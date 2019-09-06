Democratic presidential hopefuls unleash radical environmental plans at marathon climate change town hall

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 5, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Jedediah Bila, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Michael Loftus. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

A war on meat, a plastic straw ban, and even calls for population control, those are just some of the extreme climate change ideas 2020 Democrats are proposing. Check out some of their old statements.

JULIAN CASTRO, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This U.N. report that says now, like, I guess it's 11 years that we have left.

ERIN BURNETT, CNN: Do you ban plastic straws?

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think we should, yes.

ANDREW YANG, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The U.N. just released a study that says we're going to be OK if the vast majority of the world goes vegetarian immediately.

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This is on par with winning World War II, perhaps even more challenging than that.

PERINO: But the most controversial moment of the night coming from Bernie Sanders, the socialist senator igniting a firestorm for this answer about cutting global population growth to fight global warming.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The Mexico City agreement which denies American aid to those organizations around the world that are -- that allow women to have abortions or even get involved in birth control, to me, is totally absurd. So, I think especially in poor countries around the world, where women do not necessarily want to have large numbers of babies, and where they can have the opportunity through birth control to control the number of kids they have. Something I very, very strongly support.

PERINO: All right. Let me just phrase the question that he got from the audience member. The planet cannot sustain this growth, talking about human population, I realize this is a poisonous topic for politicians but it's crucial to face. Empowering women and educating everyone on the need to curb population growth seems a reasonable campaign to enact, and she asks if anyone would be courageous enough to say so. And, I guess, Bernie Sanders said what he thought, Jesse?

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Courageously stupid. I like to first thanks CNN for providing us this amazing content which we're going to mock now for weeks. And I believe the president would also like to thank CNN for asking some of these frontrunner specific questions which they actually answered. For instance, would you like to ban the combustion engine? Yes. Would you like to ban natural gas drilling? Yes. Would you like to ban coal? Yes. Goodbye, Pennsylvania. Goodbye, Michigan. Goodbye, Ohio.

But it gets better. Would you like to ban offshore drilling? Yes. Goodbye, Florida. And goodbye any chance you'll ever have of flipping Texas blue. But it does get better. Would you like to ban factory farming? Yes. Goodbye, Iowa, and goodbye, Wisconsin. So, the answers were stupid and the questions were amazing for Republicans, and everybody should thank CNN.

The fact that they actually got on there and said depopulation control is crazy. That's what they do in communist China. It's a discredited theory. In fact, the shooter in the last two mass shootings, he has ascribed to that philosophy. And now they're also saying we should start, you know, eating less meat. Get out of my kitchen. What is this? All of these --

PERINO: Get off of my ranch.

WATTERS: Get off of my ranch. All of these ideas are just going to make everyone's lives miserable. They're going to cost trillions of dollars, and they're not going to change the earth's temperature 1 degree.

PERINO: I think that's a very good point. And Michael Shellenberger was on earlier saying that very thing, that if you take all the things they've talked about, most of the things would actually increase emissions of greenhouse gases, including -- if you want to do away with nuclear. I notice you were shaking your head at the Bernie Sanders line.

MICHAEL LOFTUS, GUEST CO-HOST: I just -- I can't believe -- well, of course, Bernie is going to take this question. I'll say it. Come on, we want to help you kill your children. It's crazy. It's really crazy. And to what you're saying, like, seven hours of this on CNN? Seven hours? It's like CNN is a restaurant that someone -- like the mafia bought and they're burning it down for the insurance money. Like, I don't know what their ratings were like. The future seems so bleak. Like, could it sound any worse?

We all need to be vegetarians living like it's World War II, drinking out of straws that don't work. Give me Trump any day of the week. Make America great again. I don't want to live in this bleak -- it's like the Hunger Games what they're describing.

PERINO: Now, Juan, would you like to comment on the Bernie Sanders one, or do you want to hear about the hurricane connection?

WILLIAMS: Let me comment on the whole thing because I just find this such a distortion. I can't believe the things Jesse says and says that these are like true. They didn't say these things.

WATTERS: Yes, they did, Juan.

WILLIAMS: And then you say -- and Michael says, oh, kill babies. Nobody said anything like that.

WATTERS: Joe Biden says he wants to ban the combustion engine, and they want to get rid of all drilling, and eliminate coal-fired power plants.

WILLIAMS: Here's the heart and soul of the response coming at this table. All of these Democrats, they want to control you, they want to take away your straws, they don't want you to eat meat. Oh, my gosh. You know, this is just -- to me, it's mind-boggling. One, Democrats have ideas. Boy, Republicans have no ideas when it comes to dealing with climate control. So what Republicans say, oh, that idea is -- that idea is ridiculous.

Here come Democrats saying, let's talk about this because, guess what, overwhelmingly, it's like 80 percent-plus of Democrats and over 60 percent of independents say climate change is a big issue. We want to deal with it. It's an emergency. So here are some ideas. None of these ideas are radical, by the way.

