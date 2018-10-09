Democrats talk Kavanaugh impeachment

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 8, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Dagen McDowell, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and she does step aerobics on a Lego, Dana Perino -- "The Five."

So, who are the liberals blaming the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation on? The Electoral College. Yes, it's just not fair and it's so old. Those stupid Founders just aren't as smart as Rob Reiner. Plus, how is it that states each have two senators? New York and California should have 25 each and you guys at home, zilch. Failing that, there's always impeachment:

JONATHAN KARL, ABC NEWS: Do you rule out this idea of impeaching Kavanaugh?

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO, D-HAWAII: This whole impeachment thing, you know what? I'm very focused on the here and now.

KARL: But you won't rule out impeachment. We've only had one justice --

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Is that a mistake, though? I mean, do really want -- after we swore --

HIRONO: I'm much more focused on what we need to do, which is we need to get to the polls, truly.

GUTFELD: So you want impeachment, why not just reelect Trump while you're at it? And let's not forget the real enemy: white women. The New York Times blames Kavanaugh's win on gender traitors, in that white women benefit from patriarchy by trading on their whiteness to monopolize resources for mutual gain. What the hell does that mean? Seriously, who talks like that and has a job?

And so the left devours its own as rage bots only see dissent as evil. And yet as they sharpen the pitchforks, the Dems still haven't disowned Avenatti who use women as stepping-stones to the spotlight.

So it seems we're at an impasse, which is French for nowhere good. One party says you must believe all allegations, the other says we should presume innocence until proven guilty. On one side are these women and on the other side this dame. What's the solution? It's simple: If the Democrats believe or prefer belief over due process then put a ring on it. If you feel that all allegations must be believed, then from here on in, Democrats should believe any allegation against themselves because 50 percent of believing is better than none. No process, just punishment for you. And the rest of us idiots will rely on stupid stuff like evidence and due process.

Make sense, Democrats? Become the party of pitchforks, maybe then we'll believe it's not just politics.

Dagen, welcome to the show.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, GUEST CO-HOST: Thank you, sir.

GUTFELD: Yes. I have an idea. We should have an impeach Olympics where everyone gets to try to impeach each other. It would be like human chess.

MCDOWELL: I love that idea. But they can't -- this is why they talk about impeachment because they have nothing else. Their agenda is anti-Trump or even anti-woman I would argue because what kind of senator is Mazie Hirono to sit there and let that anchorman coach her like that.

GUTFELD: He was man-explaining and man-spreading.

MCDOWELL: But they always overstep, the Democrats do. They did it with the -- people were rightly upset about the separation at the border about families being separated, but that goes immediately to abolishing ICE. And what they've done here is -- even strikes even more closely into the core of American values because as you've pointed out due process has been thrown out. The idea of just fairness in this country has been trampled on. And if you're a man, you're guilty until proven innocent. And if you're a woman, you just better shut up and act as a monolithic group and follow what the Democrats tell you. And people are rejecting that across the board.

GUTFELD: Juan, I know that you've said this to me. You look at North Dakota and you go, why do they have two senators?

GUTFELD: You say -- you've said that to me. I think that's a direct quote. So you think that this is fundamentally unfair, right?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: What?

GUTFELD: That each state has two senators when they are less populated.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no. I like it. What I don't like is, and I think what I have said to you, is that 18 percent of the country.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: . is represented by the majority of the senate. So, in other words, 82 percent of the American people are not represented by that majority.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: And I think a lot of people feel that this is -- boils down to tyranny. And I think that's the word that you were siding before. But in this case, I think the people who most enjoy talk of impeachment are Republicans because it stirs up their base.

GUTFELD: I agree.

WILLIAMS: They're always talking about it. You look at the leadership on the Democratic side, you could go to Schumer, you could go to Pelosi, I could keep going, they don't talk about it. There're some people on an element, the left flank of the Democratic Party. Here, I'm talking about, especially newly elected -- they haven't quite been elected yet, but winners on the Democratic side like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Presley up in Massachusetts, who say, hey, listen, it's time for the Democrats to be a strong, as consistent, as bullish as you saw from Mitch McConnell when he just ran over everybody, held the senate seat open -- I'm sorry, Supreme Court seat open despite the fact that you had a twice- elected president.

GUTFELD: That's our next block, Juan.

WILLIAMS: So, I'm just saying, if the Republicans play hardball, you know, you get people on the left, especially coming up who say, hey, Democrats, stop being so squishy, go after those Republicans.

GUTFELD: And then you end up with an Avenatti who actually goes too far and destroys your party. Dana, I bet you have a good point about why the Electoral College is important, and why people who don't like it -- it's really a classic argument because they want to rely on a metropolitan candidate at the expense of small town, rural areas, where you're from.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: That's right. So Wyoming.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: . has two senators but only one representative in the house. So I've done a little bit of work on this because I keep seeing it pop up over and over again. It started in, for me, I really noticed it in 2000.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: . Bush v. Gore, like this is unfair. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who won, just mentioned, she tweeted this weekend that the Electoral College is actually racist. She suggested that the founding fathers wanted to protect slavery, and that's why they came up with the idea of the Electoral College. That is not true.

