Democratic presidential candidates blast President Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un

I'm Dana Perino along with Lisa Boothe, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

President Trump making history becoming the first American president to ever step foot on to North Korea soil for a meeting with Kim Jong-un, thus restarting nuclear negotiations and the effort to get the regime to dismantle their weapon arsenals. Here's the president touting the progress made between the two countries.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We've developed a great relationship. I really think that if you go back two and a half years and you look on what was going on prior to my becoming president, it was a very, very bad situation, a very dangerous situation for South Korea, for North Korea, for the world. It was an honor that you asked me to step over that line, and I was proud to step over the line. I told you I might do that. I wasn't sure, but I was ready to do it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Of course, the president visit met with fears criticism. Here's Trump's 2020 Democratic rivals, they're casting doubt on the meeting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Despite three years of almost bizarre foreign policy from this president, this country is no safer when it comes to North Korea. They have launched other missiles flouting the diplomacy that this president has attempted so far. So, we've added legitimacy to Kim Jong-un.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's worrisome that this president erratically sets up a meeting without the staff work being done. It's seems like it's all for show. It's not substantive.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I am all for speaking with our adversaries. But what happened here is that this president has raised the profile of a dictator like Kim Jong-un, and now three times visited with him unsuccessfully because he's doing it backward.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You talk about historic moments, this is historic, him going to North Korea is like Chamberlain going to talk to Hitler.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: OK. Well, we're in the presidential campaign season, Jesse. So, I guess, that everybody had to jump on the bandwagon and pour cold water on it, but a historic moment. The talks had been stalled. Remember, the president walked away from the last one, and the staffs weren't even talking to each other, and now staff can at least start talking to each other again.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Donald Trump is the peacemaker on the Korean peninsula.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: That's not me who said that, Juan. That is the South Korean President Moon, a left of center leader. So I just think everybody needs to be reminded that people in the region are very appreciative of what Donald Trump is doing over there diplomatically. Listen, it's going to take a long time. It's a process. But I think you can acknowledge, everybody can acknowledge it's heading in the right direction. That direction can change.

But at this point, no more nuclear testing and our posture remain strong in the region. We've just opened up the largest U.S. military base in the entire world in South Korea. We have 25,000 military personnel there. The naval fleet is right off the coast. And they're still under the nuclear umbrella. Everything that other presidents have done have not worked. It has gotten more dangerous and more dangerous in North Korea.

This president come on, tries something different, he's criticized the entire time. The tweeting, the summits, one of whom which he walked away from. But I think everybody can agree we're heading in the right direction. There is a thaw and historians will acknowledge that this step across the DMZ was a very powerful and important moment.

PERINO: And a symbolic one, Greg. But sometimes you need a symbolic moment for everybody to take notice. The other thing that President Trump was able to do is he got everyone to stop talking about the Democratic debate --

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Interesting.

PERINO: -- which maybe helps the Democrats

GUTFELD: Yeah. You know, I don't -- of course they're going to attack him. That's what you would do. And let's be honest, if it were the adversary -- an adversary from your party on the other side doing it, we would do the same thing.

WATTERS: How dare Obama meet with a dictator? No pre-condition.

GUTFELD: Exactly. So, I just want to attack a couple of the criticisms. If you see diplomacy as a weakness, what does that leave you with? We know that there are tyrants and creeps in this world. You can't hold two thoughts in your head that there are rough customers in the world and you've got to talk to them.

So you can keep those and you can -- and then your goal is to remove the psychological barriers or the threats that are perceived by the adversary who thinks that maybe you want to kill them. Trump has removed that. He's saying, look, we're not interested in blowing you up. You don't need to have these nuclear items. But, I mean, casting diplomacy as a zero sum game.

We've talked to him, therefore we lose something, right? So what did we lose? Did we lose money? Did we lose land? Did we lose lives? No. Well, we lost our status in the world, while we elevated his status. If that's how you value these things, no wonder we've made no progress.

You will never make any progress because if you keep saying that diplomacy causes a loss in status, why have diplomacy at all? Forget about it. And clearly, we are in a better situation than we were two years ago. We remember what happened when Hawaii thought that they were gonna, you know, be nuked. I prefer this to that.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Juan, do you want to play Jesse's favorite game?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: What about-ism?

PERINO: What about?

