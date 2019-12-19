Democrats, Republicans spar ahead of vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," December 18, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Dana Perino, co-host: Hello, I'm Dana Perino, along with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. Bet you're glad to see us. It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

A historic day in American history. You're looking live at the White, at the House floor -- excuse me -- as lawmakers get ready to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The debate raging for hours over the articles against the president, and it's all leading to an eventual vote later tonight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi trying to make the case for Democrats earlier.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: Very sadly now, our founders’ vision of a republic is under threat from actions from the White House. That is why today, as speaker of the House, I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the President of the United States. It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice. The president is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections, the basis of our democracy.

Dana Perino: And Republican Congressman Doug Collins calling out the Democrats.

Rep. Doug Collins: From the very moment that the majority party in this House won, the inevitability that we would be here today was only a matter of what date they would schedule it, nothing else. In fact, how it even began to even look even further was on September 24th, the speaker announced an impeachment inquiry before even seeing the call transcript that we're going to hear so much about today. The clock and the calendar are terrible masters. They do not care about anything except getting the time done and the calendar fixed. They do not care about facts, they do not care about time, and one day the clock and the calendar will hang along this body in a very detrimental way.

Dana Perino: This is all happening while President Trump is gearing up for a rally tonight in Michigan, and the president ripping into Democrats on Twitter, saying, "Such and the rest of lies by the radical left, do nothing Democrats. This is an assault on America and an assault on the Republican Party," with four exclamation points, Jesse. Four of them, that is a lot. What do you think about the Democrats all saying they're very sad and solemn?

Jesse Watters, co-host: They're not sad. The "Squad" was saying impeach the M.F.er [sic] and everyone was cheering about a year ago. And this isn't a solemn day, they love it. The saddest part is they're mad because the polls turned against them. We'll get to that in a second, Juan.

Juan Williams, co-host: Oh my gosh.

Jesse Watters: When you're holding up a poster as well, like Pelosi is, with a flag on it, you've lost the debate. You don't need a poster, just listen to what she has to say. And the Democrats talking about they're doing this for the flag? They burn flags. They kneel when the flags go up. And they're talking about the Constitution? When have we ever heard Democrats strictly adhering to the Constitution? Never. The whole thing is fake, we knew it a long time ago. And that's why, as the Q poll, the CNN poll, the USA Today poll, the NPR poll, the IBD, Monmouth, and Gallup all have impeachment underwater, Juan.

Dana Perino: I have the Gallup poll.

Jesse Watters: So, this -- the Democrats are basically, they're drowning in a flood that they created.

Dana Perino: Can I show the Gallup poll?

Jesse Watters: Please.

Dana Perino: This has the president up six points since impeachment began. And so now, Juan, since Jesse directed so much of that to you, I will turn it over to you.

Juan Williams: Thank you. Well, I mean obviously, what you just say there was 45 percent of America -- and it's about half in most polls, including the Fox poll -- say he not only should be impeached but removed from office as we move towards impeachment on this historic day --

Dana Perino: But the numbers have gone down.

Juan Williams: -- and the Senate trial. And the second thing to say is that while his approval --

Greg Gutfeld, co-host: It's the only thing.

Juan Williams: -- what did I miss?

Dana Perino: No, I just, I just was interjecting that the numbers for the president have improved since impeachment started.

Juan Williams: Right. But the point is that the country divided, Dana. This country --

Greg Gutfeld: But it's always been divided, Juan.

Juan Williams: -- no, no, no. Slow down.

Greg Gutfeld: [unintelligible]

Juan Williams: No, no, no. The country -- when this began back in September, is when we saw the Democrats in specific, and much of the country suddenly vaulted to close to half of the country saying, based on what they know, the evidence that had been presented, this man should be removed from office, he has abused the power. And in terms of his approval numbers that you said were up like six points [unintelligible] again, he's not, he's in the mid-40's. Mid-40's. He has never hit 50 percent. And even in terms of impeachment, remember -- I keep saying this -- Bill Clinton, when he was impeached, he was popular. He was like 60 percent approval rating and the demand for his impeachment was like at 29 percent. To the contrary with Donald Trump, it's half the country and his approval numbers are under 50 percent.

Dana Perino: Okay. But the number that President Trump is at now is the same, it's the same level that President Obama had at this point in his reelection effort. Would you like to hear from Al Green?

Greg Gutfeld: Well, actually, I want to talk about the reality of this.

Dana Perino: Okay.

