or more in every survey saying they don't want to defund law and order, they want to, in fact, restore law and order, you see very quickly, America is not where they are.

HUCKABEE: And Sara, I want you to react to that because. Go ahead. I want you to react to that.

CARTER: Yes, absolutely. I agree 100 percent. The American people understand what's happened. I mean, we've suffered a lot through COVID over the last six months. We've seen the escalation of rioting and violence that buttressed off of the tragic death of George Floyd. And now the American people are going to face another extraordinary challenge.

I believe this is going to be one of the most important elections in modern political history because it's going to determine the future of the United States. Do we want a United States that is based and I've said this before on American values and principles and freedom and capitalism and choice, or do we want a United States that is going to go to the radical Left, that we are going to lose all those freedoms?

And the American people do not - it's not going to be surprising to watch what happened in 2016 happened again in 2020. And we'll see President Trump win by a landslide.

HUCKABEE: Well, I see - let me interrupt here because I want to play this clip with Jeff Zeleny from CNN and get your reaction to it, congressman. Here we go.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEFF ZELENY, CNN SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: As the campaign moves along, I am told that Senator Harris, the anticipation is for her to visit swing states, it is for her to be out campaigning as much as she can, probably more so than Joe Biden. We've seen a similar thing on the Republican side. The Vice President Mike Pence travels extensively. and President Trump has not traveled nearly as much. (END VIDEO CLIP)

HUCKABEE: OK, so congressman, it seems like there is such a--

ISSA: Governor, that's just not true.

HUCKABEE: Yes, go ahead. ISSA: That's just not true. The fact is, although Vice President Pence has kept a full schedule, no president has traveled more than President Trump or did it with more energy right up until the last hours in 2016. He proved that he could outwork, as you know, Senator Clinton, and that's how he became the president. But I think the more important subliminal message there is apparently the difference between California and Delaware is, we don't have - we don't have basements in California to hide in the way Vice President Biden is.

And so, yes, she'll probably not be hiding in a basement. But the fact is, what they're really doing is sending you code that Vice President Biden is not going to campaign. They're going to sequester him away because he's senility is a problem. HUCKABEE: Sara Carter, Congressman Issa, thank you both for being with us. My next guest says Kamala actually opens the Democrats and Joe Biden to a bit of danger. Here to tell us how, Doug Schoen, Democrat pollster and former adviser to President Clinton and Mike Bloomberg.

Doug, she's called Joe Biden a segregationist. She said that she agrees with his sexual harassment accusers, but it's a primary win last night that you say offers another warning sign. I want you to explain that.

DOUG SCHOEN, DEMOCRATIC POLLSTER: Sure. The Squad has been uniformly successful, governor, in their primaries. Representative Omar was facing a very well-funded candidate, also a self-described progressive, who outraised her in the fourth quarter. And she - I'm sorry the second quarter and she won by, I think, over 15 points. Representative Tlaib lead won handily. And AOC was renominated with about three quarters of the vote.

So, it's not just what your guests are saying are the positions of the Democratic Party. That will be debated, governor. But it is incontrovertible that the Far Left has had great success getting reelected in-House races and also electing a number of additional members to the Democratic delegation.

HUCKABEE: Doug, to the Democrats who are voting for these people, do they truly understand what they represent or are they just kind of following the celebrity status of these folks? That's a real question. I think that the American people need to know. How much are these folks representing the heart and soul of today's Democratic Party.

SCHOEN: The people that are voting in Democratic primaries now, governor, are not the same people, you and I remember voting in Democratic primaries, the moderates. You're getting the activist progressive wing, who if they don't understand the precise ideas, get the basic ideology. And they do support to a much greater degree than the rest of the electorate defunding the police Green New Deal, Medicare for All, policies that are out of step with the broader American electorate.

HUCKABEE: I want to also ask 80 million-gun owners in America, the Democrats have made it pretty clear they're going to go after people's guns. And 34 percent of the NRA members themselves are Democrats. How big a vulnerability does this create for Democrats who use that message and think it's a winner?

SCHOEN: Well, the winning message is to be for background checks, for eliminating any possibility that anyone who has any sexual abuse in their background can get a gun, getting rid of the gun show loophole. I would strongly urge the Democrats to support those kinds of policies and not support gun confiscation, which will not be a winner. Getting rid of assault weapons is one thing, but anything else is not going to be helpful politically.

