Dan Bongino: Border crossings continue to surge

This is a rush transcript from "Watters World," April 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD. I'm Dan Bongino in tonight for Jesse Watters.

The crisis at our southern border is now a full-blown catastrophe. A staggering number of illegal immigrants are crossing the border every single day. There are already nearly 20,000 unaccompanied minors in U.S. custody.

This week, the Biden administration finally allowed some journalists inside one of the main border detention centers in Donna, Texas where they are currently cramming more than 4,000 people into a space intended for only 250.

Migrant children in Biden's packed border facilities are not being tested for COVID and can't socially distance. They are practically piled on top of each other covered with what looks like emergency blankets.

The facility could easily turn into a super spreader event, but overcrowding aside, the facility, which normally cost $6 million a month to run is now costing a staggering $16 million.

And just when you think the images couldn't get any worse, Americans were stunned by this. C.B.P. cameras capture heart-stopping troubling footage of smugglers tossing two small children over a 14-foot wall onto us soil near El Paso.

Thankfully, agents rescued the three and five-year-old sisters from Ecuador.

The girl suffered no major injuries and are doing fine as you can see from this photo, obtained exclusively by FOX News.

Listen, there's no doubt, this is one of the worst crisis I've ever seen at the border and the Biden administration has yet to outline a plan to fix it. They're accommodating the crisis instead of fixing it, adding beds and housing wherever they can. And guess who's downplaying the whole thing? You guessed it, the left and the mainstream clueless media.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The right sets the agenda. They decide that there's a border crisis and they don't want to look into the reasons for it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This idea that Trump policies, canceling them, affected the numbers just not true, and are being debunked again and again. And even this whole idea about the border crisis, do we call it a crisis? Calling something a crisis is not something -- it doesn't have some objective definition in politics, nor is it something only Republicans get to do?

We, the media decide if something is a crisis.

REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-WA): I was at the forefront of calling out the Trump administration for these inhumane and cruel policies like family separation, I will say that there is a difference between the Biden administration and the Trump administration.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): Anyone who is using the term "surge" around you consciously is trying to invoke a militaristic frame, which by the way, is a white supremacist idea, philosophy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: Listen, this is a totally different story from the kids in cages narrative created by the left a few short years ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS (D), THEN CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I will release children from cages.

JOE BIDEN (D), THEN CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We're not going to separate families, we're not going to put any kids in cages.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I have seen the cages of babies.

BIDEN: Putting kids in cages at the border, separating families. I mean, that's not what we've done. That's not who we are.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No civilized countries should treat people like this even undocumented migrants.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Heartbreaking and gut wrenching, this image, a powerful symbol of the border crisis.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN ANCHOR: Fences resembling cages, the report demands immediate action, quoting a facility manager who likens conditions there to a ticking time bomb. There is a crisis at the southern border.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: So let's just compare the numbers -- the numbers. Last February, 36,000 crossed the border under Trump compared to 100,000 under Biden, that's a 174 percent increase. I thought the left believed in Math and the C.B.P. projects as many as 184,000 unaccompanied children could cross the southwest border this year.

Joining me now is FOX News contributor and former I.C.E. Director, Tom Homan who just returned from a trip to the border.

Tom, thanks a lot for joining us. Really appreciate it. You know, I thought the left believe the numbers, facts and data. They're the party of science, Tom, the numbers tell a pretty horrible tale right now.

We've seen a six-digit number of people crossing the border in contrast to, I think the highest year Trump had in February was 66,000. Now, you have 100,000 under Biden. You know, where's the outcry from the media here?

THOMAS HOMAN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: You've got 100,000 last month, Dan, but you're hearing it from me, we're going to have 150,000 in the month of March. We don't have the recent numbers yet, but it's going to be over 150,000.

And the numbers speak for themselves. Under the Trump administration, last year, the unaccompanied alien children down 70 percent, illegal immigration was down between 50 and 80 percent depending on what month you look at.

President Trump gave us the most secure border that I've seen in my entire career almost spanning 35 years. And within two weeks, Joe Biden killed all those policies. And now we have this.

This isn't mismanagement, this is incompetence. This is by design.

