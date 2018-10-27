Democrats, media blame Trump for inciting mail bomb attack

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 26, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Pam Bondi, Juan Williams, Ed Henry, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

This is a Fox News alert, the nation breathe a sigh of relief tonight as authorities say the suspected mail bomber has been caught, 56-years-old, Casar Sayoc of Aventura, Florida, has been arrested and charged with five federal crimes for sending mail bombs to prominent Democratic politicians and donors. He faces up to 58 years in prison. Chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge, she's standing by with the latest. Catherine?

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, FOX NEWS: Well, Dana, senior justice department officials held a news conference a short time ago here in Washington, the attorney general said political violence of any forms is in conflict with the Democratic process.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: This is utterly unacceptable. Political violence or the threat of violence is antithetical to our vigorous system of self- government. It is a threat to that respect for law and process that allows our people to accept legislation, elections, court rulings, which with they do not agree. This is the central feature of our system of government. You advocate for your belief enthusiastically, but we peacefully and lawfully comply with the results.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HERRIDGE: Federal investigators seized the suspects van covering it with a blue tarp earlier today concealing pro-Trump stickers. Sayoc's social media account also praising Republicans, slamming Democrats, and showcasing videos of himself appearing at Trump rallies. The attorney general was pressed on why Sayoc single out Democrats and at least one powerful party donor.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: Why was he targeting Democrats?

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know. Other than what you might normally expect. He may have been a part -- appears to be part of some -- but that will be determined by the facts as the case goes forward. I'm not able to comment on that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HERRIDGE: The break in the case came when an FBI lab identified a latent fingerprint on one of the suspicious package envelopes addressed to Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Two additional pieces of DNA evidence from other packages matched Sayoc who was already in the law enforcement database because of his past criminal activity.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: This is phenomenal work with the greatest pressure, under an incredibly tight time frame. The work of the men and women of law enforcement here and the work that was done over the last week is something that should make every American proud and grateful. And it's too early at this stage for us to be discussing motivation in this particular case.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HERRIDGE: And the FBI director, Christopher Wray, also asked the public to keep their eyes and ears open because he indicated they're trying to still determine whether they have all the packages or whether others may be in the system, Dana.

PERINO: Catherine, I just may have a question. Christopher Wray, the FBI director, said like three times that these were not hoax devices.

HERRIDGE: That's correct.

PERINO: . they're doing more diagnostics and forensics, so does that mean if they find out more about these devices that they could increase the charges?

HERRIDGE: Right. That's a great question. They're trying to determine still whether he intended to construct viable devices that would explode at any path along the postal chain or at the delivery point. Remember, he said there was a cell phone on them that can often be used as a timer as a method of detonation. If they were to find that he had tried to do that but had failed because he lacked the expertise, this could then be an aggravating factor in any future prosecution.

PERINO: We're going to take it around the table. Ed Henry, you have a question for Catherine?

ED HENRY, GUEST CO-HOST: Catherine, good to see you. I wonder, we've heard a lot about DNA evidence and this seems like a pretty quick turnaround. Obviously, there appear to be the forever stamp which was self-adhesive, but there was talk in your reporting about may be saliva. I don't know if that's from the back of the envelope. What do we know about the evidence?

HERRIDGE: What we know about the evidence I think is really two-fold. One is that there was a tremendous wealth of evidence because the bombs did not explode. But secondly, and I think more importantly from the FBI director that they did quickly recover a latent fingerprint on the envelope that carried the pipe bomb that was going to the Democratic congresswoman, Maxine Waters, and then they were able to extract DNA from other suspect devices. So they had three data points. They all aligned with Cesar Sayoc, and then they had his prints in the database because he had a pretty extensive criminal history and was known to law enforcement. So I don't know at this point whether the DNA was link from saliva or it may have been a fiber such as -- or a hair that was attached to that black electricians tape. Remember, I was reporting that yesterday? That's like a magnet for DNA evidence.

PERINO: Juan?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Catherine, so I'm so curious about his criminal background and history. What I've read in the accounts today over the wire services is that he was arrested several times for things like -- allegedly, stealing a suit from a store and the like. But we don't see any evidence of political violence previously, do we?

HERRIDGE: What we're able to find in our research today, Juan, is that there was a bomb threat. I believe the date was 2002. I do not have a lot more granularity and texture of whether that bomb threat related to a political idea or motivation. But Director Wray said that they hope in the coming days to have more information about what the motivation was, whether it was political, and even more importantly, whether he was acting alone or he helped from others who are unaware of what he was planning with the packages.

PERINO: That's a good point. Pam?

PAM BONDI, GUEST CO-HOST: And Catherine, that's what I was going to ask you that he -- these were so many bombs set pretty much simultaneously, so they haven't told us anything yet about whether he was acting alone or whether he had an accomplice.

