Dan Bongino, Alderman Raymond Lopez on the anti-police agenda taking over the Democratic Party

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And welcome to "Hannity".

Tonight, so much breaking news that we will cover.

In just a moment, we will bring you the very latest out of Chicago. Three police officers were shot today.

We'll also show you what federal officers are now facing in Portland with video that shows the ongoing violence from their perspective that Democrats are denying.

The great one, Mark Levin, will be here, along with Leo Terrell, Larry Elder, and much more.

First, we turn to Atlanta where civil rights leader, Congressman John Lewis, was laid to rest earlier today.

Now, I lived in Atlanta four years, wonderful years actually, often disagreed with and got to know many of these brave, courageous, civil rights leaders. Among them, John Lewis, disagreed politically, but I admire the courage that he had during the civil rights movement, marching on the front lines in Mississippi, in Selma, Alabama.

He was severely injured while marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge and his skull was fractured but because of his bravery, his persistence, along with the determination of nonviolent, other civil rights leaders, guess what? They made real change to help us become a more perfect union, made the country a better place for all Americans. His work did help make America more perfect, but we have a long way to go.

And that, of course, led to the historic 1964 Civil Rights Act, the ‘65 Voting Rights Act, which was filibustered by, let's see, the person that Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Bill and Hillary Clinton described as their mentor, Robert KKK Byrd -- ironic considering Obama's comments which we will get to.

So it was particularly troubling when the former president, Barack Obama, used John Lewis' funeral to deliver what was a divisive, politically charged, and frankly at times mean-spirited speech, filled with statements not based in truth or reality. Let's watch.

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators.

There are those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting, by closing polling locations and targeting minorities and students with restricted ID laws and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision, even undermining the Postal Service in the run-up to an election. It's going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don't get sick.

And if all this takes is eliminating the filibuster, another Jim Crow relic, in order to secure the God-given rights of every American, then that's what we should do.

HANNITY: Barack Obama politicizing a funeral.

Remember Democrats did the same thing in 2002 during the memorial service for Senator Paul Wellstone. They turned a somber event into a massive, political rally. And, frankly, it disgusted everyone that tuned in.

Today, we saw the very same thing, very similar with Barack Obama. In an effort to trash to President Trump and his supporters, Obama said many things that are simply, factually inaccurate and not true.

And, by the way, I told you and I tell you every two years, every four years, Democratic Party, the playbook remains the same -- they divide America, old versus young, rich versus poor, and they play the race card. Republicans are racist, sexist, misogynist, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamophobic, they want dirty air, water, and they want to throw grandma over a cliff in a wheelchair.

Let's break it down. Obama comparing Trump to George Wallace, accusing federal law enforcement officers of using tearful gas and batons on peaceful protesters. Now, is this the so-called peaceful protesters that Obama is talking about?

The video that you're now seeing is taken from an angle from the federal officers in Portland, who are trying to stop the federal courthouse from being burned to the ground. In fact, these officers only came outside. One "A.P." reporter embedded confirmed all of this, the federal building when that building came under attack.

So far, 59 officers have been injured trying to defend the courthouse, and those inside. Now, they have been hit with bricks, frozen water bottles, sticks, Molotov cocktails, fireworks. Three officers likely permanently blinded by the so-called peaceful protesters, Barack, with high powered lasers. The courthouse remains intact but firebombed on multiple occasions covered with graffiti. Is that peaceful, Barack? And vandalized night after night after night.

Does this -- I ask you at home -- look peaceful, like the peaceful protest to you? Does it to you, Barack Obama? Do you really think we're that stupid? Sad, pathetic tactics and rhetoric uttered today.

Recently, Portland police recovered several large clips and Molotov cocktails in a bag near the riots. And, of course, this is not the first time that Obama has wrongly vilified police.

Let's not forget Ferguson. Let's not forget Baltimore. Let's not forget Cambridge and other high-profile incidents.