GUTFELD: No.

PERINO: There is no evidence of that at all. And besides, Abraham Lincoln.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: . who was president that ended slavery.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: . he did not win the popular vote. He got 37 percent, but he won in the Electoral College. So, thank goodness for the Electoral College that helped end slavery.

GUTFELD: Wow, excellent.

WATTERS: And you know, they're going to eliminate every institution that had its roots in slavery, you have to eliminate the Democratic Party. Because look at the history over there on your side, Juan. That wasn't too good. It was the Republican Party that ended slavery.

GUTFELD: We should move on, though, from that.

PERINO: Yes, it is true that a lot of people are moving to states along the coast, California, Florida, Texas, New York, those are really big states. But, Juan, is not how the founders intended. But also, it could change.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: Like New York is seeing populations leave in droves because of taxes.

GUTFELD: I wish that would happen.

WATTERS: And these things have a way of balancing out. If you say the senate is tyranny, that's why you have the house where you have checks and balances. You have the White House. You have the Supreme Court. You have other things. Juan is saying that the Republicans, you know, they've rammed it home so hard and the Democrats were a little soft. This is the first time, I think, Republicans showed up to a gunfight with a gun instead of a knife. And voters are going to reward them for that. And the impeachment thing, I completely agree with you, it's going to fire up the Republican base. And the Democrats just look crazy and extreme. And after a while, the voters are going to say, health care, education costs, wages, what is an impeachment fight over a Supreme Court justice do for me at all? And I think the Democrats are going to get way, way caught out there not really focused on what the actual people in this country think. The other thing is the Democrats and the media looked so angry, and hateful, and desperate, and we're just flouting all the rules and the stems of this country. The voters in America, I believe, are going to look and say if the Democrats get power back after the midterms, they're going to go nuts with it because we've seen how dangerous they can be out of power.

WILLIAMS: What you know you're missing here is Supreme Court nominations mean something, and I think they mean something in political terms, Jesse. I don't think there's any doubt that people think that as of today with Kavanaugh on the court, if you look at abortion rights in the country, you look at gun-control, you look at voter rights in this country, that there's a Republican majority, very conservative on all those issues, much more open to putting -- well, in the case of abortion, limits, and in the case of voting rights, limits. And in the case -- what was the other one I've mentioned? Immigration. They're just going to rubber-stamp any conservative.

MCDOWELL: Maybe now the Democrats, actually, have to elect people to legislate and pass these laws rather than using our judicial system to do it.

WILLIAMS: No, I don't think that's the issue.

MCDOWELL: So now that you have a court that's conservative, that's focused on the actual constitution rather than making law through the court system and the judicial.

WILLIAMS: Is it making law, Dagen, when you say when is the vote?

WILLIAMS: Oh, I think that's what happened. They had to amend the constitution and view it not as strict constructionist.

MCDOWELL: I'm talking about not abiding by the second amendment.

GUTFELD: You guys like my idea that the Democrats should put their money where their mouth is and suspend due process for Democrats?

GUTFELD: Is that a great solution?

WILLIAMS: This is a silly talk. I can see that it delights you.

GUTFELD: I think it's genius.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, because what? This guy -- he had his life on the line? If he is found guilty, he's going to jail? No, this was not about due process. This was about a test of character.

PERINO: Talk about a test of character.

WATTERS: It was about character assassination.

PERINO: Yeah, exactly. And the Democrats say that they want to be more cynical like the Republicans. I actually think that this past two weeks has shown them the most cynical, like an extreme of wanting to figure out a way to change the system in order to win. The other thing is they want to change the Electoral College. It takes like two-thirds of the senate.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: . and 38 states -- I mean, they're wasting their time if they're going to talk about impeachment or the Electoral College.

GUTFELD: All right, let's move on, shall we. Yes, Greg, move on. Did everybody else hear that? All right, the Kavanaugh battle has riled up supporters on both sides, would we see an end to the bitter rhetoric or is this the new norm?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF.: Let's use this week to give us all that extra energy that we know we have. To remember that the bottom line is that they may have the power right now but we need to take it back.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: I'm going to go throughout this country and let people in these -- at, you know, purple states, red states where Trump won, know what I thought -- know what I think about this process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Both parties trying to rally support from the base after the bitter battle over Brett Kavanaugh. But, will congress be able to move on from the intense partisanship? Republican senator, Susan Collins, who is coming under fire for backing Kavanaugh, says she has never seen anything like it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS, R-MAINE: I've had the honor of serving in the senate for nearly 22 years, and this is as ugly a situation as I've ever seen during that time. I've had to have security because of threats against me and family members and staffers, and this has been unlike anything I've ever been through.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Even members of the media are finding it difficult to remember a lower point in American politics. NBC correspondent, Kasie Hunt, pointing to retired Democratic senator Harry Reid for starting the decline.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KASIE HUNT, NBC CORRESPONDENT: I've been covering Congress for 10 years, and I'm struggling to remember a point that feels lower than this one. People have real doubts about what the role of the senate is going to be going forward and, you know, there's a lot of people you can blame for that, but your line of questioning about judicial nominees is really one of them. And it started with the Democrats and Harry Reid when he took away the filibuster for those circuit court judges. And it got lower when Mitch McConnell did it for the Supreme Court nomination. I wish I could sit here and say that I thought it was going to get better, but I don't see it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Jesse, she brings up Harry Reid. He's long gone from the senate, but his impact is not forgotten. At the time, Senator Mitch McConnell told Harry Reid don't do this. The consequences for you will be bad if you decide to take this action. He didn't listen to McConnell, and now they're reaping what they sow.