HERRIDGE: I was trying to ask at the news conference, but I never got my question in for some reason, about the level of premeditation, right? Because when you're talking about over a dozen devices, that takes a significant period of time for an individual, was he doing them just in his van or was he doing them at his mother's home? We don't quite understand the relationship he has with his mother in South Florida, but we were given the impression that he was spending a lot of time in that van. Not quite homeless, but getting so close to the edge of that. From my experience, 12 devices take a significant period of time because you've got cut all the pipes, assemble them with the explosive powder, and then he's got to go to the physical process of addressing all of them and then delivering them. So, it would have been nice to have that question get in about premeditation because they can tell you whether for months he'd been planning this, so maybe he was simply a lone actor, or whether it was in a very short time frame indicating that others may have helped support him.

PERINO: All right. Catherine, thank you so much.

HERRIDGE: You're welcome.

PERINO: We're going to leave it there with you. President Trump just spoke on the south lawn. We have that tape for you. We can play it for you now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Did not. I did not see my face on the van. I don't know. I heard he was a person that preferred me over others, but I did not see that.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: No, not at all. No, I mean, not at all. No, that's -- there's no flame. There's no anything. If you look at what happened to Steve Scalise, that was from a supporter of a different party. You look at what happened -- these incidents that was supported from others. I'm just really proud of law enforcement. I think they did an incredible job. And I will see you in North Carolina.

(CROSSTALK)

(INAUDIBLE)

TRUMP: If they wanted me to. But I think we've probably pass. Well, I think I've been toned down if you want to know the truth. I can really tone it up because, as you know, the media has been extremely unfair to me and to the Republican Party. I think the media has been very, very unfair in terms of the Republican Party and the way it's been governed. And they understand that. They write articles about that. Many of them admit that. But the media has been unbelievably unfair to Republicans, conservatives, and certainly to me. But, with all of that being said, we're winning, so I like that. Thank you very much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right. We haven't had a chance to hear from Greg. I'll turn it over to you.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Yeah. Well, I know we'll be talking about the political ramifications at the B-block, but it's hard when you play that clip not to just, kind of, like respond to what he is saying -- well, let's first talk about the bumper stickers for once. I have a rule and it's like cats, you know. If you have a few cats, that's Ok. But if you have 60 cats, it's a problem. Anybody who's got that many bumper stickers, they're not hiding, right? They're not hiding. I don't care what side of the political spectrum you are, it's a good barometer, right? If you see somebody with a lot of crazy bumper stickers, they're probably crazy.

And also -- I mean, 14 -- he was arrested for a bomb threat 14 years before Trump became president. So clearly this guy had a screw loose before he ever discovered the red hat. So I think that there's a lot -- he has a paper trail and a criminal trail that clearly shows this guy was a -- just a bad egg or hombre as President Trump likes to say.

HENRY: And given the scope of how many bombs in many states that work, you can't stress enough what a great job the FBI did. And I mentioned that because there's seems like -- almost like a collective sigh of relief from the attorney general and the FBI director. When you think about the year both of them had.

PERINO: Yeah, they needed a win.

HENRY: Yeah. Christopher Wray since day one has been under fire from the president. He's been trying to clean up the mess from James Comey and Andrew McCabe. And as many at this network have said for a long time, we haven't been critical of the men and women who put their lives on the line every day at the FBI to protect us. It's been about the leadership that went partisan in some cases. And, I think, let's not forget in your own state, Parkland.

PERINO: Yes.

HENRY: . with the shooter, they were signs that the FBI missed as well. So they've had a brutal several months. And in this case, they came together and clearly busted their butts and got to the bottom of this very quickly.

BONDI: Kirstjen Nielsen, and homeland security, the postal, secret service, everybody just work together it appeared in such a great way and move so fast. You know, a point that you made, I've seen in my career, people who make bombs usually have a history, an escalating pattern of violence. So it does not surprise me that he had this in his past.

GUTFELD: Do you know what's funny is that -- I keep going back to this, how easy it is to paralyze and create fear in a country. All you need is postage. All you need is pipe and one person. There's 330 million people, this is -- I think you have to be really thankful that something like this is rare.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: . because -- you know, anybody can do this. And by the way, you know, we have to admit that there will be copycats because there's always is.

WILLIAMS: You know, when we were talking about law enforcement, what struck me was how appropriate Jeff Sessions was in his comments today because I don't think he played any games. I don't know if he expects to be gone shortly after the midterms. But he said this is clearly a partisan act and he said, you know, we have -- had to go after this, and it should not be and this is not the way that we should conduct ourselves as Americans given our political history.

PERINO: He's also as impressive the new technology that are available for them to be able to track this down so quickly.

GUTFELD: But I don't think it's a surprise that Sessions would say that because Republicans -- they're about process and process has no political influence. They don't care if the murderer is a Republican or a Democrat. It's a murderer. So he's up there and they're asking but he goes, yeah, he's a partisan, but I don't care about that. The guy is a bomber. He should fry.

WILLIAMS: Check out what they're saying about the caravan and other things. There's the president at the very top who is very political, and I think Sessions clearly separated himself.

