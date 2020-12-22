Dana Perino's new book 'Everything Will Be Okay' hits stores March 9

This is a rush transcript from "The Five" December 9, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters, along

with Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Geraldo Rivera, and Judge Jeanine Pirro.

It's 5:00 in New York City, and this is THE FIVE. An explosive development

in the Hunter Biden saga, the president-elect's son says his tax affairs

are under federal investigation.



And according to a brand-new report, the Justice Department paused this

probe into Hunter's taxes in the months prior to the presidential election.

The Biden transition releasing a statement from Hunter that reads in part,

quote "I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a

professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I

handled my affairs legally and appropriately.



Including with the benefit of professional tax advisors." And the Biden-

Harris transition saying President-Elect Biden is deeply proud of his son,

who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal

attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger. All right, Judge

Jeanine, let's start with you.



This kind of jives with the reporting that we did before the election that

there was indeed an active investigation into Hunter Biden. Now, Hunter has

confirmed it. What say you?



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, what I say is that this can't possibly

be simply a tax investigation without expanding into some of the more

international accumulation of monies that Hunter Biden collected, for

example, when he went to China and got the $1.5 billion from a -- the

Chinese Communist Party-connected bank, as well as the money that he got in

Ukraine.



And I understand it's Romania and a few other places. So I think that --

two things, that it's got to expand beyond just this country, number one.

And I think, number two, the idea of a Special Counsel is certainly very

interesting, because it's going to be very difficult for any United States

attorney who is working ultimately if Joe Biden, you know, takes the

presidency and the electors decide on December 14 to investigate the

president's son.



And I think also that they can say this has nothing to do with that laptop,

but I know full well that tax investigations involve every piece of paper

you have ever touched, every purchase you have ever made, every airline

ticket. There is nothing that is out-of-bounds for these investigators. And

it all has to be looked at completely and totally.



And this is a guy, you know, to say the believes that everything is in

order, it sounds crazy because he is so out of it. He left his laptop at

the, you know, at a repair facility and forgot it.



WATTERS: Yeah. Geraldo, I would assume that the judge is right. This isn't

a simple turbo tax mistake. Like, he uploaded his taxes onto the internet

and didn't carry the one. This is a guy who that's doing dozens of

international business deals for decades through wire transfers. I can

imagine that there are a lot of things to look at here by federal

investigators.



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: At the very least, Hunter Biden is a

parasite who has been sucking the blood off his father's official duties.

It's never, as Jeanine -- as Judge Jeanine says very accurately. It is

never just a tax matter. He is a hot mess. Attacks -- probes like this are

like a malignancy. They are a cancer that grows and grows and grows until

it infiltrates every aspect of every shady deal he ever did.



It is, to me, ironic that like the Trump administration, the Biden

administration is beginning under these awful circumstances now. This --

the shadow, the dark shadow of his son's troubles will definitely take the

luster off a lot of the -- the beginning of the Biden presidency. He is in

real trouble. You know, hearing stories about Chinese business people

leaving jewels under the pillow in his hotel and other undeclared income

like that.



You know, it's going to be big and bad for Hunter. It's going to embarrass

the president-elect. And this will taint, I think, the beginning of the

46th president's term in office. This is a very big deal. I'm glad the

father still loves the son because this son is a screw up. He's been a

screw up his whole life. He's cut corners.



He's taken money that he didn't earn from coast-to-coast, from continent to

continent. And now, it seems the, you know, chicken has come home to roost

there, Jesse.



PIRRO: Indeed.



WATTERS: Yeah. It could be an awkward dinner at the Biden household over

Christmas vacation, Greg. How do you think the media is going to begin to

cover this new development with Hunter and his father?



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: They won't. You know, it's funny. It's like

Hunter is a walking episode of Law and Order. I mean, you've got sex,

you've got drugs, you've got strippers, you've got videotape, you've got

mystery people coming in and out. It's amazing, though, how the media finds

Hunter beneath them, and I mean that figuratively, not literally.



Although, it could be possible with Hunter, you never know. Can I say this,

though? I will say this for the 5:00 audience. Payback is a pregnant dog,

because that's what you're going to see right now. You are going to see

payback in every shape. And, you know what, I'm not a vengeful person. But

Mueller spent two years and $32 million chasing something that didn't take

place.



