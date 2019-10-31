Devin Nunes calls Democrats, mainstream media 'cults'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," October 30, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is “Ingraham Angle” from Washington tonight and what's really going on behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.

In moments, Congressman Devin Nunes, Lee Zeldin and Bradley Byrne are here to expose Pelosi and Schiff's impeachment parlor and they're going to tell us what we need to know about what witnesses are really saying what they're not saying.

Also tonight I have a question. Is the Democrats impeachment spectacle essentially a prebuttal meant to blunt Horowitz and Durham's investigate? Ken Starr and Kim Strassel are here on that.

Plus it's time for scene and unseen with Raymond Arroyo. Now the Biden Hispanic outreach that wasn't Kanye West contradicts the narrative with Jesus, while John Legend rewrites a Christmas Chestnut for the MeToo generation.

But, first Republican voters are watching, that's the focus of tonight's ANGLE. In last night's ANGLE, I urged Senate leadership to step up and oppose the Democrats partisan impeachment of this President.

Well it seems like Mitch McConnell may have gotten the message.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, R-KY: The country cannot afford for Democrats and Congress to take a one-year vacation from any productive legislation, just because they'd rather obsess over impeachment. The process seems to be treating chairmanship as though he were a de facto special prosecutor--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, he's completely right, of course. And now is the time for Republicans to stand together and defend the leader of their party against these smears. Now, it would be one thing if there was any indication of an underlying crime. There is not. Not in the transcript and not in the secret witness testimony that Dems have selectively leaked.

Nor was there any corrupt intent on the part of the President as he sought information on possible Ukrainian corruption leading up to the 2016 election. Remember the President knew that that call with Zelensky was being heard and documented by more than a dozen people. So anyone with actual intent to violate a U.S. law would be a tad more discreet, don't you think?

This autumnal farce should never be allowed to roll into a winter show trial. Indeed, as noted last night, allowing a long dragged out process in the Senate would merely validate and perpetuate the fraud begun in the House.

Naturally, Republican senators are being bombarded by Never Trumpers and Democrats. "Take a principled stand against the White House, protect your party's future, stand against Trump."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JIM MCGOVERN, D-MASS.: Five or 10 years from now people will ask each of us what we did in this moment. They will ask us what we did when confronted with this crisis.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Spare us. The crisis is of the Democrats own making, and it's up to Republicans to ensure that this never happens to any President of either party again.

So, tonight, I offer some further reminders to the GOP Senate as it awaits whatever articles of phony impeachment come from Senator Schiffless. First, there is no GOP in 2020 without Trump. Should you abandon him on these spurious grounds ginned up by the venal Adam Schiff, you'll not only not grow the party, you lose everything.

Historically, siding against a President from your own party in an impeachment battle doesn't offer any political benefit and merely ensures the political dominance of the opposition.

Second, GOP Senators need to spend less time agonizing over the daily impeachment drama and more time advancing and championing Trump's proven record of success. Now as the economies of Europe and South America and China are slowing, ours is still the envy of the world.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You have very low unemployment rate in the U.S. and we have a very high unemployment rate in France. How come - what is the recipe for that?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Well, maybe we have a better President than you do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Who says he doesn't have a sense of humor? Well, not only rising wages and almost 500,000 manufacturing jobs added, but a record number of judicial confirmations and new trade deals renegotiated like the USMCA that Democrats are spitefully refusing to pass, despite pleas from labor, farmers and even the President of Mexico.

Republicans need to get off the defensive and stay on the offensive. Demand action by the House that actually helps working families. Remind voters that the Democrats real motivation behind impeachment is rage and hatred and vengeance.

An impeachment travesty is the Democrats only deliverable at this time. They're cooked up endlessly hyped impeachment narrative is all they have to cling to. Think about it, in Democrat runs cities and states what do they have to show for themselves? Well, Americans see chaos, criminality in ruin.

The far left runs California state government and it's been a disaster. Wildfires are fought with rolling blackouts, they have the homeless epidemic, a public health crisis from the spread of new diseases, a growing drug culture, sanctuary city lawlessness, people are fleeing the state. And you have a good picture of life if Elizabeth Warren wins the White House, that's pretty much it.

Liberals took over New York City, a place now hemorrhaging citizens with crime on the rise. And there homeless situation in New York City is so out of control that do-good or de Blasio pays to export the homeless to your hometown.

Chicago - we love Chicago, it's hardly any better, ditto for Baltimore and St. Louis. Republicans should be giving voters there are a sober warning, and also hope. These are beautiful American cities.

