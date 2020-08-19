Dana Perino, Juan Williams praise visuals of Democratic National Convention's second night

This is a rush transcript from “The Five," August 18, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi. I'm Greg Gutfeld, with Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, Juan Williams, and Katie Pavlich, THE FIVE.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHELLE OBAMA, FORMER FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): We saw the failure of a government that tried to deny the virus then tried to ignore it, and then tried to politicize it.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs. Under this administration, authoritarianism has taken root in our country.

M. OBAMA: What we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I don't know about you, but I don't think they like Donald Trump. He's responsible for COVID. He is responsible for its effect on the economy. He is not just Hitler anymore, now he is Nero. He's an evil autocrat who eats kittens, probably with ketchup. In short, it was just a dramatic reading of what you've seen on CNN for years, but absolutely no policy.

Yeah, minus measurable facts, they offered un-measurable opinions stolen from Morning Joe's dream diary. Take COVID, not only did Trump shutdown travel early on against the Democrat wishes, he also gave each state the ability to choose a path. So much for inaction and authoritarianism, he also didn't spread death into rest homes. I think that was a Dem.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CUOMO: COVID is the symptom, not the illness. Our nation is in crisis. And in many ways, COVID is just a metaphor.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You know, maybe sit this one out, fella. So what about empathy? Well, this is coming from a party who deemed you deplorable, then irredeemable, offering a candidate who said many of you were just bad people. So don't lecture us on empathy, dear Dems, as you deem us racist for valuing the police. And let's not forget how many kids your husband put in cages, Michelle, and all the droning. But at least she implored us to be better people.

You know, after one speaker before her accused Trump of murder. But you really nailed Trump, says the press, as if we didn't see that coming. But notice what we didn't see at all, besides truth. How about the violence? Innocent people attacked on the street or dragged out of cars, beaten. Double digit jumps in shootings and murders.

Is it because the Dems lack empathy, sure, the relentless smears against their inferiors, meaning you, has let us to a place where mobs can brutalize citizens at will. Yeah, a party preaches empathy while their very own street team exacts mob justice with lasers and fists. Alas, they said nothing about this. Maybe because, as Barack used to say, they built it.

Jesse, I was waiting for your commentary on this because I didn't see you on Special Report. This was, in one-way, kind of like a telethon for Trump derangement syndrome. Like, look what TBS has done to their mental space.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't know, Greg. When the Bruce Springsteen music started playing, I was starting to feel it. I was getting ready to vote for Eva Longoria and Michelle Obama. And then I realized they were not running. So I'll be objective first. This is my Special Report analysis.

GUTFELD: OK.

WATTERS: The best part about the whole night was that little video thing they did with Joe Biden being the Amtrak guy. I think that highlighted his touch with blue-collar people. Obviously, they portrayed African-Americans very prominently, and they really hammered the COVID-19 stuff, and they really were focused in on winning back the rust belt and those Obama-Trump voters. Now, you want me to tell you the truth?

GUTFELD: Sure.

WATTERS: All right. Here's the truth. Virtual conventions are pathetic. It's not the Democrats' fault. It's the Chinese communists' fault, even though the Democrats won't even tell you that. It was just like a series of badly delivered and kind of awkward state of the union responses poorly edited together, failed mayors, failed governors, failed candidates.

Notice the two bright spots weren't politicians. And they just papered over all the violence as the bodies pile up. And this riot for the last couple months has caused over $1 billion in damage. You know, they told lies about cages, mail boxes, and PPE. I'm OK with that. But here's the thing. Joe Biden was an afterthought. Joe Biden the only time he really came out they sat him down in a chair and had him ask other people what to do.

That just walks right into the trap that Trump has laid for him that he has no vision and he is a puppet, which doesn't have a lot going on upstairs. And he did that to himself. And just finally, it just didn't have the feel of a winning party.

GUTFELD: I think that -- your point is well taken. The Republicans and Trump better learn from this. Do not do what they're doing with this -- giant Zoom meeting is a catastrophe. Katie, they avoided every position, whether it'd be on energy or fracking or gun control or crime. Do you think it's possible that the Democrats realize their positions are so nuts that they can't tell people about them?