Involving a country whose GDP was roughly that of Texas, right? Russia was

nothing compared to China. China's economy, arguably, is now bigger than

ours, and they are ruthless. They have concentration camps going right now.

They have got our tech giants. They have got our professional sports teams.

They've got entertainers and politicians already defending them.



And why is that? It should raise your concerns that China -- China is so

happy that Joe Biden is coming in, and that is not good news for America.

When your number one adversary on this planet is ecstatic that you have a

new team captain and the new team captain is Joe Biden, that's kind of

scary. So I think that the Judge is right that this isn't really -- this

isn't about taxes.



We've got to look into these relationships that Hunter had with China,

trying to get about $10 million in exchange for making introductions, which

I assume was Joe Biden, who was the big guy. We're talking -- I mean, this

administration is already compromised. They're more compromised than a

preacher after a four day bender in Vegas with Jesse.



WATTERS: Oh, just threw my name in there like that at the end. I did not

see that coming.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Dana Perino, it does look like China is now going to dog the

Biden administration probably worse than Russia, you know, substantively,

because it does look like there is a lot more material there. How do you

think Joe Biden will handle something like this? He can't fire the

prosecutor, can he?



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, actually, I'm curious about that,

because every president has the ability to fire the U.S. attorneys. Most

presidents do fire all the U.S. attorneys, and then you appoint new U.S.

attorneys to that position. Now, some U.S. attorneys do stay on. I don't --

we don't know enough about this. This investigation apparently started back

in 2018, I believe.



So it depends on if it was a career public official that was handling this.

That's going to be very dicey. And if I were the incoming Biden

administration, I wouldn't touch that with a 10-foot pole. But Jesse, do

you know who is the most happy person right now about this Hunter Biden

news? Congressman Eric Swalwell.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: Oh, we are going to get to Swalwell in a second.



PERINO: It all leads back to China. But you know, sometimes --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: But in a way, those, Dana -- yes, I agree. But in a way, those

two stories are very connected, because they both involve the same country,

the same kind of --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: Yes. But if you're Eric Swalwell, you would much prefer for, you

know, for the incoming president's son to be the one getting the headlines

24 hours after you are getting the headlines.



PIRRO: Jesse, can I say one thing? All the -- most incoming presidents

request all of the U.S. attorneys to hand in their resignations. And what

Bill Barr tried to do by claiming that Special Counsel for John Durham, I

mean, Special Counsel can be dismissed in a second by the sitting attorney

general, so don't be confident that this thing will be covered up, either.



GUTFELD: But the media is going to cheer. The media is going to cheer when

he --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: This is different. This is different. When it's all about not

paying your taxes, at the very least, you are in a big jam.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: -- that's supposed to be a big one.



WATTERS: And we are still waiting on that.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: More on another explosive story that we just mentioned, a

suspected Chinese spy allegedly cozied up to a number of politicians,

including California Democratic Congressman, Eric Swalwell.



RIVERA: China, China, China. This other blockbuster story rocking Capitol

Hill, a Democratic member of Congress possibly compromised by a Chinese

spy, a woman. Lawmakers demanding answers, Congressman Eric Swalwell, at

the center of what could be a massive scandal for his ties to this Chinese

spy. She really worked for their spy agency, targeting him and other

Democrats.



Sometimes using sex to influencing these American politicians. Congressman

Swalwell not only denying any wrongdoing, he's trying to blame President

Trump for this story coming out.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA): The wrongdoing here, Jim, is that at the same

time this story was being leaked out, is the time that I was working on

impeachment on the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. And if this

is a country where people who criticize the president are going to have law

enforcement information weaponized against them.



That is not a country that any of us want to live in, and I hope that it is

investigated who leaked this information.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



RIVERA (on camera): Who leaked the information? How about what you did?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is not buying Swalwell's explanation

of being entrapped. H wants Swalwell well off the House Intelligence

Committee. So I want to go -- Dana Perino, you are a very nice person.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA), HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: These are Chinese spies

that go down to the level of a mayor. They court and help a city council

council member become a Congressman. This Congressman now gets in the House

Intel Committee. Why is he still on the Intel Committee? Why is he still a

member of Congress Did Adam Schiff know, as chairman of that committee,

that he had this problem?



(END VIDEO TAPE)



RIVERA (on camera): Ahead, Democrats admit putting politics over people,

I'll get right to that. But Dana, here's a quote from Chris Wray, the FBI

Director. China is engaged in a highly sophisticated, malign foreign

influenced campaign. They are using, you know, Fang-Fang, this woman to --

who entrapped, she had sex with a couple of mayors.



