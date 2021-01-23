Defense officials fear 'insider attack' on Biden inauguration

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report" January 18, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Thin mints, I got it. Thanks,

Dana. Good evening. Welcome to Washington, I'm Bret Baier.



Breaking tonight, we are less than two days from an inauguration unlike any

other in our nation's history. The U.S. Capitol city and the U.S. Capitol

Building on edge and a high security alert tonight.



A fire nearby this morning prompted a lockdown of part of the Capitol

facility. This comes amid fears of possibly violent protests here in

Washington and in state capitals throughout the country.



There are growing concerns of an insider attack. Concerns that have led the

FBI to vet all of the 25,000 plus National Guard troops protecting

Washington D.C. this week. Correspondent Rich Edson starts us off tonight.

Good evening, Rich.



RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Hi, good evening,

Bret. And shortly after that lockdown at the Capitol Complex, it returned

to somewhat normal here. Minus the massive National Guard presents

thousands of police officers and a multilayer miles long security

perimeter.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



EDSON (voice over): The U.S. Capitol's alert system came alive shortly

before 10:30 this morning, warning those inside to keep away from windows

and doors because of an external security threat.



Police say that threat turned out to be a small fire nearby, but the moment

underscored the tension ahead of Wednesday's inauguration.



25,000 National Guard members are preparing to secure Washington this week

with about 2-1/2 times more than previous inaugurations.



MAJ. GEN. WILLIAM WALKER, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA NATIONAL GUARD: We want to

make sure that we have the right people in this security bubble. And we

have the time and the ability to do it.



EDSON: Defense officials say they're working to re-examine National Guard

members assigned to the inauguration over concerns about any potential

insider threats.



Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller says, "While we have no intelligence

indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing

the Capitol."



Along with federal and local police officers, the National Guard has set up

checkpoints throughout Washington and have through the weekend already made

a handful of arrests, including those for bringing firearms into D.C.



However, Homeland Security officials say the threat of violence extends

well beyond the Capitol.



KEN CUCCINELLI, DEPUTY SECRETARY, HOMELAND AND SECURITY DEPARTMENT: There

is a lot more online chatter, if you will, that has come up since January

6th. But I would point out that a lot of that chatter isn't Capitol night -

- nation's Capitol focus, it's more general across the country.



EDSON: In Washington, the historic inarguable security presence is in part

a response to the Capitol riots two weeks ago. The New Yorker has just

released video of the mob storming the Capitol invading the Senate chamber

and threatening congressional leaders, police and journalists.



There are at least 80 active federal cases with prosecutors steadily

announcing more charges, including Thomas Fee, a recently retired New York

City firefighter. Couy Griffin, a New Mexico county commissioner and the

founder of Cowboys for Trump, who prosecutors say promised to return arms

to Washington for this week's inauguration and "Plant our flag on Speaker

Pelosi's desk."



And federal authorities say they are also looking for more, including Riley

June Williams, who authorities say they suspect took a laptop or hard drive

from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and tried to sell it to the

Russians. The FBI says the case is still under investigation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EDSON (on camera): As federal law enforcement sifts through the evidence of

that January 6th attack; they are also reviewing their own performance. The

Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security has announced a

review joining the inspector general's from the Departments of Justice,

Interior and Defense, Bret.



BAIER: Rich Edson on Capitol Hill. Rich, we have thousands of troops here

in D.C. and I hear there's some of them are receiving a bit of protection

themselves.



EDSON: Now they are. They're used to giving the vaccines in their home

states, but now they're getting it here. The Maryland National Guard has

sown some photos says that a number of their members who are in town to

defend the Capitol during the inauguration, they've gotten the COVID-19

vaccine. This is at a time when there are guard members in Washington from

all 50 states, all the territories and the District of Columbia.



Also, in more than a dozen states, they are working to administer the

vaccine, work on logistics. 33,000 guard members according to the National

Guard are deployed for either that or are in their home states doing

logistics or peace operations there to maintain the peace, Bret.



BAIER: Good to see you, Rich, thank you.



We did not see President Trump on this the next to last day of his term but

there is said to be plenty of activity in his final hours surrounding

potential pardons and commutations. The big questions who and how many?



White House Correspondent Kristin Fisher has that story tonight from the

North Lawn. Good evening, Kristin.



KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening,

Bret. President Trump is expected to issue between around 50 and a hundred

commutations and pardons before he leaves office according to multiple

people familiar with this list.



But he is not expected to issue a protective pardon for himself or for

members of his family as some mainstream media outlets have reported that

he was considering doing. And one of the most high-profile names that was

being discussed in this latest round of pardons was Julian Assange.



But despite an aggressive campaign by WikiLeaks to try to secure a pardon

for its founder, President Trump is not expected to give him one. He is

expected to grant a pardon for the rapper Little Wang who pleaded guilty

this year to a federal gun charge. And then there's the president's former

chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who was arrested on fraud charges over the

summer. It's unclear at this point though, if Bannon is going to get one.



As the president's term comes to a close, many are giving their final

farewells. And this afternoon, the First Lady Melania Trump issued a

farewell address on her Twitter account in which he urged all Americans to

choose love over hatred and peace over violence.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MELANIA TRUMP, FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: Be passionate in everything

you do but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never

be justified.



FISHER (voice over): On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence visited troops at

Fort Drum in New York and delivered remarks which he described as his final

speech as vice president.



During those remarks, the V.P. highlighted the administration's efforts to

get U.S. troops out of endless wars in places like Iraq and Afghanistan.



MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And I'm proud to report

with just a few days left in our administration, our administration is the

first administration in decades that did not get America into a new war.

That is peace through strength.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FISHER (on camera): And in terms of timing for these upcoming pardons and

commutations, a few White House officials say that they will likely come

down tomorrow. But Bret, President Trump has until noon on Wednesday to do

it, Bret.



BAIER: Kristin Fisher live in the North Lawn. Kristin, thank you.



The President-Elect Biden's pick to run the Pentagon is getting some more

support tonight. 16 former defense officials including four former defense

secretaries are backing a waiver that would allow Retired General Lloyd

Austin to serve in that capacity.



The waiver is necessary to get around the minimum seven-year gap between

uniformed service and the top Pentagon job. Several Democrats on the Senate

Armed Services Committee have indicated they will not support that waiver.



These are President-Elect Joe Biden's final days at his Wilmington,

Delaware home before leaving for Washington and his new home 1600

Pennsylvania Avenue. And he's preparing to hit the ground running with a

lot of action we're told in his first hours on that new job.



White House Correspondent to be Peter Doocy shows us tonight.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: So help me God.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): On Wednesday, Joe

Biden will make an inaugural address and then grab a pen.



RON KLAIN, BIDEN CHIEF OF STAFF: He's going to come back to the White House

after giving that speech at the Capitol and take some immediate actions.



DOOCY: Those immediate executive actions on day one, rejoining the Paris

Climate Agreement, reversing the travel ban on people from majority Muslim

countries, mandating masks on federal property and extending a pause on

student loan debt payments.



Day two, he'll order an expansion of COVID testing. And within the week to

follows, he'll expand access to health care for women and order migrant

families separated at the border reunited.



Republicans who can easily stop an executive action are instead picking

apart the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan they'll get to vote on including

an offer to provide 100 percent federal reimbursement for critical

emergency response resources to states, local governments and tribes

including deployment of the National Guard.



Florida Senator Rick Scott argues that's a reward for poor COVID

management.



SEN. RICK SCOTT (R-FL): And what Biden wants to do is give it to de Blasio

and give it to Cuomo and say, here let me -- I know you can't live within

your means. I know other states have paid for this. But you know, we're

going to just going to give you some money for -- you know, just you know,

because we like you.



DOOCY: What's driving the new agenda? An L.A. Times headline reads, make

America California again? That's Biden's plan. It makes the point even some

ideas that haven't worked out so well in California are on the national

agenda now. Biden is a fierce proponent of high-speed rail, as well as new

protections for gig economy workers that California voters diluted in

November.



Today, Biden and Harris volunteered at food kitchens. Biden in

Philadelphia. Harris in D.C., where she teased major policy changes.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: Let's say that

ours is an ambitious goal.



DOOCY: And the now former California senator has been told she'll be the

last one in the room with Biden before anything big happens.



BIDEN: I may not be much, but I know how to pick them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY (on camera): And the sun has set on Joe Biden's final full day in

Delaware before the swearing in because even though he and President Trump

still haven't spoken since the election, tomorrow, Biden is going to stay

in a building officially known as the president's guest house warehouse,

Bret.



