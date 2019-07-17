Democrats, media critics call Trump 'racist' over feud with progressive congresswomen

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," July 16, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, HOST: Hello everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Dagen MacDowell, Capri Cafaro, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is “The Five.”

Criticism coming in harsh and swift in the wake of President Trump's feud with four progressive congresswomen.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The President of the United States is a racist.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're at a point where Trump is more racist than neo- Nazis.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is about a political party now that has embraced the racial ideology of David Duke.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is absolutely racist and un-American.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's never been a president in American history that has been as so openly racist and dismissive as this man.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everybody knows that the president acts like a white supremacist.

PERINO: President Trump not backing down. Here's what he says about the freshman Democrats earlier today.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: They should love our country. They shouldn't hate our country. You look at what they've said, I had clips right here. The most file horrible statements about our country, about Israel, about others. It's up to them. They can do what they want. They can leave. They can stay. But they should love our country and they should work for the good of our country.

PERINO: Many on the left have called for a stronger stance on GOP leaders. Mitch McConnell coming out today with a clear message to everyone involved.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, R-KY: From the president to the speaker, the freshmen members of the House, all of us have a responsibility to elevate the public discourse. Our words do matter. We all know politics is a contact sport. But it's about time we lower the temperature all across the board.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you stop short of calling his comments racist?

MCCONNELL: Well, the president is not a racist.

PERINO: But now there's even more drama after a fight broke out on the House floor, and this is awesome. This all happened following these comments by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: Every single member of this institution, Democratic and Republican, should join us in condemning the president's racist tweets, to do anything less would be a shocking rejection of our values and the shameful abdication of our oath of office to protect the American people. I urge --

PELOSI: -- and know that the balance of my --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: House is going to give the Speaker of the House that she would like to rephrase that comment.

PELOSI: I had cleared my remarks to the parliamentarian before I read them.

PERINO: House members, however, are prohibited from making disparaging remarks about the president on the floor of the House. Now, the House is voting to strike the speaker's words from the record, but according to Fox's program, Democrats will vote against that. This is like my favorite part of the whole thing, they have this elaborate dramatic scene and all of this build up, but it turns out that in the fine print of the House manual, you can't actually say that about a president on House. You might disagree with the rules, but they've been rules for like 200 years.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Yeah, and it's very dysfunctional. You can't even criticize the president on the House floor.

PERINO: See, it's right there.

WATTERS: There is it. Trump's saved by the rulebook. That's a first.

WATTERS: I just -- getting back to what we're talking about earlier at the top here with all this commentary from CNN and everybody. This is why the American people are so upset with the media. We are so sick of the media calling us racist, framing us as racist, accusing us of fake hate crimes and fake thought crimes.

We're sick and tired of people paying more attention to illegal immigrants than American citizens. We're sick and tired of people denigrating the flag, the anthem, and the country, and the president understands that. And these squad members only represent a very small majority in a very thin slice in their district, not the majority of the American people.

But the media makes them seem like they're much more powerful than they actually are. Trump knows this. We at this table know this. Even Nancy Pelosi knows this. But Trump has foresaw the Democrats to circle the wagons around the squad, which is even more unpopular than Bill de Blasio.

Trump is blessed with the best enemies in the world. Rosie O'Donnell, crooked CNN, and now the squad. The squad rundown is so horrific the media won't even tell you about it. How about they laugh at al Qaeda, say Jewish money controls Congress. They won't condemn Antifa. They want to abolish capitalism, abolish the borders, abolish ICE --

PERINO: Air travel.

WATTERS: -- it's sickening -- air travel -- hamburgers, don't forget. And remember, they think Colin Kaepernick is a hero, and Thomas Jefferson is a villain. That's how mess up this whole this is. And their supporters are even worse. They're doxing people, spitting on people at restaurants, kicking them out of restaurants, firebombing ICE facilities. To say that what the president said after himself being called a -- what was it? A mother-effing Nazi war criminal who's putting people in concentration camps? He says love it or leave it, and that's a scandal? It's atrocious.

PERINO: Let me ask Greg about the media coverage.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: Yes.

PERINO: I bet you've enjoyed that.

GUTFELD: Well, you would say that, Dana, because you are a racist. Why are you wearing white? What kind of dog whistle is your dress? It's disgusting, I tell you. We are reaching peak racism right now. CNN and MSNBC according to The Hill this morning had said the word racist 1100 times. That was this morning since Sunday, OK. So today is Tuesday --

PERINO: So now it must be like 28,000.

