David Watters honored by National Caucus of Environmental Legislators

DANA PERINO, HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Dagen McDowell, Donna Brazile, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is “The Five.”

President Trump arriving in El Paso moments ago to visit the victims and first responders from the deadly mass shooting there. Right now he's on his way to the university medical center of El Paso. He also visited Dayton, Ohio, earlier today. This all come as President Trump faces a wave of criticism from Democrats who claim his rhetoric is to blame for what happened. Here's Trump responding to that.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: My critics are political people. They're trying to make points. In many cases, they're running for president and they're very low in the polls. It just came out the Dayton situation. He was a fan of Antifa. He was a fan of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. No, I don't blame Elizabeth Warren and I don't blame Bernie Sanders in the case of Ohio. And I don't blame anybody. And I think we have tone it down. We've been hitting -- we've been getting hit left and right from everybody.

PERINO: The president pushing back against the criticism and saying he's toning down the rhetoric, but his 2020 political opponents continue to pile on.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's trying to intimidate this community. He is, in large part, to blame for what has taken place.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It was sold by those who spoke the same words. The El Paso murderer did warning of an invasion.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: His both clear language and in code. This president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation.

PERINO: After that speech from Joe Biden, President Trump responding on twitter calling it, quote, so boring, and predicting our country will do poorly if he wins in 2020.

One of things I predicted yesterday, Greg, is that there'd be complaints about President Trump going on these trips from local officials, but once he got there the meetings and the visits with the victims and the first responders would go pretty well. And according to Stephanie Grisham, the president's press secretary, that is what happened.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: Yeah, because right now we're dealing with a lot of political, irrational forces. And until that calms down, we need to be mourning and not magnifying these emotions. It's important to think about the mood of a country, because -- like in Times Square, yesterday, mass panic because of a back firing vehicle. Because of this mass coverage and the emotional fervor that the media built, it placed this all in our brains, and so we're always kind of like -- we need -- we need some -- we need a visit like that.

And we also have to realize -- I think about the criticism is that we look at these mass shooters and we have to see the similarities, because their political beliefs were different. But the fact is they're the same person. They are the same person. One is a left-winger, one is a right-winger.

You realize the wing doesn't matter. It's actually this lone worthless human being that finds no worth in society. We have to focus on that. It may mean that we may have to give up some of our freedoms to deal with this. These red flag rules we're going to deal -- we're going to be dealing with privacy. We're going to deal with purchasing.

But if we get tied up in the emotional arguments, we're never going to solve any problems. We're just going to get into our team sport, you know, corners and yell at each other and blame each other for different things, and we're never actually going to try to solve the problem. One more point, you don't hear much from the NRA, because they don't have to say anything because the media -- the media has found something they hate more than the NRA.

PERINO: Trump?

GUTFELD: Trump. So they're not even -- the media is not even talking about what you can do about guns. They're too busy focusing on the rhetoric, and that is like -- you could actually do something about this, but you choose not to.

PERINO: But there could be some things that could be done, Dagen. In fact, the president this morning before he left talking about background checks and red flag laws, that's not going to solve all the problems but it's a step, possibly.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, HOST: You could get significant gun reform under this president, and with -- never getting any credit for it, because I think that the Democrats are -- will not stop until you have another assault weapons ban, one that is much larger than the one that was in place for ten years under -- starting under President Clinton.

But you could get -- with these red flag laws which Greg brought up, they go to taking guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves or others, so you're not infringing on the rights of law-abiding gun owners and they are temporary if they, at least, allow people to challenge them in a court of law.

But you could clear confusion about what information should go into the national background check database. You could extend background checks to sales at gun shows and online. That's one thing that you could see happen under President Trump.

I wanted to say one thing in terms of the mood of the country. As a nation it's one thing that we do when somebody dies, we show up, and we put our disputes at the door, and you go in and you sit and pray and mourn with people. That is ultimately virtue signaling, not raging online and casting aspersion at people who you don't agree with politically.

PERINO: Could we pull -- if we could -- I think there's a call for from Stephen Rules show this morning with -- about Beto O'Rourke. We could pull that up because I want -- have Donna respond to this. This is a question about how all of this is happening in the middle of a presidential election, watch.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Beto has said he's running in the name of decency and democracy. As bad as this may sound, could this moment be a chance for Beto to gain some momentum?

