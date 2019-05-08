Democrats defend ongoing investigations of President Trump

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 7, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: This is a Fox News alert.

Authorities say shots have been fired at a school just outside of Denver, Colorado. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it believes two people have been injured but they are still gathering information. The sheriff reportedly describing the situation as unstable and is asking the public to avoid the area.

We are monitoring that breaking news and we'll bring you the details as they come.

Meantime, hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Dagen McDowell, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. He's back. It's five o'clock in New York City. And this is “The Five.”

Turning now to our other top story. Tensions rising between the White House and congressional Democrats who are now threatening Trump officials with contempt. The House Judiciary Committee set to vote tomorrow on a contempt citation against Attorney General Bill Barr.

Democrats are demanding that Barr hand over in unredacted version of the Mueller report and calls starting for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to be held in contempt for refusing to hand over the president's tax return.

Meanwhile, the administration is ordering former White House counsel Don McGahn not to comply with a Congressional subpoena for documents related to the Russia investigation.

And all of this comes as a new report says, get this, House Democrats are threatening to withhold salaries of Trump administration officials if they block ongoing committee investigations. Despite claims of overreach from Republicans, Democrats are defending their multiple probes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO, D-HI: As members of Congress, we have a responsibility to oversee what this White House and tis administration is doing. And I can only hope that as the months go by, that the American people will wake up to the fact that our democracy is in danger.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D-N.Y., MINORITY LEADER: So, our leader says let's move on. It's sort of like Richard Nixon saying let's move on at the height of the investigation of his wrongdoing. Of course, he wants to move on. He wants to cover up.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: We are about getting the truth to the American people. The truth is what we want to base our decisions on. And the administration should be willing to share that unless they have something to hide.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Then you've got the media blasting Republicans for defending the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE SCARBOROUGH, HOST, MSNBC: You look at Barr. You look at Pompeo. He has now surrounded himself with the most duplicitous cabinet in recent American history. It's shameful.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They want a one-party state. That is what the GOP seeks and Trump wants to be an autocrat with that state behind him.

JOY BEHAR, HOST, ABC: How is it that the Republican Party, your colleagues, can stand by this man when he is involved in this way with Russia? I mean, I've said last week that I don't want to see any of those flag pins anymore on Republicans who don't stand up against this guy for Russian meddling and other things that he's done. It seems as though he's unpatriotic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Where to even begin? Greg Gutfeld, let's go to you. McConnell today spoke for the first time really, give a long speech and said case closed, and edition to move on. And then it was funny to watch Chuck Schumer complain about that because move on comes from?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Moveon.org.

PERINO: I know.

GUTFELD: Which came from the whole point of moving on from the Clinton scandals.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: you know, the Dems are desperate. They're like a tiny little army faced with a dwindling patch of turf to defend. Because remember how big the threat was a couple of years ago? Trump was insane, he was racist, he was a threat of the world safety and the economy.

Now you've the greatest economy in 50 years, low unemployment. What do they have? What are they clinging to? Tax returns and their feelings are hurt over the Mueller report which they asked for and they got.

By the way, if you're going to scream about cover-up and conspiracy, stick to stuff like JFK or space aliens. Not something that's publicly available. It's really hard to call it a cover-up when something is publicly available. You morons.

You what this reminds me of? It reminds me of growing up watching the Harlem Globetrotters play the Washington Generals. Right? Trump is the Harlem Globetrotters and the media and the Democrats are the Washington Generals. They can only respond helplessly against the strange phenomenon that continually wins.

And they never adjust or adapt to play against the Harlem Globetrotters because they just lose every time. Imagine a group of people cultists who demanded you adhere to their delusions or they will punish you. That's what's going on right now.

They are demanding. You, the media, The View, all this morning what's his face, are basically belonging to a pagan religion in which they adhere to some kind of emotional belief that goes against all the facts, low unemployment among minorities, among women. You've got GDP, you've got the stock market moving up even though it drops now and then. You've got a great time peace and prosperity.

But their pagan cult religion means has them telling everybody the world is going to hell.

PERINO: And even Speaker Pelosi today said that look, Trump is trying to goad us into impeaching him. She clearly doesn't want to do it but she might get pushed into it.

I also I'm just reading here that interior commerce and Justice Department staff, of course that's the executive branch, Jesse, they are warned they will have their salaries withheld if they block ongoing committee investigations.

I've been through in a lot of these disputes, I never heard of that. Republicans didn't think about that in Benghazi.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Yes. Those are some brass knuckle tactics.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: You've got to give the Democrats credits. I mean, this is political warfare. Why can't we withhold their salaries by the way? I think that should also be an option because they've lied for two years about the president.