Joe Biden knew when he was making all those promises during the campaign this would cause a surge. He's been in a surge before. He knows what causes them. He knows how to stop them. So this is the plan designed for open borders.

President Biden sold out our national security and border security to win an election because he wanted the less progressive open borders vote, plain and simple.

I've worked for six administrations. That is exactly what happened.

BONGINO: Hey, Tom. I read a disturbing story in "The Washington Examiner." They said that the people crossing the border illegally are being given these release on recognizance papers and another paper called an interim notice authorizing parole.

This is a de facto amnesty piece of paperwork which authorizes them to be in the United States. Am I reading this wrong?

HOMAN: No, you're not reading it wrong and they're being released without COVID tests and we know already, several hundred have COVID and they're released into our communities.

I was on -- the airplane right I took from McAllen, I was on the border for the last four days with some -- with a CODEL of Texas congressmen. On my plane ride from McAllen to Dallas, there was at least seven family groups that had those packets.

Not only that, they got plane tickets paid by the taxpayers to get them to their final location, so they don't have to pay to smuggle them to the border. This administration and taxpayer money will get them to Chicago and Denver.

The family I sat next to is going to Denver, compliments of the U.S. taxpayer.

BONGINO: Yes, it's just a disaster down there. Hey, Tom, thanks a lot. Always appreciate your expertise on this issue.

M.I.A, folks. Where is Vice President Kamala Harris? She is not at the border. I'll tell you that.

The Vice President spent her week in a meeting about Hispanic businesses, getting briefed on COVID and having lunch with the President.

Well, she did speak with the President of Guatemala on the root causes of migration and met with the Special Envoy of the Northern Triangle. But she is yet to hold a press conference almost two weeks after being tapped to take on the border disaster. So what exactly is her border assignment? I have no idea, and apparently, neither does the White House.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki even had to clarify her role because everyone is confused.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The Vice President of the United States will be helping lead that effort, specifically the root causes, not the border. There's some confusion over that.

And engaging with these countries, engaging with their leaders, figuring out how to invest best, how to work in partnership, how to prevent corruption from taking over, to put in place steps that will make the journey less desirable.

That is certainly a big assignment and one, the President is confident the Vice President will take on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: VP Harris still has no plans to visit the border a week after laughing at the sheer thought of it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Do you plan to visit the border?

KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Not today.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: Why is she always laughing? Why is she always laughing? Biden still hasn't appointed Ambassadors to Mexico, Honduras or even El Salvador. The positions that you think are pretty important given what's happening down there right now.

So two months after the border surge started, we have no idea who is in charge, or what the administration's plan even is.

Joining me now FOX News contributor, Lara Trump. Lara, it is so nice to talk to you. Thanks for coming on.

LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You've got it. Thanks for having me.

BONGINO: So you know what was fascinating about the Trump administration is despite the media's constant attacks, the former President was a gift to the media, Lara. He never hid ever on any issue for the media.

There were so many times I'd be watching a FOX or a cable news show, he'd be on three or four times a day. Yet, we can't seem to get an answer from Kamala Harris who is supposedly in charge of this issue right now.

L. TRUMP: Yes, it's so crazy, but it's -- I think it's rather insulting by the way to the American people.

I think back to the Trump administration, and when we were in, this is a crisis by the way. I don't care how they want to spin it. There's no doubt this -- it is happening on our southern border right now, what is going on is an absolute crisis.

We also had a bit of a crisis situation at the beginning of COVID. And what happened? You saw President Donald Trump tasked Vice President Mike Pence with heading up Operation Warp Speed and he jumped in with both feet.

You heard from him constantly. You heard from the White House constantly. They were holding press conferences as often as possible to keep the American people informed. Yes, you're right. This administration, the Biden administration is the least transparent we have ever seen.

And the White House and the media, of course, Dan just gives them a pass, because they've been on their sides since day one. They coddled Joe Biden, the entire campaign and allowed him to get to this spot, and now, they don't want to mess anything up.

But where is Vice President Kamala Harris? She needs to get down to the southern border. It has been two weeks to your point since she was tapped for this role.

