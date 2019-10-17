Democratic rivals pile on Elizabeth Warren at presidential debate

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 16, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Emily Compagno, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Greg. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

It was a night of far-left policies at the Democratic debate. And if you didn't catch it, no worries, we've got you covered on all the low lights, including the absurd calls for gun confiscation, taking away your health care, and raising your taxes. The moderates of the group struggled to keep up with all the radical positions. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm the only one on the stage that has gotten anything really big done.

BERNIE SANDERS, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: you've also got (INAUDIBLE) this is a good friend. You've got the disastrous war in Iraq done.

ELIZABETH WARREN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I have made clear what my principles are here, and that is cost will go up for the wealthy and for big corporations.

BIDEN: The plan is going to cost at least $30 trillion over ten years.

SANDERS: I'm a little bit tired, I must say. Our people defending a system which is dysfunctional, which is cruel.

WARREN: Why is it -- does everyone else on this stage think it's more important to protect billionaires than it is to invest in an entire generation of America?

AMY KLOBUCHAR, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I want to give a reality check here to Elizabeth, because no one on this stage wants to protect billionaires. Not even the billionaire wants to protect billionaires.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Liz Warren became a major target as her rivals went on the attack.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETO O'ROURKE, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think that Senator Warren is more focused on being punitive or pitting some parts of the country against the other.

BIDEN: Well, the senator said she's being vague on the issue of -- actually, both of being vague on the issue of Medicare for all.

PETE BUTTIGIEG: A yes or no question that didn't get a yes or no answer. Your signature, senator, is to have a plan for everything except this. No plan has been laid out to explain how a multitrillion dollar hole is supposed to get filled in.

KLOBUCHAR: At least, Bernie is being honest here and saying how he's going to pay for this, and that taxes are going to go up. And I'm sorry, Elizabeth, but you have not said that.

The difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Wow. And another big blow to Warren's campaign, three members of the far-left squad are now going to be endorsing Bernie Sanders. All right, Greg, what struck you last night?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Well, jeez. Where to start? I think the winners in my mind were Mayor Pete, Amy Klobuchar, kind of goofy but really sharp, and I disagree with almost everything he says, but Bernie showed that he's had the energy. I mean, that dude just had a heart attack and he had more energy than everybody there. But while I was watching it, I just felt like I was in line at the budget rent-a-car counter, and everybody -- all their cars are late or they didn't get the caprice with the convertible, and they're just --

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Complaining?

GUTFELD: And they're complaining and they're -- I'll take anything, but they're in front of you. Beto was correct for once in his life about Liz being punitive. She -- every time she sees a successful person, she doesn't see the hard work that they do. She sees them as somebody that we can take from. She's basically -- her mentality fueled the worst governments of 20th century.

It's bureaucrat looking at people trying to achieve and taking everything they have. Buttigieg did a great job on Beto. He was like the -- your uncle who's a veteran at Thanksgiving dinner telling that college freshman who's saying Americans are imperialist and he says, shut up and eat your mashed potatoes.

WATTERS: I actually think we have that, so let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You just made it clear that you don't know how this is actually going to take weapons off the streets.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's follow their inspiration and lead, and not be limited by the polls and the consultants and the focus group --

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: -- to do what's right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mayor Buttigieg?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The promise in the polls -- the problem is the policy.

And I don't need lessons from you on courage, political or personal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right, yes. So Mayor Pete had a nice scrappy night. Last night, Juan, he's definitely now -- I think catapulted himself into a top tier position. He raised a million dollars in 24 hours. He had a pretty good night. Who do you think went up and who do you think went down after last night?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: The big take away is Elizabeth Warren takes the lead. Everybody is going after her. Everybody respects her. They have arguments on her grounds in terms of attacking her on health care.

And I don't think she ever answered the question --

WATTERS: No.

WILLIAMS: OK. But it was her territory, and also, on the billionaire business, the idea of taxing the rich. So, again, it's all taken place on her terms. I think Biden was OK to flat for me, but I don't think he lost any ground. The question is whether or not people like Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg were able to gain sufficiently that if Biden were to collapse or go away for some reason, they would then occupy this middle lane, which is the moderate lane.

But, again, I don't agree that they did anything at the moment to either regain some of the loss -- support to that we've seen Elizabeth Warren gain in terms of her rise, or to knock out Joe Biden. I just don't see it. I think that for Buttigieg, especially, but also for Amy Klobuchar, the question would be can you attract anybody who is a black voter? I don't know.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I don't know. I think Warren, though, is -- and, you know, I think this is why I think that she comes out of this debate the winner.

She is a populist. You know how Trump is a populist on the right? She's a populist on the left. And populism -- we live in an age when populism sells, and I think she's doing a great job.

