Democrats blast President Trump's strike on Iranian general

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams, along with Dagen McDowell, Pete Hegseth, Sandra Smith, and Greg Gutfeld. It is 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five." Oh, boy. We have a jam-packed show, including new questions in the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

Stunning new autopsy and jail cell photos have been released.

Plus, comedian Ricky Gervais' calls out Hollywood during his opening Golden Globe speech. All that's coming up, but first, the battle raging in Washington over President Trump's decision to take out Iran's top general.

Trump ramping up his rhetoric as Iran vows revenge, and Democrats not happy with the move.

BERNIE SANDERS (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Tragically, his actions now put us on the path to another war.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), SENATE MINORITY LEADER: He's been erratic and unsuccessful in almost every previous foreign policy endeavor. This one is the most dangerous of all.

ELIZABETH WARREN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We are not safer today than we were before Donald Trump acted.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We seem to have accomplished what Soleimani was trying to do but couldn't so. In death, he's actually accomplished his goal.

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This is and was an enormous escalation.

PETE BUTTIGIEG (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Taking out a bad guy is not a good idea unless you are ready for what comes next.

WILLIAMS: And some Democrats are saying that drone strike was a distraction from impeachment.

WARREN: I think the question people reasonably ask is next week Donald Trump faces the stark potentially of an impeachment trial, and why now?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This action was taken more in President Trump's self interest rather than our national interest. We've had, you know, damning developments in just the last day where emails came out that made it very clear that they covered up the real reason behind the withholding of the hundreds of millions of millions of dollars to Ukraine.

WILLIAMS: Pete, when you hear the Democrats saying, wait. Why did he do this now? Is this related to impeachment, what do you think?

PETE HEGSETH, GUEST CO-HOST: I think with friends like these Democrats, who need the Iranians? I mean, ultimately, this is the resistance continuing across -- overseas as adamantly as we've seen here at home.

Listen, you may not like President Trump. You may have voted for the impeachment in the House. But if you are someone like Comrade Cortez -- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeting -- saying that a tweet from the president threatening the Iranians is in it of itself a war crime. You've lost your mind.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second. Wait a second. That was related to destroy the cultural --

HEGSETH: Fifty two sites, one of which might be cultural. Actually -- by the way, I don't care about Iranian cultural sites. And I'll tell you why.

If they could -- if Iran could -- if you understand the Islamic Republic of Iran of Islamists, if they could, if they had the power, they would destroy every single one of our cultural sites and build a mosque on top of it.

If you don't understand the nature of our enemy, you are foolish about who you are pointing out and whether or not you are happy that Soleimani is dead. This guy's exported terrorism for that regime for 40 years. And the fact that Democrats in this country can't take a pause to say this is a good thing, now, let's figure out how to prevent an Iranian bomb. They go straight to politics and it's shameful.

WILLIAMS: So Sandra, this raises an important point. What's next?

Because I think a lot of people think that maybe the president acted impetuously without thinking about what consequences may come from taking out Soleimani.

SANDRA SMITH, GUEST CO-HOST: To repeat the words of Mitch McConnell on the Senate floor just a few moments ago, just convened this afternoon. He said they rushed to split hairs about intelligence before being briefed on it. They rushed to downplay Soleimani's evil while presenting our own president as the villain.

And I think that's an important point to be made here. While he is a Republican senator, Juan, the questions over the intelligence behind the president's decision were questioned before we even knew what was behind it, or the details behind it. That has changed. Today, we just learned that there is going to be a Senate briefing on Wednesday, where the Department of Defense, Mark Esper, the Secretary.

He is going to brief -- it's going to be -- I believe a house-wide briefing on the intelligence behind this. So why condemn this before we even know why the president made the decision to do it?

WILLIAMS: Greg, the question would be why don't we know.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Why don't we know what?

WILLIAMS: Why the president acted?

GUTFELD: We do know.

GUTFELD: You know what? I just got back from the flu, so I'm understanding that Trump did something?

WILLIAMS: You got it.

GUTFELD: All right. So what did you -- wait a minute, so he killed a murderous, homicidal maniac who killed 600 Americans and he is the bad guy, right? Trump is the bad guy. So this is why people are saying what do you do next? Because what was now was correct. No one can question the actual actions of Trump.

So instead, you have to shift into what ifs. I will admit right now that absolutely no expert on Iran or the Middle East. But I will happily tell you neither is anybody else. There has never been any proof of success from any of the analysts that you see on television telling you that they know what's going to happen next or what happened in the past.