WILLIAMS: Yeah. Because I'm glad you guys said it, so I don't have to say it. But I remember that if Obama was talking about, oh, let's talk to Cuba. Oh, no, this is terrible. Oh, what about Iran? Oh, terrible, you know. And, of course, as you pointed out, North Korea, don't do it. Don't give him that kind of status on the world stage --

GUTFELD: You couldn't trust Obama, though.

WILLIAMS: Oh, I see. OK.

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: I didn't write you can't trust Obama. I wrote that it deepens on whoever you support, you trust that person --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: OK. But the big issue for me is that Trump's gesture that which I think is just vanity, it's just a photo-op, is not stopping North Korea from getting nuclear weapons. It's not stopping their missile testing. In fact, there's now talk that what the Trump administration is willing to do is accept North Korea as a nuclear power.

WATTERS: That's not true.

WILLIAMS: Well, this is what the New York Times is reporting --

WATTERS: Oh, New York Times is absolutely right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Let me just say --

WATTERS: They've never been wrong.

WILLIAMS: Let me just say that John Bolton who is not on the trip, did not -- he just said, you know, we haven't talk about it in terms of national security. But, of course, the national security team didn't talk about Trump taking a step into North Korea.

I would make one last point, Dana, that for all of us at this table, I think we were all very sensitive to Otto Warmbier and to what his family went through, and the idea that President Trump goes over there and now is palling around, saying nice things about Kim Jong-un who tortured and, I think, killed an American citizen, I just think that is so disrespectful to his memory and to the family.

GUTFELD: So what your saying is because of Otto Warmbier, which we -- you're right, we went down hard on what they did, that we should not have any diplomacy? Do you think his family is OK with that?

WILLIAMS: I didn't say that.

GUTFELD: His family is OK with that.

WILLIAMS: I didn't say that. What I said is --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: -- the President of the United States giving his and premature to that man.

LISA BOOTHE, CO-HOST: But, Juan, here's a thing to you, President Trump could just as easily go back to fire and fury tomorrow because as we know what the president, he's unpredictable. But what I think he is trying to do is he's trying to convince Kim Jong-un that he doesn't have to be isolated from the rest of the world, and that nuclear weapons aren't key to the regime's survival.

I think the most telling example of this and the most, you know -- the argument that he's trying to make is depicted if you watch the video that President Trump presented Kim Jong-un in Singapore, it's like a really interesting video that he showed him. And essentially what it does, it shows these diverging paths that North Korea could go on. And one is isolation and destruction, and the other is prosperity and peace.

And so that's the argument that President Trump is continue to make to North Korea. These are the two paths you have. These are the two choices you have. It's either one or the other. I think everything we've seen of President Trump trying to do of late is to encourage diplomacy, to increase the sanctions, to try to do whatever he can to push him in the corner of peace and prosperity, which I think we should all support.

GUTFELD: We're not at war with North Korea. We aren't at war with them. We may not like them -- we may not like -- there's a lot of people that we don't like. But, unfortunately, we're all stuck on this earth together. And maybe it takes somebody who has a personal and persuasion skill set to break this thing open. It seems like it's happening.

WILLIAMS: But it's three meetings, right?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: It only happens tomorrow. It might take 50 years.

BOOTHE: I, too, have don't trust Obama underscored --

(LAUGHTER) PERINO: No, I didn't say that.

BOOTHE: Exclamation mark.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: The point is, you can respect Obama and think he's better in some things than Trump is, but I don't think he's the right man for this job. Trump had a different skill set to go and deal with this guy that I don't think Obama had.

WATTERS: Yeah, I mean, Obama would have given him $150 billion cash if he could have, maybe that wouldn't have work, Juan. Maybe he's trying to not give him cash.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: By the way, on a serious note, what does this say to Iran, as Iran starts to violate the deal that we've abandoned? You think -- so they say, oh, well, --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: -- you're letting North Korea have a nuclear --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I think the president is trying to get better deals done with the Iranians and with the North Koreans because the deals before those didn't work.

WILLIAMS: If this on show?

WATTERS: Juan, if you actually have constructive criticism, we've listen.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: OK. They're telling me to go, go. All right, a call for a federal investigation after an Antifa's brutal assault on a conservative journalist. Greg's monologue, next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SHOUTING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: What is that?