HENRY: Is it the other thing though that how the country.

PERINO: We've got to go.

HENRY: . was not paralyze?

GUTFELD: Yeah, that's true.

HENRY: There were multiple potential bombings and people were not scared to come out.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Just to remind you, Secretary Nielsen of the homeland security, the NYPD, FBI director, all said there could be more out there. So, if you see something, say something. Be safe. Call the authorities and they'll take care of it. All right, more developments on the breaking news on the arrest of that mail bomb scare suspect, up next.

HENRY: As details of the mail bomb scare suspect are still coming in, some Trump critics in the media are trying to blame the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: He spends most of his time at his rallies throwing verbal bombs at all the people that receive these bombs in the mail.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: There's no or any acknowledgment of ownership on his part that he's fueling these flames. He says he wants a message of unity, yet he leads rallies where his supporters still chant, lock her up, and he calls the press the enemy of the people, of course this is going to happen.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Of course the president didn't direct this. He's not, technically, responsible for this. But he is responsible for -- not just allowing the chants CNN sucks at his rallies, but stoking it, making clear that he likes it. And all you need is one, forgive me, crackpot, and looks like one may have emerged.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: Well, former President Barack Obama speaking just a few moments ago at a rally in Milwaukee, he did not specifically mention this incident or President Trump, but did talk about civility. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: I'm hoping you think it's wrong to hear people spend years, months, vilifying people, questioning their patriotism, calling them enemies of the people. And then, suddenly, you're concerned about civility. We can have disagreements. But there has to be a certain code, there has to be certain rules in terms of how we treat each other and operate in the public sphere.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: Well, that seems interesting since it was just a week or so ago said that Hillary Clinton said there shouldn't be civility, basically, right now, Pam. And it's rich because Maxine Waters is among the critics, and she said in the last 24 hours that the president is promoting violence when -- as I remember it, she was saying don't let the cabinet rest. Don't let him eat a meal at a restaurant. Let's go after them.

BONDI: Go after supporters of President Trump and that's exactly what happened to me. You know, I was.

HENRY: Movie theater.

BONDI: . at a movie theater, and it was the Maxine Waters' rhetoric. These people were verbatim repeating the Maxine Waters' talking points, screaming in my face, stopping me. Then after it happened to me, after it happened to Sarah Sanders, after it happened to Kirstjen Nielsen, she doubled down, she said it again. And now for Maxine Waters to continue and blame it on the president is disgraceful. The first thing President Trump did was come out and condemn these actions.

WILLIAMS: Oh, come on. You know what, this is unbelievable. Even in the middle of the night, last night, President Trump is tweeting out that the press is the one to blame. That's unbelievable. But here's the thing.

BONDI: And you think he's to blame?

WILLIAMS: What?

BONDI: The president is not to blame.

WILLIAMS: No, I'm about to say, I don't think the president can be directly blamed, but you can't ignore his rhetoric. I'm amazed to hear people who earlier in the week were talking like this is a false flag operation, it's really the Democrats. I'm talking about prominent Republican voices. And Coulter, Rush Limbaugh, Michael Savage going on in this way, and that is, oh, don't pay attention to the presidents rhetoric, even though he says Hillary Clinton is evil, the 2nd amendment people, the gun folks can take care of Hillary. Barack Obama was tapping me. He's a liar. All of this horrible stuff, we're not accustomed to it in American life. Dana worked in the White House. Ed, you've covered several presidents. You understand that this kind of rhetoric from the president is different than anyone else in the world speaking. He has made.

GUTFELD: Can I add to that?

WILLIAMS: . of demeaning and dehumanizing his political.

HENRY: Juan, you had a Cairo on CNN yesterday, saying the president will not take responsibility for essentially inciting a bomber. There's no evidence that he incited anyone, Greg.

WILLIAMS: Oh, no, what about that van, Ed?

HENRY: It that incited?

WILLIAMS: Oh, I think it's clear that his passions were aimed specifically at the targets of Trump's rhetoric.

HENRY: All right. Let Greg in.

GUTFELD: It's very hard to take lectures from Democrats about civility. Let's take the long view back, OK? Let's look at decades. Let's look at the last few years which have been -- when you call the president Hitler, you call him racist, you say he's clinically insane, morally unfit. That's just two years. Within two years. But who's been stoking anger for decades? Who's claimed that the political is personal? Meaning they can invade your life? I don't want lectures from people who pardon the FALN, a terrorist group, who justified the murder of police officers who allowed them to flea -- killers to flee. They've said nothing about assassination theater in Central Park. They've said nothing about the assassination, revenge fantasy, the New York Times. They've said nothing about Kathy Griffin. They've said nothing about Johnny Depp, Madonna, Snoop Dogg. What else did they do? They fund raise with Bill Ayers. He was an actual terrorist. He's co-terrorists blew themselves up. I don't want lectures from this people about civility. They can shove it up there their tush. I'm sorry if that's heated rhetoric.

