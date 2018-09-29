'Dark money' being spent to smear Kavanaugh?

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," September 29, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" in Washington. I want to begin of course with the decision to open up a one-week FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh. Now, you can probably imagine I'm not really wild about this delay. But I'm trying to look at this as optimistically as possible tonight. And this might actually turn out to be a good thing, and here's why.

It may just end up giving those fence sitters, Flake, Murkowski, Manchin, Collins and others cover to vote for Kavanaugh's confirmation. They probably want to vote for him, but with this question of why not the FBI investigation, they had a reason to sit back.

But -- and this is very important -- if you think this is going to be the end of all the charades and the stunts that we've seen from the Democrats, think again. Now, just as a reminder, this is what they were saying about Judge Kavanaugh before the still-uncorroborated allegations emerged.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, D-NEW YORK: I'm going to do absolutely everything I possibly can to speak out against this nominee.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, D-CONNECTICUT: You have demonstrated an extraordinary hostility to the right and liberties precious in this country that make this nation great.

SEN. DICK DURBIN, D-ILLINOIS: He is the most unpopular Supreme Court nominee in the last 40 years.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-NEW JERSEY: In a moral moment, there is no bystanders. You are either complicit in the evil, you are either contributing to the wrong or you are fighting against it.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

INGRAHAM: Very understated, as always, from Cory Booker. And then think about all of the baseless smears their media brethren -- can I say brethren or do you say brethren and sisters? Sorry, brethrens and sisters engaged in following that like despite her call for anonymity, the Democrats leaked Christine Blasey Ford's name.

Now, the media didn't just discover Ford's whereabouts by accident forcing her into the open, OK. That was the plan from the beginning. Then in the form of a Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer piece -- we were expecting big things from that. They proffered another pathetically sourced non-corroborated account.

This one alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a college party even though the alleged victim herself is not sure that Kavanaugh was actually the one who exposed himself. But that didn't stop Chris Cuomo and Rachel Maddow from hosting the man peddling this tale (inaudible) Michael Avenatti with this absurd claim of Kavanaugh and gang rape crew stalking the D.C. suburbs.

Then of course, the night before yesterday's testimony, NBC trumpeted this breaking news, a fourth accuser, an anonymous person who sent a letter to a senator's office with no address, no names, nothing. So, where is the Kavanaugh saga headed next? What the Democrats with the help of Jeff Flake have really done is allowed for another week of smears, something Lindsey Graham addressed this morning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-SOUTH CAROLINA: The Avenatti moment tells you what's going to happen if we keep this farce going. This has never been at the truth. This has been about delay and destruction.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now for reaction is Fox News contributor and former Trump deputy campaign manager, Dave Bossie, former deputy assistant secretary of state, Joel Rubin and former chief nominations council to the Senate Judiciary Committee Gregg Nunziata. Dave Bossie, Jeff Flake -- and we are going to get into the meat of this part of it later on. But Jeff Flake was accosted by a liberal smear storm in the form of people who said they were sexually accused.

But they wanted to surround him in the senate today, and they did. Somehow security doesn't even exist in the U.S. Senate anymore. People just swarm around people and stopped him in an elevator. And the man looked like, you know, he couldn't stand the heat. After that, he walks back into the senate after just having written a letter saying he supported the judge's nomination, and he comes up with a new thing, a new little idea of a week delay.

DAVE BOSSIE, FORMER TRUMP DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER: It looks and it feels like he got bullied by some of these protesters but also the senate Democrats bullied him. You could see those behind the scenes pictures of him being accosted by those Senate Democrats. It's a shame. His decision has allowed Brett Kavanaugh and his family to be terrorized again for the next week.

And it's really -- it's counterproductive to our country, to the Supreme Court and to the process. What it really is, it creates this -- they've thrown the rule book out the window, the Democrats. And I think they're going to pay dearly for that in the long run.

INGRAHAM: Joel, this is what Flake said today as he was making his very historic pronouncement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JEFF FLAKE, R-ARIZONA: This country is being ripped apart here and we've got to make sure that we do due diligence. I think this committee has done a good job, but I do think that we can have a short pause and make sure that the FBI can investigate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But will it be narrow in scope? Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FLAKE: I think it would be proper to delay the floor vote for up to but not more than one week, in order to let the FBI continue or to do an investigation, limited in time and scope.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joel, already within moments, Coons, after pushing him into doing this, Coons comes out of the senate room and says, no, no, no, there are going to be other accusations. Essentially, I'm paraphrasing, we can't just limit this.