BAIER: Right across the street, White House Correspondent Peter Doocy,

thanks. Thousands of Central American refugees are trying to make their way

to the U.S. and that resulted in a violent clash with police in Guatemala

trying to stop them. This occurs as the Biden administration is expected to

make major changes to U.S. immigration policy.



National Correspondent William La Jeunesse reports tonight from Los Angeles



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WILLIAM LA JEUNESSE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT (voice over):

Using tear gas and batons, security forces tried but failed to stop many

Honduran migrants at the Guatemalan border.



MAURICIO ROSALES, HONDURAN MIGRANT (through translator): Thank God we got

through the first part in what Guatemala. And if God allows it, we will go

further.



LA JEUNESSE: For some, the march towards Mexico continues.



SANTOS PINEDA, HONDURAN MIGRANT (through translator): We have lost

everything in the hurricane. So, we are going to ask for help from anyone

who will take us in.



LA JEUNESSE: Migrants say they're fleeing poverty, homelessness and hunger

made worse by a pair of hurricanes.



A Biden transition official said Sunday, help is on the way but urged the

group to wait.



BIDEN: I will introduce an immigration bill immediately.



LA JEUNESSE: President Trump warned Biden's policies will lead to chaos.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We see what's coming. And

they're coming because they think that it's gravy train at the end.



LA JEUNESSE: Border agents fear Biden's legalization plan will be a magnet

for others to head north.



BIDEN: Nobody is going to be deported in my first hundred days.



LA JEUNESSE: No deportation means no detention for women, children and

families. And unlike President Trump, Biden said he will loosen asylum

restrictions.



MARK MORGAN, ACTING COMMISSIONER, CBP: The belief is they're going to be a

lot in. So, they're not hearing this now. Hey, wait, it's not going to

happen on day one. They're already coming.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The first thing we will do when we arrive in the United

States is to find a job.



LA JEUNESSE: That employment alone immigration advocates hope could earn

them a place in America.



JOSEPH VILLELA, COALITION HUMANE IMMIGRANT RIGHTS: When you have a vast

number of essential worker who are undocumented, our hope is that that they

will be protected not only with economic relief, but then also with some

sort of legal status.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



LA JEUNESSE (on camera): The caravan right now is pinned down by the

Guatemalan military. Some have given up; others are looking for alternative

routes. 21 have tested positive for COVID, Bret.



BAIER: William, thank you.



Arizona is now the epicenter of the COVID outbreak in the U.S. leading the

nation in hospitalizations and infection rates. It's one of several places

using high capacity venues to conduct mass inoculations to try to stem the

tide of cases.



We have team coverage tonight Molly Line in Foxborough, Massachusetts where

one of the nation's premier football stadiums is now one of those mass

vaccination sites. And Chief Correspondent Jonathan Hunt in Glendale,

Arizona. Good evening, Jonathan.



JONATHAN HUNT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good

evening, Bret. All day and all night, they keep coming here at Arizona's

only 24/7 vaccination site as the state tries to deal with the dubious

distinction of being America's COVID hotspot.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. CARA CHRIST, DIRECTOR, ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: We're trying to

remind people that this is extremely contagious.



HUNT (voice over): The message from Arizona health officials is simple.



CHRIST: Whenever you are with someone who is not in your household to make

sure you're wearing a mask and staying at least six feet away.



HUNT: Even when you're in your own house?



CHRIST: Even if you're in your own home. If you have other people who don't

live with you, you should be wearing a mask.



HUNT: Arizona's infection, hospitalization and death rates per capita are

currently the worst in the nation. Hospitals and their staff are at a

breaking point in this marathon struggle.



DR. RICHARD GRAY, CEO, MAYO CLINIC IN ARIZONA: In this 23rd mile they're on

an uphill climb, so it's exhausting. And it's not just exhausting

physically and having to care for so many patients, it is exhausting

emotionally.



HUNT: Republican Governor Doug Ducey is adamant. Arizona's can't afford

even stricter lockdowns than those currently in place.



GOV. DOUG DUCEY (R-AZ): If we're really all in this together, then we have

to appreciate that for many families, lockdown doesn't spell inconvenience.

It spells catastrophe.



HUNT: And almost a year and 680,000 infections since Arizona's first COVID

case, the vaccine program brings hope.