PERINO: So, a question -- I'm not going to criticize her for asking the question. A lot of people are talking about the politics. But Beto O'Rourke, himself, is not going to Iowa this weekend, and he -- basically pulled himself off the campaign trail.

DONNA BRAZILE, HOST: He's been visiting his former constituents in the hospital. He's been talking to people. Look, I think he has a constructive role regardless of whatever he might have to say.

This is a moment not just for the president but all politicians, every last single political and non-political leader in the country. I think it's a moral test of whether or not we can find common ground, whether is on eliminating these gun loopholes, or finding ways to bring about more civility. To give these people an opportunity to heal, to come together.

I think the president can set the tone. I hope he sets the tone. You know, 24 hours ago, we didn't know if Senator Sherrod Brown would show up today to see the president, nor the mayor of Dayton. They both showed up.

PERINO: Of course, they did.

BRAZILE: And you know what they said afterwards? I got a chance to talk to the president about my ideas. The president welcomed their ideas the other day. Now he's listening. I don't know if he's going to act upon it --

PERINO: And he invited them to join him on the round at the hospital. Jesse, if I could just play the sound from President Trump talking about the issue of hate and how he feels about going forward, how he can address it.

TRUMP: I am concerned about the rise of any group of hate. I don't like it, whether it's white supremacy, whether it's any other kind of supremacy, whether it's Antifa, whether it's any group of hate, I am very concerned about it.

PERINO: Your thoughts on that?

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: I think the hate is coming from the media. Greg mentioned it the other day. If the media sat on the sidelines this country could heal. And right now the country wants to heal. But everything in the media is just ripping us apart. I think it's disgusting what the media has done to this president, to cherry pick a manifesto and make him an accessory to a crime. To white wash another social media foot print and totally exculpate the anti-Trump rhetoric coming from one side, and they buried the truth about a lot of what happened.

And I think if you point out what's actually out there, you're then called a white supremacist. If you say what's happening on the border, you're a white supremacist. If you donate to the president, you're a white supremacist. There're people that donated to President Trump that also donated to Democrats.

There're blacks and Hispanics donating to President Trump. They were people that voted for Obama, and then voted for Donald Trump, and donated to him, and they're all racists, they're all white supremacists? It's really sad and it's sick, and it is a political ploy.

BRAZILE: He has to watch his words.

WATTERS: Mano-a-Mano, so they have to smear him?

BRAZILE: When he says send her back --

BRAZILE: No, Jesse. When he says send her back, it's offensive, Jesse. It's offensive. It's offensive.

WATTERS: What's offensive?

BRAZILE: It's offensive what's happening.

WATTERS: It's offensive when you accuse someone of a murder they didn't commit.

BRAZILE: Jesse, it's offensive when you tell millions of Americans to go back where they came from when they're been here for 3-400 years. It's offensive --

WATTERS: You know what's not offensive? Having a border. It's nothing offensive about controlling the border. And that's all what he wants to do.

BRAZILE: Jesse, when they're legally here, but because their skin maybe brown they have a target on their back. That's offensive.

WATTERS: You know what? You know who else gets deported if you over stay your visa? Whites. It has nothing to do with skin color.

WATTERS: He's being targeted. BRAZILE: This young shooter, and I won't mention his name, targeted Hispanics.

GUTFELD: OK. What we're doing here is we're -- there're millions of people who believe in strong immigration, within them is a nut. There're millions of people who support Liz Warren and Bernie Sanders, within them is a nut. So you cannot -- because there is a nut who happens to share a belief or a moniker of your belief doesn't smear everybody, because then Bernie Sanders --

BRAZILE: I would never smear everybody.

BRAZILE: I feel your pain. But feel my pain too.

BRAZILE: My point is there's pain. When there's pain, there's no gain for anybody.

WATTERS: One more thing, there's pain everywhere. There's pain --

BRAZILE: But don't judge me --

WATTERS: I'm not judging you. What I'm saying is -- perfect example, when the Bernie bro shot a Republican congressman, we at this table did not blame Bernie Sanders' radical Trump-derangement syndrome rhetoric for inspiring, inciting that violence.

BRAZILE: Because I didn't do it, and you didn't do it, so let's take this up on the next segment.

PERINO: All right, let's have a quick break. Greg's going to have --

GUTFELD: It's going to get worse, everybody.

PERINO: We have egregious attacks in the media -- you know, you always love that, stay with us.