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, first of all, I heard a murmur that President Trump got the recipe for kitchen and ketchup up from Kim Jong-un.

GUTFELD: There you go.

PAVLICH: He said one of those big letters in those envelopes, so that is where he got that came from. But yeah, I mean, how do you defend -- how do you defend your position on the police when the party is fighting about police. I mean, if Joe Biden is trying to say that he's not for de-funding police, but the second he says that, like today.

There is an eruption inside the left wing of the Democratic Party about how that stance is too moderate, and he's part of the oppression that they want to take out, and he's part of the systematic problem that they claim to be wanting to fight. But, you know, Michelle Obama's speech was great until you started fact-checking it.

And when he started to look at the facts of what she was talking about in terms of going back to an Obama-era style governance on the economy and on a number of other issues, people kind of sit there and say, you know, this is kind of a downer. I'm not really sure what happened to hope with all of this negativity. And second, like, do we really want to go backwards instead of forward with new candidates, new ideas, and relive eight years of what we saw with the Obama administration?

GUTFELD: Dana, the great Kyle Smith of National Review said that after last night, it looked like a referendum on Trump's personality. Do you think that's enough? Do you think it's accurate, and do you think that's enough?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: I think it's -- well, that's -- it's interesting because I think that the first night what the Democrats wanted to do was to prosecute the case against President Trump from their perspective, OK? So they're going to say some things, as Jesse said, like, he's OK with some of the things that they said because it's politics and that's what they're going to do.

So prosecuting the case against him includes, Greg, his personality and his tone, and the lack of empathy as -- from their perspective. So I think that that's what they were trying to do then. Tonight is where they tried to pivot. And now, they're going to try to make the case for Joe Biden, so then we can get, you know, that commentary next.

I do think that it's good for the Republicans that the DNC had to go first in this new, virtual world because they can see, like, wow, we were planning something like that. But I would also encourage everybody. If you're going to be on Zoom, you have to take just a little bit of effort to make the shot look good. And that -- I don't -- I'm not just saying if you're going to be on the DNC convention.

I'm saying if you're going to do a conference call with your boss, there are things that you can do. You just Google it, there are some good tips on there, and you can get a little bit of a light. Make it look a little bit better. Don't stand so close to the camera. Don't be looking down at the camera. I was a little surprised that they didn't have more -- better production value from that perspective.

But from the Democrats' perspective -- remember, this convention is for Democrats. And if we can all look at it and consider and analyze and things, but I think that the gloom and doom is matching the mood of the Democrats. And that -- when you see enthusiasm against Donald Trump, I think they were trying to amplify that.

GUTFELD: Yeah. I mean, it's a fair point, Juan, that, like, you know, they're not really running Biden. They're basically running to beat Trump. It's not like they're running Joe Biden. They just want Trump out. So it would make sense that they focus all in on Trump. But shouldn't they have actually said why we should vote for you too?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think they did. I mean, look, Bernie Sanders gave a pretty good speech, in which he said he views Trump as an authoritarian, someone who wants to delay elections, someone who says the press is the enemy of the people, someone who wants to make baseless claims about voter fraud and take apart the Post Office.

So I mean, at some level, you could say, boy, I don't want to vote for that. But here's the thing. I think, you know, at the end of the week, at the end of this convention, what's going to be remembered from last night, Michelle Obama's speech, Greg. And why is it going to be remembered? I have two reasons. One is the fact that she said very clearly, the incumbent, Donald Trump, lacks empathy.

And if you just look at the way he treated people who have died, John McCain. I can think of John Lewis. I can think of John Dingell. The way he treated those people in death, that is pretty strong evidence he lacks empathy. And secondly, Michelle Obama said, you know don't think that things can't get worse. Don't think that those authoritarian instincts can't sow even more chaos and division and, you know, alienation.

The sense of, you know, things in our country are just headed in the wrong direction, that things can get worse. And we need to be aware of that and deal with it and speak to it and vote in November.