PERINO: Disturbing details, up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: So while millions celebrated gay pride, a left-wing mob viciously attacked a gay Asian journalist. The Antifa cowards wear masks being a mob of mostly pale, flabby, basement dwellers. I don't blame them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yo.

(BLEEP)

(SHOUTING)

(BLEEP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Lot of beeping. Andy Ngo ended up in the E.R. with brain injuries. These Game of Thrones cosplayers also hit him with homemade milkshakes which may have contained more than just milk. Ngo, an independent journalist, works for the excellent site Quillette, I've interviewed him before about his reporting on hoax hate crimes, many hate crimes that turns out are hoaxes just like these Antifa thugs being Antifa their pro-fa, pro-fascist.

So a guy who monitors fake hate becomes the victim of real hate, attack by scum pretending to be anti-hate. So where was the Portland mayor? Imagine the joker running Gotham, and you get the picture. The good news, even CNN finally condemns these jokers. I guess that makes up for this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You talk about Antifa? I've watched them in the street protesting in different situation, OK? There are certainly aspects of them that are true to a cause. That is a good cause. They want social justice. They want whatever they want in that context.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So many hacks excuse the violence including one Hillary staffer who claim the victim asked for by filming the protest. I guess that makes all journalists open game. Once again, those who claim to condemn hate egg on the mob. Kate Cronin-Furman writing from safe downtown London, wrote in the New York Times calling for border patrol agents to be docks. She didn't post her own home address, of course.

But she hopes the shaming will make agents quit their jobs. So, thugs can docks and harass as the media from afar directs the mob. They now rely on intimidation to make their case, perhaps because their words fail them.

So, I have our brain room look at different states and where you can -- you're allow to wear a mask. There are a lot of states where it's against the law to wear a mask, but not there. And they could have changed it.

PERINO: I think that you have good reason to be wary of any monument that is -- they want to wear a masks. Like their whole point is wearing masks. The other thing I notice is that Andy Ngo is always referred to in media report as a right-wing journalist. Not that he's just a journalist, it's like -- left-wing journalist -- and that part shows the incivility and the intolerance level -- like ratchet up all the time.

And Sam Harris, somebody you have talked about before, he tweeted that basically -- there is a very thin line between civilization and non- civilization. And what you see here -- I would never -- I like Portland. I used to like Portland. I'd never go there on -- I would never go there. I'm like you and the D.R.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: D.R. is fine compared to Portland. I mean, come on. Portland -- we used to be a jewel of a city, but the mayor and the police they're not doing anything.

WATTERS: Yeah. If you have police and know this is going down and a mayor that's aware of the chaos about to happening, and then they just let each other go at it? I mean, we've seen that in Baltimore where you give them room to riot. It's really irresponsible and it led to people getting hurt and they do it in subtle ways, and here's how they do it. Look at the headline about the story. It says conservative journalist says he was attacked.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WATTERS: Not was attacked, says he was attacked. OK --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: -- and there's a police report and his face is a mess. It's like saying, oh, well, the Toronto Raptors say they won the championship. Well, it was on TV, guys. Also, why hasn't the media found any of these attackers and identified them and interviewed them and put mic in their face? Because some guy on twitter will tweet out some video of the president body slamming a CNN logo, and the will have reporters at the guy's door the next day. And these people, no one knows who they are.

And then finally, you know, southern poverty law center soft pedaled these people, Cuomo, and other people at CNN soft pedaled these people. Meanwhile, we've heard for two years how Trump's rhetoric is causing violence against journalists. Now, we actually have a conservative journalist who's been violently attacked and they buried the story.

And I just want to say one more thing. If someone throws a milkshake at me, make that a chocolate.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Juan, I'm lactose intolerant, so if they throw a milkshake at me, that is assault with a deadly weapon.

WILLIAMS: Oh, no.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: But, you know, they stop the KKK by -- with these anti-mask laws. Does that change the tenor of a protest? You're less likely to hurt somebody --

WILLIAMS: I think everybody goes to these things preparing for violence. But I must say, I just think the violence is unacceptable. I think it's reprehensible, and I think it should be prosecuted. What we just saw -- it's uncomfortable to watch. It shouldn't be happening.

But I must say, it sounded to me when I was listening to you as if you were saying that the excesses that are exhibit here are now to be, you know, labelling all people who are fighting against the neo-Nazis and the fascists and all of that that it's representatives of all of Antifa. And I don't --

GUTFELD: It is representative of all of the Antifa.