GUTFELD: But then, why did AOC endorse the true first populist, Bernie Sanders, and not Liz?

WILLIAMS: Because, you know what? He just had a heart attack, as you pointed out, Greg. And I think there's a lot of people who are saying, you know, you may not make it all the way, but this is the point where if you need a boost, you know, we're going to throw you a life support at this point.

PERINO: I don't think the squad endorsed Bernie because he had a heart attack. I think it's because, ideologically, they believe that Bernie is the revolutionary.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: They're the ones -- he is actually the pure socialist. He's been working at this. AOC had endorsed him before. She worked on his campaign, right? And I think that -- I think that they know that -- like, in their minds, Elizabeth Warren is less likable than Bernie. But they also think that she actually won't be the change, right? Remember Obama was like, I'll be the change? I don't think that they really believe that Elizabeth Warren --

GUTFELD: She'll leave you with change.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Tax and --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Liz Warren, as Juan mentioned, did struggle to account for how she was going to pay for a $30 trillion Medicare for all without raising middle-class taxes. Do you think she was unsteady on her feet? Because it looks to me like she couldn't answer the question once again.

EMILY COMPAGNO, GUEST CO-HOST: Yeah, I don't know if unsteady is the word I'll use. I think she was evasive and just failed, right? And she failed on the opportunity to actually answer clearly. I think that when she was attacked by the majority of the other candidates on stage, it really illustrated more in those moments about them than her, with the exception of her failure to account for who is paying for Medicare, or who would pay for Medicare for all. And also, her foreign policy incompetence, which he talked about pulling all of the troops away from the Middle East, she ignored the eight bases we have there.

And I think the situation right now in Syria is really illustrating to voters that we need a commander-in-chief that has that type of foreign policy competence. And that's why, in my opinion, Biden and Mayor Pete shown in that specific regard which brings me to who I think the winner was last night, which was totally Mayor Pete by a landslide.

I think he came out swinging, but it didn't seem inauthentic. It was the same amazing orator, but more in sync. And he pivoted a lot of the topics to I think a better perspective for the force, for the trees, 538 has him the highest increase now of Democratic voters that are switching over. And he shot past Kamala. And I also think that he's attracting the never- Trumpers. My loser, Tulsi, a hundred percent.

WATTERS: Oh, Greg, do you agree with that? Because I think Tulsi had a few very powerful lines --

GUTFELD: Yeah, I thought the regime change thing was good. I would disagree. I would say that the loser was Castro who completely disappeared. I think that --

WATTERS: Beto, also.

GUTFELD: Beto was a loser. But you point about Mayor Pete, which I agree, before he was always kind of expressing his articulation as something impress. But now he took his skills and he used it to persuade people, which I thought was like a shift. And that he made -- it made him seem like he was the only -- or one of the three adults there.

WATTERS: I like that style that you pointed out. He dump it down a little bit because all these people on the stage, half of them are senators, and they speak like senators and they're not connecting. And I think Mayor Pete did a good job of connecting by speaking in a little more of a blunt fashion.

PERINO: Well, there's two people that we haven't even mentioned in all of this in the A-block, and that is Cory Booker, the senator from New Jersey.

WATTERS: Mr. Nice Guy.

PERINO: He's the peacemaker.

WATTERS: The peacemaker, right.

PERINO: Blessed are the peacemakers. And Tom Steyer who was the billionaire that was on stage. He was looking directly into the camera.

He had that tie that is just like, what? And I didn't know that he wears the same tie every day, but he has five of them.

WATTERS: He does?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: It's actually a tattoo.

PERINO: So, I think, the fact that he had made the debate stage totally irrelevant.

GUTFELD: He makes Adam Schiff, you know, look conscious.

WILLIAMS: You know, I think Amy Klobucher had a real good night.

GUTFELD: Me, too.

WILLIAMS: I don't want us to run by her, because I think it's so interesting. She was directly taking on Elizabeth Warren in a way that suggested to me that she sees Warren as someone that she can beat in a straight on debate. But the whole business about how are you going to pay, let me just say, I think she's been very clear about how she wants to pay for health care in the country, which is she wants to impose a tax on the super rich. I don't think there's any question about that. It's just that she won't admit that it may mean that you also increase some taxes on the middle class. Her argument, of course, is overall cost, deductible, premiums, will go down.

GUTFELD: I think the best ticket from that group is Klobuchar, Mayor Pete.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, but remember --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: No, no, no. Greg, on a bumper sticker, you can't have Buttigieg and Klobuchar.

GUTFELD: Klobuchar and Buttigieg.

