Democrats fan racial flames in effort to hurt President Trump

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: What would America look like under four more years of President Trump versus a new term under President Biden? Well, that really is the question all voters should think hard on before November 3rd. The media is biased anti Trump view is what it is. We know it. But it should have zero impact on your decision.

Tonight, we're going to examine some of the keyways that your life in America will change if either Joe Biden wins the White House or President Trump wins reelection. We break it down into four categories: the economy, crime and justice, race, and culture.

We all know where Trump is taking us. We experienced it for three years pre-COVID. The economy was thriving. Wages were heading up, historic low unemployment among Hispanics, women and African Americans. Consumer and investor confidence was off the charts. We had criminal justice reform, better border enforcement and China was finally challenged by tariffs. Even the Democrats must know if it weren't for the Wuhan virus, Trump would probably be cruising to a Reagan type landslide.

As for Biden, and Harris, well, they've been exceedingly vague on specific policy proposals. They instead traffic in cliches and bromides. But still, we can infer a lot from what they say, and what they don't say, and from what their most ardent supporters, including their donors are demanding.

"The Angle" has devoted significant time and study to what we call Bidenology. And from now on until the election, we're here to help translate Biden's talking points in meandering statements and will tell you where this globalist Foreign Policy and far left domestic policy will take us.

Now, we've already seen through blue state governors' draconian responses to COVID, how they're going to use the virus to take away our basic freedoms. But it's time to dig deeper than that. So we all know what's at stake at this pivotal time for America.

We start tonight with a warning from President Trump himself on what America would look like under a Biden administration. Here's what he told me in an exclusive interview earlier this week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Biden says he's not going to raise taxes on anyone over anything - under $400, 000.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: He's going to do $4 trillion in tax increases. He's going to do things that are going to cost so much on the Green New Deal, which is done by a child. OK, that's the mind of a child. Because the Green New Deal is ridiculous, it doesn't work. They're going to do things under the Green - you know, the Green New Deal, if you actually did, is $100 trillion. That's more money than this country could make in a 1, 000 years.

INGRAHAM: He says there's going to be paying jobs, all the great paying jobs that Obama apparently didnŸ_Tt create.

TRUMP: LetŸ_Ts rip down a building and build a new one with no windows, OK? I will say this. We have tremendous potential. We closed it up, we're opening it up. We're doing record numbers. As you saw over 9 million people employed now over the last three months. It's a record in the history of our country.

We have a chance of having one of the best years we've ever had next year, unless somebody comes in and wants to raise your taxes, put back on regulations. I'm not sure - I gave the biggest tax decrease in the history of our country, and we're going down lower. But I'm not sure. I think that the regulation cuts that I did, which were the biggest in the history of our country, might have been even more important than the tax cut.

INGRAHAM: You said that Joe Biden is China's candidate to win. They want him badly. But you said, well-- at your RNC speech, you said, "Oh, I know that, but I'm not going to tell you why. "Without compromising national security, tell us a little bit more about that.

TRUMP: Well, number one, you look at your son walking away with $1.5 billion. Joe is - he doesn't even criticize China. I've never heard him even criticize China. He was the one that said, "Oh, China's wonderful. China's this, China is that, China's not the enemy. They're not the problem. " I've taken billions and billions - 10s of billions of dollars out of China.

INGRAHAM: He's taking the tariffs off. That's for sure.

TRUMP: China - oh, the tariffs are going to come off. We've taken in billions of dollars on tariffs. That would destroy us, because it gives them such an unfair competitive advantage. No, we're taking in billions. They don't want me

INGRAHAM: So how does a Trump reelection calm things down in the United States? Biden says he's going to calm things down. How will a Trump reelection calm--

TRUMP: He won't calm things down.

INGRAHAM: Why? Why won't he calm things down?

TRUMP: Biden won't come things down. They will take over. They will have won. If Biden gets in, they will have won. He's a weak person. He's controlled like a puppet. So it's not going to calm things down. It's going to be - they will have won. They will have taken over your cities. It's a revolution. You understand that? It's a revolution.

And the people of this country will not stand for that. They're not going to stand for that. The vast majority of people feel like me. They feel like - every time I put law and order up on social media, it gets such an incredibly positive response.

The people of this country will not stand for it. If you say calm things down, yes, calm things down because they will have taken over. Take a look at what's going on. Remember, three, four months ago, we're having a problem with monuments. They were ripping down statues and monuments over.