GUTFELD: The media continues to use tragedy to indulge their own resentment. First there's Nicole Wallace claiming Donald Trump said he wanted to exterminate people.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You now have a president, as you've said, talking about exterminating Latinos.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: She's called out on this. She apologized, if you call it that. She wrote, I misspoke about Trump calling for an extermination of Latinos. My mistake, unintentional, and I'm sorry. Trump's constant assault on people of color and his use of the word invasion to describe the flow of immigrant is intentional and constant. In some -- Trump didn't say kill all Latinos, but he meant it anyway, so it's not my fault.

But she's not the only want hating for ratings. Her network now claims that you, me, or anyone who isn't in the resistant is a white supremacist.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's essentially no distance in the basic thesis here. And that -- as you guys have shown has been a staple of Fox programing for years now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah. I mean, there's a straight line from these Chans and some of these other message boards right through to Donald Trump and his campaign, messaging, and communication, and that line goes right through Fox News.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Well, that's irresponsible and probably dangerous, but they don't care because they don't see us as wrong, only evil and, of course, profitable. It borders on comedy like this clown linking Trump's active mourning to Nazis.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president said that we will fly our flag at half- mast until August 8th. That's 8-8. Now, I'm not going to imply that he did this deliberately, but I am using it as an example of the ignorance of the adversary that's been demonstrated by the White House. The numbers 8-8 are very significant in neo-Nazi and white supremacy movement. Why? Because the letter H is the 8th letter of the alphabet, and to them the numbers 8-8 together stand for heil Hitler.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: OK, he's crazy and he's on MSNBC. And there's Joe who tweeted that any business donating to Trump endorses white supremacy. Has anyone in politics every put so many targets on so many backs over a personal grudge? So as these people create a war-like fervor with heated rhetoric, I say stay cool. Don't feed their hostility, because to you and me tragedies are to be mourned and not exploited.

At The Five we come up with paths forward, we examined the media and the communities' role in this and how to prevent the next attack if it's possible. It's not as exciting as painting bull's eyes on half the country or your competition, but at least we can sleep at night.

Dagen, I find it interesting that the people that speak of healing and heated rhetoric use more heated rhetoric than anyone I ever heard. I mean, the stuff that's coming out is incredible.

MCDOWELL: And it's not about the people of this country. It's not even about their audience. It's not about those who lost their lives, the families who are mourning and grieving. This is all about themselves because they have no souls. So in order to fill their souls up, they need the affirmations from online the, yeah, yeah, yeah, you go from the chattering class and the hate field hordes on -- all over social media.

And it's praise from other also who live in their liberal media bubble. That is all that matters to them. That is their life source. That is the battery that gets them out of bed in the morning. God bless them.

GUTFELD: Yeah. I do think, Dana, that the -- what you're seeing is -- as certain voices get more and more intense it drives the rational people away. So the debate itself becomes crazier and crazier because the rest of us were like, you know what, I'm going to sit this out. I'm gonna go -- I'll take a few days off, you know.

PERINO: Yeah. I have friends who -- they had to walk away from the news. Like, they grieve for the families. They want to help support them. They actually donated to United Way to be a part of a solution. But they told me -- and it was no offense to me that they had to turn the news off. And I think, partly, is because of that, so you're right. So then you have a smaller pool.

GUTFELD: So the pool itself self-selects for the loudest voices. And then you have people that are basically demonizing half of America. Here's a -- we have a clip of Joaquin Castro on Morning Joe, and Willie Geist basically calling him out for the war.

WATTERS: Scarborough?

GUTFELD: Roll it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Lot of Republican officeholders who've been lying through their teeth about how this is -- how dangerous this is. That it's somehow that you are putting things out that are secret. You did nothing that everybody didn't already know.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: First thing is that I don't want anybody harassed or targeted.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But they will be, because you put their names in public.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That was not my intention.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: These things are public.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Are they waging a trade war on Americans? It's like now you can only buy things if it supports your political side, which means no more Ben and Jerry's for you, Jesse.

WATTERS: Oh, that's right. Well, I would definitely cross that picket line for a little Ben and Jerry's. To Dana's point, I would agree. I think we're here on the front lines battling it out because we have to push back on all of the misinformation out there, and we have to try to tell the truth and push back on a lot of the hate that you reference.

But I think most normal Americans are not engaged in a vitriolic way like you see on television. They have maybe some ideas about gun control, maybe some ideas about mental health, and what you could do as a family member to intercede. But no one is out there saying, normal people, the President of the United States is leading a white supremacist terrorist movement and we need to all of a sudden call every single supporter a racist, because the same people will say that not all Muslims are terrorists, and then they will turn around and say all Trump supporters are racist.