They know nothing. So take everything with a grain of salt. Every apocalyptic prediction has been wrong, including -- hey, moving the embassy to Jerusalem. Remember that was supposed to be the end of the world. And also, I love it. I love it. I love it how people are saying, oh, now those Iranians are really pissed. They're really going to come after us.

Like when they were killing our troops, they were deeply admiring us. I mean -- and it's going to restart their nukes like they had actually had stopped them? They are like your dirt bag cousin's drug habit. He's telling you he's stopped. No, he just moved it to another house. So the idea that we somehow kicked the hornet's nest is an absolute lie.

The hornets are already out of the nest and they've been stinging us forever. Case in point, I was watching our great leader Neil Cavuto, right? He was doing a segment on trying to predict what the Iranians might do to us in terms of cyber attacks, on like banking institutions, and stuff like that. And so he cited what they have done in the past, meaning they already attacked us many, many times.

Interesting, don't you think? Don't you think that would play into the decision-making to take out this guy? They already attacked us? We took out their Charles Manson and it's on us? Sorry, we didn't escalate anything. Lastly, we keep seeing all these shots of these large crowds of mourners. Mass protests in Iran is what you call Thursday, OK?

Death to -- saying death to America, that is their palates, all right? So, you know, when somebody said wow, check out their mass protests in Iran.

That's like saying the line at Chick-fil-A. It's always there, OK? So we are used to this. It's been going on since the revolution. They treated us like crap. You were right.

We took out a bad guy. And what's interesting about this is what's seen as heinous under Trump would've been seen as bold under Obama.

WILLIAMS: Well, in fact, it's an interesting point that Greg makes, Dagen, because President's Trump -- sorry President's Bush and Obama decided not to take this step. They could have. When the option was presented to them, they said they weren't interested in the consequences, the idea of going to war potentially with Iran.

Now, today, as people are asking these questions about the intelligence.

You see that the American public, specifically the Democrats are, like, we aren't sure what President Trump's bases was for this.

And, of course, Americans have a lot of questions after 9/11, after weapons of mass destruction in Iraq proved not to be there. So what do you think?

DAGEN MCDOWELL, GUEST CO-HOST: I think the why now is that Soleimani's proxy force targeted U.S. troop 11 times in the last two months. They killed an American contractor and stormed a U.S. embassy, an act of war.

That's your why now. There was restraint after the attack on an American drone that downed it. There was restraint after an Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, but not now.

Here's your redline for the terrorists who killed Americans with impunity.

Your redline is death. Your punishment is death. And President Trump did not forecast what that redline was. But here it is. I want to point out just a couple more quick things. President Obama's policy with Iran was to funnel money into the hands of this terrorist.

The Quds forces, a terrorist organization, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, a terrorist organization. At least initially $1.7 billion in pallets of cash sent in the dark of night that we wouldn't even know about without the Wall Street Journal reporting, that went straight into Soleimani's hands and straightened to killing Americans and straightened to fomenting terrorism around the region. That's the why now. That's why he's dead.

WILLIAMS: Right. It sounded to me, is what's interesting is that we are, you know, we had in terms of the Iran deal, a promise and the Iranians were keeping it.

WILLIAMS: Hang on. Yes, in fact, I think it's not just me. I think much of the world. But not only were they not doing that, and now they've pulled out of the deal. But now, we have unrest throughout the Middle East.

GUTFELD: Wait. Juan, we have unrest in the Middle East? I've never heard of that before.

WILLIAMS: We have unrest directed at us --

GUTFELD: Wait, unrest directed at us in the Middle East.

WILLIAMS: Imagine President Trump sending 350 Americans now in -- he was pulling out a moment ago.

HEGSETH: -- to actually reinforce an embassy? That's a novelty.

WILLIAMS: No, well, hey. I just think we were trying to get out. A surging 2020 Democrat putting major pressure on Joe Biden's front runner status, plus you won't not believe who Judge Judy just endorsed for president, that's all next on "The Five."

SMITH: The battle for 2020 heating up as we begin a new year, new polling showing Bernie Sanders surging in both Iowa and New Hampshire. And a separate new national poll showing Michael Bloomberg rising to a tie for third place, in comes as Joe Biden continues to stumble on the campaign trail. Here's Biden contradicting his own story of how he urged former President Obama to delay the mission that killed Osama Bin Laden.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As commander-in-chief, if you were ever handed a piece of intelligence that said you can stop an imminent attack on Americans, but you have to use an air strike to take out a terror leader. Would you pull the trigger?