GUTFELD: It's 1100 times by Tuesday afternoon. I call that maybe an overreaction. It's hysterical and it's hysteria. I also do love Joe Biden saying that Donald Trump is the worst -- the most racist president in history. I think he apparently forgot that some presidents own slaves. I think Biden is at the low point. I mean, he's not even using this effectively. OK, I'm gonna go with the obvious truth that we've talked about before, Trump goes after everyone, OK? Nobody gets an exemption, right?

He's not like CNN or fellow politicians who factor in race, gender, or sexual orientation before they criticize you. That's why we always joke about how the squad is like a protected class. Oh, we better not say anything. So he -- so they give special dispensation to protective classes where Trump doesn't. So who is more racist? The guy who doesn't care who you sleep with, what color you are, or the patronizing media? I would go with the media is more racist than Trump, because after all, they're the ones -- they are so in love with this because they have nothing left.

Remember, CNN doesn't report honestly. They're lowered thirds. They say - - you know, Trump's racist attacks. We at Fox News, we label our commentary and we label our news. You know which is which. They masquerade commentary as news. It's why they're dying. When you turn on that network you go, what are they talking about? That's an opinion. That's not a fact. That's an opinion. That's funny.

PERINO: I would say, Capri, that -- you know, the president said today they should love their country. And AOC's tweet this morning was like, I love my country. And it's like the two of them going at it. What do you think of it?

CAPRI CAFARO, HOST: What else is new? I think those two love going after one another.

CAFARO: Exactly. I think -- it's like a -- oh, gosh. I'm losing the word here.

PERINO: Do you want the permission to use an analogy.

CAFARO: I know. And I just cannot bring it up here. But they're enabling each another. They're enabling one another. And I've said this a lot, I think that AOC, in particular, is someone who cares more about the spotlight than she actually does about issues or anything else, you know. She's very much a millennial who is fueled by the twitter-verse, by Instagram, by these kinds of things, more so than anything else.

Look, I wish we could all move past all of this. I'm fascinated, though. I've got to say this. I want to know who dropped the ball back to the whole like Pelosi parliamentarian thing because she said that -- she cleared this with the parliamentarian, right? So did he or she dropped the ball or did the GOP had a really, really good staffer that's like, look, this is an obscure --

PERINO: In my experience, Republican staffers are superior when it comes to --

PERINO: -- because you have to be.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, HOST: That what's happens when you fly into a white-hot rage about something Donald Trump says is that you can't see and you hear white noise. And it's like you're seeing snow on a television set. But in terms of fuel, what would these political and media bobble- heads do without the fuel of Donald Trump in their outrage machine. He is their honey nut cheerios in the morning.

Here's my -- I'm going to pull this one out of my backside, but they all secretly want him to get reelected because what are they going to left -- be left with to do in their jobs and every day? They love being angry and calling people names who they disagree with. They need him around. Otherwise, they'll actually have to talk about issues.

GUTFELD: It's a great time to be alive, stock market, economy, jobs, peace. They have to do this.

MCDOWELL: Policy, I dare you, talk about policy. Talk about how, literary, in many ways this is the best economy we've seen since we landed on the moon 50 years ago.

GUTFELD: Did we land on the moon?

MCDOWELL: Yeah, exactly.

PERINO: Which would make it like an even better record.

GUTFELD: Yes, it would.

PERINO: All right, got to move on. An Antifa's members storm an immigration center with homemade bombs. Up next, Greg highlights the media's peculiar coverage of that.

GUTFELD: So, as Trump unleashed tweets that trigger the media into meltdown, an Antifa disciple armed with a rifle and homemade bombs attacked an immigration center. He died. The press was busy obsessing over the squad. So it garnered minimal coverage. It's easy to see why. The man used to same concentration camp rhetoric we've heard from the squad leader. He identified as part of Antifa, the group praised by CNN.

So it's hard for them to condemn something when the terrorist is merely parroting stuff you say. When you spent your time comparing immigration agents, many of whom are minorities, to Nazis, and so on, how can you trash a fan of your work? It's why they embrace Smollett. How can you expose a hoax when you've been selling that same hoax for years? But we shouldn't do what the media likes to do to you. When a racist commits an act of violence, they will expand their invective to include anyone tangentially related, meaning if a violent racist likes fries and you like fries, you're racist and probably an overweight one.

So we should point out that this dead guy doesn't reflect all Democrats. He was just another nut who wanted to become what the media glorifies, an avenging angel wielding righteous violence that comes when your enemies not just deemed wrong but evil. The result, milk shakes, mobs, mask, and mayhem. Punch a Nazi is now punch anyone. So this guy really didn't die for a cause. He died to impress a bunch of losers. He died hoping that CNN would say, well, his heart was in the right place. Who knows, maybe they will.