Tell the people there, you've tried the Democrat Party, and tried Democrat rule, why not try something different? As a trump would say, what do you have to lose? The Democratic Party today exists solely to oppose and bludgeon Donald Trump. As far as I can tell, it has little other purpose.

But his agenda is actually working, and the Democrats don't even try to propose a better way forward. Not really. Their only message is we don't like him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Trump is the most corrupt President in the history of his country.

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This President poses a mortal danger to our fellow Americans

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I want to push him out of the White House.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He's an idiot.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And finally, my third point to Senate Republicans. Remember who sent you to Washington? Republican voters overwhelmingly - is it, 95% approve of the President's job performance. And they don't expect any Republican will try to short-circuit the right to vote for him again.

The partisan impeachment of an American President who had no criminal intent, who committed no crime, must not be validated or even, frankly, taken seriously by the Senate. Any Republican hamming or hawing or making opaque comments or playing them Hamlet role in this saga to the media, will essentially be providing cover for the unconscionable perversion of the extraordinary power of impeachment.

Republicans stood united, remember, during the attempt to take down of Brett Kavanaugh and they succeeded in getting him confirmed. Republicans didn't buckle during the Mueller hysteria. So learn the lesson. Support the President now against these baseless charges or you'll face the wrath of voters tomorrow, and that's “The Angle.”

Joining me now Congressman Devin Nunes, Ranking Member of the House Intel Committee; Congressman Lee Zeldin of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; and Congressman Bradley Byrne, House Armed Services Committee Member.

Congressman Nunes, let's start with you. This is obviously in the hands of the Senate, because you just don't have the majority in the House to stop this. Are you concerned, though, that some Senate Republicans aren't with most overwhelming majority of Republicans nationwide thinking this is a farce.

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: Well, other than Pierre (ph), Alecto (ph), Romney I don't think there's any others.

INGRAHAM: Murkowski?

NUNES: Yes. I mean, you know, we'll see. But I think we're going to be OK, because the facts just aren't there. So we go behind - we go into the basement every day and things leak out and it's a bit like watching a cult. It's become a cult. I mean, this is our - we were talking earlier.

This is your two-year anniversary - happy anniversary.

INGRAHAM: Thank you.

NUNES: I was here for your very first show.

INGRAHAM: Show, that's right.

NUNES: And we're talking about the very same things that we were talking about two years ago. And what's happened is, so many millions of Americans minds are poisoned. There's a cult going on in the basement and a skiff behind locked doors.

And then you walk outside about 50 feet outside the doors and you see another cult and that's the media. They're down there every day - 14 hours a day. And you know at times it will swell to like a 100 people in the mainstream media. And they're just waiting for the marching orders that - that the Democrats--

INGRAHAM: Give me the narrative.

NUNES: Yes. They pass the narrative.

INGRAHAM: Yes, give me the narrative.

NUNES: And then they run the narrative up. And that's what we deal with every day. And it's been this way for more than two years.

INGRAHAM: But the Democrats are like, Republicans are complaining about process, because they're not going to complain about substance, because the underlying conduct is so bad, of course, they have no the criminal provision that was violated. There's no quid pro quo.

Steny Hoyer, though, I want to play this for Congressman Zeldin. He made a comment today that basically contradicts the provision that Nadler made. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. STENY HOYER, D-MD: This is going to be due process. It's going to be fair. There will be a forum in which the President is given the opportunity to call witnesses, to cross-examine and to have his representatives present. And I am surprised that the Republicans say they're not going to vote for a resolution. That in effect gives them what they asked for--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But in the resolution it says the President can't ask questions or may be denied the ability to ask questions if certain documents aren't turned over to the committee, correct? What's the truth here?

REP. LEE ZELDIN, R-N.Y.: It's going to be a total Schiff show, so this House resolution coming for a vote tomorrow. It doesn't guarantee the minority party could call witnesses, it doesn't guarantee that the transcripts are going to be released.

There isn't going to be an equal allocation of staff. And the President can't have counsel present to present evidence, to be able to cross-examine witnesses. This is going to be another missed opportunity for an illegitimate charade - a circus that lacks credibility, fairness, transparency.

So, listen, they're losing the process argument. You want to have a substance argument, bring it on Adam Schiff, because we know that Ukraine didn't even ask about a hold on aid until after August 29th, and it was released shortly thereafter.

And you know what, the United States of America had to get from Ukraine in order to release to hold on aid? Nothing.

INGRAHAM: Yes. But the opinions of people who were listening in on the conversation that the President knew were listening, those opinions of a transcript we already have are supposed to run into - up to impeachment of the President United States, is that the low bar we're setting Congressman?