The talks about it being a marathon, can you see the finish line

personally?



GRAY: I can see the finish line. I have a lot of hope.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HUNT (on camera): And the state will further ramp up its vaccination

program with the opening of another site on February 1st.



Still, officials say it will likely be the fall before everyone who wants

the vaccine can get it, Bret.



BAIER: Jonathan Hunt in Glendale, Arizona. Jonathan, thank you.



Now, for the perspective from the East Coast, Correspondent Molly Line is

in Foxborough, Massachusetts tonight.



MOLLY LINE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Gillette Stadium,

home of the New England Patriots is the first mass vaccination site

launched in Massachusetts. Now serving first responders and healthcare

workers prioritize to get their shots.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hopefully, everybody will get rolled out and, you

know, got the vaccines, and we can all be safe.



LINE: 500 appointments are offered daily with plans to ramp up to 5,000

vaccinations per day, providing hope the Bay State will pick up the pace.

Residents over 65 were not yet eligible here. But today, Massachusetts

starts vaccinations for those living and working in all congregate-care

facilities, like group homes, shelters, and controversially, prisons.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker defended the state's plan.



GOV. CHARLIE BAKER (R-MA): When we made the decision early on that we were

going to focus on what we consider to be populations that were most at

risk. And all the data and all the evidence makes pretty clear that

congregate care settings are at-risk communities. No matter how you define

them.



LINE: At least 17 states include correctional facilities in their phase one

plans, including Illinois, where Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker's

administration moved prison inmates up in line ahead of adults with medical

conditions.



President-elect Joe Biden noted that creation of priority groups was

science-driven but criticized implementation as too rigid and confusing.

His incoming chief of staff complaining that the new administration is

inheriting a huge mess.



Outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar pushed back.



ALEX AZAR, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: This is a

concerted effort by the new team to down talk where things are, so they can

look like heroes when they come in, and just carry forward the momentum

that we have established.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



LINE (on camera): Over 31 million vaccine doses have been delivered across

the country, but only 12.3 million doses have actually been administered.

Something many hoped these mass vaccination sites will help to change.

Bret.



BAIER: Molly Line in Foxborough. Molly, thanks.



Up next, the cancel culture and impeachment. And still, to come, we'll take

you on the ground to preparations in Washington, D.C. for the most unusual

presidential inauguration ever.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Washington is looking very different than it normally

does.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's pretty wild. I mean, it's totally empty. We

actually didn't think we could get that spark.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: An Arizona woman who vanished last week is said to be improving

tonight after being found over the weekend. 28-year-old Jessica Goodwin was

discovered on an Indian reservation, west of her home in San Tan Valley,

between Phoenix and Tucson. She was airlifted to a local hospital. Goodwin

disappeared under what police called abnormal circumstances one week ago.



The cancel culture showing no signs of letting up. Social media sites

continue the crackdown on users, accused of violating big tech's rules. But

conservatives are finding ways around it.



This comes against the backdrop of the waiting game on just when the U.S.

Senate will hold its impeachment trial of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel brings us up to date.



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT (voice

over): Senator Lindsey Graham is calling on incoming majority leader Chuck

Schumer to hold a vote to dismiss the article of impeachment against

President Trump.



Graham warning in this letter, "In your first act as majority leader,

rather than begin the national healing that the country so desperately

yearns for, you seek vengeance and political retaliation instead."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Now, I'm asking Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden to

withstand the pressure from the radical left, stand down what I believe to

be clearly an unconstitutional impeachment of a president leaving office,

it will create further division in the country.



EMANUEL: The senate democratic whip, says dismissal is unlikely.



SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): I think there is precedent to suggest that even if

Donald Trump's left town, he is still going to be held responsible for what

happened, January 6th.



EMANUEL: There are also signs of more targeting of conservatives following

the riot at Capitol Hill. Loews Hotels will no longer allow a fundraiser

for Senator Josh Hawley at one of its hotels.



Hawley firing back, "I will not bow to left-wing corporate pressure." This

after Simon and Schuster canceled a book contract for the Missouri

Republican after he challenged the election results. Hawley now has a

publishing deal with Regnery.



Newly elected Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended by Twitter

for 12 hours after she blamed Georgia secretary of state officials for

losing the Senate runoffs for Republicans.



