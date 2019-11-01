Democrats double down on impeachment amid questions surrounding Ukraine narrative

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 31, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Well, welcome to “Hannity.”

Yes, the crazy Democrats exposed. Let not your heart be troubled.

Breaking news, multiple fronts tonight -- oh, the great one Mark Levin, I just checked in with him, he is fired up and he will be joining us tonight. Lara Trump joins us tonight.

So many of you have been asking -- we have the history -- two days after President Trump is elected, impeachment, impeachment started. All through 2017, ‘18, ‘19 -- we got it all covered. We've got the long version but we can't play it every night because it takes too long. Anyway, that's coming up.

Plus, mystery surrounding the identity of the non-whistleblower, hearsay whistleblower who kicked off this insane new Ukrainian witch hunt. One report, Paul Sperry, "Real Clear Investigations" of "Real Clear Politics" claiming a Trump-hating deep state operative with close ties, oh, to Joe Biden, oh, and Trump hater, former CIA director, the corrupt Brennan and the staffers working for the compromised, corrupt congenital liar Adam Schiff. Shocking.

And Sperry reports that he also has ties to the very same DNC operative that helped the Clinton campaign, went to the Ukrainian embassy to get dirt on Donald Trump and his associates and coordinated and colluded with Ukraine to impact the 2016 election.

Now, we are now looking down the barrel of yet another national crisis clearly orchestrated by the deep state, a hit job that will not go unchallenged. Let me be very clear here tonight, because on this program - - now, we're going to wait, we always give due process and presumption of innocence, we're not going to reveal a person's identity that everybody in Washington is talking about until we can independently confirm the facts. That's just fairness.

Also breaking moments ago, another star witness in -- yes, the compromised, corrupt, congenital liar Schiff's secret Soviet-style coup impeachment coup attempt just again obliterated the Democrats' narrative. That's why they are doing it behind closed doors. They're getting a crap beat out of them every night.

I talked to my sources, another disastrous day for Democrats and that's why they are staying behind closed doors. That's why they are using the Soviet-style impeachment proceeding and Democrats are all giddy -- remember Lieutenant Colonel Vindman's interpretation of the call? We don't need his interpretation.

Well, his boss testified today and literally obliterated and blasted his interpretation and a story out of the water today and more importantly, destroyed the phony lie and narrative that the mob and media has been pushing with the transcript was changed. Top national security official, yes, he was the boss -- his name is Tim Morrison. He testified nothing illegal took place during the president's call with Ukraine.

Quote: I want to be clear, I was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed. He also interestingly said the transcript accurately and completely reflects the substance of the call.

Wow, that blows the whole thing out of the water. And, Morrison reportedly testified he was concerned the contents of the call would be leaked to the media, shocking for pretty good reason because only this president has already had multiple conversations -- let's see, with prime ministers, presidents, heads of state -- leaked. This has not happened to any other president, so, of course, he was suspicious.

You would think this testimony from a key top official would cause at least some of the so-called moderate Democrats -- they say they're moderate -- to put the brakes on the impeachment madness and psychosis and rage against Trump, but not a chance, because today, despite Morrison's remarks, only two Democrats voted to give a green light to the corrupt compromise and that's who Adam Schiff is, congenital liar -- he has been lying to us for three years, Adam Schiff.

So, with the exception of one congressman named Collin Peterson and Jeff Van Drew, who we told you about last night, every other Democrat, take a look at that list. Those from swing districts, districts that Trump won, they voted to go along with this madness with zero due process, none, a compromised corrupt congenital liar leading the lawless, unconstitutional witch hunt.

Many of the lawmakers on your screen, they all ran on a partisan platform, a bipartisan platform. They want to reach across the aisle and work together and focus on fixing and helping the lives of Americans. And some even said impeachment is a really bad idea but they went along anyway.

When push came to shove and their arms were twisted by Pelosi and company and the squad, they caved, every one of them -- take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JOSH GOTTHEIMER, D-N.J.: It's about both sides being willing to actually say we are going to put aside our political labels for a minute and focus on what is best -- we are Americans first.

REP. ANTHONY BRINDISI, D-N.Y.: We need to be looking for solutions right now in this country, bipartisan solutions. When I get to Washington, I'm going to do what John F. Kennedy said, we shouldn't be looking for the Democratic answer. We shouldn't be looking for the Republican answer. We should be looking for the right answer.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We need to be working together, Democrats and Republicans. I don't think it's that hard.

REP. ELISSA SLOTKIN, D-MICH.: I have always said, to me, I did not get elected to spend the next 18 months on the political process of impeachment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Words are cheap, they all folded, they all lied to their constituents, because the people you saw -- yes, they gave into the pressure. They're con artists. They're not working for their constituents. Instead, they always toe the party line or whatever Schiff and Pelosi in the squad wants, that's what they are going to vote for.

