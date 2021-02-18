Democrat NYC lawmaker slams New York Gov. Cuomo: 'He constantly lied'



This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," February 12, 2021.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

Happy Friday. It has been a turbulent week, at times pretty grim. But for once in this season of craziness, we have some good news for you tonight and here it is.

Two hundred and twelve years to the day after Abraham Lincoln was born, the Democratic Party propaganda outlet that stole his name has finally collapsed. Lincoln's birthday present: the end of The Lincoln Project. We can all celebrate that.

There's probably never been an organization sleazier or more vicious in American politics than The Lincoln Project. Naturally, it was funded heavily by the tech oligarchs in Silicon Valley.

The Lincoln Project set itself apart from most political organizations by never even addressing for the most part, ideas or policies. Instead, they went personal, always, immediately, right for the throat. Rather than argue against what Donald Trump might be doing or not doing, The Lincoln Project instead threatened his attorneys and then spread filth about his aides.

In January, for example, one Lincoln Project executive bragged that quote, "We are constructing a database of Trump officials and staff that will detail their roles in the Trump administration and track where they are now. They will be held accountable."

It always sounded a little more like MS-13 than a political operation.

Now, because everything is irony, there are reports tonight that the F.B.I. is investigating The Lincoln Project specifically one of its founders, a man called John Weaver.

Weaver you may remember because he helped manage John McCain's run for President. He also worked for former Ohio Governor John Kasich. He is a close associate of Bill Kristol's, of course, he is.

But in his spare time, John Weaver spent enormous energy trying to lure young boys into sex. At least one of those boys was 14 years old. Twenty- one of John Weaver's alleged victims now accuse him of sexual harassment. It's an awful story.

But here's the worst part of that story. The Lincoln Project clearly had a pretty good idea what John Weaver was up to, a lot of people did.

For decades, political consultants whispered rumors that John Weaver had tried to molest little boys. Karl Rove to his credit once said that out loud. He was promptly attacked for saying it by "The Atlantic" Magazine. "The Atlantic" protected John Weaver, too.

But it turned out to be apparently accurate. Weaver's colleagues at The Lincoln Project knew this, but they hid the truth from the public and from law enforcement.

Inside the organization, they made it clear they understood what was happening. We're not guessing at this. Here's an excerpt from a new piece in "New York" Magazine. Quote, "Beginning in September, much of The Lincoln Project staff convened in Park City, Utah where they hunkered down in a COVID safe pod until Election Day." Can't make this up.

"By this time," the quote continues, "The allegations against Weaver were an open secret in the company according to former employees. One former employee said that's when his boss warned him to avoid Weaver."

Quote, "'When I was told it was almost in passing, that I did not want to be involved with Weaver specifically because I am a young man,' the former employee said."

"One night over drinks with much of the staff, four employees recall, Weaver's behavior came up repeatedly as a topic of discussion. One person remembers Steve Schmidt and co-founder Rick Wilson, telling people Weaver was 'depraved' and 'twisted' and that they wouldn't want to know the truth about him." End quote.

So in other words, inside the office, Lincoln Project executives essentially joked about John Weaver soliciting sex from teenagers.

And as if this story couldn't get creepier or more repulsive, we also learned this week that John Weaver once operated a children's boutique. Literally.

So the question is, why are we learning all of this now? Well, because the election is over, Donald Trump lost, so reporters no longer have political motive to protect John Weaver. Until November, the media had every incentive to promote him as a man of principle, which they assiduously did.

Here's John Weaver on "60 Minutes."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LESLEY STAHL, HOST, "60 MINUTES": John Weaver feels it's the party that's betrayed him.

JOHN WEAVER, CO-FOUNDER, THE LINCOLN PROJECT: I mean, look, Lesley, we've gone from caring about character, rule of law, defending the Constitution, a cogent national security policy, free trade. Where are all those issues?

Imagine if you travel the country for 30 years, fighting for Republican principles, and you learn it was all a lie.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, so it's John Weaver who was betrayed. It's really about character. Really, it's about principle.

The Lincoln Project cared about democracy, that's why they did what they did. It didn't have anything to do with the money they got, nothing at all to do with money. They would do it for free. They promised they would.