Social media app, Parler is fighting for its life after being shut down by

big tech. Parler reappeared over the weekend with an hourglass noting

technical difficulties. CEO John Matze, offering this prediction, "I'm

confident that by the end of the month, we'll be back up."



A left-wing activist charged for his alleged participation in the Capitol

Hill riot maintains control of his YouTube account. 26-year-old John

Sullivan videotaped the riot and can apparently be heard egging on

protesters.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL (on camera): Following reporting by Fox News, Sullivan's Twitter

account has now been suspended.



In terms of timing when the article of impeachment will be sent over to the

Senate, Democrats are saying it will be soon and insist they must hold a

trial. And they're expressing the hope it won't take long to get it done.

Bret.



BAIE: All right, Mike, thank you.



Up next, we're just minutes away from one of the moments created just for

Wednesday's inauguration. We'll show you that live. Stay tuned for a

display you're unlikely to see anywhere else but the comfort of your home.



First, here is what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are

covering tonight. Fox 32 in Chicago, as a California man who told police he

was afraid to fly because of the pandemic is arrested on charges that he

hid in a secured area at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for three

months. Aditya Singh is charged with felony criminal trespass and

misdemeanor theft.



Fox 11 in Los Angeles says legendary music producer Phil Spector dies in a

California prison. Spector who was convicted of murdering actress Lana

Clarkson at his home in 2003, reportedly died of COVID. He was 81.



And this is a live look at Atlanta from our affiliate Fox 5 down there. One

of the big stories there tonight.



The pandemic forces organizers to move the Martin Luther King Junior Day

Commemorative Service to a virtual format. Dr. King's daughter, CEO of the

King Center, Bernice King says she is saddened people could not attend the

service. But says the virtual format allows more creativity and a

potentially larger audience.



That's tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT. We'll

be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: You're looking live at the National Mall there. In just a few

seconds, more than 191,000 U.S. flags will be lit up with 56 pillars of

light. It's called the Field of Flags. You'll see it here live on Fox.



Meantime, Wednesday's inauguration will be historic and most exceptional,

obviously, the oldest incoming president and absent outgoing president from

the ceremony. A female vice president of color, and with the pandemic in

full force a change in the usual pomp and circumstance.



Correspond Kevin Corke takes a look at the final preparations including

something, as we mentioned, happening right now. Good evening, Kevin.



KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Evening, Bret. A

public display of art here on the National Mall not very far from where we

are standing here tonight. You mention 191,000 U.S. flags -- to be exact,

191,500. And you're right, 56 pillars of light. By the way, the 56 meant to

represent the U.S. states and territories.



Again, this is the Inaugural Committee's idea about creating an environment

of American unity ahead of the inauguration. And certainly, this country,

frankly, between you and me and the fencepost could use a lot of that

moving forward.



Now, as you know, modern inaugurations have really spanned the gamut. We

have seen them be historic. We've also seen them, of course, be quite

buzzworthy. And this year's inauguration can obviously turn out to be both.

Among many firsts, as you mentioned the first woman vice president and vice

president of color, Kamala Harris. Another first, President Trump, the

first outgoing president in more than 100 years, 152 years to be exact, to

not attend his successor's inauguration, a reflection of political tenure

of the times to be sure. But also in sharp contrast to the last

inauguration when both President Obama and former Secretary of State

Hillary Clinton did attend despite their obvious political differences with

the then incoming president.



Another difference, Bret, is the pageantry that we've come to expect from

the inauguration. That has obviously changed not just because of COVID-19

but certainly because of the heightened security situation here in the

nation's capital. So you're going to see a number of very different things

happen here this year for the inauguration. We're going to talk about the

traditional parade, for example. Yes, there will be a parade, but it won't

be the kind we are used to seeing, and there won't be an inaugural ball

like we are used to seeing. We're talking about replaced by virtual video

productions instead.



Meanwhile, back out live in Washington, the display on the mall, as I

mentioned, all those flags representing all the American people who will be

unable to travel here to Washington to take part this year, Bret.



BAIER: Kevin, we are looking live at this picture, and we should take if

full again. We were told it was going to be 6:30 on the nose when this

would launch. I haven't seen it yet, unless there is something I'm missing

in this live picture. But we will continue to show you this live because it

is supposed to, according to pool reporting, be pretty cool once it

happens. Despite these changes this year, Kevin, you have a list of

luminaries from music and art and sports, pretty long. What about that?