WILLIAMS: Let me finish my point. I don't think it's any more representative of the entirety of the protest groups than the guy who was sending the bombs to CNN, or the anti-immigrant guy who shot up the synagogue in Pittsburg, the worst mass shooting of Jews in U.S. history, or the guy who was sentenced to life last week for his hate crimes in Charlottesville --

GUTFELD: Which we all condemned.

WILLIAMS: Right, so we all condemned it, but I'm just saying I don't -- you -- What I would say, hey, this really worries me or even guns, You say to me, hey, Juan, that's not representative of everyone --

WATTERS: Juan, that's like us saying some right-winger that sent a bomb -- that's not representative of the right-wing --

WILLIAMS: That's what I'm saying.

WATTERS: OK.

GUTFELD: Of the right-wing bombers.

WATTERS: The right-wing bombers, yeah. Or, you know, the guy in Charlottesville that mowed the woman down. That's not representative --

GUTFELD: Nazis.

WATTERS: -- of the neo-Nazis. Why are differentiating that? The point is all of Antifa is like this --

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: -- as Greg said. Yes, they are. Have you seen the videos? They all dress in black. They all wield clubs. And they all have things on their hands.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: They're all unemployed and ugly.

BOOTHE: And here's the thing, if you're showing up with a crowbar, clearly, you have no good intentions. If you show up with a mask and a crowbar and assault gloves, clearly you're not showing up with any good intentions. But here's my concern, I mean, remember when Chris Cuomo was on air and he was talking about Charlottesville, and he was talking neo- Nazis and Antifa, and he's basically saying, well, one, he's fighting hate.

And there is this sort of moralization and justification of what Antifa does because of the people that they are targeting, but that's a problem. And what concerns me is they think there're a lot of people on the left with that mentality that somehow what Antifa is doing is OK depending on who they're targeting, depends who ends up getting harmed by it. And I think that's a dangerous scenario to be in, and dangerous mentality for these people to have.

I also point out the mayor, Ted Wheeler, do you remember -- I think it was back -- or last year -- an ICE building, a field building in Portland, Oregon, was literary under siege. And these Antifa people and protestors were not letting individuals in and out of the building. They literary stopped a car from being able to leave. And this guy -- this mayor was tweeting that basically I don't support ICE, so I'm not having -- I'm not telling police to do anything about it. I mean, that is outrageous behavior.

GUTFELD: Well, I don't know why this -- shouldn't the citizens of Portland do something? I guess -- I don't know why --

BOOTHE: My family lives in Portland, and they're terrified.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

BOOTHE: They don't go --

(CROSSTALK)

BOOTHE: Yeah, it's too dangerous.

GUTFELD: There you go. All right, our 2020 roundup is next with Kamala surging, Mayor Pete raising a ton of money, and Republicans wanted to keep Marianne Williamson is the debate, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: The results are in from last week Democratic debates, and Senator Kamala Harris, she's the clear winner, surging into third place. She's gone up six percentage points from the week before when she was at -- now -- well, now she was at six, now she's at 12 percent among all of the 2020 candidates in a new poll.

This follows her showdown with frontrunner Joe Biden. But, here's another surprise, don't count Joe out yet. He's still very much in the lead with 33 percent, losing only 5 points following the debate. And Senator Lindsey Graham is warning Democrats not to underestimate Biden.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): He's got to up his game, but anybody that knows Joe Biden there's not a racist bone in his body. That's not a cliche, that's reality. But the narrative is that maybe it's not his time, and that he's not up to the task. I think you'll underestimate Joe Biden at your own peril. I think the next debate he's gonna change the narrative.

And one thing I'll say about Kamala Harris, and I've said this before, she's got game. She is very talented. She's very smart. And she'll be a force to be reckoned with.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: And another 2020 news, Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised a staggering $24.8 million in the second quarter of the year. And, this is good ones, some of my Republican friends urging folks to donate to Marianne Williamson's presidential campaign just to keep her in the future Democratic debate and maybe harness enough love to defeat her opponents. Dana, what do you make of these polls?

PERINO: Well, I would say on the Marianne Williamson thing, we are a very wealthy country if we can consider donating --

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: -- her fund just to mess with the Democrats. The economy is in good shape, if that's the case. I think we -- I hear what Lindsey Graham is saying. But I do wonder if we are going -- in the early stages of what is going to be a very long, drawn-out, painful, slow realization for the former vice-president that the party is not going to get behind him with enough sort of fervor that he could take on Donald Trump and win.