Greg Gutfeld: Trump is not going anywhere. That is why Pelosi is so somber, because she knows she handed Schumer an FBOS, a flaming bag of Schiff.

And the more somber the tones are in the media and the Dems -- which, by the way, matches perfectly. Did you notice how CNN and the Dems are exactly the same somber tones. They match, they're exactly the same. They're on the same team. But the more somber they are, the bigger the joke they play on themselves. I don't want to criticize you, Dana, because I know you didn't write that word "historic," but it's -- what they want you to believe is that this is historic, right? They keep saying, "Oh, this is historic. This is historic." Yes, maybe it's historic, but not for the reasons that you think. It's historic because it's the first, the first impeachment that is based on future actions. They couldn't find the crime, so now they're saying, "You've got to get him out of office in case Trump commits a crime." Okay, so now it's "Minority Report," the Tom Cruise movie. Second, the media's never going to be the same. This is historical, and that's awesome, because this whole process in the last three years has pulled back the curtain. And we see the media's arrogance, their elitism, their bias altogether, all the lies that they portray as fact. And so, when Trump when correctly diagnosed fake news as enemy of the people, now you're seeing it unfold. And this is what's driving them crazy because it's not going to happen. Trump's going to remain president. He's going to probably be reelected using the very tools that these people thought they could use against him.

Dana Perino: Congressman Chris Stewart, Katie, how do you react to this? Because it speaks to your point about this, about future actions.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Dana Perino: And what could happen in the future if -- this is sound bite number 10 in the control room. If you could play Chris Stewart earlier today?

Rep. Chris Stewart: If this impeachment is successful, the next president, I promise you, is going to be impeached, and the next president after that. If you set this bar as being impeachable, every president in our future will be impeached. It erodes our republic in ways that our founding fathers recognized. They got it right: High crimes and misdemeanors; other than that, settle it at the ballot box. I look forward to that day.

Dana Perino: Katie.

Katie Pavlich, guest co-host: Yeah. I mean, Democrats always claim that they are doing this for the country, that they're doing this to protect democracy, as Pelosi said, to uphold the republic. But they're actually thinking very short term, and this entire process has shown that they are complete hypocrites when it comes to that line, that narrative that they take. This is about protecting the vote of the American people. Democrats only care about democracy when they win. But when there is a Republican who wins, they protest. There are lots of protestors out all across the country today. They want to impeach the president, now they're doing it.

This is like the fourth time they've tried to do this, so let's go back and remember what they tried to impeach him for earlier. Al Green, for example. They tried to impeach him for criticizing people in the NFL who kneeled for the flag. Okay. Nancy Pelosi, today, seems like, you know, that the national anthem is like a good thing to now be revering as she's trying to win this fight. They tried to impeach him for going after the "Squad." They tried to impeach him for saying bad things about third-world countries. So, we've been through this before. They've lost all credibility, especially in light of the Russia case, putting all of their sticks in Robert Mueller, and now trying to put all of this in front of the American people with no clear, compelling evidence, as Will Hurd has said all along. And again, you know, you can look at this say, "Maybe the call wasn't perfect," as the president's arguing, but we shouldn't be impeaching him. And I find it interesting that Tulsi Gabbard, as we look ahead -- there's a debate tomorrow. She's supposed to be voting today. She didn't show up for the vote. And she said that she's going to introduce a censure instead of voting for impeachment, and that's okay.

Dana Perino: So, you brought up Al Green. This is a congressman who has been calling for the president's impeachment, I think, since the first day of --

Greg Gutfeld: Since the 1950s.

Dana Perino: -- [laughs] -- anyway. Early, early on, he's been wanting this. Take a listen. Take a listen to what he had to say today.

Rep. Al Green: If this president is allowed to thwart the efforts of Congress with a legitimate impeachment inquiry, the president will not only be above the law, he will be beyond justice. We cannot allow any person to be beyond justice in this country. In the name of democracy, on behalf of the Republic, and for the sake of the many who are suffering, I will vote to impeach, and I encourage my colleagues to do so as well.

Greg Gutfeld: If he had a legitimate case, why would he need to show up with a giant photo of a little girl that had nothing to do with impeachment and was also part of a debunked story about separation? If he was purely confident that he had a case, he wouldn't have needed to lie to America, which he has been for quite a while.