WATTERS: They are. The senate is broken and I think a lot of it has to do with -- when Harry Reid started it. All these senators on the Democratic side that are running for president, there's at least half a dozen, and you got Sanders, Warren, Booker, Harris, Gillibrand. And they're really gumming up the works in the senate for, you know, purely partisan gain and to raise their own profile. And I remember it happened on the Republican side too when Rand Paul and Ted Cruz are running and they were going out giving these long filibustering types of speeches and people were mad at them, so that needs to stop. And then you have Susan Collins who need full 24/7 secret service detail, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders needs a detail now. So it's really disgusting what happened.

And I think what happened just in the last month or so is that you had the Me Too Movement which started out as a great movement and America needed this Me Too Movement. And then it seems like the Democrats thought the Me Too Movement controlled the country, and the pendulum swung way, way, way out there where the Democrats thought any unsubstantiated, uncorroborated allegations against any man was legitimate enough to take him down. And the country said no, we need a course correction here. And the Democrats got a reality check because the country doesn't want Salem witch trials. And if you look at the senate races, this has not help senate Democrats, it helped senate Republicans, so they better be careful what they wish for. Now, Kavanaugh said that, he was not talking about paying back Democrats once he got on the Supreme Court. He was saying if this could happen to me, this could happen to anybody.

PERINO: And we had sound bite there of Lindsey Graham and Susan Collins, Greg. For the last six nominations, President George W. Bush had two, Obama had two, and Trump has had two. There're only 2 out of the 27 senators that were there for all six of them. And both Graham and Collins -- they voted for all six of them. So it wasn't partisan in their eyes.

GUTFELD: You have confused me.

PERINO: Why? It was very clear.

GUTFELD: It was, but you know me.

GUTFELD: You know, I want to say something positive. I don't think this intense partisanship reflects America. I think, you know, two weeks ago during the hearing, I looked at the ratings, it was an audience of something like 20 million spread across six networks, probably the people that were intensely into it were 10 million. You're talking, I guess, less than 3 percent of the population that get really, really hyped up by this stuff. You get a larger audience from your average football playoff games, so it puts stuff in perspective.

Also, the system is built to endure this sort of thing. In some ways, this is the kind of gridlock we want to cancel out the most extreme ideas. Lastly, there's a third way of picking side and that is what I would call the anti-mob party. Yesterday on twitter, astronaut Scott Kelly had to apologize for quoting Churchill, because apparently he was not a nice person.

PERINO: They say that Churchill was a racist.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no, it was that he killed people, Dana.

GUTFELD: Yeah, OK. That's it. But then, let me finish. And then, there was this -- a young CNN reporter who had to apologize for stupid tweets from her college days. And these things share a commonality, they're being chased by the mob. All we're doing is we're targeting people we don't like. We have to be the anti-mob party. Any time you start hearing people trying to crucify somebody, you have to go up there and say no.

PERINO: No.

GUTFELD: No, no, no.

PERINO: Enough, enough. We're awaiting remarks from President Trump. He's just given a speech, we're waiting for the tape. As soon as we get it we're going to play it for you. You're going to want to hear it. It's about Kavanaugh and also something else, I believe, maybe possible to a swift. Juan Williams, Donald Trump have been fairly quiet during the Kavanaugh nomination. You know he's like resisted and we saw that last week. But now, he is definitely on a victory lap, and trying to make it clear what he thought about the politics of the last two weeks.

WILLIAMS: You know, I think that's the one element that we haven't touched on in the segment is you talk about a divided country and I think so much of it attends, President Trump. He's the guy. He's the x-factor that's been introduced. So we did had division before, I don't think there's any question, but I think he's exacerbated or worsened that divide. So the divide is so explicit now. I was looking at the numbers and our package has said 64 percent Democratic women believed Professor Ford, only 7 percent of Republican women. So there is a gender -- I'm sorry.

MCDOWELL: But 75 percent of those in that same poll, I think it was the cap Harris poll said that they blamed Dianne Feinstein for withholding -- for basically interfering and withholding information.

WILLIAMS: I don't think she interfered. But I think what you see is it gets in. So, you know, when you talk about mob stuff, for example, I think it depends on which side you're standing on, which side looks like the mob because.

GUTFELD: That's why we must join together.

MCDOWELL: You know what? But it was some Republicans finally taking a page from President Trump's playbook. They're going to stand up, they're going to hold firm, and they're going to get mad and push back on this false Democratic narrative.

WILLIAMS: Of what?