HUCKABEE: Doug Schoen, thank you very much. Good to see you. But we don't need to think too hard about how a Vice President Kamala Harris, would abuse her office. That's because MSNBC gave us a little preview of that early today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC POLITICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Someone, once Biden takes office, is going to be tasked with going through this entire administration with a fine-tooth comb and basically expunging all the Trumpist, like getting rid of the Baath Party in Iraq. Senator Harris will be fantastic at finding those people and removing them. She can help us impeach some of these judges, these underqualified judges that Donald Trump has managed to push in.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HUCKABEE: We don't have to take his word for it. Back in January 2019, Senator Harris said if she were in the White House, she would use the DOJ to pursue criminal charges against President Trump. She even told NPR, I believe that they would have no choice and that they should. Yes.

Well, joining me now, Rudy Giuliani, former New York City Mayor, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Mayor, how unprecedented and how damaging would it be for a Biden administration to criminally prosecute a former president?

RUDY GIULIANI, FORMER MAYOR OF NEW YORK: Well, we've become a banana republic governor and that's where we're headed now. I mean Biden has nothing left. She's a very mean woman and she was a terrible prosecutor. I mean, she was a phony prosecutor. She prosecuted thousands and thousands of little people. 1500 marijuana smokers, but very few big drug dealers.

She let every politically connected person go. She even let a guy go who murdered two people, including a journalist. She gave him probation. She was a horrible prosecutor. Her conviction rate was so low that she would plead cases out and people would just walk out. The murder rate went up substantially. And so, all you need to know about it, the murder rate went up substantially when she was district attorney and San Francisco, became very dangerous.

So, she's a phony district attorney. She was a phony AG and she would do exactly what that man said. She's a very mean person. Nobody likes it.

HUCKABEE: It's interesting to me, Rudy, that so many people prior to Joe Biden selecting her, we're saying, oh, no, she would be terrible. Of course, as soon as they announced, she would be wonderful. We all know how that goes. I always said the vice presidency is a job nobody wants, and nobody ever turns it down.

So, now we have Kamala Harris. But there are some issues with things that people have brought up. What you just talked about is one of the ways in which Tulsi Gabbard during the Democrat debates just basically took her down in the second debate. I know we're going to see this stuff again, because if the Democrats don't bring it up. I kind of got a feeling to the president's party.

GIULIANI: Well when you're darn right. I mean, she's the worst kind of prosecutor. She's a bully. She prosecutes the little people, the marijuana smoker. I mean, I was a prosecutor for 17 years. I never prosecuted a single marijuana smoker. Instead, I prosecuted the heads of the Mafia, the heads of the Colombian cartels. She'd run away from a case like that. She ran away from investigating the Catholic Church, large numbers of files of pedophiles, she refused to release.

She - look, there were hundreds of police shootings when she was D.A. She wouldn't touch them. She won't even investigate them. She's afraid to go after the police. She was afraid to go after the Catholic Church. Anybody connected to Willie Brown of politics? Oh, my God. They got the courthouse and she go after little people. She went after parents. She went after parents and put them in jail because their children were truant, including a woman whose child was very, very ill and she didn't bother to check.

I mean, she's a horrible person. She is mean and she is an incompetent lawyer. And she was an incompetent D.A. and that's why she plead cases down, because otherwise she would've had no conviction rate. She couldn't convict anybody at trial. The guy who committed murder, who she let out, was finally convicted by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, which is a real district attorney's office.

HUCKABEE: Rudy, the problem with you is we just never know where you're coming from. We just don't know what you really think. I want you to react. We've only got about 30 seconds. But I want you to react to this tweet from the leading Never Trumper Bill Kristol. He said, just an innocent thought. We've seen Biden in office for over four decades and we've seen Trump nonstop for the last four years.

We've seen enough to make up our minds about them. So, let's skip the presidential debates, but have three vice-presidential debates. They clearly know Joe Biden is not ready for debating Donald Trump. Is that why you're calling for four, not just three debates?

GIULIANI: Kristol is a bitter little man, and it's a shame to see it. He is a very smart guy. And he's just a bitter little person. I mean, of course, they should have five debates. Look, unless the entire country has gone crazy, Joe Biden is senile. There's no question about it. The question is how bad, it only gets worse. You know that governor, that illness is progressive. It's vicious, it's awful. I feel sorry for him.