It doesn't make any sense. It's totally reckless, totally irresponsible, and it's deplorable 2.0.

BRAZILE: Just like I don't believe all Democrats are socialists. I don't believe all white people are racists. I don't believe all black people -- all these stereotypes that we've used over the last few decades has only heighten our divisions. We don't see our commonality. We don't understand what makes us uniquely American. And that is we can sit among --with each other around a table like this and have disagreements without being disagreeably. Jesse, you and I will go out and have a drink later tonight.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Jesse's buying.

WATTERS: Cheers to that.

BRAZILE: Thank you, baby. You know I like you. I like your hair, too.

WATTERS: I love you, too.

GUTFELD: Wait a minute, why am I not invited?

GUTFELD: Kamala bombs on the polls, Bernie whines about the debates, and de Blasio faces off with Hannity. It's all in our 2020 roundup, next.

MCDOWELL: Time now for our 2020 roundup. First up, is the attack against Kamala Harris that had everyone talking in the last debate.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Senator Harris said she's proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she'll be a prosecutor president. But I'm deeply concerned about this record. She put over 1500 people in jail for marijuana violations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: And now we're learning that Harris' support among black Democrats is plummeting after that face off. A new poll shows that the candidate has dropped to just 1 percent among the crucial voting block for the party behind Biden, Sanders and Warren. Donna, can she recover from this if she does a decent job preparing for the next debate?

BRAZILE: Well, you know, first of all, she was a prosecutor in the largest state in the country. She did put a lot of people behind bars. People who committed crimes. That's the role of a prosecutor. And at a time when the country was focused on police brutality and what happened with Michael Ferguson -- Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, people -- some people felt that she didn't do enough.

Well, I do believe that she has a great record to tell on crime. A great record to talk -- and in terms of her criminal justice reform, but, unfortunately, in a debate where you get less than a minute or 30 seconds to respond, you can't really defend yourself.

MCDOWELL: Dana, she also criminally prosecuted 25 parents for truancy.

PERINO: But you know what? I interviewed her like 10 years ago, in 2009, I believe it was. And she had a really good point about the fact that kids have got to be in school, and they have a huge problem if you can't get kids to school. They're not going to be educated and they're not going to have a good future. I think one of the ways she's trying to recover if she's going up with her first TV ad in Iowa.

I don't know if it will have an impact, but I think she's trying to figure out another way to communicate without having to rely on the 15 second reply that CNN gave in the debate.

MCDOWELL: But, Greg, this doesn't fly in the Democratic Party as we know it being a -- well, she's called a cop.

GUTFELD: I don't know if Tulsi's attack actually matters to a lot of people. You know what I like about her? She reminds me of me at a restaurant listening to the specials. You know when there's a really long list of specials that are -- she just looks annoyed. She's like -- I kind of like that -- I like the way she looks. She looks like -- she's kind of like -- she just had it.

PERINO: Like, I'm not going to let you finish.

GUTFELD: She gets that look in her eye like, are you serious? I think she's going to do better.

MCDOWELL: Hand on the hip, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yeah. I hate when they read the specials like that. And like they know you're not going to order from the specials --

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WATTERS: -- and they have to do it. Like everyone's bored. And they just have to memorize it and put it out there. I mean, come on, the specials are usually aren't that good anyway. And like half the thing -- you have to read to see what's in it and then you're like drunk so you can't even hear half of the stuff.

PERINO: No, there is 20 things and you're like can you go back to the third one.

WATTERS: Yes, what was that again with the chicken and prosciutto.

PERINO: I get invited by my dinner guest.

WATTERS: Yes.

MCDOWELL: Do you know what just happened with you?

WATTERS: What?

MCDOWELL: Your mind wandered when we were talking because you're hungry.

WATTERS: I'm starving.

MCDOWELL: Yes, see.

WATTERS: I think she - quickly, she's a one hit wonder potentially, one hit to Joe and she skyrocketed and now maybe she flattened out.

GUTFELD: She is going to take your one hitter.

MCDOWELL: OK.

WATTERS: What's that.

MCDOWELL: Speaking of people--

PERINO: I missed the whole thing.

WATTERS: Of course, you did.

BRAZILE: I think she just had a bad night. She'll come back.

WATTERS: She could come back.