WILLIAMS: It is heated rhetoric.

GUTFELD: Shoved it up your tush? No, I thought that was very civil. Tush was a better word than the word I wanted to use. I wrote a book.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Wait, wait, wait. I wrote a book called, Joy of Hate, five years ago, where I talked about this phenomenon of demonization by activists and politicians. I warn this would happen. I wrote 13 chapters on this. We've talked about this on this show. So, I can't take a lecture from people who ignored me about this concern.

WILLIAMS: I'm just saying that if you look at Charlottesville.

GUTFELD: I know. Those are the ones you always bring up, Juan.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I always bring that up because I think that's the reality as oppose.

GUTFELD: In your filtered worldview.

WILLIAMS: Oh, somebody interrupted me. Somebody said you should confront officials. Somebody is saying.

(CROSSTALK)

BONDI: You're not condemning what Maxine Waters said and did, and then said it again and again?

WILLIAMS: Let me just tell you something, we were out in -- we were in Dallas earlier this week. A guy comes up to me, big Trump guy, right? He wants an autograph and a picture. What does he say to me? He says I'm one of your trolls. I'm attacking you and your new book and all these stuffs, and then call me a vile name and then asked for a selfie. This is not normal behavior.

HENRY: That's awful.

GUTFELD: To be fair, that was Kilmeade.

(LAUGHTER)

HENRY: But that doesn't mean the president is inciting people, Dana. It doesn't.

PERINO: I was starting going back to June 2015 when this campaign got started, I was super uncomfortable with the rhetoric, always have been. A lot of people said to me that one of the reason that President Bush's approval rating were not what they could have been is because I didn't fight back hard enough with language that would have been tougher. And it just wasn't in my nature. It is just not how I'm doing. Everybody running for office right now could admit and they do admit that the rhetoric is too heated. So everyone has a personal responsibility. Civility is a choice. Every time you open your mouth, you can decide what you want to say.

GUTFELD: But, Dana, you can't be lectured by them about civility. You know what I mean.

PERINO: I mean, no, I don't.

GUTFELD: You know how the left has treated conservatives.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: What they've said about women, conservative women?

PERINO: Well, that's a whole list. Like we can go on -- this show would never end if we talk about -- if we point by point, when you say that, and then he said that, and she said that, it would never end. Last week there's a poll, NBC said 90 percent of people in America agree that we are too divided right now. If 90 percent of us agree on that, we should be able to actually decide to do something about it.

(CROSSTALK)

HENRY: We've just got some new video of the suspect down in Florida. This is new video that's just coming into our newsroom. So you could obviously see him being let in. He's handcuffed, of course. And we had seen the mug shot earlier today. But this is our first video of actually seeing the suspect briefly there as he's taken further into custody. Juan, I wonder you've got Joe Biden, the former vice president, thinking about running for president. He said among other things this week that he thinks we should lower the temperature. I cover the 2012 campaign, and among other things he was speaking to a mostly black audience, I remember, and he said that Mitt Romney was going to put you all back in chains. How did that lower the temperature?

WILLIAMS: No, I think that's heated rhetoric, but it's nowhere near.

HENRY: To Greg's point, vehicle why is Joe Biden lecturing Donald Trump?

WILLIAMS: Nobody is lecturing.

HENRY: Yes, he is.

WILLIAMS: I don't think so. I think what people are saying is that we are incredibly divided as a country, and we have a president, a leader, who indulges in the kind of demeaning, dehumanizing rhetoric that is damaging to our ability to hear each other, to talk to each other. Instead, we got locked into what Greg was just doing, what about ism. You did this.

GUTFELD: You've been doing that forever. What about.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Speech is not violence. And we have to be able to separate that. We have a first amendment in this country for a reason. You might not like the rhetoric. But there are people on the fringe that might react to certain things from the left or the right, and we know that happened to Steve Scalise. Nobody says that Bernie Sanders is to blame for that.

BONDI: Exactly.

GUTFELD: Or MSNBC. You know what's interesting is somebody said, like, oh, it only takes one crackpot, right? So, are we going to change the way we are, at 330 million populations to do the favor for one crackpot? And the other point is everybody is lying about civil discourse. The people that are saying we need to tone -- they are lying. I believe you, Juan. I think you feel that way. But I don't think the Democrats -- the moment they get a chance to screw you from behind, they will. They do that politically, they will say horrible things about you during campaigns. At least Trump does it to your face. It's the most transparent insult you'll ever get. It comes from him. Isn't that healthier?

WILLIAMS: What do you think, though, about all these conspiracies because these false flag theories coming from leading.

GUTFELD: Bullish.

WILLIAMS: . conservative voice.

GUTFELD: It's foolish. It's foolish.

WILLIAMS: OK.

PERINO: All right. We agree.

GUTFELD: I disagree.

(LAUGHTER)

HENRY: You can do it agreeably. President Trump, meanwhile, considering a bold plan to stop the caravan of migrants, details on that coming up next.