INGRAHAM: Democrats didn't say anything about that.

TRUMP: Oh, the Democrats had no control. It actually got out of control even for them. I signed in an executive order, 10 years in jail if you knockdown a statue or monument. You haven't heard one thing about it.

You haven't - we wouldn't have - they were going after Thomas Jefferson. They were going after Lincoln and they were going after the Washington monument, they could knock that one down. They were going after every - and I actually don't even think they know. I think they're just thugs.

I don't think it's - it may be an ideology, and it may not. It is an ideology for the people that are paying. And the funny thing is, and the strange thing is that people that are paying them all this money, because somebody is doing--

INGRAHAM: What about the corporations?

TRUMP: --they travel. Well, wait - the people paying them, those people will be overthrown, their lives will be taken away, their lives will be endangered. They're all going to be done. They're just stupid, foolish people that made a lot of money.

INGRAHAM: But corporations have given an enormous amount of money in the 10s of millions - I mean, hundreds of millions to Black Lives Matter--

TRUMP: Because they're weak.

INGRAHAM: --which is all over a lot of these protests. So what does that mean about these corporations?

TRUMP: That's because--

INGRAHAM: Why are they paying that money out?

TRUMP: Because they are weak people, led by weak people, in many cases. Not all corporations are--

INGRAHAM: What does that mean, they are weak people?

TRUMP: I looked at numbers where one company is giving hundreds of millions of dollars--

INGRAHAM: When you say they're weak, what do you mean?

TRUMP: Because they just do what's the easiest path. That's not the easy path. That's a very dangerous path. Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization. You remember "Pigs in a Blanket, Fry 'Em Like Bacon" that was the first time I ever heard of Black Lives Matter.

INGRAHAM: On the African American community you've made more strides and outreach to African American voters, and I think of any Republican president in my lifetime.

TRUMP: Yes.

INGRAHAM: What can you tell the African American community tonight about your commitment to doing more in the second term? And what will that?

TRUMP: So I've done criminal justice reform. I saved the historically black colleges and universities. What they went through is for years, including Obama--

INGRAHAM: The funding.

TRUMP: Prison reform, criminal justice reform.

INGRAHAM: Next term.

TRUMP: Opportunity Zone. More of the same, and, in fact, I actually said in this speech, the best is yet to come. And I've been treated very well, at least in the polls, I hope that translates. Because, unfortunately, the African American, the Black community has been so used to going in and pressing the Democrat lever and what have they got out of it? They've got nothing.

Obama didn't give him criminal justice reform. I did. Obama didn't give them Opportunity Zones. I did. Obama didn't do all of the things. Didn't save - Obama could have saved the historically Black colleges and universities. He didn't do anything for them. He didn't do anything for them. I've done more.

And I've said in this speech, some people say you shouldn't say it. It's too aggressive. I said what's aggressive? I've done more than any president in the in the history of our country, except for maybe - and I say, maybe, maybe Abraham Lincoln.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, when it comes to the economy, the difference between President Trump and Joe Biden could not be clear. This is how the president plans on revitalizing American manufacturing and putting money back into your pocketbooks.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I will cut taxes even further. For hard working moms and dads I will not raise taxes. I will cut them, and very substantially. And we will also provide tax credits to bring jobs out of China back to America. Joe Biden's agenda is "Made in China. " My agenda is "Made in USA. "

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, the applause there, by the way, was overwhelming on the South Lawn. And this is what Biden has planned for the country if he's elected.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I will raise taxes for anybody making over $400, 000. It's about time they start paying a fair share of the economic responsibility we have. A very wealthy should pay fair share. Corporations should pay a fair share.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So which candidate would really be putting Americans first? Joining me now is Steve Forbes, Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media. Steve, great to see you. Biden is planning on raising taxes by what 4 trillion or so if he's elected. What would that do to the U. S. economy?

STEVE FORBES, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, FORBES MEDIA: It would trash it. It would be a disaster. This economy is recovering from those lockdowns. We're making some good progress, but we're still convalescing. Those taxes would dry up investment. This at a time when Chinese companies are becoming more competitive in high tech. We're going to hurt venture capital and the like.

And so down the line - and he's also going to do away with the - he's going to bring back some of the Obamacare taxes that the Republicans got rid of. So this tax increase is going to hit everyone.