So, Capri, I always say that both sides have crazies. And crazy should not define your side, which is why it's the responsibility of that side to police their own crazies. I police my crazy like Jesse.

CAFARO: Well, there's plenty of crazies to go around on both sides, and this is exactly right. For me, it's all about consistency, OK, right? So you bring up the fact that the media did not cover this in a way, saying, well, you know, this person echoed AOC's remarks, so therefore, somehow they've been -- you know, the sentiments have been manifested in this kind of violence, right?

GUTFELD: Right.

CAFARO: Which we see all the time. And the other side, if, you know, someone appropriates a MAGA or is wearing a MAGA hat --

CAFARO: -- that all of a sudden, well, let's talk about the guy in the van as well. The guy who's living in a van down by the side of the river who is a Bernie supporter who shot up the congressional baseball team practice.

PERINO: Right.

CAFARO: So there's enough to go around. But here's the deal. They're all crazies, and if we're going to cover we need to do it consistently. Maybe this person was influenced by AOC, and it needs to be told in the same manner as someone who may have somehow been motivated to, you know, send bombs to CNN, like the crazy with the --

GUTFELD: The crazy guy in the van in Miami.

CAFARO: The other crazy guy with a van.

GUTFELD: Yeah, that was the one I was talking about, the guy in Miami with all the stickers.

CAFARO: Stickers, exactly. Be consistent, that's all I ask.

GUTFELD: Yes. Thankfully, Dana, none of the things that you write influence crazy people. There's nobody -- no Jasper fanatics.

PERINO: Not yet.

GUTFELD: No.

PERINO: Working on it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Radicalize those people --

PERINO: If you think about -- remember the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting - -

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: -- which was so horrible, and immediately that was blamed on Trump.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: But then it turned out that he was against Trump.

GUTFELD: Yeah, that's right.

PERINO: And then -- it is a frustrating type of thing, but I don't like the whole -- remember the Sarah Palin cross hairs thing and they blame that on her, too? And this really did not get much attention. You had somebody trying to attack a government building?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: That's a big deal.

GUTFELD: And he died in a confrontation with the cops, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yeah. The media does not report the news. They report the narrative, Greg. And one of the big narratives out there --

GUTFELD: That's a quote on a coffee mug, Jesse?

GUTFELD: Go to Cafe Press.

WATTERS: I think the biggest narrative out there that the right is violent and the left is not. So even when some guy, let's say smirks at somebody, that's considered a violent act. But when there's an actual violent act, it's not covered. Two of the three networks didn't even cover the story. And then all of the mainstream media never reported the connection between Antifa and the attack. Not only that, they will frame, as Dana said, conservatives like they did Palin.

Remember the Aurora, Colorado, shooting? ABC's Brian Ross went right to it and said it was a tea party supporter, they actually got his name wrong and it wasn't that guy. But on the hand you got eco-terrorist, Black Lives Matter writers, you have Bernie bro shooters, you have Antifa, you have WTO, anarchists, you have all these people running around committing violent acts and they are never treated in the same way. They're always excused as social justice crusaders or victims of capitalism.

They're never treated the way the right-wing violent people are. Permission to make a social experiment suggestion?

GUTFELD: Oh, my God, I'm scared.

WATTERS: Put a MAGA hat on and walked down to Greenwich Village, do a few laps around the block. Put a Obama hope and change t-shirt on, go down to the Florida panhandle -- go to the Florida panhandle, see who is verbally and physically assaulted and seem who's not, I think we know what the answer is.

GUTFELD: I'm going to put on my Marianne Williamson shirt and just go to Palm Beach.

GUTFELD: You know, Dagen, to Jesse's point, there's something weird about how righteous violence is romanticized in -- I would say in the entertainment industry, in academia, because the weather underground became -- Billy Ayers became a professor. The SLA was -- Charles Manson was romanticized. They put the Boston bomber on the front cover of Rolling Stone. So it's kind of like -- we don't romanticize our crazies.

MCDOWELL: No --

GUTFELD: They do.

MCDOWELL: And there is the justification of violence over and over again in this crazy political day and age by the left-wing nuts. In the sense -- and what bothers me is it's the same thing that rape victims have heard for decades and decades that you brought this on yourself.