REP. BRADLEY BYRNE, R-ALA.: There's no substance here, that's what I've concluded. I'm not in the room with them. I read the leaks. I've seen what's in the transcript, I've listened what the President of the United States and the President of Ukraine has said. There's no there there.

INGRAHAM: But they have impressive people with impressive backgrounds marching up to Capitol Hill and there are impressive figures, and they say, well, these are these are patriotic people there concerned about the integrity of this government and they brought their concerns to their superiors.

BYRNE: But they're offering nothing new. They're offering nothing that's relevant to this. But the leak we had today was from a woman that didn't like the fact that she got a call - or calls from a lobbyist about the Ambassador to Ukraine, so what? It makes no difference.

INGRAHAM: The President can replace any Ambassador he wants to replace, it's called bringing in your own people. So they don't like it Congressman Nunes when a President like Trump gets to appoint his own people, because why? The Deep State at the State Department wants to run the show. They're the elected people. Trump's just along for the ride, and that's how this goes.

NUNES: And for all the people who claim that they're experts in this town, OK, and genius, it's amazing that the common theme - because, of course we can't talk about what every individual said. But this is a common theme.

They have total amnesia about what Ukraine did to Trump as a candidate. They seem to have forgotten, for example, that the Ukrainian Ambassador here in Washington bashed Trump as a candidate. I mean, all of these guys--

INGRAHAM: We have this. Just show people understand what congressman Nunes is talking about. This is some of the amnesia by the publication "POLITICO."

The outlet reporting today that Lieutenant Colonel Vindman testified that a long time Nunes staffer who had no discernible Ukraine experience or expertise was feeding Trump's belief that Ukraine was brimming with corruption and had interfered in the 2016 election on behalf of Democrats. OK, so that's what he said.

But in January of 2017, they said the opposite over at POLITICO. They said, "Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfire. Kiev officials are scrambling to make amends with the President-elect after quietly working to boost Clinton." Oops, POLITICO.

NUNES: So let me - so this is - that's a great. I didn't know you were going to put that on there.

INGRAHAM: Yes, well say its second anniversary and we wanted to celebrate with you.

NUNES: But you want to talk about substance, you know that they have no substance. So this is the second staff person of mine - either current staff or former staff that the mainstream media has been maliciously attacking now for weeks with every day's a new conspiracy theory about these staffers.

You know why they don't like Kash Patel, because Kash Patel was the lead investigator that totally annihilated Schiff and the Democrats and the entire Russia hoax. So the good part about this is, is that Kash Patel is - I mean, he's a patriot. He's a counterterrorism specialist.

INGRAHAM: You can't be called the patriot if he support the Republicans or this President. You can only be called a patriot if you're resisting. But--

NUNES: But it's even better, because guys like me, I have a problem proving defamation, because I have to beat New York Times V. Sullivan. Kash Patel does not. He's got a great case--

INGRAHAM: Well, he better find a lawyer and he better start pursuing this, because people have to pay for this type of slander. Congressman Zeldin, there is a lot of chatter in this town about how this is going to destroy the Republicans in 2020, how the American people are all for impeachment and removal this President. It's a narrative driven by what exactly and who is driving it?

ZELDIN: In the rage, hate - in enraged liberal base it's people who's - they lost their minds. When President's hand was on the Bible and getting sworn in office, they were lining the streets of Pennsylvania Avenue with signs that said impeach him now.

I mean, that political story that you just played actually had a whole bunch of other lives, One naming me, one naming John Radcliffe. But they put these leaks out that are either zero percent accurate or 3 percent accurate.

I can't wait for these transcripts to be released. I hope that they are, because the rest of the story, their narrative falls apart.

NUNES: The only truth to these stories is, is that we were down in the basement. We happen to be there. About - after that it's all false.

INGRAHAM: Well, they've been smearing you for two years, we know why, because you were on to them from the very beginning and the newly Smith book - centers on everything you did, its fabulous.

Congressman Byrne, you've heard my exhortation to the Senate. Thoughts on this process as it moves at whatever point. Nancy Pelosi today said it's going to be quick and narrowly focused. Not sure what that means. is it going to be quid pro quo? Doesn't exist. Or is it going to be an obstruction? We don't know.

Moves to the Senate, let's say, you could give some advice yourself to Mitch McConnell, what would it be?

BYRNE: Well, if they think they have to take this up they need to make sure they have a very tight proceeding over there and don't let the Democrats just go wild with it, because that's what they're doing with these guys.

Force them to come forward and show us bribery, treason, high crime, misdemeanor. They don't have it--

INGRAHAM: --and dismiss it in 30 seconds. You know what I say, I'd say case dismissed. Motion to dismiss. Out. I wouldn't give - this is a complete and utter abdication of constitutional responsibility.