BIDEN: Well, we did. The guy's name was Osama Bin Laden.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And weren't you - didn't you tell president Obama not to --

BIDEN: I didn't. And he said I have to make a decision. What is your opinion? Mr. President, my suggestion is don't go. We have to do two more things to see if he's there.

SMITH: Interesting look back there. Plus, Judge Judy saying she is now backing Michael Bloomberg and put the campaign trail for the billionaire.

JUDGE JUDY SHEINDLIN, FAMILY COURT JUDGE: To define Mike Bloomberg as just another rich guy is one of the greatest injustices of this political campaign that we're in. Because Mike Bloomberg is the only one of the candidates who has experience governing and managing.

SMITH: What does she have -- 10 million people a day watch her? Could that have a big influence on Michael Bloomberg's run here, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Was that Ruth Bader Ginsburg? It took me a second. But, yeah, I mean, first of all, what's interesting about her, Judge Judy, is her audience is literally suburban women, right, who are the be-all and end-all for political consultants in this presidential race. She's not a Hollywood endorsement or a New York Times endorsement, which I would throw out, right?

She's actually a cultural endorsement for people who really have a lot of respect for Judge Judy. She thinks she tells a lot of folks. Hey, stop with the foolishness. Straighten yourself out. Do right. Get right with God. I mean, that's where she comes across on television, and that's why she's the highest-paid person.

SMITH: So you're suggesting that could go a long way with Michael Bloomberg and the working class voter?

MCDOWELL: I wish she was running instead of Michael Bloomberg. Because I'm not going to disparage Judge Judy, but Mike Bloomberg is going to need some help. What's he spent, at least of $100 million on advertising so far? It's like online dating. You look really good on an online profile.

You know, you basically clean up all your head shots.

And you look great. You Google lettuce and Bloomberg, there's an ad for Mike Bloomberg running for president. But once you start seeing him in person, on the campaign trail, he only pretty much likes hanging around super rich people, and I don't mean even Judge Judy rich. I mean multibillionaires. He's kind of jerky. And eventually, people -- that's going to turn them off.

GUTFELD: Have you seen pictures of him? He is the least comfortable person trying to look comparable in the history of the world. He'll be standing in a subway. He will be leaning. He was staring at a plate of ribs today, that he tweeted that out. He was looking at the ribs as though it was made out of, you know, I don't know, baby fur.

But the point is, is that, like, running against the most authentic candidate probably in history. Trump is -- you can love him, you hate him, but he's Trump. He's Trump in pictures. He's Trump on Twitter. He's Trump on the street. These people, they don't know what they are until they are asked a question.

And when you ask Biden a question, you never know what you are going to get. It's usually a stream of consciousness answer that sounds like a child's dream.

SMITH: What about Joe Biden? Because you do see Bernie Sanders going into Iowa and New Hampshire pretty well positioned.

HEGSETH: Bernie Sanders, I believed he'd been -- I believe from the beginning he will be the nominee. He hit some bumps in the road. I think he's the authentic articulation. He's the closest thing to authentic that the left has to offer, even though he's a wacky socialist. I mean, but, they keep going back to Biden, wanting him to be the front runner.

But they watch Biden. And he literally wanders around the stage while whispering, wondering what state he's in, and wondering what position he would take, while President Trump yells out where's Hunter. And Biden yells where's Barack? You know, he was supposed to be my boy. He was supposed to have my back.

I was supposed to be the extension of those years that everyone cared for.

You couldn't walk outside right now. You probably agree with me on this one, and find an enthusiastic Biden voter. Yes, Joe, he's my man.

GUTFELD: Not even Joe.

HEGSETH: Not even Joe.

WILLIAMS: I agree with you to this extent. I don't think that he has that kind of populist energy that Bernie has -- that's why Bernie gets the big money from the small donors, and Joe Biden has been struggling with that, always done well in this cycle in terms of fundraising. But the problem for Bloomberg and also for Bernie is Biden continues to lead.

(CROSSTALK)

MCDOWELL: No, he's leading in Nevada by nine points over Warren. And he's leading in South Carolina by nearly 19 percent of points over Liz Warren and Bernie Sanders.

GUTFELD: Why do you think he said that he approved the killing Bin Laden with something that's so easy to check?

WILLIAMS: Yeah, it's not true.

GUTFELD: Yeah, I know.