CORKE: Yes, pretty surprising, actually, when you consider everything that

has happened, they're still trying to create celebratory atmosphere. So

we're talking about a Wednesday night broadcast, Bret, that they are going

to have on Inauguration Day, the Inaugural Committee hoping to invite

people like Lin-Manuel from "Hamilton" fame, Lin-Manuel Miranda from

"Hamilton" fame. John Legend is also expected to take part in that event,

Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, just to name a few. Again, the idea is they

should be a celebration for all Americans, and by having then perform

Wednesday night, they are hoping this will bring us all together. Bret?



BAIER: Hopefully we will get the field of flags to bring you that visual.

It promises to be good. We'll bring it to you when it is.



All right, up next, the special panel with the final destinations, the

final days of the Trump administration as we wait for pardons, that is

coming up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. DICK DURBIN, (D-IL) SENATE DEMOCRATIC WHIP: I don't think there's any

promise to date when Speaker Pelosi is going to present the articles of

impeachment. We understand under the Constitution we have a responsibility

to act as quickly as possible.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, (R-SC): This is insane at every level. It will create

further division in the country. What good comes from impeaching Donald

Trump after he leaves office? This is a scarlet letter impeachment.



REP. JOE NEGUSE (D-CO): We cannot be, as a constitutional republic, a

country where the president of the United States can incite an armed

insurrection and face no consequences.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: The impeachment, when will it happen, the trial in the Senate? This

is a real question as you get to the beginning of the Biden administration.



Let's bring in a special panel, they used to spend a lot of time with each

other on this show, FOX senior political analyst Brit Hume, Mara Liasson,

national political correspondent for National Public Radio, and Fred

Barnes, senior columnist at "The Washington Examiner." Panel thanks for

being here. And I couldn't help but quote from someone else who would

usually be here, and that is Mort Kondracke. And he had an op-ed saying

"Why rushing to impeach Trump is a gift to Trumpers," saying "A good case

can be made that Senate Democrats would only help him by trying to convict

him now and failing again, which they're most likely to do. If more than 17

senator Republicans stick with Trump, as seems likely, he will claim

exoneration and feel encouraged to continue dominating the GOP and run

again in 2024. So the best course may be to hold off sending the House's

Article of Impeachment to the Senate, at least until President Joe Biden

has completed his first 100 days. It would provide time for the January 6

Capitol invasion to be thoroughly investigated, possibly turning up new

evidence of Trump's involvement and making it harder for Republicans to

resist conviction if Democrats decided to pursue it." Mort Kondracke there

writing an op-ed. And Brit, you could say, oh, Mort, or however you want to

respond to that.



(LAUGHTER)



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: I haven't had a chance to

say "Oh, Mort," for a long time. And I don't totally disagree what he is

saying. I think there is a more compelling reason, though, and that is

Wednesday is the day the Trump era officially ends and the Biden era

begins. It is the traditional beginning of proverbial first 100 days when a

president wants to hold the spotlight, place it on his or her agenda,

hasn't been a her yet, but on his agenda, and move forward.



And if you are in an impeachment conviction trial for conviction in the

Senate, you are off on an entirely different mission, one that is bound to

hog the headlines and keep Trump in the limelight, and detract from what

President Biden is trying to do. So I think it's a good question of whether

Nancy Pelosi will send the articles over right away so that a trial can

begin right away. She has the option of holding it. Remember, she did it in

the original impeachment of President Trump, she held it for some time,

trying to lever the Senate into doing something the Senate didn't do. But

she might well try it again.



BAIER: We are trying again to get this visual of the field of flags that

is taking a lot longer than the 6:30 start, they said. Fred, what about

your fellow beltway boy and the prospect of Mort Kondracke saying 100 days

after the Biden administration takes office to then go after the president

in the Senate trial who has left 100 days earlier?



FRED BARNES, "WASHINGTON EXAMINER": Good luck, Mort. I don't think that is

going to happen. I don't think Trump is going to be convicted under the

impeachment charge anyway. The votes probably aren't there. And look, what

has happened that is more important than that is that Trump's career is

gone. Look, he's finished as a politician now. And this is what makes it

such a fine thing for Republicans in Congress, in the House and the Senate

and running around the country, Trump is no longer a drag on them.