WATTERS: Either one.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Coming up, Joe Biden tries to explain away the Ukraine controversy. Plus, tempers flying in the Capital as we're learning of an explosive meeting between the president, Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, breaking news out of Washington, D.C., up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

COMPAGNO: Former Vice President Joe Biden walked through his son's Ukraine controversy practically unscaled last night as debate moderators lobe multiple softballs questions. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President Trump has falsely accused your son of doing something wrong while serving on a company board in Ukraine. I want to point out, there's no evidence of wrongdoing by either one of you.

JOE BIDEN, FORMER U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. I carried out the policy of the United States government in rooting out corruption in Ukraine. But I wanted to make a point about -- my son's statement speaks for itself. What we have to do now is focus on Donald Trump. He's going after me, because he knows if I get the nomination, I will beat him like a drum.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: And from bad to worse, Joe Biden has reportedly spent more than he raised in the third quarter of 2019. Juan, I would like to start with you. So notwithstanding the intro and the lack of follow-up that Anderson Cooper displayed, he did ask Joe Biden, pointblank, if it's not OK for the president to have his children be in foreign business dealings, why is it OK for the vice president? I put that question to you.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think he answered it pretty clearly. He said he didn't have the discussions. Now, we've seen reporting that in any case there was some discussion, but he said no, and he said the son said no, and he says he stands by what the son had to say, which was awkward on the day of the debate for the son to come out. But, anyway, that's what happened. And he says he stands by what the son had to say, and he did nothing wrong.

Anderson Cooper, by the way, I don't know why you're picking on him. It was a false accusation that was made against Biden, and now you have a situation where people are saying, oh, Joe Biden respond to this, respond to this. Well, he just said, flat out, hey, I'm not playing that game and I appreciated it. I think that he was strong not to play somebody else's game. The real debate today, it seems to me is up on the Hill where you have -- I think it was 130 Republicans voting against Trump on the pull-out from -- I mean, that's the real argument. That and the --

GUTFELD: How about the debate, Juan?

WILLIAMS: No, I'm saying, that's what -- it's not about -- this stuff about Biden is just a false --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You know what's really bad for Joe Biden right now? President -- the former President Obama just endorsed Justin Trudeau before he endorsed Joe Biden who is, right now, he's been seen running to Walmart buying shoe polish.

(LAUGHTER)

COMPAGNO: All right, Jesse, if Biden makes it to the general is this going to be the clip that haunts him that President Trump pulled is that you can't even answer the question.

WATTERS: I don't know if he's going to make it to the general. But I do remember in 2016 when CNN moderators would argue with the Republicans running for president. And now, they just team up and let them say whatever they want. You know what reminds me of? When someone was falsely accused of something without any evidence? Donald Trump was falsely accused of being a Russian colluder without any evidence. CNN never has actually said that Donald Trump was falsely accused without any evidence after two and a half years. So, that is funny and that's a perfect example of media bias.

Also interesting, let's just switch the names because I'm going to start doing this just for fun. Imagine the minute Trump selected, Don Jr. gets a sweetheart deal on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, and then the president demands the guy investigating the corrupt Ukrainian gas company is fired and withhold aids, and then the guy gets fired. And then when they ask about him about it, you guys talked about it, they say no. We never brought it up. And by the way, I was just doing my job. Look elsewhere.

Do you think the media would accept Donald Trump's and Don Jr. explanation for that? Absolutely not, and that's why it's so crooked. And the fact that Biden comes out and tells CNN that his job in Ukraine was to root out corruption, OK? Well, then your son goes and joins the board of the most corrupt gas company in Ukraine? They fire the prosecutor looking into the corrupt gas company.

And, as a matter of fact, corruption in Ukraine increased under Joe Biden's watch. That's why Zelensky was elected. He ran on an anti-corruption platform.

WILLIAMS: Wow, Alice in Wonderland, you've got nothing on Jesse Watters.

Way down the rabbit hole. You make stuff up --

WATTERS: What did I say that was wrong?

WILLIAMS: Oh, what did you say that was wrong?

PERINO: Can you just do it later?

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: The fundraising thing, right. So he has spent more money than he has raise. And other candidates -- I think four other candidates have more cash on hand than he does. So he's got to figure out a way to step on the gas or reduce his burn rate. I do think that last night in the debate that one of the things that Democrats have learned is that attacking each other on stage doesn't work, or at least it doesn't work for long.

Kamala Harris went after Joe Biden in that first debate, and she was popular for about 26 hours. Julian Castro went after Biden, and that last for 26 hours. So they're very happy to allow Donald Trump to be the one that beats up on Joe Biden, because then they don't have to. I do think for Biden, he could pull a Newt Gingrich and just go after the moderators, Juan. I think you'll remember that. And then that becomes the story, like, I've had it with you. I can't take it anymore.

