Democrats back $1.9T American Rescue Plan as Biden meets GOP senators

Good evening. I'm Bret Baier.



Breaking tonight, President Biden is meeting with Senate Republicans right

now in the Oval Office to discuss a possible bipartisan COVID relief

package. The 10 Senate Republicans say there are $600 billion proposal

could be approved quickly by Congress and one of them will join us in just

a few minutes after that meeting ends coming right from the Oval Office to

our camera.



At the same time, congressional Democrats are considering going it alone

with a much more expensive and expensive bill.



White House Correspondent Kristin Fisher joins us live from the North Lawn

with the latest on these negotiations. Good evening, Kristin.



KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Evening, Bret.

Tonight's meeting is the first time that President Biden has invited

lawmakers to the White House and all of them are Republicans. But whether

or not he's willing to compromise enough to earn their support of his

American Rescue Plan is still very much in question.



FISHER (voice over): Go big or go bipartisan, that's the question President

Joe Biden faces as he attempts to pass his $1.9 trillion stimulus package.



The president called for bipartisan support, and 10 moderate Republican

senators responded with a roughly $600 billion plan of their own, less than

a third of what the President is asking for.



SEN. JERRY MORAN (R-KS): I'm going to do everything I can to encourage the

president to do something that is much more targeted and much less

expensive than the $1.9 trillion package that the White House has proposed.



FISHER: Republican Senator Jerry Moran was one of the 10 moderates to send

a letter to the president on Sunday, reminding him of the promise he made

in his inaugural address. "We recognize your calls for unity and want to

work in good faith with your administration." That letter was the catalyst

for today's meeting, which the White House press secretary described as an

exchange of ideas, but not an open negotiation.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He's happy to have a conversation

with them. What this meeting is not is a forum for the president to make or

accept an offer.



FISHER: The Republican senators are proposing $160 billion for vaccines and

testing, which is on par with what the president is proposing. But the two

sides split on stimulus checks. The Republicans are asking for $1,000 the

president wants 1,400.



And then, there's perhaps the biggest sticking point: funding for state and

local governments. And these Republicans have set aside zero dollars for

it.



Despite the President's preference for bipartisanship, he also knows he

does not need Republican support. Provided moderate Democrats like Joe

Manchin are on board.



But over the weekend, the West Virginia senator made it very clear he's

upset with Vice President Kamala Harris for what many viewed as a pressure

campaign in his home state. With the V.P. pushing the White House's

proposal in local T.V. interviews.



SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): I saw it, I couldn't believe it. No one called me.

We're going to try to find a bipartisan pathway forward, I think we need

to, but we need to work together. That's not a way of working together what

was done.



FISHER: Psaki says the White House has been in contact with Senator Manchin

but she also opened today's briefing with this statement of support from

another powerful West Virginian.



PSAKI: West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, also Republican said in

interviews today that he agrees that going big in this moment is critical.



FISHER (on camera): So, the White House seeming to lean on Senator Manchin

yet again. Now, tomorrow is going to be immigration day at the White House

with President Biden expected to sign even more executive orders and

actions this time to reverse many of his predecessor's policies down at the

border, Bret.



BAIER: Kristin, it looks like you're at a -- in a snow globe at the White

House on the North Lawn.



FISHER: It feels like it.



BAIER: Kristin, thank you.



Just down the street from the bipartisan meeting in the Oval Office,

Congress remains deeply divided. Chief Congressional Correspondent Mike

Emanuel looks at the partisan fights there.



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT (voice

over): In the latest sign of instability in Washington, House Democrats are

offering Republican leader Kevin McCarthy an ultimatum. Remove Georgia

freshmen Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from the Education and Labor

Committee or the House will with a vote on the floor, more evidence that

the 117th Congress is more divided than ever.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): The enemy is within the House of Representatives.



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): This is a new definition of unity for the

Democrats.



EMANUEL: Some would like to go even further seeking to remove Marjorie

Taylor Greene from Congress. The Congresswoman tweeted defiantly today; I

only bow to one. He alone sits in the judgment seat.



McCarthy is expected to meet with Congresswoman Greene this week. She's

become a lightning rod for conspiracy theory she supported before being

elected to Congress after progressive Congresswoman Cori Bush of Missouri

instigated a yelling match with Greene for not wearing a mask.



REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): Follow the rules and put on the mask.



REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-GA): You know what, yes, don't yell at

people.



BUSH: Put on the mask.