And breaking today after the reopening of the case the prosecutors had in Ferguson, Missouri, they decided once again to not charge former Officer Darrell Wilson with any crimes. Remember multiple eyewitnesses, many minority, confirmed at his story completely.

So, what we are witnessing today in another attempt by Democrats to divide America as they do every two and four years, along the lines that I just mentioned. And according to Barack Obama, those in power, hmm, who might he be talking about? Targeting minorities by attacking voting rights with surgical precision? Sound familiar? It should!

Because we hear this garbage every two and four years, which brings us to a very important "Hannity" history lesson tonight, because every single election, it is the same rhetoric from Democrats old versus young, rich versus poor, black versus white.

For example, 1998, one radio ad in Missouri claiming that black churches' crosses will burn if Republicans are elected. Listen for yourself.

MISSOURI DEMOCRATIC PARTY RADIO AD: If you don't vote, you let another church explode. When you don't vote, you allow another cross to burn.

HANNITY: Remember the 2000 ad, TV ad accusing George W. Bush of, well, it's like my father was killed all over again in the case of the terrible, evil dragging death of a man named James Byrd because he didn't support a crime legislation.

Bush did, however, support the death penalty for those involved in the horrific death of James Byrd. Oh, that adds a lot of context, doesn't it? Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Seventh, 1998, in Texas, my father was killed. He was beaten, chained and dragged three miles to his death all because he was black. So when Governor George W. Bush refused to support hate crimes legislation, it was like my father was killed all over again.

HANNITY: We can't forget the many times Al Gore changed -- remember he gave speech before predominately American audiences, changed his entire delivery, tone, pitch, cadence, remember? And, you know, Republicans have the wrong agenda for African Americans. They don't even want to count you in the census, he once said.

Take a look.

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AL GORE: -- what the leader of the Republican Party and this Congress are doing in blocking an accurate census because they don't want to count everyone that they don't think they can count on.

They are in favor of affirmative action if you can dunk a basketball or sink a three-point shot. But they're not in favor of it if you merely have the potential to be a leader in your community and bring people together.

Don't tell me we've got a color-blind society.

HANNITY: Hillary Clinton also caught changing her tone during multiple speeches before predominately African American audiences.

I ain't feel no ways tired. You might remember this.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: I don't feel no ways tired. I have come too far from where I started from, nobody told me that the road would be easy.

HANNITY: Then there is Biden 2012 telling a crowd in Virginia, the Republicans are going to put y'all back and chains. Take a look.

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: You can let the big banks once again write their own rules. Unchained Wall Street. They are going to put y'all back in chains.

HANNITY: John McCain, he was accused of being a racist. Mitt Romney accused of racism. Every single Republican candidate running for major office every two four years, same thing, racist, sexist, misogynist, the whole list goes on. And the list could go on and on.

But as you can see, nothing new for the Democrats. In reality, it was President Trump not Barack and not Joe who actually got real results for every demographic group in the country. As a matter of fact, the most disproportionately hurt by Biden/Obama policies were minorities in America.

It was Donald Trump, not Barack, not Joe that assured record low after record low after record low unemployment for African-Americans, Hispanic- Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workplace, youth unemployment, African-American youth unemployment.

And it was President Trump who increased funding. Longest term commitment with the largest amount of money to historically black colleges. President Trump developed opportunity zones. President Trump that passed criminal justice reform and prison reform and police reform, not Barack and not Joe.

And, today, you heard Obama say the filibuster was a relic of the Jim Crow era. The only relic we should be concerned about is Obama's former vice president, because while Barack is comparing his political adversaries to racists and bigots, well, it's Joe Biden, the leader, their presidential candidate this year, Joe Biden works hand-in-hand with segregationist to slow integration.

Let's quote NBC News, shall we? He led the charge on an issue that kept black students away from the classrooms of white students. 1977, Joe worried that his children would grow up in a, quote, "racial jungle", Biden's words.