What we see happening down there is so egregious, so outrageous, and it's bad for America. It's bad for the people that are trying to come over our southern border.

Hey, I have an idea. You know how you prevent people from coming? Make it less desirable. Tell them they will not get into America. Tell them their kids will not get into America.

We don't want people, Dan, making this treacherous journey north. But I don't expect to hear anything coming soon out of the Biden White House. They pretty much do whatever they want. They go unchecked. They don't have to answer to anybody.

BONGINO: Well, they've really boxed themselves in a corner right now, the Biden administration, because they know what works. What happened under the Trump administration, and if they have to revert back to those policies, it is going to be a really nasty face-plant for them, don't you think?

L. TRUMP: Yes. Well, they won't give Donald Trump credit for anything. They won't give the Trump administration credit for anything. We know that and I think you're right. I think they found themselves in a bit of a sticky spot here because you're right, the way to fix this is what Donald Trump actually did.

You just heard from Tom Homan there, and everybody agrees all the people that have worked at the border say that under President Donald Trump, our border was the most secure it had been in decades. So we've got the solution. It's what Donald Trump did, but much like the vaccine, Dan, much like everything else that worked under the Trump administration, we know they're not going to give him credit for it. And we know that they don't want to go that route.

Because then, oh my gosh, Donald Trump would be right and that is a disaster for folks on the left. So they'll probably keep doing the wrong thing to get a bad result, which is bad for America and bad for the world by and large.

BONGINO: Yes, no, you're right. They'll never give him credit at all. Lara, thanks so much for joining us. We really appreciate it.

L. TRUMP: You've got it. Thank you.

BONGINO: Got it. Your kids still aren't allowed in school, but kids who cross the border illegally, they are getting in-person instruction, and parents are understandably fed up.

But first, a big congrats to Jesse, who you noticed isn't here tonight. Jesse and his wife, Emma are now the proud parents of a baby boy named Jesse Bailey Watters, Jr. He was born Thursday at 1:34 p.m. weighing seven pounds and three ounces. Huge congrats to Emma and Jesse.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BONGINO: Migrant children moving to the head of the class in San Diego. Teachers there are being given the option to teach kids crossing the border in person while countless American kids are stuck at home in front of a computer. Fed up parents are sounding off after the move sparked outrage across the country.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Local teachers are more than happy to teach in person and they're being held up by the district and by the union, which has strong armed us the entire time.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I absolutely hold our district leadership accountable for not stepping up and having that same sense of urgency for getting our kids into the classroom.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's obviously safe to go teach in person if you have thousands of teachers who have applied to teach migrant children in person.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: Oh, the hypocrisy. California congressman Darrell Issa who represents part of San Diego County joins me now. Congressman, thanks a lot for joining us. I really appreciate it.

REP. DARRELL ISSA (R-CA): Well, thank you, and thanks for covering this outrageous act where literally in the same county and the same city that you can't get your kids in front of a teacher, people who come here illegally are getting this personal attention.

And by the way, over a hundred of these individuals have tested positive for the COVID virus.

BONGINO: Yes, I mean, Congressman, this story is such a stain on our country. We have minority students, students of all colors and races, but primarily in minority districts who are being kept out of the education system for years, which will undoubtedly have a devastating effect on their earnings potential and prosperity for the rest of their lives.

This is all being done by teachers unions, congressmen who have constantly moved the field goalposts from, you know, the 50 to the 60 to the 80. I mean, who is running this country? This is outrageous.

"The Babylon Bee" had an article, a satirical piece that said, American kids should disguise themselves as immigrant children to get in front of a teacher.

ISSA: Well, it would probably work. What's amazing is when you look at San Diego and surrounding counties, the small communities, the charter schools, the private schools, they all went back to work as early as October and have had little or no infection.

So it's not even like there's some doubt about the science, some doubt about the infection rate. We have hundreds and hundreds of municipalities and private schools who can show you that you can teach kids safely, and yet, they're still refusing in greater San Diego and in LA, those big union dominated school systems.

BONGINO: Congressman, one of the things I found particularly offensive is the logic behind this was this. I saw this in one of the news outlets. They said well, the kids coming across the border at these facilities here, well, they have nothing to do all day. So they're being taught.