WILLIAMS: I mean, the best argument that Biden can make is I made sure President Obama had the other side of the view. But the fact that he -- he said no.

MCDOWELL: He probably doesn't remember.

GUTFELD: Maybe he thinks Bin Laden is somebody else.

WILLIAMS: May be he's modelling himself on Trump.

GUTFELD: Bin Louden, his accountant. He's putting a hit on his accountant.

SMITH: Shocking photos of Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy raising new questions about his death. Hear from the medical expert who says that there could have been foul play.

HEGSETH: Shocking new questions in the death of Jeffrey Epstein. We have brand new photos from inside his Manhattan jail cell on the day he died.

They show piles of sheets and bedding scattered around, and several nooses made from bed sheets like this one. Fox News has also obtained photos of Epstein's autopsy. Now viewer warning, the image we are about to show you is graphic.

It shows a bloody line around the middle of Epstein's neck. The new evidence leading former New York City medical examiner, Michael Baden, to question the Epstein's death was a suicide.

MICHAEL BADEN, NEW YORK CITY MEDICAL EXAMINER: The closing out of the case as a suicide so quickly was premature. My concern is that the evidence is that it's not a hanging, that it's a homicidal strangulation. Who did it?

How did it happen? You can't tell. But the findings are not -- more indicative of homicide than accident, than suicide.

HEGSETH: Sandra, you had the doctor on your program today. That's where the clip came from. What questions still hang out there? Whoa, I didn't mean that one.

SMITH: I think it's important to say that he's not concluding that he was killed in a jail cell, but he says that he believes, as you just heard him say, was premature to say that this was suicide. So he's been hired by the family, the brother of Jeffrey Epstein to further investigate this. He talks about the ligature.

He says -- and you saw a picture of it there, the one that was supposedly used to hang himself. And he said it doesn't match the wound on his neck.

That's more indicative of a rope or a cord. It's more of a narrow indentation on his neck. Also said there was no blood found on the noose, and he was back to his original theory at how the fractures in his neck did not match of a suicidal attempt with the noose. It looks like something else.

HEGSETH: Inconsistent. He also had a cellmate who was pulled out beforehand. Greg, there's a lot of theories as it pertains to this case.

What do you make of --

GUTFELD: A bunch of fake noose.

HEGSETH: Well played.

GUTFELD: Thank you. Look, I think the noose actually was a belt from one of Hillary's pantsuits. I like that joke. Anyway, the question --

GUTFELD: The question about suicide is less relevant than the absolute ambivalence of a media to pursue this story while the major players are still out there. I find that kind of interesting. I do think now it is suicide. There were multiple nooses there, multiple nooses. Generally, a person who commits suicide would have multiple nooses in case one breaks, right?

I don't know if you would stage something you would stage it with multiple nooses. I do love Dr. Baden. He was Dr. Death on Red Eye. There was 100 appearances. But he does have kind of a dog in his hunt because it represents the brother. And there must be some insurance claim that's involved in that. The real victim here, of course, is Shakira.

She was also on 60 Minutes and no one cares. Did any of you watch the Shakira segment? It was fantastic, because she actually confessed to killing Epstein. Nobody knows because they didn't watch.

HEGSETH: Nobody knows because they didn't watch. I don't know if you watched, Dagen, or not. But you've also got details like the guard who found Epstein's body has yet to be interviewed. He has lawyered up. So when you look at the information we've learn, these photographs, the interview with Dr. Baden. Where do you make of where we are?

MCDOWELL: That the actual victims of Jeffrey Epstein deserve answers about this. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, probably the better known of all -- the myriad of victims of Jeffrey Epstein. She said I'm glad his death is being investigated. There are too many anomalies surrounded by his incarceration and his death to be ignored.

Survivors deserve answers as to what happened to this monster for us to never get to take his freedom away as he took ours. She said that on Twitter. But again, we are still watching. Ghislaine Maxwell, According to Julie K. Brown, the report down at the Miami Herald, who -- Epstein would never have been indicted by the Southern District of New York if not for her reporting on the victims.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been under investigation by federal authorities since March of last year. There are a lot of other people that they ought to look into -- former model management guy? I could go down the list.

GUTFELD: Don't go down too far, OK?

MCDOWELL: No.

HEGSETH: If you look at the 60 Minute segment, I mean, really it was new photographs revealed. Who has the motivation to move this story forward and sort of try to prove that he didn't kill himself?