WATTERS: Banning factory farming is not radical?

WILLIAMS: Let me just tell you. You would be surprised at how many farmers think that factory farming, in fact, is not efficient.

WATTERS: Tell that to the people of Iowa, Juan.

WATTERS: Joe Biden says he wants to get rid of every single --

WILLIAMS: You can shout and keep talking over me. Jesse, keep talking.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, you just talk, talk, talk. Keep talking. But I'm just telling you what. You go talk to farmers, and they say they prefer that they'll be less of that factory, big corporate farming --

JEDEDIAH BILA, GUEST CO-HOST: You're saying that all the things that Jesse said sound crazy?

WILLIAMS: They are.

BILA: Those are -- he repeated all the things that they said. Ban plastic straws. Ban --

WILLIAMS: What's so radical, Jedediah, about banning plastic straws?

BILA: Bringing up abortion in the context of a question about population control? You don't think that's fringe? Talking about American taxpayer funded abortion not only in the United States but elsewhere?

WILLIAMS: Jedediah, let me just say this, it's illegal under the Mexico City agreement, right? And then, what you get is Democratic presidents, I'm going back here to Clinton and Obama, both said no to it. So it's not a new idea. George W. Bush said, oh, let's put it back. But it's never been about abortion. It's about birth control.

BILA: You don't think talking about people should convert to veganism or vegetarianism, you don't think bringing up abortion in a context of a conversation about population control, or banning fracking, or banning plastic straws. None of this sounds extreme to you at all?

WILLIAMS: No. First of all, he didn't bring up abortion, he brought up birth control.

BILA: This is what worries me because that is an indication that the Democratic Party -- you are the audience for this. There is an audience for this.

WILLIAMS: Huge. Huge.

BILA: The audience would say --

WILLIAMS: Yes.

BILA: -- who seems probably reasonable sometimes.

WILLIAMS: Thank you.

BILA: Right now, it's sounding so extreme --

WILLIAMS: I'm not extreme.

BILA: Jesse, it doesn't sound extreme to a lot of the country. That's scary.

WATTERS: Do you think banning the internal combustion engine is a radical idea?

WILLIAMS: Yeah.

WATTERS: OK. Well, that's what Joe Biden just said. He said it.

WILLIAMS: No. You're talking about a ban like eliminate. Nobody is saying --

WATTERS: He says he wants to eliminate it in his first term.

WILLIAMS: He wants -- this is so obvious, I don't --

WATTERS: That's a quote from Joe Biden.

WILLIAMS: What he wants to do is have less reliance on that kind. In other words, go towards --

WILLIAMS: You know, the idea that you want to have a real discussion about climate change it's just scary to you because it would say you have no ideas.

WATTERS: OK. What about offshore drilling, Juan?

WILLIAMS: I heard you say Florida. Oh, Florida is what? Guess what, the governor of Florida, Republican, says he doesn't want the offshore drilling.

WATTERS: What about Texas, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Oh, the gas -- oh, go ahead.

PERINO: All right. All of you -- we have a Fox News alert. We're tracking Hurricane Dorian as it grinds up the east coast. This -- a very powerful storm. It's pounding the Carolinas with torrential rain, high winds, and a potentially life-threatening storm surge. Jacqui Heinrich is in Charleston, South Carolina, with the latest. Jacqui?

JACQUI HEINRICH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, Dana, the storm -- the eye of the storm is about 55 miles offshore to our north, but we are feeling the outer band of that wind. In Charleston Harbor we've been getting gusted 80-mile-an-hour of bowie not too far from here. One of the outer islands got a 92-mile-an-hour gust. And in the center of the storm, the winds are moving at 110-miles-an-hour. We are beginning to see a little bit of damage from the wind. Some of the siding off the side of our hotel and a gutter actually got ripped off in that wind. There's a piece of it stuck in the tree up there.

And if you look out into the harbor, to pan all the way to the other side, you can see that the sailboats are really rocking back and forth. I mean, this is the scene out here for most of the day. Just seeing bands of weather come through. At certain point you couldn't even see the other side of the harbor, couldn't see the other side of that bridge. And we're getting some pictures in of damage on the outer island, downed branches and things like that.

Now surprisingly, this storm has not brought the high storm surge that we expected. We were looking at 4 to 7 feet of storm surge and potential for a lot of flooding here. Luckily, we haven't gotten those big floodwaters, but we have seen some damage from the wind and some power outages, downed power lines, 230,000 customers across the state without power. So the restoration effort for the power problem is going to be the biggest impact from the storm here. Dana.

PERINO: Jacqui Heinrich in Charleston, thank you so much. Joe Biden tries to laugh off his recent gaffe as his campaign creates a brand-new controversy. We're going to show all of you that next.

WILLIAMS: Joe Biden still dealing with the fallout from his recent gaffe on the campaign trail. The leading Democrat trying to laugh them off when being pressed by Stephen Colbert.

STEPHEN COLBERT, CBS: Are you going nuts?

JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Look, the reason I came on "The Jimmy Kimmel Show" is because I'm not. Any gaffe that I have made, and I've made gaffe like every politician I know has, have been not about a substantive issue.

WILLIAMS: Gaffes are not the only issue Biden is dealing with. He's also facing scrutiny from being, again, off his game while talking about climate change. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tomorrow you are holding a high dollar fund-raiser hosted by Andrew Goldman a fossil fuel executive.

BIDEN: He's not a fossil fuel executive. The fact of the matter is that we make up 15 percent of the problem, the rest of the world makes up 85 percent of the problem.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN: Well, that's one of the things that President Trump has said about the climate change accord.

WILLIAMS: So, we have a moment here, Jedediah, where -- you know, you look at him on Stephen Colbert, and I think the guy is very likable, charming, even. I think a lot of people want him to do well, and I think he did well on Stephen Colbert. But then he gets in the town hall and people are like, what's going on?

BILA: I agree he has a likable quality. And oddly, sometimes, his gaffes are even likable because he's such a charming guy. He uses it to his advantage. And I think he's a storyteller, right? He's not somebody that is terribly committed to facts. He, admittedly, he said -- a couple of his quotes, the essence of it is absolutely true. What does that mean, the essence of it? The details aren't relevant when the point I was making was absolutely accurate. So he's saying I'm not a man of detail. But sometimes the way he tells the story makes him very relatable to people, I agree.

His bigger issue is in these debates when he looks like he's unprepared. When he looks like, for some reason, I don't know, he always looks like he's not studying that question that was asked of him that we just pointed to -- show that clip -- that looked like a setup question. It absolutely did. I don't know if it was. I'm not saying it was. But that looks like a question that was targeted right at him to throw him off. And I think often times when he looks at this stage, he's trying to figure out like, what am I doing here? How did this all get like this? When he and President Obama were just a short time ago in power, and now they're sounding like real, hard-core moderates compared to these people.

I mean, he's got to be looking around and saying this is all a little too kooky. What's going on? Where are all the sane people? And probably doesn't know how to sort out and what to do about it.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, in fact, I think Jedediah makes a really interesting point from my perspective, so I'll post a question to you in those terms, which is I don't think he did all that well at the town hall because he comes across as moderate, to use Jedediah's word, while people like Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, they come across as passionate, they are selling solutions to climate change, they are invested in this, and he comes across as like -- well, here's an idea, I'm thinking about this, and we don't need the details because, you know, generally, we're thinking about it.

WATTERS: You can be moderate, but you could also still be passionate, and he doesn't have that combination. The guy that asked that question is so scary. If I ever saw that guy on the street I would run the other way.

WILLIAMS: Because of his eyes, right?

WATTERS: His eyes. He had a terrifying vibe about him. And I think --

PERINO: A lot of anger.

WATTERS: Put him on a list. We'll put that kid on a list. At this point, Biden is only making news for gaffes. He's in a gaffe straitjacket, that's what the media now has created a narrative around and he can't get out of it. It looks like the last time he's ever really made news besides the gaffes were getting knocked out by Kamala and by inappropriately touching people. That's been the entire, what, six months since he launched --

WILLIAMS: But, Jesse, he's held that lead.

WATTERS: I agree, but I think that speaks to the weakness of the field. You know last night he said he wants to get rid of the internal combustion engine. I think that's crazy. And his eyeball was all bloodied up. And he spent 20 minutes on Colbert, which, I think, you know, he comes across as likable, but he was just defending sloppiness.

And now he's lowering expectations and saying, you know, I can still get the nomination if I lose New Hampshire and Iowa. In the last 40 years, the only Democrat to do that and still get the nomination was Bill Clinton. And Joe Biden is nowhere near as politically talented as Bill Clinton.

PERINO: Did you learn that on the Tucker Carlson Show last night --

WATTERS: No, the research did on The Five today. Did you say that?

PERINO: I did.

WATTERS: I was not watching Tucker. Forgive me, Tucker.

WILLIAMS: Dana, speak to that issue because some of his aides is now saying, hey, you know what, expectations are too high for us to win everything. Iowa, New Hampshire --

PERINO: It's really hard -- Juan, it's hard to be the front runner for 18 months, and he's a shaky front runner, I think, but he's -- despite the big lead, the media is now accentuating everything that happens to be a part of one of the narratives that he's too old, or there's too many gaffes, or that he's got -- he's positions are too moderate for the party. Everything he does because nobody else is really making news. I mean, you get some news. Bernie Sanders is basically talking about abortion for population control. I guess you could make news like that. And if I were the Biden campaign I'll be like, be my guess. Go right ahead.

And at some point the Warren and Sanders alliance is going to have to attack Biden together or they're going to have to attack each other because these two groups -- they need to come together to get behind one nominee, whoever that nominee is going to be. I don't know if it will happen next week, but that is what I'm going to watch for. And I think they'll try to attack him on position like what the scary kid did, right? It would be, oh, well, you are friendly with this person. It will start to be like reverse identity politics.