So this was a big ruse. It's not about Dr. Ford. This is about digging up new dirt or doing whatever it is they do over there to get people to come forward 36 years later.

JOEL RUBIN, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE: I have confidence in the FBI and in their ability to do background investigations. And the clearly the votes were there at this time for the judge so, there needs to be an investigation into the charges from Dr. Ford.

She was a credible witness. Chairman Grassley has said so. And with credibility comes responsibility. So, let's see what the FBI comes up with this. There are senators who are going to have different views of what they need to be looking at. At the end of the day, this could be good for the Republicans if they get this out --

INGRAHAM: Is that the goal for Democrats, to help the Republicans here? Is that -- you know what I mean.

RUBIN: Well --

INGRAHAM: Is that really where we are? They're trying to help the Republicans. I'm sorry but I thought Jeff Flake sounded like an out-of- touch narcissist today with these comments. Mr. Smith goes to Washington. I'm going to save the whole process.

The process was polluted by an uncorroborated allegation being used to smear a man who's been in public life for almost three decades. So Jeff Flake, sorry, you're a little late for that one. Gregg, I want to go to you on this. Now this to me, this was really the moment where we heard from Debra Katz's lawyer when she came forward.

And I thought, "oh, she's going to be excited about this." Instead she said, "oh, no, no, -- for the accuser (inaudible) -- oh, no, no, no, we can't limit this. That's an arbitrary deadline, a week, and we need to hear from all of the accusers." So this whole thing about, it's about Dr. Ford, is it about Dr. Ford?

GREGG NUNZIATA, FORMER CHIEF NOMINATIONS COUNSEL: Well, I think her lawyers have acted like they're more interested in the Democratic agenda delaying and delaying in effecting this process and they have been and getting her story out. I mean, we heard all these stories about how she was afraid to fly, et cetera, and pushed this off for several days. It doesn't appear to be that her attorneys are working in her best interest.

INGRAHAM: Well, Dave, when you really think about how this has progressed from Kavanaugh being nominated to meetings from Democrat operatives about how they can stop this, how they can force this into a last-minute panic, all the way up to the midterms and then roll it forward until, you know, the time has run out.

This has been the strategy from the very beginning. My question to you as someone who's a conservative activist, you know this town quite better than most people. Have the Republicans been outmaneuvered, outperformed, and outplayed on this?

BOSSIE: Yes, as usual. Unfortunately, that happens to be the case in this particular instance. Brett Kavanaugh was out there by himself. He had nobody fighting for him. Even the Bush team wan't for him. I mean, it was amazing to watch him out there by himself.

But look, Senator Schumer said the first day, we will do whatever it takes to defeat this person. Democrat senator after Democrat senator said, "we are in it," before the first hearing, before the first witness weeks ago, and so.

Let's not forget, Senator Feinstein hid this from view. Hid this allegation from view. She and her staff have a really acted unethically. And I think there should be an investigation of how exactly they came into the possession of that letter and what they did with it.

INGRAHAM: And I'm going to get into this with our FBI agents about how they go about doing this in just a moment because it's interesting. If you're going after his credibility, is there any circumstance under which you discuss the background of the accuser or the people supporting her?

Because if you're doing that, then what are you doing? And then 36 years later, how do you -- if it's just a credibility contest, where do you go?

RUBIN: Well, it's not just a credibility contest. There really is information. The judge himself had a calendar. There were charges that she has put out there of factual information.

INGRAHAM: She doesn't know when it happened or where it happened.

RUBIN: That is why we need to understand.

(CROSSTALK)

NUNZIATA: There's no reason to think that the FBI is going to uncover anything that the committee investigates haven't uncovered.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Gregg, you've worked on nomination after nomination after confirmation. Do you think the Democrats are purposely deciding we're just going to ignore what the FBI does and just claim that the FBI is going to go around like, you know, like they're actually going to dust fingerprints and collect DNA samples?

NUNZIATA: I mean, it's just not what the FBI does. They take statements from people who knew the nominee and try to see if there is an allegation that should be investigated by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

INGRAHAM: Right.

NUNZIATA: And the Senate Judiciary Committee has already heard these allegations, has already investigated them, have sworn statements that expose all these people to five years in prison if they're lying. So I would be very surprised if somehow the FBI uncovers something that they haven't already found.