The other thing is Biden doesn't do any one-on-one interviews, so there's not a lot of ways to be able to dig in a little bit deeper. I mean, his son did an interview before he did.

COMPAGNO: Interesting. Greg, you feel so strongly about media bias.

GUTFELD: I do. Thank you for bringing that up, Emily.

PERINO: Thanks for noticing.

GUTFELD: Yes. I think that Anderson -- that was a pretty soft question for him. I would say it was up there with, maybe, you know, giving questions to a candidate. But the thing is, Biden, I just -- it's not if he drops out, it's when. To me, this grumpy smile that he has, and that orchestrated attempt at arousing climax at the end, you could see it coming and you felt that the sympathy clap was like a nurse -- you know, clapping for gramps because he finished the peas. I think that -- I think that he's misunderstanding the moment. He's seeing this as politics as usual and -- this moment has passed him.

PERINO: It's not 2012.

GUTFELD: It's not 2012.

COMPAGNO: I felt like in that moment he was a dad, and we saw him as that -- in the other side of trauma, and so it made sense that he's basically, like, I will never disparage my son on the stage. But then it was a failed opportunity for him to act presidential and taking it a step further and pivoting and saying and here, let me tell you about my ethics plan that I have which he's talked about.

PERINO: But by doing that admits that it was wrong.

WILLIAMS: I just want to remind everybody, Joe Biden remains either in the lead or tied, basically, with Elizabeth Warren.

GUTFELD: Hillary Clinton was once was.

COMPAGNO: All right, up next, tempers flying in the nation's capital and the meeting between President Trump, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer. This all just went down, we have the breaking details next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Breaking news out of Washington. An explosive meeting in Washington as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer reportedly walked out of a meeting with President Trump, the topic at hand, Syria. According to top Democrats, Trump called Pelosi a third-rate politician. Here to break it all down, Kevin Corke. Kevin, earlier today, I said, well, we'll get back to you if anything big happens at the White House, and here you are. Tell us what happened.

KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: And there you have it, right? Well done, and that's a Colorado connection, get it done for you there on THE FIVE. Let me just say this, the White House says the president was measured, decisive, and factual. They called the walkout by Nancy Pelosi baffling, but not surprising. As for Pelosi, herself, well, her colleagues say the president was downright insulting. He was having a meltdown.

Here's what Chuck Schumer said about it not long ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): It was insulting, particularly to the Speaker.

She kept her cool completely. But he called her a third-rate politician.

He said that there are communists involved and you guys might like that. I mean, this was not a dialogue. It was sort of a diatribe, a nasty diatribe not focused on the facts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CORKE: Fair and balance, that's the Democrats' side of things. On the GOP side, they say the Speaker didn't really have an intention of listening or contributing to this issue. She just wanted to have her way. Here's Mr. McCarthy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You see a pattern of behavior with Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She storms out of another meeting, trying to make it unproductive.

The other Democrats, they actually had a very productive meeting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CORKE: And you probably know this, Dana, there was actually another meeting scheduled for tomorrow about Syria. That meeting has been canceled, we are told. And given what happened today, probably not the worst idea. Dana?

PERINO: All right. Thanks, Kevin Corke at the White House. You have a third-rate politician as a compliment?

GUTFELD: Yeah, somebody called me a third-rate -- it's better to be a first-rate politician. A first-rate politician, you're just a phony jack ass. But like -- Trump is a 12th rate politician. He doesn't even register, so it's actually a compliment. Look, this is obviously the worst thing that has ever happened since yesterday when the worst thing that ever happened had happened, and then before that. The fact is, every day with these people, it's the worst thing. Their hair is on fire all the time.

You can see it from space. They're smoky heads are flaming.

I don't care about it anymore. You can disagree with them about this. A lot of people do, you know. But the fact is this is who Trump is. He's America's cabdriver. He believes that -- like, if you ask him, if you go - - driving a cab and the cab driver go, this Middle East business it's a bunch of crap. What are we doing there? We're there for 20, 40 years. No one gets anything done. It's terrible. That's our president. What's wrong with that?

WILLIAMS: Well, I tell you that's scary.

GUTFELD: No, it's actually --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No, because he want -- you want somebody as your leader.

Someone who protects the flock, someone who's wise, and someone --

GUTFELD: He wants American troops out of harms way.

WILLIAMS: In fact, he's creating more risk. Why do you think -- wait a second. Normally, on this show, we have sort of debate about things that are Republican, Democrat, conservative, liberal, libertarian, whatever.

But, Greg, this is like 129 Republicans today voting with Democrats, including all of the House Republican leadership, to say the president is wrong, putting us Americans right here at home at risk, ISIS people being released to the world without any control.

PERINO: I think they have his best interest in mind in the criticism and the pushback.