GUTFELD: I think -- I mean, to that point, it's like that's what the media's been doing. It's always going to get worse. They can't -- because things are fine. They always have to say it's going to get worse. And that has actually probably been very effective. But also -- I don't know. I would rather have a leader who lacks empathy and doesn't build -- have body bags come in every week. You know, I would rather have a tweeter who is a dove than --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: -- well, that had nothing to do with Trump.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: -- what wars has Trump started?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: -- his lack of ability to deal with this virus has showed --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: -- apparently not.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: -- her --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: --- couldn't answer the question. All right, coming up --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: -- of sabotaging the Post Office to win the re-election. But there's a lot more to the story they don't want you to know.

PERINO: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is making a big announcement. He's halting some cost-saving changes to the Post Office until after the election. And that comes after Democrats claimed the Trump administration was trying to sabotage the election by delaying mail-in voting. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leading the charge with accusations like this one.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NANCY PELOSI, HOUSE SPEAKER: Don't pay any attention to them. Their purpose is to frighten people from voting. The more chaos they can create, the more fear they can instill about, well, your vote is not going to count anyway. It won't matter. It's probably corrupting -- get caught up -- that's their purpose.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And President Trump not backing down on the issue of mail-in voting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: The Democrats want to make it a political issue. It's not a political issue. It's really about a correct vote. You have to get voting right. You can't have millions and millions of ballots sent all over the place. Universal is going to be a disaster, the likes of which our country has never seen.

It'll end up being a rigged election or they will never come out with an outcome. They will have to do it again. And nobody wants that. And I don't want that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: OK. So Juan, after several days of this back-and-forth between the Republicans and the Democrats, now you have the postmaster general saying that some of the controversial ideas that he can defend, but they are controversial, so he's going to put them off until after the election. Will that help satisfy the Democrats that the Post Office will do whatever it can to do the job in November?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think they have reason to doubt it. You know, clearly, this is an example of that it isn't working. You had 20 states. The attorneys generals were going to file suit because the conduct of the Post Office in elections should be a state and congressional issue, not up to the president, not up to the Post Office.

So what you have here, Dana, I think, is a situation where, you know, Trump -- you just heard him say, you know, the Democrats are trying to make more out of this than it is. We just want an election that's run fairly. But when you, in fact, start pulling mailboxes, when you do away with mail sorting machines, 10 percent of them, when you say you're going to have service cuts and you start firing people.

Well, then the reality is that you are undermining the ability of people to mail in their ballots and expect that they will be counted in November. And for all the, you know, saying, oh, this -- we never intended to impact the vote. There is Trump's own quote to Maria Bartiromo, in which he said, and here I quote, "If we don't make a deal, if we don't give them that money, they can't have universal mail-in voting.

He thinks mail-in voting is going to hurt him, although -- guess what, he votes by mail-in.

PERINO: But Katie, so since then, though, there is going to be legislation it looks like. Now, the Democrats are going to have come on the table because they want this money for the Post Office. The president said he is willing to do that. And you have DeJoy basically taking off the table to things that the Democrats were concerned about and having a hearing about next Monday.

PAVLICH: Yeah. This is what we call compromise and common sense. So the postmaster general is trying to get ahead of any accusations the Democrats are going to throw at them on Monday. And a lot of these decisions about taking away mailboxes were made far before this. And under the Obama administration, 14,000 mailboxes were removed because they were inefficient and they were a waste of Post Office resources and waste taxpayer money.

So this is a conspiracy theory to say that the administration is deliberately locking up mailboxes or getting rid of them when this has been going on as par for the course for the Post Office for a long time. But in terms of the Democrats here, politically, this is so obviously political and transparent for them.

You had Ben Cardin, Senator Ben Cardin on Neil Cavuto's show yesterday, saying that, well, make sure you get your ballots in early, mail them in now as soon as possible. Well, I wonder why they want that to happen, because there hasn't been a debate. Joe Biden is still hiding. And he is still ahead in the polls. So of course, they want people to vote before there's a debate, before Joe Biden has to actually talk what his plans are for the country, which is why they're encouraging this now instead of waiting until later.