GUTFIELD: They should withhold Trump -- wait. He doesn't take one.

WATTERS: That's right. He donates it to the exact department that people are trying to work for. So, here's what's happening now. Nadler is like a Peeping Tom. It's gotten creepy now. He's peering through the windows, he's looking at people's diaries, rummaging through the garbage. At that point it just gets sick. And he looks weird.

And right now, Mueller spent what, two years looking for something, didn't find a crime. The Democrats can't accept the results of the Mueller report just as they can't accept the results of the 2016 election.

The bottom line is, Dana, is this, without collusion, the scandal is not sexy. You don't have dead bodies. You don't sex. You don't have bribery. You don't have video. You don't have anything compelling. Right now, to --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: You know what's right now sexy is contempt of Congress.

WATTERS: Right. Perfect. So, contempt, attempted obstruction, executive privilege. The American people, they don't have the appetite for that type of scandal.

PERINO: Right.

WATTERS: They can only digest so much. I don't even think the American people know who Don McGahn is. I think when I saw in that shoot, I asked 10 people who William Barr is, less than half would know who he has.

So right now, we have a new Q poll, Quinnipiac, Juan. The public now opposes impeachment by a 37-point margin. Seventy percent of independents are against the idea but the Democrat base --

PERINO: They want it.

WATTERS: -- they want it. So, they need another constitutional crisis so they have to cook up --

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: -- a new crime after the investigation found no crime.

PERINO: And there was another new poll, Juan. I'm kidding. I would never do that to you. A Gallup poll, though, this was interesting. It shows he's more popular than ever before. This is the number now, 46 percent. And that hits, I think this is where President Obama was at this time in his presidency.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Yes, we went over this yesterday as Jesse --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Sorry. Are you sorry, Greg?

WILLIAMS: Jesse was --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFIELD: We weren't here yesterday, remember. We got Trump before it.

WILLIAMS: But I think that's good news for President Trump. I mean, obviously, he's still underwater but, you know, the question is who is moving in those poles. What we see actually is independents aren't moving, slight movement among Democrats. But what you get --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Independent did move one.

WILLIAMS: No, they didn't.

WATTERS: Yes, they did.

WILLIAMS: Let's not argue because I just think the facts are pretty clear.

WATTERS: No, they went up from 31 to 39.

WILLIAMS: No. From -- OK, all right. The point is that when you have what Greg is talking about is a -- I think to myself, who won the last election in terms of popular vote? I think it was a Democrat. Right now, most Americans don't approve, to cite the poll, of Trump's behavior as president of the United States. Even --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFIELD: More popular than Obama at this time.

WILLIAMS: Even with the economy up there, this guy still can't get a majority of Americans to approve of his conduct as president.

PERINO: But that number of 46 is, Dagen, I think higher than both what Hillary and Trump were as candidates. Like neither of them ever like broke to 43 I don't think.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, CO-HOST: And his approval rating on the economy is much higher because again, this country is so prosperous right now and wages are growing. We can get into this later. Wages are growing faster for production workers. Say, if you work in mining or retail, your wages are growing faster than even supervisory jobs. Because what that does it closes the wealth gap.

WILLIAMS: Yes, from a low level.

MCDOWELL: That's --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Who gave us that low level, Juan?

WILLIAMS: I'm just telling you.

MCDOWELL: Wait, the wages are growing the fastest pace in a decade. That is not something that President Obama could ever do. Decades.

I want to add one thing that you brought up Hillary Clinton.

PERINO: OK.

MCDOWELL: Hillary. Let's talk about Hillary. And we are thankful that she's not the president of the United States and have to listen to that every day, number one.

And number two, in terms of all this TV talk show host, how close are we to one of them having a Regan MacNeil moment where they are just so enraged and full of bile that they just spew pieces all over the audience. And then they will understand how we feel having to watch these clips every day.

WILLIAMS: Can I just follow up, though, on the whole business about the war. Because I think there's a big war going on between --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Which war?

WILLIAMS: -- the White House and Congress --

PERINO: OK.

WILLIAMS: -- over these documents. I think, it's very interesting when you, you know, whether people know who Don McGahn is or not. Obviously, he was the White House lawyer that was brought in by Mueller, and apparently, he said to Mueller that Trump had --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: With the blessing and the president.

WILLIAMS: Right. So, but now the White House is saying we're not going to let you have the documents that McGahn had. And you think to yourself, well, how is that possible because some of this is, as you point out, already in the report that's largely been made public. Some of it is redacted. Some of the underlying documents have been kept secret but McGahn is there.

So, I don't know how you then go on to claim something like executive privilege. To me, the logic doesn't make sense. It looks like the president is hiding something. He's acting like a guilty man. Because the logic --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I think it's really hard to run for reelection saying that you ran for two years on this issue.