Jesse Watters: I think the rage just got the best of the Democrats. If we remember, there were Democrats who refused to certify the election results. There were Democrats who boycotted the inauguration. This campaign of the president was spied on. They hatched a partisan witch hunt, accused him of being a traitor to the country, of working with the Russians. That was all a hoax and the day that hoax evaporated with Mueller's testimony bombing, they concoct this other fake whistleblower story and Juan said something very interesting about the polls where they were when this whole thing started in September. I agree the polls were against the president then but as more people read the transcript and as more people heard what the Democrats case was, those polls turned right upside down.

Juan Williams: Oh god.

Jesse Watters: And that's where we are, right?

Juan Williams: The polls remain stagnant on this point.

Jesse Watters: You keep saying it's divided.

Juan Williams: It's 50%.

Jesse Watters: But you don't tell the audience about the trend.

Juan Williams: What trend.

Jesse Watters: You all lie about the trend the trend is not in your favor.

Juan Williams: You know what this is so in your favor.

Jesse Watters: Everybody can look up online.

Juan Williams: Yes please.

Jesse Watters: I'm not going to argue about...

Juan Williams: Please let's have-- I don't want to argue because the polls are right ...

Jesse Watters: You know I'm right and the audience knows I'm right.

Juan Williams: You are ridiculously wrong but let me just say this...

Jesse Watters: Facts are facts Juan.

Juan Williams: What you hear from my colleagues here is a request for you, the audience to 1 not treat it as a historic day, even though this is just the third U.S. president who is going to be impeached. Secondly, ignore it. It's the Democrats oh, they're so wrong they've always wanted to impeach him.

Jesse Watters: We've covered this every hour of the day.

Juan Williams: It's the media that's right.

Jesse Watters: For the whole season Juan.

Juan Williams: And we should because it's historic and because...

Jesse Watters: The Democrats say history.

Juan Williams: This is what --

Jesse Watters: Donald Trump made a phone call.

Juan Williams: Listen, yes.

Jesse Watters: And Democrats made it history.

Juan Williams: And he made a phone call that was about his political interests, not about our interests as Americans.

Jesse Watters: Read the transcript Juan.

Juan Williams: You know, the famous line, when scoundrels call up all their patriotism, it’s to disguise, their cowardice.

Jesse Watters: Is that why Pelosi had the American flag.

Juan Williams: What you see is Republicans trying to divert attention.

Jesse Watters: Juan, I think we can agree.

Juan Williams: From a clear case a clear case of abuse of power by this president.

Jesse Watters: The abuse of power are the Democrats. [unintelligible] history and when Trump wins reelection, he's going to have a mandate like you've never seen.

Juan Williams: Let me say, if he's ...

Jesse Watters: He's a second term.

Juan Williams: We care about democracy.

Jesse Watters: If the Democrats ran out of ammo on this one Juan. They boxed themselves into a corner.

Juan Williams: We have a constitution that says that the president is not above the law he is one of us.

Dana Perino: I do want to make a point about the fairness argument, because I want you to take a listen to this sound bite number four, I'm in the control room. So, Katie, I think this is the other thing as people have watched all of this. The issue of fairness has come up over and over again. Here's Doug Collins earlier today.

Rep. Doug Collins: The minority leader in the Senate went out and did a press conference and said they denied my witnesses they denied my requests. Well, welcome to the club Mr. Schumer that's exactly what's happened over here for the last three months.

Dana Perino: I wonder about the Democrats making that decision, right, to not to allow witnesses from the Republicans and now kind of having to pay a price for it.

Katie Pavlich: And they've given Chuck Schumer really nowhere to go and they've made his demands look really silly, considering Adam Schiff wasn't willing to give any wiggle room to Republicans when we went through this the first time, again damaging their credibility on the issue. But I think that when the president talks about due process and fairness from Republicans, talk about it every day, Americans can relate directly to that. They don't want to be falsely accused of a crime of doing something that they did not do or being removed from a position simply because people don't like them or have a disagreement with their policies. And that is where I think Democrats are severely underestimating the blowback of this next year. And also, you know, if Democrats really had a solid argument on this, there wouldn't be Democrats changing their party to Republican and there wouldn't be more defections today after all of the evidence for that has been presented for Democrats to vote against impeachment.

Dana Perino: There's also something that. Did you guys see this? I don't know how real it is, but it's real enough that it made a lot of it was making some headlines just a couple of hours ago. There is a movement among some on the Democratic side to have Nancy Pelosi not send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, denying the president a trial and the opportunity to be acquitted. When you think of that?