BYRNE: But they don't have it in force them to show what they have not been able to show to this point. They won't show it to these guys. I'm not on the committee. They won't even let me read the transcript.

ZELDIN: Here in the House he is the judge, the jury, the prosecutor, the chief strategist for lying and leaking. And yesterday he was getting into witness coaching and he wasn't very good at it.

Over in the Senate he's just some dude. So Senator McConnell and Senate Republicans who are in charge they need to take charge.

INGRAHAM: They have an enormous amount of power. Don't act like you don't have power. Democrats know how to use their power and they use it like a sledgehammer against Republicans. It's time that Republicans stood up. I think McConnell is a crafty old dog. I think he'll do it.

Guys thank you so much for being here. And Congressman Nunes, can't think of a better person to be on both shows.

NUNES: Hopefully, I will be in here in two years hopefully.

INGRAHAM: Sounds great. Thank you all so much tonight.

And coming up, is the impeachment spectacle the Democrats' prebuttal to what IG Horowitz and Durham will likely expose. Ken Starr and Kim Strassel with some revealing answers in moments.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's becoming clear to the left that they're about to be exposed big time. This impeachment spectacle is almost like their prebuttal to the Durham investigation and the Deep Staters are starting to sweat for obvious reasons.

Joining me now is Ken Starr, former Whitewater Independent Counsel, Fox News Contributor; and Kim Strassel, Wall Street Journal Editorial Board Member and also Fox News Contributor, and author of "Resistance at all Costs."

Ken, this is how Comey responded when he was asked about the Durham investigation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES COMEY, FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION: I'm not worried about a single thing in connection with any of the matters under investigation. I'm confident that when the American people see the picture of why we did what we did, their confidence in the institution will be maintained, restored and protected.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Ken, that's pretty cool as a cucumber kind of deal from Comey. You're buying that?

KEN STARR, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, he sounds very confident. But here is a problem with that self-confidence. We have heard from the Attorney General of the United States, Bill Bar, up right total honesty, that not only is this a criminal investigation now, but great progress.

And what we also know is that Michael Horowitz, the Inspector General is on top of his game. And I think between the two of them, these very great professional people who everyone respects, we're going to know a whole lot. So I would say no one should be too terribly confident in light of the seriousness of the investigations.

INGRAHAM: Kim Strassel, the efforts to malign the character of Bill Barr and John Durham, two people who Ken said are - I mean, their background, their integrity, their service to country is really unimpeachable. But, again, if you are even objective toward this administration your venal. If you're supporting the administration, forget it you're never going to be called a patriot. What about that? And does that start to wear thin with the American public?

KIM STRASSEL, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, the attacks on them, I think it's a measure of the fear - the fear of what is coming. Because what you're seeing and it's been somewhat overshadowed by impeachment has been this relentless, now almost a daily, delegitimization campaign.

And I'd say to, its it's one thing to level that at Bill Barr and that he's a political figure, I don't think it's right or correct he's been very straight up in that job. But what is really detestable are the attacks you are seeing on John Durham and even Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

I mean, Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff came out and essentially accused Durham as serving as a lapdog to the Attorney General. This is a guy who served his country most of his adult professional life, taking on the Mafia, looked into the CIA. He deserves a lot better than that.

And I think those kind of things are shocking and should be shocking to Americans that that they're willing to even go to that level.

And by the way, these are the same people who also lectured us all week that you cannot say anything - questioning the integrity of the people, the government officials who worked - appearing in front of their committees.

INGRAHAM: Right. Well, they're sainted if they resist Trump that period. I mean, they're saint. If you resist Trump you're a saint, no questions asked, you can never ever raise a question.

All right. Ken, with tomorrow's big vote though, I want to move on to the rules that the Democrats laid out yesterday. They seemed rigged. OK. Nadler has the discretion to deny the President and his counsel the ability to call or question witnesses or otherwise impose appropriate remedies if the administration refuses to make witnesses available for testimony or fails to produce documents to any House investigating committee. So which part of that screams fair process, Ken?

STARR: No, they have moved a little bit in terms of the public nature of these events. It's a long overdue. But, yes, when you analyze what powers the Republicans have, it really is at the discretion of Adam Schiff.

And I think there's another colossal blunder by the Speaker of the House who is empowered Adam Schiff who in contrast to past impeachment inquiries, first of all he's not the Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, but leave that aside.