This subject came up a lot, and every time it did, The Lincoln Project employees seemed especially sensitive about the question of money and that should have told you something. Here's Lincoln Project executive, Rick Wilson.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STAHL: And I'm going to quote, "Their failed strategists who are doing this for the money."

RICK WILSON, EXECUTIVE, THE LINCOLN PROJECT: The easiest way in the world for a Republican strategist to make money right now is to shut up and say nice things about Donald Trump. So clearly, we're in the wrong line of work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: "Clearly, we're in the wrong line of work." It's all pretty funny. Of course, that's the opposite of the truth. That always is.

Rick Wilson found the only line of work they would have him and apparently not a moment too soon. Published reports show that Wilson faced liens for hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid Federal taxes. Oh, speaking of character.

American Express took him to court for not paying his credit card bills to the tune of over $25,000.00. So for a guy like that, The Lincoln Project was a godsend, and we can't overstate that.

According to the Associated Press, quote, "Of the $90 million raised by The Lincoln Project, more than half, $50 million went to firms controlled by The Lincoln Project's executives, $50 million.

According to the Federal Election Commission, the F.E.C., in the month of December alone, that was before the Georgia Senate runoff, The Lincoln Project shoveled $1.5 million to Steve Schmidt, who incidentally bought a big new house according to news reports.

The Lincoln Project spent $38,000.00 on a private jet company. They spent $1.7 million with Project co-founder Mike Madrid's firm and they gave $420,000.00 to co-founder Reed Galen's firm.

I hope these guys saved the money because it's hard to imagine we'll be hearing much more Lincoln Project after today.

AXIOS reported that Steve Schmidt has just resigned from The Lincoln Project. He wrote a resignation letter that's online tonight that you should read. In it, he portrays himself as the victim. It's all about him.

And then says, he is resigning because the Board of The Lincoln Project has too many middle-aged white men. In the name of diversity, he must go.

By the way, The Lincoln Project also saw today the resignation of its spokesman and a couple of other people.

Keep in mind, just a week ago, The Lincoln Project was powerful and feared. And now it's done. It's over. It's not coming back.

The lesson is: things change fast. Ask Andrew Cuomo how fast they change.

A lot of people expected Andrew Cuomo to be Joe Biden's Attorney General, maybe the Vice President of the United States, and for good reason. Cuomo played an instrumental role in Biden's campaign for the White House.

Cuomo helped the uni-party leverage coronavirus for political ends. He is one of the reasons that a lot of voters in November wound up believing that Donald Trump was personally responsible for COVID. Some voters appeared convinced that Trump had cooked up the virus himself in a lab deep beneath Mar-a-Lago.

Joe Biden knew that these propaganda points were helping him and he seemed grateful for Andrew Cuomo's help.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Your Governor in New York has done one hell of a job. I think he is sort of the gold standard.

I mean, look at the way you have governors like Cuomo who are out there doing -- just keeping everybody informed all day. I think, he is doing an incredible job.

I think he has been the lead horse here. I've talked to him frequently. He's a friend. I think he's doing a great job. I really mean it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: "Andrew Cuomo is the lead horse here. He's doing a great job." Once again, we don't fault Joe Biden for saying untrue things. He's just reading a script.

But in point of fact, Andrew Cuomo was not doing a, quote, "great job" as Governor of New York, more people were dying in his state than in any other state in the country. But for most of the year, nobody in the media said that out loud.

They allowed Cuomo to win an Emmy, in fact, for saying things like this --

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): My mother is not expendable, and your mother is not expendable and our brothers and sisters, they're not expendable. And we're not going to accept the premise that human life is disposable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: "Human life is not disposable," says the abortion guy. Well, thanks to "The New York Post" and a handful of other relentless journalists who pursued this story for more than a year, we now know that in fact, Andrew Cuomo does believe human life is disposable because we knew that already.

But here are the details. Andrew Cuomo's top aide, a woman called Melissa DeRosa privately admitted the truth in a call with state lawmakers. It's on tape.