That's why they all caved and voted to give this incredible impeachment- obsessed, compromised, congenital liar. Remember, he has total control that nut, that lunatic. He's been lying for three years.

They did this despite having no public access to any evidence, no hearings, no transcripts, nothing, no due process. These are the rules.

Under Newt Gingrich during Bill Clinton's impeachment, Newt Gingrich afforded Bill Clinton -- the House openly debated, they held an official vote, the president had the ability to call witnesses, his attorney did submit evidence, build a case, and a chance to talk to every witness.

But the corrupt, compromised Schiff -- he just has full, complete veto power, like a dictator. He can control the witness list, the rules, the evidence, and there's nothing you can do. No fair hearings, no ability to mount any defense, no rights of the accused.

In fact, we don't even know what the charges are. And Schiff, we know, lying to us for all these years, psychotic Trump hater. He's a judge, jury, and executioner, and what is only a public show trial to decide to convince the American people the president deserves to be impeached for what we don't know.

We're told the majority of witnesses had heard nothing wrong with the call that we have a transcript to, but they're not going to be asked to testify publicly. Wait, watch and see, that's how corrupt he is and Pelosi is.

This is the Soviet Union style on steroids, and so far, it's all been conducted in secret by a guy that is a fact witness and compromised in the very case caught in more lies and I could even ever count. A guy is a totally compromised individual himself, because his office, remember, we know they were coordinating with the non-whistle-blower whistle-blower from the very beginning.

Now, that's just a fact. We'd like to know what was said, where they met, did he offer him an attorney, he did advise to go to the inspector general? Because like we said, there are reports revealing that this whistle- blower's name and identity was anti-Trump, pro Biden, a deep state operative, friends with Brennan with a penchant for leaking.

On this program, we are going to independently verify all of the information but what we do know already it's chilling. Partisan Democrat colluded with Schiff's office. We need to know what happened. That also, this individual supports Biden and worked for the -- yes, Brennan -- we are going to learn a lot about Brennan. Trust me, we're learning a lot about Brennan in the days and weeks to come.

So, Republicans now must demand answers. They must demand to know the extent of this person's contact with Schiff's office. They must demand to know if he abused his power while in government. They must demand answers on his relationship with Biden, Brennan, the DNC, and while they are at it, America needs -- we are going to have transcripts released, I want the transcript of every call with sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe Biden. That was the guy who was involved with a real quid pro quo in Ukraine.

We want every call between Barack Hussein Obama and Vladimir Putin after Obama promised more flexibility after his election. I'd also like the transcripts of the calls between Obama and Iranian leaders leading up to Obama making the dumbest deal in the history of mankind, and giving the radical mullahs of Iran the chant "Death to America, death to Israel", $150 billion.

It's time now for fairness. We now need to demand those transcripts, because what's fair is fair, right? And regardless of the whistle-blower's identity, the ongoing witch hunt conducted by Schiff, supported now by all but two Democrats, it's only the latest in what has been a three-year lawless, unconstitutional, bitterly partisan coup attempt.

They have never accepted the election results, nor did they accept four separate investigations that proved in spite of what they were telling the American people there was Trump-Russia collusion. And they ignored the dossier of Hillary the whole time, the dirty Russia dossier. Devoid of any justice, totally attached from reality.

Americans are fair-minded, that I can say tonight for certainty. They will see this for what it is, the corruption. Frankly, this is the filthiest and most repulsive raw, political act that in my 31 years of doing talk radio and my 24th year here at Fox that I have ever seen.

Just a few months ago, Speaker Pelosi actually told "The Washington Post" - - kind of ironic -- "impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there is something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don't think we should go down that path, it will divide the country.

Oh, Adam Schiff said at the time, if the evidence isn't sufficient to win bipartisan support for this, putting the country through a failed impeachment is not a good idea. He is doing it.

Jerrold Nadler: Impeachment should not be partisan. It's partisan because every single Republican today in the House of Representatives stood united and strong against the psychosis and injustice, and the witch trial.

Everyone as it turns out, Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, they lied again. They are major-league hypocrites controlled by the radical socialist base.

Let me tell you how this will likely play out. Without any due process at all, the psychotic rage-filled Trumpeting Democrats will vote to impeach Donald Trump and the president will be vindicated in the Senate by probably almost all the senators, if not all of them. Without due process, now the U.S. Senate needs to send a very loud message to their corrupt House colleagues and teach them a lesson about the Constitution. If you're not going to allow due process, we will dismiss this on day one. So far, that's every indication of what will happen.