WATTERS: Yeah, they did that with --

MCDOWELL: You asked for it, and we need to fight back and so we will attack you. I just want to know what is acceptable to the left? Is it tire irons? Is it punching somebody in the face? Is it concussions? Is it rape? Is it murder? Because I'll tell you with this Antifa guy, it would be a 24 hours, seven days a week news cycle of sneering, snorting, and screaming to the high heavens about how conservatives called this about how this is the fault of the Fox News Channel. We all know that's exactly where it would go.

CAFARO: Violence is unacceptable no matter who does it, end of story.

GUTFELD: Unless it's a cage match.

CAFARO: Then you get paid.

GUTFELD: Then you get paid. It looks like the Sleepy Joe nickname is getting under Biden's skin. What he's ready to do to prove he's tougher than Trump. That's next.

CAFARO: The fight for 2020 may be turning physical after threatening to brawl with then candidate Trump, Joe Biden is now challenging the president to new contest to prove he's not just Sleepy Joe, like Trump always says.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Really?

JOE BIDEN, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: I'm used to bullies. I know it will be an ugly campaign. I know it will be not an honorable campaign it will run, but I'm not backing down at all from him.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But what do you do? You make it to the general and you're on the debate stage. He's lying. He saying we're doing great. That's his brand. We're stronger than ever. He starts making fun of your age, your mental state, starts going after you. I mean --

BIDEN: I'd say come on, Donald. Come on, man. How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal? You know, I mean, jokingly. You know, come on. Run with me, man.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAFARO: Wow. OK. So who's ready to run and, or do push-ups with Joe Biden? Greg, I'm nominating you, my friend, to actually go and -- I don't know if it's going to be moderate or judged the 2020 debate push-up challenge between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Do you accept?

GUTFELD: I'm worried. I mean, is it push-ups or pushing up the daisies?

CAFARO: Ouch, man.

GUTFELD: The party -- no, I'm not. I want a competitive race. The Dems need to come to Jesus moment. You can hate Trump all you want, but if this is your nominee, you're going to get four more years of Trump. Maybe that's what they want because the situation is too good for the Trump administration to beat. But I just look at them and I just don't see -- I mean, the energy. It's like -- he's just like a guy who woke up from a nap.

CAFARO: So you think he's Sleepy Joe? You think he's Sleepy Joe?

GUTFELD: Yeah. It was probably was the best --

PERINO: And it feels and sounds like yesterday.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: And I don't think it's in his age. You know, we're living in a time of -- I'm going to make a sport analogy, OK?

WATTERS: Go ahead.

PERINO: Roger Federer and Aaron Rodgers, like people who are way past would normally be considered acceptable age range for you to retire. Everybody -- like we work with people in their 70's that are kicking rear ends, so I don't think --

GUTFELD: Watch your mouth.

CAFARO: Hey, there.

PERINO: But there is something about his political tactic --

CAFARO: Right.

PERINO: -- or feel old.

CAFARO: Well, speaking of this -- speaking of sounding like yesterday and feeling old, take a listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I give people the option. If you like your healthcare plan -- your employer-based plan, you can keep it. You get full coverage and you can stay with your plan if you like it. You can stay with your employer-based planner or you can move on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAFARO: OK, look, so I've spent 20 years in health policy, and so when I hear this stuff about the ACA, which I think we don't need to get rid off, this is not an ACA conversation, but it's like nails on a chalkboard because we've heard this before. Dagen, how do you think this is going to play amongst -- not only the primary candidates that Joe Biden is facing off against, but -- I mean, do you think this is obviously going to come up again if he faces Trump in 2020?

MCDOWELL: Well, he's borrowing a line that was not true. He's borrowing a line from President Obama --

GUTFELD: Steal the right lines.

MCDOWELL: Right.

GUTFELD: He's a plagiarist.

MCDOWELL: You're highlighting the fact that your public option in keeping the Affordable Care Act in place is going to be a failure, and it doesn't let you keep your health insurance. It actually will lead to the demise of the private insurance market. But let's not get into policy discussions. Let's talk about -- well, that comment about the push-ups, it just made me think about what do these men look like without their shirts on. And you know what --

CAFARO: Do you have to bring that up?

MCDOWELL: Listen, vice president, you could get a lot of work done on your face, but you're going to have to get some cool sculpting done on the middle.

MCDOWELL: You know what?

CAFARO: Who's sculpt is much more --

MCDOWELL: Botox does not get rid of love handles. Just don't. Fox News alert.

CAFARO: Well, you know, that's a good Fox News alert --

CAFARO: Thanks for the --

WATTERS: Are you rejecting the Fox News alert?