WATTERS: For me, I think it's like one of those things in the swamp when there's bipartisan consensus to stay in Syria, and then outside and the rest of the country there's consensus to get the hell out of Syria. That's the disconnect. And the president is looking at both parties who've made a mess in the Middle East. You've got the Arab spring.

You've had genocides. You've had wars. You've got everything going on, a migration crisis, weapons of mass destruction, and he's gonna say, you know what, enough. Let's let the Turks fight the Kurds fight the Syrians fight the Iranians, and let's get the hell out of here.

PERINO: Except for now he is trying to figure out that diplomacy piece, which I think that you could agree. Let's get out. But maybe just trying to figure out a way to do it that is a little bit less bloodshed.

WILLIAMS: Thank you, Ms. Perino.

COMPAGNO: People are dying in Syria and Turkey and everywhere, including our--

GUTFELD: And New York City, by the way.

COMPAGNO: And my tax dollars are paying the salary for those people who are sitting there and storming out of meetings and calling themselves insulting in front of the cameras like it's two little kids or three kids. No, he didn't. No, he did it, mom. I don't care. I want them to figure it out, because these are high stakes, in my opinion. And as a taxpayer, these are lives.

So, I'm so sick of this civil war happening and the insulting from the coequal branch of government. We pay them and we put our faith in them to hold these offices to come to a consensus. This is getting out of control, in my opinion.

WILLIAMS: But how do you argue with the cab driver, Emily? If that cab driver is saying, no, just get out.

GUTFELD: You're missing the point.

COMPAGNO: That cab driver has been driving--

GUTFELD: You're deliberately missing the point. All right. So, here's the debate that's going on that we saw today. You have a group of people that see the potential to hurt Trump in this thing. And so, they're building it up. Right. This is another thing. Remember, last week it was impeachment. Now, it's this. They'll find something else. So, I view a lot of this with this fight with suspicion. And there is actually a legitimate point that Trump is making and has been making for almost 20 years.

WILLIAMS: But what I'm saying to you is that the Republicans have largely stayed with President Trump in opposition to the impeachment. But we see something different here, Greg and I think it suggests, this is far more serious.

PERINO: Can I make a historical comparison. You don't have to go back too far to when President Obama decided not to enforce the red line. And I don't know what the number was, but I bet it was at least 130 Democrats who said President Obama that is a terrible idea. You had three Cabinet secretaries, Clinton, Podesta and Gates all write books saying, and Carrie.

WILLIAMS: Right.

PERINO: All saying that was not a good decision. That was a terrible decision, because it led to ISIS. So, it's not like this is unprecedented.

WILLIAMS: Right. But I think the difference here, Dana, is the President apparently is telling reporters, those Kurds who were our allies and who died in our fight, there are no angels. There's a lot of sand over there.

GUTFELD: There is a complicated issue with Kurds. That's all with everybody.

WILLIAMS: But you've got to stand by people who fight with you.

GUTFELD: At some point, you've got to go home.

WATTERS: What happened to the South Vietnamese. Remember what happened there? We've got the hell out of there. We left that whole country.

WILLIAMS: That's not a good--

WATTERS: What did Barack Obama do in Iraq. They left Iraq.

PERINO: That's a really bad example.

WILLIAMS: That's a terrible example.

WATTERS: My point is, is that he doesn't want Americans to die. If other people want to fight and kill each other, which they've been doing thousands of years--

PERINO: But now, he says he doesn't want them to. He just sent a letter to Erdogan saying, don't be a fool.

WATTERS: Yes. But he's going to use sanctions. He's not going to put American troops on the ground.

PERINO: But people have already died. They already had the atrocities. I think President Trump could have had this all the result that he looks for now, he could have had before last week.

GUTFELD: Dana's point is well taken. Everything always could be done better. Right. And Trump is known for just going out and making - he shoots first and then names later. Whatever you want to use metaphor. The point is, his simple logic. And I don't mean simple as stupid, I mean that it's plain as day.

Our men aren't going to get killed. That's exactly what he said. And you can get mad at him and disagree with him, but he will accept the death of the Kurds before he accepts the death of American troops.

PERINO: But he had the power to - but if you had - I guess the question is, you have the power to prevent it. And also, I do think that when these Republicans are saying, we are afraid of what could happen, because if something happens in a year or so--

GUTFELD: No, it's a fair point.