And the best part is today, we are one year and three days away from the election. That's right, and that means that we the American people, you, the American people, not Schiff, not Pelosi, not Adler -- Nadler, not the squad, not AOC, you get to decide and you get to reelect Donald Trump. The people will get their say.

Now, who knows what they are capable of in the next year? We know what they did before the last election and after the last election, but the cold hard truth is anything between now and November 2020, it is political noise and political theater. They have done nothing for you the American people. They have done nothing, they have just tried to hate Trump harder and harder every day and they have been frustrated because they haven't been able to get what they want.

But sad reality is, Democrats, the mob and the media, their allies in the swamp, they have never sunk so low. It should be a sad day for America, I'm not so sad because I think all they are doing is helping Donald Trump. They are becoming the biggest contributor to the Trump campaign, the reelection campaign.

Now, they have completely and totally detach themselves from reality, their sole mission surrounds this irrational, psychotic, never-ending hatred of President Trump, the mere name of which triggers them all. And, by the way, there is also a deep hatred for we the people, the smelly Walmart shoppers, the irredeemable deplorables that cling to God, I believe in, our guns, our Second Amendment rights, our bibles and religion.

Yes. There is a deep contempt for Americans. Now, this vote, by the way, this is just the latest coup attempt, one middle finger, one more deranged scream and yell from a group of people throwing a temper tantrum because they lost and never accepted the results of the 2016 election and were let down by four separate Russian investigations. They were counting on Robert Mueller to do this for them. Now, they are going to do it themselves and make it up as they go.

We'll have more of my monologue in a moment, first, joining us with all the details of what happens next -- in others, the hitchhikers guide to this impeachment coup attempt. Anyway, FOX News senior Capitol Hill producer Chad Pergram is with us.

All right, Chad, you know all things Washington. Let's go through the process, so everybody knows.

CHAD PERGRAM, SENIOR CAPITOL HILL PRODUCER: Sure, Sean. So, let's look under the hood and the mechanics of the vote today in the House of Representatives. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presided from the chair on the dais in the House chamber at the start of the debate. Pelosi also announced the result at the end.

Pelosi's participation was emblematic of how important the speaker thought the vote was, no Republicans backed the measure, the united front sent a message to President Trump that Congressional Republicans stand behind him for square. But the unanimous GOP vote also sent a message to the U.S. Senate, a few defections could have indicated there were cracks in the GOP rearguard ahead of a possible Senate impeachment trial.

Meantime, the Democrats only lost two of their own, moderate Democrat Jeff Van Drew, a freshman, and also, Minnesota's Collin Peterson, both represent battleground districts which the president won in 2016.

But House majorities have the majority so they can lose a few members and still prevail on big votes. Now, today's vote codifies the impeachment road map. But what's remarkable about this is just how little we know regarding what's next. We don't know the timeline, we also don't know if the president would ever have the opportunity to defend himself.

Now, Doug Collins is a top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, he argued that his panel may try to call House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. With President Clinton's impeachment in 1998, the Judiciary Committee heard from independent counsel Ken Starr, the president's accuser. Then, Mr. Clinton's counsel, David Kendall, questioned Starr in the Judiciary Committee. Collins argues that Schiff is essentially the accuser, Republicans would like to question Schiff the same way President Clinton's council challenged Ken Starr.

Democrats crafted the resolution so that Schiff has ball control right now and may never cede to the Judiciary Committee until the end. Now, sometime, in the next couple of weeks, the House will likely release transcripts of the depositions. That will be the first public peek into what is going behind closed doors, and it will be a sprint to write articles of impeachment before Christmas.

Notably, Sean, that matches the Clinton timeline in 1998. The House impeached President Clinton on the Saturday before Christmas.

Back to you.

HANNITY: All right, Chad, thank you.

PERGRAM: Thank you.

HANNITY: And what we're about to see play out is just a big show trial, kind of what you would see in Cuba, former Soviet Union, Venezuela, even Iran. The political target is afforded zero rights.

You see this? We got right there. This is not worth anything, this offers none of the protections and due process that Newt Gingrich afforded, oh, Bill Clinton. This is all in the hands of one guy -- Adam Schiff gets to decide unilaterally and he is compromised in the case and corrupt and a liar, a congenital liar.

The public proceedings, where the outcome is completely predetermined regardless of facts, GOP lawmakers are calling this unconstitutional, invalid inquiry for what it is. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: What we are seeing among Democrats on the Intelligence Committee down in the SCIF right now is like a cult. These are group of people loyally following their leader as he bounces from one outlandish conspiracy theory to another.