GREENE: Stop being a hypocrite.



BUSH: Put on the mask.



GREENE: Yes, this is how it is here now.



EMANUEL: Bush now claimed she's moving her office because she doesn't feel

safe. But this is just one sign of the broader conflict on Capitol Hill.

Metal detectors are up screening lawmakers, fistfights have nearly broken

out on the House floor.



PELOSI: The gentleman will clear this chamber.



EMANUEL: Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott says there's no sign of a

major theme for the president.



SEN. RICK SCOTT (R-FL): Joe Biden said that he wanted unity, he wanted to

work with Republicans. When they say they don't care if a Republican votes

for this, that's not -- that's not working with Republicans.



EMANUEL: Pennsylvania Democratic Congressman Matt Cartwright says give it a

time.



REP. MATT CARTWRIGHT (D-PA): You know, one thing I always liked about Joe

Biden was that he does pride himself on working in a bipartisan fashion and

I do too.



EMANUEL (on camera): Much of the problem is a lack of trust of people from

the opposing party. The House is expected to vote this week to find

lawmakers who refused to pass through magnetometers when entering the House

chamber. $5,000 for a first offense, $10,000 for a second offense, 10 times

on Capitol Hill, Bret.



BAIER: You bet. Mike, thanks.



As with everything over the past year, the pandemic is causing major

disruptions this time for Senate Democrats and their control of the split

Senate.



Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest. And it all comes

down to numbers as it always does. Good evening, Chad.



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT (on camera):

Good evening, Bret. Well, technically at this moment, Democrats do not have

the majority in the United States and the reason is that Mark Warner

Democratic senator from Virginia was exposed to coronavirus and he is in

quarantine.



Now, Democrats got a scare last week when Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont,

the most senior member of the body went to the hospital for tests, He's

back now.



NORMAN ORNSTEIN, RESIDENT SCHOLAR, AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE: Narrow

majorities are tough, but they're especially tough at a time of a pandemic.

When if you lose any of your members for any length of time, you are in

deep jeopardy of losing the ability to muster a majority.



PERGRAM (voice over): Republicans are inching closer to claiming one more

House seat, New York Republican Claudia Tenney increased her lead to 122

votes over the Democrat in the last uncalled race in the country.



Democrats aren't willing to negotiate with Republicans so far. Senate

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted the GOP for talking with the White

House about COVID aid.



Schumer told the New York Daily News "They should negotiate with us, not

make a take it or leave it offer."



Liberals may be unwilling to bend a compromise that could pose consequences

for Schumer, especially if fellow New Yorker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

challenges him in the primary. But to fight Democratic dissension, leaders

like Schumer may only have one option, give rousing football coach halftime

speeches to rally the team.



DANNY WEISS, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: You're down to

just, you know, one running back and one ride receiver and you tell your

team, you know, are we going to do this or not? Are we going to put that

into play? Or are we going to fight among ourselves?



PERGRAM (on camera): Now, the Senate hasn't yet approved a power sharing

agreement. And for now, technically, Republicans continue to hold committee

gavels, that's why Lindsey Graham remains the Chairman of the Judiciary

Committee. And that's why Merrick Garland up for attorney general still,

again, has not yet gotten a hearing, Bret.



BAIER: All right, Chad, thank you.



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): There's no reason why Joe Biden can't work with

Republicans in Congress for bipartisan legislation if he's willing to push

Bernie Sanders to the side and work with Republican senators, Republican

congressmen.



SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): The question is not bipartisanship; the

question is addressing the unprecedented crises that we face right now. If

Republicans want to work with us, they have better ideas on how to address

those crises, that's great. But to be honest with you, I have not yet heard

that.



BAIER: The definition of bipartisanship as we mentioned, 10 Republican

senators are currently meeting with President Biden and Vice President

Harris in the Oval Office, among them Shelley Moore capital from West

Virginia. She will join us on this show, as soon as that meeting is over to

give us an inside look behind the curtain.



But let's bring in our extended panel in early. Fox News Senior Political

Analyst Brit Hume. Harold Ford Jr., former Tennessee congressman, CEO of

Empowerment Inclusion Capital. Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at The

Federalist and Bill Bennett, former Education Secretary and host of The

Bill Bennett Show podcast.



Brit, let me start with you, you know, the bipartisan talk and the unity

talk, but there's really no sense that Democrats are ready to go down the

negotiating side. They kind of are setting up for budget reconciliation,

which means 51 votes.