And let's not forget, for decades, Biden revered the former Klan leader, Robert KKK Byrd. Biden called Byrd the dean of the U.S. Senate, close friend, a mentor.

By the way, Byrd was also praised by Pelosi and by Schumer and by Bill and Hillary Clinton. And Byrd, by the way, along with Al Gore Sr. and others, well, they filibuster the 1964 Civil Rights Act for people like John Lewis, they accomplished which by the way was historic in every way imaginable, praising the guy that filibustered all of that? Which was ultimately passed? Why?

Because Lyndon Johnson got overwhelming support from Republican senators, 80 percent in the Senate and the House.

By the way, why did Democrats constantly get a pass for their disgusting history of racism?

Sadly, by the way, we talk about these Democrats and George Wallace and so many others, you're talking about Democrats. And many on the left, by the way, are still getting a free pass. African-American Trump supporters are constantly demeaned, they are minimized, they're called every name in the book simply because of their race and their political beliefs.

We saw another example of this on MSDNC, all things propaganda state-run Democratic Party, radical socialist network. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you a paid campaign surrogate? Are you being compensated by this?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let me be clear, you get paid to shape a liberal narrative. You get paid to attack this president.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a simple question.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't get a dime from this president. I don't get a dime from the campaign.

You only asked me that because I don't fit your narrative.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't want anything from this president. It's what I can do for my country.

You need to accept that me and other African Americans and other support this president because of his policies. To insult me to say am I getting paid?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's the same question.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Kaboom, checkmate, wow!

Now, the conduct and behavior of the left is truly reprehensible. We saw it today when some are almost giddy that our dear friend, and he was a dear friend, a smile, infectious laugh, I love Herman Cain, who died from coronavirus. We'll have a special message and remembering Herman Cain and his groundbreaking life in a few moments.

But first, let's address the shameful behavior from the mob and media surrounding his death. "Reuters" summing up his amazing life as a man who refused to wear a mask? Fake news CNN's Anna Navarro tweeting, quote, Herman Cain thought COVID was a hoax, scoffed at wearing a mask, died of COVID.

Once sparsely watched MSDNC host blaming Trump for Cain's death?

Now, what we see is beyond disrespectful, beyond tasteless and shameful. By the way, did they know anything about Herman Cain, his health condition, anything about it at all? Or are they just using it as a political weapon on the day he dies?

By the way, it's psychosis, it's hatred, its madness. The mob hates Donald Trump so much, they literally are reveling and debt using it as a cheap political point. We'll have more of my monologue in just a moment.

But joining us now with reaction, nationally syndicated radio talk show host, Larry Elder, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell.

All right, Leo. You are the formal liberal. You have not voted Republican your entire life. You said on this program you're going to vote for Donald Trump this year.

You saw Barack Obama today, and I can go on, and he said a lot of other things beyond that we just played, as he went on to then give talking about automatic registration, including inmates, et cetera, et cetera, getting rid of the filibuster, Jim Crow relic. And I'm looking at this and I'm listening to this and I'm saying -- and he talked about the expanding Civil Rights Act in honor of John Lewis.

But the problem is, his vice president now presidential candidate for the Democrats actually praised the guy that filibustered that historic legislation.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS LAWYER: Sean, I might explode before the segment is over, but let me make a public service announcement MSNBC Craig Melvin. I haven't received a penny, a dime for -- from anyone and I'm voting for Trump because he's the best candidate to win the highest office in this land. Now, a penny, Craig Melvin.

Now, back to Obama, step aside Al Sharpton, because you've got a competitor and Barack Obama using a house of worship, using a funeral to raise a Democratic campaign speech. What amazes me is he basically lied on television when he said that federal truth were used for peaceful protesters. There's not a peaceful protester who is trying to demolish a federal building. He tried to make an analogy that Donald Trump is George Wallace.