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OH: Four hundred thirty-five members of Congress, only one individual, one member of this body knows who this person is who started this whole, darn crazy process -- chairman Schiff. What does this resolution do? It gives him even more power to run this secret proceeding in the bunker of a basement in the capital.

REP. LIZ CHENEY, R-WYO.: Every time I hear my colleagues on the other side of the aisle talk about efforts to somehow undermine national security for political gain, I can't help but think about what they are doing precisely this morning.

REP. STEVE SCALISE, R-LA: Maybe in the Soviet Union, you do things like this, were only you make the rules, where you reject the ability for the person you're accusing to even be in the room.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, R-CALIF.: That we believed the speaker when she said about cooperation. We believed her when she said you trusted them with the majority, they would be different. I guess it's only fitting to take this vote on Halloween.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Checkmate.

Joining us now, House Oversight Committee's ranking member, Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio, FOX News contributor, former Oversight Committee chair, smart enough to get the hell out of there, the author of best seller "Power Grab", Jason Chaffetz, is with us.

So, here's what I heard, today, another beat down, a disastrous state for the Democrats, so it stays behind closed doors. Now, are we ever at least going to get the transcripts so we can show the person -- again today, the boss literally saying nothing wrong on that call, and there was no alteration of the transcript. More lies told by the leaking Democrats.

Jim Jordan?

JORDAN: Yes, Sean, I do think we'll get the transcript sometime, but again, it's up to Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi. They're making the rules up as they go along. They are trying to pass this resolution today and put a ribbon on this sham of a process, but that doesn't change it. It's still a sham process.

So, hopefully, we'll get the transcripts at some point. They said they were going to have public hearings but, look, when you do this in secret, in the bunker, in the basement of the capitol, where the American people can't see it, I think -- I think they understand this is a flawed process to the nth degree, and the American people get it.

It's unfair. It's partisan and I don't think they're going to stand for it. And, you're right, our party stayed together and we all voted against this which was a great sign in the great message to the people in this country.

HANNITY: Well, I think it's just obvious. I mean, we know what Newt Gingrich did in terms of Bill Clinton, Jason Chaffetz. I've gone over it many times on this program. I can go over it again if people want. But I mean, it was -- every consideration, every due process, the right to call witnesses, cross-examine witnesses, deny evidence being admitted, admit evidence -- all of that was allowed.

None of this was allowed, you must bow at the feet of the congenital, corrupt, compromised liar and beg for -- please, may we have permission, sir, and beg for anything and he gets to say no.

JASON CHAFFETZ, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, what Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff did was try to sell this sham to the American people by saying, now, there's a formalized process and now, it's more open and transparent. But literally today, the exact day they voted on this, they were having transcribed interviews in the dark, in the secret, and tomorrow, they're going back into the House Intel Committee, is that going to be open and transparent? Is that going to be out on television with reporters and other members of Congress being able to look at it?

Think about it -- you have duly elected members of Congress going into -- cannot go into a hearing that is an unclassified hearing, and that's going to happen even after this thing passed. It is a total sham. It empowers Adam Schiff more, it has become more secretive no matter what the speaker says, it's an absolute lie.

HANNITY: Here's what I don't understand -- Jim Jordan, there's got to be some way, if he is a fact witness which he is, just go with the things that we know. We know that there is contact with the non-whistle-blower, hearsay whistle-blower whistleblower, don't we have the right to know what the contact was?

CHAFFETZ: Yes --

HANNITY: Don't we have the right to know whether or not they colluded? Don't we have a right to know what the relationship is with Biden?

JORDAN: Sean?

HANNITY: And what -- don't we have a right to know what the resolution was with John Brennan, the biggest Trump hater, most corrupt individual who I think, we're going to learn a lot about in the Durham investigation? Don't we have a right to find out those facts?

JORDAN: Sure. Sean, remember this, five weeks ago, Adam Schiff says we need to hear from the whistle-blower. Today, he says we don't need to hear from the whistle-blower. What changed in that five week time frame?

One fundamental fact, we learned that Adam Schiff's staff had met with the whistle-blower. That's the only thing that's changed. So, now, Adam Schiff said, no, no, we don't really need to talk to this guy.

So, that -- I would love to have Adam Schiff under oath in front of the committee and ask them questions. I don't think it's going to happen. But your -- he is the only guy in America who knows who this individual is who started this whole thing.

And never forget, in the whistle-blower's complaint, the bullet point number one of the complaint, the whistle-blower says this: over the past four months, I've talked to more than half a dozen U.S. officials who form the basis of this complaint. Who are those more than half a dozen U.S. officials? Who are these seven to 11 people?