WILLIAMS: They've upset Greg with that song.

GUTFELD: It's the worst song ever, and they keep using it!

WILLIAMS: You don't like it? All right.

All right. President Trump is considering signing an executive order that would stop migrants and asylum sneakers traveling in the caravan from entering the U.S. The president commented on the issue earlier today at the White House.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Well, I called up the military. We're not letting them in. They out to go back now, because we're not -- now, do we want them to apply and come in legally? Absolutely. And millions of people are right now waiting, and they've been working this process for, in some cases, ten years; and they're almost ready to come in. And then they look on television, and they see people just walking in? Not going to happen. It's not going to happen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: This caravan development comes as a new poll shows the midterms will be all about Trump. Roughly two-thirds of voters say the president will be a key factor when they cast their ballots.

Now Pam, the president today was saying, "You know, all the political talk on TV is about the bomber. Hey, what about the caravan and, hey, Republicans get out there and vote!" How should we understand what the president is saying?

BONDI: Well, president -- former President Obama was out there and didn't even mention the bomber campaigning. The midterms are happening whether you want them to or not, one. And people have got to get out there and vote.

The president's statements were completely appropriate. They've caught the guy today. And now he's moving on. And he's campaigning as hard as he can. He's going to every state. He's going to be in Florida again, North Carolina and working very hard on the midterms. At least he's addressed it. President Obama didn't even address it.

WILLIAMS: Well, I'm not sure it's in -- the president is Donald Trump, not Barack Obama at the moment. But Ed Henry --

BONDI: Thank goodness.

WILLIAMS: Ed Henry, what we see is that, in the numbers right now, this is all about Trump. And we see a high proportion. It says 64 percent of the people who say -- two-thirds of voters say they're basically voting pro-or anti-Trump. But 64 percent would say they would vote for the Democrats, to oppose or have a check on Trump; 32 percent said they would vote to support President Trump. What do you make of this?

HENRY: What I make is that he's the Republicans' best weapon in these midterms, and so it was a risk, it was a gamble by the White House to nationalize these elections. People like to vote for their local congressman or woman based on some of the local issues. When you nationalize it, it's risky.

And there was a New York Times piece a few weeks ago We still think this is going to blow up in the Republicans' face. I think the opposite is happening. I think the president's rallies have had a real impact in these battleground states.

And evidence of that was today, The Washington Post had this piece where they went to California, where there's something like eight critical House races, and the Democrats think they're going to flip five or six of them. And they interviewed all these voters who said, "Actually, we don't think the Democrats are going to win a lot of these races," and these Democratic voters are nervous that it's going to be like election 2016 redux, where they're going to be left crying, like they were on election night at Hillary Clinton's headquarters.

So these were Democrats in The Washington Post saying that Trump has gotten out there, President Trump, and has lit up his base: between Kavanaugh, the caravan, the other issues that he's focused on. And Democrats may not like it, but he has nationalized the election. Yes, he's made it about himself, for better or for worse, and it's fired up Republicans.

BONDI: And it's working.

WILLIAMS: Dana, so what the poll -- this is an NPR poll -- also showed is Democrats rank health care No. 1, climate change, the economy. But for Republicans, it's jobs, the economy, and then immigration.

PERINO: So the other -- the other aspect here is Latino voters. Interesting information out today. They don't feel like they're being addressed by Democrats, they are not just monolithic voters on one thing, on immigration. It's not motivating them to get out to vote. So Democrats are worried a little bit about that.

And the thing about the caravan is that there is -- it is visual, OK? So President Obama saying that he want to send troops to the border is the same thing as President Trump doing it. It just happens to be a week before the midterms, but the caravan is there.

It's not about the caravan, though. And I think the White House could do a better job of explaining to people it's the daily assault on the border of 640 or so average attempts a day to cross the border. So in addition to the caravan, there's all of these things happening there.

And I think that President Trump will start to try to get something with Mexico like he has with Canada, which is Canada agrees to deal with asylum- seekers in Canada. People that want to come into the United States, Canada says, "We will process them here." We should have the same thing in Mexico.

And President Trump has an opportunity with the new leader that's taking over in December or January in Mexico, he could try to do that. Because this issue is interesting for the midterms. It's not all -- it's not the No. 1 issue for everybody, but it will motivate some people.

WILLIAMS: Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes, I think it will be -- no one's going to talk about this in a few days. That's what I think.

But I think it's -- what Trump said was very important, because he mentioned the word "process." And when he explained it as a process, you could understand the idea of line cutting, that if you're in the process for ten years, trying to become a citizen and you see this, you think -- you you sense that it is unfair.

And the Democrats are anti-process, and that's why they can push these foolish ideas and then demean those against them. Because they know the Republicans will get the job done. They know they're going to protect the border. They know that the agents will be out there. So they can actually romanticize a terrible idea, knowing that the Republicans will actually fix the problem.