MCDOWELL: OK. We're moving on to Bernie Sanders, he has been around a long time venting his frustrations about the Democratic debates process so far saying, "it's demeaning." Take a listen to him on Joe Rogan.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You shouldn't even call them with the - what they are is a reality TV show in which you have to come up with a soundbite and all that stuff and is demeaning, it's demeaning to the candidates and it's demeaning to the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: I can explain his health care plan in 45 seconds. They're taking your insurance away and doing away with Medicare. They're going to double your taxes and Bernie Sanders decides what kind of health care you get.

GUTFELD: What's interesting is he's saying it's flawed, but it's not unfair because the crappiness is applied equally to all the candidates which is essentially socialism. This debate is crappiness applied equally. It's equality of outcome, not opportunity. He should embrace it.

WATTERS: I like Bernie's podcast voice.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I've never heard that before, usually just hear him yelling and screaming.

GUTFELD: It's soothing.

WATTERS: Yes, it drew me in.

PERINO: I would say that he's complaining about something that he actually was able to help achieve. So, because the DNC was like OK, well we will allow more people to be on the debate stage then so that Bernie Sanders can have his complaints from the last time around taken care of. That's one of the reasons they did that. What does CNN supposed to do, have a 10-hour debate, they're not able to do that.

GUTFELD: I'd love that.

WATTERS: He complaints a lot, Bernie Sanders.

PERINO: Yes. But he's got a point here.

MCDOWELL: Donna.

BRAZILE: I shouldn't talk about CNN on debate.

PERINO: All right.

MCDOWELL: Oh! Lord have mercy. And finally cancel your plans for tonight because we have must see TV, New York City Mayor and presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio is sitting down with Sean Hannity tonight at 9 PM Eastern to this update.

PERINO: I tried to be nice to everybody. I want to be nice to de Blasio. I think Sean Hannity is going to have a great interview. He's a good interviewer and you'll get a fair shot on Sean Hannity's show. I am definitely going to watch this. But if he tries to come at Sean Hannity initially and just try to tackle Sean Hannity, he better look out.

BRAZILE: All right, I can speak about this. I want to be the moderator. I think I am the best moderator. I am fair--

WATTERS: You're so fair.

BRAZILE: I know both of them. I can't wait, I'm going to see this.

MCDOWELL: De Blasio is the poster larch for how socialism fails the people most in need. I can't wait for him.

WATTERS: Well, he has nothing to lose now because he's polling at 1 percent. That's the only reason he's doing this. He ducked Sean for the entire time he was running New York into the ground and now when he has to get onto the debate stage in September, he needs that extra bit of ballots.

BRAZILE: I'll predict, he's going to get a large bump, and this will allow him to qualify for the next debate.

WATTERS: Hannity.

GUTFELD: Not among our viewers. I'll tell you this, it must be really hard for him to do this because this means he has to come into New York City. You know how terrible that is, he has to--

PERINO: And with the traffic.

GUTFELD: With the traffic and the homeless.

PERINO: Terrible.

GUTFELD: He's going to have a hard--

PERINO: If he took the subway, he might not have gotten here.

GUTFELD: I can't stand this guy. But I give him his props for coming and doing this even though he is the worst mayor in the history of mayors.

WATTERS: We'll be watching.

MCDOWELL: Thank you.

BRAZILE: I'll be watching. Up next, is going to college worth it. We'll debate what millennials are now saying about getting a degree.

BRAZILE: I am a part time professor at Georgetown University and the Chair of the king lecture series at Howard University (ph). So, this topic is very near to my heart. According to a new study about half of young millennials say, going to college is not necessary because a degree is very somewhat unimportant to their current job. And another major factor to putting off college is due to the rising costs. Now, I have to tell you guys I cannot wait to go back to teach. I love all of you. But next month, I get to see a whole new generation.

PERINO: I think you should have Jesse down for a guest, like a guest lecture.

BRAZILE: I love it. You came to my class once at Georgetown.

PERINO: I did it.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: But I think Jesse would really--

WATTERS: I think so too. I have a lot of knowledge to share with your students.

BRAZILE: OK.

WATTERS: Why are you looking at me like that?

BRAZILE: I mean come on Greg; I mean did you enjoy your college years.

GUTFELD: I have no class. Anyway, I think college for a lot of people is unnecessary, unnecessary. You aren't getting what you're paying for. Tuition is tripled over 20 years. It's getting expensive, more expensive because of the administrators. They're just adding more bureaucrats and it's becoming an arms race and advanced degrees.