HANNITY: Here's what --

JORDAN: I would like to talk to them and more importantly, the American people would like to see those people who gave the whistle-blower the information and judge their credibility under oath in front of the committee, not in secret, in the bunker, in the basement of the capital, but in an open hearing where we can ask them questions and they have to answer them under oath and we see how they respond. That's how it should work, but that's not how it's going to work because this process as Jason just said is a sham.

HANNITY: Not only was the president exonerated by the transcript, Jason Chaffetz, we see the president for three years -- we have heard about how horrible outside election interference of foreign countries is. The president saying to the president of Ukraine, who we know from a Ukrainian court that they colluded with Hillary Clinton, the "Politico" writes about a DNC operative meeting in the Ukrainian embassy in D.C. to get dirt on Donald Trump to have Ukraine collude and impact the 2016 election in her favor.

So, I guess, Donald Trump is -- well, doing his constitutional duty, faithfully executing the laws -- hey, give us any evidence you have and in spite of what the media says, there is a quid pro quo. Crazy Uncle Joe, you get -- fire him, you get a billion dollars. You don't fire him, you don't get a billion dollars, and you're going to have to fire the guy who's paying my son millions who has no experience with Ukraine or energy whatsoever ever.

I think that sounds like corruption to me. That sounds like -- oh, he was buying favor with the Bidens, maybe I'm just making that up, though. Maybe that's a conspiracy theory, Jason.

CHAFFETZ: Well, I've got to tell you, there is a lot of us that believe the rush to this vote happened when it did is they know the Horowitz report is moments away and they wanted to get out in front of it so they can concoct this new spiel next week to say, oh, that's just Donald Trump. That's -- his conducting the Department of Justice to cover up the impeachment.

HANNITY: He's a great guy.

CHAFFETZ: That is such a lie, but Horowitz is going to come out, he's going to come up with the truth and it is going to be ugly, ugly, ugly for the Democrats.

HANNITY: Well, they're a little upset about that.

Thank you both.

All right. Everyone has been asking for our timeline, get your DVRs ready, we'll play you that.

Also, Lara Trump, the only thing I can tell you is I talked to Mark Levin tonight, he is fired up and he's coming up straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. So, today, the completely deranged, desperate, radical Democrats in the House, yes, they voted finally to continue their Soviet style witch hunt, the latest witch hunt. Remember, talk of impeachment, it started almost immediately after President Trump was elected, two days after.

Now, many of you have been asking for us to re-air this, we can't re-air it every night because it takes a lot of show time, but I hope you are running your DVR. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SUBTITLE: November 2016.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If he takes the risk of going to trial and he's convicted, that could be seen as an impeachable offense.

SUBTITLE: December 2016.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If Trump were caught on a video camera snorting cocaine in the White House, maybe with one of his children, there was at least a chance he'd be impeached.

SUBTITLE: January 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If he's not a legitimately elected president in your mind, there are tools that Congress has.

SUBTITLE: February 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't see how that wouldn't be an impeachable offense.

SUBTITLE: March 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That tweet fits the Republican definition of an impeachable offense.

SUBTITLE: April 2017.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: I will fight every day until he is impeached. Impeach 45! Impeach 45!

SUBTITLE: May 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Grounds for impeachment.

SUBTITLE: June 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's an impeachable offense.

SUBTITLE: July 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Perhaps impeachable offense.

SUBTITLE: August 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is impeachment the appropriate remedy?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is sounding for the Congress like impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All that may be impeachable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's an impeachable offense.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is that an impeachable offense?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is that an impeachable offense to you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is much more vulnerable to impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Potential ingredient of impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Where do you see an impeachable offense?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is grounds for impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Potentially criminal or even impeachable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Grounds for impeachment or does that not go far to set not go far enough in your view?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Grounds for impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This tweet alone may be an impeachable offense.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's talk about impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachment is on the table.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Which impeachable offense?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well he is - and I said maybe they don't, because we are going to go in there and we're going to impeach them all (BLEEP).

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you see an impeachable set of offenses?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's an impeachable offense.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If that's not impeachable, I don't know what is.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The President shall be removed from office on impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it impeachable?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: 100 percent is impeachable.

UNIDENTIFIED FMEALE: Very substantial evidence that the President is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Grounds for impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Tipping point, talk of impeachment reaches a fever pitch on Capitol Hill.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joining us with reaction, Senior Advisor Trump 2020, Lara Trump. Okay, they started two days after he was elected, 2017, 2018, 2019, they still don't have a reason, the transcript isn't a reason, the transcript frankly shows the President doing his job. Election interference and whether they like it or not, Joe Biden is corrupt and so is his son.