GUTFIELD: Yes. What I'm really excited is that CNN is going to have a Comey town hall. And why is that necessary? Why would you have a town hall with James Comey?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: You got to -- you've got to keep it alive.

GUTFIELD: You've got to keep it alive. Because the profit motive for CNN and MSNBC is always going to be conflict. And because they betrayed their audience with the lie of collusion, they have to -- it's like they are at a bar that's running out of booze so now they have watered down booze so Comey is there watered-down booze that they're feeding to their eyeballs who are so pissed off that it didn't worked out that way.

So, this is -- it's actually, it's not about Congress. It's not about a battle between Congress and Trump. It's the polarity between media and America. The media is so upset that this narrative collapsed.

WILLIAMS: What do you say to Chris Wray, the FBI director testifies today, gee, I didn't see any -- there's no evidence of any spying that I'm aware.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: That's about, well, they are telling me we've got to go.

WATTERS: Wait on that, Juan.

PERINO: You can watch that but we can wait on that one. We'll be back.

GUTFIELD: That noise.

PERINO: Joe Biden could have big problems ahead. How liberal can candidates are trying to stop his momentum next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Joe Biden is surging in the polls but he might want to watch his back because socialist loving candidates are trying to topple his campaign for being too moderate. And these same liberals are now pitching radical proposals to appeal to the base.

Cory Booker is calling for a national gun registry. And watch Senator Spartacus dodging a question about jailing gun owners.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would you prosecute people? Do you support the government buying them back, and if not, potentially people could go to jail if they don't want to sell them back? Yes or no.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Again, we should have a law that bans these weapons and we should have a reasonable period in which people can turn in these weapons.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Kamala Harris wants to scrap all of President Trump's tax cuts and replace them with this big government handout instead.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: For families that make less than $100,000 a year. I will implement a plan of allowing them to have a tax credit of up to $6,000 a year that they can receive at up to $500 a month.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And Bernie Sanders bashing Biden for daring to say he is the most progressive candidate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think if you look at Joe's record and you look at my record, I don't think there's much question about who is more progressive.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Well, Dana, this might help Joe Biden, being criticized from the left. What do you think?

PERINO: Well, he is the undisputed front runner by a country mile, like it is undeniable across the board. It is true in all demographics and I don't think it's just name I.D. Right?

For a long time, Democrats that were in the race before he got in would say well, people just know his name. But once he got in his numbers went up and they went up again.

So, it will be interesting to see how the Democrats decide to start taking him down and who might team up. There's 20 Democrats on -- in the field right now. You see these stories about hunter Biden and the questions about the Ukraine connections and then Biden do anything to help. I don't think those are just being pushed from the right.

WATTERS: Who do you think leaks that?

PERINO: Who do you think leaked all the touchiness stuff. Who has the most to lose? To me, it's Bernie Sanders. Now he's very amiable in the clip that you just saw there. We didn't show the part where he says I like Joe but his voting record is not mine. And let me tell you what I'm for instead and he makes that contrast pretty well.

But right now, especially because of African-American support for Joe Biden, and the southern states that go first in that primary, the race goes through Biden right now. Will he become the nominee? I mean, it's just so early. It's May of 2019.

WATTERS: It's so early.

PERINO: Who knows? But right now, definitely he's the one to beat.

WATTERS: And it will be interesting to see how he's going to react to this, Greg. Does he try to appeal to the left and say no, no, no, you know, I am super regressive. Does he hold strong?

GUTFIELD: It's hard because what was the telling point about Biden last week when he was asked if he had a slogan.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: And couldn't --

GUTFIELD: Right? It's like they asked him the square root --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Make America moral again.

GUTFIELD: Yes, exactly. It was like asking the square root of three. He was going, it's 1.372 --

PERINO: Thank you.

GUTFIELD: -- 05080757. I'm from the national gun registry if it's like the bridal registry. So, if you put like -- yes, if you put like I would like a Glock and somebody goes and buys you the Glock. I think a national gun registry is exactly what America needs, to bring us together. We buy each other guns.

Look, you have a collection of candidates who want bombers to vote, who want your guns confiscated, who want reparations. These are not candidates for president. They're candidates for evening gigs on MSNBC. It's a platform that's basically a Xerox copy of a media matters newsletter.

So, it's really not going to be hard for Biden to look like a centrist. All he has to stand there and not say anything stupid.

PERINO: Stay --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFIELD: But that's the challenge for him.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFIELD: But the problem is, the big problem is both segments of the Democratic Party are boring. The centrist is boring and even the progressives are boring. All they have is we're not Trump.