I do think that -- he didn't just have a rough debate. He seems to have a tough time adjusting to the new campaign style. Like politics has changed -- you think about how Obama was like the social media president at that time. He's like -- they've figured out this new technology and were able to drive forward.

The Republicans caught up, and then you had President Trump. He's actually utilizing it. And now Republicans are catching up on small donors and it's faster, and it is moving quickly, and he is running a campaign from two cycles ago. And I wonder if he'll be able to keep going.

I do think that because of the Democrats have figured out a way to be very inclusive with 20 candidates or whoever, by the time you get to September there are only five people who are already qualified for that debate, so I think it's going to get narrowed down pretty quickly.

WILLIAMS: So, Jesse, you were showing me during the break another poll because the first poll that I was talking to Dana about some morning consult poll, but you have a CNN poll, and the CNN poll Biden is at 22 percent, down 10 points, and then Harris is up nine points to 17. So that's a five percent gap in the Morning Consult poll where Biden's at 33 percent. Harris is tied with Warren at 12 percent. That's a 20 percent plus different. It's a big difference I think in the way we look at this, if you see somebody like Biden still in the lead by 20 percent plus points versus just five percent.

WATTERS: True, but it's a dramatic surge from Kamala Harris, because aggression pays off in debates. It definitely will and as you'll see her poll numbers go up, her fundraising numbers will go up and you're going to see whether Biden is going to have to punch down at the next debate and respond. If he does punch down and initiate an attack against her, does it make him look weak? Does it make him look insecure or nervous? And it could backfire too because she could just counter and just knock him out, because if he tries to hit her hard and she comes back with something quick that could be over for a good old Joe.

WILLIAMS: One quick.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: is Biden stronger than the critics said in the immediate aftermath?

WATTERS: I don't think we know how strong he is until the first votes are cast. But in terms of the Marianne Williamson mischief that people are planning--

MARIE: Yes,

WATTERS: Remember Limbaugh had Operation Chaos in the primaries with Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. By that point we knew Barack Obama was going to get the nomination, but Hillary was still struggling, and she was still fighting, and she was trying to play this out to the convention. So, Republicans changed their voter registration to Democrat and voted for Hillary just to drag it out and bloody up Obama, to make him weaker against the general election candidate. Republicans could do the same thing here if they wanted to, they can switch parties, they can register as Democrats and they could vote for our friend Marianne.

BOOTHE: Let's see who else - I think everyone should fear her, because who else can harness love to try to defeat - clearly a huge threat. Although I say that and watch against--

WATTERS: It's a big heart.

BOOTHE: But I think Dana is onto it in the sense, I don't necessarily think the line of attack from Kamala Harris is what is so devastating or damaging, but it's the fact today it cuts into this perceived electability of Vice President Biden. That's why he's been up, its name ID and perceived electability and I think she cut into that. And the fact that he was caught so flat footed when all these attacks had been in the public domain for quite some time, the fact that he literally gave up while trying to defend himself and just threw his hands up. He doesn't look like a strong candidate. He doesn't look electable and quite frankly, he looked old and tired.

WILLIAMS: Greg,

GUTFELD: Well, I think Biden's dissent will be swift. And complete unless someone gets into that cockpit, pulls the plane up, because I don't see him having the power or the energy to actually compete unless somebody comes into his campaign and says, slaps him around, wake up Joe. This is important. This is the last thing you're going to get. He's only got one direction and that's down, because he's up top, right.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: And she can only go up and he just doesn't look like it's the energy. However, I will say this Kamala even if she gets the nomination which I think she will - I think she will. And I think it's going to be a two-woman ticket. I'm not sure it's either going to be Liz, Kamala or Kamala, Liz.

PERINO: What about Marianne?

GUTFELD: Marianne, she's going to be Secretary of Love. But Kamala will not be safe because what - Biden hit Trump as anti-minority, right and Kamala hit Biden as anti-minority. Now Trump can hit Kamala as anti-minority. The circle of love politics style by saying you put a lot of low-level drug arrests away for a long period of time. That's anti-minority. That's anti- prison reform. She'll get the bitter taste of medicine from him.

WILLIAMS: Oh! My Gosh. This is too much.