BOSSIE: And Laura, if I could just -- look, I served as chief investigator for one of these committees and did all the Clinton investigations in the 90's and worked with some of the best investigative reporters in the country.

For the last two weeks, there have been hundreds of investigative reporters scouring every morsel, very detail, every fact, whether it's fact or fiction, trying to come up with more allegations against Brett Kavanaugh and they have not been able to come up with anything.

INGRAHAM: Nothing, and let me tell you. When he was working for Ken Starr, you don't think they would have shredded him? They were the best at shaking up.

BOSSIE: The Clinton were a machine. They attacked and killed everybody that came up with Henry Hyde's mutual indiscretion. They attacked Ken Starr, Jackie Bennet, Hickman Ewing. You name it, they went after them.

INGRAHAM: If you survived being with Ken Starr and looking at Clinton's, you know, sex life and all that, then I'm sorry, that's one other -- hold on. I got to get to this Cory Booker. Cory Booker didn't even believe the statements as they were written and signed under penalty of felony, including that of Mark Judge and others. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BOOKER: The only person who has denied the event has taken place, who said it did not happen, is Judge Kavanaugh. Mark Judge said, "I have no memory of this alleged incident. This is not it did not happen." PJ Smyth said he has no knowledge of these allegations. That is not it did not happen. Leland Kaiser has said through her attorney she has no recollection of being at a party of gathering where Kavanaugh was present. That was not it did not happen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, well, here's what Mark Judge said in his statement, the one he signed. He said, "I have no memory of the alleged incident. Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school, but I don't recall the party described in Dr. Ford's leter. More to the point -- this is probably what Cory did not read -- I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes."

That's pretty definitive don't we think. I mean, this is the key person who supposedly was in the room with him who said, "I've never seen him act in the manner described." But Cory Booker looks into the camera and makes that statement. I just can't take him seriously for a whole bunch of reason. That's one of the main reasons.

BOSSIE: But one of him is, you know, he's obviously an admitted groper himself. So he has his own problems. He has his own MeToo moments. Now, he's an admitted groper. Keith Ellison has his problems. Bill Clinton have his problems. Why can't --

(CROSSTALK)

BOSSIE: Hey, how about Tom Carper who is a known wife-beater? He's serving in the United States senate today.

INGRAHAM: But why won't these women who are swarming Jeff Flake, do they know where Ellison's office is? Have they gone up to Ellison and said, "Hey, what did you do from your girlfriend because she has a record from her doctor?" Do you not stand with the girlfriend?

RUBIN: Right now, Judge Kavanaugh, yesterday in his performance, what he did was he demonstrated a temperament that gave pause to a lot of people. And that really opened up the question for a lot of the moderate swing votes that now they're looking and they're saying --

(CROSSTALK)

BOSSIE: That is only in the next thing.

INGRAHAM: -- people who can be angry are the Democrats.

(CROSSTALK)

BOSSIE: When you're fighting for your right, you have every right to be angry, and that's what he did. No, his life has been destroyed and he said so. What these people have done, it's despicable.

INGRAHAM: Yes. All right, well any (inaudible).

NUNZIATA: We have another week and we'll see what happens. I think the outcome is going to be the same way it looked this morning, which is Judge Kavanaugh is going to get confirmed with 52 votes just like Clarence Thomas.

INGRAHAM: Gregg has been very consistent and he's very calm when the rest of us are --

(CROSSTALK)

NUNZIATA: I try, I try.

INGRAHAM: Why am I talking so loudly, OK? This is like, OK, Laura, stop talking. It's Friday, we're going to have fun on the show. All right guys, thank you so much. You're all great.

Now, Ms. Blasey Ford has now raised -- this is pretty amazing -- $530,000 on a GoFundMe page, which starts raising some important questions. Who set the page up? The site just indicates that it was "sponsored by her neighbors and colleagues." And isn't it fair to ask with another long week in front of us, has this GoFundMe created a new incentive for accusers, and are we witnessing a new president involving major financial rewards for people who makes such claims.

To answer these questions, let's bring in constitutional law expert, Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley. Jonathan, what's your reaction? The GoFundMe page first, is there an incentive issue here that should be concerning? Also with the swarmers in the senate. They apparently got Jeff Flake to, you know, put on a pair of depends and like we're unto Coons 20 minutes later. So, are we creating bad incentives here?