They need to have their Trump which is somebody that is not merely a politician but somebody that transcends party lines and litmus test, somebody who has some kind of charisma and some danger and some surprise.

PERINO: And that's not going to be Howard Schultz?

GUTFIELD: No, although I like Howie.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Yes, we love Howie.

GUTFIELD: I love Howie.

PERINO: I like Howie.

WATTERS: By the way, how we want Howie to do as much as we can here. Juan, what do you think about this national gun registry situation? You have that. And him refusing -- Cory Booker, Spartacus -- full disclosure. My uncle endorsed Spartacus. I am sure. He say --

GUTFIELD: I like how you have to keep disclosing that.

PERINO: Why do you have to keep disclosing that?

WATTERS: I think it's the appropriate thing to say, right? As a journalist.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Yes. He also -- he also --

WATTERS: What's so funny?

WILLIAMS: Yes. He also says that he only has one t in his last name. Any time Maxine shows up.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Yes. My uncle has not disowned me. All right. So, Juan, if Cory Booker won't answer the question if people are going to go door-to-door and take your guns. Isn't that a little weird?

WILLIAMS: Well, he didn't say take your guns. It would be a register.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: No, no, no. But you --

WILLIAMS: You have to register. So that's the law.

WATTERS: Register and then --

GUTFIELD: At Crate and Barrel.

WILLIAMS: Right. So, I think that's a great idea, you know. Because again, it's not gun. You can still own guns. It just means, as most Americans think, we should do a better job of background check and knowing who has guns in the country.

(CROSSTALK)

MCDOWELL: No, no, no.

WILLIAMS: But let me just finish -- let me -- hang on.

MCDOWELL: You have to register the actual gun owner.

WILLIAMS: Let me respond to this. Because one of the realities is that Joe Biden is the big front runner among the Democrats, so to really run against him at this point, you've got to go to his left. That's the wide-open lane right now.

But the data shows that Democrats are with Biden which is the exact opposite of all this talk about socialist Democrats, wild-eyed liberals. They like Joe.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Is that what you say too?

MCDOWELL: I will sum up this very quickly. Joe Biden is plain hard to get. He got in late, he's laying back. And desperate and needy are never a turn on, they're never attractive. And that's what you see from Cory Booker and people who are polling down in the bottom.

WATTERS: OK. This is a Fox News alert. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leaving Iraq after making a surprise trip to Baghdad. This comes amid mounting tensions with Iran and news that the U.S. is having an aircraft carrier group to the region.

Pompeo meeting with Iraq's primary minister and other officials during a roughly four-hour visit.

PERINO: Good.

WATTERS: Up next, insane video of an unhinged Democrat harassing an elderly woman outside an abortion clinic.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: The abortion debate is heating up again. A Pennsylvania state representative under fire after confronting a pro-life woman outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in his district. He recorded the entire encounter. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Today's protester, now she is an old white lady who is going to try to avoid showing her face. My hope is, is that you'll donate $100 for every extra hour that this woman is out here telling people what's right for their bodies. Who would've thought that an old white lady would be out front of a Planned Parenthood telling people what's right for their bodies?

Shame on you. Shame on you for hiding your face at the same time that you're sending other people. Again, the same laws that protect me, protect you. And that's OK. You're allowed to be out here. That doesn't mean that you have a moral right to be out here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The lawmaker defending himself from criticism. He's not the first -- it's not the first time he's done this, though. Three weeks ago, the same lawmaker offered a reward to anyone who would reveal the identities of pro-life teens who are praying outside the clinic.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: To have Pseudo-Christian protesters who've been out here shaming young girls for being here.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hi.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I've got $100 to anyone who will identify any of these three. Because I'm going to donate to Planned Parenthood.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, we're actually just paying --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So, Dagen, obviously people are reacting to this, especially on the line pro-life, pro-choice, all that. What do you think, though? I mean, the counterargument would be, well, that's her first amendment right to be there. And his first amendment right to also be there.

MCDOWELL: Yes, but this steps over the line, particularly when you go after young women and you're trying to essentially dox them or expose where they live. Because it's, again, this is where how a lot of conservatives feel, that you're not allowed to disagree with the left.

And if you disagree with these people who are preaching tolerance but showing intolerance in the name of that, if you disagree with them, they will not just belch bile at you online and spew invective and call you horrible sexist things online. They are going to come for you.

They are going to come for you where you are where you are trying to exercise your first amendment rights of expression and they will come for you and your home. This is despicable.

WILLIAMS: So, Jesse, isn't it the case though, that if we're talking about examples of people being harassed, the bombings and even murders, there's far more examples of this coming from people who are antiabortion.

WATTERS: Are you talking about abortion bombers?