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST (on camera): Yes,

that's right, Bret. You know, I'm old enough and I know Bill is too to

remember when $600 billion was not exactly considered going small.



Let's look at it this way for a moment, in terms of the -- in terms of

COVID, cases are down, hospitalizations are down, we now have two vaccines,

there've been some delivery issues, but they're getting out there. One more

is clearly on the way.



So, the situation is such that you would think it was getting better, we're

beginning may be beginning to see our way clear. And so, is this really the

time to throw $1.9 trillion at the problem? Much of it not directly related

to COVID-19. All of it borrowed money, when the rest of the money that has

-- that had been previously appropriated, has yet to be spent.



So, I think the Republicans have a case, but I also sense that this bill is

a train that is going to leave the station. So, you can probably understand

why the Democrats are trying to load it up with as much as they can get on

it because they know it's likely to pass.



BAIER: Well, there's one Democratic conductor that may not let that train

leave and that's Joe Manchin from West Virginia. One of the reasons why,

Harold, that the White House was pressuring Joe Manchin by sending the vice

president on to local television there in West Virginia with a message.

This is part of that message and the senator's reaction. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: When you talk to him

about climate change, the first thing that he talks about is job creation.

Job creation around, for example, all of those skilled workers who are in

the coal industry, and transferring those skills to what we need to do in

terms of dealing with reclaiming abandoned land mines.



MANCHIN: I saw it, I couldn't believe it. No one called me. We're going to

try to find a bipartisan pathway for it, I think we need to, but we need to

work together. That's not a way of working together what was done.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Besides the fact that the vice president said abandoned land mines

and not mining lands, Joe Manchin seem to take offense to that, Harold.



HAROLD FORD JR., CEO OF EMPOWERMENT & INCLUSION CAPITAL (on camera): Thanks

for having me on. I think what's happening in the White House, Bret this

evening, is what Americans are longing for. You have 10 Republicans meeting

with the Democratic president, they clearly had laid out what they like. He

clearly has a different opinion, but said let's talk. The fact that that

meeting is lasting longer, I think is a positive.



I do hope that some of the petty preschool squabbles that seem to be taking

place on the Hill and the weaponizing of every little disagreement and the

yelling at each other, hope these members of Congress can take a breath and

reflect on the oath that they all swore to take.



It's also important to remember as much as I agree with Brit around the

vaccines coming and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is so promising and

encouraging. You still have one in seven Americans who have run out of

money and can't put food on their table.



So, I hope they can find an agreement between the 600 billion and the 1.9

trillion. I'm old enough to remember that when a guy made a billion dollars

or a woman made a billion dollars, it was a lot of money. Elon Musk, I

think made $40 billion during the pandemic.



So, I think Americans are looking at this in a way and saying what is

Congress going to do? If you want to have a unity government and get along,

then, we build trust with people. Both sides have got to put aside some of

the partisanship, some of the grievance and come to an agreement that will

help Americans more quickly.



It's probably not going to be 1.9 trillion and I hope it's larger than 600

billion. That's what they've got to come to an agreement on.



BAIER: Mollie, you know, Joe Biden is praised often about negotiating.

We'll see what comes out of this overlap (AUDIO GAP) Shelley Moore Capito

on the show.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): Yes, the media

seem to be praising Joe Biden and suggesting that he's going to craft a

bipartisan attempt here. The same time, Joe Biden seems to be saying he

doesn't need any votes, that he has majority in the House, he's got enough

in the Senate to just push through legislation without a bipartisan

support.



But this isn't like when Obama was in his first term where, you know, he

had like 60 Democrat senators, and he had I think Nancy Pelosi had an 80

vote majority. She's down to where she can only lose about five votes. And

you've got this, you know, completely evenly divided Senate.



So, he might want to try to push legislation through, but it would cause

electoral problems for him. I think it's really an open question whether he

can or whether he might need some of these 10 Republican senators in order

to get what he wants.



BAIER: Bill Bennett, your thoughts?



BILL BENNETT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): Yes, which way will

the Biden brain go? I listen to Harold and Harold said, you know, this is

what America has been waiting for the beginning of this meeting, but maybe

they'll regret it at the end of this meeting. Is he going to go with jam it

through Bernie or is this going to be the old negotiator?