BOOTHE: Red Bull.

WILLIAMS: Some 2020 Democrats are doubling down on their health care for illegal immigrant's pledge. That's next. You've got to see it on "The Five."

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: The 2020 Democrats just keep reaching new extremes on illegal immigration. For example, let's take Beto O'Rourke trying to tie the issue to climate change.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. BETO O'ROURKE (D-TX) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We've got to remember that they are fleeing the deadliest countries on the face of the planet today compounded by drought that was caused not by God, not by Mother Nature, but by us. Manmade climate change, our emissions, our excesses, our action in the face of the facts and the science when it is that deadly and when you're unable to grow your own food to feed yourself, you have no choice but to come here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: OK. So, global warming causing the immigration crisis, Greg, it's like Fox News is producing this guy's campaign. GUTFELD: He's in trouble. I mean he's the Incredible Shrinking Beto, he keeps getting small, but you've got to like look at Brexit which was a response to Merkel's - Merkel. Thank you. Merkel's wave through of migrants from Syria. OK. When your politicians cannot promise you that they can't stop that from coming to your country England, you get Brexit because they were part of EU and that meant those people were coming here.

So, this leads to the question that all you have to oppose is who should control your borders. That's what all England - is it was in England or was it Europe and that brought Brexit. So that's going to happen here. If the Democrats relinquish control of the border and say the other countries could do it. Trump is going to walk all over him.

WATTERS: Great piece in The New York Times today.

GUTFELD: Really?

WATTERS: Dana by Bret Stephens who said this, the party that makes too many Americans feel like strangers in their own country referring to Democrats. I think they run a risk of constantly making all these overtures to illegal immigrants and not paying enough attention to American citizens.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: I think he's dog whistling to David Brooks.

PERINO: That was a great column and then he got called--

GUTFELD: Racist.

PERINO: Yes, racist for that which is nonsense. So, this is - you saw the debates last week. There were lots of questions about immigration, people raising their hands. Big numbers for a Democratic debate, record numbers, 18 million people watch and then the next five days, the candidates are out there trying to explain what they said at the debate is not what they really meant.

WATTERS: Like Kamala Harris.

PERINO: She's got a real problem on articulating herself on health care. But for all of them except for Senator Michael Bennett said that he was the only one who said he was not for decriminalizing illegal crossings at the border and the health care piece. The health care - and Amy Klobuchar, the Senator from Minnesota saying, my health care plan would cover undocumented immigrants.

WATTERS: And I think we have some of that sound, if we can listen then Juan can try to react.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: As part of comprehensive immigration reform, we must move forward on making sure that people have health care.

MARGARET BRENNAN, CBS NEWS HOST: So that was a yes that your health care plan would cut.

KLOBUCHAR: That was a yes for immediate health care needs.

BRENNAN: OK.

KLOBUCHAR: But as far as other benefits I think we need to - that has got to be a part of the discussion of comprehensive immigration reform.

JULIAN CASTRO (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It is the right thing to do. We're not going to let people living in this country die because they can't see a doctor. That's not who we are as Americans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So, Juan over the weekend, my liberal mother said even she does not support giving health care to illegal immigrants, health insurance. So, they've gone farther to the Left of mom texts. It's far Left.

WILLIAMS: I'm a big admirer of your mom.

WATTERS: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: But I will say you know I keep repeating, the debates really are aimed at a Democratic primary voting audience. The Republicans are really basically voyeurs and I think they're saying, oh yes, this wouldn't work, this wouldn't work. But I think in large part, the people on the stage last week were reacting to President Trump's zero tolerance, let's get tough rhetoric. The cruelty of separating children from their parents, the horror of the filthy detention centers and--

GUTFELD: Started by Obama.

WILLIAMS: Sleeping on their mats. I think people will react to that, because they are not hearing anything positive, anything I would say empathetic. I think you know compassionate conservative in terms of how we deal and so they come out and I think they came strong. But again, it might work with a Democratic base. I don't think Jesse to your point, it's necessarily the message that's going to be on the table for the general election when you have a bigger audience.