WILLIAMS: Well, people who want money from his estate right now are in line to collect some of that money because he killed himself. But they wouldn't be if, in fact, someone else killed him to prevent it. And, of course, there's all these conspiracy theories out there. I think, you know, because there are lot of people in the left that -- we're talking about Clintons and all these kind of stuff and all these famous men --

HEGSETH: That's when questions get asked --

WILLIAMS: But the fact is, Pete, the part that really stops this in my mind is the New York medical examiner -- suddenly have they been bought?

They said this was suicide. So you have to say somehow -- whoever is involved in this conspiracy had bought off the New York medical examiner.

60 minutes, I consider to be a, you know, first-class organization. I don't know why they put their money and credibility on the line with this, but they clearly did yesterday.

They're new -- there's new evidence so it's interesting. I'm sure the viewers want to see it. But to suggest that this is now part of some grand conspiracy, I think is way beyond the line.

SMITH: But Juan, to be clear, initially the medical examiner's office could not conclude what happened. They needed more time to investigate.

WILLIAMS: But They have concluded it.

SMITH: There were some inconsistencies is that the family might want to know answers why there was no videotape, why there was not cameras working, why those guards were not on duty and fell asleep.

MCDOWELL: And why the victims would never get their day in court to face him.

HEGSETH: That segment, one of the -- a former federal warden said, a monumental failure at all levels. That leads people to ask questions, which leads to theories and now we're talking about --

GUTFELD: I blame Trump.

HEGSETH: He's got it. All right, coming up Ricky Gervais. If you missed this, you got to see it. Calls out Hollywood's elite right to their faces.

Do not miss Greg's monologue on that next.

GUTFELD: Television has a way of uniting Americans in a way nothing else can. The staged moon landing, the 1980 Winter Olympics when we beat the Germans in volleyball. And last night's Golden Globes when Ricky Gervais gave a bloody nose to the greatest villain. There he said everything you ever wanted to say to that self-obsessed pile of pulsating flesh known as Hollywood, including this beautiful middle finger to its moronic self- importance.

RICKY GERVAIS, COMEDIAN: Apple rolled into the T.V. game with a morning show, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing made by a company that runs sweatshops in China. So when you say your work, but the companies you work for I mean, unbelievable, Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you call your agent, wouldn't you?

So, if you do win an award tonight, please don't use it as the platform to make a political speech. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, right, come up accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and (BLEEP).

GUTFELD: Hello 911, I'd like to report a massacre at the Beverly Hilton.

You know, just then, Hollywood therapists hiked up their prices. It's like being an Uber in a flash snowstorm. He also mocked up desperate desire for wokeness, explaining why he left out the In-Memoriam segment which honors performers who died in the past year.

GERVAIS: We were going to do an In Memoriam this year, but when I saw the list of people that had died, it wasn't diverse enough. They just -- no, it was mostly white people. And I thought, no, not on my watch.

GUTFELD: That was so clever. A few in the crowd got it. Then there was this punch in the face.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

No one really watches network T.V. Everyone is watching Netflix. You could binge-watch the entire first season of Afterlife instead of watching the show. That's a show about a man who wants to kill himself because his wife dies of cancer and it's still more fun than this.

Spoiler alert, season two is on the way. So in the end, he obviously didn't kill himself, just like Jeffrey Epstein. Shut up. I know he's your friend, but I don't care.

GUTFELD: Anyway, it was a dream come true for anyone tired of Hollywood telling you how dumb and racist America is, as they continue to take all that money from us dumb racist Americans. And remember, Gervais isn't no righty. He's an old school liberal who believes in freedom of expression, but also freedom from the hypocrisy of the intolerant woke.

But you think the world crowd will actually wake up? No, they're too vain, too insecure, and self-unaware to see the truth, even if it came raining down from a beery mouth of a pudgy Brit. So, hats off to you, Ricky who last night didn't really tell a joke, he just exposed the biggest one of all, Hollywood.

He's got to do the Oscars, Juan, right, the Oscars. I don't think they have a host. I don't think they have a host.

WILLIAMS: Yes, they need him, right? I think Fox needs him. I think he'll do well here.

GUTFELD: He could be on "The Five."

WILLIAMS: No, no, no. Our ratings are good. Ratings for these award shows are terrible. And typically, by the way, you would say award show, Hollywood people, comedians, irrelevant in terms of politics. But now, when Ricky plays from the right, you guys love it.

GUTFELD: I -- obviously, I've been saying the same thing for years.