LARA TRUMP, SENIOR ADVISOR FOR TRUMP CAMPAIGN 2020: Sean, that was quite a montage there, you're right it does take up a lot of air time. We can probably do an entire 24 hours on Fox News of their impeachment obsession. Here's the bottom line here, they are so obsessed with impeaching Donald Trump because in their minds he should have never won in 2016, they're still upset about that.

They know that there is no way to beat him at the ballot box in 2020 and the problem they have is that Donald Trump doesn't play by their rules. He's the ultimate outsider, and instead of going in there and playing with the good old boys club and lining the pockets of corrupt politicians like has been done for years, Donald Trump is there and he's not buying into any of that.

He's there working for the American people and he threaten their way of life. It has been really good for them in Washington for so long but the swamp is being drained by Donald Trump every day so they have to do something. They are so desperate Sean, this is it. They are so desperate to get him out of office. They know this is the only shot they have.

And it's kind of sad you know you heard Nancy Pelosi back in March say that the only way she would bring impeachment forward as if it was a bipartisan effort, if it had bipartisan support. We saw today Sean, there was bipartisan support against impeachment though. No Republicans voted for impeachment and in fact two Democrats voted against impeachment yet here we are.

And I think it's very obvious to the American people. But the good news is that despite all of this, Donald Trump every single day is doing the opposite of what Congress is doing, he's working for the American people.

HANNITY: You know there actually was Congressman Al Green; I think his name was--

TRUMP: He said it, that's the only way to get him out.

HANNITY: He said "We better impeachment because we're not going to beat him." The interesting thing that I see in all of this, it's like everything else. The world of the deep state is about to be rocked by the FISA report from the Inspector General, the Durum report is now a criminal investigation, I know a lot of what is coming there too, it will shock the conscience of the American people, all they have done to destroy Donald Trump.

The timing is probably now going to be perfect. So I actually see this as you are in charge of Trump 2020, to me they are giving you the biggest campaign donation possible. The American people see this for what it is this has been three years of doing nothing for the American people and obsessing over this.

TRUMP: Yes, and it's the boy who cried wolf Sean, first we saw the Russia collusion hoax, they desperately tried to say that Donald Trump had colluded with Russia that our campaign colluded with Russia - we had $30 million in two years at the American people had to go through to finally get to the end of the Mueller report and find out that did not happen, there was no collusion with Russia.

You are right, this is a gift for us and in fact our internal polling shows that Donald Trump's support has gone up thanks to the impeachment inquiry, since Nancy Pelosi called for this we have seen numbers go up since June in a head-to-head matchup with Joe Biden, we have increased ten points with women alone Sean. With independent voters and young voters, we'd gone up even more than that.

We can let them keep going with this because the American people are not distracted by this. The American people feel every single day with this President has done for them and they are not going to be swayed by some nonsensical sham impeachment, some coup against the President because I think they see this for what it is and I agree with you, I think it only helps us every day.

I have been saying it for a long time, I don't know who gave the Democrats a shovel and said "start digging" what we are going to sit back and let them keep going because they look so crazy to the American people.

HANNITY: And remember Baghdadi dead and we have record low unemployment for every demographic. Lara Trump, thank you I appreciate you being with us. Author of the next "The New York Times" best seller "Unfreedom of the Press," I call him "The Great One" he hosts "Life, Liberty & Levin" right here on the Fox News Channel Nationally Syndicated Radio Talk show host.

You, Great One, I said this to you privately to you the other day and I'm going to say it publicly. This is where you shine, this is your wheelhouse. You know this law backwards and forwards. I turn it over to you because I talk to you before the show and I know you've got a lot to say.

MARK LEVIN, "UNFREEDOM OF THE PRESS' AUTHOR: Well, thank you. Here's what I want to start off by saying. What exactly is the issue here? What exactly is the impeachable issue here? The Ukrainian President said "no pressure, no quid pro quo" He didn't know military aid was temporary withheld, and the President has every right to temporarily withhold military aid for any damn reason he wants to and it has done before by other Presidents.

The phone call itself, we have the phone itself. The President declassified it, you can't find a single tie between military aid and a request for the 2016 investigation and even if you do, it's perfectly legal. But there isn't there isn't. You can't ask the Ukrainian government to assist you in the 2016 criminal investigation that is being led by the Attorney General?

Of course you can. Even though it might get to the bottom of the Hillary campaign and the DNC that worked with Ukraine and the Obama Administration, President of the United States is free to do that and if he did do that, good for him. You can't mention the Biden's? Why because Joe Biden is running for office for the 412 time?