Here is the fundamental problem in contrast to Peter Rodino Democrat, Nixon. In contrast to Henry Hyde, republican, Clinton. Those two impeachment on both sides of the aisle people said we have a Chair of the committee who's fundamentally fair and is fundamentally a good person who loves his country.

And their great stories, very briefly, that after Peter Rodino voted in favor of the impeachment of Richard Nixon he retired to his private chambers and cried like a baby, because he loves the country. We're so far removed from that.

INGRAHAM: Kim here's something else that the Dems wrote in in the document for themselves. "The provision gives Nadler broad discretion to punish Trump for any stonewalling or any aspect of the Democrats impeachment investigation. If Trump doesn't turn over his tax returns to the Ways and Means Committee or his financial records to the Financial Services Panel, Nadler can use his discretion to deny him and its counsel access to impeachment proceedings. So--

STRASSEL: Yes. And by the way, let's point out to you that - everything proceeds is its proceeding now until it gets the Judiciary Committee, which means that Schiff is allowed to continue operating in secret.

And the white House remains blackballed from that entire procedure during the entire part of the time that Schiff is collecting evidence that he's going to put into a report. They don't even get to interact until it moves over to the Judiciary Committee when this is already pretty much a done deal.

But then, yes, you're right, they've included this club in there for which Jerry Nadler can use it to try to say you have to comply with everything in subpoena--

INGRAHAM: Yes nice. Yes.

STRASSEL: --never giving you no matter what it does to executive privilege.

INGRAHAM: Right. Just shatter that. Ken, really quickly. How should the White House respond to this request for a member of the White House counsel's office this - meaning the NSC Council, which is under the umbrella of the White House Counsel.

And another White House Counsel official, slightly lower level official, how do you respond to that request if you're the White House?

KEN STARR, FORMER WHITEWATER INDEPENDENT COUNSEL: I would resist. Executive privilege and attorney-client privilege, these are sacrosanct. The president can waive them if he so chooses, but this is intruding into the heart of the presidency, presidential decision-making, and my guidance would be resist. Let's take it to court. That's why we have the article three judiciary.

INGRAHAM: So force them to take the administration in to court, correct?

STARR: That's what I would recommend. The other side, of course, is that you're going to be held in contempt, or that's going to be added to the articles of impeachment. But I think the right thing to do for the sake of the presidency is to resist.

INGRAHAM: All right, Ken and Kim, thank you so much tonight, great seeing both of you.

And speaking of impeachment and the Democrats' process, are pollsters also to blame for driving this impeachment narrative? Are they part of this narrative to gin up support for impeachment? Case in point, this is the "USA Today"/Suffolk poll. It looks kind of troubling for Trump, 46 percent believing that Trump should be impeached and removed from office. But then when you break it all down, the findings look a bit shakier than what the resistance crowd believes -- 36 percent believe the House should impeach Trump, 22 percent believe they should continue the inquiry but not impeach, 37 percent believe they should drop the investigation.

Joining me not to analyze is John McLaughlin, Trump 2020 campaign pollster. John, what do these numbers tell us, because the headline, of course, is always couched to look the worst for this president?

JOHN MCLAUGHLIN, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN POLLSTER: Right. They are arguing and framing the impeachment -- the media bias is framing it for the Democrats. And you are exactly right. The Republicans in the Senate should step up and cut this off right now because tomorrow there is a sham resolution being proposed by Pelosi in the House precisely because they are reacting to the numbers.

We had a poll that we put out last Thursday where 52 to 36 percent among likely voters, they said this is a political, not a legal impeachment. So only a third thinks it has to do with illegal. And 47 to 33 percent, the voters said the president shouldn't comply with this because it is being held in secret and he doesn't have due process. And 59 percent of all voters said this is a waste of time, and Congress needs to start solving the nation's problems.

And "The Washington Post" the next day attacked us for the worst impeachment poll ever, because their poll when they put it out last time, they had too few Republicans, too many independents, and framed the arguments for the Democrats.

INGRAHAM: The devil is always in the details, the sampling and the wording of questions.

MCLAUGHLIN: Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: But they are snapshots. OK, John, Byron York, he made an interesting point, it was yesterday, and he writes that the poll reveals "Americans hold complex views of the Trump impeachment. Democrats are hoping now that televised hearings will convince Americans that the president must be impeached." But that didn't work out that well, did it, with Mueller? So what about that? Should the Democrats think long and hard about the televised aspect? It's great for the media, but is it necessarily great for them?

MCLAUGHLIN: No, but this is a railroad. And the senators -- 50 senators got on a resolution that was saying that this whole process was wrong. And the Republicans should do it again tomorrow. The Senate should get together and say, McConnell and Graham should leave them again and say let's end this process right now, because it's in secret, it's partisan, and the president doesn't have due process.