JONATHAN TURLEY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: When I wrote about this for the first time "The Hill" newspaper when Lanny Davis announced or rolled out a GoFundMe-type page for Michael Cohen, and suddenly huge amounts of money were put into that account. And as an attorney, it really struck me as quite odd because you can have people effectively in a market for witnesses.

You can buy a witness effectively by funding them as long as they're saying the type of thing that you want them to say. So Michael Cohen goes out and says, "I'm now, you know, out the get the president. I'm going to implicate him in crimes" and money pours into this account as his attorney flogs the internet site for donations.

And we're seeing that now more and more, where people essentially invest in key witnesses, so that they become part of this legal process by making it more likely that folks are going to not only take a certain approach in testimony, but they essentially are competing against each other in this market. You're going to get more donations than you are --.

INGRAHAM: Yes, I'll one-up you on the threats.

TURLEY: You are. And so this whole aspect of GoFundMe is relatively new. And really our ethical rules haven't really caught up to that. You know, we have all types of rules about the classic situation where someone gives you money for testimony, but this is a new creature for us. This idea that millions of people can effectively pay you to take a particular position.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, Jonathan, there's $200,000 that has been raised in an account for her security. She's very concerned about her security, apparently. So, $200,000 in that and then the $530,000 in this general page. And just for people who missed this, there was a moment where her lawyers were -- they were asked a question about is someone paying for your attorneys fees. Let's watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MITCHELL, SEX CRIMES PROSECUTOR: I believe you said it hasn't been paid for yet, is that correct?

DEBRA KATZ, ATTORNEY FOR CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD: Let me put an end to this misery. Her lawyers have paid for her polygraph.

MITCHELL: Dr. Ford, do you expect the price of that polygraph to be passed on to you?

CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD, ACCUSER OF BRETT KAVANAUGH: I'm not sure yet. I haven't taken a look at all the costs involved in this. I'm aware that there's been several GoFundMe sites, but I haven't had a chance to figure out how to manage those because I've never had one.

MITCHELL: I'm sorry, several what?

GORD: GoFundMe.

MICHAEL BROMWICH, ATTORNEY FOR CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD: I can help you with that. Both her co-counsel are doing this pro bono. We are not being paid and we have no expectation of being paid.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: $530,000, does that cover the gas from Rehoboth Beach to Washington? I mean, what are we -- the Coke? I mean the Coke is for free I think at the hearing. Where is that money going? This is a legitimate question to ask. No one wanted to touch, of course, the character of the accuser for a variety of reasons.

You don't want to victimize a victim or an alleged victim and I get that. But we don't have journalists who were interested in, you know, what was she like in high school? I mean, is that not relevant when you're making an accusation 36 -- no one wanted to touch that. But on this, it would seem that everyone should be interested in this if someone is making a lot of money off of this particular case.

TURLEY: Yes. We're in a very strange place right now ethically. GoFundMe sites and similar sites really do help people pay for important public interest work and projects, so I'm not criticizing that. But we really do need to have some type of standard as attorney set these up in terms of where the money goes to. What you can say in order to induce people to give money to these sites. Those are really raising some new questions and I think they're pretty darn troubling.

INGRAHAM: Well, there could be fraud involved also, correct? With a GoFundMe appeal, that could be some type of fraudulent intent. I mean, fraud and the inducement. I mean, it could be all sorts of things involved here. But again, it is new territory. Jonathan Turley, thank you so much.

TURLEY: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And I want to know where that money is going so badly. It's pro bono. That means free. That's not get the money later. I am still a lawyer.

Now, where does the FBI investigation stand at this hour? Ed Henry is here with a live report, new information, plus, exactly what can the FBI provide in just a week's time. Two former agents take us through the process, next.

INGRAHAM: With the FBI Kavanaugh investigation now rubber stamped by the White House, where does it stand at this hour and what its scope? That's a really important question. For those answers, we go to chief national correspondent Ed Henry tonight, Ed.

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Laura, great to see you. New tonight, the FBI has actually started work on this new background check. The president tweeting a few moments ago that this will now be the seventh background check for Judge Brett Kavanaugh in recent years. There is some risk this time because remember, the judge yesterday testified himself that every day feels like an eternity for he and his family.

So this could open the door, this delay, to more salacious and unverified allegations coming up. But on the plus side for the president and for Kavanaugh, this could lock in some yes votes from four or five key moderates in both parties and eventually get him confirmed.