Judging from the executive orders that we've seen over the last couple of

weeks, it may be trying to jam it through Biden. But there are problems as

the lead in pointed out, maybe Leahy, maybe Senator Warner, also, Joe

Manchin, that was not a good move to be talking about the landmines --

sorry, in West Virginia, lack of familiarity with West Virginia on the part

of the vice president here from San Francisco was evident. We're talking

about a collision of worlds here, different points of view. We shall see.

We'll see what happens the end of the hour.



Just to end where I started with Harold Ford, I wish Harold were up there

in the Congress. We need more sensible, moderate thoughtful Democrats like

Harold, rather than what the Democratic Party has become.



BAIER: Harold, what about the control of the caucus by the House Speaker? I

mean, there are two sides of it, the progressive side and the more

conservative side?



FORD: Look, first of all, thanks, Bill Bennett for the kind words. I think

both sides have got to take a breath here. And I think that Nancy Pelosi

has to manage a five-person Congress.



To Mollie's point, we have a tighter Congress. We have a tight tight

Senate. I think Joe Manchin is going to act as a check, he and Mark Warner

both. And I would argue Mark Kelly and maybe even Pat Toomey and Rob

Portman who I believe Rob Portman's in that meeting. Pat might be as well.



I want to -- I think -- I think Bill Bennett framed it right, if they come

in at that meeting, and there's signs from the Republicans that there's an

agreement that can be reached, I think that we can see that the Joe Biden

and a lot of Americans believe they were getting when they voted for him a

few weeks ago or a few months back is that Joe Biden that they're indeed

getting.



BAIER: Well, you know, Britt Hume, the Joe Biden that signed all those

executive orders and actions didn't exactly send the outreach to the

Republican side with those moves.



HUME: No, I don't -- it wasn't, Bret. But one way to look at this is this,

these executive orders were low hanging fruit for him to signal to his

party's left that you know, he's not going to disappoint them in the long

run.



In the end, executive orders can only do so much either way. So, you know,

as big a flurry as there were, and some of them are important, they're

nothing compared to what you can do in legislation.



So, that he might have done that to help pave the way for himself

politically to make a compromise on something like this where the left will

scream if they think he's not going far enough or big enough. So, that's

something I suppose that people who want a bipartisan solution can hope

for. We'll see.



BAIER: All right, panel, thank you very much.



Up next, the CEO of Robinhood has agreed to answer lawmaker's questions

over the platform's decision to restrict stock trading.



First, here's what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are

covering tonight. Fox 13 in Seattle where employees and guests at the

Washington hotel had to take shelter for several hours Sunday after a

homeless activist group tried to take over that hotel.



Approximately 45 activists, some armed with knives and hatchets attempted

to give beds to people experiencing homelessness. At least 12 people were

arrested.



Fox 12 in Portland where a new Oregon law is now in effect, decriminalizing

possession of small amounts of hard drugs like heroin and cocaine.

Possession will now be a $100 fine, or a health assessment that could lead

to addiction counseling.



Critics say the law is flawed, particularly in regards to how it deals with

minors because there is no requirement to inform parents.



And this is a live look at Orlando from Fox 35 our affiliate down there.

The big story there tonight, SpaceX postpones its latest shuttle launch due

to stormy weather. At the International Space Station, astronauts finished

a four-year long effort to modernize the power grid with new batteries. The

process took 14 spacewalks, dating back to 2017.



That's tonight's live look outside the Beltway from SPECIAL REPORT. We'll

be right back.



BAIER: A slow moving winter storm continues to hit the Northeast causing

dangerous conditions and closing many coronavirus vaccination sites.

Philadelphia, New York and Boston areas could see up to two feet of snow,

two feet.



New York City has banned non-essential travel to help keep the roads clear

and in-person school is canceled through Tuesday.



The stock market bounced back after last week's drop, the Dow gaining 229

today, the S&P 500 rose 60, the NASDAQ finished up 333.



Last week, during the GameStop short squeeze trading platforms reduced and,

in some cases, cut off the ability of traders to buy and sell. Now, the CEO

of one of the fastest growing platforms has agreed to answer questions from

lawmakers. And one precious metal, maybe the next target for traders.



Kristina Partsinevelos of Fox Business joins us from New York. Good

evening, Kristina.



KRISTINA PARTSINEVELOS, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CORRESPONDENT (on camera):

Good evening, Bret. That free trading app, many of them like Robinhood have

been a gateway to the stock market for millions of investors.



But now, the CEO of Robinhood could face the wrath of House Representatives

on February 18th over limited trading.