But he shouldn't be president when he doesn't know what he's doing, when he can't finish a sentence, when he can't get through a thought without. And then he read I mean, MSNBC covered it up, he read his talk with her yesterday on Zoom. He read it there.

HUCKABEE: Mayor, we've got to go. I appreciate you being here. Thank you very much. Well, is the White House--

GIULIANI: Thank you, governor. You're doing a great job.

HUCKABEE: I appreciate it. We're going to find out if the White House is winning the messaging on school openings and could they really divert tax money from schools who refused to open and give it back to the parents? Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is here exclusively in just a few moments to tell us. We'll be back.

And still ahead, Raymond Arroyo, he's going to be here to tell us all the unseen moments from the last 24 hours of Biden and Kamala. So, stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HUCKABEE: Well, less than a week after New York allowed schools to reopen, New Jersey is now ordering their own districts to follow suit. Governor Phil Murphy requiring schools to offer at least some in-person learning this fall.

Schools can offer only online classes if they can prove that they can't safely reopen. Now, this all comes after immense public pressure from parents, from shows like this one and from the Trump administration.

Few have been more vocal in pointing out just how imperative it is that we get kids back in school. And Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who just happens to be my next guest.

Madam Secretary, I appreciate you joining us tonight. Let's talk about what more can the administration do to make sure that if kids are back in school, they're back in school safely?

BETSY DEVOS, SECRETARY OF EDUCATION: Well, we had a very important conversation with parents and educators at the White House with the president today. And President Trump has been really leaning into and boldly leading on ensuring that kids, kids' interests are being met and that parents and families and kids are not being held captive to other people's fears or agendas.

And we have seen in all too many districts and all too many schools across the country, not actually addressing the needs of students, anticipating school in the fall, talking about keeping - we all want to ensure students and teachers are safe when they're in school again, but those things can be done and can be clearly accomplished. The science is very clear on this.

What's been very clear is that there is an alternative agenda that includes defunding the police, universal health care, destroying charter schools, eliminating the D.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program. This is all what teachers' unions are demanding in order for kids for them to go back to school.

I was really pleased to see that Governor Murphy in New Jersey has now joined Governor Cuomo and insisting that the option of in-person school has to be an option given to kids. Kids have got to be together. They have got to be with their peers and in classrooms with their teachers. And we need to ensure that this happens.

HUCKABEE: I worked with a director of education in our state who used to say there are school people and there are kid people. Some people are all about making sure that the schools are the focus, but we really ought to be focused on making the kids the focus.

The president suggested that by saying that if schools aren't going to open, send the money to the kids. Let's watch this. And then I want your reaction to what the president suggested.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I'd like to see the money follow the student if a school is going to be closed and we're giving all of this money on the federal basis to a school. The money should follow the student. And this way you can make your own choice if a school is closed. Why are we paying the school? I'd rather give it to the student, the parents, and you do your own thing. That's something that we want to do. Having a hard time with the Democrats. They want the money to follow the union. (END VIDEO CLIP)

HUCKABEE: You know, I think I heard a loud amen from across America with parents saying, hey, if you're not going to open the school to my children, give me the money. Because if I'm going to have to pay to get their education, I'd like to be able to have some money to do it. It sounds like you're on board with that as well, Madam Secretary. DEVOS: Well, that's absolutely right. Families need to have options. They need to have choices. They need to be able to find the right fit for their child or their children. And it's becoming ever more clear in the last few months that this is more and more necessary for families across the country.

We've had an education system that's been static for decades, a one size fits all approach. And if we've learned anything in the last several months, it's that children are not one size fits all and their education needs are not one size fits all. And the response to this is has not been a one size fits all.

We heard from a mom today who's starting with another group of families. One of these things, they're calling pods a small micro school in someone's home or a small building somewhere. There's many other families that are considering home schooling and there are other families that would like to send their child to a school, a private, maybe faith based school, many of which have demonstrated the ability to reopen again and are right on track with doing so.

We need to ensure that all families have those opportunities. And the president is absolutely right and strong in his support for advancing this notion of money following the student otherwise known as school choice. And Senator Tim Scott has introduced a bill that could do just that and Congress could take action to make sure that happens.