When you have a lousy economy, that hurts people. They can't get way raises in wages, they don't get jobs, they can't get higher pay. So this is going to be an unmitigated disaster.

And having 40 percent, for example, capital gains tax, we haven't seen that since the stagnant 1970s. We're going to hear a word again that we haven't heard for 40 years, stagflation - inflation and a stagnant economy. That's what Biden is going to bring with this program of higher taxes and higher regulation.

INGRAHAM: Now, the Left, Steve, they like to claim that the U. S. handled COVID under Trump, much worse than Europe, but here's some facts. OK, the U. S. GDP fell 9. 49 percent in the second quarter of this year, which is painful, obviously. But look at how much worse it was for Europe. Germany's GDP shrunk 10 percent, Italy's fell more than 12, France took a nearly 14 percent hit, and the U. K. , they lost 20 percent of its GDP.

So Larry (ph), thank the good Lord, we didn't follow Europe's lead on COVID and shut down completely for some extended period of time. Oh, my goodness, what would that have done? And that's what Biden wants to do again?

FORBES: Yes, so they made a big mistake promising that, because we now know that these complete lockdowns don't work, they make the situation worse. That doesn't connect to all the diseases and things that that does to people when they can't work, can't go to the classroom, and so that would be a disaster.

And you look at Sweden, which had no lock downs, kept the schools open, and their death rates are no worse than other European countries. And that we're seeing here in Florida, even though they had a surge in this summer, their death rates are a fraction of New York's.

You're more - youŸ_Tre four to five times more likely to have died in New York than in Florida, because unlike New York, Florida did not stuff people with COVID in nursing homes, which New York did, killing unnecessarily 6, 000 to 12, 000 people. That was avoidable. The most vulnerable were hurt the most. Shocking, immoral.

INGRAHAM: One of the things - and then Cuomo goes on to write a book about how great he was handling COVID. That takes real chutzpah, incredible.

Steve, I want to talk to you about New York in a second. But this idea that the Democrats are going to create, as Joe and Kamala say, all these good paying jobs with the green new economy, OK. And they're going to have home health care workers making all this money. If they know how to do that, why didn't they do that in eight years under Obama?

FORBES: That's right. And that's why under Biden and Obama, we had the worst recovery from a sharp downturn in economic history. And the last year that Obama was in office, the economy grew all of that. 1. 6 percent. Didn't pick up until Donald Trump took office. And so the economy was slowing down under Obama, picked up under Donald Trump. Those are irrefutable facts.

And in terms of in terms of the future, we've seen in Europe, what high taxes and high regulation have done. Why would we want to replicate that here? And by the way, they don't tell you that some of the way they pay for these freebies in Europe is with the high national sales tax. Is Biden going to introduce that here - 25 percent?

And what about payroll taxes? We have 15 percent payroll tax here. In France and elsewhere, it's 30 to 50 percent. And so those things, they don't tell you how they pay for all this free stuff. Government doesn't create jobs. All government does is take resources from the economy and reallocate them. But people have to produce those resources, and that's what these Democrats don't realize. You have a bad environment, resources don't get produced, and that's why the Fed will be under pressure to print more money and we're going to have a repeat of the 1970s.

INGRAHAM: No, that is - that can't happen. Steve, thank you so much for all that insight. And if voters choose four more years of President Trump, this is what we can expect in terms of foreign policy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Joe Biden has spent his entire career outsourcing their dreams and the dreams of American workers, offshoring their jobs, opening their borders and sending their sons and daughters to fight in endless foreign wars.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now compare that to how Biden says he'll conduct foreign affairs if he's elected.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I'll be a president who will stand with our allies and friends and make it clear to our adversaries, the days of cozying up to dictators is over. Under President Biden America will not turn a blind eye to Russia bounties on the heads of American soldiers. Nor will I put up with foreign interference in our most sacred democratic exercise - voting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, it seems like Biden doesn't have any vision beyond Russia, Russia, Russia, and floating unproven theories. Now, joining me now is retired general Robert Spalding, former Senior Director for Strategy at the NSC. General, you have the unique perspective of having worked in both these administrations. So you've seen it, which vision is best for America right now?

ROBERT SPALDING, BRIGADIER GENERAL USAF (RETIRED): Well, I mean, if you look at who Biden has lined up to bring into his administration, you're essentially going to get a repeat of the Obama administration.