The big caveat of course is Kavanaugh could be confirmed as long as the FBI does not find evidence to corroborate Dr. Ford's allegations. At the urging of Republican Jeff Flake, the committee has now moved forward. They ask the president to do this. The president did order this new background investigation, but here's the key when you ask about the scope.

The committee says it is, "limited to current credible allegations that must be completed one week from today." That would suggest just the Dr. Ford allegations, which are current and which have been deemed credible even by the president, except that this does not seem to be good enough for Dr. Ford's attorney, Debra Katz, who tonight released a statement praising the Senate for agreeing to what she called a thorough FBI investigation.

But then added, "no artificial limits as to time or scope should be imposed on this investigation," suggesting that, yes, the Ford camp might want to delay this some more, except of course her team does not run the Senate and this FBI probe could be moving quickly as we noted at the top.

Kavanaugh's friend, Mark Judge, has sent a new letter to the Justice Department tonight saying that, in fact, he saw nothing and doesn't in fact remember anything happening in the early 1980's, nothing like Dr. Ford testified to.

At least five key moderates say they back this one-week investigation. So if the president does move forward with all of this and the FBI finds nothing, Kavanaugh would not be guaranteed to get these votes, but would likely get the backing moderate Republicans like Flake, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski Democrat Heidi Heitkamp and Joe Manchin who all said they support this one week FBI investigation.

It's brokered by Flake and Democrat Chris Coons in that ante room of the Senate judiciary panel as they were about to vote on the nomination. This allowed the committee to report it out of committee with a favorable 11-10 vote, but then the pause. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GRAHAM: You can have the FBI, the CIA and the Foreign Legion and they're not going to tell you any more than you know now.

SEN. CHRIS COONS, D-DELAWARE: It is my hope and expectation that a report from the FBI will be delivered to the judiciary committee members to allow them to further inform their vote.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: Now, in terms of this one week, remember, Republican Chairman Chuck Grassley said yesterday that Democrat Dianne Feinstein wasted nearly two months by sitting on that original letter from Dr. Ford. Laura.

INGRAHAM: Ed, thanks.

HENRY: You're welcome.

(BEGIN VIDEO)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIFORNIA: Are you willing to ask the White House to authorize the FBI to investigate the claims that have been made against you?

SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN, D-CALIFORNIA: Why aren't you also asking the FBI to investigate these claims?

DURBIN: If there is no truth to her charges, the FBI investigation will show that. Are you afraid that they might not?

COONS: Why not agree to a one-week pause to allow the FBI to investigate all these allegations?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, given all that, they were perfectly orchestrated. The Republicans don't do the same (inaudible) job as the Democrats do, consistent refrain. Should we be really all that surprised about today's developments? The question is what exactly can the FBI accomplish in just a week's time? For answers to that, we turn to the pros, two of them.

Danny Colson, former deputy assistant FBI director and John Iannarelli, former national spokesperson for the FBI. Danny, let's start with you. I think there is a lot of misconception out there about what this means. Of course we hear that credible allegations -- current credible allegations will be part of this new background investigation. Tell me what you expect to be accomplished.

DANNY COLSON, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT FBI DIRECTOR: Well, first of all, to take the emotion out of this thing, we saw the circus atmosphere for the last several weeks. The FBI's going to do a dispassionate black-and-white, this is what we know, this is what we've seen investigation that will be done timely.

Remember, this is the organization that solved the Oklahoma bombing in a day and a half. This is a background investigation. The director of the FBI has all kinds of resources they can pour into this thing. It'll be the highest priority thing they're probably doing right now. And they're going to find out what happened and I'm not so sure that all the party is going to like the results (inaudible). So I think that remains to be seen as viewed once it comes in.

INGRAHAM: John, the "L.A. Times" had a piece that they put up this afternoon. The title was this, "Former FBI agents say there are clues to follow from dramatic Kavanaugh hearing." And this is the graph I pulled. "There is plenty of lead value in the testimony that was provided during the confirmation hearing and there are plenty of living witnesses that can be identified, contacted, and interviewed," said James McJunkin, a former top FBI official. "They can do this fairly quickly." John.

JOUN IANNAVELLI, FORMER FBI NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON: The FBI can do this very quickly. It's what the FBI does. It's what the FBI is good at. Sure, there's tons of leads, there is people you can talk to, but just because there's leads doesn't mean there's going to be evidence, that something's going to come back conclusively showing that someone engaged in some sort of behavior. The FBI nonetheless will go out, gather what facts are available and bring them back so that the politicians can decide.