Mr. Obama, 1.2 million black people, including one more, Leo Terrell voted for Donald Trump in 2016. It is unbelievable that he would play the race card.

But you're right. You got a great man in John Lewis who died, buried today, and Herman Cain is being vilified. I am sick and tired of black Republicans being vilified. We are smart enough to realize that we are off of the Democratic plantation, and we're going to vote what is in the country's best interest. What's in the country's best interest right now is electing Donald Trump in November.

HANNITY: You know, Larry, you have -- we have been friends a lot of years now. And you -- I have watched you attacked. You have been vilified. You have been called names.

I remember our dear friend Deneen Borelli and she wrote blacklash and she says -- you look up her name and the names she has been called, other African-American conservatives. You're more conservative libertarian, which I respect.

But you have been doing this for years and paying a heavy, personal price for speaking out.

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: Well, Sean, I've been called a lot of names but I've really been called the when I fear the most and that is wrong. Am I wrong if we have a vaccine to get rid of white racism? That the major problems facing the black community would still remain?

Am I wrong that 70 percent of black kids are being raised without fathers? Am I wrong that there's a 50 percent urban high school dropout rate and a lot of the kids when they graduate cannot read, write and compete at grade level? Am I wrong that there's a 25 percent of young black men living in the inner-city who have criminal records?

If getting rid of white racism mean those problems still remain, then white racism is not the problem and its eradication is not the solution.

Obama is a race card player and Leo Terrell is absolutely right. He is a consummate race card player which makes him more dangerous than Al Sharpton because he and people like Eric Holder can do it with a straight face and nice suit and tie, a big vocabulary, nice, well-crafted sentences, but it's the same B.S.

They are arguing that America is a systemically racist country. It is a lie but they have to push that lie every four years in order to get 95 percent of the black people to pull that lever for them. To not think about school, not think about school choice, not think about illegal immigration competing for jobs.

HANNITY: Is it going to work, Larry? Is it going to work?

EDLER: No, it's not.

HANNITY: Every two years, every four years, is this year different?

ELDER: This year is different because this man is different. The economy is different. What he's done about prison reform is different. What he's done about illegal immigration is different. He supports school choice for crying out loud.

Urban parents want it, white liberal Democrats do not.

HANNITY: Leo, last word. We have a few seconds.

TERRELL: And let me make one other point. One other point vey simply, Reverend Lawson spoke today and he made another lie when he said all black lives matter. Not the black man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who supported Trump and got shot. Not David Dorn.

Reverend Lawson, not all black lives matter because a lot of black police officers who are being killed, and a lot of black on black crime.

HANNITY: Yes.

TERRELL: So if you are going to care about black lives, all black lives.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.

You know, we scrolled on this program in the -- on the Barack and Joe years. His home city of Chicago, Barack Obama, all the names -- they barely mention Chicago. And it was a war zone then. Why didn't they fix it?

We turn back to Portland where the city's Democratic mayor, this idiot, Ted Wheeler, completely failing his fellow Americans protecting his own citizens and city. The situation has now become so bad, President Trump threatening to send in the National Guard.

Here's what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Portland not the only city facing a crisis. Chicago and under the pathetic leadership there of liberal mayor, all these cities, liberal leadership for decades, Mayor Lightfoot, lightweight at this point. Violent crimes fire out of control.

This morning, three -- three Chicago police officer shot while making an arrest coming as the city is forced to add 200 police to the downtown tourist district amid yet another surge of criminal activity there,. carjackings, assaults, stabbings.

Meanwhile, the office of city alderman, Raymond Lopez, was just vandalized yet again. This is the third time. Why? He called Chicago lawless, slammed Lightfoot for failing the people of Chicago.

Joining us now with more is Alderman Raymond Lopez, along with FOX News contributor Dan Bongino.

Alderman, you are a Democrat. You know, I -- what I hear you say is you want -- we've been watching the shootings, you know, just pick the numbers, what's it going to become this weekend? Sixty, 70, 80 people shot? How many will die and how many will be children?