WILLIAMS: So, Michael, you know, Jesse picked up on this thing about his eyes seeming to fill with blood --

LOFTUS: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: And I think to myself, gosh, I mean, somebody had a blood vessel break. --

PERINO: It happens to every human.

WILLIAMS: Yeah. So, Dana speaks to my point. I think it happens to human beings, but now it's like evidence he's too old? What do you think?

LOFTUS: it feels like he's redlining. It's like his brain is working so hard, scrambling to get so much information from every hard drive ever that's just -- you know, there're pieces that are just going to go. He's a likable guy. He's a likable guy. But like the Democratic Party cruise ship has sailed without him. They are off in liberal, get rid of the combustion engine town, and Joe is just standing there with his luggage. The whole thing, the set up question from Colbert, every writer that prepared that, every writer -- and then you'll say, Jimmy Kimmel.

WATTERS: Right.

LOFTUS: You know, they're all in the back, please don't mess it up, please don't mess it up, please don't mess it up.

PERINO: Did he mess it up or did he do well?

LOFTUS: No, he got through. He got through. It's like watching an uncle. It's like watching your crazy uncle who had some great days and he really did some good stuff and you're like, you got a little bit of gravy. Just leave him alone. Joe should just -- you know what? He should just take a knee.

WILLIAMS: Take a knee?

LOFTUS: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: He's beating Trump in every single poll.

WATTERS: Yes, so is Hillary.

WILLIAMS: This is even bigger. All right. After calling the NRA domestic terrorists, California officials now unveiling even more controversial new policies. We're going to have some details about this view when The Five comes right back.

BILA: Well, California is embracing even more far left policies. Yesterday we told you about San Francisco labeling the NRA a domestic terrorist organization, but the liberal madness doesn't stop there, state lawmakers pushing a bill that would ban schools from suspending disruptive students who defied teachers. Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom signing a bill that makes it legal for citizens to refuse to help police officers make an arrest, and all of this is happening while San Francisco has revealed nearly 4,000 people in the city are homeless, addicted to drugs, and mentally ill.

So, Michael, I got to ask, man. You know, I love California. You're a resident of California. What is going on in California? In Los Angeles and San Francisco, their priorities are so warped.

LOFTUS: As a resident of the State of California, I would like to formally apologize. This is the biggest train wreck ever. And when you see this it -- a lot of people just despise politics and politicians and this is one of the real reasons why. Like, my neighborhood where I live in L.A. is going downhill fast. There's mentally ill people, there's homeless, there's syringes. You have to be very, very careful.

And for them to focus on this of all things, oh, no, you don't have to help a cop make an arrest. That's just madness. That's just madness. And they're like, oh, but it's a law from a bygone era. Why are you even looking into that? Why are you spending a moment and not worrying about mental health and helping the homeless? And so, yeah, I guess this one law -- it's a law from 1872 where some poor soul couldn't put together a posy. So he's like, I'm going to fine you a $1,000.

Like, who's not going to help a cop? Shame on California. And they have a budget surplus, that's the other thing that Newsom is just bragging about constantly. We've got a budget surplus. Well, spend some money, dude. Find your wallet. Help these poor souls.

BILA: The thing is it's like I always think of it, Jesse, as California being a perfect example of liberal policies gone wrong. You see what's going on there. Whatever they're doing there is not working. Why doesn't that cause the voters to change their mind and say, you know what, let's change direction here and put someone in here that's going to do something different in terms of leadership?

WATTERS: I mean, you'd have to ask the California voters.

BILA: It happens elsewhere --

WATTERS: I think you should start running for office over in California.

LOFTUS: I will.

WATTERS: I don't even know? Do Republicans run for office in California? Maybe they're not even on the ballot. But I think if you see the R they start melting down. They can't even consider voting for a Republican. Right now it's just commonsense turns upside down because if you have a student in a classroom being disruptive, not only he's not learning but the rest of the students aren't learning and that creates chaos in the classroom, and then all the kids come out and they matriculate, basically hell raising zombies who are idiots, then the police are going to have to arrest them later.

I would disagree on this issue with the arrest deal. I would help the police and, of course, I hope everybody would help the police. But let's just say for instance, my buddy defending his girlfriend's honor at a bar, gets into a bar fight, gets knock around, cops come in, they start trying to arrest him, and they asked me to help arrest my buddy who was just trying to, you know, hit a bully in the jaw. I'm not helping. And, you know, if I don't help they're going to press charges? I don't like that.

BILA: Yeah. Juan, why would you put something forth that would incentivize people to not want to help police officers and law enforcement officials? Why would you do that?

WILLIAMS: No, no, no, it's not about that. Michael told you the story. This is an old law from the 1800s. And by the way, it was about, principally, getting slaves. They wanted to have citizens help them go catch slaves.