A BA is now basically a GED. And people are just trying to get the job. They keep piling on the advanced degrees. Meanwhile, it's a virtue signal for parents who want to say, hey, my Buffy got into Harvard. And for most people it's to keep you busy until you're able to think like an adult.

WATTERS: Well, if your name is Buffy, it's an automatic acceptance.

GUTFELD: That is true.

BRAZILE: Well, it's better than Buddy. But Dana, America is where innovation starts. How do we - how are we going to maintain our edge if we don't have more college graduates.

PERINO: Well, I think if you look at a lot of people who have been some of the best innovators. They didn't go to college or they didn't finish college. They had some college.

WATTERS: Like Limbaugh.

GUTFELD: Tucker Carlson.

PERINO: Karl Rove didn't finish college.

WATTERS: Or conservatives.

PERINO: Steve Jobs was one.

MCDOWELL: Yes, Steve Jobs did not finish college.

PERINO: Steve Jobs, that's what I am looking for.

GUTFELD: George Washington.

PERINO: But here's the thing I think that Americans should focus on. I think this thing about college and going into debt for college would not be necessary if Americans demanded better K through 12 education.

There is no reason why you should go to college and have to take remedial math and remedial English classes so that you could just have a freshman year. That's ridiculous to me as a taxpayer who wants young people to do well, K through 12 education has got to get better and that's where I would put all the focus.

BRAZILE: What can we do to lower the costs of college? You know the Democrats have come up with a lot of proposal.

GUTFELD: Fire the administrators.

MCDOWELL: And don't go. If you're in high school, don't go to college. Work your ass off when you're in high school and go and seek out opportunities. There are a lot of companies like even Google now and Apple, a whole host of companies that hire right out of high school and that ultimately is your college.

You know what, don't go though. They're only about 10 schools in this country that are worth a quarter of a million dollars out of your pocket for an undergraduate education.

I went to Wake Forest. It is 10 times more expensive now and all I learned when I was going to school there, I majored in Art History, but I learned how to funnel a beer and I learned that--

GUTFELD: That it was worth it. Right. And men do not understand the female anatomy at all. WATTERS: You went to school with Greg.

BRAZILE: Well, I'm still a proud, and I do believe that college is a pathway out of poverty for many of our citizens.

PERINO: I agree with that. But also, with the K through 12 education was better, they wouldn't have to have that.

BRAZILE: I totally agree with you. Jesse you must have an opinion on this subject. How do you reduce the cost of college?

WATTERS: Well, that's another issue. If I was going into college right now, I would not go to some liberal arts college and take out a $280,000 loan. I would go to a state school, take out a loan about $40,000 and then get out and get the same type of job and then pay it back and half the time.

BRAZILE: That sound like a good idea. But I still think college is worth it. Just in time, ladies and gentlemen for the 2020 election Monica Lewinsky. Remember Monica. She is back producing a new series about the Clinton scandals.

WATTERS: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest. There it is. All right. First up, Monica Lewinsky is back. She's a producer on the upcoming season of American Crime Story. She's going to focus on her infamous affair with Bill Clinton. And get this, it's set to air a little over a month before the 2020 election. Greg, you were saying some things.

GUTFELD: Well, I'm excited. I mean she should be producing it, she's the closest person to the story. She should play herself and Bill Clinton should play himself. It could be - it'd be like a reunion of a reality show.

WATTERS: Where are they now.

GUTFELD: Where are they now. We know where they will be.

WATTERS: She was great, it was the Clinton affair.

PERINO: Yes. Her life story is remarkable, and she has not been able to make a living for herself in a way that she would have wanted because of this what happened to her when she was in college and an intern. And what I really appreciate is that the producer of the American Crime Story said to her, I don't want anybody else to tell this story. You should be the one to tell your story and he invited her to be a producer of the show. I think that's great.

WATTERS: This is one of those moments in cable where like someone on Twitter will say you know there is a massive shooting going on and Fox News is doing Lewinsky. This is like what they're going to get us for, but we did that other stuff at the top of the show. Donna.

BRAZILE: Well, first of all, we just saw when they see us on Netflix and that was about the Central Park 5 featuring Donald Trump who took out a story that in The New York Times. So, look, this is the era of the Me-Too movement. I'm not surprised.

MCDOWELL: So, back to the Monica Lewinsky--

WATTERS: Central Park 5, where did that come from.