BOOTHE: But you still own it. And that's the problem. Because even if it's said during the Democratic primary, you're still going to have all those Democratic candidates particularly if one of them ends up being the nominee raising their hand to give health care to illegal immigrants and what Democrats don't understand about the immigration issue is these policies serve as a magnet for more illegal immigration. Yes, it does. And our policies directly contributed to people wanting to come here as evidenced by people gaming the system and trying to seek asylum. I think if Democrats actually cared about the humanitarian issue, they would want to try to discourage people from making that trip because you see people dying in the desert, drowning in the Rio Grande. 10-year-old girls having to take a pregnancy test because of the prevalence of rape and assault. So, if you actually cared about the humanitarian aspect, you would want to try to discourage that trip from ever happening.

WATTERS: Yes, strong borders I think are more compassionate if that's what you want to know. Coming up. New White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham bruised in a brawl with North Korean guards while defending the U.S. press. So, we're going to play the tape. Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BOOTHE: Brand new White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham caught up in an all-out brawl with North Korean security guards while fighting to clear a path for White House reporters to cover Trump's historic meeting with Kim Jong-un at the DMZ. Watch. Pretty crazy video there. And Grisham reportedly suffered bruises as a result as well. So, Dana obviously I'm going to start with you first.

PERINO: OK.

GUTFELD: Why? Because she's a woman?

WILLIAMS: She's a grappler.

PERINO: Because I'm a fighter.

WILLIAMS: That's what all said.

GUTFELD: I had no idea.

PERINO: So, I have been long admired Stephanie Grisham from the far, I haven't had a chance to meet her. But I hope to rectify that soon. I think one of the things that happened here is that you see, you're getting a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes in the press office, is that you see what the press secretary does if she or - he or she is on TV or if they're giving a quote to the newspaper, but a lot of the job is behind the scenes making sure especially on a foreign trip that the press is where they're supposed to be so that the President of the United States can deliver his or her message to the American people.

And especially on a foreign trip, the United States press corps, the White House press corps has to travel as a unit, you have to look out for each other because it is like sharp elbows and the rest and she was willing to defend the President. The other thing is I like when she nudges them - when she shoves them aside and she says go, go, go and she is like giving our press the green light to get ahead of them. I thought that was pretty cool.

BOOTHE: Have you ever thrown elbows? PERINO: No, but--

BOOTHE: I can see the fight--

PERINO: I used to watch it. I really enjoy it. I'm kidding.

BOOTHE: So, Greg, so it's kind of interesting. The Trump administration obviously his line being criticized for their relationship with the media, does this imagery help the Trump administration of her literally pushing the North Koreans out of the way for press freedom.

GUTFELD: I don't know. I mean I didn't see much there. I have to be honest I'm going with what's been reportedly told.

BOOTHE: In the video.

GUTFELD: That happens to me every day. I mean DMZ or that's TMZ. I can't tell I mean I guess I do like her though, I like her name Stephanie Grisham. It's like a tough - like private detective. Bare knuckle brawler name.

PERINO: You have to say one other thing though--

BOOTHE: Detective Grisham.

PERINO: That this was on a trip that was - a lot of these foreign trips are very well-planned out everything, every single detail. This was like an impromptu President Trump tweeting let's get together. So, nobody had a chance to figure out a way to grow it orderly.

BOOTHE: Right. Jesse, what was your takeaway from that?

WATTERS: I thought first of all that was Jay Carney. He would have gotten stomped by the North Koreans. I have a lot of respect for Stephanie with the way she handled herself. I'm surprised they're not a lot of puff pieces in the media about how much of a dynamite woman this is. That's because the press is biased against conservative women. But I respect her athleticism. You know she comes in from the side. She goes with the forum to create a little distance and then she goes with the hip trick like a rebound. You know like a box out. She's trying to pull, it worked, and she's obviously played sports in her past.

BOOTHE: It's like she's done it. Maybe basketball.

WATTERS: Maybe.

PERINO: She raised boys; I think.

WATTERS: That's probably--

BOOTHE: But Juan to that point, I mean should she be getting more credit for doing this. Because I mean the media has been really critical of the Trump administration. WILLIAMS: I don't think this speaks to their handling of reporters--

BOOTHE: Well, she clearly wants them in there to be able to do their job.

WILLIAMS: Yes. As Dana said to get the President, right.

PERINO: Yes, The President wants them in there,

WILLIAMS: That's what I'm saying. But I do think this, I think it says more about the North Koreans than it does about us Lisa, because I think they are a brutal repressive regime and they want to control information and you know our American values despite what Putin says are that we really appreciate a free press that has from every perspective the truth to tell and the North Koreans don't play that way. I think they're to me, I think it's the North Koreans who should apologize to Ms. Grisham, I think they should apologize to the reporters because that's a corrupt oppressive regime and you just saw them in action.