And it's sad, because it's not going to end well for those poor people that are -- that are marching along. They're the pawns in all of this. They're the -- left-wing activists and politicians have pushed them along, and they're not going to get in. Maybe a few of them well. They will all be turned back.

WILLIAMS: All right. Anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti could be in some very, very big trouble. We'll fill you in next on "The Five."

BONDI: Big trouble could be brewing for Michael Avenatti. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has referred the anti-Trump lawyer and his client, Julie Swetnick, for criminal investigation for potential conspiracy to provide false statements to Congress, for obstructing the investigation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

I think his 5 minutes of fame are about over, Avenatti.

GUTFELD: I don't know who's having a worse week: him or Megyn Kelly.

WILLIAMS: Wow.

GUTFELD: But you notice Avenatti, he follows a plan. He finds somebody that he perceives -- he wants to be perceived as a victim and uses that victim to catapult himself to the spotlight.

So first it was Stormy. Then it was Swetnick, who was obviously suspicious. And then he -- he challenged somebody to a fight, Donald Junior --

HENRY: Don Jr.

GUTFELD: And he said it would all go to charity. So he's always using that to get higher and higher.

How does he skate by ethics committees?

HENRY: In fact, he might need the money from a fight like that to pay the rent at his office.

BONDI: My money's on Don Jr.

HENRY: He was four months behind on his rent at his office.

GUTFELD: Yes.

HENRY: Then he says had a former partner he owes millions of dollars. He says he's going to appeal it, so that's the bad week you're talking about.

And look, this is America. Guess what? Innocent until proven guilty, as we saw for Justice Kavanaugh. And if you come up with false charges where, in the case of Julie Swetnick, the story kept changing, there might be consequences.

BONDI: And Dana, what about -- he said to TIME Magazine, which he's now denying, and there's a transcript of, that it would be better for a white male to be the Democrat presidential candidate? Do you think he's going to run.

PERINO: Yes, I'm not sure he's going to deny something that's in a transcript.

BONDI: Do you think he's making a run in 2020?

PERINO: He definitely wants to run for president, but he makes headlines for all the wrong reasons. And instead of becoming the Democrats' version of Trump, he's just a discredited carnival barker. Abd Democrats should start to distance themselves from him, because he's actually taking up a lot of time and energy. And they can't -- they have no message.

GUTFELD: I am an accredited carnival barker.

PERINO: Well, those are the best kind.

HENRY: Do you take exception to that?

PERINO: But I do think when the history book are written, what he -- what Avenatti did during the Kavanaugh hearings --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: -- was the pivot point for when people started to support Kavanaugh --

BONDI: Exactly.

PERINO: -- and believe him.

WILLIAMS: I don't want to support Kavanaugh [SIC]. I don't even know that Democrats ever embraced Kavanaugh [SIC], but I do want --

GUTFELD: You mean Avenatti.

WILLIAMS: Avenatti. But I do want to say that you're not a carnival barker. You're a Juan barker.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: You bark at me.

But I do wonder why Grassley referred this to the Justice -- it made me uncomfortable, despite all the questions we have about Avenatti, because it looks like you're going after a political opponent. The deal is settled. Kavanaugh is there.

BONDI: No.

PERINO: They went after a political opponent.

HENRY: If you mislead a Senate committee, there should be consequences. I'm not saying he did.

(CROSSTALK)

HENRY: Look at it.

WILLIAMS: I don't know. Maybe he said, "This girl said something to me," but is that misleading.

PERINO: The whole thing about Kavanaugh was that the left was saying he perjured himself --

BONDI: Exactly.

PERINO: -- and that that was punishable by the Justice Department. Avenatti lied to the Justice Committee --

WILLIAMS: I don't know that.

BONDI: And Juan -- and Juan, they're trying --

PERINO: That's why they referred it to the Justice Department.

WILLIAMS: I'm saying is it -- is it this case that he said, "Hey, this young woman says she has a case."

HENRY: Right.

WILLIAMS: And now they're sending him to the Justice Department? It seems a little --

HENRY: She provided a sworn statement and then went on NBC News and said things that were totally different. So --

BONDI: That's right. And they were trying to seek the truth. And then they had to go off on this red herring this proved to be ridiculous.

GUTFELD: We're doing "Fan Mail Friday." It's up next. It's one of the fans with the fan mail.

BONDI: "Fan Mail Friday" up next, according to Greg Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: Massage music. Massage music for "Fan Mail Friday." Low friction Fridays, as I like to call it.

All right. Facebook: "What would be one thing you could change about yourself," Dana, "but it's just too ingrained." This is from Richard T. Great question.

PERINO: I do wish I didn't have that misophonic. I have that thin -- I have super sensitive hearing and everything bothers me.

GUTFELD: Oh, really?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: There's a name for it.

PERINO: Misophonic.

GUTFELD: You would look it up, wouldn't you?

PERINO: Right. Well, somebody sent -- Ingrid sent it to me.

WILLIAMS: When you first said that, I thought you were talking about thing they always advertise on FOX. What is it? Mesothelioma?