You want your city safe and you're now under assault for that?

RAYMOND LOPEZ, CHICAGO 15TH WARD ALDERMAN: Yeah, for the third time in a month, my office has been targeted. I have been targeted for standing up to the gangbangers who made a mission to terrorize my communities.

And, you know, protecting my residents, for defending the safety and security of our city should not be a partisan issue, but we have seen time and again, my mayor and just across the board, political incompetence for people making excuses to score political points at the expense of our residents, our children, our seniors who are all dying and terrified on the streets of the city.

HANNITY: You know I watch this, Dan Bongino, I just cannot believe that you have -- it's a myth that this is happening. Obama saying, oh, they're going after peaceful protesters with tear gas and batons. And it's just a lie.

And then politicizing it to the level that he did, which, by the way, is predictable, every two years, every four years.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You know, Sean, I agree with you. I never really thought that they would come where I would wake up in America where in cities that are losing black men and women, white men and women in droves to shootings, people being mugged or raped, assaulted on the streets, that the cops would be the enemy.

The cops would be the enemy to the point where you have the speaker of the House referring to federal agents -- by the way, Sean, the same designation for federal agents that protect Nancy Pelosi, those Capitol Hill police, I don't know if she told you -- as stormtroopers, referred to as an occupying force, literally. The cops are there, the police.

Folks, just think about this. How does this sound to them, the worst day of your life?

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: They're the enemy. Joe Biden.

BONGINO: Yeah. But -- and, Sean, they are there every single day. You're assaulted, who's there first? It's not your mama, it ain't daddy, it's the cops. You know, you (ph) burglarized your house, who shows up? The cops.

God forbid your kid is kidnapped or missing, who shows up? The cops.

HANNITY: Alderman, you're a Democrat. Let me ask you a question -- these mayors, they're not doing a thing to protect people. They're demonizing the police. Police down -- they are literally disarming them. You heard the Seattle police chief this week.

You're going to stay a Democrat? Do you think they're protecting the people in your city?

LOPEZ: I believe that there -- there is value to the Democratic Party. I will say this --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: What are they doing to save lives? That's their number one duty. What are they doing to save and protect the lives?

LOPEZ: I'm not going to argue that the leadership that we have is failing in that regard. What they are doing is demonizing law enforcement that we have worked with for decades.

In my communities, like the Back of the Yards, which is one of the most dangerous communities in the city of Chicago, my local police had working relationships with the DEA, ATF, and FBI, trying to break down the gang and drug cartels and syndicates in those neighborhoods. And we've worked well together to do that.

What I believe is that we need to show that as a party --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: This has now become -- your party is the party that is aiding and abetting anarchy, is that a true statement?

LOPEZ: There are some in my party, yes, but that is not represent the depth and breadth of all of us.

HANNITY: The leadership in these cities and Joe Biden, are they -- with their comments and Obama's comments, are they helping?

LOPEZ: I don't think their comments and more importantly, I don't think their silence is helping.

HANNITY: Their silence.

LOPEZ: Because every Chicagoans, whether they're Democrat or Republican, want to feel safe. They want their children to come home. And we have to confront the enemy within our midst.

HANNITY: I've got to go.

Joe and Barack did nothing to help your city. They barely mentioned it for eight years.

All right. We have a lot of news to get to still tonight, and the great one, Mark Levin, will weigh in on all of this.

Justice is still being denied for Michael Flynn. You will not believe what happened in this case today.

Also, Congressman Kevin McCarthy will explain next how Pelosi, Schumer playing politics for the next COVID relief bill.

And later, the great one, as I said, Mark Levin.

Stay with us. A busy news night.

HANNITY: Also developing tonight, another bizarre twist, unfair twist in the Michael Flynn case as the D.C. circuit court of appeal now says the order instructing Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the case. We will have a rehearing by all judges on the cord.