INGRAHAM: Danny, I'm going back to this language of current credible allegations and what my mind is going to when I'm putting myself in the position of some of the twisted Democrats on that committee. Brett Kvanaugh, he drank too much, for instance. They think that's a credible allegation that he didn't refute. He claims he didn't ever black out but that's not really credible how much alcohol was being drunk in college or high school, whatever.

Now, is that the kind of thing the FBI could possibly look into, call other people that are listed in the yearbook entry, or they don't go to that granular level of detail?

COULSON: They can, actually. When you do a background investigation you talk to associates to see what kind of person this is. That's just routine. But there's forensic things they can do, too.

INGRAHAM: But he's already gone through those. Danny, he's had six background checks. You don't think they've talked to people in high school, college, law school, the White House, et cetera?

COULSON: They could, yes, they could very well. But also --

INGRAHAM: They already did.

COULSON: Yes, but they're going to do it again. And I guarantee you they will do it again in order to put this thing to rest. They don't want to be criticized for not following up or doing the right thing. This has to be very, very well done, very detailed.

And I will tell you, I'd grab that calendar and have that calendar examined to show this is credible or not. They can age date those things with the ink and the paper to see if it was written contemporaneously the way he said it was. That's very powerful evidence. His own calendar says a lot about where he was and where he was not. So all kinds of things like that can be done, and they will do it with a great deal of vigor. And they're going to come out with some answers here, and it may not support the allegations. I think it probably won't.

INGRAHAM: Gosh, I didn't think they would be looking in the ink in the calendar. I thought they would be doing a bunch of interviews and writing up 302's. Danny, you're giving me new things to think about tonight. I love it. All right, guys, thanks so much.

And ahead, Friday Follies with Raymond Arroyo. Boy, we need to laugh after this week, where we expose the disturbing tactics that paved the way for this new extension of time, and a lot more. A legendary singer launches her own resistance protest.

INGRAHAM: It's Friday, which means it's time for --

(MUSIC)

INGRAHAM: First off, leftist activists storming and swarming Capitol Hill last week, launching a harassment campaign against public officials. They took it from the restaurant right into the U.S. Senate. So will the announcement of the Kavanaugh FBI probe embolden them? To tell us all about it we're joined by New York Times bestselling author of the forthcoming "Will Wilder, The Amulet of Power," can I make any more comments about you? Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's called an introduction.

INGRAHAM: It's not about your whole resume. Your Friday Folly.

ARROYO: OK, let's talk about these protests that have been swarming Capitol Hill. We've seen in restaurants, in movie theaters. This week Capitol Hill offices were filled with protesters. Poor Lindsey Graham, he was outrunning the mob. This looked like something out of one of those Frankenstein movies where the villagers. They're yelling and screaming at him with signs, poking him. This was the scene all over the Capitol.

INGRAHAM: Paid protestors.

ARROYO: But this built to the moment today when Jeff Flake, who was always on the fence about whether he was going to vote Kavanaugh out of committee, was cornered in an elevator today. You showed it earlier. We're going to let people hear it. This is that moment that Flake claims caused his change of heart. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You are allowing someone who is unwilling to take responsibility for his own actions to sit on the highest court of the country and to have the role of repairing the harm that has been done in this country to many people.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I was sexually assaulted and nobody believed me. I didn't tell anyone, and you're telling all women that they don't matter. You're telling all of these women. That's what you're telling me right now. Look at me when I'm talking to you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: The insistence, the anger, the harassment of public officials, I worry about this. Do you think this is staged? It might have been staged to justify the change of heart.

INGRAHAM: Look at me! Look at me! I'm sorry. First of all, who is his staff?

ARROYO: Where is the capitol police?

INGRAHAM: Where is the capitol police? And why is this allowed to happen. If you did that to one of these women, they would be screaming harassment. They don't like it. And first of all, if you're someone who was sexual assaulted, that's a horrible, terrible thing, but that does not therefore mean that every person who is accused of sexual harassment is guilty. The logic class doesn't seem to have been attended by these people.

ARROYO: I worry that by giving into this horde you are going to unleash another Antifa like swarm, and this will continue. What are we teaching kids? Throw a temper tantrum, you get what you want. It's a bad message.

INGRAHAM: Use the f-bomb and follow people.