PERINO: And I think that--

WILLIAMS: It would happen to Americans.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Obama way back when. All right. Don't go anywhere. Greg takes on the Democrats impeachment obsession, because we have more on that, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: They're still arguing here. Well, there's anxiety, there's obsession, then there's compulsion.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think about Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We've got to boot Donald Trump out of the Oval Office.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump, when we're talking about him, we are losing.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is about Donald Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Now it's good to focus on your opponent, but damn, this is beyond creepy. It's like a cult formed around the exorcism of a giant demon shaped like a tweet. They spent so much time fretting about the other guy. It was like a rehearsal dinner where everyone there talks about the bride's old boyfriend. He loomed large. They felt tiny. But if you took Trump's personality out of the mix, they'd have absolutely nothing to say, nothing about his achievements on jobs, economy, peace, because those are pretty good, which is why they had to stick to a game of who hates Trump more.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The impeachment must go forward.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D-VT) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I hope that he is impeached.

JULIAN CASTRO (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We have to impeach this President.

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Begin an impeachment proceeding.

ANDREW YANG (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I support impeachment.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Pursue this impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I started the need to impeach movement.

BETO O'ROURKE (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This President's criminality and his lawlessness.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He has committed crimes in plain sight.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The criminal in the White House.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Of course, CNN set the whole thing up with its first question about impeachment. No surprise since that's Jeff Zucker's meal ticket. Some reasonableness did show through briefly.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TULSI GABBARD (D-HI) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: If impeachment is driven by these hyper partisan interests, it will only further divide an already terribly divided country. Unfortunately, this is what we've already seen play out as calls for impeachment really began shortly after Trump won his election. And as unhappy as that may make us as Democrats, he won that election in 2016.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: That was nice. But, when you have 11 people all fixated on one adversary, suddenly they become a fraction of him. Brave but small. The Magnificent Seven Dwarfs, almost times two, their obedient answers to CNN's direction reduce them to bumper stickers and T-shirts. Not people. There were good boys and girls reciting today's lesson, which only made the enemy more interesting.

Everyone talking about how one thing is like the worst thing ever. Well, there must be something to that big bad thing. Trump is now right up there with punk rock, rap music and Elvis's hips. They say it's bad for you only because they wish they had a little bit of that mojo for themselves.

Elvis's hips, remember, Dana? That was a big deal.

PERINO: I don't remember. I heard about it though.

GUTFELD: We weren't allowed to look at Elvis's hips at my house.

PERINO: I'm going to YouTube that tonight.

GUTFELD: Yes. Oh, they actually blacked out Elvis's hips. I think they did. Maybe I dreamt that. Anyway, they focus on Trump's personality because they can't talk about jobs or the economy.

PERINO: I did notice, there was almost zero talk of jobs last night. I don't even know if it came up.

WATTERS: Guaranteed jobs, remember?

PERINO: Oh, yes.

WATTERS: Bernie wants to guarantee.

PERINO: Yang, Yang. I don't know. I still think it was commercial break. I didn't even know it.

WATTERS: We're still in Syria.

PERINO: I had a conversation, but it really went into a circle. What are you asking me?

GUTFELD: I don't remember now.

PERINO: I don't either.

GUTFELD: Who are you? You're my favorite weather person.

PERINO: They're targeting Trump because they're running against Trump.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: That's why.

GUTFELD: There you go.

PERINO: They're talking about Trump.

GUTFELD: Emily, say something incredibly fast.

COMPAGNO: OK. So, I felt that the attacks A, identify where they all were on the spectrum of the obsessiveness. Right. So, we had Kamala in the outset and Biden warranting impeach him now and then we had that measured approach, like you said, you know, Tulsi and Klobuchar. I also think, though, that it showed in those that pivoted to actionable, achievable policy. That's why they stood out. So that would be Klobuchar with opioids. Mayor Pete with Medicare for All. Who is going to pay for it? Biden to an extent. When he brought up Obamacare. That's what made them stand out and that they use those moments to say, OK, but enough of that for a second. Here's what really matters, including, Yang, in that moment that talked about the loss of jobs in Ohio in 2016.

WILLIAMS: So, what I thought was that actually they were more focused on Trump in earlier debates than this one.

GUTFELD: Really.

WILLIAMS: It's kind of died down a little bit. But I understand because I saw the montage, it's pretty effective. I would say that I think the polls also it's not just them. I think they're reacting to voters, especially Democratic voters, who are clear that they want Trump impeached and the poll show not only now, it's like 50 percent even in a Rasmussen poll, want Trump impeached and removed. So that's a pretty steep thing for any politician to ignore, especially if you're in a Democratic Party debate.

The other big news has been that Pelosi says, she is not going to have a vote on whether or not to begin impeachment proceedings. And you have to stop and say, well, why would that be? Because the President and the Republicans are saying this is a process thing. It's not fair to the poor President. And clearly, Nancy Pelosi saying, she's an equal branch of government. She doesn't need his permission.

WATTERS: Well, the reason she is giving, either one, she doesn't have the votes, or she doesn't want it to be voted on because she wants to protect her own people from voting on it.