Look what has happened. He didn't win reelection. He was barred being on

Twitter, that really hurts Trump who leaned heavily as his communication

with the whole country on tweet. Of course, he had rallies, but tweeting

was important. All the events on January 6th, we know those, and those

certainly hurt Trump. And look, his polling has dropped down to the low

30s. I think he's gone. And now Republicans are where they want to be, and

that is the opposition to the Biden agenda, which we know now, we see what

he's done, he sounds like Bernie Sanders. Biden is not acting like a

centrist.



BAIER: Mara, what about that, and the launching this agenda with the

prospect of the specter of that impeachment looming?



MARA LIASSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO:

Yes, look, Joe Biden has said he wants to somehow bifurcate the Senate

proceedings where you do impeachment half the day and work on his agenda

the other half. He wants to keep impeachment at arm's length. He wants to

focus on the pandemic and say impeachment is something that Congress is

doing.



I don't know if that's going to be possible for him to continue that. One

thing that Mort has put his finger on is Democrats have a lot of things,

equities to balance. They want Trump to have some kind of consequences,

they want to hold him accountable for what happened, but they don't want to

make him a martyr or make him even more popular.



I don't know if I agree with Fred that he's finished. He has a very strong

hold on the Republican base, 70 percent of Republicans say they believe the

election was stolen from him, that he won. That is simply false, but they

believe it. He has very strong support out in the country among Republican

state party officials. So I don't think he's finished. I think there are

big questions about, how do you handle a Senate trial for a president that

is not president, for an ex-president?



BAIER: But Brit, how, to Fred's point, how left the Biden agenda tries to

go for as opposed to moderation to get things across the finish line may

affect how Trump's future is in a Republican Party, at least the short

term.



HUME: Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who is in a very,

very red state, has said he is not prepared to vote to end the filibuster,

which will mean the filibuster remains in effect, it will take 60 votes to

pass anything in the Senate, with the exception of certain categories or

certain legislation you can pass with 51 votes. But the broad sweeping

agenda about which Joe Biden has been speaking can't pass without 60 votes.

You're not going to get 60 votes for anything that's truly, truly heavy

duty, controversial liberal stuff, which is the kind of thing he's been

talking about.



So as long as you have the filibuster, he needs to find a way to pass

legislation that can be supported by at least some Republicans and give him

some achievements to get started with. Otherwise, his agenda will be

stymied, and we've now got these markers, 100 million vaccine shots in the

first 100 days, he is going to bring us together. A truly controversial

liberal agenda isn't going to help to bring us together. It will divide

people even further and make for an even more divisive atmosphere in

Washington. So I think Joe Biden has got some thinking to do about what he

wants to try to do in Congress.



BAIER: There will be a lot, I'm sure, that falls into the COVID bucket

when it comes to legislation.



But when we come back, we'll talk about the Biden agenda and those first

few days in office.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KATE BEDINGFIELD, BIDEN COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: Across the course of the

first week-and-a-half in office you're going to see him move on promises

that he made on the campaign trail to ensure that we are focused on

workers. You'll see him make good on his buy American promise. You're going

to see him make good on promises us toward a more just and racially

equitable society.



The second piece of the agenda will be working with Congress. You saw

President-elect Biden roll out the American Rescue Plan. This is a plan to

get desperately needed direct relief to the people who have been hardest

hit by this crisis all over the country. And it's an effort to fund a

coordinated federal vaccine effort.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Kate Bedingfield with the President-elect's team, talking about the

agenda in the first 10 days of office. There are a series of executive

actions expected, rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, reverse the travel

ban on people from Muslim majority countries, extend a pause on student

loan debt payments, cancel Keystone XL pipeline, permit perhaps, order

families separated at the border to be reunited, expand COVID testing,

expand access to health care.



We're back with the panel. Fred Barnes, what about that effort, how much

can President Biden overturn of a Trump agenda early?



BARNES: It would be difficult for him to do it early because much of the

Trump agenda is in legislation, and that would have to be turned. You can't

do it by executive order. I, frankly, went to sleep hearing who that was

outlining the Biden agenda. Look, it's $1.9 trillion to spend, $130 billion

for the teachers union, more money for food stamps, $400 to people who are

already getting employment insurance, they're getting an extra $400 for

each payment. And how does that compare to Barack Obama did in 2009 when he

had a similar program to help out people, he added $25, not $400 to the

whole unemployment payment. And it goes on and on and on, all this money

being spent without doing one thing that's so important -- creating jobs.