So, we know this story. Investors pushed up the price of highly volatile

stocks. And a lot of these platforms went ahead and restricted trading.



On Robinhood, many of those restrictions have been eased, but some are

still in place. The app says that they put them in place due to financial

obligations. So much so that today they have to raise $2.4 billion from

investors. It's a lot of money swinging in this.



According to new research, since January 1st, large funds lost roughly $6

billion in this GameStop market frenzy and that is why the CEO of Robinhood

will have to explain to House Representatives about why the platform chose

to restrict the trading of highly volatile stocks.



PSAKI: There is an important set of policy issues that have been raised as

a result of market volatility in recent days and we think congressional

attention to these issues is appropriate.



PARTSINEVELOS (voice over): And what goes up must come down. Already today,

GameStop share price closed 30 percent lower in after hours trading, it's

getting hammered, but that doesn't mean it's the end. A lot of attention

has now shifted over to silver and silver ETF, silver mining companies.



PARTSINEVELOS (on camera): The shares of those companies have climbed

higher, even the price of silver, the actual commodity itself, the spot

price hit an eight year high today.



And so, because of this news, this evening, the U.S. regulator or the U.S.

commodities regulator did say that now they're going to be looking into any

type of market manipulation within the silver market, so that's a

commodity's market. This volatility just doesn't want to end, Bret.



BAIER: Alright Kristina, thank you.



Up next, the debate over double masks, should you do it should you not and

the battle in Chicago over going back into schools.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They don't care about kids. This is all about power.

And they're not -- they come up with different excuses every day of what

they want.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is reasonable for me to go to work every day and to

believe that I can come back safely.



BAIER: January was the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic with nearly

100,000 people dying in the U.S. The total U.S. death toll now is

approaching 450,000 with more than 26 million cases.



There are signs of progress as mentioned before, hospitalizations are below

100,000 for the first time in two months, and the vaccination drive is

picking up speed. The CDC reports more than 32 million doses have been

administered, up from 17 million on January 20th, 5.9 million Americans

have received both the required doses.



On the prevention front, there is disagreement tonight over how many masks

should be worn.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: Well, if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put

another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more

effective.



DR. MICHAEL OSTERHOLM, DIRECTOR OF INFECTIOUS DISEASE RESEARCH, UNIVERSITY

OF MINNESOTA: If you add on another mask, you may actually make it tougher

for the air to move through the two cloth area. And then at that point it

causes more air to actually leak around the sides, which actually enhances

your ability to get infected.



BAIER: That was the same weekend. The Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention is currently studying the effectiveness of double masks,

specifically a cloth mask placed over a medical mask, in stopping the

coronavirus spread. The CDC does not have hard data to support double

masking and has not recommended for or against the practice.



The TSA will require travelers to wear facemasks in airports, bus, and rail

stations following President Biden's executive order. Passengers without a

mask may be denied entry.



Meantime, Chicago public schools were supposed to begin in-person teaching

today. That did not happen. Senior correspondent Mike Tobin is in Chicago

where city officials are squaring off with local teachers.



MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: After almost a year empty and a

promise that in-person instruction would resume today, Chicago public

schools remain quiet, students still not getting instruction behind the

computer screen.



JANICE JACKSON, CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS CEO: We are starting to see some of

the effects of schools being closed. Many of our students aren't logging

on. We are seeing African-American and Latinx students in particular being

especially hard-hit.



TOBIN: The CEO of public schools gave an ultimatum to teachers on Sunday,

show up Monday or access to Google Suites, which they use for remote

teaching, will be cut off. Chicago teachers' union president Jesse Sharkey

that could trigger a strike vote. Chicago officials claim they have

exceeded CDC recommendations and spent $100 million on everything from

filtration systems to facemasks. But Mayor Lori Lightfoot says when

negotiations make progress, union leaders make more demands. The union says

negotiations are about the safety of teachers.



STACY DAVIS GATES, CHICAGO TEACHERS UNION: This discussion is not about if

we return, but how we return. And how we return is with the maximum amount

of safety that we can obtain an agreement.



TOBIN: When asked about the school crisis in Chicago, the White House

dodged controversy.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We trust the mayor and the unions

to work this out. They are both prioritizing the right things, which is

ensuring the health and safety of the kids and teachers, and working to

make sure that children in Chicago are getting the education they deserve.