According to DeRosa, the Cuomo administration deliberately covered up the true number of coronavirus related nursing home deaths in the state of New York. They refused to tell lawmakers how many people were really dying.

Why did they do this? Why did they lie? Well, DeRosa explained why. The Cuomo administration was worried that telling the truth about how many people are dying in nursing homes would hurt Joe Biden and help Donald Trump. Quote, "He (referring to Donald Trump) starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes. He starts going after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, starts going after California Governor Gavin Newsom, starts going after Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer." Then she worried, "Trump directs the Department of Justice to do an investigation into us. And basically, we froze."

DeRosa continued, "We're in a position where we weren't sure if what we are going to give the Department of Justice are what we gave to you guys. What we start saying was going to be used against us while we weren't sure if there's going to be an investigation. That played a very large role in this."

In other words, we lied because we didn't want to get caught. The most basic explanation of all. We didn't want to help our political enemies and concede how many people we killed.

There are now 15,000 confirmed and presumed nursing home deaths in the State of New York. That's up from 12,700 as recently as late January. We don't have those figures because the Cuomo administration gave them to us. We have them because a few reporters like Andrew Kerr at "The Daily Caller" noticed that New York's death numbers didn't count nursing home residents who died of the coronavirus at a hospital.

We know it because places like the Empire Center, a think tank obtained a court order, forcing Cuomo to release the data to the public, which owns the data. He owns nothing. He's a public servant, but he wouldn't give it up until forced.

If we had listened to the rest of the media, we wouldn't know any of this. We would only know about his Emmy. We wouldn't know anything about Andrew Cuomo's order that forced nursing homes to admit coronavirus positive patients.

We'd be expected to believe his excuse that all this was somehow Donald Trump's fault.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CUOMO: Anyone who wants to ask why did the state do that with COVID patients in a nursing home? It's because the state followed President Trump's C.D.C. guidance.

Who can we prosecute for those deaths? Nobody. Nobody. Mother Nature? God?

And you had this political conspiracy theory that the deaths in nursing homes were preventable.

I think it is all politically motivated. If anybody looked at the facts, they would know that it was wholly absurd on its face.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It's funny how the least competent, least honest politicians are also the most self-righteous. If anybody looked at the facts, they would know this is wholly absurd on its face.

And of course, it is wholly absurd, but not in the way Cuomo meant it. Joe Biden is in the White House, in part because journalists and members of both political parties refused to look at the facts and it's time we assess the facts. Honestly.

Judge Jeanine Pirro is the host of "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on this. She joins us tonight. Judge, it's great to see you.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE: Great to see you.

CARLSON: Why did it take the better part of the year to find out the truth about what happened in one of our biggest states?

PIRRO: Well, it took the better part of a year because Andrew Cuomo didn't want it to get out. The legislature was asking repeatedly, victims' families were asking repeatedly what was going on, and they refused to give up the numbers.

Now weeks ago, Tucker, I said that he should be prosecuted, and I put several crimes on the table because it was a circumstantial case.

Now, there is a case that involves direct evidence of a cover up. What you've got is a man who drafted an opinion on March 25th, saying that the elderly who were infected with COVID should go back into the nursing homes. That was a decision essentially to kill seniors, the ones who are the most vulnerable in those nursing homes. He knew it was wrong, and yet he did it.

The question is, why did he do it? As a prosecutor and as a judge, that is not an issue for me, but I'll tell you why he did it. He did it to keep the hospitals open. He did it to make sure that the New York hospitals would be able to continue to make money and not have to deal with complete Medicare patients and Medicaid patients. Okay.

Then what we've got is we've got him passing a law giving immunity to his pals at the hospitals and the nursing homes from civil and criminal liability. And now, he is intent -- it is evident based upon the statement of his person who didn't -- his Secretary, his right-hand person. She said, oh, I'm sorry to you, Democrat lawmakers, not to the legislators who wanted the answers, not to Janice Dean and her family and everyone else who was affected who wanted answers, not to the public, not to the press.

But I ask you this, Tucker, why wasn't the press on this more than -- why do we have to wait for Letitia James? But here's the issue now.