The challenge with that - and Biden talks about influence. What you're going to see is a strengthening of Chinese influence over our economy, which is bad for our political process. So he's right, we have a problem. And the only one doing anything about that is President Trump.

So when you think about the taxes that Steve Forbes just talked about, when you talk about the banning of fracking, and when you talk about canceling tariffs on the Chinese, what you're doing is you're inviting more infiltration into our society. That's what we tried to stop in the Trump administration. And it took three years to get all the officials out that really wanted to continue that process.

So what you're talking about is basically going back to where we were before, which was completely undermining not only our economy, but our social and political process as well.

INGRAHAM: Well, this is what former Defense Sec Bob Gates said about Biden's foreign policy acumen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARGARET BRENNAN, CBS NEWS SENIOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: You said in your memoir, "Joe Biden is impossible not to like. Still, I think he's been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades. "

ROBERT GATES, DEFENSE SECRETARY, OBAMA ADMINISTRATION: I standby that statement.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's coming from a neocon, and of course, Gates, who would probably prefer Biden over Trump though, right?

SPALDING: Well, yes. So just on the decisions on Suleimani, and Osama bin Laden, Biden was on the other side. So whether it's - the way we look at national security today, which is focusing much more on economics and influence, particularly with data, or you're looking at kind of 20th Century national security, where you have all of these threats from countries like Iran, or from ISIS and Al Qaeda, Biden is wrong on all of them.

INGRAHAM: Wrong on all of them, yet he says he has the magic potion, General, to get Europe to be our friends. What he says is Europe's going to work with us. We're going to work with Europe. Doesn't that just mean will capitulate to what Europe wants? Isn't that what basically Obama did?

SPALDING: Well, yes. I mean - and quite frankly, if you look at Germany, they are off doing a gas deal with the Russians. At the same time, they're asking us to bring troops in to defend them from the Russian.

So, the truth is we've allowed the Europeans to walk all over the United States for the last 30 years and the Obama administration was no different. A Biden administration is just going to go back to that, where they'll probably decrease their defense spending, which means we've got to pick up more of the load.

So I think the President has been right to really pressure our allies and partners, say, not only increase your defense spending, but you need to isolate your economy and your technology from the Chinese Communist Party, because they're infiltrating your societies.

INGRAHAM: Brigadier General Spalding, thank you so much. Great to see you, as always.

SPALDING: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Coming up from sports to Hollywood to everything cultural, how will it change, get worse get better, Biden administration versus a Trump administration. The cancel culture. Dinesh D'Souza, Raymond Arroyo lay out how much worse it could get if Joe Biden wins in November, and don't give up hope of winning the culture war under Trump. Up next.

INGRAHAM: Are you really prepared for a Joe Biden presidency? That means, are you ready for the permanent changes that Democrats would usher in not just for the economy, but to our overall culture, from religion to sports and everything in between.

And we've already seen what they've done to free speech on college campuses. Under Biden, that intolerance would be nationalized. Dare to speak your mind about issues like pro-life? Well, your life could be ruined forever, you could be canceled. Then be abortion on demand up to the point of birth, even infanticide, and religion would be chased from the public square.

Joining me now, Raymond Arroyo, Fox News Contributor and Dinesh D'Souza, Conservative Author and Filmmaker. Raymond, did I miss anything there? How different would the culture look in this intimidation atmosphere we have right now after four years of Biden.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, Joe Biden for all of his past and he's an avuncular guy, a lot of people like Joe Biden. But the fact is, he is not the man he was. He doesn't have the strength at this point to wield any influence over Hollywood, over the mobs we're seeing in the cities across America.

And it's very clear that he is unwilling to step out and say, you know what, we can't have this kind of violence, collapse our cities, and infringe upon the rights of American citizens. That we never hear from him. And he had a perfect opportunity during his convention to do it and even afterward.

Aside from a little tweet, where he - a little thing you recorded in his kitchen, there's been no denunciation of this and no forceful declaration of what he would do if you were given the power of the presidency.

He has all - he has said what he would do in regard to religious freedom and abortion. Those things would expand in ways we've never seen before. The contraction of religious freedom and the access to abortion, mean he considers that an essential right and essential service. So where this goes next? It's perplexing, dark and frightening I think to a lot of voters to consider the possibility of what might lie ahead.