Remember just last month, a three judge panel ruled in favor of the DOJ which wants both sides to drop the prosecution. Now, the rehearing is scheduled for Tuesday, august 11th, and more injustice is for General Flynn.

Here to explain is General Flynn's attorney, Sidney Powell with an update.

Sidney, it's unbelievable. It never ends.

SIDNEY POWELL, GENERAL FLYNN'S ATTORNEY: It is unbelievable, Sean, and it's a sad day for the rule of law. Judge Sullivan's petition for rehearing should not have been considered by the court because he had no standing to file it. He's not a party in the case. He's supposed to be a neutral umpire.

And yet, he has taken on the role of an advocate for some sort of hearing that he wants to conduct back in his court on an issue that the government has decided to dismiss, the case has decided to drop where there's no longer a case and controversy at all because both parties have agreed to dismiss it. And he cannot act as a prosecutor because only the Department of Justice can under Article 2 of the Constitution.

So, there are two constitutional provisions that preclude him from doing what he's trying to do. And the court seems to be indicating that it's going to give him that opportunity, despite the fact he has no constitutional to proceed.

HANNITY: So his life is on hold even further in spite of all that we know that they didn't even think he was lying from the very beginning, and now, all the other new evidence that we have.

All right, Sidney. Thanks for all you're doing.

We need a better justice system.

Republicans move forward on another round of stimulus to get direct payments to the hands of working families. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, guess what, they don't really care. They just once again resorting to petty politics, wanting to stop the package just like they did the last time with a blue state wish list.

Here to explain and more, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

First of all, they want $3 trillion. Secondly, they want people to make more money, staying unemployed then being employed, is that correct?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, R-CALIF., HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: That's correct.

HANNITY: Oh, by the way, the Democrats want to protect China from liability?

MCCARTHY: Well, what they first want to do is no longer $3 trillion, they're now asking for $4 trillion. And remember their $3 trillion bill, it mentioned cannabis more than ever mentioned research or jobs.

This is what they have. They just have a wish list, not a way forward. Even today when you have unemployment insurance, the extra amount of money that the government puts in, to extend it, the Republicans said, let's extend it a week while we negotiate, you know who said no? Chuck Schumer.

But watch what they'll say out on television.

The president was willing to continue to go forward to protect those who are unemployed right now, so we can get people working again, and solve this problem. Every single time we work on COVID legislation, you know who's held it up? Nancy Pelosi.

Remember at her refrigerator when small businesses need the money for employees? She said no. When the very first CARES Act went forward, she said no and held it for another week.

How many more people were unemployed because of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer's actions?

HANNITY: It's unbelievable. What else is hidden in here?

Lindsey Graham said today on my radio show that, in fact, they actually -- except for one Democrat -- they want to prevent Americans that want to hold China responsible for what they did to the world from doing so. Why are they protecting China?

MCCARTHY: That is the biggest question. I do not know what the Communist Party of China has on the Democrats, but it is very powerful. It is so powerful when the Chinese are now hacking to find our vaccines, I put a bill on the floor to sanction any hackers. They voted against it.

We now have a report in a paper today that the FBI says China is trying to influence our election and we know who they want to win, and also influence members of Congress. They denied that in Foreign Affairs vote just the other day.

We even have the Armed Service chairman say it wasn't China's fault. It's not their responsibility to warn America about the virus, trying to blame the president.

And Adam Schiff, a real favorite of all of ours, you know what he said when they close down the Houston consulate, that people said was the hub of espionage? He said it was all politics and he blamed America.

HANNITY: Wow.

MCCARTHY: Why won't Nancy Pelosi bring those bills to the floor to hold them accountable? Why? Because they want to defend China and blame America.

HANNITY: Well, there is an election in 96 days. I'm hoping and praying that if you're going to vote for the president, may be at time to put Nancy Pelosi in the minority and keep the Senate Republican. That would be helpful.