MCDOWELL: And that's exactly what they did with Brett Kavanaugh. They said we're not going to stand for this, with the underhanded tactics, the sleaziness of what was going on. You saw Lindsey Graham get red in the face and start pointing at people. Susan Collins doing something that was -- in a different way she was using reason, but she was just as much of a strong warrior.

WATTERS: And they didn't do that blindly. Remember, Chuck Grassley sent out investigator after investigator to find these people, these alleged witnesses, and take sworn depositions from them. They offered to go to California to hear this person out. They've spent hours and days and weeks trying to get the facts of the case. So it's not like they just blindly said we're going to hold the line. They were remarkably open to hearing credible allegations.

WILLIAMS: You know what? I think you're rewriting history, but I'm delighted to hear it. It's always entertaining. But you're rewriting history because what happened was a Republican railroading of the FBI process. They didn't even get maximum time?

MCDOWELL: It was also.

WATTERS: Juan, the time crunch was Feinstein.

WILLIAMS: No, it wasn't.

MCDOWELL: Every Democratic senator on that judiciary committee, every single one hours after that, Avenatti and the Swetnick allegations which were implausible even at a glance. And she -- her story didn't add up in her first breath once she went on TV with it. And every single one of those senate Democrats on the judiciary committee came out right after those allegations and said Brett Kavanaugh needs to withdraw his nomination.

GUTFELD: Before that. Dagen, before that they were against him. The nominee is Brett -- they were like, we're out because it was like -- the vote was going to be this way no matter what.

WATTERS: Press release and they had just a blank space.

PERINO: Jesse, I want to hold you there. We do have that tape from President Trump that we promised. Here you go.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think it will be very interesting. I assume most of you will be there for the official swearing in of Judge Kavanaugh, and I think it will be something very, very special. I've always been told it's the biggest thing a president can do and I can understand that, so it will be very special. We just had a very nice talk. We actually get along. And really good talk.

TRUMP: Yeah, I'm not doing anything. So I'm not -- I don't want to do anything about that. I think we'll be treated very fairly. Everybody understands there was no collusion. There's no Russia. It was all made up by the Democrats. They're the ones that colluded with Russia. The Democrats colluded with Russia. And, frankly, the previous administration didn't do anything about Russia when they knew that they should have. Yeah. You've got to speak up.

TRUMP: I'm not making any changes. You'd be the first to know. I'm not making any changes.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE) Have you heard anything about that?

TRUMP: I am concerned about it. I don't like hearing about it. And hopefully that will sort itself out. Right now, nobody knows anything about it. But there're some pretty bad stories going around. I do not like it. Thank you. I'll see you at 7 o'clock.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: What do you have to say to Taylor Swift now that she's in politics? Taylor Swift jumping into politics, what do you have to say to her?

TRUMP: And what did she say?

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: She said she wanted people to vote for Democrats.

TRUMP: You know, Marsha Blackburn is doing a very good job in Tennessee. She's leading now substantially, which she should. She's a tremendous woman. I'm sure Taylor Swift has nothing or doesn't know anything about her. And let say that I like Taylor's music about 25 percent less now, OK. Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: So the president taking questions. Again, he took questions on his way to Marine One, and now on his way back. Sometimes I wish he would repeat the question so we can hear what they're talking about. But I think we picked up on the gist of it. He's going to the official swearing in of Brett Kavanaugh.

WATTERS: Which is a very special moment.

PERINO: It's going to be a very special moment. It's the most important thing a president can do. That's going to be at 7 o'clock tonight and we will carry that live. He also said that he and Rosenstein had a nice and good talk today, and then he was talking about no collusion. And finally, he was talking about Taylor Swift. You know she decided to wade back into politics a little bit, Jesse.

WATTERS: That's right. I think Taylor Swift endorsed Bredesen who's running against Marsha Blackburn in Tennessee. And, listen, she -- president said she doesn't know anything about Bredesen or Marsha Blackburn or anything like that. And this is actually what she said, she said I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions. I feel very differently about that now. As much as I have in the past, I would like to continue voting for women in office. I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in congress appalls and terrifies me. Of course, this highlights Hollywood's hypocrisy because Kanye West is continuing to come under fire for his support of Donald Trump. Check out this moment from this weekend's Saturday Night Live.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: What Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, like, most awkward things I've ever seen here. He started by saying people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it. He wore it all week. Not like nobody told him not to wear it. Like, I would bowl with you. Kanye, I know you're like, yo, this is the real me. I'm off the meds. Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass, OK? I'm quoting my therapist, my mom, and my mailman.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And Barack Obama. I think that's what he said about Kanye.

GUTFELD: Can I -- there's a big difference between these political statements by Taylor Swift and Kanye. Taylor Swift was a virtue signal to try to preserve her reputation among her peers, and I don't blame her for that because, you know, she needs to maintain her relevancy even though she's filthy rich. Kanye is the opposite of Taylor Swift and that he's stepping away to speak what he believes to be a truth. He may be right. He may be wrong. But it's a truth that his peers hate. And that's dangerous and it's brave. So what Taylor is doing is the opposite of bravery. It's now cowardice, but it's not brave. Whereas Kanye is a symbol of a greater act of sacrifice, the willingness to expend his career and his capital to challenge -- again, he is challenging the mob. And they don't call him Yesus for nothing. That's why -- so here you have is exactly the response where some comic from SNL is calling him a jackass because he's willing to take the risk.