And by the way, one more thing, no matter how many billions of dollars we dump into the Post Office before November, even if there -- this legislation passes, it's not going to fix the problems of the Post Office by November, or if ever, by the way.

PERINO: Greg, there was a tweet from Jamie Lee Curtis, in which she showed a doctored photo basically. It's turned out not to be true, right, about these mail boxes being taken away. But Twitter didn't take that tweet down.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I guess they would call that one of those true lies. Thank you very much.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: You set that up ahead of time.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I love how you can't de-fund the Post Office but you can de-fund the police, right? Here's an organization that we all know has major problems, has lost billions every year, while actually losing your mail. But how dare you criticize the postal service? I question your patriotism, good sir. And this is from a party that spent the better part of this decade demonizing the police, and at least 40 years demonizing the military, probably since the Vietnam War.

So I'm just really excited that we're having a hearing over that because that always gets to the bottom of these problems. My favorite part of this is, having to do with these pictures, like, as if these things just happened. All the changes in the postal service are being implemented well before this ever happened, right?

Claire McCaskill tweets a picture of these, like, sealed Post Office boxes. She gets the city wrong, the date of the picture wrong. And the reason, right, why are boxes sealed? Not to prevent mail going in, you bozos, it's to keep people from stealing. They do the little phishing thing to get the mail out of it, so sometimes they have to put locks on them, and then they put another hole on the other side.

But I don't want to get into the weeds on this, because as Katie says, this is the conspiracy theory that the media embraces and loves. God help you if you have a conspiracy theory and you're a conservative, though, because then you are just nuts.

PERINO: Well, then over to you, Jesse.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Perfect timing again. Listen, it sounds to me like the Democrats know they are going to lose, so they're already playing the blame game to avoid accountability and undermine the legitimacy of Trump's second term, just like they did the first term. There's four issues here, one, just bail out politics. Trump wants strings attached. He wants to reform it and make it more efficient.

Democrats want 25 Bill (ph) to their union who endorsed Joe Biden so they can keep cranking out OT. The second thing is this. The Post Office has enough money for the election. They've said it. The Biden campaign has said it. They're just saying, hey listen, guys. We're not going to be able to get the ballots into you on time if you say you can request a ballot four days before the election.

You know who has a problem with this, the states. They can't send the ballots out, address them, collect them, process them, and count them in enough time to know who won the election. Plus, we all know about the fraud and the timing. The third thing is, Juan, you want to know why people are sending less mail? It's because of email. Wow, email.

That might have something to do with why they are moving these boxes around. And listen, last thing. Dr. Fauci, god himself, said there is no danger in in-person voting. Remember, Biden wants everybody to wear a mask. Masks work. Strap the mask on, vote, and no one else except you will know who you voted for.

PERINO: All right. Dr. Fauci is god? That is news to me.

GUTFELD: How did you not know that?

PERINO: More chaos in America's cities. Portland police identifying a suspect in a very brutal attack caught on video. We have more details ahead on THE FIVE.

WATTERS: Even more chaos in America's cities. And we want to warn you. This video is very disturbing. Portland Police are investigating the brutal beating that left a man unconscious, Sunday. A mob reportedly chased and then pulled the man out of his truck before viciously attacking him. Police have identified one of the attackers as 25-year-old Marquise Love. The person who filmed the encounter says Portland no longer feels safe.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DREW HERNANDEZ, WITNESSED PORTLAND ATTACK: This was violence, extremely violent. You know, sometimes I forget that I'm walking the streets of an American city in the northwest. Sometimes, it feels like you're walking in a third world country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And in Seattle, police releasing bodycam footage of rioters attacking cops with explosives and fireworks, 6 officers were injured, and 18 people were arrested. All right, Juan, let's go out to Portland here. If you put a MAGA hat on that guy and swapped the races, that story leads every single newscast in America. You would admit that, wouldn't you?

WILLIAMS: No. You know, Jesse, you're trying to make this political. But I got to tell you I think --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Why is it not?