INGRAHAM: It's not an impeachment. I wouldn't even recognize it. I would say, you know, we're going back to the work of the American people. This has been a sham from the beginning. There is no underlying crime, there's no criminal intent. Yet there is certainly a lot of leaking coming out of the committee, and not fair access to Republicans. We don't even recognize this. It would be kind of bold to do that, but what are they going to do, take them to court? OK. The court would say it's a political question, we are not ruling on it.

MCLAUGHLIN: Republican voters should call their senators to get them to do this, because they are doing this precisely to stop the president getting reelected. Everyone sees Biden collapsing. They see the Democrats going off the edge of the earth with some crazy ideas.

INGRAHAM: You see the poll about Elizabeth Warren, it's a head to head, but Elizabeth Warren versus Trump, Trump is up a few points. He gets pummeled relentlessly and he is still up a few points. It's a national poll, it's not state by state, which is more revealing and useful. But look, Biden is still up on Trump in these polls, but none of this means anything now. But they are using it to try to scare Republicans into opposing the president. I don't think it is going to work.

MCLAUGHLIN: No, no.

INGRAHAM: John, thank you very much for being here tonight.

MCLAUGHLIN: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And coming up, the newest Biden blunders, and a Christmas tune gets a P.C. rewrite. Raymond Arroyo, "Seen and Unseen," next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. Biden blunders, Kanye West spreads the gospel, and John Legend is ruining a classic song. Joining us with all of the details is Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. Happy anniversary, Raymond.

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: Happy anniversary to you.

INGRAHAM: Two years, unbelievable.

All right, Joe Biden just keeps stepping on it. So what has he done this time?

ARROYO: This Biden blunder, Laura, is the story of negligence that, frankly, should frighten a lot of people in the Biden camp. Now, as a Hispanic, I listened closely when Biden announced last week, to great fanfare, a new campaign outreach to Latino voters.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We need the leadership of the Latino community, your voices and your votes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Then he announced this "Todos con Biden" social media rollout.

INGRAHAM: That looks good. That looks nice.

ARROYO: There's only one problem. By the time he made the announcement, the Trump campaign had already bought the Todos con Biden domains, the Facebook and the Twitter handles. Always a bad idea, Laura, to announce something until you own it.

INGRAHAM: I thought it was kind of cute.

ARROYO: The Trump campaign has rebranded it. It now reads "Oops, Joe forgot the Latinos."

INGRAHAM: Oh, no.

ARROYO: Yes. And it features all kinds of interesting stuff.

INGRAHAM: It features some choice Biden clips, and it takes you directly to Hispanics for Trump.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: This is like one of those games, those whack-a-mole games.

ARROYO: Biden was asked about his Todos con Biden Hispanic outreach on Saturday at a town hall. He mentioned a Democrat not running, and then confused races. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I'm the only campaign that I'm aware of, maybe Cisneros' campaign is doing it, I'm not sure, but -- Castro's campaign is doing it.

We have reached out extensively into the African -- excuse me, into the Hispanic community and Latino community.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Poor man. He's had such a rough time, Laura. He's slipping in the latest polls. He was denied communion by a priest over his abortion advocacy. And then when a black woman asked him if she were his daughter, what would his advice be to her if she were pulled over by the cops, he said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: If you were my daughter, you'd be a Caucasian girl, and you wouldn't be pulled over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The audience probably like that.

ARROYO: But the confusion. I didn't realize until today, he has had two brain aneurysms in the 80s.

INGRAHAM: I'm not laughing at that. That's sad.

ARROYO: He's just not sharp. He's slipping in the polls.

INGRAHAM: I've always had a soft spot for Biden.

ARROYO: He's losing traction. This is why.

INGRAHAM: I've had a soft spot for Biden. He is their best hope to beat Trump.

ARROYO: OK, now, Laura, Kanye West took a major turn in his career, got to get to this. He released a new Gospel album, "Jesus is King," and he claims he has a new understanding of life and even politics.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KANYE WEST, MUSICIAN: Democrats had us voting Democrats and food stamps for years, bro. What you talking about? Guns in the 80s, taking the fathers out the homes, plan b, lowering our votes, making us abort our children, getting us killed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Making us abort our children.

INGRAHAM: This is revolutionary.

ARROYO: This is explosive, and it matters much more than what politicians say or the hearings this week. This is a huge rap icon suddenly talking about God, and the most traditional things, even to his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KANYE WEST, MUSICIAN: You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.

I just went through this transition where from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife, like, oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that. And I didn't realize that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that is married and loved, and the father of now about to be four kids.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Who is that guy?

