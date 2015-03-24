Dennis Miller on China's President's U.S. Visit, Golden Globes and Super Bowl

This is a RUSH transcript from "The O'Reilly Factor," January 19, 2011. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BILL O'REILLY, HOST: In the "Miller Time" segment tonight: four -- four -- hot topics for the D-man. We begin with the big state dinner tonight at the White House for President Hu Jintao. Miller and I were not invited, but that doesn't mean we cannot comment on it. The sage of Southern California joins us now from Los Angeles. Hu Jintao, what say you?

DENNIS MILLER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't know. We got off on the wrong foot. They think they're superior to us to begin with. Did we really have to have Biden on the tarmac? For God's sakes, the guy hits the bottom of the steps, Joe is asking him if Godzilla is as big in real life as he is in the movies. Then he starts asking him if he can help him get the other Iron Chefs' autographs.

I don't know if you saw it today when they had that thing outside the White House, but Obama's dog, Bo, got out onto the White House lawn. Biden starts screaming, "Who let the dog out? Who, who? Who let the dog out?"

O'REILLY: So the vice president...

MILLER: Secret Service had to tackle -- Secret Service had to tackle Biden. Biden asked to use his kung fu skills to get him out of there. He says that's Japan. He said, "They're different?" It was just mortifying what Biden was doing.

O'REILLY: See, we missed all of that, Miller. I mean, somehow the White House press corps didn't see any of that, but I'm glad you picked it up for us.

MILLER: I have -- I have a better grade of cable than you do. I have the titanium package.

O'REILLY: Any idea what's on the menu at the state dinner? What do you serve when the Chinese people come over? You can't have Peking Duck because it's not Peking any more; it's Beijing. So that would offend them. "Why don't you try a little Peking Duck?" And boom, there's a big diplomatic incident.

MILLER: Listen. Truth be told, Jintao would rather be back at the Comfort Inn in his panda jammies watching "The Factor" with a McRib -- with a McRib sandwich. But what are you going to do? He's got to go do it. Then tomorrow he goes over to see Speaker of the House Boehner. They used to be in Vaudeville together under the name "Hu and Cry." And then I see where he brought everybody with him. He brought his top military guy, General Tso, and, you know, some people question his cowardice. They say General Tso's chicken, and I say I don't think so. I think that he's alternatingly tangy and spicy and sweet.

O'REILLY: That's why I did the segment is to give you -- give you the menu jokes. But I love the panda jammies. We can sell them on "The Factor." We can sell them on BillOReilly.com.

All right. Now, CNN, very PC over there. Here's the latest on CNN, what you can't say. Roll the tape.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KING, CNN ANCHOR: We were just having a discussion about the Chicago mayoral race just a moment ago. My friend Andy Shaw, who works for a good government group out there, used the term "in the crosshairs" in talking about the candidates out there. We're trying -- we're trying to get away from that language. We won't always be perfect. So hold us accountable when we don't meet your standards.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: So no more crosshairs. No more sticking to your guns. No more any of that on CNN.

MILLER: Well, let's -- I'm glad John pointed out they're not going to be perfect, because I've come to expect perfection out of CNN. They might as well change their name to CYA-NN, because they're more politically correct than the town elders in Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" for God's sake. And that's why their ratings are so low.

Billy, there are people who are simultaneously hosting shows on CNN and -- and in the federal relocation program, and it's because of crap like that.

O'REILLY: It is. I mean, it's just so crazy now. You can't say, "Well, we're targeting these people" or, you know, any reference to any martial thing at all. Oh, because somebody might take that and then buy a bazooka and kill people. I mean, unbelievable.

MILLER: Meanwhile -- meanwhile, their head news guy is the hapless U-boat commander Wolf Blitzer.

O'REILLY: Now, talking about scorched earth policy, how about that for a segue? Ricky -- do you know Ricky Gervais? I can't even say his name correctly. Do you know him?

MILLER: No. But I thought a lot of it was -- Bill, I thought a lot of it was funny. I think Gervais, he seems like a straight shooter. He had to understand. Bob Downey is prison ripped. If he had dropped him, I think Gervais would have had to say, "Well, I guess I got..."

O'REILLY: We just talked about it with Tonya Reiman. But I thought he was one of the vampires in "Bordello of Blood" that you killed in that starring role you had there. But I guess I was wrong.

MILLER: That was -- that was Corey Feldman.

O'REILLY: Now, they were mad at him though. I mean, they being the producers of the show. Downey was mad at him. A lot of those people were mad at him. But again, you get what you pay for. I guess this guy comes in and he does -- this is what he does, right?

MILLER: Listen, Bob had a legit beef, but he handled it well. He's a little PO'd at the guy, but it's not like they threw down. But the whiney old guy who heads the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, for God's sakes, these guys have such bad credibility they make Sheriff Dupnik look like he's speaking in encyclical. They're a hack organization. I think the Lifetime Achievement Award next year is Pia Zadora. Where do they get off? You know something? Gervais, if he gets a good rating, he'll probably be back next year. Twice as many people would watch it.

O'REILLY: Now what is the protocol though? Because you do some of this stuff. When you host something...

MILLER: No, I don't.

O'REILLY: No, I mean you emcee some stuff. When you host something, you can give people little jabs, but you can't get in and just tear their lungs out, right?

MILLER: I don't know that there's any protocol. They got what they paid for with Gervais. He told them he was going to come in -- I will say this in -- out of deference to the movie industry. He said, "I'm not going to tear you a new one. I'm going to tear you a sequel." And he delivered what he paid for.

O'REILLY: I don't hold -- I don't say anything about him. I just wonder what -- because I think Anne Hathaway hosting the Academy Awards is going to be brutal. I think she's going to be like Joan Rivers out there. I can't imagine.

MILLER: I don't think so, Billy. I've got a funny feeling. I think that Franco kid is very funny. She's very charming. They're going for a new Hollywood thing. I'm not as down on it as you are. I think the girl has got some charm.

O'REILLY: I'm not down on it. I'm just very worried that Anne may, you know, say something offensive.

All right. NFL predictions for Sunday? You've got the Jets vs. the Steelers. Should be a good game. And the Packers vs. the Bears.

MILLER: Well, listen, I don't trust the Jets kicker, that Nick Folk guy. He looks shaky to me. And you think Rex would have an eye for a good foot. But that could be trouble for them. But I'm telling you, Revis and Cromartie are the craziest cover corners I've seen since Deion and whoever played on the other side of Deion Sanders. And if they're going to shut these guys down, if you see Roethlisberger back there for eight to 10 seconds, you'll know they've just clamped down. There's a chance the Jets win that game. But I've got to go with the Steelers because I'm a Pittsburgh boy.

O'REILLY: You are?

MILLER: On the other side of the games, Phil Simms told me he thought Aaron Rodgers' game might have been the best quarterback game he's ever seen. Mike Ditka said he thinks it's the greatest individual performance he's seen in the last 50 years. I've got to go with my man Aaron Rodgers.

O'REILLY: All right.

MILLER: In the Super Bowl, I guess Steelers. Steelers don't play around. They never even saw fit to put a decal on both sides of their helmet. They're nothing but substance over style.

O'REILLY: They're tough guys. I'm going with the Jets and the Packers, all right, Miller? Let's see.

MILLER: All right, Billy.

O'REILLY: All right. We appreciate it.