WILLIAMS: How about moderate Republicans.

WATTERS: OK. The point is this, Juan, the point is this. The Democrats are looking at a nightmare scenario. And here's what the scenario is, so cover your ears. All right.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: They impeach in the house and dies in the Senate and the whole thing overshadows the Democrats running for President. Trump either beats a socialist or he beats a boring broke candidate and they retake the House. So, they have the House and the Senate. Ruth Bader Ginsburg retires. He appoints another justice and they pass another round of middle-class tax cut. That is what they're looking at. And that is a very strong possibility.

WILLIAMS: I see. That's why the polls are all going in this direction on impeachment.

PERINO: 2020 poll is going to be epic.

GUTFELD: It is. It is. That's when I run, Dana.

PERINO: Oh, are you?

GUTFELD: Yes, I don't know.

PERINO: Can we start that?

GUTFELD: Maybe I'll run up 5k. I'll start out small. All right. Kamala Harris won't let go of her crusade to shut down Trump's Twitter. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: For weeks, Kamala Harris has been on a major crusade to kick Trump off of Twitter. Last night, she continued her calls for the suspension, challenging Elizabeth Warren to join her. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARRIS: Senator Warren, I just want to say that I was surprised to hear that you did not agree with me then on this subject of what should be the rules around corporate responsibility for these big tech companies when I called on Twitter to suspend Donald Trump's account.

WARREN: I don't just want to push Donald Trump off Twitter. I want to push him out of the White House. That's our job. But the way--

HARRIS: Join me in saying that his Twitter account should be shut down.

WARREN: Let's figure out why it is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: No. So, Emily, is Twitter facing some pressure? Because they're a private company. They can set any rules they want, but apparently, they have changed their rules. Now to say they're not going to retweet or like world leaders. You can't do that anymore.

COMPAGNO: Right. World leaders who break their rules they said, which I think is a smart move by them. I thought in that Elizabeth Warren totally won. Kamala was back to daunting her prosecutorial cap. She kept--

PERINO: Was she prosecutor? Just kidding.

COMPAGNO: But she was back to - she talked about it the whole time. And she was clearly trying to court the African American vote, which I think she failed in. And also, they're not budging from supporting Biden. I found her a little annoying last night. And E Warren won because she pivoted and was basically like, this is kind of ridiculous waste of time. Also, Elizabeth Warren's fight against big tech - big tech is not about censoring. And these my new issues, it's about data privacy and the monopolies and the control over the little guy, she says.

WILLIAMS: Yes, so let's pick up on that, Jesse, because I think most people have no idea the power of Facebook, Twitter and the like. It's a little bit like Upton Sinclair at a moment, you know, like, wow, these companies are big, and they control us. Do you think that we should break them up or who do you side with there?

WATTERS: Well, listen, I'd investigate them if they're monopolistic, but I'm not ready to break them up yet. We'll see what the evidence is. But I mean, the fact that Democrats complain about this stuff, they have all the networks, all the newspapers, all the Internet sites, the wires, they have every single media outlet out there except a few. And they whine because Trump is mean on Twitter. I mean, it's just so pathetic. And her attack was so meek, and Warren handled it perfectly. If I was Kamala, I just get on Twitter, find a witty reply. Have my staffer hit send and try to play the game.

You know, you can't play the game. Don't whine about it.

PERINO: Right. Because you only have like one chance to punch through in these debates. And that was the one that she decided on, which is basically like you didn't sign my chain letter and pass it on.

WILLIAMS: Yes, what do you think, Greg?

GUTFELD: I have two points to make. Number one, you know what Kamala Harris is like? She's like the movie that's at Rotten Tomatoes that has 89 percent of the critics. 7 percent of the audience. She's a hyped-up movie based on critical raves. And then you go see the movie and you're like what the hell? I heard this was supposed to be awesome, but it's not. It's really, really weak.

WATTERS: I like the reverse of that.

GUTFELD: I was the critic that thought she was great. But that was not the dumbest move. Her thing about the drug war. She said, I'm going to end the drug war and take on drug companies. If you take on the drug companies, you increase the drug war because we have phase out legal paths for medications. You fuel the illegal path, I mean, are you sure she was a cop? Well, yes, she was a cop. But that's like that isn't smart. That's creepy.

WILLIAMS: Wait, so kick him off or not.

GUTFELD: No. Of course not.

WILLIAMS: All right. One More Thing is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: It's time now for One More Thing. Greg.