Will Letitia James impanel a Grand Jury, instruct her Deputy Attorney General to begin a grand jury investigation? Will the Department of Justice do an investigation on abuse of the elderly over which they have jurisdiction?

This guy when he made the statement, he said: "There's no one to prosecute." He is wrong. There is someone to prosecute here because he had the intent -- the malicious intent. It was greedy intent. It was reckless actions. It was negligent actions that caused the death of so many vulnerable patients who were denied the ability to even be touched by a family member.

And let me move on to The Lincoln Project. Those people are a bunch of bozos. They hated Donald Trump so much that they were willing to commit all these crimes themselves -- sexual harassment, make believe it didn't happen, using money, millions, tens of millions of dollars to use for consultants that they were connected to.

I mean, these guys are predators. They are predators.

And you know what? It's typical the media didn't look into it. All that stuff about Weaver was on Twitter, nobody cared. Where is journalistic integrity? If it's Donald Trump that we're looking at, everybody have at it. We are not going to check it out.

And this bozo thing that's going on in terms of the alleged impeachment, even the Supreme Court won't show up to do it. But this is an example of what we're faced with.

We've got a media that doesn't protect the American people, the victims, the workers and everyone else.

And I'm going to -- by the way, on my show tomorrow night, I'm going to really go after Cuomo, if you think I didn't do it tonight.

CARLSON: You're really going to say what you think. I appreciate it. We'll be watching.

Judge Jeanine, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

PIRRO: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, it turns out that all your suspicions are true. In at least one case, the Biden administration is literally in bed with some of the reporters covering him. One top Biden aide, pretty touchy about his romantic relationship with a member of the media. That's straight ahead.

CARLSON: Well, on Inauguration Day, you may remember Joe Biden's speech writers told him to make an announcement: civility is back in fashion and anyone who disagrees will be treated very uncivilly.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I'm not joking when I say this, if you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you, I will fire you on the spot -- on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So Joe Biden laid out the law. The White House would not fight with the press anymore and of course, they wouldn't need to because the press loves them.

One top White House official, Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo may have -- well, what you assess. "People" Magazine reported on Monday that Ducklo was dating a member of the press, a reporter who covers the left for AXIOS.

Remember the Biden administration, very, very close to a reporter who covers politics. So someone over at POLITICO, a reporter called Tara Palmeri wanted to know more about this and reached out to Ducklo for more information.

He reportedly responded quote: "I will destroy you." He is also apparently accused of threatening Palmeri in other ways.

Today, the White House announced that Joe Biden was taking action, that Ducklo will be terminated or put on leave for a week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It doesn't meet our standard. It doesn't meet the President's standard. And it was important that we took a step to make that clear and that included not just an apology directly from him, and apologies directly from us at the highest levels there. But also a step to suspend him for one week without pay.

And that in our view was an important step to send the message that we don't find it acceptable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Steve Krakauer is a media analyst, founder and editor of the "Fourth Watch" podcast. We're happy to have him on tonight.

Steve, great to see you. So just speaking for myself, because you cover this, you probably have different views. But I'm not bothered when people are rude to reporters, you know, I've gotten it a lot, it is fine.

I'm very bothered, though, that a reporter would be having a personal relationship with someone that he or she could potentially cover. If you're covering politics, you probably ought to maintain some distance. No one else seems to be bothered by this. Why?

STEVE KRAKAUER, FOUNDER, "FOURTH WATCH": Yes, right. I think there's two angles to this story. I mean, that one about the relationship between the AXIOS reporter and TJ Ducklo, which we now find out supposedly began in November, they started dating and when the reporter brought it to her bosses, she was moved off the Biden beat and moved to, as you talked about, cover the left, but also to cover VP Kamala Harris.

So you're not really going too far from the Biden White House to what she is currently still covering.

Look, I think that there's lots of dating and lots of you know, sleeping together that happens between reporters and sources. I don't have as much of a problem with that.

But I will say, I think that there needs to be transparency and while the reporter and while Ducklo told their places of employment, the public didn't know. You know, the other -- we don't know and look, a reporter --

CARLSON: That's a good point.