ARROYO: Speaking of protests, it comes in many, many forms these days. And now one of the bestselling recording artists of all time has decided to set her political rage to music.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARBRA STREISAND, SINGER/SONGWRITER: After the election, I became mortified kind of, and terrified. And so I had to use my creative energy to -- I had to put it somewhere.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Where would you like her to put it, Laura?

INGRAHAM: I don't know. The word "feline" comes up to me. She's very feline looking. It's an interesting look.

ARROYO: On November 2nd Barbra Streisand is releasing a new album called "Walls." Where did that title come from?

INGRAHAM: I want to put a wall up so I don't have to hear this.

ARROYO: The songs all have a political edge, including one that she wrote herself called "Don't Lie to Me," directed to who she calls the liar in chief. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Don't lie to me.

INGRAHAM: I love what she's done with the lyrics.

ARROYO: How do you sleep when the world is burning, she asked in this lyric. She went somehow from funny girl to cranky lady. The album's coming out. She's done a string of these duet albums in recent years. I don't know if political agitprop agrees with her. I think the audience will be crying for "The Way We Were."

INGRAHAM: You don't bring me flowers or lyrics anymore.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Murphy Brown came back from the dead after 20 years last night on CBS. Raymond, she had a special guest on.

ARROYO: She had a special guest. In this new Murphy Brown 20 years later, her son Avery works for an opposing network called the Wolf Network.

INGRAHAM: Subtle.

ARROYO: Which Murphy describes this way -- all the anchors are conspiracy theorists and all the women are dead behind their eyes. I guess we found women you don't have to respect after all. So anyway, she wears a shirt that says "The Original Nasty Woman" in the premier. They put Trump video behind sympathy for the devil. And then there was a very special guest star. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, D-FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm here to interview for the secretarial position. I'm not afraid of hard work, I'm qualified, and ready on day one.

(LAUGHTER)

CANDICE BERGEN, ACTRESS: And I also assume you've had previous secretarial experience.

CLINTON: Absolutely. For four years, I was the secretary of a very large organization.

(LAUGHTER)

BERGEN: And you have all the requisite skills, computer, email.

CLINTON: Emails. I do have some experience with emails.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Thank goodness for the laugh track. This was a strident -- even reviewers called it strident, heavy-handed, not character-driven at all.

INGRAHAM: Can I say something. Two words -- not funny. These people are obsessed with Trump. They think they're actually, and you said this the other night, they're more obsessed with Trump than Trump supporters. I know they call it Trump-derangement syndrome, but it really is a mental disorder at this point. They have a mental disorder.

ARROYO: Laura, Over 7.4 million people tuned in to this premier. Contrast that with "Will and Grace." It had 10 million. "Roseanne" had 18 million. When I watched this, I kept thinking, Candice Bergen wrote a book years ago about her father called "Knock Wood." It was about Edgar Bergen, the little puppy he used, the wooden dummy called Charlie McCarthy. She was very upset because he used that dummy to communicate his true feelings. Watching this, Candice Bergen is using a very wooden Murphy Brown to communicate her politics, and I don't think the audience is going to accept this.

INGRAHAM: No. Come up with a new idea. That would be good.

ARROYO: So I'll be back later, winners and losers.

INGRAHAM: Winners and losers. Who is behind this continued effort to take down Brett Kavanaugh? An "Ingraham Angle" investigation, a former Hillary Clinton spokesperson Brian Fallon's role, there he is, next.

INGRAHAM: Oh, these delays tactics and eleventh-hour accusations against Kavanaugh seem a little too convenient, at least to me. And that's probably because they are. They're well-coordinated and extremely well- funded. America Rising, a Republican research group, has been diving into the latest anti-Kavanaugh efforts and found there is one particular bad actor behind many of the smears, former Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder staffer Brian Fallon.

Joining us now is to navigate the web of anti-Kavanaugh dark money is the researcher who compiled this report, Alexandra Wilkes. And on set with me is former Clinton Adviser and pollster Mark Penn. Alexandra, give us a rundown of how this group, it's called Demand Justice, which is led by Fallon, is the tip of the anti-Kavanaugh spear.