WILLIAMS: Right.

GUTFELD: But Gervais has been politically like on the left for the longest time. I think this is happening because he's seeing a threat to freedom of speech on his -- among his own party.

SMITH: Or the need --

WILLIAMS: You mean comedians?

GUTFELD: Comedians. Yes, I think he sees them as you're seeing on campuses, the stifling of free thought.

HEGSETH: Because comedians are truth-tellers. And they -- and they tell us things through comedy in ways we can laugh that we otherwise couldn't have polite conversation. I was watching this live because I was watching the football games that's happened to be after, and I realized, OK, he's hosting. And I had to rewind it to believe it. Because you never see something like that. It was amazing to watch. It took courage for me to probably never come back. He said that a couple of times. I'm not coming back. Maybe they will.

GUTFELD: If the ratings are good.

HEGSETH: If the ratings are great with everybody else that wasn't in that room. And I've said this before, but they would be wise if the Oscars to hire Gutfeld.

SMITH: I think -- yes.

GUTFELD: No, no, no.

SMITH: I think some of the numbers are already out. They're on track for an eight-year viewership low. Although I still think it was up from the numbers compared to the rest of the network T.V. season. But you know, there was a bit of truth-telling but there was also a message to those that were about to take the stage as he was delivering that, Dagen, right and that was don't get political with your speech.

That did not happen. If you watch the award show, it was called climate change. It was go out and vote in 2020. We need to change the world.

They tackled -- Brad Pitt, maybe not a political message, but a nice one.

He urged kindness during his acceptance speech.

MCDOWELL: Yes. Brad Pitt's had better work done than anybody in Hollywood. Well, whether it's a dermatologist or whatever.

GUTFELD: He is a beautiful man. Beautiful man. I could say that because I'm comfortable in my masculinity knowing that I am better looking than him.

MCDOWELL: But he is more beautiful than he was even 20 years ago.

GUTFELD: Did you see Once Upon a Time in America -- I mean, in Hollywood?

MCDOWELL: Yes.

GUTFELD: Best film of the year, right?

MCDOWELL: Yes.

GUTFELD: I think so.

MCDOWELL: But then again, Quentin Tarantino, you know, won the Golden Globe for Best musical comedy. And I thought that the person who wasn't in the room was well, Harvey Weinstein.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: He goes on trial today, started today, the sex crimes trial here in New York, slapped with new charges out in Hollywood. So I just want to call out all the people who've benefited from turning their, you know, turning their head away from what he was doing for literally decades.

But I'm all -- I don't care what political party you're a member of. I want more people who don't give a flying damn about what Hollywood and these left-wing liberal artists think.

I want more Dave Chappelle's. I want more Ricky Gervais. Whether they're at the Golden Globes or on a Netflix special, just bring it on. Bring on the honesty and the laughs.

GUTFELD: One thing I noticed today --

MCDOWELL: Greg?

GUTFELD: Sorry. I noticed the media, a lot in the media rushing to defend these poor wounded millionaire sex maniacs, I mean, as if you need white knights to defend, you know, these people. They have their therapists, they have their drugs, they have their hookers. Everything will be fine.

WILLIAMS: So you think a lot of them? He really like those things.

GUTFELD: I'm just jealous, Juan.

WILLIAMS: No, it wasn't jealousy.

GUTFELD: All right. The "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.

MCDOWELL: Welcome back. Time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First off, Lori Loughlin reportedly getting ready for life in the slammer by hiring a prison tutor and also training and martial arts. She hasn't even gone to trial yet. Greg, who would you hire?

GUTFELD: That's tough. Anybody here at Fox going to jail? Never mind. I love -- I love how she's taking a prep course like it's SAT thing.

Something maybe your daughter should have done then she wouldn't be going to jail. What does a prison expert teach you to do? Like how to make, you know, how to turn a sharpie into a shiv, how to make soup into -- out of a Fritos bags.

HEGSETH: It says knuckling down, learning the lingo, and practicing martial arts.

GUTFELD: Well, I guess that's OK. Like, you know --

HEGSETH: How much martial arts can you really practice to be effective? I can see her approaching someone like this.

GUTFELD: Also, how long is she in jail?

MCDOWELL: We don't know. She hasn't gone to trial yet.

GUTFELD: I should read -- you know, I should read the notes before I sit down.

MCDOWELL: She -- Lori -- here's the quote from the People Magazine article. Lori as a planner and she's doing what she basically do for all contingencies. Sandra, you're a planner.