KRAKAUER: ... who has power and someone in power, it is a little bit of a different occupation than like a plumber or an accountant. I mean, you have an obligation to the public if you're covering the White House, if you work in the White House, there's a higher obligation there.

And this reporter would go on podcast as recently as the Inauguration Day to talk about the Biden administration with no disclosure to the public that she was dating a member of the Biden administration. So I know --

CARLSON: And what were those -- I agree with you. I think it's a really smart point. You know, maybe people should be allowed to assess the facts for themselves and they can decide.

But when this reporter went on podcasts for example to talk about the Biden administration, what was your coverage like? Was it critical? Was it skeptical? Or was it fawning?

KRAKAUER: Oh, no. This was a -- this is a new era. This is a new tone here in Washington, it is the Biden administration.

Look, I think it was not -- it was -- it was what you would expect is what I what I would describe it as, but at the same time, not being -- not disclosing that you have a relationship with a person who works at the Biden administration, I think that's the problem.

CARLSON: Right.

KRAKAUER: And then, as you mentioned, people can assess. The problem, though, is when it's all completely in the dark and the reaction that the White House does to another reporter, Tara Palmeri, a great reporter who is trying to just bring this to light, which is a story.

Look, it's not Watergate, but this is absolutely a story that the public has a right to know about and the media should cover.

CARLSON: I wonder when you say, "I will destroy you," you know, obviously, you've got higher testosterone levels than your average liberal, so you know, I nod my head at that. That's good.

But it's also a cliche stolen directly from a series of mafia movies. Does anyone in Washington ever come up with their own phrases? Ever?

KRAKAUER: Yes. Right. No, yes. It's pretty cliche attack there. Although, I will say ...

CARLSON: I will destroy you.

KRAKAUER: ... if you go on with any therapist -- yes, it is. It's pretty disgusting. The root that this, you know, TJ Ducklo goes to Tara Palmeri.

But I'm honestly most disturbed about the timeline. This happened on January 20th as you mentioned. The White House was informed about this done next day, no punishment was taken to Ducklo until today.

The suspension didn't happen. He was in the White House yesterday.

So it took -- how in the story come out and embarrass the White House for them to take this, you know, high-minded responsibility and actually suspend TJ Ducklo for a week. That's what it took, not just the action of it actually happening.

CARLSON: Right. Interesting. Steve Krakauer, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you.

KRAKAUER: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So as we've told you a couple of times, the new administration has effectively ended Federal immigration enforcement.

And as a result of that, some of the most dangerous illegal aliens in this country are being released onto the streets. We've got some exclusive reporting on what exactly that means. Who is being released? That's straight ahead.

CARLSON: Well, Joe Biden's immigration policies have had at least one immediate effect, they have created a nationwide sanctuary for people driving drunk in this country illegally.

FOX's Trace Gallagher has the full story in that for us tonight. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. Culpepper County, Virginia is relatively small like 50,000 people, but the Sheriff's Office there has confirmed to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT that in the past two weeks, two illegal immigrants with DUI convictions have been released from jail.

One of the inmates had two DUIs, the other had one and was previously deported. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or I.C.E. had detainers on both suspects, but under the new Biden administration policies, the agency was forced to lift the detainers and allowed them to walk free. In other words, it's like sanctuary policies have expanded nationwide.

Remember, I.C.E. and other immigration agents can no longer deport illegal immigrants for crimes like assault, money laundering, property crimes, fraud, drug crimes, or DUI. Even Mothers against Drunk Driving wouldn't comment on the policy, quoting here, "MADD expects all drunk driving offenders to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, no exceptions. The issue of deportation is outside the scope of MADD's lifesaving mission."

But during the campaign, Joe Biden promised he would do exactly this. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: You only arrest for the purpose of dealing with a felony that's committed and I don't count drunk driving as a felony.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Tell that to the families of Drew Rosenberg, Brandon Mendoza and the dozens of other families FOX News has covered in recent years, who lost loved ones to illegal immigrants driving under the influence.

Three weeks ago in Portland, Antifa held a violent protests calling for I.C.E. to be abolished. One official told "The Washington Post," the Biden administration has now essentially abolished I.C.E. without abolishing I.C.E. -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Trace Gallagher. Amazing. Thank you.