ARROYO: He's preaching modesty, fatherhood.

INGRAHAM: Who is that? Remember on radio, remember on radio when he went after Taylor Swift? We hit him hard. Remember, that is when she was --

ARROYO: Look at the turnaround on that.

INGRAHAM: She was kind of somewhat conservative, we thought. Not conservative politically. And he was kind of rushing in to take her glory.

ARROYO: Now it's a very different to them.

Finally, I've got to get to this. I've written a whole piece on this at FOXnews.com. Your pal, John Legend, Laura --

INGRAHAM: Love him.

ARROYO: -- has decided that the old wintertime ditty "Baby, It's Cold Outside," it's not a Christmas song, by the way. But it wasn't P.C. enough. So he has Me-Too-ed the lyrics, improving on Frank Loesser. Here's the original.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My mother will start to worry.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Beautiful words you're humming.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But, baby, it's bad out there.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Say, what's in this drink?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No cabs to be had out there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Contemporary ears hear a date rape song there. They think he slipped something into her drink. It was written in 1944. So Legend has updated it. Here are the new lyrics, Laura. It reads this way. Go ahead.

INGRAHAM: My mother will star to worry.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'll call a car and tell them to hurry.

INGRAHAM: What will my friends think?

ARROYO: I think they should rejoice.

INGRAHAM: If I have one more drink.

ARROYO: It's your body and your choice.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: It's your body and your choice.

INGRAHAM: Was I even on the right lyric?

ARROYO: It is clumsy, it's off meter, and it defies the thrust of the characters. It's a cat and cat romantic song, it's a flirt. They destroyed the lyrics. He should -- if he doesn't like Frank Loesser and it's so objectionable, write your own new Christmas song.

INGRAHAM: He had a little brush -- he had a brushoff of Kanye at the Mark Twain Awards. I went there, and he had a little brushoff. He said he's into Gospel now, he brushed him off. All right, Raymond, thank you. And his piece on John Legend's P.C. Christmas, it's not Christmas, but is at FOXnews.com.

Up next, Michelle Obama's outrageous statement about certain Americans, and Elizabeth Warren's stunning campaign hypocrisy on full display. Dan Bongino, Chris Hahn debate it, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Tonight, we are exposing Democrats' double standards on top issues in what we are calling "Rules for Thee But Not for Me." Joining me now is Dan Bongino, FOX News contributor, author of the book "Exonerated," along with Chris Hahn, former aide to Senator Chuck Schumer and host of the Aggressive Progressive podcast.

Gentlemen, I want to begin with comments made by Michelle Obama last night in Chicago. We played her husband's correct assessment of the cancel culture, but what we didn't show you is this claim by his wife.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHELLE OBAMA, FORMER FIRST LADY: As we moved in, white folks moved out because they were afraid of what our families represented. I want to remind white folks that you all were running from us. And you still running.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Meanwhile, as folks pointed out on social media today, her family's most recent purchase, about a $15 million mega-mansion spread on Martha's Vineyard. That doesn't exactly sound like a bastion for new immigrants, does it? But that's OK. Dan, her comments came at the same event that, I think Barack Obama showed, again, why no one touches him in the Democrat Party. He manages to make things sound cool, so everyone calm down, it's going to be OK. But very interesting contrast there.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: Yes. His comments about cancel culture were great. I just wish he wouldn't have tried to cancel the Trump presidency via the spy-gate thing. Then it would have been just peachy.

But the problem with Michelle Obama's comments are they are so ridiculous and absurd we are all dumber for having heard them. Listen, Laura, I have the unique experience of having been a Secret Service agent for the Obamas, and I will say in advance, personally, they were very kind to me. I have no interest in disparaging them personally and I never will. But for them to say people were running from them, Laura, we had to beat people away from the Obamas. People love -- no one was running from the Obamas.

And I get what Chris is probably going to say -- she's making a more generic comment about the black community in general. And while I don't deny there are specific, isolated cases of racism in America, I don't deny that, no one should -- claiming somehow that white people en masse are fleeing from blacks in America in modern day is one of the dumbest things I have ever heard in my life. I've lived in New York, Maryland, and Florida, diverse states, and I've never seen any nonsense like this at all.

INGRAHAM: Chris, it is true that people are fleeing. However, they are fleeing cities that aren't run very well. I have friends in Chicago who despise Trump, but they're like, I'm done with this teacher strike. Our kids are out of school for 11 days. They're pulling their hair out. L.A., people are obviously upset about some of the problems there. So what about the fleeing narrative? How does that sound accurate?