PERINO: No, no, no. That's actually a serious disease.

GUTFELD: You're just extra-sensitive hearing.

PERINO: Yes. And it bothers me, like, when people crinkle papers or --

GUTFELD: You're like a superhero. Your hearing power -- yes.

PERINO: They should really utilize me better.

WILLIAMS: Were you in the concert in Sweden the other day?

PERINO: I would've been that person.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Ed.

HENRY: I wish I was less awesome.

GUTFELD: You know what? You're a fine fill-in for Jesse. I'll tell you that. You just -- you need to make your hair a little higher.

BONDI: And you're humble.

WILLIAMS: Yes, yes.

HENRY: This is my world.

GUTFELD: Juan.

WILLIAMS: Less anxious. You know? You know that thing about baseball players, that they say, if you think you think? Sometimes, I just overthink. I've just got to, like, cool it out.

GUTFELD: I hear you. I'm that way. Pam.

BONDI: I am a human lie detector, and it's not good, though. Because I know when someone's lying all the time. And I just --

GUTFELD: I don't believe you.

BONDI: I don't. It's bad, though. It's bad.

WILLIAMS: Hey, that's not Donald Trump, you know.

BONDI: I wish my senses weren't that heightened. It's horrible.

GUTFELD: What's the -- you know what mine is.

HENRY: What would you change?

GUTFELD: I'm -- I'm --

PERINO: He's got --

BONDI: Which one?

PERINO: -- travel anxiety.

GUTFELD: Well, I'm the most impatient person, probably, ever on the planet, which makes me anxious. Impatience and anxiousness go together.

WILLIAMS: Aren't we the pair?

GUTFELD: Yes. I think we should ditch "The Five" and open a bed and breakfast in Vermont.

WILLIAMS: Yes, we would drive them out.

GUTFELD: Yes. Just get it out in the open. Stop this lie, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I'm telling you, baby.

GUTFELD: I know, I know.

OK, @Frenchifirecracker -- you remember -- asks -- this is a great question, too -- "What product would you stockpile if you found out it was not going to be sold anymore?" Ed. Self-tanner?

HENRY: Tom Ford cologne. I love that cologne.

GUTFELD: Interesting. You should wear it.

HENRY: I would also get deodorant. I don't have that.

GUTFELD: Juan.

WILLIAMS: You know, my wife actually had this problem, because she could find Bonomo's Turkish taffy. And so I went everywhere searching for Bonomo's Turkish taffy for Delise.

HENRY: What a great hubby.

WILLIAMS: But then the other day, I ordered a boxload of Atomic Fireballs, because I couldn't find them.

PERINO: I love those.

BONDI: Those are good.

Maybelline Great Lash mascara and Williams and Sonoma hot chocolate. It only comes out at Christmastime, and I already stockpile it for the whole year. It's incredible.

GUTFELD: You are the one who keeps making it sell out.

BONDI: Buy it out.

GUTFELD: Dana.

PERINO: Retain eye drops. Like, the -- for dry eyes.

GUTFELD: I would say it's a tie between ZzzQuil and Atkins Chocolate Royale drink.

PERINO: Oh, I don't like --

GUTFELD: Yes, you do. It's a sponsor.

PERINO: The drink. I like the brownies.

GUTFELD: It's delicious.

But the ZzzQuil is amazing. It should be illegal.

WILLIAMS: What does it do?

GUTFELD: It's like Nyquil for sleep.

WILLIAMS: For sleep, OK.

GUTFELD: It should be illegal. It's that good.

PERINO: Don't take it before "FOX & Friends," though.

GUTFELD: Do I have what time for one more? No?

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: All right. "What '80s teen movie best describes your high school years?" Juan.

WILLIAMS: So I had to check with Ed, because I forgot, but it's "White Shadow," because when I was playing basketball in high school, I was playing for a great teach, and the coach really was a great mentor.

GUTFELD: That was a TV series, but I'll take that.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUTFELD: Pam.

BONDI: I wish it was "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," but it was probably more "Sixteen Candles."

PERINO: That's a good one.

HENRY: "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." I wanted to order the pizza. Like Spicoli.

PERINO: I want to say "Pretty in Pink."

GUTFELD: Of course you would.

PERINO: Long Duk Dong, remember him?

GUTFELD: Yes, of course. Say that again.

All right. I'm going to say "Blue Velvet." There you go.

All right. "One More Thing" up next.

PERINO: Time now for "One More Thing" -- Greg.

GUTFELD: Thanks, Margaret.

We have a big announcement to make for election day. We are inviting you to come celebrate democracy with your favorite FOX News stars including yours truly, that's me. The "FOX Nation Election Experience" will allow you to get a sneak peek of FOX Nation.

There will be book signings, giveaways, food, meet and greets, and animal sacrifice, Ed!

HENRY: Boo!

GUTFELD: The ultimate FOX fan experience right here on FOX Square. So you can sign up now and book your time at FOXnews.com. Just click on the FOX Nation Election Experience on the home page for more information.