WILLIAMS: Republicans and Democrats can agree violent crime is bad, and that video is repugnant. Nobody is standing up and saying that's good. That's great. No, it's awful.

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: And that person should be arrested and prosecuted, and in my opinion, found guilty and jailed. So it's not a political event. And if you wanted to then try to extend it, you know, and say oh, it's crime in the big cities. Look, again, I said this repeatedly on this show. The statistics are clear. Crime is down in America. It's -- like, 25 percent of what it was in the 1990s.

And I'm going to say that there has been this surge in terms of homicide in some parts of the cities, the drug dealers and the gangs. But again, that blip is used by Trump to distort the picture of, in fact, a fairly safe country having the strong, sharp decline in crime over the last 30 years. But Trump uses it to scare people.

And I hope -- I think he hopes to distract from the damage being done by his failure to lead on the pandemic, you know, his failure to deal with race relations. That's what's going on.

WATTERS: I think the people that are scared, Greg, are the people that are living in these cities.

GUTFELD: Yeah. I mean, I didn't hear anybody bring up Trump in that segment at all in the video. So I don't think it's Trump that's creating the fear. I think it's the actual images and the fact that crime is going up. Sorry, Juan. You're like saying, hey, I just noticed that the common cold is in decline, even though cancer and heart disease has jumped 400 percent.

These things, we have doubled the shootings in some city, killings that are just exploding, and the statistics are there. I mentioned them earlier, and I mentioned them every day. Every liberal who downplays this should have the stones to walk through these neighborhoods when it's dark.

You should also explain how you would feel if this happened to you or your loved ones on that street. Don't just look at something and go, oh, that's terrible. I reject that, but it's not really a problem. It is a problem. I think that if we want to get political here, the Republican Party, the Democrat, and Donald Trump should take a page from Kimberly Klacik, right? She's a candidate in Maryland. I hope I pronounced your name. She did a campaign ad for herself, just by walking through Baltimore. She just walked through Baltimore to show you the consequences of liberal rule.

If Trump or any -- or RNC got some cameras and went through Portland, in Seattle, they won't even have enough cameras to do this. Portland, Seattle, the Bronx, SoHo, Chicago, Baltimore, Atlanta, do that the same exact way, but profile the victims of violence because this story is not being told by the mainstream media. Fox is the only network that's doing it.

Meanwhile, we played that George Floyd video. We played it every day, sometimes six, seven times a day. We helped create a narrative that police brutality was out of control, that blacks were being hunted. And then we sit here and we go like this, and we look at this and we go, oh, sporadic. Crime is down. Don't worry about it. What B.S.

WATTERS: And, Dana, it looks like police in Seattle now dealing with protesters armed with rocks, with bottles, and explosives. You don't really show up to a protest armed like that, do you?

PERINO: Well, and also, you're seeing across the country, I think, including in Seattle, and definitely in Chicago, and we know it's true in New York, just a wave of police retirements.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: So you're going to lose a lot of institutional knowledge, the ability -- like you gain wisdom and gravitas over the years. So that's how you help train younger recruits, but you can't get actually younger recruits now because you're defending the police, which means you don't have the money to do that.

And so, this violence is horrendous. I tried to look ahead, maybe, you know, five, six, seven months down the road, and then -- and then what does it look like? And I also wonder what for these mayors, it's not just liberal cities, OK, the people that live in the suburbs love to come into the city, and they love to go to restaurants and to go to the theater and then do all those things that they love to do in the city and then they go back home.

No one is going to be coming to the city. No businesses are going to come to the city. In fact, there's a report that Amazon is even looking to -- looking away from Seattle, which has been their home. Like why wouldn't they? So, the real-world consequences of this, the continued violence but also economic consequences and the fact that people will vote with their feet and decide to leave.

WATTERS: Yes, Katie, to Dana's point, I bet the end game here is when the weather gets cold and people don't want to be in Portland at 30 below in January.