GUTFELD: All right, you go to Fox Nation. I've got a great interview with comedian and parody musician Remy Munasifi. Go there and then - let's do this real quick. OK. Animals Are Great. I hate Halloween, but I do like Halloween when they dress up animals like these fellows here, they've got the assets. That's two golden retrievers dressed as the lion and Dorothy from Wizard of Oz. Zoom in on that. It's kind of weird, strange. But also, I find it a little arousing.

PERINO: Oh, my gosh.

GUTFELD: Dogs in dresses are adorable.

PERINO: Oh, man.

WATTERS: All right. I can't believe I have to go next. With no context I present you. Kim Jong un riding a horse in North Korea. Yes, that is Little Rocket Man on the Korean Peninsula here. He is riding a horse because it represents his family's dynastic rule. And he said that he vowed to overcome U.S. led sanctions that have both pained and infuriated his people.

PERINO: You think that's real or Photoshop?

WATTERS: I am going to think it's real. I mean, I think it's real. And I feel so bad for that horse. I'm also in Martha MacCallum tonight. Great transition. How about that? Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, my guys, the Washington Nationals swept the St. Louis Cardinals last night to win the National League pennant. They're now headed to the World Series. So, I wanted to share with you some national fans fun. Take a look at this video.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WILLIAMS: Yes. So, this all started. It's called Baby Shark. The popular kid song and the entire stadium makes the shark chomping motion at one time. This all started when Gerrardo Parra, Big Parra, a backup outfielder, began to use Baby Shark as his walkup song. He's been in a slump and he decided to use his two-year-old daughter's favorite song. Then he got hot and the rest is history. Look at Juan Soto, the outfielder last night after he got a double. Yes. The Nat's players make that shark chomping motion each other to celebrate. And right now, they even have a baby shark in the dugout.

GUTFELD: Oh, my God.

WILLIAMS: Yes. So, go Nats. Win the World Series.

WATTERS: End this.

COMPAGNO: Baby shark. OK. Halloween is obviously the spookiest time of year and most kids run screaming at obvious frights. Not this little three-year- old. Check out what he did.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WATTERS: Yes, he counterpunches. I like him.

COMPAGNO: This is three-year-old Charlie. He obviously didn't take kindly to being spooked by an animatronic spider at the store.

WATTERS: What kind of spider was that?

COMPAGNO: Animatronic.

WATTERS: OK.

COMPAGNO: You're welcome. So, one thing's for sure, he has a bright future if he ever decides to be a boxer. This is Larry. And by the way, this racked up 20 million Facebook views and 9.5 million.

PERINO: I don't like being scared. I would have punched him, too.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: I don't know what I would have done.

PERINO: OK. So, we have little time. All right. I have something to promote.

GUTFELD: You have a big decision to make.

PERINO: On Friday at 2 PM, I'm going to have a special interview that's going to air on the daily briefing. I'm interviewing somebody tomorrow in D.C., (inaudible) D.C. tomorrow, so I won't be here. But Martha MacCallum will be--

GUTFELD: Should we guess?

PERINO: So, who do you think I'm interviewing in D.C. that will air on Friday?

GUTFELD: President Trump?

PERINO: No.

GUTFELD: President Obama?

PERINO: No.

WATTERS: Mike Pompeo.

GUTFELD: President Carter.

PERINO: No. Juan.

WILLIAMS: Mitch McConnell.

PERINO: No.

COMPAGNO: I can't guess because I know.

PERINO: Oh, you know.

COMPAGNO: You and I talked.

GUTFELD: Why does she know? And we don't. She like your special friend?

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: At my office.

WATTERS: Man or woman?

PERINO: Man.

GUTFELD: Why do you have to look at the genders?

WATTERS: I'm just trying to narrow it down.

PERINO: OK, here it is. It's not somebody who lives in D.C., but he is somebody who has to be in D.C.

GUTFELD: Kim Jong un?

PERINO: Now, because Capitol Hill wants to see him. It's Mark Zuckerberg. Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook.

WILLIAMS: He's been having dinners with conservative.

PERINO: Well, we had dinners with members of the media. I actually did one of those and it was a very informative - we're going to have an interview tomorrow, on Friday.

GUTFELD: What's he does?

PERINO: He founded Facebook, it's a little company. You can share--

GUTFELD: I saw a movie about that. I have a real Facebook.

PERINO: And I'm on Tucker tonight. That's more immediate.

WILLIAMS: Yes, but he's going to testify, he is quite controversial.

COMPAGNO: Where is the interview? At Fox D.C.--

PERINO: It will be in D.C.

COMPAGNO: Neutral location.

PERINO: More to come.

GUTFELD: Are you going to try to make it exciting?

WATTERS: That is not nice. Ask him about Animals Are Great? That's a good idea.

GUTFELD: I just got yelled at for that.

WATTERS: Don't ask him about breaking up the monopolies. Not cool, Dana. All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next.