Greg Gutfeld: Well, here's the thing what they've done is they belittled the actual importance of impeachment right now anybody can do it. So, it's like next time and by the way, everybody gets their turn at bat. Right. So, it's going to happen. I think what Trump has done with impeachment is to his advantage. What seems to be an injury actually turns into like a badge of honor. It's like this is going to help galvanize his base. He's probably going to win reelection because it is such a fraud that now he's like yeah. I'm not only am I going to be impeached, but I'm going to be the first reelected. I'm going to be reelected after impeachment.

Jesse Watters: That will be a historic day.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah, but here's the here.

Juan Williams: That'll be a sad sad sad sad day.

Greg Gutfeld: I know you'll agree with me. DC Style is in need of improvement but anyway, OK, so here's the other comedy part of this. The 2010s are the greatest decade in the history probably of the world. We're seeing the greatest economy in history, probably the best year 2019 in our economic modern history. The custodian of that economy, in a time when we're seeing reductions in disease, increase in income, is being impeached in the best year, in the best economy, in the best decade of the world. The Democrats want to get the custodian out of the job.

Juan Williams: Every decade we have experienced has been better than the last, Greg. So that was not exactly a hallmark.

Greg Gutfeld: Way better Juan, and I think I credit you.

Juan Williams: I think that we have as a human race made tremendous progress and to suggest that, oh, Donald Trump showed up and the billionaire made it all right in terms of our economy and still ignore...

Jesse Watters: Why does it matter about his money?

Juan Williams: And say ignore what Obama did in terms of setting this up?

Greg Gutfeld: So, we should impeach him because of Obama.

Juan Williams: Let it go. But I just want to make one point

Female Speaker: Eight years of Obama economy was terrible for the country.

Juan Williams: Talk about Democrats there is a Republican who's gone to Tanzania to avoid this vote. I mean, it's ridiculous you have the problem here is Republican blindness to facts of a real case. And so...

Greg Gutfeld: Where are the facts. Where's the crime?

Juan Williams: The fact is he --

Greg Gutfeld: That's what you're preventing. You're doing impeachment to prevent the future.

Juan Williams: Maybe it's that the president's own transcript of his own phone call.

Greg Gutfeld: Which actually was a perfect phone call.

Dana Perino: I'm just going to play sound bite number twelve. This is Adam Schiff, and this goes to the thing that you're talking about. That they're impeaching him for future actions because they're worried about the 2020 election sound bite twelve, please.

Rep. Adam Schiff: The timing is driven more by the fact that the plot continues. If the president is seeking still to essentially cheat in the next election, that is not a remedy for his misconduct. The remedy is impeachment and that's why we've moved forward and we've done so methodically, but nonetheless with a sense of urgency.

Dana Perino: Jesse, what are you thinking? I mean, he said that the president is seeking still to essentially cheat in the next election.

Jesse Watters: That's a lie. Just like they're lying about Trump cheating in the last election. People lie because they can't accept the truth and the truth is the Democrats lost in 2016. And they're going to win -- they're going to lose again in 2020. They're protecting their own base from going crazy because they need to send it poison to keep it calm, because right now it's crazy and that's why we got impeachment in the first place. None of these clowns can beat the president, and that's why they're trying to pre impeach him. This is just a short circuit of democracy.

Juan Williams: Let's go.

Jesse Watters: And to say that Donald Trump gets credit for Barack Obama's economy is nonsense.

Juan Williams: OK.

Jesse Watters: You know that they predicted he'd crash the economy. So which economy is it?

Juan Williams: Okay.

Jesse Watters: A couple months ago when there was going to be a recession Trump was blamed. And now stock market records are being smashed and it's Obama's credit.

Juan Williams: Let's go to the facts.

Jesse Watters: You can't talk out of both sides of your mouth.

Juan Williams: Hang on. Hang on. Let's just go to the facts for a second and stop with the rhetoric. I mean, the facts are the facts, Jesse, and...

Jesse Watters: That's rhetoric.

Juan Williams: No, it's not rhetoric.

Jesse Watters: The fact are the facts.

Juan Williams: Rudy Giuliani continues to travel over the Ukraine, trying to collect information on the president's likely opponent, Joe Biden. And you say, oh, there's no threat for the president cheating again.

Jesse Watters: So, what Biden can do whatever he wants overseas, and we can't know about it.

Juan Williams: Oh, get out of here Joe Biden has his lawyer overseas.

Jesse Watters: Biden family can do whatever they want overseas, and we can't know about it.

Juan Williams: This is Republican blindness on display for The Five audience.

Dana Perino: Katie go for it.