CHRIS HAHN, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: The first part of her statement was talking about history that is very well document, the white flight out of the cities, and even in some suburban areas. And I think if you look at the way developments happen across this country today, you see resistance in suburban communities to any project that they think might urbanize their neighborhood. And that is just --

INGRAHAM: Where is that? The 50s and 60s we had white flight. Yes, but we had white flight back in the 50s and 60s, but "60 Minutes" did a great story some years ago about the new migration is from major northeastern cities. I'm from Connecticut, so Hartford, that's where I grew up. The flight out of New England, terrible management of these cities. Chicago, people going down south, they're going down to South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia -- they are going to places that they think are run better. That's the narrative. It's not a racial narrative.

HAHN: You know what, there are people that are moving for all sorts of reasons, and what Michelle Obama said is not untrue. There are people who will move away -- not all people, not everyone, but there are people who will move because they are concerned that their community is becoming more diverse. And that's a problem.

INGRAHAM: There are bad people, and there are racist people, and there always will be, sadly, because we lived in a flaw society.

HAHN: Absolutely, yes.

INGRAHAM: Let's move on to Elizabeth Warren. Here she is touting, I guess, her $800 billion education plan at a rally in South Carolina on Saturday. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Is opportunity just going to be reserved increasingly for those who are born into privilege? Or are we going to be a country of opportunity, opportunity so that every kid in America has the opportunity to get a first rate education.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Privilege, I think she believes public schools should benefit students, not the financial or ideological interests of wealthy patrons, like the DeVos and Walton families. She says she's going to fight to ban for-profit charter schools, charter schools that outsource their operations to for-profit companies. And then she made this pledge, more ironic, is the fact that she reportedly sent her own son, Dan, to an elite private school. She can send her kids wherever she wants, but if you want to hang with the public school -- I went to public school. Then send your kids to the public school, and I guess try to improve them that way.

BONGINO: Yes, Elizabeth Warren is the biggest fraud in the race right now. She sends her kids to a wealthy public school. There are 22,000 public high schools in the country, 2,000 of them responsible for half the dropouts, just 2,000. If you happen to be black, you have a 50 percent chance of sending your kids to one of those dropout factories. I wonder how Liz, with her kid -- and by the way, I applaud Elizabeth Warren. Nice job for sending your child to a great school. I don't knock her for it. I just wish she wasn't such a fake, phony fraud, like every other liberal out there who wants to lock a parent out of sending their kid to a good school. I'm sure Chris will have some nonsense talking point about draining money for public schools.

HAHN: I know it's easy for you to mock her and call her a hypocrite than to come up with a plan --

BONGINO: She's a fraud. That's because she is.

HAHN: She's got a plan. She has adopted the NAACP'S plan to do that. And I think you should read the plan before you mock her and call her a fraud, because you clearly haven't.

BONGINO: I did read it. It's awful.

HAHN: It's very easy for you to say she's a hypocrite because she sent her son somewhere. But you know what it is. You don't respect capitalism, Dan, and that is your problem.

(LAUGHTER)

BONGINO: Chris, you don't respect the truth. You don't respect personal dignity by saying something so stupid.

HAHN: -- you attack her for what she's done.

BONGINO: Chris, seriously, go out and evaluate that statement.

INGRAHAM: Guys, we've got to go. We've got to go. This is a fun second anniversary to partly spend with you guys.

HAHN: Happy anniversary.

INGRAHAM: But she also got slammed, though, by "The New York Times" this week, which was a little interesting, for defending corporations in court. So she is anticorporate, but so, interesting stuff going on. We'll see where this all leads.

BONGINO: She's a millionaire, too.

INGRAHAM: Dan and Chris, thank you.

And coming up, a big announcement about the past and future of this show. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: All the time we have tonight, but guess what? It's our second anniversary, also, Shannon Bream's "FOX News at Night" team's second anniversary. But we are so happy that we are still here, we're kicking. And my earring --

ARROYO: And the earring fell right on cue.

INGRAHAM: This is good luck. OK, there is a story behind these earrings. I'm not telling it. But we have this huge cake.

ARROYO: I present the Last Bite, literally.

INGRAHAM: The entire Washington Nationals and Houston Astros can eat this cake. We have a lot more great shows coming and a lot more work to do, and it's been a lot of fun, right? We have our massive staff in New York and Washington all celebrating tonight.

ARROYO: Yes.

INGRAHAM: So thanks for making the show possible. For not you, we would not be doing this every night, and we annoy all the right people every night, you know who you are.

ARROYO: Happy second --

INGRAHAM: Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team take it from here. Shannon? Happy anniversary to you.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.