HUCKABEE: Well, let's hope it does, because it makes a whole lot of sense. And it's kind of what worries me as to why Washington will never do it, because it makes a lot of sense. Secretary DeVos, thank you for joining us, delighted to have you here.

DEVOS: Thanks so much.

HUCKABEE: And it's not just K through 12 education that demands the Trump administration's attention. Higher education has become a bastion of speech codes, conservative intimidation, and much worse. Take the University of Southern Maine. Please, take them. They are now asking community members to sign a Black Lives Matter statement and antiracism pledge. What's worse, the school also published the names of people who signed it, which in this political climate means that those who don't sign it will almost certainly face retaliation and maybe even have mobs showing up at their homes.

Joining me now, John Eastman, Claremont Institute senior fellow and constitutional scholar. John, this is a public university. People pay taxes and that's what funds this place. They are basically threatening the staff into signing a political document. I wonder, is that even legal?

JOHN EASTMAN, CLAREMONT INSTITUTE SENIOR FELLOW: It's not legal, it's not constitutional, and it's been that way for decades and decades. The Supreme Court a long time ago in a case dealing with Jehovah's Witnesses saying the Pledge of Allegiance. It's a very famous line in Supreme Court jurisprudence. If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official high or petty can proscribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion, or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein. This is a standard of First Amendment law. You can't compel people to take a particular position when you're a public university or the government more broadly.

HUCKABEE: So John, somebody doesn't sign this, do they sue the university? And how long does that take to wrap through the courts?

EASTMAN: Well, that's going to take a long time, but I'd be concerned if they're fired, if their terms of employment are affected thereby. And look, we have to understand the propaganda nature of this. The same thing happened some years ago with the safe space movement, where faculty that were fully supportive of the homosexual rights agenda would put safe space stickers on their doors. The implication, of course, is if you didn't go along with that agenda and put that sticker up, you were an unsafe space.

The same thing is being sought here. If you don't sign this antiracist pledge -- which is itself racist. The author of the language of this thing has admitted he wants reverse racism. If you don't sign it, then by definition you are the opposite of antiracist, which must be racist. It's pure propaganda. It has no place in an institution, a governmental institution, a public university. But at some point, we have got to quit calling them higher education. That's becoming a contradiction in terms.

HUCKABEE: The president appoints judges, and regardless of who the president is, do you think Americans are finally begin to understand just how critical it is that we have a president that appoints judges who actually have read and believes in the Constitution?

EASTMAN: Well, I think that's right. and we should be really clear here. People are not cheering because this president appointed conservatives or liberals to advance an unconstitutional conservative agenda instead of an unconstitutional liberal agenda. What their cheering is that this president has appointed people who are faithful to the language of the Constitution as originally understood and know the limits of their authority from the bench.

HUCKABEE: John, thank you very much for joining us. John Eastman, great to have you here.

EASTMAN: Thank you.

HUCKABEE: Coming up, it's "Seen and Unseen," the "Momala" edition. Raymond Arroyo is going to break down the hype and phony rhetoric surrounding Biden's big announcement today. Stay right there. We'll be back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HUCKABEE: I know you've been waiting for it. Well, it's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment, where we reveal the story behind the Biden-Harris rollout. And for that, of course, we go to Raymond Arroyo, Fox News contributor. Raymond, you picked up some signs during this Biden rollout that others might have missed. So why don't you tell us what we all ought to know?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Governor, great to be with you. Look, from the very start there were stumbles today. The campaign rolled out this video of Biden purportedly asking Senator Harris to join the ticket. But even at the start, he seemed utterly lost. Look at the face. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARRIS: Hi, hi, hi, hi. Sorry to keep you.

BIDEN: That's all right. Are you ready to go to work?

HARRIS: Oh, my God, I'm so ready to go to work.

BIDEN: First of all, is the answer yes?

HARRIS: The answer is absolutely yes, Joe, and I'm ready to work. I am ready to do this with you, for you. I'm just, I'm just deeply honored, and I'm very excited.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Now, Governor, the poor man was holding the iPhone backwards as he spoke. And Biden and had a script on his desk, which he read, trying to explain to Harris of the reasons for choosing her. Nothing says "I love you" like reading a script. And oddly, MSNBC cropped that cue card out of their on-air shot, as did the folks over at CNN.