Well, Mueller got assistance from 13 governments in his Special Counsel investigation I don't remember hearing a single complaint from anybody, just because somebody is running for office doesn't mean they are immune from investigations. The President of the United States said it as passively as possible.

Meanwhile, Ukraine got the military aid and the Bidens are still running free. You want to talk about interfering with an election, Biden is interfering with an election - he supports impeaching the President, does that help the election? The Democrats are interfering with the election, that's a whole purpose of what they are doing? They are trying to reverse the 2016 election and influence of 2020 election, how do I know?

This is the first time in American history a process like this so Baxter dies in the impeachment clause has ever been used against a President, a federal judge or any official in the United States government.

So there is no issue of impeachment, high crimes and misdemeanors, treason, bribery, no issue of criminality when it comes to the President, so what's the issue? Now we have found the rats nest, it's in the National Security Council. The whistleblower according to a number of reports as you have been saying here tonight comes off the National Security Council, an Obama holdover - a Democrat.

Somebody who worked with Biden, somebody who worked with Brennan, an Obama holdover who didn't like Trump, who met with one of the active figures in the Ukraine efforts to undermine the President of the United States in 2016. We have two others who now were hired by Schiff, Obama holders who were in the Trump National Security Council, now they work for Schiff and how much you want to bet one of them was the one that he colluded with.

And of course Schiff doesn't know anything about it. If you want to know why the President of the United States had trouble bringing in his own people into the National Security Counsil and getting clearances, now you know why? Because it's a rats nest. And by the way, I think U.S. Attorney Durham and the Attorney General of the United States ought to have an investigation of these three National Security Council former staffers, what role if did they have in the Ukraine 2016 matter interfering with the election? What role did they have pushing the Russia collusion matter? Where they leaker's?

I think the criminal investigation - the Hill with Schiff - he ought to get into these three and find out exactly what they did and there may be more of them. Then we have Lieutenant Colonel Vindman. You can trash Mike Flynn, you can trash Holly North and you can trash anybody who served in the military but not Lieutenant Colonel Vindman.

Deep inside that "New York Times" piece Sean, it said that Colonel Vindman had provided advice to the Ukrainian government mostly in English - what the hell does that mean? He's working for the Commander in Chief of the United States. He is on the National Security Council. He's an active duty Lieutenant Colonel, why are you giving advice to Ukraine? Nobody is following up on that. I'm just curious, what was that all about?

Adam Schiff, you are a key fact material witness. You hired those two Obama staffers, your staffers are one of them met with the Former National Security staffer to the President of the United States, you are trying to protect your staffers and protect this phony whistleblower and you are trying to protect the Democrats from 2016 and what they tried to do to candidate Trump. It's all in "POLITICO" and it's all in "The New York Times" even though they don't want to admit it.

Now Donald Trump has been investigated by the Southern District of New York, by the Special Counsel, he's been investigated by multiple Committees in Congress, hundreds of subpoenas have been issued against him, his businesses, his taxes, his bank accounts, his family members, but Joe Biden - you can't interfere with the election, Joe Biden is running for office again, he's been running for office since he was nine years old, now he's 103.

Joe is running again, you're not allowed to look into Joe Biden, that's interfering in a foreign election - sure it is. And by the way you can't ask foreign governments for help? How do you get help in investigating somebody when the events occurred overseas? The FBI does this all the time we investigate people for drug prosecutions, investment prosecutions, money laundering with the assistance of foreign governments all the time.

The President of the United States hasn't done anything at all. Why do the Democrats keep lying? Here is with they passed today, seven and half pages of B.S. Here's what they did in 1998, a long discussion of the President's rights. The President has a right to counsel, to cross-examine, to have his own witnesses and so forth and so on.

You know what they said today? They said the Chair of the Committee including such procedures has allowed the participation of the President and his Counsel, how did they get to participate? We don't know, this is the biggest disgusting scandal and it is all on the Democrat Party that has hijacked the impeachment process, our tax dollars, the House of Representatives to push their 2020 election. That is what it's going on, that's it.

HANNITY: The Great One, Mark Levin, Mark shows Sunday Matt Gaetz this weekend right here in the Fox News Channel. Oh, this is just breaking. Trump said in an interview with the "Washington Examiner" that he may read the transcript of the American people in a fireside chat and he will not be cooperating with the Democrat's witch hunt.

Up next to Bill Clinton adding fuel to the fire that Hillary may be running again in 2020 - our advice, run, Hillary, run. Dan Bongino and Geraldo next.