PAVLICH: I think the end game here is the November election, Jesse. But this is political. I mean, it took Joe Biden three months to condemn any kind of increase in violence. And who's calling for the defunding of the police in places like Portland? Oh, it's a Democratic mayor who is -- who is capitulating to these leftist city councils who are tying the hands of the police who actually want to help people.

If you listen to what the witnesses were saying or watching this go down, they kept saying there were no police around. There were no police around. There was no one to help us. Well, whose fault is that? That is a direct result of leftist policies against the police that have been couched in emotion rather than data and facts, and people are suffering and being attacked in the streets violently after running for their lives and being pulled out of their vehicles and recorded on video with nobody to help him.

It is political. The policies have directly affected the behavior of these anarchists, which has been free for all whatever they want to do.

WATTERS: Pray for Portland. Up next, the party of confusion, Democrats getting slammed for mixed messaging at their convention.

WATTERS: Welcome back. Critics blasting the Democratic Convention over conflicting messages about Joe Biden. On one side pro-Biden Republicans like former Ohio Governor John Kasich praising the former VP's moderate policies. But on the other side of the coin, Democratic Socialist, Bernie Sanders, the Senator from Vermont, he's offering a completely different vision of a Biden presidency. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KASICH, FORMER GOVERNOR OF OHIO: They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don't believe that, because I know the measure of the man.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D-VT): Together, we have moved this country in a bold new direction.

KASICH: No one pushes Joe around.

SANDERS: Our movement continues and is getting stronger every day. Many of the ideas we fought for that just a few years ago were considered radical are now mainstream.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Jesse, just watching the video there, isn't it the case that both Kasich and Sanders said back Biden, vote for Biden? So, isn't there a sense of all voices wanting Biden to win?

WATTERS: Sure. I think Bernie's radicalism just got mainstreamed. He said it himself. And Kasich is just being used to sugarcoat socialism. I'm not going to say a bad word about Kasich. He used to fill in here. You know, he's a nice guy, but he's letting his personal animosity against Trump really, you know, cloud his judgment because he's not a socialist. He doesn't want this stuff.

Honestly, Juan, it's so crazy this party of yours is against fracking for clean, abundant natural gas, which provides high paying engineering jobs and gets us out of the wretched Middle East. Everybody last night that spoke, their end goal is universal health care that the government runs, ripping our healthcare provided by our company away from us. Nobody wants that. And they just paper over all this violence in the cities and say, I'm going to take your weapon by executive order if we can't get it done in Congress.

Biden has got no bass, he's letting the radicals run wild, but it's not going to be enough. Because people don't want Joe, they just hate Trump, and that dynamic is even more pronounced than it was in 2016, and you remember how that turned out.

WILLIAMS: Dana, doesn't the party unity show the Democrats are being more pragmatic and less ideological?

PERINO: I think that's what they were trying to do last night. They were trying to show that they are now the party of the big tent. But I didn't hear anyone say that they were going to welcome you know, pro-life people into the party. And in fact, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez took great offense to someone like John Kasich who has been a Conservative his entire career.

So, I don't know if unity is really all that great. I think they are trying to show it, and I understand it. But if you remember when Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey switched from Democrat to Republican, I mean, he got an Oval Office event, tweets, everything. He tried to do that. That's politics. That makes sense.

I feel like with the democrats right now, though, they're trying to be all things to all people. And they don't have to be right because you don't have to win with 99 percent of the vote. You have to win in the Electoral College with 270, and that's what really matters here. So I feel like maybe they just went a little overboard, not necessarily to do it as much anymore. I don't think that highlighting a lot of these Republicans gets them that much.

You know, it might get them a little bit. It might get them a couple points here or there, perhaps, but I'm a little doubtful on that.

WILLIAMS: Katie, tonight, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is scheduled to speak but only for one minute. Now, she's a first-term Congresswoman, but it seems to me that there are more Republicans upset that she has limited time to speak more so than the Democrats.

PAVLICH: Well, first, I have to address John Kasich because I hate when he's back in the news because people start saying Pavlik, and it's Pavlich, because they confuse the two. So just to remind everybody, it's Pavlich not --

WILLIAMS: I think you're reminding me because I make that mistake all the time. My apology.