TOBIN: And tens of thousands of parents in Chicago just want their kids

back in the classroom.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My husband is an essential worker. He is excited to

show up and do his job every day, pandemic or no pandemic. I've had to put

my career on hold and stay home with the children every day to make sure

they are doing their lessons.



TOBIN (on camera): And in the last few minutes, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's

office announced a 48 hour cooling off period. Remote learning will not be

cut off during that period. In fact, all classroom work will be remote for

the next two days. Bret?



BAIER: Mike Tobin live in Chicago. We will follow this one. Mike, thank

you.



In California, Republicans are gathering signatures to try to recall the

state's Democratic governor as the state struggles to control the

coronavirus. National correspondent William La Jeunesse has details from

Los Angeles.



GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM, (D-CA): Deaths continue to be significant.



WILLIAM LA JEUNESSE, FOX NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Despite a rising

death rate and a spreading virus mutation, California Governor Gavin Newsom

denies putting politics ahead of science with the sudden plan to reopen the

economy during a voter revolt to kick him out of office.



NEWSOM: That's just complete, utter nonsense, so let's just dispense with

that fundamental, foundationally nonsense.



LA JEUNESSE: The effort to recall Newsom is gaining momentum. Supporters

are well on their way to collecting the 1.5 million signatures needed by

March 17th. So far, possible candidates include a Silicon Valley

billionaire Democrat, and Republican John Cox and former San Diego Mayor

Kevin Faulconer, who claims to have raised over $1 million for a campaign.



KEVIN FAULCONER, (R) FORMER SAN DIEGO MAYOR: This is across the board in

California. I believe it's going to qualify, and I believe we are going to

be into a recall situation here very soon.



LA JEUNESSE: Critics say Newsom has himself to blame, pointing out he

failed to reopen schools, the vaccine rollout is among the nation's worst,

their belief that his stay-at-home orders have been inconsistent,

enforcement arbitrary, state testing and tracing was late or nonexistent,

and a broken promise to fix unemployment insurance that paid those who

didn't deserve it while failing those who did.



KATHLEEN VAN HART, TENANT: I'm always robbing Peter to pay Paul. I've sold

anything that I've had that is worth selling to try to make ends meet.



LA JEUNESSE: Newsom's latest directive has unions angry, allowing the

elderly to get vaccines before essential workers. "It's like he's putting

us out to die" said the SEIU's Sandra Diaz. "We can't play politics with

people's lives and frontline workers."



LA JEUNESSE (on camera): A recall vote wouldn't likely happen until

summer, giving Newsom time to get kids back in school and Californians

vaccinated and back to work. Bret?



BAIER: William, thank you.



Up next, we head to a city in Nebraska feeling the effects of President

Biden's decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.



BAIER: Former President Donald Trump has a new impeachment legal defense

team following the resignation of five attorneys just over a week before

the start of his Senate impeachment trial. A source familiar with the split

says the former O'Rourke wanted that team to make the election fraud case,

and the attorneys quit over that. The trial is scheduled to begin next

week.



The Lincoln Project, a group formed by veteran Republican operatives who

oppose President Trump, is disavowing its cofounder John Weaver as a

predator, liar, and an abuser. The statement came after a "New York Times"

report detailing Weaver's history of alleged auditory predatory behavior.

The report featured interviews with 21 men who accused Weaver of sending

unsolicited and sexually provocative messages, often while suggesting he

could help them get work in politics. One alleged victim was only 14-years-

old. In a statement to "The Times," Weaver says he is disheartened and

saddened that he may have brought discomfort to anyone in what he says were

mutually consensual discussions.



Tens of thousands took to the streets in Russia to support jailed

opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and more protests are expected ahead of

Tuesday's court hearings. Senior foreign affairs correspondent Amy Kellogg

is following that story.



AMY KELLOGG, FOX NEWS SENIOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: Dragged

through the snow, beaten with officer batons, and bundled into police vans,

more than 5,000 Russians were detained Sunday in dozens of cities across

the country. Tens of thousands were out again, braving often sub-freezing

temperatures to demand the release of Russian opposition leader Alexei

Navalny, an end to corruption, and in some cases simply the end of

President Vladimir Putin's 20-year reign.



All this sparked by Navalny's arrest after recovering from poisoning by a

Soviet era nerve agent, and a new documentary he did about $1 billion

palace allegedly belonging to Putin. The Kremlin denies the palace is

Putin's claims Navalny is on the CIA payroll, and that the west is stirring

Russia up.



ANTONY BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE: The Russian government makes a big

mistake if it believes that this is about us. It's not. It's about them.