GALLAGHER: Yes.

CARLSON: So Mothers against Drunk Driving is not mad that the Biden administration is giving a break to drunk drivers as long as they are illegal aliens. The story -- this one really is the story of the betrayal of people by their leaders. Just another example.

And here's yet another. You probably heard the Walt Disney Company is in the news lately. But before you think about what that company is doing now, it is worth taking a minute to remember what Disney used to be.

Whatever his faults, Walt Disney who founded it, was very pro-American. He believed that this country was a force for good in the world and he did what he could to support the United States.

The day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, for example, Disney allowed 500 U.S. Army troops into the Disney Studios in Burbank, and let them stay for nine months. The studio became a staging ground for America's war effort. Disney produced Donald Duck cartoons to promote war bonds. He won an Oscar for a film mocking Hitler.

Walt Disney was a committed anti-fascist back when anti-fascism meant opposing fascism, and his work reflected that.

The Walt Disney Company today has a very different agenda. Instead of opposing fascism, The Walt Disney Company happily profits from fascism.

Let's be specific. In the past decade, Disney has worked directly with China's Ministry of Culture to produce a propaganda film called "Born in China." It promotes the Communist Chinese party.

Just last year, Disney released the film "Mulan," which was filmed next door to the Uighurs, the ones China had placed in internment camps. That was a propaganda film.

In the end credits of that film, Disney made sure to thank the leaders of the province where the Uighurs were being interned, the very people responsible for locking up human slaves by the hundreds of thousands.

Hypocrisy? It's more than that. While it was filming in China, Disney was threatening to boycott the American State of Georgia. Why? Because Georgia was considering pro-life legislation. Opposing abortion is barbaric according to Disney, but genocide, no big deal. We're getting rich from it.

But the hypocrisy here is not even the most important point. "Mulan" like much of what The Walt Disney Company now produces is intended for young audiences. It's rated PG-13 and that film delivered a clear message, unmistakable to children. The people committing genocide in China really aren't that bad. In fact, they deserve our thanks.

Of course, Disney was not alarmed when people pointed out how creepy this was last year. Instead, Disney treated "Mulan" like a dry run. If you can promote China to teenagers, they've decided, maybe we can go a step further, maybe we can boost our allies in the Democratic Party here at home to even younger audiences, and that is exactly what they're doing.

What we're about to show you is entirely real. It's a spot airing right now on the Disney. If your kids watch, they have probably seen. It is not built as a political advertisement. It's a Disney original. It is original content about Kamala Harris, the Vice President, a politician.

As you watch this, remember, your children may be watching this right now. They received no warning before they do. You probably don't know they're watching it. Listen to every word of this. Here it is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Once there was a young girl who used her voice to make the world around her a better place. Some say the odds were stacked against her, but her mother had big plans for this little flower.

With freedom fighting in her blood, she led a successful protest so kids could continue to play. She rose to places that no woman had.

From front lawn activist to Madam Vice President. She will use her voice to run this nation and inspire it to. Kamala Harris making her story.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: A lot of messages here, but the most basic one for your kids is if you want to improve this country, what do you do? You protest. You don't work hard. You don't play by the rules. You don't raise decent children.

No, you protest, and Kamala Harris led her first protest on a playground. That's basically a miracle. And by performing that miracle, she became part of a divine group of leaders. In other words, Kamala Harris is now transcendent. She's part of a worldwide sisterhood. She's a globalist superhero.

Just like Voldemort, you can't really know how to pronounce her name, and just like Wonder Woman, everyone is forced to pretend she is not thoroughly mediocre. All hail, Kamala Harris.

Now, if you're thinking to yourself, that's too over the top to be real. It's too obvious. That's the kind of propaganda North Korea would be ashamed to air.

Remember, this isn't meant for you. It's not for adults, adult would look at that and smirk at best. But kids don't have those defenses and that's why they're showing it to kids. And for the kids who still aren't convinced, the nonbelievers who refuse to recognize the divinity of Kamala Harris, Disney has another message, and that message is obey or we will hurt you. They made that message very clear this week.