Now, due to Biden's condition, Governor, this campaign is scripted and totally controlled, really to the nth degree. Even today's big unveiling, it felt choreographed. They marched in in masks. There were no questions or conversations with any outsiders, which Biden explained away this way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I wish we were able to talk to the folks outside, but we're keeping our social distancing and playing by the rules.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Now governor, I've been saying from the start, Biden's real running mate is COVID-19.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: But as the cases and deaths decrease, OK, how smart a strategy is this where he and Harris embrace COVID-19 so tightly? That was part of their governing message today.

HUCKABEE: I find it funny, Raymond, that he is saying because of COVID they can't go out. Has he ever heard of things like Skype or Zoom or a telephone? He can still talk to people, but he doesn't want to because he's afraid of what he'll say. And the only people more afraid of him saying it are all those people around him.

ARROYO: The campaign at home biting their nails. After a decent reading, OK, and he started well, he was reading a teleprompter, Biden's intro of Kamala Harris seemed to run out of steam. He made a few bizarre points and then started repeating himself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: You've all watched her in the United States Senate asking the tough questions needing to be asked, and not stopping until she got an answer. And when none was forthcoming, it was obvious what the answer was.

We're in a battle for the soul of the nation. That's when I decided to run. And I'm proud now to have Senator Harris at my side.

Possibilities, possibilities. Let me say it again -- possibilities.

Everyone, everyone, the ability for everyone -- and we mean everyone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Everyone, Governor. It's almost like listening to a tape player with bad batteries.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: The speech slows down, then it glitches, then it gets loud. It's very odd. The question is, is Biden's performance at this point sufficient to be competitive in this race, Governor?

HUCKABEE: I think it's going to be really hard for him to take that game onto the debate stage with Donald Trump. I've been on the debate stage with Donald Trump, and you can't carry that up there and expect to come out with your head still on your shoulders.

ARROYO: No, he's an improvisatory artist. You've got to watch him. For her part, Kamala Harris painted a doom and gloom portrait of America. She blamed the present for everything from the pandemic to racial divisions. But also did something I've never seen a running mate do before. She echoed her own campaign slogan from the primaries, and something more.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARRIS: Kamala Harris for the people. Electing Joe Biden is just the start of the work ahead of us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Electing Biden is just the start of the work ahead of us. It's almost like she is running for the top slot here. In fact, CNN's Chris Cillizza writes that Biden has chosen "Harris, whose resume suggests she will be ready to step in if and when Biden decides to step aside." The guy isn't even the official Democratic nominee, governor, they are already pushing him aside. This is like that show "Designated Survivor," sans the tragedy and the election. Have you ever seen anything like this?

HUCKABEE: No, Raymond, I haven't. I'm telling you, I think she comes into this with more baggage than Delta Airlines on Thanksgiving weekend, it's going to be fun to watch.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Finally, Gov, I've got to get to this. I want to show you the end of the press conference. A lot of people didn't see this. People often reveal more when they don't speak then when they do. Look here, she finishes speaking, Kamala Harris, and the music comes up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: And a very odd thing happens, they never come into contact. He almost waved her off, OK, when she goes to approach Joe Biden. This looks like the dance at a body odor convention. They never touch. There's no contact, no real connection. So despite all the happy talk, despite all how close Biden and Harris are, except for matching masks, we saw nothing to reinforce their connection. So I guess they are committed to their running mate, COVID-19.

(LAUGHTER)

HUCKABEE: Raymond, that's why we love watching you. Thank you, Raymond Arroyo.

ARROYO: I love being with you.

HUCKABEE: We're going to see you tomorrow night, when you will be guest hosting for Laura. That will be great.

ARROYO: I will, indeed. Thank you, Governor.

HUCKABEE: ANGLE fans, you're going to get more of Raymond tomorrow night, because, as I say, he is filling in for Laura. You better mark that down.

Joe Biden likes to paint himself as a man of faith. So if he does, why did he pick a running mate who has repeatedly vilified religion? We are going to find out about that, because coming up, Joe Biden will be kind of analyzed. We'll just figure out what's going to happen. That's coming out right after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ERIN BURNETT, CNN ANCHOR: Mike Huckabee said the other day in part "I don't know of anybody, people of faith, who think Joe Biden is a great choice."