MCDOWELL: Ryan Murphy who is producing this, I watched the People vs OJ Simpson and Sarah Paulson is the one who is going to play Linda Tripp. Sarah Paulson won an Emmy for playing Marcia Clark and it was fascinating to watch because it's a story that you've rarely never heard told in that way.

PERINO: And they say there is new information.

MCDOWELL: Sarah Paulson is brilliant. And I will watch it just for her.

PERINO: We should have - we'll have The Five watch party.

GUTFELD: There you go.

WATTERS: Greg, are you sure you don't want to add anything else.

GUTFELD: No, I don't want to add anything.

WATTERS: Are you sure.

GUTFELD: He's trying to get me to say something that'll get me in trouble and I'm not going to do it.

WATTERS: OK.

GUTFELD: And why are we opening the show with James Taylor.

WATTERS: It was worth of shot.

BRAZILE: That's a great song.

WATTERS: Chaos in Colorado Springs as a cow charges into the building. The massive Longhorn got loose from the cattle drive downtown and sent people scrambling after running into an art gallery. Luckily a Cowboy came to the rescue and lasso the thing. That's why I don't go to art galleries, Greg.

MCDOWELL: Yes, that's why.

GUTFELD: It was a museum actually or a mooseum.

WATTERS: Very good.

PERINO: That's dangerous. I feel bad for that Longhorn and I'm thankful for the Cowboys. Always be thankful for cowboys.

WATTERS: Horns, Donna?

GUTFELD: Well, you know what they say.

BRAZILE: Well, you know, my mother told me every time we went to the zoo as children, my mother said don't focus on the species. Look at the recipe and I'm too hungry right now. I can't watch this.

WATTERS: I like that line. Dagen.

MCDOWELL: It's very hard to lasso a Longhorn like that.

GUTFELD: I like how you notice.

WATTERS: Great skills.

MCDOWELL: I thought about it a lot.

GUTFELD: Yes. It's hard.

PERINO: She does research.

MCDOWELL: Yes, I was reading up on how to tell a cow versus a stare and what the difference is, a heifer versus a cow.

WATTERS: How do you?

MCDOWELL: A cow is a--

GUTFELD: First, have a drink.

MCDOWELL: See, like I said last segment, men don't understand the female anatomy.

WATTERS: We're going to get out of this segment without getting into trouble. And finally, people are texting complete strangers now to connect with their number neighbor. Here's how it works.

You text the phone number that's identical to yours except the very last digit which can be either one higher or one lower. Is this a thing?

GUTFELD: It's how desperate are you for attention or friends. Here's a thought, why don't you just be nice to the people around you like go and talk to somebody who is a member of your family. I know I'm a hypocrite, but I don't like talking to anybody. But I mean like invading strangers world because you think it's cute, you do this to me. Well, you better watch out.

PERINO: Don't you do this to me.

BRAZILE: I'd be calling the IRS or something.

WATTERS: That's right. And you would never do that.

PERINO: I'll never do that. I'll tell you a funny story though about a couple of years ago, we were at an event. It was a wedding and a friend took a picture and sent it to somebody I thought was their friend. It turns out, it wasn't their friend, but it was one of Peter's friends. It was a one digit off. I mean that was weird.

GUTFELD: What was it a picture of?

PERINO: It is a group picture.

WATTERS: It's a funny story.

PERINO: Nothing bad.

GUTFELD: You should have lied, it was--

PERINO: I was going to and then I was like I'll never be able to pull this off.

WATTERS: Dagen help us.

MCDOWELL: I make friends at CBS. I don't need to--

PERINO: You do. I don't talk to anybody there.

WATTERS: Are you one of those people, do you talk to people in the line.

GUTFELD: I hate that. You're the person in front of me making small talk with the cashier when I'm in a hurry. I hate those people.

BRAZILE: I'm always trying to make eye contact with people, Greg. That's a good thing. I'm with you.

GUTFELD: No eye contact on New York. None whatsoever.

WATTERS: And then when you leave New York everyone's talking to you.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true.

WATTERS: That's why you're here.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WATTERS: Just avoid other people.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: At all costs.

GUTFELD: And my height, no eye contact, it's pretty easy. So, people just walk right by me. They don't know I'm a world class celebrity.

WATTERS: I'm just staring at belly buttons. All right. One More Thing is up next. World class celebrity.