BILA: Wait, since 2019, today, though, they thought it was imperative given the --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: To me, what you got here is a situation where you've got -- as Michael again pointed out, a very prosperous state with a budget surplus at a time where a lot of states don't have budget surpluses, it is the economic end. I think if it was an independent country it would be like the second or third wealthiest country in the world. It's got great weather, so it's wonderful place on many levels.

I mean, when Michael is talking about what's going on with the homeless and the syringes in the street, I think, oh, you know, Manson -- Manson was back there in the '70s doing crazy stuff in California. California is an edgy place. And talk about Republicans --

WATTERS: So it's not as bad as Manson?

WILLIAMS: No, I just thought it was funny when you said that because --

WATTERS: OK.

LOFTUS: I have a lovely apartment on this spot.

WATTERS: There could be serial killers too, Juan.

WILLIAMS: He had Manson on one side, and O.J. on the other. I mean it's California. But I mean to me, California is, they're trying to address issues and other people especially again Republicans don't want to even think about, don't want to talk about it.

LOFTUS: I don't think California wants to address any issues. They're addressing don't help cops.

BILA: Dana, they have a surplus. So, why is this homeless crisis going on as it is. If they have the money, why aren't they allocating funds to deal with this problem.

PERINO: Well, I think that you can have the money but not the will. Right. You can have policies that might work. We had Dr. Drew Pinsky on here. He talked about--

LOFTUS: Name dropper.

PERINO: I'm a very good name dropper. I was just telling Karl Rove that. That's actually a joke from 41, believe it or not.

WATTERS: Another one.

LOFTUS: She's in for the cycle.

PERINO: I'm having lunch with him on Saturday. Anyway, you can have the money, but you don't have the will. And the thing is like Fox News, we could talk about this. But if the people of California aren't demanding it, I guess that the governor doesn't feel like he needs it. And I imagine that they think they probably are doing something. I just want to say one thing about the teachers.

Leadership is about backing up your people. Even when sometimes there is tough decisions, but you have to have the ability to tell your teachers, do your jobs, we'll take care. We've got your back. You're not going to lose your job. Basically, what they've done is authorize lawlessness in the classroom.

WILLIAMS: I don't think so.

BILA: And they've done it in charter schools too. They've done it, which charter schools are supposed to be very--

LOFTUS: Yes, that was--

BILA: Not having top down orders and the charter schools are saying, hold on a second, now you don't trust the superintendent, the principal, the teachers, which is scary.

WILLIAMS: No. Look, there is an ongoing problem especially in terms of racial disparity in student discipline and they're trying to fix it. They're trying to say, hey how can we in fact try to keep kids in school. How can we try to make it so that more people graduate and don't drop out? Does that a bad goal.

WATTERS: No, but here's the problem Juan, if someone won't listen to when the teacher says shut up and sit down.

WILLIAMS: Well, you've got to deal with it.

WATTERS: And they keep standing up and running around.

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: And you can't have a consequence to that.

WILLIAMS: Of course.

WATTERS: That's going to continue to encourage the chaos.

WILLIAMS: But Jesse, there are other ways to deal with it. There is not just one way which is the highway. That's not effect--

WATTERS: How would you do it?

BILA: You can't empower bad behavior among kids in schools.

LOFTUS: It's a great way to keep kids in school.

WILLIAMS: Nobody is saying that.

LOFTUS: You're forbidden to kick them out.

BILA: All right. Well, President Trump is unloading on Hollywood. How he's responding to Debra Messing. And the latest liberal insanity. That's coming up next.

WATTERS: President Trump unleashing on Hollywood and calling out Will and Grace star Debra Messing. Trump slamming her on Twitter saying bad actress Debra the mess Messing is in hot water. She wants to create a blacklist of Trump supporters and is being accused of McCarthyism, is also being accused of being a racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness. If Roseanne Barr said what she did even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television.

Will fake news, NBC allow a McCarthy style racist to continue. ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard. But Messing isn't the only outrageous example coming out of Tinseltown. Anti-Trump comedian Jim Carrey smearing another high profile Republican by tweeting, 10,000 gun deaths in 2019 and the year is far from over. What Osama bin Laden did to us was terrible, but he doesn't hold the candle to Mitch McConnell.

Wow. And Barbra Streisand wants to abolish the antiquated Electoral College and claims it's an assault on our democratic principles. All right. So, just so we all know Messing was pushing out a tweet that said that a black vote for Trump is mental illness. That was what Trump was referring to, not a good week for Debra Messing and the whole rest of Hollywood.

PERINO: And it's only a four-day workweek.

WATTERS: I know.

PERINO: I mean it's the third day.

WATTERS: It's the third day.

PERINO: Of a four-day workweek.

WATTERS: Not good guys.

PERINO: And she's like they had five walk backs. She gave her number out. She can't even use her phone anymore. And everybody now is like, Debra, the Messing, now we have a nickname and you can't say he wasn't counterpunching.

WATTERS: That's right. He didn't start it.

BILA: That's right.