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: Yes. I haven't seen a lot of that recently. And obviously that's violence. This is just atrocious behavior. So, it's apples and oranges.

WILLIAMS: Correct.

WATTERS: You know, the Democrats don't debate people, Juan, they dox you. They can't have a conversation, they can't persuade, they can't engage. So, instead, they try to shut you down. Conservative speakers on campus shutdown. Conservatives in the media faced boycotts. Conservatives on social media, they get de-platformed and kicked off.

The Democrats cannot have an intellectual conversation about most things, especially abortion. And that's why they can't be trusted with power. Because they spy, they de-platform, and they dox. And they don't make distinctions with regards to adults and children either.

They went after little girls here. They've gone after Barron Trump in ugly ways. Remember, they did that same thing to the Covington kids. And that's why conservatives have to wake up and realize this is a fight to the teeth with these people. And you have to circle the wagons on principle and defend people on principle when they are targeted like this.

WILLIAMS: Well, you can talk to me any time, Jesse.

WATTERS: Well, thank you.

WILLIAMS: I enjoy it.

WATTERS: Just listen.

WILLIAMS: Listen --

(CROSSTALK)

MCDOWELL: You show up -- you show up at my house with a cell phone taking video of me, pavement dive.

WILLIAMS: My gosh. I'm scared. Dana, what we see in reality here, Governor O'Brian Camp of Georgia has just signed a six week abortion law. And we have three other states that have done so similarly; Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio. And the counterargument would be some people don't even know they're pregnant six weeks in.

PERINO: Okay. Well, first of all, those legislatures are passing those laws. So, people voted for their state Representative and state Senator and those Representatives of that democratically elected state literature voted and a Governor signed it, legal. And if you win elections, you get to pass laws. So there's that.

The thing about this guy is that he thinks that that woman who by the way, the woman he was attacking, will be on Tucker Carlson Tonight. So, how do you think that's going to work out for you? Because she wasn't shaming people. If you can't tell the difference between shaming people and praying for life, you will never win another election.

WILLIAMS: Okay. Well, I think there are lots of arguments there, but Greg, what do you make of this?

GUTFELD: I don't know. Dana, what is the biblical term for - when you describe a mule? What's the word?

PERINO: Oh, Gosh! Well, I don't know -- my biblical--

GUTFELD: What's another word for mule?

PERINO: Donkey?

GUTFELD: Yes, or--

WATTERS: Say it, Dana.

PERINO: An ass?

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: What it is called?

PERINO: An ass.

GUTFELD: An ass. And then, what's that word for what you dig with a shovel?

PERINO: Dig?

GUTFELD: Yes, what you dig, what are you digging?

WATTERS: What is going on here?

PERINO: A hole?

GUTFELD: Yes. Now take those words and put them together, that's what he is.

PERINO: I got it. Sorry, I'm so afraid of mocking myself.

GUTFELD: I'm always obsessed with people's blind spots and what you saw was one of the greatest blind spots ever. This guy thought that he was doing some amazing feminist virtue signal that was going to gain him so much cool factor on various networks. This was going to make his name.

But he was like the - he's like the creepy jock in high school that like is mean to that lonely kid in the hallway and thinks that it's cool that people think he's actually really cool because he's picking on that guy at his locker and making his life hell. He has no idea what he looks like right there.

And meanwhile, it's interesting, because you think about, like you can disagree about how you feel about abortion or not, but pro-lifers do believe that they are giving the voice to the voiceless, that's what they're doing. They're out there basically saying, because unborn children can't speak, I'm speaking for them and I'm praying for them, and I understand that.

So where would this guy been in slave times? Because, the argument is very similar. People believe in truth and they honestly believed that it is right, that slavery was dehumanizing, right. They were denying humans the right to speak. So where would he have been in the world of slavery? Would he have been mocking people who are anti-slavery? I think he would have.

PERINO: The other thing is where's the 2020 Democratic candidate who decides to figure out a way to figure out of the pack of 20, 24 candidates and say don't do that. Nobody has--

MCDOWELL: Well, they are trying to stop people from talking about Governor Ralph Northam explanation of how infanticide works. Again, he was explaining how infanticide would work under a law in Virginia and then didn't realize that he was doing that until he got called on it, and they're still trying to figure it.s

WILLIAMS: Well, I would love to see a Republican speak out against Army of God and the extremists and the people who kill doctors who are willing to perform abortions.

GUTFELD: I think people have. I have looked it up and I've seen it, and you should read more about it.

WILLIAMS: Use it, in fact politicize the issue to generate a base on the conservative side.

GUTFELD: I don't think anybody gets that, though. I think you're making that up.

WATTERS: I think that's wrong.