It's about the government. It's about the frustration that the Russian

people have with corruption, with kleptocracy.



KELLOGG: The U.S. and other western governments are condemning the protest

arrests and demanding Navalny be released. The Kremlin is not willing to

compromise.



DMITRY PESKOV, KREMLIN SPOKESMAN (through translator): As to the comments

of the U.S. representatives in respect to our country, in respect to the

illegal rallies which happened in our country, I repeat, we are not ready

to listen to the American opinion on this matter, and we will not do it.



KELLOGG (on camera): Navalny's team is calling for sanctions on some

people close to Putin, and another opposition figure says the U.S. is

actually Navalny's greatest hope for pressure on Russia as Europe, he says,

quote, "doesn't have the political will." Bret?



BAIER: Amy, thank you.



Another story from Beyond Our Borders tonight. The military in Burma staged

a coup and detained senior politicians, including Nobel Laureate Aung San

Suu Kyi, reversing the progress toward democracy the nation has made five

decades of military rule. The military says a senior general will be in

charge now of the country for one year, and the seizure was necessary

because the government had not acted on the military's claims of fraud in

November's elections. In a state, President Biden condemned the seizure of

power as a direct assault on democracy and the rule of law.



Just one of the other stories Beyond Our Borders tonight.



Up next, the panel rejoins me to discuss the COVID vaccine progress and the

double mask debate.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The size of the package needs to

be commensurate with the crises we are facing, the dual crises we are

facing, hence why he proposed a package that is $1.9 trillion.



JARED BERNSTEIN, COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS: The American people really

couldn't care less about budget process, whether it's regular order

bipartisanship, whether it's filibuster, whether it's reconciliation. They

need relief and they need it now.



SEN. BILL CASSIDY, (R-LA): Ours is about $600 billion. We are very

targeted. We're targeted to the needs of the American people, treating our

tax dollars as if they are our tax dollars, not just money to spend.



BAIER: At this hour 10 Republicans are meeting with President Biden and

Vice President Harris in the Oval Office. There you see the beginning of

the meeting. One of them sitting right there in the plaid jacket is

Republican Shelley Moore Capito. We expected her to be out on the North

Lawn talking to us about what was happening inside the Oval Office in this

meeting. The meeting is still going on. So, we told her, you know what, you

should probably stay in there and not come on SPECIAL REPORT right now. But

if she does come on, we will put her on the air. There you see President

Biden with the mask in the Oval Office, and that meeting has been lasting

for quite some time.



We're back with our panel, Brit, Mollie, Harold, and Bill. Bill, you have

been through a number of negotiations over time. The fact that they last a

long time is usually a good thing.



BILL BENNETT, FORMER EDUCATION SECRETARY: Well, we'll see. It can be like

juries. Interesting you made the point that the news is more important than

the news show. I understand the temptation.



BENNETT: And I know the business we're in. But if there were more math

majors in Congress and fewer lawyers, we might not be having this

difficulty. What about the couple trillion or more we've already put in? Is

that all been accounted for? Has it all been spent? I don't think so. And

besides, what are the details in this bill? How much of the politics of

bribery is involved here, such as in the teachers' union stuff going on in

Chicago? I just wish we were a little more careful about our numbers. Fewer

lawyers, more mathematicians. But they are probably in the aerospace

industry where we need them. Anyway, let's see what happens.



BAIER: Yes, Mollie, Bill mentions the teachers, and the response has been

they need money to open up these schools. Obviously, a number of schools

around the country are doing it currently. There is this big dustup in

Chicago. What do you make of this? Because there are a lot of teachers and

a lot of parents that are frustrated at this moment.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": The science has never

supported keeping children out of schools, and the fact that many children

haven't been in school for a year is flat out abuse and neglect, and there

are a lot of people are having tremendous problems with it.



It's just amazing that we are still talking about it. It's like the whole

country has forgotten how to do cost-benefit analysis, whether that's about

complete shutting down the economy and thinking you can print enough money

to get out of this, not thinking about the long-term economic catastrophe

that's happening, or not thinking about the damage to children and the

shuttering of society and how many problems we have had as a result of

that.



We need people who can do better cost-benefit analysis and understand the

costs associated of these really draconian shutdowns instead of just

understanding we have vaccines now. The weather will be getting warmer.

People are getting vaccinated. The numbers should continue to go down, and

people need to get back to living.