I never liked fall -- Swalwell, because he's such a smarmy person. But does

he have any juice when he says that this is all them trying to get him

because he went after Trump for impeachment?



PERINO: Well, first of all, they had 48 hours to actually, like, come up

with a better excuse than Trump campaign or somebody in the Trump

administration is leaking this to hurt me. I just, logically, think if

somebody were going to leak this, they would have done it during

impeachment, and not only during impeachment but what was happening just a

few months before that. Does anyone remember?



Eric Swalwell threw his hat in the ring to run for president. And so this

information, I would imagine, was going to come out at some point. Like, if

-- is he that blind to how this all works, that he thinks that he could run

for president and this information wouldn't come out? Now, whether the --

like, for Speaker Pelosi or Adam Schiff.



If they knew about this and didn't care and put him on the Intel Committee

instead of putting him on the Rules Committee or something like that, where

may be his past wouldn't have come up, that would be one thing. I think

that this is just extremely problematic. Again, he's lucky that Hunter

Biden is taking the headlines right now.



But we haven't seen the end of this story, and I don't think that it's

going to cut it for him to blame leaks on the Trump administration.



RIVERA: I totally agree with that. Greg, I know how paranoid you are about

China but, you know, that doesn't make you wrong. I think China, China,

China, they're trying everything, whether it's the honeypot or jewels under

the pillow. They will do anything to get influence. How scary is it, Greg?



GUTFELD: First off, her name is Fang-Fang. That should've tipped you off

about sinking her teeth into you. Although, I think the she's the real

victim if she has to hoop up with Swalwell. But think about this. While

Swalwell walked (ph) Trump for raising concerns about China, China, he

knew, was compromising him. So why did Swalwell do this?



Why did Swalwell push the Russian hysteria story? Because he wanted to get

it away from him, so he was actually pushing a lot of this stuff. That's my

opinion. But now, this is really important. Now, you see why Trump was so

despised by the media, politicians, academia, the tech giants. He stood

between them and China.



He was the first to call out this threat and he had to go. So this is

another weird thing that Trump was right. He called them out, and he was

demonized for it early on. People mocked him when he said China, China,

China. And again, where are all the Woodward and Bernsteins? They were too

busy cataloging tweets to do their job.



We -- this is actually a massive story. You have compromised Americans. You

have them defending China. And now, you have China ecstatic that Joe is in

the White House. seems to me that would be something good for somebody to

win a Pulitzer for, instead of just chasing tweets.



RIVERA: I think you're -- you know -- it's a fanciful notion that the

press will work as hard to investigate the Biden family as they did to

wreck the Trump family. But Judge Jeanine, you have a situation here with

China, really is this malignancy now. And I have nothing against --

obviously, this isn't about Chinese people. This is about the Communist

Party that runs the richest nation on Earth right now, Judge.



PIRRO: Well, you know, the hypocrisy of it all just makes me crazy. You

know, Eric Swalwell, who's is complaining about Donald Trump and all this,

that Trump is a Russian asset and a Putin puppet, he gets a warning. He

gets the FBI to tell him, look, Fang-Fang, Feng-Feng, whatever her name is,

you know, she is part of a communist Chinese intelligence group.



The president, they try to impeach him. You know, the president's kids get

investigated. I want Swalwell investigated. I want to know what he said.

What did she tell him? And I don't want him to get away with some stupid

answer, like, I can't engage in this story right now because it may involve

classified information, hogwash.



The Trump's were put through hell for four years. This is real. The Russia

collusion delusion was a delusion. China with the culture centers was

infiltrating people in this country, they are a danger to this country, as

Hunter, and they accessed people with egos like Swalwell who think he can

be the president of the United States.



That's who they are giving money to. And that's who they are playing with

or were sleeping with, whatever.



RIVERA: Whatever. Jesse, what about him being the real Manchurian

candidate?



WATTERS: Yeah, I don't buy that. I don't think he is a Chinese agent. I

just think he's a fool. I mean, the guy had a Chinese spy put an intern

into his congressional office. Do you know the things you can access at a

congressional office? I interned with Joe Lieberman in college. I had

access to lots of stuff I shouldn't have had access to, God knows what they

found.