WILLIAMS: I'm not. A journalist being called out for comparing climate change to an alien invasion. We're going to show you that next on THE FIVE. But first, we head over to Shepard Smith with some breaking news on the school shooting in Colorado. Shepard?

SHEPARD SMITH, ANCHOR: Juan, thanks. We now know that there are at least seven victims, possibly eight, and that the school shooting happened at the middle school section of this STEM School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. For those of you who weren't with us earlier, about 1:50 local time, Mountain Time in Denver, reports of shots fired at STEM School in Highlands Ranch.

That is South of Denver, past Littleton, Colorado, where Columbine High School is, and then the next community is Highlands Ranch. The Sheriff's department just gives us an update. They originally said two victims. Now we know there were seven and possibly eight. It happened in the middle school section of the school. It's a K-12 place, but it was in the middle school building.

Two juvenile suspects are now in custody. The sheriff says they are both juveniles. They don't know if they're students at that school. But two are in custody. The sheriff had reported that they were looking for a possible third suspect. They no longer believe there was a third suspect. The school administrators reported shots fired.

Officers arrived within minutes. They're still going door-to-door at the school. So, it's somewhat of an active scene. But they believe at least that the danger to students has passed. Again an active scene Highlands Ranch, Colorado; two suspects are in custody. THE FIVE will continue after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MCDOWELL: The media's climate change hysteria reaching a new fever pitch, this after a new report from the United Nations warning that human activity could cause up to a million species to go extinct within decades. One NBC News reporter being ridiculed for making this comparison.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It really is devastating. I mean, this is how dark the times are in the view of researchers, at least here on the West Coast that I talked to.

You look at it and you think this should be our great unifying moment, right. This is the moment when space aliens land with ray guns and are threatening all of us and we all band together like you see in the movies. This is it, and yet that's not somehow happening.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But it's not. Hold on a second, but it's not. For your average American at home, there are not space aliens coming out and saying we're going to take you over. This is an intangible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: You think that's bad, watch CNN ratcheting up the rhetoric.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As for our rapidly dwindling biodiversity, these experts claim it's the 11th hour. We must act now. Consuming less or using less, having fewer children.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: Greg, what is it about that accent that is more frightening?

GUTFELD: I don't know. I'm all for them having fewer children. Anyway, CNN's gotten strange, because they are moving their broadcasting location to Hudson Yards which is on the edge of the Hudson River which theoretically in a couple of years will be underwater.

So, if they actually believed in all the crap they were talking about, they wouldn't move to the Hudson River, they would move to a very high mountain so they could still continue to project their newscast that nobody listens to.

Look, this guy is pretty xenophobic. When you think about it, he assumes that we're going to be invaded by space aliens and they are not going to be friendly. He just assumes they're going to invade and try to kill us. Aliens, they could be peaceful. They might even be delicious, Dana.

PERINO: And they might have even created this world.

GUTFELD: But also, the other weird thing is he talked about--

PERINO: Kidding.

GUTFELD: --no, you're right.

PERINO: No, because of the simulation.

GUTFELD: Dana is right. We are actually the product of space aliens. I'm sorry, I missed that. But he's talking about how we don't have a unifying moment. Whose fault is that? If aliens came down from planet Dana and wanting to kill all of us, do you think that the Democrats would unite under Trump? No, they would unite with the space aliens.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my God.

GUTFELD: Yes, they would.

WATTERS: They already side with the illegals, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Build a wall around planet Dana.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I think they are invading. I think we better send the military to the southern border because they're sure to come through Mexico.

WATTERS: I actually did some research because I'm trying to keep up with Greg on the research front. And we found some wrong doomsday predictions from the so-called experts. In 1970, the first Earth Day, this is what scientists, professors and journalists and politicians said in 1970. Civilization will end in 30 years. That was a Harvard biologist.

WILLIAMS: Was that Trump's election?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: That was in New York Times editorial, not extinct yet. 200 million people will starve to death. Opposite everyone is fat now.

(LAUGHTER)

In the 1980s, people living in cities are going to have to wear gas masks to survive air pollution; that was from Life Magazine. Air pollution will prevent sunlight from hitting the Earth and the entire Earth will go dark. All freshwater fish will suffocate. Well, Greg will probably like that.

GUTFELD: Yes, all for that.

PERINO: Did you just do a Google search and then come up with a list?

WATTERS: Dana, how dare you? This was methodical.

WILLIAMS: Thank you, Dana.

GUTFELD: This is (inaudible) did the search.

WATTERS: Life expectancy will be reduced to 42 years old by 1980. So everybody at this table would be dead, expect me. We will run out of oil by 2000; no, just filled up yesterday. And the world will be 11 degrees colder by the 2000.