Disney fired a popular Star Wars actress called Gina Carano. Why? Because she expressed political views that upset the party in charge. She mocked public health experts, for example, and no one is allowed to mock public health experts no matter how wrong or dishonest or corrupt they prove to be.

Contrary to Disney's claims, none of this is about abhorrent language. She didn't utter any. In fact, one of her co-stars use the same language just a few months ago, but he is on the right side politically, therefore he's still employed.

This is hypocrisy. Yes. But it's bigger than that. Disney is sending a message. The youngest people in the country now learning the same lessons that kids in China are forced to learn at a young age, dissent is not allowed.

Your first loyalty is not to your family, it is not to your God, it is to the government. Unless you want to wind up like Gina Carano, you'll worship Kamala Harris, too.

So, censorship is everywhere. It's not just a problem because it violates the First Amendment, it is also a national security problem. What happens when Google decides to shut down The Pentagon for example? That's next.

CARLSON: So as we've told you night after night after night, Big Tech is silencing the political opponents of the Democratic Party, and that's a problem for free speech, but it's bigger than that. It's also potentially a threat to our national security. Here's why.

Back in 2018, The Pentagon was working on something called Project Maven. That project used Google algorithms to identify drone targets and thousands of Google employees objected to it and Google backed down.

So it raised the question, where does Big Tech overlap with national security in the Federal government and how much control over our national security do the technology companies have?

Eric Felten has looked carefully at this question. He is a national correspondent with Real Clear Investigations. He just wrote a piece on this out and he joins us tonight. Eric, it's great to see you.

ERIC FELTEN, NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, REAL CLEAR INVESTIGATIONS: Tucker, good to see you.

CARLSON: For the rest of us who have realized, because you know, it's unavoidable now, these are not companies acting in good faith. They are not companies that seek the best for the United States. It's worth asking to what extent could they have control over our national security? What's the answer to that?

FELTEN: Well, the Big Tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, they've gone big into government and military procurement issues and it has been hugely profitable for them.

Amazon made something like $45 billion last year selling Cloud computing, Microsoft sold something like $60 billion worth of Cloud computing, and this is being sold aggressively to the Federal government and to local governments and governments around the world, as an inexpensive way of getting technology.

The problem is that it leaves the Big Tech companies in possession of the technology, and in the position to pull it away from governments, from military, from intelligence organizations if say, if the U.S. got into a war that Silicon Valley didn't like, all of a sudden there would be all of this pressure to not have the technology be used, and we've already seen that not only are the Big Tech companies willing to censor individuals, but we've actually seen the Big Tech companies in action, pulling the technologies away from government.

Back in 2019, Amazon was repeatedly talking about how proud they were that they were unwavering in their support of the military, the Intelligence Community and law enforcement. And one of the products they were selling to law enforcement was facial recognition software.

But after there were protests last summer, in the middle of those protests, Amazon took away the facial recognition software from police departments.

Now, we can have a debate about whether it's a good idea or bad idea for there to be facial recognition software. But I think what we don't want to have happen is police departments come to rely on it and then when there's a crisis, have it taken away?

CARLSON: Well, that's exactly right and that's an amazing example, why -- these are not American companies, the people who run them, obviously have no special allegiance to the United States, they don't act in the interest of the United States. So why would The Pentagon for example, not build its own server farms? Why would they allow these multinationals all this control over our national security?

FELTEN: Well, they're being sold that it is more secure and cheaper to go with the Big Tech version solutions. And there's a lot of pressure on The Pentagon to go with Big Tech because they're the cool kids. And that means you're getting the best technology.

But you know, part of what happens with Cloud computing is once upon a time, if you got software, you'd get a package of discs and you'd load it onto your computer and you would be in control of using the software that you had bought.

With Cloud computing, you, through the internet, connect with a computer that is where the software is and that software is controlled by the Big Tech companies.

So if you go with them that means you're giving up control of the ability to use that software when you want to use it.

CARLSON: Yes, that seems like control you wouldn't want to give up if you're in charge of defending the country.

Eric Felten, thank you for your reporting on this.