WILLIAMS: I'll tell you what the mob is. The mob is we're going after Dixie Chicks. We're not going to run them on our radio.

GUTFELD: It's like 10-years ago.

WILLIAMS: No, I'm just telling you. You asked -- you've set the table here. Who decides who's the mob? That's mob action going at -- how about, you know, when somebody like Ashley Judd or now Taylor Swift says I'm going to stand up even though the country music world may say, hey, we don't like liberals or whatever and become adjusted.

MCDOWELL: She's not.

WILLIAMS: They're not going to allow this to stop them. That's an active bravery.

MCDOWELL: She's not a country artist.

WILLIAMS: Well, no, she's a pop artist. She's a pop artist.

MCDOWELL: And she's not from the south either. She was born in Pennsylvania which is worth noting.

PERINO: But also, she said -- she would be voting for Bredesen, the Democrat who said he would have voted for Kavanaugh. I can understand, look, if she doesn't want to vote for Marsha Blackburn, that's one thing.

WATTERS: Juan, why is it when someone like Kanye West, a black Democrat -- or, you know, a black American, goes out to the other side and says I support the other side, you know, someone on the right. Why is the attack that he's mentally ill?

WILLIAMS: Wait, that's not an attack.

WILLIAMS: The man was in the hospital.

WATTERS: OK. So you really think his quote-unquote mental illness, whoever diagnosed him, has something to do with his political affiliation?

WILLIAMS: When he's asked seriously about this, Jesse, when you have an honest, direct conversation with him, what he comes down to is Donald Trump was willing to meet with me, and Obama was not. And secondly, "I'm the kind of guy that just goes with gut and challenges everything. And so I just thought I would back Trump." I mean, there's no substance to it.

GUTFELD: I disagree. I mean, I agree --

WATTERS: So there's no political belief system there?

GUTFELD: Juan is correct that the charm to Trump is that he takes meetings with people, and Obama wouldn't take a meeting with Kanye West and actually did call him -- I think he called him a jackass, as well.

WILLIAMS: And you know why? Because he insulted Taylor Swift.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: That's true. That is true. So it all comes around.

Having said that, though, there's -- the other relationship between Kanye and Trump is that they're both CEOs. And Kanye West has said it pretty eloquently, that a CEO doesn't have the luxury of being eloquent when dictating things that he needs. So he understands Trump's abruptness and his -- and his personality.

WILLIAMS: It goes back to that Yeezus thing that you were --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: He sees himself as kind of, you know, a prophet. A stand-apart guy. And it's not just from black --

GUTFELD: He is.

WILLIAMS: He sees himself as genius apart from the rest of the world.

GUTFELD: You know what? He might be right.

WATTERS: I've felt that way a few times.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: I want to go back to something.

GUTFELD: He's no Lou Dobbs.

WATTERS: From -- from the president, who said, as Greg suggested, that, you know, maybe he was going to keep Rod Rosenstein around; and he was not going to fire him. And they rode down in the plane together and had a great conversation. They were very nice. They get along swimmingly, as the president said. What do you read into that, Dana?

PERINO: I think that -- I think that the president thought that that New York Times piece that -- remember the whole story that said that Rod Rosenstein was going to wear a wire against the president? I think that cooler heads that could see through this as an -- as an attempt to try to get President Trump -- to goad him into firing Rosenstein, that it was a stung. That it was instituted by McCabe -- to try to cause this kerfuffle and Rosenstein did not say, "I'm going to wear wire." It was in the heat of a moment: "What do you want me to do? Wear a wire?" He wasn't ever serious about doing that.

And, you know, if you have someone like President Trump who looks at the media and says, "You guys get it wrong so often," that now he and Rod Rosenstein probably have a place to bond.

WATTERS: That's a good -- and you know what? They did bond. And Trump is always about personal relationships, Greg. And a ride on Air Force One with somebody can really solidify that.

GUTFELD: No, you know what happens? This has happened to me. Whenever you're on a plane with somebody who wants to talk to you, there's no way out.

WATTERS: Yes, they're forced to be together.

GUTFELD: This happened to me when I worked in a magazine -- the owner, "Today, you want to fly home on my jet?"

I said, "Yes, it's great." And then he sat there, and he ripped me to pieces for four hours. And I couldn't leave.

WATTERS: Juan, so not firing old Rod.

WILLIAMS: Yes. I think it's good news for the country. I mean, that's the one thing we -- you know, we always get into the tribal stuff, but I'm just telling you, I think that if he had done that and then the thought is that after the midterms he's going to go after Sessions, who he said he doesn't have an attorney general.

Like, I just think, look, it's troubling enough that we have the president under investigation. Last week, The New York Times shows that there was tax fraud involved in his business dealings. I just -- it's unbelievable. So I --

WATTERS: "The New York Times" said there was tax fraud, not the IRS. Not the IRS.

WILLIAMS: I said that. I said that.

MCDOWELL: I had to listen to some of us left-wing TV on the radio what I was driving around the south over the weekend, and that is one crutch I would like to take away from people on TV who are Democrats and hit them with it. Because it's so stupid.