WILLIAMS: Well, if I die, I'm going to come back and haunt your ass, I'll tell you that.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTES: You already do, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Here's the thing, everybody is laughing about this, but Republicans have zero ideas about dealing with climate change. What do they do, they say, oh these Democrats, oh this Green New Deal, it's terrible.

WATTERS: Juan, should we have--

WILLIAMS: But you know what, they are vacant. They are vacant and they were--

GUTFELD: Pro-nuclear.

WILLIAMS: Even though Republicans tend to agree consensus wise there is climate change, not necessarily it's human caused, as the U.N. report suggests, but everyone says something is going on, something is not good. Did the Republicans have any ideas except making fun of people with ideas?

MCDOWELL: Here's an idea that I've talked about on this program, natural gas, because we've got it coming out of the United States. It's private business and--

GUTFELD: Reliable sources?

MCDOWELL: --and it's reducing our emissions from power plants dramatically. We are leading the world in climate - emissions reduction.

PERINO: I got to say, the Republicans do have some ideas and some plans and policies.

WILLIAMS: Let me hear it.

PERINO: But he President - here's the thing, the President doesn't talk about them, right.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: But I say, what is it, Dana?

PERINO: Look, I know but when you have the bully pulpit-

WILLIAMS: Okay.

PERINO: Well, you can look at it. There is the natural gas. All of our emissions are down, even despite our economy going gangbusters. Oil emissions continue to go down while our economy goes up. Can we transfer that around the world where they want to have prosperity as well? That's the way we should be looking at.

And I will add--

GUTFELD: Look at France.

PERINO: --80 percent of young conservatives all think that climate change is a very serious issue.

WILLIAMS: That's what I noticed.

PERINO: It's in their top five. So I think he should talk about it more because he has some good things to say.

WILLIAMS: I wish they had real ideas.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: It's called nuclear power, gen 4, take a look at it.

MCDOWELL: Here's what the Democrats won't to tell you. They want to screw you by raising your energy prices dramatically. They want your gasoline to be $5 or $10 a gallon, but they won't tell you that because they know it's a regressive tax and it hurts the poorest of the poor the most.

Meantime, a mind altering debate brewing in Denver, should magic mushrooms be decriminalized? That's next on “The Five.”

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: So after legalizing pot, a big vote in Denver today. That's in Colorado, Dana--

PERINO: Thank you.

GUTFELD: --over whether or not to decriminalize magic mushrooms. If the initiative passes, the city would become the first in the U.S. to decriminalize the hallucinogenic drug. Critics of this proposal are calling it a serious problem and saying, Denver is quickly becoming the illicit drug capital of the world." Alright, I think everybody here has done magic mushrooms, right?

PERINO: No.

GUTFELD: No?

PERINO: No, of course not.

GUTFELD: All right, just checking.

PERINO: And I would be appalled to learn anybody else had.

GUTFELD: I think everybody at this table but Dana has done magic mushrooms.

PERINO: I was so terrified of drugs. I didn't do anything.

GUTFELD: That's okay. I think this is good news, Dagen, because I don't know - I don't think you can criminalize a substance, right. You can criminalize behavior, but if you criminalize a substance, substance can have positive and negative effects which we are learning. And we know that this has - magic mushrooms, a stupid name by the way, is great for dealing with PTSD.

MCDOWELL: Right, micro dosing--

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: It's hugely popular, experimenting with small doses of hallucinogenic mushrooms to treat mental health problems.

GUTFELD: Right.

MCDOWELL: Even to make you to deal with like focus and attention deficit problems. A lot more people, particularly like in Silicon Valley, do it. Joe Rogan, I'm a fan of his podcast, he is in favor of this.

I however worry about the economy. Again, so many people have switched to growing weed in California.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: You can't buy flowers if you're a florist, like a mainstream florist in California anymore. You got to buy them from overseas, because everyone is growing marijuana.

GUTFELD: I didn't know that.

MCDOWELL: And two, I suffer from panic attacks, so I really don't need any hallucinogenic mushrooms. I am barely getting by as it is right now. I feel like somebody is standing on my chest right now.

WILLIAMS: Oh no.

GUTFELD: Juan, we've spent decades demonizing substances that could have real substantial benefits, and we know that these have benefits because you've tried it.

WILLIAMS: Yes, let me just say, I wouldn't want this for my kids, all right.

GUTFELD: Right. But what if it's modulated?

WILLIAMS: No, it's - look, you can say that about cocaine and heroin.

GUTFLED: I would.

WILLIAMS: And I wouldn't. That's where you and I disagree. I just think those are things, those are--

GUTFELD: But if you get medicinally.