BOOTHE: I would like to disagree with you, but I actually agree with pretty much everything you just said. All right, I guess I have to go. Anyways, One More Thing up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: It's time now for One More Thing. We have a little dispute. But we will do One More Thing. Jesse.

WATTERS: All right. New edition of Jesse's Feeding Frenzy. Feed me. This is a really good one, OK. Two great American companies, KFC and Cheetos have teamed up to create a KFC Cheetos chicken sandwich. Not only that, they have this special Cheetos sauce, which is drizzled over the crispy chicken breast and the Cheetos and the sandwich and those have hit stores today. Got to get them soon, they're only around for a month, so check it out. I'm going to try one right now and also let everybody know that I'm going to be guest hosting The Ingraham Angle tonight at 10 PM Eastern.

PERINO: After you eat this sandwich.

BOOTHE: Also, just in time for 4th of July.

WATTERS: So good.

PERINO: So good. All right. While he eats, I'm going to tell you this one, you know snake charmers, but have you ever heard of a cow charmer.

WATTERS: No.

PERINO: I'm going to show you one. This is Rick Herrmann. He became a cow charmer as he played a saxophone for the cows. Watch. Making such great points. Careless Whisper by George Michael. Rick's daughter Erin called her parents a bunch of goofballs because their dad wanted to play saxophone. And they went out there. Now look at how the cows, they all came to see what in the heck is going on and also, do you have any food. That's what they were asking, they were asking for a chicken sandwich.

GUTFELD: That's right. He gets them all over there. Then he slaughters them.

PERINO: So, then you can have steak.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: All right, Greg, you're next.

GUTFELD: In the short period of time, I will. Let's do this America. Animals are great. Well, I should say he probably doesn't kill those cows. He probably--

PERINO: He doesn't.

GUTFELD: He doesn't. Yes. So, don't write me a cow guy with your saxophone. All right. Do you know you ever get late at night? You only want one thing out of the store and you just get stopped and when you get there, you're just right out. Just like this fellow here, he knew exactly what he wanted, and he got it. He found what I need, and I'll be in the car. And it's like I do this all the time, I leave my wife in the store I just go in and I grab the bone and I just walk right out. I love this determination. Look at him go. Yes, he's getting out there you know. I think he drives a pickup, throws at the back and then the pickup turns over just like in The Flintstones.

El Camino. He owns an El Camino.

PERINO: Yes. Because he's - all right Juan.

WILLIAMS: Hot day here in New York City, nearly 90 degrees today. So, I was freaked out when I saw these images from Mexico. Take a look. Yes. That's right. They had a full-on hailstorm this weekend that buried some parts of the city of Guadalajara in six feet of ice in the middle of summer. 50 vehicles were swept away by ice and rain about 200 homes and businesses damaged by the freak storm, but thankfully nobody injured. The city of Guadalajara which is about 300 miles west of Mexico City has seen temperatures rise to 88 in recent days, so you can imagine that people were like what is going on. One thing for sure, no shortage of ice in Guadalajara for margaritas today.

PERINO: All right. That's a way to make lemonade out of lemons or margaritas our of hail or something.

GUTFELD: Go on Dana. You'll find it.

BOOTHE: I mean you could use the ice for the margarita. I see where - I'm picking up what you're putting on. All right. Well so flying can be stressful particularly if you were a young child with autism. So, Alexa Bjornson sent her young son from Las Vegas to Oregon with a $10 bill and a note for his eventual seatmate explaining his condition just letting him know he might be a little bit nervous. Please just make him feel safe and comfortable. So, to her surprise, Landon's seatmate sent her an email and a picture of them sitting together saying that everything turned out, he was a great travel buddy and also - and they played several rounds of rock, paper, scissors which is always fun. And instead of taking the $10 bill, he gave it to the Autism Society. So, a nice little story.

WATTERS: The food court has an announcement. A lot of the times in the food court we lie and say, how great the food is, but we don't really mean it. This is actually tremendous, and it's so good even Greg has eaten the food court.

GUTFELD: I like Cheetos.

BOOTHE: But how do they know that's not a lie.

Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next.