And I thought to myself, well either do our kids and by the way, if you're not, you know making six and seven figures and you have to go to work, your kids have nothing to do at home by themselves while you're working. This is even worse. It's like, it didn't ring a bell to anyone that might sound bad to parents who are really getting screwed over by this policy.

ISSA: Well, no question at all. And of course, if your kids aren't in class, it may be harder for you to get back into the workforce. This is disproportionately hitting working class Californians. And it's -- you know, it's not a stain on our country, it is not even a stain on our teachers, it is a stain on the union leaders and it's a stain on the Democrat leaders that dominate California that are tolerating this.

Our Governor who is being recalled, as we speak seems to be oblivious to the fact that parents no matter what their party persuasion are fed up with their kids not getting an education.

BONGINO: Yes, Congressman, I think parents are waking up though, I think even the most die-hard liberals had enough of this, but I appreciate your time. Thanks a lot for coming on.

ISSA: Anytime.

BONGINO: How the left is making the job harder for police officers as a crime wave sweeps across liberal cities nationwide, coming up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

JON SCOTT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Welcome to "FOX News Live." I'm Jon Scott.

Encouraging news on the COVID vaccine front with millions of shots now available each day, the nation is getting closer to herd immunity.

The C.D.C. reports nearly one-third of Americans have now received at least one dose and more than half of those have been fully vaccinated, but health officials are still urging those who have been fully vaccinated to continue wearing a mask and observe social distancing.

Pope Francis is urging his virus weary flock to not lose hope even through what he calls the dark months of the global pandemic. Francis delivered his appeal during a scaled back Easter Vigil service in St. Peter's Basilica today.

Due to social distancing only about 200 masked pilgrims were allowed to attend the service. Tomorrow is Easter Sunday considered the holiest day on the Christian calendar.

I'm Jon Scott, now back to WATTERS' WORLD.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

BONGINO: That footage was from "Live PD" showing arrests from across the country. The reality show gave us a true look at the day in the life of police officers before it was cancelled. It's not easy being a cop on the street. I was there, and it's about to get harder for the NYPD.

Liberal New York City is the first in the country to end qualified immunity for police officers, making it easier to sue cops over claims of misconduct. This essentially handcuffs police officers from doing their jobs and will no doubt lead to a rise in resignations and retirement.

Joining me now to discuss is Blue Lives Matter New York City founder Joe Imperatrice. Joe, thanks for joining us.

JOE IMPERATRICE, FOUNDER, BLUE LIVES MATTER NEW YORK CITY: Thanks for having me.

BONGINO: So Joe, in New York City in the police department now, there's already established procedures if you happen to run into a police officer and you're the victim of say police misconduct. You have the Civilian Complaint Review Board. Of course, they have Internal Affairs, and God forbid a police officer commits a crime against you, you can go and file a police report like anyone else.

How is ending qualified immunity going to do anything but make more officers hesitant to engage in law enforcement actions?

IMPERATRICE: Dan, you know this is an all-out attack on police officers. First, it starts with the bail reformat, but that wasn't far enough. Then what we have is on the same day, the Brooklyn Bridge incident where officers are assaulted, they enact that Diaphragm Bill, but that wasn't far enough.

You know, what we do now? Let's allow the mutts in the street committing the crimes to go out there and sue our police officers, because that's a great idea. Now, Dan, we both have a friend in common, Lieutenant Richard Mack, and Lieutenant Mack was struck in the face and his orbital bone was broken on the Brooklyn Bridge trying to arrest several people that were protesting.

Now, what people need to understand is one of two things is going to happen. In that incident, the individual that gets caught assaulting Lieutenant Mack, if for some reason he decides to go out there and sue, you have liberal lawyers out there who agree with the perp. They could turn around and sue and hand over the money and so you know what? Those options weren't right in that sense of being able to use the justified amount of force.

Two, and I don't know if anyone read into what Mayor de Blasio said, he wants to make it easier to be able to sue and the city pay out, even if the officers are covered, which is totally off the wall.