But I'm going to be fair to him and a little respect. But when someone

says, did you sleep with a spy, and your answer is it's classified. You

probably slept with the spy. Maybe he's a little shaky because the spy

slept with a couple other politicians, but it's humiliating. And the fact

that they put a compromised guy open to blackmail on the House Intel

Committee.



Could you imagine if Devin Nunes was sleeping with a Russian spy and the

GOP knew about it and had him running House Intel? That's crazy. The only

thing I don't understand is, and Judge hit on this perfectly, how come the

FBI didn't frame Swalwell for colluding with the Chinese? How come --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: I want to see what his dossier -- what does his dossier look like,

a real dossier. You know, they made that Russia thing last for three and a

half years and tried to destroy Trump. Now, they have this, this is

gigantic. Democrats admit that they put politics over people, holding up

the stimulus aid while Americans were suffering. Greg's got a scathing

monologue, we are told, right after this. Don't miss it.



GUTFELD: First, she spilled the beans.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



NANCY PELOSI, HOUSE SPEAKER: This is -- has simplicity. It's what we've

had in our bills, but that's OK now because we have a new president.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



GUTFELD (on camera): Then Bernie backed it up.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



UNKNOWN: The Democrats walked away from that bill because they wanted to

$.2 trillion, and they walked away from $1.8 trillion. Was that a mistake?



UNKNOWN: That's what I'm saying.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



GUTFELD (on camera): Now, this Dick.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



UNKNOWN: there was some exuberance involved because an election coming,

and they were both betting one another in trying to find some common

ground. They didn't reach that point, but to return to those pre-election

days and sentiments, political sentiments, is very difficult.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



GUTFELD (on camera): That's Dick Durbin. So the party of rich libs admits

they turned down massive COVID relief that would help you because an

election was near. They knew if it kept Americans in pain, that would

Trump, and therefore help Biden. And they try to throw the scent off by

accusing Trump of the very same sins that they were committing.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



PELOSI: You're in a full-blown economic and health catastrophe. And it's

amazing to see the patience the GOP has for other people's suffering.



UNKNOWN: Our efforts to pass another emergency relief bill through the

Senate have been stalled until now for one reason, the Republican leader

has refused to compromise.



PELOSI: Every single one of those deaths is important to us. We carry

those people in our hearts, and they should be carrying them on their

conscience.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



GUTFELD (on camera): Ghouls. It was them who actually hurt you to help

themselves. Just like any toxic ideology, it's politics before people.

Because if you want an omelette, sometimes you've got to break a few eggs,

except those eggs are actually people. It's evil, but it's a pattern among

leftists. I mean, first, they lied about lawlessness to help their cause.

Remember these bozos?



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Democratic cities are in chaos right now. Is this

what you want from Joe Biden? And they're going to take your country away

and they're taking down the statues --



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: Crime is rising, they're going to defund police.



LEMON: Crime is rising. Oh, my gosh.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Then they routed against the vaccine undermining trust to help

their cause.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: I trust vaccines, I trust

the scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE-PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: The doctors tell

us that we should take it. I'll be the first in line to take it.

Absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us I should take it -- that we should

take it, I'm not taking it.



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): The Trump administration is rolling out the

vaccination plan and I believe it's flawed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: In some, they sacrifice lawn order, then undermine scientific

efforts during a pandemic, and now delayed urgent help all for politics.

People died, lives destroyed, homes wrecked so the political could complain

about the least political man on earth. The Press played sidekick pushing

lies to help the Democrats stall relief. And now in December, you see was

just another media hoax.



The media didn't mind. They weren't losing their jobs. One smart man

tweeted this contrast. Trump got impeached for allegedly withholding

Ukraine aid for political reasons. The Dems withheld Coronavirus aid for

American citizens for political reasons. One fake tail captured the presses

the virus spread; the other real crime deliberately ignored until it's too

late.



It makes you wonder how much of your suffering the left could be cool with

just to win. Remember how happy CNN was about the new guy?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LEMON: It was very normal, very safe, very sedate, and it was welcoming

news. It was good to watch.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: It's amazing what the media will do to you for a full belly and a

little peace of mind. So, Judge, it's interesting to me how matter of fact

every Democrat is about this. You know, oh yes, we stalled because they're

having that -- they're not even bothering to hide it.