It's paying people not to work.



BAIER: Mara?



LIASSON: Yes, the Biden people say they're going to have a jobs bill, a

jobs package that they're going to be presenting pretty soon too. Look,

some of the things that he wants to do, the things that he needs

legislation for, it's going to be tough in a 50/50 Senate, there is no

doubt about that. But there are a lot of things he can do by executive

order, and I think one of the biggest things he can do is, as he put it,

manage the hell out of the pandemic, which means get a lot of vaccinations

out there. If he can, he'll be showing that government can actually help

people on a day-to-day basis. He can get the supply going and the

distribution going. That's really his first job in the first couple of

months. He's got to get that solved.



The other stuff, some of them are popular -- raising the federal minimum

wage to $15 an hour. Don't forget Florida voters voted for that by 62

percent as they were voting for Donald Trump to win the state by three

points. So there's stuff in there that has bipartisan support. Other things

are going to be a lot harder.



BAIER: Brit, "The L.A. Times" had a piece called "Make America California

Again." That is Biden's plan, to use California as his think tank for what

to do for the rest of the country. What about that?



HUME: I think it's dangerous because people are pouring out of California

and other states as we speak. California has had a terrible experience with

the coronavirus. A lot of ideas do come out of California, but in recent

times, they haven't always been the best ideas, as California's recent

fortunes tell us.



I would say this about Biden, he cannot undo a lot of things that Trump did

by executive order, and that list that you presented at the top of the

segment exemplifies that. But as my colleagues have been saying, in a 50-50

Senate and also with a narrowly divided House, moving a lot of really big,

ambitious stuff, such as green new agenda type stuff, is going to be very

difficult. And I think what Biden has to be concerned about is he's made a

lot of promises, he may make some more come Wednesday. And we will start,

finally, to stop thinking about Donald Trump and start measuring Joe Biden

against what he has promised. And we'll see how that scorecard turns out,

but that's where we'll be.



BAIER: But Brit, to stop thinking Donald Trump is a big thing, because the

last two Democratic presidents in 1994, Bill Clinton, and 2010, Barack

Obama, lost Congress after their first two years. And if Trump is hanging

around --



HUME: Well, Trump may be hanging around. It remains to be seen what kind

of role he will have. Trump has financial difficulties and other

distractions to deal with, and he's lost some of his platform, to say the

least. So it will be interesting to see whether he will be able to make

himself as visible as he has been.



BARNES: The media is going to --



BAIER: All right, panel, stand by. When we come back, something new,

something new, the panel on tomorrow's headline tonight. As we go to break,

those flags, finally, those flags, there they are.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: And we are back with our special panel with a new segment. We're

going to look at tomorrow's headlines, what that might be, a look at it

tonight. Mara, first to you.



LIASSON: My headline is business group surprisingly positive about parts

of Biden's agenda. That is something that surprised me, to hear the Chamber

of Commerce praise his COVID-19 agenda. I don't think we are seeing a huge

realignment here. Business community is pretty solid Republican. But I

think it's surprising that they are as open as they are Biden's plan.



BAIER: All right, Brit, your headline tonight?



HUME: My headline tonight, or tomorrow, would be Pelosi sends Article of

Impeachment to Senate, or Pelosi declines to send Article of Impeachment to

the Senate, which would tell us a lot about what will lie ahead as

President Biden takes office.



BAIER: All right, Fred, headline tomorrow, give it to us tonight.



BARNES: Biden orders Americans to wear lifetime masks.



(LAUGHTER)



BARNES: I'm only partially joking there. Biden is fanatical about masks,

which has really become an ideological issue. Conservatives are very easy

going about masks, and Democrats, so many of them get all whipped up if you

don't wear a mask. And I wear when I need to.



BAIER: All right, I'm not sure that headline is coming, but we'll see.

Thanks, panel, a lot of fun tonight.



Thanks for inviting us into your home. That's it for the SPECIAL REPORT.

Fair, balanced and still unafraid. The brand new "FOX NEWS PRIMETIME"

hosted by Brian Kilmeade tonight starts right now.



END



Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials

herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be

reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may

not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of

the content.