PAVLICH: Yes, even people I've known for a long-time start saying Pavlik, and I think it's John Kasich's fault. But anyway, in terms of the politics, like it doesn't matter how long Alexandria Ocasio Cortez speaks tonight. The fact that she's speaking is a big deal. And in the end, it's going to matter who is in charge, how much influence the left has on a Biden presidency.

Picking Kamala Harris pushes his presidency to the left if they were to win. She is a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal with AOC. So, as Bernie Sanders said last night, we don't -- we disagree on how to get there, but we're going to get there together. And unity comes at a price. And I'm sure there are many discussions about cabinet positions and political positions and where people would serve in the administration should they get on the campaign trail and try and urge the left-wing of the party to vote for the so-called moderate Joe Biden.

WILLIAMS: Greg, what about Republicans, this unity, because you have Christie -- yes, Christie Todd Whitman, Meg Whitman, Susan Molinari, plus Kasich, all coming out against Trump?

GUTFELD: Yes, I mean, they talked about an open tent mentality, but really, there's only one tent poll and that's this never-Trump thing. And I think Republicans think they're being -- they're gaining some kind of strange new respect. But the moment you veer from that belief, they're going to throw you out in the street where you belong.

Look, I love John Kasich because he did that thing literally in a fork in the road. And it was such a stupid -- it's such a stupid idea. He was like creating an editorial cartoon. You know, when the -- when they used to have the Herblock cartoons and a guy would be standing in the corner -- in a fork in the road and he would write fork in the road. And then there'd be a donkey and an elephant on like a seesaw. And it'd be like, politics hanging in the balance. And then there'll be a cloud and it would say, ominous cloud.

It was like he was trying to create his own editorial cartoon, and it was so funny. But at least it brought some air into this show. I mean, it was like, at least he was outside.

WILLIAMS: All right, President Trump continues to counter the Democrats' convention message. That's next for you on THE FIVE.

PAVLICH: President Trump trying to counter the Democrats' message during their convention. He is in Yuma, Arizona right now going after Joe Biden's immigration policies. So, Dana, it seems like they're a little worried about Arizona.

PERINO: Well, yes. So, remember, I think it was the first trip after the shutdown that the President took west to Arizona. And we know that that Senate race out there between Mark Kelly and Martha McSally, it's not even -- I can't even say that it's tight. You know, Mark Kelly has been in the lead for a long time.

So, Arizona has changed a little bit, Katie. Look, Colorado changed a lot since I left and Arizona kind of going through a similar thing. And so, I think it's probably good for Republicans to have the president there because they need his energy. I mean, he was there talking about the economy and schools and Coronavirus. Now, he's talking about the other big issue that helped bring him to the White House, which is immigration.

So, I think that you'll see a little bit more of him in Arizona. Probably Mike Pence isn't far behind and other cabinet members, we'll see them there as well.

PAVLICH: Juan, thoughts?

WILLIAMS: You know, I was struck the President pardon -- says he's going to pardon Susan B. Anthony, Katie. And I thought that was a big deal. You know, because I think today is the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, woman having the right to vote, but that didn't even breakthrough. So, it's very hard --

PERINO: Well, you haven't seen my one more thing.

WILLIAMS: Oh, OK. There you go, Ms. Perino. But I'm just saying, it's very hard to break through when the other party is having their convention. And right now, the President is struggling, I think, to make news, much less make a dent in what the message is coming from the Democratic Convention.

PAVLICH: Jesse, I don't think it's been that hard for them to breakthrough.

WATTERS: Yes, I think we talked about Susan B. Anthony all morning, Juan. I take issue with the fact that the President is worried about Arizona. I don't think he's worried. I think he's just competing in swing states. That's what nominees do. They go to the states they try to win and compete for votes. Biden, I guess he's not worried about any states except Delaware and Pennsylvania. He must be so worried.

I want to take issue with something that have been bothering me the last month, people that say that Joe Biden's basement strategy is working and then point to the polls. Biden was ahead of Trump before the pandemic when he was out of the basement. Biden has been ahead in the polls this whole time, and will be ahead in the polls all the way up until Election Day.