PERINO: It's time now for One More Thing. I'm going to go first. So, you all know how hard it is to train a puppy. Jesse now you know how hard it is. They're very full of energy. Well, this boxer he had - his goal was to sit there until he was called over and now, he goes over when he was supposed to do was just sit. What he does. It's like five spins can you see that.

Folks at home with the big TV's. They can see that. That's a boxer. Boxers are very bouncy.

GUTFELD: You know, whoever chose that should do a better job of finding tape for you Dana. That's embarrassing.

PERINO: I love that tape. It's fantastic.

GUTFELD: I could barely see it.

PERINO: All day, OK, Greg, you go.

GUTFELD: Well, let's do this. Let me show you how. Animals Are Great.

WATTERS: He's in a mood.

GUTFELD: Yes. You were talking about bouncing, let's check out this bird. OK. This is in Brazil. This is a bird. You what some bouncing. He gets a golf ball, right. But he's so stupid that he thinks it's an egg. He's going to bounce, Dana. That's what you call a bounce. And he's mad because it won't break. So, he goes looking round for the ball again and he's going to go - he's done this a million times with other birds' eggs, he's a jerk. Look, he does it. What an idiot.

See, Dana that's bounce.

PERINO: Thank you. I will make sure - I will advise the producers so they could be more like you. Jesse, are you going to insult me?

WATTERS: No, I would never.

PERINO: Thank you.

WATTERS: Terrified of you. Congratulations to my uncle David Watters, who is honored by the National Caucus of Environmental Legislatures for his work defending the environment.

GUTFELD: You're trying to ride on his coattails.

WATTERS: Here he is posing with the Billings Award for Environmental Leadership for those of you don't know, he's a state senator from New Hampshire and he recently endorsed Cory Booker aka. Spartacus for President.

We have so much in common politically. David Watters, there he is. My uncle and he is so proud of me. I think.

PERINO: Does he ever send you texts.

WATTERS: Yes. He says, he agrees with me on the paper straws.

GUTFELD: Holy thing.

PERINO: All right Dagen, you're next.

MCDOWELL: Here's this to make you feel old. Nearly two decades after the original Beverly Hills 210. A reboot. It is a six-episode revival just called BH 90210, it premieres tonight at 9 PM on Fox.

PERINO: I don't think I'm for this.

GUTFELD: I'm for it.

MCDOWELL: You're for it?

GUTFELD: Definitely.

MCDOWELL: It's nice to see Shannen Doherty by the way and Brian Austin Green is married to Megan Fox. So--

PERINO: I didn't actually watch this when I was on.

GUTFELD: What's your problem.

PERINO: I was studying.

GUTFELD: Melrose Place person out of Beverly Hills.

PERINO: I don't know. I think I'm studying.

GUTFELD: Really.

WATTERS: There he is.

MCDOWELL: It's Ian.

WATTERS: Ian.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: After Sharknado, this is pretty big of a comeback for him.

MCDOWELL: So, Shannen Doherty battled breast cancer. It's nice to see her back. But it looks like all the guys have had a lot more work done than the girls, which I kind of enjoy.

GUTFELD: The best one is not going to be there.

PERINO: All right, Donna, bring us home.

MCDOWELL: Lou Perry passed away. That's sad.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BRAZILE: Memphis is known for a lot of great things. Of course, Graceland Bill Street and the best barbecue. But for 27 years, this former schoolteacher Helen Broughton has been organizing shoe drives. She gives away tennis shoes to kids to help them get back to school. The great St. Andrews Amy church helps to organize is over 1000 people stood in line to get their free good pair shoes. Greg, I'm going to offer up a couple of your tennis shoes for next Five.

GUTFELD: I've got plenty. I have plenty and my feet - my shoes could probably fit their feet.

WATTERS: I think the kids would send them back. Have you seen Greg's shoes?

PERINO: Great shoes for you, very fashionable.

GUTFELD: Yes, they would be very fashionable. Look at these, these are my--

WATTERS: Those are keds just like--

GUTFELD: No, these are bands.

PERINO: Bands.

BRAZILE: That's right. They're good.

PERINO: They're in the primary colors, Jesse, just in case you forgot what those are.

WATTERS: That's right.

GUTFELD: What does color have to do with it, Dana.

WATTERS: Right. Primary college--

PERINO: We started the show that way. I'd like to end the show that way.

BRAZILE: And let me just say, he wears some great shoe.

PERINO: He wears the shoes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Sure. All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of The Five. Special Report is up next. We've got Bret Baier. Bret.