WATTERS: Juan, how do you feel about Hollywood? You guys get all this money from them and then they just put their foot in their mouths constantly. We make fun of them.

WILLIAMS: Make fun of them. Let's go down the list. Let me see this. The Electoral College is a bad idea says Barbara Streisand. And you think what?

PERINO: That's she's wrong. And she said antiquated. Why is it all of a sudden, a bad idea?

WILLIAMS: Because guess what, one man one vote. Why should my vote mean more if I live somewhere else--

WATTERS: We've been through this segment so many times.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, I'm just saying--

PERINO: And I always win.

WILLIAMS: It's not radical.

WATTERS: It's not trying to take text system. If you don't believe it, then stop trying to turn Texas.

WILLIAMS: No. I'm speaking to your suggestion that Barbara Streisand's off the ranch for saying this. I don't think she's off the ranch--

WATTERS: What about Jim Carrey, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Jim Carrey. What did Carry say?

WATTERS: He said bin Laden was not as bad as Mitch McConnell.

WILLIAMS: This is the guy that you called good cocaine Mitch as I recall. OK. But I stood up for him. I stood up for you, Mitch.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But let me just say, Mitch has been blocking everything.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Not only blocking efforts to try to stop Russian interference in the upcoming election. He's also said that he's not doing anything unless President Trump who has ceded all authority to the NRA agrees to some steps with regard to background checks, closing gun show loopholes, private sale loopholes. So, he's just saying--

PERINO: So, he's better than--

WILLIAMS: The 10,000 deaths in the country. PERINO: But comparing Mitch McConnell to being worse than Osama bin Laden, the week before the 9/11 anniversary.

WILLIAMS: Hold on. You might say - I know you're sensitive to - but the fact is you look at the numbers, 10,000 people dead from gunfire in this country this year. Come on.

BILA: So, you had to pivot away from the insanity of these Hollywood statements and try to make a separate point, because you have to know Juan, this is completely unhinged insanity. These people are single handedly going to be responsible for Trump's re-election. This stuff is so unhinged.

Hollywood was one of the reasons he won the last time, because people can't stand this stuff around the country. They feel like celebrities are completely out of touch. They speak this nonsense over and over. Trump should let them talk as much as they want. Every time they open their mouth and say something completely unhinged, that is another vote for him. That's another person around the country empowered to get out there and vote.

WATTERS: What do you think about the new nickname Debra, the Mess Messing.

LOFTUS: It's hilarious.

WATTERS: Where do you think he got that from?

LOFTUS: It's hilarious. Listen, Trump is amazing with this stuff. He's amazing. We have to realize we are living in the golden age of politics. It's not going to get this good again. He's driving these people off the edge, literally like Jim Carrey is gone.

WATTERS: He's gone. Well that might be some other stuff he's doing.

LOFTUS: I don't know, but he's becoming. It's weird it's like he's doing a character that he should've done on in living color. You know the crazy painter communist guy who can't stand Republicans. It's very unnerving.

WATTERS: Hold on. Juan, we're going to give you one more chance.

WILLIAMS: Yes, sure.

WATTERS: To condemn Jim Carrey for the third time please, condemn Jim Carrey for comparing our majority leader to Osama bin Laden.

WILLIAMS: Let me get this straight.

WATTERS: Actually, not comparing saying he's worse.

WILLIAMS: Well, first of all, what was this about. He was doing this. What was that about, Jesse?

WATTERS: I think he's on something. I cannot prove that. Have you seen his paintings?

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: That doesn't look so bad.

WILLIAMS: All right. But look, I don't - again, I just don't understand why Mitch McConnell wouldn't exert some authority to deal with the crisis in our country--

WATTERS: OK, Juan, are you not going to condemn the comment.

BILA: That's a pivot, Juan.

WILLIAMS: No, it's the truth.

PERINO: Mitch McConnell said he would pass on - he said he needs to know what the President is--

WILLIAMS: Yes, so what's he waiting on.

PERINO: That's not unreasonable request.

WILLIAMS: Yes, it is.

PERINO: No, it's not.

WILLIAMS: Because guess what, we're in an emergency situation.

PERINO: No, it's not unreasonable.

WILLIAMS: With regard to gun violence and if he was--

PERINO: It's unreasonable to make the President of the United States take a stand. That's not unreasonable.

WILLIAMS: And has he done it. So, in other words, you see--

PERINO: No, that's what I'm saying.

WILLIAMS: So, you say, I can't do anything because Trump's not doing anything.

PERINO: If he's not going to sign the bill, why would you do it.

WILLIAMS: I would say that you would put pressure and force him to sign a bill if you're Mitch McConnell.

PERINO: I don't think it's--

WATTERS: Dana's right, you're wrong.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: Up next, Major League Soccer team threatening fans over waiving the Betsy Ross flag and calling it a symbol for hate groups.