CAFARO: I don't know about that. Here's a real good one, though. Maybe this isn't a Fox News alert. This is definitely not breaking news because, guess what, Joe Biden, we've seen him --

CAFARO: Oh, no. I take it back. I take it back. But, you know, Joe Biden is going down in the polls.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Yes.

CAFARO: He is under 30 percent now.

GUTFELD: And Marianne Williamson going up.

CAFARO: Marianne Williamson, she is now a 2 percent. It's a whopping 2 percent.

GUTFELD: Doubled quarry.

PERINO: After she's on Dave Rubin, she'll be out like 14 percent.

CAFARO: So, Jesse, what do you what do you make of this. I mean who do you think if Joe Biden continues to go down like a lead balloon, I would refuse to say he goes down like a Led Zeppelin, but if he goes down like a lead balloon, who takes his place, because it isn't Bernie either. The Bernie bros aren't coming to the table.

WATTERS: Kamala or Warren are right there, ready to take the mantle. He's lost I think about half is lead since he announced; it went from 24 to 12 now. So, he's falling fast, and it was because you saw him on the debate stage. He couldn't respond to it telegraphed roundhouse by Kamala. Everybody saw it coming and he said, oh! My time's up. I'm sorry.

Just like what you saw there on MSNBC. I only saw this on paper and when I watched him that retort that was awful. I wanted to run not with them but away from him because that was so awkward. It's clearly, Donald Trump has gotten under his very taut smooth newly finished skin, I would say, because he's now overcompensating with this push up stuff, he probably could do more pushups than President to be honest.

CAFARO: This 2020 cycle just makes me want to leave Planet Earth. But you know what, speaking of the mystery around Area 51 has kept Americans speculating for decades. Now over a million people say, they are ready to storm Area 51 to find out aliens are really being held there. Stick around. That's next on THE FIVE.

MCDOWELL: For decades, conspiracy theorists have accused the Government of engaging in a massive cover up to hide the truth about aliens at Area 51.

Now more than a million people say, they are ready to storm the top-secret site to find out what's really going on. The viral Facebook event claims that if enough people show up, the military will not be able to stop them from getting inside. It's scheduled for September. Jesse asked in the commercial break the exact date, so it's September the 20th. Jesse from 3 AM to 6 AM Pacific Time. The Air Force is telling people to stay away saying they will defend the base if necessary. You're a joiner.

WATTERS: Well, I'll tell you why, I want to know the date. I consider myself a kook anthropologist. I have studied druggies in the wild, nudists in their natural habitat. Communists, anarchist, pretty much everybody.

CAFARO: That makes you a legit culturally--

WATTERS: Yes, I really am. And so, these people need to be seen which is why Watters World cameras will be there on September 20th to capture all the action, all the kooks will be coming out of the woodwork.

I am surprised, Trump has not slipped up about Area 51 yet. The man cannot keep a secret. I don't even think they probably told him about Area 51, because he'll just like let it go at a rally or something like that. But if he has kept the secret, I'm very proud.

MCDOWELL: Dana.

GUTFELD: You believe these little green guys, that's all. Just sitting there in a little skinny neck, big heads.

WATTERS: Like Adam Schiff.

GUTFELD: Anyway, great people.

WATTERS: He promised to buy all of our--

GUTFELD: You could eat them, they taste delicious. It's sad they're so smart, but I hadn't eaten one of them.

MCDOWELL: Go back to your own planet.

GUTFELD: Yes. We're building a wall. Here's my point. Can I make a point? What are these people going to do when they show up wearing their lacrosse helmet? You know with their soccer shin guards, brandishing a metal broom when they come up to a dude with a military ID brandishing an AR-1510. I don't think you're going to be crossing this line. I think that little - your outfit is not going to work.

MCDOWELL: Dana, is it a joke or not a joke?

PERINO: There was some guy who put that apparently - put the original Facebook post up like let's go do this on September 20th. And he says, he was joking. Problem is you know no one has a sense of humor anymore.

GUTFELD: That is true.

PERINO: So, everyone thought it was serious and now he's actually saying look, you guys I was kidding, but it could get a life of its own, because people don't have anything enough to do.

GUTFELD: Yes. This is a great time to be alive that you can actually take a few days off and go storm some kind of folklore like we had a great economy, we have peace. This is our problem.

MCDOWELL: Yes. Meantime, the Kardashian's sisters, oh! God, Coachella is big (ph) and then Burning Man, it's kind of Halloween. So, what do we wear at Area 51? But I want to just quickly show this because this has generated - this posting on Facebook has generated a lot of memes and this one made me laugh out loud. What are we really going to find when we get to Area 51? It's a Dollar General.