Katie Pavlich: Let's talk about some facts since that's what Juan wants to talk about.

Juan Williams: Yes.

Katie Pavlich: OK. Hillary Clinton literally paid for foreign involvement in the 2016 election by paying a company, a firm that was using a foreign spy to get information from Russian sources to be used by the FBI to go after presidential candidate so if she were to win which she didn't, she would have had to be impeached over that, because that is far worse than anything the president said in his phone call. But back to Adam Schiff real quickly. That is what he said is a perfect example of claiming to protect democracy while completely undermining it and accusing the president falsely of things that he did not do. You have Jerry Nadler saying we can't trust the next election to decide or fix the problem. So if this was happening in a foreign country, in a democracy where power is supposed to be peacefully transferred, the State Department would be issuing condemnations of the behavior of the opposing party and yet here we are with the continuing this narrative when they're attacking the president.

Dana Perino: And don't forget, the Democrats could come back to this well over and over again until the election. You can impeach more than once. If they wanted to do that more to come as the House continues to debate articles of impeachment against President Trump. We'll be back.

Dana Perino: All right, welcome back to The Five. We’ve been watching this House debate about impeachment, about President Trump. We’ll take it around the table one more time before we turn it back over. Katie, we’ve been watching. Maxine Waters was just getting a little bit feisty there on the floor, and there was clapping. There’s not supposed to be any clapping.

Katie Pavlich: They were instructed not to clap or cheer --

Dana Perino: Or jeer.

Katie Pavlich: -- and that just happened, so I don’t know. But President Trump is in Michigan tonight for his big rally. One of the Democrats who is voting -- who is in a district that he won who’s voting for impeachment -- the rally will be held in her district, so that will be very interesting, and I’m sure he’ll have lots to say. Mike Pence was there today, stopped in at a local restaurant. So, while the Democrats are up on Capitol Hill pushing for this, the Trump campaign is off and running and trying to make a difference in states where it counts.

Dana Perino: Yeah, President Trump, Juan, trying to leave no vote unturned and going to those places while the -- basically, Washington is being Washington.

Juan Williams: Well, you know, to me, the big complaint would be, can you talk and chew gum at the same time? Is Washington working? And it’s hard to say that it’s not working. We’ve got now a budget going forward, so there’s not going to be a shutdown next week.

Dana Perino: The trade bill comes up tomorrow on this very floor.

Juan Williams: Right, and the trade bill is likely to pass. But I think that, you know, just watching here in the time we’ve had, it’s clear everybody is locked in, and this point, they’re just putting on a dog-and-pony show. I don’t think there’s any new argument that I’m hearing. I do think it’s clear the Democrats have the votes, and the vote will take place later tonight.

Dana Perino: Is a dog-and-pony show insulting to dogs and ponies?

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah, when you look at these folks, especially their fashion sense, it’s embarrassing.

Dana Perino: It’s bothered you today.

Greg Gutfeld: It makes me sick to my stomach.

Katie Pavlich: I agree. Hear, hear.

Greg Gutfeld: No, I just [unintelligible] the media again, because I, frankly, was not watching. The media pretends that Trump’s reaction is the story, but that’s the reaction one would expect from somebody if he believes he is innocent and believes that there is no crime. It’s the same thing when people are saying like Juan says, “You know, why is Giuliani doing this? Why is he doing that?” Because he assumes what he is doing is the right thing and that he’s not breaking the law. If he thought he was doing something that was illegal, he probably would be doing it behind closed doors or not doing it at all. And it reminds me of all the ridicule that was heaped on Carter Page. Remember, everybody was making fun of Carter Page for acting befuddled and overwhelmed and kind of goofy? It’s because he was acting like an innocent man who was accused by a bunch of people and kind of overwhelmed by all of it.

Dana Perino: And knowing he was a source for the CIA the whole time.

Greg Gutfeld: Exactly. So, what you’re seeing now is you’re seeing the reaction of the media to Trump is exactly how the average informed citizen reacts to the media. So, for years the media has always been crapping on us. Now you’ve got Trump crapping on the media, and they’re acting, “Oh, my God, I can’t handle this.”

Dana Perino: Did you see, though --

Greg Gutfeld: I find that enjoyable.

Dana Perino: -- that the Democrats have started doing the same about the media, saying that the media is covering up for President Trump, Jesse? Now they’re trying to play that card.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, well, if the Democrats are playing the “blame the media” card, they’re losing, because they’ve got 90 percent of the media. To your point about Rudy, the Democrats don’t believe in borders. Rudy should be able to go wherever Rudy wants to go, right?