LOFTUS: New Betsy Ross flag controversy. A Major League Soccer team telling a couple they can no longer wave their flag at games because it's become a quote symbol for hate groups. The club in Salt Lake City told the fans to leave the flag at home or face objection. The couple says they understand the team's policy but now fears threats of violence on social media. Oh! No. Whatever shall we do. First of all, when did the American flag become ever, ever, ever a symbol of hatred and like a soccer team, they should be happy two people are there, right?

WATTERS: I'm throwing the red card up on this team. Obama in his inauguration had the Betsy Ross flag in the back while he was being inaugurated. I think it was his address to the country and then Betsy. What's with Betsy. This is a war on women. Someone has to step up and defend poor Betsy. Romney is the senator of Utah; he needs to put out a statement right now. This is a hoax. Kaepernick started this thing. This is never a symbol of racism. And I don't know why we believe Kaepernick about anything.

LOFTUS: Whiter sounding than a soccer club in Utah.

WATTERS: That's true.

LOFTUS: Who was offended.

WATTERS: They're very sensitive.

LOFTUS: Who was offended. PERINO: Well, I talked to Jason Rance. He's a radio host in Seattle. And he said that one of the things that's happening is that Major League Soccer is trying to gain an audience, right. And a lot of the fan clubs are very progressive and because they're very progressive and they're trying to build up this fan base. They try to crack down on anything that might be offensive.

In fact, I think one of their lines for the Utah team is that anything that could possibly maybe possibly be deemed offensive. So, how are you supposed to meet that standard.

And the other thing is, the Seattle and Portland, they're seeing these altered ANTIFA flags.

LOFTUS: Yes.

PERINO: That are coming to the games - at soccer games and the basketball games and the authorities aren't doing anything about it.

LOFTUS: Yes.

PERINO: So, there you have it.

LOFTUS: And this is crazy because this goes back to the last segment where Barbara Streisand is like she wants mob rule. Right. She wants whoever gets the most votes that wins, no more Electoral College.

WILLIAMS: That's mob rule now.

LOFTUS: That is.

WILLIAMS: Oh! That's called democracy.

BILA: It's tyranny of majority.

WATTERS: And we're in Republic, Juan.

LOFTUS: Yes, tyranny majority. Thank you. It seems like--

BILA: That's what Founding Fathers.

WILLIAMS: Let me see, when you vote for governor, is it most people - the most votes win.

BILA: Juan, we can't have Electoral College.

LOFTUS: I find it so interesting though that, so you want that in your politics but not in your sporting events because like two people brought a flag to a soccer game or maybe two people are offended by it. I misspoke two people; two or three people are offended.

WATTERS: No one is offended.

LOFTUS: So, that these people it seems upside down to me.

WILLIAMS: Well, you keep saying a flag. In fact, it's the Betsy Ross flag. And guess what, White Nationalists, the people involved like El Paso, the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, I could go on. Guess what, they use the Betsy Ross--

WATTERS: No, they don't.

WILLIAMS: Yes, they do.

WATTERS: No, they don't.

WILLIAMS: I mean it's like saying you know Pepe the frog is not a big deal. Pepe the frog is so and they say oh wait he's been adopted by the White Nationals, maybe we should be aware of this.

WATTERS: So, why did they hang it over Obama when he--

WILLIAMS: Wait, is this a different era.

WATTERS: What do you mean?

WILLIAMS: That's a different era.

BILA: Wait a second, so every time--

WATTERS: So, there weren't white nationalist back then.

WILLIAMS: Let me just say, if this is a matter of rats. We got a problem. We've got an infestation.

LOFTUS: It's like Baltimore.

BILA: Every time somebody crazy or malicious decides to pick up some item from our country's history, we're supposed to now deem that item unfavorable and offensive to everyone, we can't do that.

WILLIAMS: No, we have to be aware. In other words, if you are in a public event and you say, I see a lot of Betsy Ross flags, I don't think much - guess what, it would mean something to me.

WATTERS: Juan, stop it. You're not offended by the Betsy Ross flag. Get out of here. You weren't offended and so this whole controversy started.

WILLIAMS: Until someone said something to me. In other words, Colin Kaepernick Nike which took a big stand on this. Oh, they're ridiculous, says Jesse, ridiculous.

WATTERS: Stand against nothing.

PERINO: No, they made the shoes in the first place, because I thought they were cool and that they were going to sell.

WATTERS: Yes. And guess what, they discovered, it was offensive, and they back off.

PERINO: They've got one call from Kaepernick.

BILA: Offensive to - because that's the thing it's not enforceable because what offends you is different from what offends me, which is different what offends Michael. If you're going to go into any sports arena anywhere and say, let's get rid of everything that's offensive.

WILLIAMS: This is not the point.

BILA: What does that even mean.

WILLIAMS: That's not the point. I can't believe. Look, if there was a swastika standing right there in front--

WATTERS: It's an American flag, it's not a swastika.

WILLIAMS: No, that was the point that there are symbols that we can all agree are offensive.

WATTERS: You need to apologize to McConnell and Betsy.