INGRAHAM: All right. Well, speaking of the intimidation issue, Dinesh, listen to this, watch this. This is Ryan Tannehill who is a quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. And it looks like a hostage video standing, discussing racism. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RYAN TANNEHILL, TENNESSEE TITANS: This country was founded upon racist ideas with slaves being brought here from the day of foundation. And those ideas have persisted throughout the last hundred years and it's going to take time until we can get those all out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Dinesh, I have no idea what his politics are or I frankly don't even - don't care. It's his right to believe whatever he wants. But it's this sense that you must conform. I mean, does everyone in NFL, football, every single player agree with the prevailing wisdom that America is an awful, rotten racist country, do they? And if not, do we ever get to hear from those people?

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE FILMMAKER: I think something very bizarre is going on here, which is to say that we've created a culture in which you get the most points by claiming the bottom rung of the ladder.

Now, you have these athletes, and by the way, they are the most privileged people in American society. Why? Because they've won the genetic lottery. It doesn't matter how hard you or I work, we can't make ourselves 6'8, 300 pounds. We can't play on the field the way they can. So they, in that sense owe us, because they're beneficiaries of this privilege. They know that. And with it comes fantastic economic privilege.

Think of the way LeBron James lives, for example, domestic staff, a private airplane. So how does a guy like LeBron James, for example, how does he get to lord it over? What - how could he make a moral claim over some plumber who makes $50, 000 a year? He makes do 2, 000 times more than that guy.

So what does he do? He changes the lens in the camera, and he switches from class or economics to race. Now, we can say, hey, buddy, a cop is going to look at me differently than he's going to look at you. So by switching from the economics card to the race card, this allows these athletes to claim victimization even over people who live much less privileged lives than they do.

INGRAHAM: Yes, the so-called athletes privilege. And Dinesh, you are from New Orleans, everyone knows that. And we get a sense that this is never going to end, this kind of intimidation and intolerance, Dinesh you were talking about. And Malcolm Jenkins made quite a statement. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MALCOLM JENKINS, FORMER NFL PLAYER: These are the things that are at the top of the agenda for black people. We haven't heard yet, and I think until we continue to demand it, until Black Lives Matter goes from just an idea or goal that we're trying to attain as a society, and then is actually realized in streets, we won't see any peace. And I think we'll continue to see athletes, entertainers as well as citizens disrupt the status quo until that's recognized.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Sorry, I called you Dinesh - Raymond, sorry about that. But he had a reparations sweatshirt on. Apparently, he's going to get reparations too. I don't know how much he gets paid, but probably more than most folks. So what's up with that?

ARROYO: Well, look, I'm a lifelong Saints fan. I love Saints football. It is a source of unity for the community in New Orleans and I think around the country. What Malcolm Jenkins - what he said there, and when he said, other athletes, other entertainers are going to resist, disrupt the status quo until we get X, Y or Z.

No, no, no, that's not what you're paid to do. That's not why we've embraced you as a people. We want unity. And sports was once a neutral ground for all of us to come together, no matter our politics, no matter our beliefs or our backgrounds or our race. And that is being disrupted here and turned into a political tool and a political weapon, and that's making a lot of fans angry.

And I can't imagine saints fans are happy hearing that either tonight. It's a heartbreaker. I pray that sports and entertainers will move away and get back to what we want them for, which is to bring us together around a sport we love and entertainment. That's what we need more in the country, not more racial division or political division.

INGRAHAM: People are sick of this. Let me just tell you, people are sick of it. They love football, I love football. They are sick of it. Dinesh and Raymond, I couldn't think of two better people to comment on this, thanks so much.

In moments, how would a Biden-Harris administration affect law and order? John Eastman breaks it all down.

And then Horace Cooper exposes the real racism on the left when it comes to the treatment of black conservatives. It's a doozy. Stay right there.

INGRAHAM: When it comes to the rule of law, there's no question about what Trump believes. As we speak he's using the Justice Department to go after professional anarchists who are crossing state lines to sow destruction in some of our greatest American cities. But under a Biden-Harris administration, the DOJ would be turned on its head, politics and pleasing the AOC plus three radicals, that would come before law and order. It's obvious. We got a preview of that today when Kamala Harris said this about the Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there a scenario in which that officer would have been justified?

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE-PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I don't see it, but I don't have all the evidence.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You think the officer should be charged.