BONGINO: Yes, Joe, I worked with Richie Mac in the 75 Precinct in East New York, Brooklyn, one of the toughest areas of the city. And I can't even imagine working there were on some nights on a four to 12 4:00 p.m. to midnight shift, which is the busiest on a Friday and Saturday. I mean, you could be engaged in 50 or 60 police actions that night.

Sadly, and I mean that, three or four of them get physical, not on your part, but people resist arrest and things like that. Can you imagine being subjected to potentially 10 to 20 lawsuits a month? I mean, what kind of police officer on a $40,000.00 to $50,000.00 salary has the budget for that?

IMPERATRICE: No, you don't, and what's going to happen is officers are going to have to look into setting up an LLCs in the hopes that the lawyers aren't good enough and catch what they're doing, or you hope the unions are going to come out there and put more money into the place to be able to cover these officers.

See, I believe that the percentage amount is about three percent of officers last year were not indemnified by the city and not covered and have to come out of pocket. These numbers are going to skyrocket with perps knowing that they can go out there and do this, and Dan, you being a former police officer, you know, people do this for a living.

I've seen individuals get locked up with illegal firearms put back on the street the next day to the city and win $15,000.00. They do it six months later, they want $20,000.00. This is something that's completely outrageous. It should have never been signed in to any type of legislation. And we need to somehow get commonsense back into the cities, especially in New York, where this crap is now happening.

BONGINO: Yes, politicians have a form of qualified immunity, too. I'd like to see them get rid of that one for us. But Joe, thanks a lot for joining us. We really appreciate it.

Americans may soon need a vaccine passport as the Biden administration continues to let unvaccinated migrants surge across our borders. A spirited debate is on deck, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BONGINO: Americans may soon need vaccine passports to do almost anything: travel, see a concert, watch a ballgame, eat in a restaurant or even go to work.

Republicans from Ohio and Florida are vowing to ban them.

But those on the left are pushing the passports, of course. The same people who think it is okay to let unvetted and unvaccinated migrants cross the border and who are opposing voter ID laws in Georgia, busy mischaracterizing the new measures as you guessed it, it is racist. Everything, for the left. That's their excuse for everything.

Joining me now for a good old fashioned debate, Democratic strategist and FOX News contributor Jessica Tarlov, and FOX News contributor and former Congressman Sean Duffy.

Sean and Jess, thanks for joining me today. Really appreciate it.

So Jess, I'll start with you. I don't get it. So, no voter ID, you know, you don't have to show an ID to engage in the most important activity, we as citizens can engage in, vote, but you're going to have to have a vaccine passport to travel?

So I got an idea, Jess, I wanted to pitch to you. What do you think about showing a vaccine passport as a voter ID? I got you on the spot. What do you think?

JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I mean, we'll talk about it after the show. I do think, though, that it is going to be very difficult to roll out this vaccine passport program and they just -- I'm in New York City and it actually just started here.

I think what we have to consider is that fundamentally, we know that companies, private sector and public sector want to keep Americans as safe as possible. We know how COVID is spread. We know the good work that vaccines do, and in preventing the spread of COVID, the C.D.C. just lifted travel restrictions for people who are vaccinated that they don't have to show even that they were tested recently.

And all Americans have a dose waiting for them and should sign up to go and get it. I imagine that you guys, you both have children. I don't yet, hopefully one day, but you didn't throw your arms up in the air and say absolutely not to the school when they required that your kids be vaccinated before they came to the classrooms.

Why should it be any different and also with private institutions? It's free market capitalism. If an NBA arena wants to say that you need to be vaccinated to go there, isn't it their prerogative to do that?

BONGINO: Jess, that's always weird how, you know, how people on the left always throw out the free market. And yet, Jack Phillips, you know how to bake like the Satan cake and nobody had any privacy. It's always strange how they selectively choose the free market.

Sean, you care to respond?

SEAN DUFFY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, absolutely. So again, what Jessica said is what liberals say, this is about your safety. This is about your security. This is about keeping you COVID free.