CAFARO: It's a Dollar General.

MCDOWELL: So that's I guess some rural Southern chamber, because that made me laugh. Capri.

CAFARO: We've got plenty of Dollar Generals as well all over the state of Ohio. But look, I kind of want to go. I myself am curious because I do want to see like the clientele that shows up, are they serious? Will you actually have you know astrophysicists? Will Brian May show up, because he's an astrophysicist. I want to see whether or not there are aliens here.

I mean what are we going to get. But apparently, this is the other thing to be sort of serious, but it's actually kind of ridiculous now. They're actually talking about, if these 400,000 people show up, the government is actually going to invest resources in basically exactly what you're talking about dudes with AR-15s to fight off the crazy. So, how many tax dollars are actually going to be spent to protect little green men with pencil. That's like Adam Schiff.

GUTFELD: But you know there's only three people who are going to show up because none of these guys are going to afford a bus ticket to get there. Just watch the Joe Rogan interview with Bob Lazar. That's all you have to do. Interesting.

WATTERS: I do have a prediction. I did a Watters World package at an alien UFO abductee conference and we pulled the audience who they'd vote for Hillary or Trump, nine out of 10 are Trump supporters.

MCDOWELL: And you know why, because he's going to spill all the secrets. That's why.

PERINO: Declassify it all day. We did skip all the FISA applications. Let's see Area 51 documents.

MCDOWELL: We did find out in 2017, the Pentagon finally confirmed the existence of that $22 million program to analyze basically look into UFOs.

PERINO: And what a waste of money.

WATTERS: 22 million. That's it.

MCDOWELL: Or is it?

GUTFELD: We're the only people here. Let's face it, we would have found out a long time ago. You know that, the aliens are super stupid like, they're like our version of like salamanders, but whatever they did--

PERINO: Snail (ph).

GUTFELD: Snail (ph), they can't do anything. We're the only people here, it's pretty cool. It's our place.

MCDOWELL: Just sure it's nobody else's.

GUTFELD: It's ours.

CAFARO: It's Watters World.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: That's right.

GUTFELD: We're just living in it.

CAFARO: We're just living in it.

WATTERS: We accept aliens in Watters World.

MCDOWELL: I don't.

WATTERS: Those are the aliens we like.

PERINO: Just one.

WATTERS: Yes, Dagen, what are you doing.

MCDOWELL: I just--

WATTERS: You're butchering it, Dagen.

MCDOWELL: I really, really just screwed up. An airplane passenger caught using his bare feet to swipe a touchscreen TV. That and more in Fastest 7. Up next.

WATTERS: It's 80's TV Theme Music Week. Welcome back. Time for the Fastest 7. First up, so this first video, we're going to show firing up the entire country. We've shown you some examples of disgusting things people do on planes but warning this one probably takes the cake.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WATTERS: Look at him just swipe through with his nasty toes. Something tells me this guy is probably regretting doing this, because over 7 million people have seen this online. But we don't know his identity Greg. We just know his feet.

GUTFELD: I know those feet anywhere, it's obviously Kilmeade. It's disgusting. It makes me sick, but this behavior reflects kind of that an easing of standards regarding all public behavior. It's not just on planes. People have just gotten sloppy. We've had two decades of saggy jeans. You know who is going to clean that screen. It's what I want to know.

MCDOWELL: PURELL.

WATTERS: Yes. So, the next time you go there and - what do you watch on the plane Dana, probably like documentaries.

PERINO: I read.

WATTERS: Now your feet.

GUTFELD: I read.

WATTERS: You don't have that problem; you never touched the screen.

GUTFELD: She reads with her feet.

PERINO: You know what, I think that there should be a penalty for this. I would ban him from air travel for five years.

WATTERS: That is harsh, and I like it.

PERINO: I think that airline should do it.

GUTFELD: Point out, he does have arms. This isn't like we're not picking on somebody who's like you know.

CAFARO: Thank you for clarifying that.

WATTERS: Thank you, Greg. Inspector Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: But some people are very talented with their toes, they can pick up things, they can dial. My cousin's pretty swift footed--

MCDOWELL: Peel a banana.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Those are videos of your cousin, right.

WATTERS: That's not my cousin.

CAFARO: I just hope this isn't JetBlue Mint, because that would just kill me. I love the JetBlue Mint and if this is happening there--

GUTFELD: Somebody flies first class.

CAFARO: JetBlue Mint is not really first class, it's kind of first class, you can only get it on certain planes.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's pretty nice.