HARRIS: I think that there should be a thorough investigation, and based on what I've seen, it seems that the officer should be charged.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That interview took place last week, but you get the point. Joining me now is John Eastman, Claremont senior fellow and constitutional scholar. John, as a former federal prosecutor herself, doesn't she know better than to prejudge a case like that? Again, as bad as that videotape looks, this has happened before, has it not, when a videotape at first glance is not borne out by the subsequent evidence and witness testimony that comes in?

JOHN EASTMAN, CLAREMONT INSTITUTE SENIOR FELLOW: It's a huge problem, particularly for somebody at the top of the chain of command to be rendering judgments like that without all the evidence being in. It skews the jury pool. It alters the public perception of a case. There's a reason why we conduct investigations and grand jury information in secret, so that the whole process isn't tainted. And yet there she is on the front end tainting it.

INGRAHAM: And John, this happened, obviously, before, and we have seen dribs and drabs of information coming in about the horrific death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Again, we don't have all the facts. It looks really bad and it looks like a killing of a man on tape. Leaning on his neck, it just looks horrific. But again, the original medical examiner's report says there was a lot of fentanyl in his system, a dose that could kill normal people, et cetera, et cetera. It's like no one wants to talk about it, but isn't this supposed to be a system where everyone gets a fair trial and you don't prejudge the evidence? It seems like that is just out the window because there is a roving mob that is threatening to burn down a lot of buildings.

EASTMAN: That's right, the presumption of innocence has gone out the window. And look, the Obama Justice Department, and we could expect the Biden Justice Department, God help us if that ever happens, to do the same thing. They took these incidents and then they used them to create consent decrees with the police departments to accomplish all sorts of social justice nonsense agendas. Like, in Baltimore, they actually required the police department in the consent decree that followed the investigation of the killing up there to start using gender preferred pronouns.

INGRAHAM: Freddie Gray, yes.

EASTMAN: Yes, as if that had anything to do with the issue that was presented. So they are using these consent decrees, and we could expect doubling down on that deplorable tactic if they ever get back into office again.

INGRAHAM: And one of the things, John, that Biden and Harris have discussed around the edges, especially their most radical supporters are going to have a lot of demands if they win, is this type of relaxation of prosecutorial norms. You and I talked about this. We were so far ahead of the curve of this, the Soros funded local prosecutors. We're thinking, why is George Soros putting hundreds of thousands of dollars into local races? Now we're finding out why, because they're not prosecuting a lot of these Antifa and BLM radicals even when they're violent or have gun charges. We've got an example, a list. We have the St. Louis attorney Kim Gardner charged in McCloskeys. We have the Cook County state's attorney Kim Foxx, she dismissed the case against Smollett. San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin, Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner threatened federal officers with criminal charges. The Baltimore D.A., you talk about Marilyn Mosby, that is just a few, John. What can we expect more in a Biden administration?

EASTMAN: In a Biden administration you'd expect a lot more of that. But on the flipside, you'd expect them to bring charges. Kamala Harris has already said that she doesn't see the Department of Justice would have any choice but to bring charges against President Trump. So they are going to be dropping things where there's clear evidence of crime. They're going to be letting thugs off the hook. They're going to be releasing people already in jail, as Obama did, and then they are going to bring up trumped up political charges against their political opponents. This is the most dangerous threat of politicization of the Department of Justice we have seen in our nation's history. It happened under Obama and it would happen on steroids under a Biden administration.

INGRAHAM: John, do you have any belief in Biden's claim this week that if he's elected, things will calm down?

EASTMAN: They're certainly trying to put that out there. It's like an extortionate threat. Voters, we're going to set your country on fire unless you vote the way we want. That's extortion, and that ought to be prosecuted as well. But I think the left in the Democrat Party has let the genie out of the bottle, and I don't think they're going to be able to put it back in no matter who wins the election in November.

INGRAHAM: John, thanks so much. Great to see you tonight.

Coming up, Horace Cooper exposes the real racism on the left when it comes to the treatment of black conservatives. It's a doozy. Stay right there.

INGRAHAM: The left loves to brand President Trump as a hateful bigot, but as with many other leftist insults, it's just projection. In fact, all the Biden campaign and the left have to offer, at this point, African Americans are threats and just dehumanizing insults for those who do not vote the way they are supposed to. Compare that to the positive and uplifting message to black Americans from Trump supporter and GOP rising star Kimberly Klacik.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TIFFANY CROSS, HARVARD UNIVERSITY INSTITUTE OF POLITICS FELLOW: I watched the Republican Convention and seeing the slew of black speakers that they had, it really did look like a modern-day minstrel show to me.