Isn't that exciting?

HENRY: That's amazing.

GUTFELD: Now, "The Greg Gutfeld Show" tomorrow, 10 p.m. It's going to be awesome.

(IMITATING SEBASTIAN GORKA'S VOICE) We have Sebastian Gorka. He'll be there.

(SPEAKING NORMALLY) And Joe DeVito, Kat Timpf, Tyrus, 10 p.m. Saturday. If you miss it, you're dead to me.

WILLIAMS: Ohh.

PERINO: All right. Juan, you're next.

WILLIAMS: I never miss it.

Do you believe in miracles? Remember that phrase from Olympic hockey? Well, it sure applies to what I saw last night in the Dolphins-Texans football game. Take a look at this incredible catch!

HENRY: That's a run.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Osweiler Protected. Know where to throw it until now. What a catch! And now batted around and caught by Parker! In and out of the hand --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Forty-yard catch and a ball that was thrown nowhere near him. And it hits Jakeem Grant at the 50-yard line. A defender knocks the ball out of Grant's hand.

PERINO: Wow.

WILLIAMS: Then it bounced off his helmet.

HENRY: Is he OK?

WILLIAMS: And then flies 10 yards up the field into Parker's embrace.

PERINO: Wow.

WILLIAMS: Now, that was a crazy catch. It reminded me of the immaculate reception in Pittsburgh for those of you old enough to remember that one.

BONDI: That's amazing.

PERINO: That's on "This is Us."

OK, go.

HENRY: I'm very excited to announce this. My new show, debuting Saturday, 10 p.m. Eastern. Sorry, Greg -- no, all right. No, I'm just kidding.

WILLIAMS: You're never coming back here!

GUTFELD: It never happens. They never come back.

HENRY: Hosting "FOX and Friends" Saturday and Sunday. Watch.

Last night I was on Tucker Carlson, and I soundly defeated Washington Times columnist, FOX News contributor Byron York in a heated game of "Final Exam," thanks to "The Five." Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Ed Henry.

HENRY: Texas Ted.

CARLSON: Ed Henry.

HENRY: C, a donkey.

CARLSON: Ed Henry.

HENRY: Titanic.

CARLSON: Ed Henry.

HENRY: Ross. It was on "The Five."

CARLSON: Man, you spend a lot of time watching TV at home, but --

HENRY: I love "The Five."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: I love "The Five."

PERINO: All of those things were on "The Five."

HENRY: I got grief from Lauren Patterson, who oversees "FOX and Friends," among other things, who said, "We had it on 'FOX and Friends' hours before 'The Five.'" I felt bad, but I do love "The Five." So thanks for having me.

PERINO: So I'm going to go next. I have to apologize, because Long Duk Dong was in "Sixteen Candles," which is Pam's favorite movie --

BONDI: Thank you!

PERINO: -- from her high school years. It was not "Pretty in Pink." But Long Duk Dong.

GUTFELD: Just keep saying it.

PERINO: OK, Monday on "The Five," you're going to want to watch this, because Jesse and I went to a haunted house in New York. It was -- it's very real and raw. It was very intense, and I was really not a very good colleague, because I tucked in behind Jesse the entire time. So we'll have a whole package for you. It's to get you in the Halloween spirit.

GUTFELD: Looks like Geraldo's dressing room, if you ask me.

PERINO: Very, very. But Jesse was a great sport, I have to say.

GUTFELD: His hair didn't get musseled or tussled at all.

PERINO: Pam, you go next.

BONDI: OK. So you're about to see Bart. Bart is a greyhound. And he ran -- he's walking on three legs. He ran on the track for two years. He broke his leg. The track kept him with a bone exposed overnight. Dirty gauze bandages, and took him to a vet, dumped him to euthanize him.

Thank the lord, the vet saved his life. And there, my girlfriend Lara Trump and I this morning were with Bart. And Bart now has a great home. He got his cast off, and that's why Lara Trump, Congressman Matt Gates, it's a whole bipartisan support, are supporting voting yes to Amendment 13 to ban greyhound racing. You can still gamble, just not run these dogs 45 miles per hour and drug them on cocaine.

PERINO: Yes, that's not --

GUTFELD: Tell me about it.

BONDI: Happy ending for Bart, though. Bart is beautiful. And he's so kind and shy. They're like giant cats. And Greg, we're going to give you a rescue greyhound.

PERINO: Great dog to rescue.

GUTFELD: Giant cats.

PERINO: I think Greg should get one.

BONDI: Yes.

GUTFELD: I don't like giant cats.

PERINO: You can bring it to work. You can make it a service dog, and you can get it on the airplane. Earlier.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's true.

PERINO: All right. That's it for us. We'll see you back here on Monday. Don't forget, we have that special package with the Halloween Blood Manor that we went to.

"Special Report" is up next. Hey, Bret.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: Hey, Dana, thanks.