I think his poll lead has a little bit more to do with, oh, I don't know, the pandemic, the recession, the racial unrest. I mean, Hillary Clinton was ahead in the polls 10 points in August. Would you say Hillary's strategy was working? Biden is only campaigning in two states. I don't see how you can think that's not a risky move to not campaign for the presidency, so you just don't have to worry about answering questions. I think people after the election will maybe scratch your head and say, maybe that strategy wasn't working.

PAVLICH: Greg, we'll go to you.

GUTFELD: Just quickly on Arizona. You know, everybody leaves these liberal states to escape liberal policies. And then they bring their idiotic ideas to the red states and then they turn them blue, and it just seems so wrong. There has to be a law that when you move from blue to red, you have to leave all your disastrous baggage behind and we will monitor your voting to make sure.

Also, just -- I want to reiterate one point. Trump -- the convention is next week. They got to learn from this mess. They're so lucky to go second. They should be thinking about having more people present, have them social distance, but try to make it a safe crowd. Avoid these lectures from typical mouthpieces and pick vibrant locations. Make it fun, have some excitement, and make it live.

PAVLICH: And Greg, I've seen lots of bumper stickers that say don't turn Arizona into California, so I like that advice. "ONE MORE THING" up next.

GUTFELD: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Dana?

PERINO: Well, as we just mentioned, it is the 100th anniversary of women in America getting the right to vote. And it's a great anniversary, the 19th amendment, the 19th. It's an honor of that milestone that there's this project called the First Woman Voter Group. And this is a bipartisan campaign open to women from all across the country to record a video about the first woman in your family that ever got to vote. And it's really neat.

I'll have a video up there on Friday. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan have done it amongst others. So that'll be I'll be up on Friday, which is pretty cool. And just to reiterate that President Trump today pardons Susan B. Anthony, who is the leader of the Suffrage Movement, and I thought that was pretty cool thing to do. It's pretty cool.

GUTFELD: I love the woman but I hate the coin. I can't stress that enough. I hate the coin.

PERINO: It's a good coin. It's a good coin.

GUTFELD: It's a terrible coin. Juan, you're up.

WILLIAMS: All right, so get ready for a sound that's pitch-perfect. If you saw the Pitch Perfect movies, you're in for a treat. Take a look at the Bellas doing a charity Zoom performance.

The Bellas have not been together for years but they thought this was the prime time for reunion. Their performance of Beyonce's love on top is raising money for families around the globe suffering from the pandemic. The proceeds will go to help children, UNICEF children in Lebanon and around the world who need their support. So, thanks to the Barden Bellas for a pitch-perfect performance and putting love on top of all.

GUTFELD: All right, let's do this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: It's like he had a brand new car. Check out this owl. What a stud. He shows up, and what does he have, a stick. And his friends are like wow, where did -- where did Ted get this stick? And where can I get a stick like that? Like it's like they've never seen an owl holding a stick before. This could be a new trend, owls with sticks. I don't know. But look at them. They are like, their mind -- their little our minds are blown by the stick. All right, Jesse.

WATTERS: I want to make a joke so badly.

GUTFELD: Don't.

WATTERS: Not about women's suffrage, though.

GUTFELD: No, not at all.

WATTERS: That joke you told me in the green room, really, really offensive. Jesse's Shark News, here we go. Wow, look how well-dressed I am when I ride a shark. All right, so Greg, would you punch a shark in the face for your wife?

GUTFELD: I have.

WATTERS: One guy did this in Australia. Mark Rapley was surfing and a 10- foot great white bit her on the leg. Instead of paddling to shore, he just sack the shark in the mouth.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you see the mother of your child and, you know, support everything that's who you are, and so you just react.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Whatever he did that he was in trouble for, before that, not in trouble anymore.

PERINO: OK then.

GUTFELD: Can't wait to hear from Pete about this, I'm outraged. That's it for us. Special coverage of the Democratic National Convention begins right now on SPECIAL REPORT.

Hi, Bret.