KIM KLACIK, MARYLAND GOP CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS: We don't want this paint on the streets. We want careers, we want opportunity, and we want equality. And I think people are understanding you get that from President Trump rather than what we had in the past. We are definitely listening to that message, and it is resonating.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Horace Cooper, co-chair of Project 21 and author of "How Trump Is Making Black America Great Again." Horace, there couldn't be a more, I think, stark contrast between what the GOP is offering all Americans, but especially minority Americans, versus what Democrats are serving up -- a lot of insulting language, a lot of threats, a lot of demands. But where are the solutions?

HORACE COOPER, CO-CHAIR, PROJECT 21: The policy question is really what's going to be the deciding factor for black America in this vote. And the policy question is, on the one hand you've got conservative policies that are good for your family, good for your pocketbook, good for your communities. Black Americans are saying we want more law enforcement. We don't want to defund the police. Black Americans are saying we want better schools. We want school choice.

And black Americans are increasingly saying, why are the abortion clinics only in our communities? On the other hand, the progressives are going around saying misgendering, that's the biggest problem that faces your community, and we're going to make sure that that is a priority. And by the way, don't let the bad bogeyman racists get their way. That's the extent of what our options are, and I think people are going to be in for a huge wake-up call.

INGRAHAM: We played that Kimberly Klacik soundbite because I find her so refreshing. I find so many of the voices, obviously, Horace, you're an old friend of the program and you've been doing this for a long time, but I just find it -- I find it so impressive and positive and optimistic that we have people with great courage who know they are going to be called uncle Toms, part of a minstrel show. I worked for Clarence Thomas. They did this to him, did this to Tom Sowell, Walter Williams, all these great thinkers. But I find this so uplifting because they are saying we're not buying what you're selling. I am my authentic self, and you're not going to make me think anything differently.

But I've got the playlists. This Yamiche Alcindor, who is a journalist in Washington, she spoke out about what black people feel today. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, PBS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: There were so many people on the president's doorstep telling him we don't like the way that you're handling the virus and we don't like the way you're handling this racial reckoning. Black people are simply fed up. People of color understand that they are being treated like second-class citizens, and frankly, a lot of white Americans are waking up to the privilege that they have had and saying that this is not right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Do you find that she is speaking for black America there, and they are fed up with Trump's racializing things?

COOPER: There is a reckoning coming. We had eight years of the Obama-Biden administration policies where black Americans suffered at the front of the line -- lost more jobs, had to have more food stamps, lost opportunities, didn't get to keep their houses due to foreclosures. It is going to be very difficult to trick people into saying the racial bogeyman is so bad that I want to wipe out all of your economic opportunity.

And by the way, when you contrast that with what happened over the last three years, this is recent. American people and particularly black Americans are saying they won't be fooled again.

INGRAHAM: And Horace, I think this bears out your point. Look at these new polls that came out this week. Trump's approval rising among black and Hispanic voters, this is a Hill-Harris pull, from 15 percent in August 8th through 11th through 24 percent, 22nd to the 25th, and Hispanic voters tick up by two percent, so not bad. Do you think that's freaking out the Democrats, or are they just going to dismiss it, the numbers don't really matter?

COOPER: The magic number is 85. The left needs black America to give them at least 85 percent of their support. And any number that drops below that -- and by the way, it's not about how many votes vote conservative. As long as they get 85, you can vote green, you can vote conservative, you can vote Republican, as long as they get 85. We're looking at numbers that demonstrate that they're not going to reach that, and that is crisis mode. Black men in particular are very much concerned about the policies, as I say, that prioritize misgendering over pocketbook issues.

INGRAHAM: Horace, wonderful to see you tonight, thanks so much.

COOPER: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Final thoughts, and you don't want to miss it, when we return.

INGRAHAM: I think we've laid it out pretty clearly tonight, this election is for the whole shebang, everything. The culture, the economy, foreign policy, crime and justice, law and order, it's all on the line. And that means everyone, I don't care what state you live in, blue state, red state, don't think your vote doesn't count. It does. Go out and vote. Otherwise, we can't complain, can we?

And fly your flag, love your family. We have to spread a lot of love around in very difficult times.

I hope you enjoy tonight. We enjoyed putting it together. It took a lot of people to do it. That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "FOX News at Night" team take it all from here.