LOFTUS: This is the dream. The big argument and I'm sitting here and I'm in the middle of it. We've got One More Thing coming up next.

PERINO: Time now for One More Thing, Jesse.

WATTERS: Time for Jesse's feeding frenzy. All right, here we go.

BILA: We like that.

WATTERS: You know what I really love.

PERINO: What do you really love?

WATTERS: I love cheese balls. Do you love cheese balls?

PERINO: My sister Angie loves them so much.

WATTERS: The best part about the cheese balls is that little powder that you get on your fingers afterwards and then you lick it off. Well, we now have the cheese powder itself, brought to us by planters and you can sprinkle it on whatever you want. Check this out. Shall we sprinkle it on some pasta.

LOFTUS: That just got a 100 percent better.

WATTERS: Or maybe a taco or what is that a burrito and maybe some popcorn. All right let's try this out. I'm going to try some--

PERINO: It is very orange. It has a warning that says wear white at your own risk.

WATTERS: Oh! That's great. It's like Cheetos.

PERINO: My sister is going to love that.

WILLIAMS: You know that color reminds me of somebody.

WATTERS: Good one, Juan.

PERINO: Juan, you think about it.

WATTERS: All right. Also, I'm on Tucker Carlson tonight doing the news quiz. So, tune in for that.

PERINO: Also, on Tucker tonight, I have de Blasio.

WATTERS: de Blasio?

PERINO: de Blasio, the mayor of New York has decided to return to the city of New York.

WATTERS: I'm going to run into him in the green room.

PERINO: He's taller than you though, right.

WATTERS: Yes, he is, Dana.

PERINO: He's a tall Mayor. OK, so you've got to check out that interview. I'll go next. So, there was this international flight and it was delayed because of a pilot no show. Now imagine if Greg Gutfeld were here, he'd be furious if he heard about this. So, the thing is there was a passenger on the show - on the plane and he took matters into his own hands and he flew the plane himself.

WILLIAMS: Come on.

PERINO: Yes, because Michael Bradley is actually an off duty pilot and when he found out about the delay. He called the airline and said, could I fill in. Watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My ID with me. And I am very much like to go on holiday, I need a favor. I'll stand there and ready to go. Phone you back. 38 seconds later (inaudible) please, please, pretty please with a big cherry on top, can you fly the airplane (inaudible).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Basically, he volunteered, and I mean the airline wants to thank Michael for that.

LOFTUS: Australians are crazy people.

PERINO: Also, we have a brand new episode of Dana Perino's Book Club, it was just released on Fox Nation. The author is Christina Alger. She wrote Girls Like Us and it is a book you can be like six hours is such a good mystery. And that's all I have. I had so much to say there. Juan.

WILLIAMS: OK. Big night for NFL fans tonight. It's the Bears against the Packers opening night. The season starts though with an act of charity from Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He donated 375 football helmets to California high school students who had their seasons ruined by wildfires last year.

Rodgers played football at one of the schools, Pleasant Valley High School in California. He's an investor in the company that makes biases (ph) 0 1 helmets. They're rated as the safest helmets by the NFL and the Players Association. And tonight, we have a special message for Aaron Rodgers from the students.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WILLIAMS: You know I'm no Green Bay Packers fan. Jesse knows I'm a Washington football fan, but--

WATTERS: Redskins.

WILLIAMS: That is a winning play by Aaron Rodgers. Go Aaron Rodgers.

WATTERS: Thank you, Aaron Rodgers.

PERINO: Thank you.

LOFTUS: I was in drama club. Thank you, Aaron Rodgers.

PERINO: You're next, Michael.

LOFTUS: OK. First of all, I want to thank everyone at The Five for having me out and you guys were--

PERINO: You were great.

LOFTUS: You guys were just fantastic. Everybody behind the scenes. I wanted to do a really fun one. A really fun one thing. Greg always does animals. And so, it had to be animal-themed. This made me happy today. This little chimpanzee at the Miami Zoo. Look how happy - that's pure joy.

WATTERS: Is it?

LOFTUS: That is pure happiness. I don't know whose - I'm jealous of whoever is swinging that little guy around. I would do that every day.

PERINO: He wants to do it again.

LOFTUS: Yes.

PERINO: That's great.

LOFTUS: Just so happy. I'm usually only that happy when I'm on stage with my comedy tour. Freedom to Laugh. Get tickets America at the loftus.com.

WATTERS: There you go.

PERINO: Everybody should look at that too. Jedediah, what have you got in 20 seconds?

BILA: Yes, I just have an adorable first day of school photo that will melt your heart from the royal family. A Little Princess joining her older brother Prince George. That's Princess Charlotte. There they are prepping. And if you were wondering Charlotte's classmates will not be calling her Princess in school. She'll be called Charlotte Cambridge.

PERINO: And also, she has a ponytail to go to school.

BILA: She does.

PERINO: Very cute. All right Jedediah, thank you and set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." Special Report - Michael is taking the cheese. All right. "Special Report" is up next.