CAFARO: It's pretty - it's very affordable for what it is.

GUTFELD: If you like commercial that is.

CAFARO: This is like - hey you said it, I didn't.

GUTFELD: Like private.

WATTERS: Dagen, are you getting a kick out of this.

MCDOWELL: No, I hate feet. This is the one thing that disgusts me more--

GUTFELD: Worst part of human body.

MCDOWELL: And men's feet. Men's feet with the hair on their toes--

GUTFELD: Sexist.

MCDOWELL: And they stick their feet through the - oh! I know on the armrest and you look down and you see some--

GUTFELD: That is like - you were talking about righteous violence and whether it should be in society, when you see somebody foot come up from - you have a right to cut off his foot.

WATTERS: OK.

MCDOWELL: I have turned around and said, do you mind if I shave the hair off this.

WATTERS: All right. Greg will allow foot violence on airplanes. Up next, a new high-tech trend gaining popularity, but would you try it. Thousands of people in Sweden getting tiny microchips implanted in their skin. So, instead of carrying around cash, or credit cards, they just swipe their hand. They pay for groceries or something like that and they can also monitor your health. And you know you could swipe into work that way. Greg, would you try it?

GUTFELD: OK. There is something - you have to weigh the costs and the benefits. If this chip modulates your high blood pressure or your cognition and improved your cognition. If it has a health benefit, sure. But if it's for convenience or you can just get into something faster, you're an idiot. You don't put some into your skin just so your ATM works faster.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: You can get a ring. You can get a piercing--

WATTERS: I like that idea, a ring.

GUTFELD: Yes. A ring.

WATTERS: So, we don't have to get the implant.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: That's a good idea, Greg.

PERINO: It's not like a pacemaker.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

PERINO: Pacemaker actually helps you survive.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

PERINO: But also, they should just do like eye scan recognition. I would just do that.

WATTERS: Like at the airport.

PERINO: Like clear.

WATTERS: But Greg, you know if you have a ring on, that could be stolen. But if it's in your skin, thieves can't get that.

GUTFELD: They'll cut off your finger. Have you thought this through, man?

WATTERS: Jesus, where do you live?

CAFARO: I watched just as much longer rest of you as apparently you do, because I think there is definitely an episode about this. Loo, we are not barnyard animals that have an RFID chip in our ear. OK.

WATTERS: Speak for yourself.

CAFARO: I am speaking for myself.

WATTERS: I would do it.

CAFARO: There is no way, I'd do this.

WATTERS: Of course, I'd do it. What do you say you go to concerts? You know and you know--

CAFARO: Clear for that.

WATTERS: Easy pass, you're fine.

MCDOWELL: We're actually having a debate about a type of implant that useful that has a function when in fact many people just get them for cosmetic purposes. You watch Law and Order SVU, I watch Botch. Just make sure you go to good surgeon.

GUTFELD: People do, they're injecting poison into their face.

WATTERS: That's true.

MCDOWELL: Not just your face.

GUTFELD: It just comes out of my face.

MCDOWELL: No, armpits, and stop sweating.

GUTFELD: I'm totally for that.

WATTERS: OK. This is getting weird. And finally, a fascinating new study shows that just so much times have changed when it comes to how you meet that special someone. Listen to this. So, in 1940, about 80 percent of couples met through family, friends or in school. But today things are a lot different. 66 percent are meeting online or at bars. I think bars is good, but online.

GUTFELD: All right. What does this do to men and women. It reduces the friend relative vector, so you lose the vouching system. In the old days, Dana could say to Dagen, I know Greg is not as tall as what you're used to, but he's adorable. So, that's gone. Online dating, it's a cold world. It relies on stats. Right. So, it forces people to lie in order to compete with the top percent of the biologically superior people.

Like the really attractive people who are going to go to corner of the market on everybody and so that leaves out all the normal Joes and Josephine's who don't have chiseled abs or six foot two. Don't have model - so, what happens to the people like me who have to rely on humor and personality to find a mate. We get left out.

WATTERS: And you know you could wind up with the friend voucher with some guy that moves the monitor with his toes.

PERINO: We need RFID chip on those people.

WATTERS: Track him. He's boarding.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Travel with somebody you meet that you really like--

WATTERS: What are you going to watch. Did that surprise you?

CAFARO: No, it doesn't surprise me at all. But I mean like you talk about the vouching system though, I think that now when you have - this is how people vouch and I've never done anything in the online stuff because frankly I've been in the public eye for way too long. But when you have - you look like these people who are Facebook friend that's in common and somehow that's like vouching for it. But you know stick to the old- fashioned method people. That's what I'd say.