Open borders, Juan. Wherever he wants.

Greg Gutfeld: How about that, Juan?

Juan Williams: Okay, I was thinking, “I’ve got to give him points for this.”

Jesse Watters: Another thing. This is fake drama. These people are reading notes? They’re reading notes? I mean, a real drama is like a Kavanaugh hearing, a presidential debate. This isn’t interesting. These are bad characters. Adam Schiff, Nadler. No one wants to watch these people. This whole time, Trump is just dancing on the grave. He’s tweeting; he’ rallying in Michigan. Do you know in Michigan at 4:00 a.m. this morning they had people lined up, 17 degrees, waiting for this rally? The bond between the president’s supporters and him is strong. It’s unbreakable, and the more they insult this man, the stronger this bond gets. Also, it’s the economy, stupid. Since President Trump’s election, S&P has been up 45 percent. China’s market has gone down 7 percent. We’re winning, everybody knows it. This is peace, prosperity, and that’s the bottom line.

Greg Gutfeld: I hope that somebody in the media picks this up and says you called Juan stupid.

They have no idea -- they have, like, no idea.

Jesse Watters: I would never.

Juan Williams: They have no --

Jesse Watters: I don’t call names.

Juan Williams: They have no idea what he calls me. It’s unbelievable. I can’t sleep at night.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, sometimes I call you after midnight.

Juan Williams: But I will --

Dana Perino: James Carville really ought to apologize.

Katie Pavlich: Yes.

Juan Williams: But I will say that from watching this evening this debate, you see that they’re not -- the Republicans aren’t even arguing process anymore. Now there’s just -- they’re just going after the Democrats. They say, “Oh, they were trying to impeach him. It’s the Democrats” --

Greg Gutfeld: But don’t you think that’s smart?

Katie Pavlich: [unintelligible]

Juan Williams: -- “the media” --

Greg Gutfeld: Don’t you think that’s smart?

Juan Williams: No, because I said -- it’s just unbelievable to me, Greg, because they’re facts. There’s a reality that this guy abused power --

Greg Gutfeld: They’ve already --

Juan Williams: -- and they won’t engage.

Greg Gutfeld: They’ve already won the case. He’s not going to be -- the Senate is not going to impeach him. He’s fine.

Juan Williams: No. What did McConnell say? McConnell said, “This is not going to be impartial. I am biased. I’ve made up my mind he’s innocent.”

Dana Perino: Are all --

Jesse Watters: Kamala Harris. Do you think she’s impartial, Juan?

Juan Williams: Yeah, I do.

Jesse Watters: You think all of the senators are impartial?

Katie Pavlich: No, there are people who are running against the president for the office who are making the opposite political argument with him on the campaign trail who will have to sit in this trial. They are not impartial.

Dana Perino: And it’s not -- I think one of the things is our Founding Fathers were as brilliant as they are. The words are the same, but it’s not the same. This is not a court of law and a trial like you see on television. It is a political act purely. It’s not like they’re going to bring in the butcher, the baker, and the candlestick maker to sit there and decide. “Oh, let’s deliberate about the president.” They’ve already deliberated.

Greg Gutfeld: I didn’t know you could rap.

Do you know, they should insert those “bong-bong” from Law & Order episodes just to make it kind of interesting.

Jesse Watters: That’s what they need.

Dana Perino: After they -- for each one?

Greg Gutfeld: Everyone speaks, and then it goes, “Bong-bong.”

Katie Pavlich: Lindsey Graham would do well with that.

Greg Gutfeld: Yes [laughs].

Jesse Watters: And you know? If it was a court of law, not guilty, because the Democrats provided no evidence, direct testimony, of any quid pro –

Juan Williams: No, no. You know what?

Jesse Watters: -- regarding military aid. Case closed, Juan.

Juan Williams: You know what? You've got to do what Johnnie, you know -- what's the name of O.J.'s lawyer? Johnnie?

Greg Gutfeld: Johnnie Cochran.

Jesse Watters: Johnnie Cochran.

Juan Williams: Yeah. You are Johnnie Cochran. You're just saying --

[crosstalk]

Juan Williams: -- get the facts. Get the facts.

Dana Perino: I'll see you on Tucker tonight after the rally.

Greg Gutfeld: O.J.'s innocent.

Dana Perino: That's it for us. Stay tuned for continuing coverage of the impeachment debate. We'll see you tomorrow as well. "Special Report" is next.