You know, here is the story. That New York Times story, that was decades ago, and guess who's still the president of the United States? Donald J. Trump. Get over it.

WATTERS: All right. Democrats doubling down on their hostility towards Republicans. The latest examples up next.

MCDOWELL: Justice Kavanaugh is set to start work on the Supreme Court tomorrow, but if you think that's enough to stop Democrats from doubling down on the hostility, think again. Senator Mazie Hirono defending the recent attacks against Republicans out in public.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Should going after people at restaurants stop?

HIRONO: Well, this is what happens. You know, the -- because when you look at white supremacists and all that, this is what's coming forth in our country. There's a tremendous divisiveness in our country. But this is the kind of activism that occurs, and people make their own decisions. If they violate the law, then they have to account for that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: The negative rhetoric coming from the top down. In a fundraising email, DNC chair Tom Perez urged supporters to make Republicans, quote, "pay a price" for Brett Kavanaugh.

And a writer for "The Late Show" with Stephen Col-bert -- excuse me, Colbert -- coming under fire for tweeting, "Whatever happens, I'm just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh's life." She later removed the tweet and apologized. So that makes it all go away. Now they're sorry.

Doesn't this sound like what the Democrats criticized President Trump for doing, because they're inciting violence.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's -- it's weird. Last week, Brian Kilmeade was harassed on the street by two Netflix employees, who followed him all the way to the subway, then got onto the subway -- and this is where it gets really bad and dangerous. They encouraged subway riders to harass Kilmeade. So it got almost to an unsettling violent point where they were -- get this -- instilling a mob to crucify him. That's what they were yelling.

And I guess Netflix is the role of Pontius Pilate, because they enable this sort of thing.

The Democrats need to take the leadership role here and tamp down the rhetoric, because you're going to end up -- the Dems are going to lead their supporters to a Waterloo. If you're going to end up in a hostile situation, the side that can defend itself always wins.

And you saw the MacGregor fight, where you saw these guys fighting, and there were casualties. And why? Because you never know what a stranger can do. So when you're following a guy home and you're spitting on people, you never know who that person is.

PERINO: But it is remarkable --

GUTFELD: And I'm for peace, by the way.

PERINO: That Politico piece --

WATTERS: I'm for MacGregor.

GUTFELD: No, that --

PERINO: -- in the air, the B-block, that there was a Politico article today saying that Democrats think they need to be meaner and more cynical - -

WATTERS: Wow.

PERINO: -- in order to help win elections, which I think is actually the opposite of what's true.

However, I talked to a friend who is a political consultant, does a lot of Republican races across the country, mostly in suburban districts, and she said, yes, Kavanaugh has energized Republicans, but she worries that, for every Republican energized, that one or two independents or soft GOP were also energized but in the direction against the Republican Party. So I think a lot remains to be seen as to what happens or how much of an affect this has on the midterms.

MCDOWELL: Yes, but this will -- Jesse, this will energize Republicans, or even who are -- people who are just right of center. If they feel like -- and let's call this what it is. They are -- they are talking about violence. They're talking about going after people, what is the line, "We're coming for you at work, at you home, where you sleep, where you eat, where you eat, where you shop." That's the line, and that's exactly what they're doing.

WATTERS: That's why I shop online, Dagen. They can't get me in the stores. And I do -- I do full service at the gas station, never get out of the car. I don't want Maxine Waters running after me.

Could you imagine if -- let's just flip the script for a second. What if, like, Steve King, congressman from Iowa, came up and said, "We've got to get in all these Democrats' faces, where they live, where they were, where they fill up their gas." And then all of these paid protesters, they were getting money from the Koch brothers, they started getting in the faces of high-profile Democrats.

Could you imagine what the media narrative would have been then? Because the Tea Party, I think they held a few peaceful rallies with permits -- with permits -- and the media said that they were armed insurrectionists.

GUTFELD: And they picked up after themselves, not like Antifa.

WATTERS: Right. And they never invaded the halls of Congress and started ambushing people in the elevator, screaming hysterically during hearings, and chasing people around. No.

So it's a total double standard when Republican activists, you know, take it to the streets and when Democrat activists take it there.

MCDOWELL: What are they trying to get out of this? Because I read -- I read this very clearly, whether it's Mazie Hirono or Tom Perez or even some writer for Col-bert's show.

WILLIAMS: As what?

MCDOWELL: That they're basically calling for violence.

WILLIAMS: No, they're not. I think you're really trying to hype it. Again, I think it serves some Republican purpose in terms of grievance or victimization policy. And that's not what's happening

What you're -- what you see here is Democrats finally saying, "Hey, we should stand up. People should go vote." This is not serving the interests of the country. This is not about a social compact. This is just bulrush Republican politics.

You can go back to the 2000 election. Hey, Al Gore said, "You know what? The Supreme Court, a Republican majority, ruled for President Bush. Let it go."

Swift boat, John Kerry, "Let it go".

WATTERS: I agree with you on taking energy and vote.