BAIER: Brit, we have been told to trust the science. This weekend there

were different assessments of the double mask and whether it was good or

bad from scientists in the field.



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: That's a problem. The thing

about masks, I think, Bret, is a good way to look at it is this, that

common sense They say that the mask will do something, that it will retard

your ability to push this virus, if you have it, away from you onto other

people. Double masks may be effective, but there are problems with that

too.



I think the idea of wearing a mask comes down to this. Even if you don't

believe they are particularly effective, an awful lot of people do. And if

you are walking around in some indoor space without a mask on because you

don't believe they work, and you may be right, other people are going to be

freaked out. So, be nice. Wear a mask. It can't hurt. It probably will

help, and it will make other people more comfortable. That's how I come out

on masks.



BAIER: There you go. I'm with you. But Harold, I guess what people want to

know is what the true facts are. We have seen some evolution about how

things are treated. The schools are one thing. We hear that there is really

very small percentages, if many at all, transmitted from children to

teachers. But yet the teachers' union is very concerned about health and

safety. Thoughts?



HAROLD FORD JR. (D) FORMER TENNESSEE REPRESENTATIVE: I think one of the

ways to address this, and there's politics around the unions. We should

remember, no one goes into the teaching profession to become famous or to

make a lot of money or for the glory of it. I do think that if we were to

vaccinate all the teachers, and teachers' union made this point, it would

weaken them considerably. So maybe that should be something to consider.



But the science is right. And the science, you can't say you embrace the

science when it's convenient for your politics, and the science suggests

that kids in schools, they have a lower transmission rate. So we should

figure out what those schools are doing that have those lower rates and we

should replicate that around the country.



Again, I think what's happening tonight is fantastic. Problem solving is

trumping pettiness and partisan politics. If staying in that meeting

another hour or two gets us to a point where we can have an agreement that

we can address the economic slowdown, the pandemic at the same time --

remember, it was government that shut down these places, and I think

rightly. So we have to help people not only get back up on their feet but

resume a way of life when these vaccines take place. And hopefully that

distribution is wider and more available to every American, the vaccine

distribution, that is, sooner rather than later.



BAIER: Yes, let's hope that's what's happening in the Oval Office. We'll

find out, and hopefully Senator Capito and others will tell us what

happened.



Bill, you know a little bit about education. Your thoughts on the situation

currently?



BENNETT: Yes, they may take a vote to strike, and people should pay

attention to that. There's a canard going around that it's all the union

bosses, and not the teachers. This wouldn't be going the way it is if a lot

of teachers didn't support it. I know a lot of teachers. I agree with

Harold. A lot of them are in for all of the right reasons. But the

situation, places like Chicago, they make pretty good money. They get three

months off. They have excellent benefits. And the state understands what

these benefits are.



So I think we are engaged here, they are engaged in the politics of

bribery. And I think the American public might see this as an opportunity

to consider other alternatives. There are those doughty Catholic schools

out there. They are just going at it, doing what they're supposed to do on

much smaller budgets. And they too are dedicated to the education of

children. It might bring about a little bit of a revolution here in schools

as people think about this.



BAIER: Bill, I only have 15 seconds, but can you put a sense about what

this means to kids doing this virtual for so long, not being in person?

What the implications are for our kids down the road?



BENNETT: Social, academic, emotional loss. Books will be written about a

lost generation or part of a generation because of this year. You cannot

take kids out of the normal environments they are in without loss. And

where are the Democrats thinking about the kids for whom school matters the

most? Those kids in the inner city communities, those kids who are poor,

they need to be in school. Their parents need to be at work. This is a real

shame and scandal, and the losses are incalculable.



BAIER: Panel, thank you very much for tonight. We had a little audible

since that meeting is still going on. We appreciate the time.



When we come back, you think kids enjoy the snow in the nation's capital?

You're not alone.



BAIER: Finally tonight, it was a good weekend to be a kid in D.C., lots of

snowfall, lots of hills around here, including one with a capital on it.

But humans weren't the other only ones having fun in the weekend snowfall.

The Capitol's favorite pandas were caught at the National Zoo having some

fun of their own as the pair, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, giant pandas rolling

around, sliding through the snow. We could watch this for at least 30

minutes, I could just watch it. It looks fun.



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for the SPECIAL

REPORT. Fair, balanced, and still unafraid. "FOX NEWS PRIMETIME," have you

seen this show? Well, this night and all week hosted by Trey Gowdy starts

right now.