But to your point in the intro, Dan, look to the southern border. If they really cared about keeping us safe and COVID free, they would actually shut down the southern border where you have people coming in who have COVID. And not only that, they have the Brazilian variant that can truly infect younger people and people who've had COVID in the past, so they really don't care about our health, let's be honest about that.

The vaccine passport is all about control. This is like the Chinese credit score system. This is the platform that can be used to track you, that can say if you comply with these rules, you can have freedom. But if you don't comply, like in China, you can't ride -- fly on planes, you can't be on trains, you can't go to sporting events. This is just the start to tracking and controlling what Americans can do like they do in China.

BONGINO: Jess, what happened to the ACLU branch of the liberal movement that cared about things like civil liberties? I just don't agree with your example about schools either.

You can go to another school. You don't have to carry around a passport. I mean, that doesn't seem to be a relevant example of this scenario.

TARLOV: I think it's absolutely relevant and private schools and public schools alike do make demands with vaccinations, and as people get older, there are some organizations that even demand that you have the flu vaccine because we know how quickly it can spread amongst people. Doctors requiring it for pregnant women, for instance, I think that will become the norm with the COVID-19 vaccination.

So yes, it's a little different in the way that you carry your vaccine passport versus your vaccinations card. But every child that I know of, and I've seen lots of teachers writing about this, that the parents have that evidence to present to their schools, private or public schools.

So yes, you can change schools, but I don't think you're getting away from the fact that you need to be vaccinated for the measles or for the mumps. And it is about health and safety.

And Sean, I can't believe you're saying this as about turning us into China. First of all migrants are coming across the border and then they are staying in migrant camps at the border. They're not being released into the American ecosphere to spread COVID all over the place, and it is a crisis, I understand that and I am afraid of using the word and we need to address it better.

BONGINO: That's not true. No, no, no, no. Time out. That's not true. They are being released into the United States.

TARLOV: What? What do you mean? It is.

BONGINO: It is totally not true. Sean, respond quick. That's not true. No, that's not true.

DUFFY: You're right, Dan. They're coming in, right, they are being processed and they're being shipped out. Actually, you had Greyhound say we can't do this any longer because we're concerned about infecting people on our buses.

So they do have COVID, they're not getting vaccinated and they're being released into the country.

I mean, that is the process and by the way, you bring up measles and mumps. I don't have a digital platform that can track measles and mumps vaccinations, which is what you're going to have with COVID. This is a brand new step that brings us into the unknown territory for Americans.

BONGINO: I've got to run guys. Thanks for the spirited debate. I really appreciate it. Thanks, Jessica. Happy Easter.

TARLOV: Thanks, Dan.

BONGINO: Happy Easter.

DUFFY: Happy Easter.

BONGINO: You've got it. Happy Easter, you guys.

One of Biden's dogs is back in the doghouse. Major, who had been a second person in a month, the first time, he was sent home to Delaware for some extra training. But the White House says he's still adjusting to his surroundings.

Joining us now master dog expert and owner of readyyourdog.com, Peter Caine. Peter, this is the interview I'm looking forward to because I've got a dog, Lucy, I love her to death. But she's a terror. And I'm getting worried because I heard in relationship to this Major-Biden story that there are no bad dogs, just bad owners. Is that true?

PETER CAINE, OWNER, READYYOURDOG.COM: That's true. People around the dog are failing this dog. When a dog bites once, that's your wake up call. You can't let it happen a second time. It's happened a second time, you know they're making rookie mistakes.

They have just idiots around the White House walking the dog. And the reason why I know this is because you can go online and you can see the handlers. There's a picture of this one dude, he's got like this blue sharkskin suit on. He has his hand through the thumb hole. This is for your thumb. It's not for your wrist. You never hold a leash like this. So that's an indication that they just let anybody walk the dog.

They definitely need to start training the people that are handling the dog and if it was, somebody called me with a dog that this has happened to, I would say a mandatory 60-day board and train. And I'd also be suggesting that an e-collar is used.

Now, an e-collar, a lot of people go no, no don't shock the dog. We have a dog that has bit two people, many times in many areas, there's a three bite law. So if it bites three times, they can put them, they'll come and put the President's dog down. I know it sounds ridiculous. But what's he going to do? Say, no, I'm above the law.