WILLIAMS: So I mean --

PERINO: What about John McCain? What about Mitt Romney, who they lied -- Harry Reid lied about him and said, "I have information that he never paid his taxes." And smearing him. You think Romney didn't let it go?

MCDOWELL: And then was proud of it. Later he said, "I was proud that I lied about it -- Mitt Romney."

WILLIAMS: I'm just saying when you look at what went on with this last Supreme Court nomination, and you look at the idea that the seat is held forever, Merrick Garland doesn't get a hearing. Then Republicans will say --

PERINO: By liberals.

WILLIAMS: -- "Oh, I can't believe how we're treating this guy." Wait a second, you --

GUTFELD: They accused him of gang rape.

WILLIAMS: -- wouldn't give the Democrat even a hearing.

MCDOWELL: They accused him --

GUTFELD: They accused him of attending gang rape parties.

WILLIAMS: Oh, gosh.

GUTFELD: He was the king of, like, the gang rape parties.

PERINO: The Biden rule for Merrick Garland.

GUTFELD: You can't dismiss that accusation.

WILLIAMS: There's no such -- there's no real rule. You're saying you're using a quote.

PERINO: No.

WILLIAMS: And here's the real outrageous part. You say, "Oh, but it was - - it was Harry Reid who changed the rules." Harry Reid changed it for lower court judges.

PERINO: He broke the seal.

MCDOWELL: The Democrats calling for violence, and they believe in it because it's just, because they believe what they think is just, is right - -

WILLIAMS: Oh, I see. Who was -- who went shooting at the pizza parlor in D.C.? I think that was the right wing, Dagen.

GUTFELD: It was one dude.

WILLIAMS: Oh, I see.

MCDOWELL: It was one dude.

GUTFELD: You've got Antifa.

WILLIAMS: And one Democrat came fighting --

GUTFELD: He shot up a baseball --

MCDOWELL: We have to go.

GUTFELD: All right.

MCDOWELL: We're going to talk about the Clintons, because they're coming to a city near you.

WATTERS: Oh, no.

MCDOWELL: Yes, Bill and Hill, taking our show on the road. The tour details next.

GUTFELD: Hey, Megan --

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: If you're looking to get up close and personal with Bill and Hillary Clinton, you're in luck. The Clintons announcing today they're going on a North American tour. They'll visit four cities the rest of this year and nine more in 2019. The event is dubbed, quote, "An Evening with President Bill Clinton and Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton."

Dana, are you buying a ticket?

PERINO: Got to go to bed early that night. And every night. I think that these will sell out. People are going to want to see them. Remember, she did win the popular vote, and he's so popular amongst people. If you go out -- if you leave your bubble and you go out to the country, and you want to -- I'm all for it. It's a great way for them to be out and about together. It's a fun thing to do as a couple.

Peter and I will be coming to a city near you with the dog. Big seller, the dog.

MCDOWELL: So there --

WILLIAMS: You know, but the thing is, Jesse, I think Clinton -- Bill Clinton has not been having a good time. I mean, you even see ads run by Democrats, anti-Kavanaugh ads, and they've got Clinton in them. So I'm just wondering --

PERINO: Yes, true.

WILLIAMS: This is quite a moment.

WATTERS: Yes, it's a #MeToo boomerang for good old Bill.

And Hillary is kind of branded as a loser. Remember, she lost big time. And a lot of Democrats are kind of angry at her for whiffing so hard and letting Trump be president. She was a terrible candidate.

But if you look at the Clintons over here and then the Obamas over here, you have two former presidents and first ladies who are extremely politically active still and extremely partisan. They're not these elder statesmen. They're both there in the trenches, throwing hand grenades; and it does suck up a lot of oxygen for presidential candidates. And it makes the Democratic Party look like the party of the past, where the Democratic Party traditionally has been branded as the party of the future. So it's not a good look for them right now.

WILLIAMS: And by the way, Dagen, there's a Broadway play coming next year about the Clintons.

MCDOWELL: Oh, goody, goody, goody. Something to put on my calendar.

So I think that Bill and Hillary's wedding anniversary is this Thursday. They will have been married 43 years. And I think that she should go on the road and, at one of these events, let him have it. Lose her mind and go after him for everything that he did.

WATTERS: I'd buy a ticket for that.

MCDOWELL: You know what? They should pay-per-view that. That would be a five or six-million pay-per-view.

WATTERS: Bigger than MacGregor.

MCDOWELL: To go after him and let him have -- "I put up with all of this, all of the philandering all these years. You couldn't even get me in the White House, and I lost to that man? Please." That would be awesome.

WILLIAMS: That man? What's that language, Dagen? "That man"?

What do you think, Gregory?

GUTFELD: I haven't checked, but I think the Clinton tour is not going to Wisconsin.

The -- about this, she's thinking as she's during the tour, "This will pay for the renovation and the second house," and he's thinking, 'How am I going to score groupies with her around?" I don't know.

WATTERS: How much money do they really need?

GUTFELD: He's going to -- he's only going to the states where there's a Hooters and a local but heavily-frequented rest stop.

WILLIAMS: By the way, so Michelle Obama is also going out, and her ticket prices are even higher than the Hillary Clinton ticket prices.