PIRRO: Right. Well, they don't have to hide it because their plan is so

all-encompassing that they've got the answers to everything. They all talk

in lockstep. They all agree with each other. They circle the wagons. And

there's nothing that we can do, including talking about the truth like you

defund the police and crime goes up, you know, or if you don't give

stimulus money or COVID money, you know, people are going to die. But you

know, they'll blame republicans anyway.



I mean, the sad part about all this is when the media is connected to the

lying left, then we've got a message out there that kind of permeates

everyone, especially the low, you know, low depth voter. And as far as I'm

concerned, it's disgusting. And that's why 74 million people voted for

Donald Trump.



And you know, you tell me 80 million people voted for Joe Biden. I mean,

people know what's going on. No cities are burning right now. There's no

Black Lives Matter protests out there right now. You know who did that.

They did it in a way to threaten you. They extorted you. If you don't give

us power, we won't give you peace. Now, we gave them power and they're

happy.



GUTFELD: So, Geraldo has President Trump called you yet? Is he still not

talking to you?



RIVERA: Let me just -- in a very, very serious note, at the end of this

month on the 31st, the expanded support for jobless ends, the nationwide

eviction ban expires, and the emergency paid sick leave -- sick leave --

emergency paid sick leave also expires.



The people, the working people of this country are in financial peril. And

when you look at why this was done, why this happened, why Nancy Pelosi

turned down $1.8 trillion. And now she's begging for half of that, less

than half of that? I think that this is really a story of monumental

proportions, Greg.



GUTFELD: I agree. You know, Dana, I remember during this whole battle, you

were -- you weren't screaming, but you were pointing out who was doing the

stalling. Every time people were trying to blame the Republicans, you're

going no, no, no, it's this, it's this, it's this, and nobody -- no one in

the media listened.



PERINO: And yesterday, Mitch McConnell actually gave up a huge thing.

Remember, Greg, initially and you and I talked about this, that he wanted

liability protections for small businesses so that they could keep open and

keep, you know, paying their employees and not be ruined by frivolous

lawsuits.



But the Democrats absolutely said no way. The trial lawyers, they love that

stuff. And then on the Democratic side, they really want state local money

regardless of, you know, need. But McConnell said yesterday was, tell you

what, strip up all that out. Both state and local money, strip out

liability protection. Let's just get money directly to the people who need

it. So, we called their bluff and guess what happened? They're like, oh

yes, no. We're not for that. We can't do that.



I thought your monologue should be played on a loop at a place like at the

food pantry lines, where you have people who have never had to ask for

charity in their lives. And now they have to be in a line waiting to see if

they can get some help. And they can't worry about politics. They don't

have time for that. Their lives are too busy trying to figure out a way to

survive. We have to do better than this. And Congress should not go home

without getting this done.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Jesse, you still have the media claiming Trump

killed thousands and that he has blood on his hands. While all this was

going on, they get a free -- they get a free pass.



WATTERS: Yes. Like your friend, Scott Adams, Greg. I too remember when

withholding aid for political purposes was an impeachable offense. So, if

it's a high crime in Ukraine, then it's a higher crime in the United States

of America. Where's the media by the way?



Do you remember the debt ceiling situation? John Boehner was called a

terrorist because people couldn't go camping in a national park. Now, they

can't leave their house. They can't go out to eat. They can't cross state

lines. And they call Nancy Pelosi brilliant. The cornerstone of the

Democrat political philosophy is paying people not to work only during a

pandemic. Does that make any sense?



So, the one time when we should be doing that, the only reason the

Democrats didn't do it was because Donald Trump agreed with it. So, right

now I am taking their compassion card that they play, and I'm taking it

back, and I'm putting it in our deck because we care.



GUTFELD: Yes, especially you, Jesse. No one cares as much as you do.



WATTERS: I do.



GUTFELD: Yes. All right, coming up next, pressure building Joe Biden to

build the most progressive cabinet ever. Why his problems with the far-left

just got worse?



PIRRO: Joe Biden causing even more controversy with his Cabinet picks. His

nominee for Defense Secretary Retired General Lloyd Austin is facing

opposition from both sides of the political aisle. And that comes as the

far-left attempts to twist Biden's arm to have the most progressive cabinet

ever.



All right, let me start with you, Greg. Does the fact that the socialists

are really ramping up the criticism? I mean, this Lloyd Austin would be the

nation's first Black Secretary of Defense. Is Biden focusing more on

diversity or qualifications?