SMITH: Yes, I'm a planner, but I don't know how you plan for prison. But the martial art might come in handy because --

GUTFELD: You should, Sandra, because you're -- I hear what you're doing on weekends. And I'm amazed you're not locked up.

SMITH: My defense is always to run. And if I'm behind bars, I can't run I guess.

GUTFELD: She runs -- actually, she'll get behind a bar and then to run.

WILLIAMS: Martha Stewart did fine, right?

GUTFELD: Yes, she was.

WILLIAMS: Martha -- but you know -- so I think that a lot of us -- for a lot us, this goes back to the last segment because we're making fun of the Hollywood -- the elite.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But in fact, this is rich people versus -- and people in power versus people who don't have money and don't have power and who get caught up in a prison system and don't have much.

GUTFELD: They should have a prison -- these prison experts for everybody like if you got to go to a class before you go to jail.

HEGSETH: Well, don't you also get -- you get news in prison. So if I'm a fellow prisoner there and I read that she has gone through a prison training, I'm going to immediately testing that training.

SMITH: According to a prison expert, there's etiquette in prison that you have to know about because there's the bunk bed suggestion. So you're not supposed to sit on your bunkmate's bed to like tie your shoes.

MCDOWELL: That's a good rule for life. Don't sit on anybody's bottom.

GUTWELL: Another good rule is just don't have a bunk bed.

SMITH: Indeed. Indeed.

GUTWELL: A murphy bed, get a murphy bed nice.

HEGSETH: Is that a slide on of the fold down.

MCDOWELL: That's the fold down.

HEGSETH: Yes, I see.

MCDOWELL: Next up, here's your worst flight nightmare caught on video.

GUTWELL: Crap.

MCDOWELL: The pilot had to return following the detachment after burning off some fuel. No injuries were reported.

SMITH: Oh, thank goodness.

MCDOWELL: Would you freak out?

WILLIAMS: Well, it would concern me. But I will not freak out because you just said, he returned. So I guess he was able to land the plane. It wasn't that he had to like landed on the belly. So, you know, I just was on a flight with a lot of turbulence. And the big news for me was I'm getting all uptight and my granddaughter started laughing. She thought it was a roller coaster ride.

GUTFELD: That's what you got. That's how you learn. You know, the flight was operated by jazz aviation. Does that name inspire any confidence in you, jazz? I mean, it's like, we don't maintain our planes, but we do love our Coltrane.

SMITH: This was -- this was an Air Canada plane.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: Yes. So what always amazes me is that there was a -- there was a - -

GUTFELD: My name is jazz aviation. Leaves on a jazz.

SMITH: But what always amazes me, Dagan, is that somebody took out their phone and actually took video of this while it was happening, having no fear about what was about to happen to them.

WILLIAMS: Wait, they were on another plane or they were --

GUTFELD: They were on that plane.

WILLIAMS: How can you take the shot from that plane?

SMITH: Looking out the window.

GUTFELD: Imagine what we could have --

WILLIAMS: The wheel is under the plane.

GUTFELD: -- what was going on before we had phones --

HEGSETH: The wheels were on the wings because it's a smaller aircraft.

WILLIAMS: Oh under the wings.

HEGSETH: I don't really know but it appears from the video that that's --

SMITH: Sometimes in those situations, the scariest thing is the guy next to us is freaking out and screaming.

GUTFELD: That person is called me.

MCDOWELL: Yes. The guy next to you with his shoes off with his feet on the spring swiping with a big toe.

GUTFELD: That happens. I said I was sorry.

MCDOWELL: I hate feet. Trusting your gut is now backed by evidence.

Researchers discovered that people who second guess themselves make the worst decisions, Greg.

GUTFELD: You just gave me my book title, trusting your gut, right?

SMITH: Yes.

GUTFELD: Yes. Million seller, you getting nothing. By the way, what was this about?

HEGSETH: Second-guessing. You never -- you've ever second guess.

GUTFELD: OK. So I read this. This was about -- they were putting predictions on soccer matches. If you want to win a prediction on the soccer match, just write down 0-0 in half. No one scores.

SMITH: After learning how deadly sick you were from flu the past week. I second thoughts sitting here. Seriously, I do not get what you have.

GUTFELD: I swear you're going to get it.

SMITH: Do I live to regret that?

GUTFELD: No, no, no. I didn't show up Friday because I didn't want to --

SMITH: Remember you said you're going to talk forward?