HANNITY: All right more speculations tonight, Hillary Clinton may actually jump into this 2020 race. Listen to what Bill Clinton, my - again and if she does I support her completely 100,000 percent then I'll be have more free time for myself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENT: I'm the only is not running for anything and ever. Or at least - she may or may not have run for anything. But I can't legally run for President again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I really like him, but no matter I get to be the first to do be awesome. Here with the reaction author of the bestselling book "Exonerated" Fox News Contributor Dan Bongino along with Fox News Correspondent At-Large Geraldo Rivera. Oh, is he your friend Geraldo--

GERALDO RIVERA, CORRESPONDENT AT-LARGE: That's good Sean, good.

HANNITY: Listen,--

RIVERA: I love the guy - but if she does run because I am fond of the 42nd President - his scandals have only percolated since 2016. News breaking with the Epstein death in prison, Jeffrey Epstein's death that the Former President rode the Lolita Express, Epstein's private jet 26 times.

HANIITY: I wonder what went on in that jet. Inquiring minds want to know.

RIVERA: Do First Lady know about it? You can imagine. Those are the kinds of issues that she will have to deal with. She's already being portrayed as bitter and boring, three times is definitely not the charm for Secretary of State Clinton. I hope she does not do it, I hope she preserves what is left of her legacy. You talk about trust, I mean, how many times you have mentioned the 30,000 deleted emails, she will have to answer that question.

HANNITY: Oh, by the way, that now is reopened. Charles Grassley is getting to the bottom of it and listen, it all started with her cheating Bernie Sanders. They rigged that whole primary. Then she did violate the Espionage Act, she had top secret classified emails and Geraldo, as good a lawyer as you are - if Dan Bongino had subpoenaed emails and he deleted them, clean the hard drive with acid in bleach bid and busted up devices and removed Sim cards, you couldn't keep Dan Bongino out of jail no matter how good of an Attorney you are, Dan Bongino could he?

DAN BONGINO, "EXONERATED" AUTHOR: Probably not Sean, I don't think any American other than Hillary Clinton could have gotten away with that. I have argued from the start to the real scandal and why they are covering for Hillary, it's not for Hillary is because she emailed Barack Obama and Barack Obama I think lied about it.

He said on national television, I learned about the email scandal from the news - really? She was emailing you, how did you figure that one out Barack? I think that what they really had to cover. But let me present just a bit if I may of a contrarian view here, why shouldn't she jump in?

Candidly Sean, this field sucks it's the worst field ever. They are three lanes for the Democrats right now all occupied by hapless candidates. You have the establishment laid occupied by Biden who can't get out his own way they're hiding him. You have the liberal wing occupied by a communist, who is at a vacation in Soviet Union Bernie Sanders, and then you have the outsider lane occupied by Buttigieg who not even an outsider, he's a terrible Mayor in a city he has already failed.

So really, they have a real problem and I would say that Hillary, why not? It's the worst field I have ever seen, she might as well jump in.

HANNITY: And Geraldo, Baghdadi's dead and record low unemployment, the best since 1969 for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workplace, youth unemployment. I would say we are better off than we were four years ago and I would say that Trump voters are pretty pissed off at how they have mistreated this President.

RIVERA: How can they not be, you didn't hear me, I mentioned Mitt Romney as a good candidate for the Democrats, maybe he could save the party. I'm very dismayed by what happened in the House of Representatives today. I mean, these people are using the Democrats using the sanctimonious language of the hollowed constitution to justify their preordained, one-sided, partisan - hyper-partisan decision, I'm so glad that the Republicans held tight and not a single one defected.

I think that spells out to the American people what this is? This is a political exercise, an assassination attempt, a hatchet job. I'm glad that it came down the way it did and the President will benefit I believe from this.

HANNITY: It's also going to back fire big time and blow up right in their faces that is a certainty. Good to see you both, when we come back, Rush Limbaugh has just ripped the Democrats today for the sham vote in the House, that's straight-ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Today, Rush Limbaugh, well, he's had enough of the Democrat's and the smears of a President, and I couldn't agree more. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUSH LIMBAUGH, "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW": As every one of their plans blows up, they are going to have a new one that everybody will react to like they did Trump-Russia. This is the thing that bugs me. At what point does and everybody say enough? You tried with Russia and you bombed outcome you tried with this phone call, and it's a nothing burger. It's enough!

But nobody reacts that way. With every new, never before heard about revolution, what does Washington do? They stopped, they gulp, and they go, oh, my God, Trump might have done that. It's been three years, and Donald Trump hadn't done anything. Donald Trump hasn't done a single thing. For which he has been accused - of which.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Did keeps his promises, cut taxes, regionalize justices, trade deals, killed Baghdadi, building the wall -- promises made and kept. We will never be the media mob, so - never miss an episode. Let not your heart be troubled.

Laura Ingraham, take it away.