GUTFELD: He'll do anything the loudest voice tells him to do. What's

hilarious about progressivism is that the selling point of progressivism is

we're not that progressive, right. It's like selling left-wing ideas is how

a waiter sells fish at a restaurant. Oh, you'll love it. It doesn't smell

or taste fishy at all. That's exactly how -- you know -- you know your

ideology sucks when you're telling people, oh, it's not really like that at

all. Defunding the police isn't really defending the police, even though it

kind of is.



PIRRO: OK. All right, got it. All right, Jesse. Does being Black make it

impossible for people to vote against Lloyd Austin?



WATTERS: Judge, I don't see color. You know, that's why race isn't an issue

for me. I look at the content of the character most importantly. But

General Austin, I mean, he'd totally wrap me into a pretzel, so I'm not

going to say anything bad. But in all seriousness, he oversaw the Mideast

from 2010 to 2016. Not a great stretch there. That would be like coaching

the Jets for the last six years and asking for a contract extension. Sorry,

we're going to look elsewhere.



Instead of you know, looking at voting blocs who he should reward for

helping him get elected, I have a few nominees who I think played an

instrumental role. Maybe he could nominate these people for a cabinet post.

How about Jack Dorsey? Well, how about Jeff Zucker? How about the Attorney

General of Pennsylvania? I think those people played a pretty critical role

and should be richly rewarded for what they did to help Joe.



PIRRO: All right, Geraldo, what say you to that?



RIVERA: Lloyd Austin is a -- is a good soldier with a good reputation. The

GIs that I've spoken to liked him very much. He did oversee, you know, all

of Afghanistan as commander of CENTCOM. He commanded -- the first black man

to command a fighting division and in combat. That counts. You know, the

military is almost half people of color. It's about time.



He's the first and I think that that's a big, big plus. And to blame

General Austin for what happened with ISIS, you know, I think that that

really is scapegoating in the -- in a grotesque way.



GUTFELD: So, who do you blame?



PIRRO: All right, Dana, what do you think about the comment that ISIS

wasn't that big a deal?



RIVERA: Who, me? I think that -- oh, I'm sorry.



PERINO: Well, obviously, it was. It was the first thing that General Mattis

did -- General Mattis, the first order of business was helping President

Trump defeat ISIS. I also think that Javier Becerra from California as HHS

Secretary is becoming a big issue even down in Georgia for these runoff

elections because socialized medicine doesn't go over so well down there.



PIRRO: All right, everybody, we did it. And the "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.



PERINO: Welcome back. Time for a little fun, and we deserve some fun,

right? So, sorry, guys, but this is backed up by science. A new study finds

women are better at multitasking than men. Judge, how is this news? Didn't

we all know this?



PIRRO: We all knew that. That's why women -- that's why women have been

able to have kids run the house, cook the meals, and go to work, and then

take care of the kids, wash them, put them to bed, and the men just come

home and put their feet up. I mean, we all know that.



But look, in this test, honestly, in this test they showed -- they showed

all the women are able to not just go on a treadmill that these infrared

cameras on them, but then they would ask them these tricky language tests,

and all the women were -- beat the men, all of them except that the woman

was over 60.



And the men were like (INAUDIBLE). They couldn't do the tricky language

tests while they were on the treadmill and it's no shock. Thank you, Dana.



PERINO: No shock. Geraldo, do you want to agree or disagree?



RIVERA: Oh, no, I totally agree. You know, I have three daughters and my

wife, they are -- they're like volcanoes -- not volcanoes. They're like

tornadoes, swirling energy, constantly doing this and doing that, you know,

have this screen open, that screen open on the phone, going someplace. You

know, it's a -- it's breathtaking. I admire it. I salute it. It's not me. I

love when I can just focus on one thing, but I love them.



PERINO: So, you want to make sure Erica is not angry at you tonight for

sure. That's what we have figured out here. Greg, do you want to debunk

this study?



GUTFELD: Yes, I want to bunk it and I also want to throw up. Look, OK,

first of all, imagine if the -- imagine if the -- no, listened to me

because you will understand this. Imagine if the findings were reversed,

that men are better at multitasking. You can't imagine it because those

findings would not be released, right? They would never publish them.



And if they didn't publish them, do you think a show like THE FIVE or any

show would actually cover it? No, because then you can't do this "Didn't we

all know this? Of course, women are better than that." All right. So, let's

assume -- let's assume that these findings are true. You want the reality,

the reason why it's true? You're going to have to look at evolutionary

biology.