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. Well, I am --

WILLIAMS: You shouldn't - you shouldn't second guess yourself, Sandra.

SMITH: I did. I did.

WILLIAMS: Well, you know the old saying, if you think you stink, right?

You might as well go with it. But this is all about game. The idea that you shouldn't be deliberate is wrong. Now, you shouldn't take that from this.

SMITH: Just go with your gut. Go with your gut. Trust your gut.

MCDOWELL: Go with your Gutfeld. "ONE MORE THING" next.

GUTFELD: That's another title.

WILLIAMS: It's time now for one more thing. I'm going to go first. You know, while Greg was sick, I ran away. I went to Jamaica. I took a break.

So take a look at some of the pictures I brought back. Here's the whole crew dressed and identical tracksuits for the trip, a family tradition. We wear the same outfit when we travel together. That's me with my wife Delise.

Of course, the stars of the show my twin granddaughters and grandson.

Here's top, top. That's me, given Pepper a piggyback out of the ocean.

And here I am with one of the girls looking at a giant beautiful caterpillar. Here's my family at dinner. This was a big deal for us, Christmas dinner. And here are the grandkids and my daughter floating around on the holiday, on all these --

SMITH: That's beautiful.

WILLIAMS: Yes. It was an amazing holiday. But let me tell you something.

It's great to be back at "The Five," I'm telling you. Greg, you go.

GUTFELD: Tell me about it. I've been counting bathroom tiles for the last -- anyway, animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great. I want -- I'm going to think I'm going to take a jogging because I've gotten fat again, but it's really cold outside. You know, you want to go out and then you go back in. But it's just like this little bunch of critters.

They want to go out they want to get some exercise. Everything's great.

Then it's like you know what, forget it. I'm going to go back in. I don't need this crap.

That was me this morning thinking maybe it might be time to lose my gut instead. I can't do exercise. I'm still sick. I just like watching these -- animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

WILLIAMS: You know, normally, animals are great is upbeat. What happened?

What happened there?

GUTFELD: I don't know, man. I'm on -- I'm on eight different meds.

WILLIAMS: All right. All right. I'll buy that. I'll buy that.

HEGSETH: Yes, in honor of Jesse who is not here but will be back soon, his Philadelphia Eagles lost on Sunday, but my Minnesota Vikings did not. And we said before the game, if we can get to Drew Brees, we can win this game which we did time and time again. And the other -- the other variable in addition to putting pressure on one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time was would Kirk Cousins show up? And in overtime, he did with this huge connection to Adam Thielen who's back and back healthy.

So look out for the Minnesota Vikings because we play the San Francisco 49ers next week in San Francisco. No one gave us a shot against the Saints.

GUTFELD: Just watch where you step.

HEGSETH: Why?

GUTFELD: It's San Francisco.

HEGSETH: It's San Francisco. Yes, they're going straight from the airport on the bus.

GUTFELD: Well, there's some poop on the field too.

WILLIAMS: That's going to be a tough game.

HEGSETH: Leave it on the field.

WILLIAMS: Sandra.

SMITH: All right. So the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is underway and they're introducing some new technology including a mirror.

You know, why you're counting bathroom towels, you look back up at the mirror and you wonder what can I do to fix my skin. Apparently, it's a mirror that lets you know what you can do for your skincare needs, what kind of facial lotion.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: Anyway, moving on Charmin Golab. This is the robot, Greg.

GUTFELD: What is this?

SMITH: You can summon a roll of toilet from your smartphone.

GUTFELD: How fitting.

SMITH: This device will go and grab it for you and replace it. Although Charmin says it does not have any plans to release a commercial version at this time. So the idea has been put out there. Lastly --

GUTFELD: It should come with a toilet.

SMITH: Lastly, the gate box is a voice-powered assistant. So you know, if you don't have the assistant but you want one, you've got the virtual assistant. It projects an avatar so you feel like there's really a person there. So just take note, you know, those are the new gadgets.

WILLIAMS: Dagen, bring us home.

MCDOWELL: You ever wanted to drive the Wienermobile? Well, here's your shot. Oscar Mayer is accepting applications for 2020 class of Wienermobile drivers, competitive salary, benefits, paid expenses, and free "team apparel."

GUTFELD: Oh man.

MCDOWELL: It's a shot, Greg.

GUTFELD: I'd love to get into those buns.

WILLIAMS: And clean it up there. Set your DVRs, never miss an episode of "The Five."