I don't think that that's going to happen.

Something like this, low level stimulation, lower than a human can feel it would be hugely helpful to condition all commands in and teach the dog no, but what's more important is that there needs to be controlling consistency with this dog.

Having, you know, raise -- everybody raise their hands who has dog experience and say, I'll pick you and you and have some intern walking the President's dog is a huge mistake.

Everybody that is working with that dog needs training, too. So it's not just about training a dog. It's about having realistic expectations. And that's what we have in this country is a lot of people that are unrealistic. And remember Dan, remember this? Dogs, they are excited. That's the worst thing.

BONGINO: Yes, yes, Peter, I've got to -- Peter, I've got to run. I've got to run. I'm running out of time. But I can't even get my dog Lucy to stop eating socks. So I'm going to hit your website. I think maybe, you drive down to Florida. Thanks.

CAINE: You've got a problem, Dan. Give me a call.

BONGINO: Thanks for joining. Thanks, buddy. I appreciate it.

Canceling the cancel culture -- thank you. The one and only Greg Gutfeld steps into WATTERS' WORLD, that's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BONGINO: Canceling cancel culture. Woke Democrats are now turning on each other. Check this out.

Jimmy Fallon and TikTok star, Addison Rae are under fire for a segment on "The Tonight Show" where Rae taught Fallon TikTok dances, but they didn't credit the mostly black creators of the dances.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

BONGINO: Fallon was blasted on Twitter, many asking why he wouldn't bring on the people who created the dances instead of Rae, one of the white TikTokers, they say benefited from dances by people of color.

Is this for real? Unfortunately, it is.

And this: two liberal companies, Delta and Coca-Cola are facing boycotts for not being forceful enough in opposing George's new voter integrity bill. Boycott Delta and Boycott Coca-Cola were trending on Twitter. Of course.

These companies have since caved to the leftist mob expressing stronger opposition to the bill. They're even trying to cancel, yes, Barack Obama. His name is being considered to replace Jefferson at a Chicago School that's being renamed.

But now Illinois Latinos say it would be quote, "Painful for the community" to name the school after the deporter in chief, Obama.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We feel that Barack Obama disserviced us. He denied us and he didn't stop the deportations the way he promised.

If you're removing the name of Thomas Jefferson, one oppressor, the name of Obama is another oppressor and our families do not want to see that name.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: While Democrats are chasing themselves down a rabbit hole, more conservatives are starting to ignore the whole movement.

Joining me now host of "Gutfeld" and co-host of "The Five," Greg Gutfeld.

Greg, you know, I always eagerly anticipate these interviews with you because I have no idea. You know, most people are predictable, unlike you every time, so I am excited you're coming on this show --

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, "GUTFELD": Well, you know what I did today? Do you know what I did today?

BONGINO: What? See, I told you, totally unpredictable. No.

GUTFELD: I culturally appropriated you. Look at what I'm wearing? I'm doing the Dan Bongino look.

BONGINO: You like that? I gave up on collars a long time ago.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BONGINO: I'm not doing it. The excuse I use is I have really bad arthritis in my shoulders and arms, so I can't button the collar with the tie. It works every time. Everybody leaves me alone. So you can use that, too. I'll throw it your way.

But let me -- I heard you on "The Five" a couple of weeks ago. You had this, you know you do these little monologues on "The Five" and one of them was brilliant.

You were talking about cancel culture, and you got me thinking about this idea I've had for a while now that cancel culture itself, it has to be inherently cannibalistic. Because conservatives and libertarians are starting to ignore these buffoons and they're like, you know what, I'm going to build my own kind of parallel economy and get away from these idiots.

And as these woke-atarians need people to cancel, they have to cancel fellow liberals. So they eat each other alive. Am I wrong on this?

GUTFELD: Yes, they are. They are -- well, in order to run out of victims, we, libertarians and conservatives in corporations and companies have to share the risk. So all they can do is harm the people that still care about them.

There was a point in the Latinx protests where it was written in the CNN piece, several -- several activists, so we know, a disproportionate amount of weight is being placed on really small groups, but these small groups are unmovable. That scares the giant companies.