ALEXANDRA WILKES, AMERICA RISING SENIOR ADVISER: So in Judge Kavanaugh's great opening statement he was mocked by some liberals for claiming that there's this calculated effort to smear him. And he's not wrong. The liberals have been leaving all kinds of breadcrumbs for us to trace. So as you mentioned, Brian Fallon founded Demand Justice. He was the face of the Hillary Clinton campaign. You saw him all over the 2016 effort. After that campaign wrapped up in the spring of 2018, he founded Demand Justice. And his goal was to defeat whoever President Trump decided to choose as his nominee for the Supreme Court.

So, again, we're dealing with an organization that didn't even look to see what qualifications this person would have. They didn't care. They were going to defeat anyone. He goes to George Soros for some seed money. He gets it. And I'll let you jump in before I tell the next part of the story.

INGRAHAM: So Soros then comes in. And we don't know how much he gave him, or we do? We have those facts?

WILKES: So here's the thing. For as much as Democrats like to lament dark money, and by dark money we're talking about money that comes from 501-C4 organizations. These are contributions that are unlimited to these organizations and undisclosed. These groups were popularized by the great decision in Citizens United. So we're talking about Democrats who apparently deplore dark money, but they have set up not one level, not two levels, but three levels of secrecy in setting up this project. Demand Justice is a project of the 1630 Foundation. Those are both C4's. And it's partnered with Hillary Clinton's Onward C4 as well. That means that all of their filings are obscured within each other's tax returns and we can't see them.

INGRAHAM: So that's the rub. Mark, you thought and spoken about how some of this could, and I say could, backfire on the Democrats. I know you're going to do some new polling over the weekend.

MARK PENN, FORMER CLINTON ADVISER AND POLLSTER: Look, I don't think it's a surprise that there are groups on the Democratic side that genuinely oppose this nominee and the entire list of Federalist Society nominees, and there are groups on the Republican side.

We are here because a professor wrote a letter and Senator Feinstein wrongly held that letter. But that's really why we're here. And I think the public wants some certainty here. Real questions have been raised. Even President Trump says that the professor's testimony was credible. And I think probably Senator Flake did the right thing. Maybe this is supposed to just take a week. Maybe it will just confirm, maybe it will turn up something new. But I think people wanted more certainty before this vote, and I think they're going to get that.

INGRAHAM: Brian Fallon though, is particularly, obviously he's partisan. But to say things like this as he did in a tweet yesterday, "If the Senate ignored Ford and tries to muscle an attempted rapist onto the court," not even alleged, "an attempted rapist onto the court, they will pay dearly this November," focusing on Collins and Gardner. "Kavanaugh will not serve for life." Do you think that's good language?

PENN: I think that we are searching for some national unity here. Quotes like that are not going to get us there. I agree with that. I hope that after this investigation and the vote, we can come together and stop this kind of rhetoric.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys, thanks so much.

When we come back, winners and losers of the week. Do not miss this, next.

INGRAHAM: You bet there are some big winners and major losers in this big news week. And to help me break it all down I'm once again joined by Raymond Arroyo. OK, Raymond, what's one of the biggest winners of the week?

ARROYO: To my mind, the biggest winners were those Judiciary Committee Democrats. They wanted an FBI investigation. They pushed and begged for it, demanded it.

INGRAHAM: They coordinated it. They coordinated their questions.

ARROYO: They staged everything.

INGRAHAM: OK. My winner of the week is Lindsey Graham, who had the moment and he stole the show.

ARROYO: The only Republican who defended Kavanaugh and actually made the case.

INGRAHAM: The only Republican. Loser, I say Michael Avenatti and the media. Those are the winners. The losers are Michael Avenatti and the media who kept propping up his specious gang rape complaint that, by the way, Mark Judge said in a sworn declaration never happened.

ARROYO: My loser would be Rachel Mitchell and the GOP senators who pushed the poor woman out there. And she was trying to get a deposition. She was like on a fact-finding mission when a prosecutor was necessary to make the case for Kavanaugh. That never happened.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, would you like to look at this document? Are you OK? If you're uncomfortable, let us know.

ARROYO: Could I have a second water.

INGRAHAM: Would you like some more caffeine?

ARROYO: Much too solicitous.

INGRAHAM: We need it. All right, we'll be right back.

INGRAHAM: One more little tidbit. It came out tonight that we actually had a conversation between Jeff Flake, Mr. Coons, Senator Coons, and Rod Rosenstein. That conversation was had before they made the big announcement. Apparently Rosenstein said they could do an investigation in a week, but they probably wouldn't unearth anything more than we already know.

Everybody, have a great weekend. Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team are up next.

END