FELTEN: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So it looks like Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York may have covered up the number of people who died in nursing homes as a result of his order in order to protect himself from criminal investigation. Will there be one? What consequences could he face?

We'll talk to lawmakers looking very carefully at this, next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CUOMO: Flatten the curve, flatten the curve, flatten the curve. We talked about social distancing.

Slow the spread.

New York has been getting the short end of the stick from this Federal government from day one right across the board.

Let's stop just for one moment the partisanship.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: I think that's the actual montage that ran before Andrew Cuomo's acceptance speech at the Emmy Awards last year. Those were four we had proof that Cuomo was deliberately covering up deaths in nursing homes in his state, deaths that occurred because of his order.

Robert Holden is a member of the Democratic Party. He is a member of the New York City Council. He is leading the effort to strip Governor Cuomo of his Emmy.

Councilman Holden, I appreciate you coming on tonight. Tell us why you're leading this effort.

ROBERT HOLDEN (D), NEW YORK COUNCILMAN: Thank you, Tucker. Well, he has made all the wrong moves so far. And, you know, 36,700 people have lost their lives in New York State and he is taking victory laps.

He is a self-promoter. He's got a book, which should be fiction now, listed in the Fiction Section because he has lied all the way through. He has covered up so many things, including probably 6,000 to 7,000 deaths of seniors that he forced into -- COVID positive seniors forced into nursing homes, and then wondered why so many people were dying.

It spread like wildfire in the nursing homes, and then he denies it. He blames everybody else for it.

CARLSON: He's not only the lying and as you know, that's common in politics, of course, but he does it with maximum aggression and maximum self-righteousness and he is articulate, I will say.

How do you lie like that? I mean, that suggests a very weird person. I don't think most people could do that could, could say the opposite of the truth that aggressively.

HOLDEN: But they lied -- they even admitted that they lied, because they were afraid of a lawsuit by the Justice Department for mishandling the nursing home situation.

So my God, can you -- I don't -- I can't believe this guy, and such arrogance. And he goes on his brother's show, he tells all the great things he's done. What has he done that's great? Except lie to people.

He should be investigated and he should be called to task on this and saying, you know what, why don't you admit it? And talk to the families that lost their loved ones. I haven't seen my mom in a year because she was in a nursing home, and obviously, quarantined, and yet, they denied the vaccine to her because Governor Cuomo's edict said, oh, you know what, we can't give it in nursing homes to patients that are rehabbed. They might go out soon.

And so you have to get the vaccine, both vaccines in the same place. Well, how do you do that in a nursing home if you're rehabbing for two or three weeks?

CARLSON: Right.

HOLDEN: So my mom didn't get it in December when she should have gotten it. She got the vaccine too late because she got COVID a month later in the nursing home, and she is now currently with COVID fighting for her life.

CARLSON: God, what a sad story. I'm sorry to hear that. The governor is thuggish and famously vindictive. You're an elected Democrat. Are you worried that by saying this in public, you'll be punished in some way?

HOLDEN: Not at all. Listen, we have to do the right thing. I don't care if you're a Democrat, Republican or whatever. If you lie to the people, you don't belong in office. And he has constantly lied. He covered up for his image.

Can you believe that? For his image? Self-promoter. I don't care. He can't do anything to me.

CARLSON: Accepted an Emmy Award. Has he called you?

HOLDEN: No. You know, he is -- listen, I do the right thing all the time. I try to.

I'm not looking for a career in politics like many of my colleagues, so you have to do the right thing. And that's what should guide everyone, everyone in politics, but when a politician lies and is caught, and then comes up with the excuse, why he lied is a disgrace.

CARLSON: Right.

HOLDEN: I mean, come on.

CARLSON: And blaming everybody but himself. Councilmember Holden, I appreciate your coming on tonight. I think it's a pretty brave stance given it is Andrew Cuomo's New York. Thank you.

HOLDEN: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, that's it for us tonight and that closes out what has been a pretty amazing and as we said at the outset, a very turbulent week. We're hoping for more a placid week next week.

But no matter what happens we will join you on Monday and every weeknight, 8:00 p.m. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.

Have a great night and a happy weekend with the ones you love. That's what matters.

We will see you Monday.