The fact that childbearing and rearing creates multitasking talent, so they

are the gatherer in the hunter and gatherer. Meanwhile, the man has to be

singularly focused on one thing, which is finding food through hunting and

then protecting that bounty from other people, right? So, they had -- they

cannot multitask. They can only do one thing, whereas women have to do

other things.



So, you can have this evolutionary biology origin behind this which is

going to make it all even more sexist for the modern PC culture.



PERINO: Jesse, I'll give you the final word.



WATTERS: Well, I was going to ask you to virtually hold my hand, Dana, but

Greg already said exactly what I was going to say. It was that the men are

so focused on killing the woolly mammoth with a spear and the women are

back in the village doing what Jeanine said, the cooking, the cleaning, and

the child raising. That's evolutionary biology.



PERINO: Well, I think that we solved everything as we always do on THE

FIVE. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



WATTERS: Before we get to "ONE MORE THING," more breaking news on Hunter

Biden. A source tells Fox News that Hunter Biden is a subject or target of

a grand jury investigation, but the President-Elect Joe Biden is not a

subject of any grand jury investigation at this time. Dana Perino will lead

us off.



PERINO: All right, "ONE MORE THING" it is. OK, so it's been a few years,

but I'm excited to announce it. I have a new book coming out on March 9th,

and it is called Everything Will Be OK: Life Lessons for Young Women from a

Former Young Woman, which is me. I would be the former young woman.



It's career life advice, everything all in one. My goal is to hopefully,

hopefully, lower the anxiety level of people and give them a little bit of

a push. It's kind of tough as well. It demands personal responsibility and

good decision making. So, I'm excited about that. It comes up March 9th.

And tonight at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, I'll do a Q&A on my Facebook page to tell

you a little bit more about it. So, I hope you'll check it out.



WATTERS: All right, so the book is just for women. Guys are not allowed to

read this book. We should not even open the book at all.



PERINO: Actually, Peter -- actually, Peter thinks that every guy should

read this book so that he can understand that he will never really

understand women.



WATTERS: OK, because we're not good at multitasking either, so we can only

read the book. We can't do anything else while we read the book.



PERINO: You can read the book while you're on the subway.



WATTERS: OK, I don't take that anymore. Trust me. Before we get started,

congratulations to Pete Hegseth whose new book Modern Warrior is now on the

top 10 of The New York Times bestseller list for the second week in a row.

Congrats, Pete. Number eight in print sales, number seven in combined print

and ebook sales. Way to go.



Now, we have Jesse's Robot News. Very good. Look at those little robots.

All right, so we know Jordan is the best basketball player of all time.

Now, he's the greatest golf course owner. Look what they dial up instead of

the golf cart girl.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is a drone bringing our drinks. You got to be

kidding me.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: So, they're not having people drive around and give you drinks

because of the Coronavirus. So, they'll just drone you a case of beer out

in the course. That is the greatest idea he has ever had. And he's had a

lot of good ideas. Greg Gutfeld, who also has some good ideas, you are up

now.



GUTFELD: Well, actually, you know what, I want to throw an audible here. I

have -- I just wanted to announce that I also have a new book. It's called

Everything Sucks And Will Not Get Better. And it is not for women, but it's

also not for men either. It's for non-binary woodland nymphs, which is a

very small target audience, but they are big Gutfeld fans.



But I want to say congratulations to Dana. The book cover looks beautiful.

I don't understand why you would put a former young woman in your -- in

your deck because you're young at heart, which is what they say to really

old people.



WATTERS: What a beautiful endorsement. Geraldo, you're up.



RIVERA: Dana is one of the most impressive and pleasant people I know. I'm

sure the book is great. This month marks nine years since the last convoy.

I was honored to be on the last convoy leaving Iraq driving into Kuwait. It

was a tumultuous time. We were deployed where we were assigned 11 times to

Iraq 11 more to Afghanistan. Anyway, it's --



WATTERS: Thank God you survived that convoy.



RIVERA: I can't believe it. It's so long ago, nine years ago.



WATTERS: And thank God you survived the show. Thank you, Geraldo.



RIVERA: Yes. This is --



WATTERS: Sorry Jeanine.



PIRRO: Bye.



WATTERS: "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Bret.



END