WILLIAMS: --highly addictive substances that we don't need. I mean to me, like alcohol, you say you got to be over 21. I think that you have to regulate it. I think you have to--

GUTFELD: That's fine.

WILLIAMS: --put in place protections to keep it out of kids' hands.

GUTFELD: That's fine.

WILLIAMS: This is not alcohol, this is not marijuana. This is a pretty serious drug.

GUTFELD: You know why, because alcohol got there first. That's the only reason why we are used to alcohol, because it we got there first. Remember doing prohibition. People died from bathtub gin. Once you - I'm with you, legalize it Jesse, regulate it, tax it, do whatever you want. But when you regulate it, you save lives.

WATTERS: I like it over there regulated, I don't want it in New York. I think we have enough problems here. But I covered a mushroom festival in Telluride, Colorado, and the guy who was high told me he could hear colors. And then I said, interesting, well can you see smells? And he goes, dude!

(LAUGHTER)

It was a great time.

GUTFELD: Dana, I think the challenge is, once something becomes mundane, people are used to it. And calling something magic makes it like a novelty.

PERINO: It's in the marketing.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, it should just be like any other thing, like aspirin.

PERINO: So I grew up in Colorado. Look, democratically elected state legislature, as I said earlier, do what you want to do. But I think also to Jesse's point, it's fun for us, right. We are in New York, like knock yourselves out, Colorado, see how that goes. But friends of mine who live in smaller towns, like in Pueblo, Colorado say that the legalization of marijuana has not been good for them.

GUTFELD: Well you know that, the great thing about a free market is you can experiment in small markets and see if it works.

PERINO: Right. Because why Hickenlooper who is now running for President tells all of the states, don't do it.

GUTFELD: Alright, well maybe he's wrong.

PERINO: I don't know.

GUTFELD: Alright.

PERINO: Enjoy your mushrooms.

GUTFELD: Thank you. One More Thing is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Time for One More Thing, Juan.

WILLIAMS: It's graduation season and what a surprise for a mom as she watched her son graduate Saturday from Central Michigan State. Take a look at this video.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROB DAVIES, PRESIDENT, CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY: I confer upon you, Sharonda Wilson, the Bachelor's degree that you have earned with all rights privileges pertaining thereto. Please move your tassel from your right to your left.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: That's Sharonda Wilson, standing next to her son Stephan. She was set to graduate from Ferris State University same day, but she skipped the ceremony to watch her son graduate. And when the President of Central Michigan heard about this mother's selfless act of love, he got permission from the President of Ferris State to award her degree at the Central Michigan graduation. Stephan, who graduated said, that moment tops every other moment he has shared with his mom. What a wonderful story.

PERINO: I got teary eyed. I love it. Alright, last Thursday, I was honored to be the MC of the 57th Annual New York Leatherneck Celebratory Scholarship Ball. This gives kids a chance to go to school that are children of the Marine Corps and the Navy Corpsman, of course.

There were four young women there, they were amazing, Skyler Browder (ph), Kaylen Colt (ph), Katarina Navarra (ph) and Amanda Smith (ph), these young women were incredible. They all have big strong voices and have bright futures because of this wonderful organization. So, thanks for having me. And on to Greg.

GUTFELD: All right, let's do this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: A lot of questions about what does a wombat do when it's got an itchy butt. What does a wombat do?

(VIDEO PLAYING)

Wombat finds a bicycle, right, gets up behind it and uses the tire to scratch its itchy little butt. That's a wombat getting its butt itched in Tasmania on Maria Island, it actually exists.

PERINO: Well, that was a great video, Greg.

GUTFELD: And that is why animals are great. That's why people love it.

PERINO: Top that, Jesse?

WATTERS: That's not going to be hard.

(LAUGHTER)

Itchy wombat, here we go. So, all of the stars were at the Met last night for a big gala, everybody got into costume. The theme was camp. Look at Katy Perry here dressed as a chandelier. Cardi B there, that's - what do you call that a flow from a gown, who knows? Jared Leto held his own head. And Harry Styles, I don't know what you would call that, but very, very cute.

GUTFELD: What about Jesse Watters?

WATTERS: And Ezra Miller I guess had lots of eyes all over his head.

PERINO: Wow, that is kind of crazy.

WATTERS: And also on the Fox News Show, with Tom Shillue tonight at 7:00 PM.

GUTFELD: Exciting.

WATTERS: Watch me.

PERINO: Good luck. Dagen, we don't have time for you, but we are going to save it.

MCDOWELL: Two words, Billy Porter, go look it up.

PERINO: Billy Porter, look it up on your Googles. All right, turn on your DVRs, never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next. Should be glad we're turning this over to Bret.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.