JOHN KASICH, FORMER OHIO GOVERNOR: Faith is a matter of your personal relationship. And so I don't know why that's been said about Joe. I think he is a man of faith. I don't think anybody can speak for the entire faith community and try to, try to say that this person is good and that person isn't.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HUCKABEE: I've known John Kasich for a number of years. I'm really disappointed that he is letting his personal pain over being bested by Donald Trump four years ago turn him into a bitter and vengeful voice of never Trumpism. Four years ago, when he was the sitting governor of Ohio, he refused to so much as offer a welcome to his state for the Republican National Convention. But this time he's pledged he's going to speak at this year's Democrat Convention. And four years ago, he, like all of us who ran in the Republican primary, publicly pledged, even signed a document, that he would support the GOP nominee. He was dishonest about that, as well.

Now, he says he's going to vote for a candidate who is for pro taxpayer- funded abortion, who is for same-sex marriage, and who would force the Little Sisters of the Poor, the Catholic nuns, to provide birth control and abortion pill coverage in their health care package. Biden is such a devout Catholic that he was the denied communion on the campaign trail last year, and his choice of Kamala Harris as vice president, no champion of issues that Christians and people of faith really care about. This is the same woman who last year implied that a federal judicial nominee's membership in the Knights of Columbus disqualified him from even sitting on the bench.

Joining me now, Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union chair. Matt, how can Joe Biden call himself a man of faith and bring on someone like Kamala Harris?

MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIR, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION: Yes, this is a real problem, governor. If you look at the record of Kamala Harris while she's been in the Senate, she had a hostility toward Catholic nominees for the federal bench or other Trump positions like we've really never seen. We're back to the time 100 ago when it was Catholics need not apply.

She asked various Catholic nominees if they knew that the Knights of Columbus was a male-only institution that believed in traditional marriage, that believed in the rights of the unborn, or she characterized it, stood up against the reproductive rights of women. What she is basically saying with these questions is that if you are a person of faith, if you're a devout Catholic, and if you take the dogmas of the church seriously, biblically-based, that you're not qualified to sit on the bench. Now, that runs counter to the history of this country and our constitutional order, which says there's no religious test in order to serve in this government. And this is bigotry, these questions were bigoted, and there's no room -- and Joe Biden shouldn't just not just go along with this. He should have called this type of bigotry out.

HUCKABEE: I want us to watch this. Kamala Harris also used her position as attorney general of California to punish Planned Parenthood's enemies. Right here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID DALEIDEN, PROJECT LEAD, CENTER FOR MEDICAL PROGRESS: While she was running for U.S. Senate, while Planned Parenthood in California was contributing to her political campaign, did she recuse herself from the Planned Parenthood investigation? No, she didn't. She consciously and willfully involved herself directly and personally in the Planned Parenthood case. She had an in-person meeting with six Planned Parenthood executives from California in Los Angeles two weeks before the raid on my apartment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HUCKABEE: Matt, we've only have about 30 seconds, so I've got to really squeeze you on time, but how do you react to what she did today with it?

SCHLAPP: Well, it's this hunger to make sure that abortion is always kept legal. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris believe in no restrictions on abortion at any time. Even when the baby is born, it can still be killed. Joe Biden now believes that the parishioners he attends church with at St. Joseph's Church and his pastor should pay for these abortions all across this country. It's really radical stuff. They say my body, my choice. You know what, what I say to them is our soul, my soul, my choice. Allow Catholics, allow Christians to practice their faith fully. It's what makes America a special place.

HUCKABEE: Matt, we've got to go. Matt Schlapp, thank you. One of my favorites, Matt Schlapp. We'll be right --

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HUCKABEE: My new book, "Three C's that Made America Great, Christianity, Capitalism, and the Constitution," written with coauthor Steve Feazel, hits the shelves September the 1st. But it's available for preorder right now on Amazon. Real insights on direct sources of the real America that some politicians seem to know little about.

Well, that's all the time we have tonight. I hope you'll join me this weekend on TBN for my special show. I'm Mike Huckabee. I'm in for Laura Ingram.

Right now, Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night," they're going to take it from here. Shannon.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.