PERINO: One of the most popular people in America.

MCDOWELL: And she's in much bigger venues.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

MCDOWELL: I think that she's in some, like, 15,000-seat venues.

WATTERS: Not bigger than Trump venues, Dagen. Come on now. Huge crowds.

WILLIAMS: Dagen, you've got to get in tune with this crowd here. This is -- this is Trump land here.

All right, "One More Thing," it's up next to make you laugh.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: "One More Thing." I'm going to go first. It's time for --

GRAPHIC: Greg's Don't Call Me a Quitter News

GUTFELD: -- "Greg's Don't Me a Quitter News."

You know, we needed a little inspirational video today. Look at this little fellow. He's got places to go. But you know what? He just can't make it, can he?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(HAMSTER TRYING TO JUMP ON TOP OF A PLASTIC BIN)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Now, most people, they just go home, fall asleep on the side of the road. Not this fellow. He says, "You know what? I'm going to keep trying. I'm going to keep trying. And here I go."

He was immediately eaten by the snake on the side. It was a shame. Didn't know there was a snake there.

OK. Dana.

PERINO: All right. Well, guess what? There's a new Jasper in town, not this town. He's making his mark. The small police force of Canard, Indiana, has welcomed Jasper -- he's a 2-year-old pit bull -- to their team. He's a new k-9 officer, believe it or not.

He was saved from almost certain euthanasia hundreds of miles away by the organization Throwaway Dogs Project. Throwaway Dogs Project, it's a nonprofit. They visit shelters looking for dogs that might be able to join police forces and help with government. And now he is one of the most important members of the police force, doing a great job. GoFundMe.com/CanardK9, or ThrowawayDogsProject.com. That's a little bit of a mouthful, but you can see it there on your screen.

GUTFELD: There you go.

PERINO: Good job, Jasper.

GUTFELD: All right. You're one for one this week on dog "OMT's."

PERINO: I should make it a perfect five.

GUTFELD: Jesse.

PERINO: Thanks for the challenge.

GUTFELD: Jesse.

WATTERS: Happy Columbus Day, America. But it's not happy for everybody.

For the first time ever, Columbus, Ohio, is not celebrating Columbus Day.

PERINO: Really?

WATTERS: I think in 1992, Columbus, Ohio, spent -- I think it was five -- was it $95 million to celebrate the 500th anniversary of Columbus Day, but this day they're not doing it. Because they say it has nothing to do with Indigenous Peoples Day. It's because they don't want to give too many workers the day off. They already have Veterans Day off. They just can't afford to pay all these people to be off on Columbus Day. I'm not so sure I'm buying it.

GUTFELD: I hate all parades, just so you know. I had a doctor's appointment on Madison Avenue. I couldn't get over because of the Columbus Day parade. It's not that I don't like Columbus. I just hate all parades. If they threw a parade for me, I would protest it.

PERINO: Did you try to cross a parade?

GUTFELD: I tried to cross. I tried to cross, but they held me back.

MCDOWELL: It's hard to hate a sousaphone, though.

GUTFELD: I know. Tell me about it, but don't sit on one.

WATTERS: Oh!

GUTFELD: All right. Where am I? Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. So it's a double play Monday for acts of human kindness.

Let's start with a celebrity act of kindness and, to quote Tina Turner, what's love got to do with it? The answer is everything. Turner's husband, Erwin Bach, 62, donated his kidney to his 78-year-old rock clean wife when her kidney health was rapidly declining, threatening her life. Turner said that he did it because he doesn't want another wife, he doesn't another life.

Now, for our double play, an act of kindness at the Olive Gardens in Greensboro, North Carolina. A young mom, Courtney Pedigo, was trying to get her 18-month-old daughter to settle down for dinner; couldn't do it, so she asked for the food to go. Waitress Nianni Rudder refused. Instead, she sat with the daughter at a separate table and fed her. This act of human kindness has gone viral. You know what? It's a lovely reminder of what we can do each for each other every minute of every day.

PERINO: I suggest you try this at the next restaurant you go to with the little kid at the table next to you.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: You ever go to the Olive Garden?

GUTFELD: I like the bottomless breadsticks. Sometimes I'll eat them.

Dagen.

MCDOWELL: More kindness. So Dr. P. Daniel McNeely is a pediatric surgeon in Nova Scotia, and he received a request from one of his patients. He could refuse it. Eight-year-old patient Jackson was going into surgery, and he said, "But before I -- you operate on me, can you patch up my teddy bear names Little Baby?" That's been his companion since before he was born.

So Dr. McNeely posted a photo on Twitter with the caption, "Patient asked if I can also fix teddy bear just before being put off to sleep. How could I say no?"

Jackson's dad was very grateful for the little patch-up job on the teddy bear, and both surgeries were --

GUTFELD: I hope he didn't leave a sponge in there. You never know.

WILLIAMS: I think this is the reason to get past the parade to get to the doctor.

GUTFELD: All right. Set your DVRs, never miss an episode of "The Five." Something called "Special Report" is up next.

Hey, Bret.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: Hey, Greg.

GUTFELD: It's on you now.

BAIER: Thank you, sir.