MCDOWELL: You know what happens to people like you?

GUTFELD: What?

MCDOWELL: You're the second husband, because you marry the first guy and he's good looking, but he's a total dolt and he's chamber (ph).

WATTERS: Wait, she just called you not good looking.

GUTFELD: I'm used to it.

MCDOWELL: No, you were talking about the abs and like being six five.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: You're smart and you're funny and ultimately that's what gets to women.

WATTERS: People like you.

PERINO: And loyal and committed and dedicated, you would make a great husband.

GUTFELD: Have you seen my wife.

WATTERS: Yes, it's true. Literally, she's a lot taller.

PERINO: Way up.

WATTERS: One More Thing is up next.

PERINO: And it's time for now - what is it? It's time now for One More Thing. So, all day long, I didn't have One More Thing and I was very frustrated, and I kept saying things, I am like no, I saw that yesterday and I didn't like anything until I got this walrus ab workout video. Check this out. He and his trainer, they're just doing a bunch of ab workouts and I thought you know Greg being formerly the editor of Men's Health magazine might want to weigh in.

GUTFELD: Terrible form.

PERINO: Six inches of blubber on a walrus.

WATTERS: That's the first husband, right Dagen.

MCDOWELL: And the third.

PERINO: Anyway, it's a cute video. There you go. All right Greg.

GUTFELD: All right. You don't even have to play my animals are great, I think it's running out of time. Look what I got; this isn't as good. It's an eel. Eels are cool because they're really green, because they generate electricity. That eels are opportunistic and they're carnivorous and they feed on squid, much like my uncle.

PERINO: That's it.

WATTERS: Wow.

GUTFELD: Yes, I'm telling you--

PERINO: Like he's not doing anything.

GUTFELD: Tell Sean, you let me down.

PERINO: Wow.

GUTFELD: She got a walrus doing sit ups and I got that.

WATTERS: Never blame the producer.

PERINO: What did you get Jesse?

WATTERS: I have Jesse's doppelganger news. Here we go. Right. They're inspired by David Schwimmer. So, there was a robbery of a church in Queens yesterday and they released some footage of the suspect. There he is. Now, does that person look familiar to anybody.

PERINO: I think I recognize that.

WATTERS: Do you recognize that. Let's say who that - my assistant, Johnny. So, he was not here yesterday which is very suspicious. He has no alibi. So, I think someone at the 106 precincts might have to - maybe interview the guy. Yes. Not good. And are we not paying him enough that he has to rob the church. You really want to raise that badly, Johnny.

PERINO: Poor Johnny.

WATTERS: Unbelievable.

GUTFELD: That's why he did it.

CAFARO: Oh! Man.

PERINO: Capri, are you going to nail this One More Thing.

CAFARO: Probably not, because guess what you know.

WATTERS: Guess what.

CAFARO: Guess what.

WATTERS: What is this?

CAFARO: It's the magic chair of guess what. But I promise the viewers and all of you on

“The Five” that I will not do every One More Thing about music, but it's happening again today. Sorry guys and viewers and ladies and gentlemen because tonight I'm going to leave the studio and I'm going to be going with my sister to Newark, New Jersey to see the one and only Jeff Lynn's Electric Light Orchestra or ELO.

They actually had one of their biggest hit albums Out of the Blue come out in October of 1977.

GUTFELD: Got it. Perfect.

CAFARO: So, I was actually born a month later. So, now you guys know - all know how old I am. I've seen them every year since 2016. There I am at Radio City Music Hall in 2016. I saw them get inducted in 2017 into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. There I am freaking out. So, I'm in 2018 at Madison Square Garden.

PERINO: We got it.

CAFARO: And now, I'm going to - so, Jeff Lynn if you're watching I'll be in the second row. PERINO: Dagen.

MCDOWELL: So, I see your walrus and your jellyfish, and I raise you, I mean I barrel jellyfish. I raise your eel. Take a look at this. These are rarely seen coming face-to-face with humans. These were two divers, a cinematographer and a biologist who photographed this swimming off the coast of England. They swarm in warmer summers when there are a large plankton bloom. These things are gigantic. They're over 90 percent water. I would gladly sit next to one of those rather than a man in flip flops on a plane.

PERINO: With his hairy feet.

MCDOWELL: Yes.

PERINO: Would you like me to shave. Dagen, you're hilarious. And Capri, amazing. Greg and Jesse, how could you ever miss an episode of “The Five.” Always DVR us and then you can watch Special Report. That's up next. Hey Bret.