So you have a company like Coca-Cola who is more frightened of Twitter than they are of the Chinese government. I mean, they will -- it is amazing, they were like -- to them, the worst thing that could happen is 10 voices on Twitter do a hashtag boycott, even though in eight hours it will be gone.

They do not understand the threat at all. They would prefer to keep their critics quiet. So that means virtue signaling constantly. And then, they think maybe that'll keep these people off my back. But here's the thing that bugs me most, Dan. You're a conservative. I'm a conservative libertarian. I don't know what I am anymore. But we spend a lot of time defending the free markets, capitalism, and the corporations that operate within that.

Why bother? Why bother defending corporations? Why bother?

It's like, if you guys don't have any you-know-what, they rhyme with small. Then why are we -- why are we putting on -- why do we argue for lower taxes when you are willing to throw everybody under the bus?

That pisses me off.

BONGINO: I know, it rhymes with smalls. It's cojones. That rhymes with smalls, when you really think about it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BONGINO: No, I agree and that's why I'm so glad these Georgia lawmakers, they are proposing this -- getting rid of this tax benefit for Delta and Georgia. Why are we helping these people? They're destroying our country.

But let me get to an important topic. This is critical. Your new show. So I've heard a little birdie tell me and I've seen billboards everywhere. So I cheated, that it starts on Monday at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX.

Tell me about it. Is it going to be like your awesome weekend show, which I was privileged to be a guest on once and I loved.

GUTFELD: And you will be on this show, you better be on the show. It is like the weekend show except it's five times better. Because it's on every night.

What happens with frequency? It causes a show to naturally evolve, so you're going to see more risks. You can't take as many risks on a weekly show, but on a daily show, you know, you can fail, you can fail more, you can succeed more. You can have different guests.

It's going to be surprising and it's going to have nothing to do with any of the competition. It will look unlike any of that.

BONGINO: Listen, I've got to run. You know how TV works, but I just want to throw this in there. The only time I have ever been on FOX News and had a pit in my stomach was on your show because you don't know what's coming. You have no idea what's next on "The GG Show."

GUTFELD: I can't see you being nervous about doing anything. So ...

BONGINO: Oh, if you want to see what was going on sitting on that couch in your show one day, you'd change your mind on that one, buddy.

No, it was great. I had a blast. Thanks a lot, Greg. Good luck with the show. I appreciate it.

GUTFELD: Thanks, Dan. Congrats to you.

BONGINO: All right. Oh, thanks, buddy. Up next, "Last Call." We flashback to when Jesse hit the streets to find out just how much people know about Easter.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BONGINO: Tomorrow is Easter. How much do you think people really know about the Holiday? Let's find out what this blast from the past when Jesse hit the streets to find out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, WATTERS' WORLD: You know what holiday it is this Sunday?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Memorial Day.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Passover. I'm terrible with this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Father's Day.

WATTERS: Who is this?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Moses.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Jesus.

WATTERS: Watch your mouth.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is a representation of Christ, I guess.

WATTERS: What do you think about him?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The beard is back, man.

WATTERS: This is Jesus.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Really?

WATTERS: Yes. Who is this?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's the Easter Bunny.

WATTERS: Do you like the bunny?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

WATTERS: What are your feelings on the bunny?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have no feelings on the bunny.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Honestly, the Easter Bunny is kind of scary. So if we could replace him with maybe like a puppy.

WATTERS: What happened on Easter?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm honestly not really sure.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He either rose or he died, I don't know.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Jesus rose from the grave after three days.

WATTERS: Where did Jesus die?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is nine in the morning.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Jerusalem?

WATTERS: You are running the table.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think, Rome. Final answer.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Our Bible teacher is watching us right now.

WATTERS: You guys are in trouble.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He was crucified as the story goes.

WATTERS: As the story goes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Right.;

WATTERS: You're not buying that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

WATTERS: What does the Easter Bunny has to do with Jesus?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He brings all the eggs. Jesus laid them.

WATTERS: I am Watters and this is my world. Happy Easter.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: That's all for tonight. "JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" is up next.

END

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.