MCCARTHY: That's the best thing you can do.

All right. So what you got to do is which party is best to keep America safe? Go to takethehouse.com if you want to get rid of Nancy Pelosi.

HANNITY: Kevin McCarthy, thank you for being with us.

When you come back, he's on fire tonight. I spoke to him twice. The great one, Mark Levin.

Later, Mark McCloskey, remember this guy? Trying to defend his home while his lawyer filed a motion to remove the prosecutor from their case, claiming she is trying to campaign off the case. Apparently true. We'll explain as we continue.

HANNITY: All right. As we continue, we saw a liberal meltdown over a tweet by President Trump pointing out how corrupt this election process could be. And when asked about it today, and find out he was trolling them to pay attention to the issue. Pretty interesting on the president's part.

But also, just breaking tonight, as we move forward, "The Washington Post" reporting the Postal Service backlogs sparking worries the ballot delivery could be delayed in November. President's right to call attention to it. He has no intention of delaying the election at all.

Here with reaction, the author of the number one "New York Times" bestseller, "Unfreedom of the Press", the host of "Life, Liberty and Levin", number one show here, Sunday night, 8:00 a.m., Fox News Channel. I call him the great one.

You know, Mark, we watch this -- Barack Obama gives the eulogy to the service to John Lewis today. John Lewis, a brave man his whole life, he literally made changes --

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST, "LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN": Right.

HANNITY: -- to the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act.

And I'm listening to Obama today, and he's talking about extend -- in John's memory, John Lewis's memory, extending the Voting Rights Act, and I'm thinking the guy at the top of the ticket for the Democrats this year, along with Pelosi, along with Schumer, along with the Clintons, they praised the former Klansman who filibustered these bills! Now, you tell me and this happened every two or four years, Mark.

LEVIN: You know, Sean, that speech by Obama reminded me of the good old days of Obama when he was a community activist hanging out with domestic terrorists. He was probably really getting into the, you know, Molotov cocktails, and all the rest, the good old days for Obama.

You know, Obama has milked this country for everything it's worth. He's milked it for maximum power, he and his wife are now worth tens of millions if not hundreds of millions of dollars having sold their presidency after they left office. He gives the speeches now and he's abused the black community more than any modern president that I'm aware of or any modern politician for that matter.

What exactly has this man done for the black community since he's been in the private sector? What did he do for the black community when he was president other than kill school choice in Washington, D.C.?

I can tell you what Lincoln did for African-Americans. I can tell you what Grant did. I can tell you what Eisenhower did. I can tell you what LBJ did. I can tell you what Donald J. Trump did, but I can't tell you what Obama did.

Now, I want to educate Obama, the former law school professor and all the leftist kooks out there, this country systemically racist? Let me tell you something, no country puts hundreds of thousands of men on the battlefield and lose them in a civil war to keep a union and end slavery. The equivalent of 4 million men lost their lives to end slavery.

That's a little bit more than Barack Obama has done or LeBron James.

Let's go over it quickly. Civil Rights Act of 1866, does that sound like a country systemically racist? I don't have time to get into what everyone of these acts did, but people can look them up.

Civil Rights Act of 1871, Civil Rights Act of 1875, Civil Rights Act of 1957, Civil Rights Act of 1960, liberals, follow along. Civil Rights Act of 1964, Civil Rights Act of 1965, Civil Rights Act of 1968, Civil Rights Act of 1990, Civil Rights Act of 1991.

We have Supreme Court decisions, 1948, Shelley versus Kraemer. 1954, Brown versus Board of Education. 1962, Bailey versus Peterson.

This is what I would have said at John Lewis' funeral, 1967, Loving versus Virginia. 1968, Jones versus Mayer. 1971, Griggs versus Duke Power. 1986, Paxton versus Kentucky.

Now, here is what I didn't hear at the funeral when Obama was giving a Democrat left-wing kook speech, not a word about America's greatness. Not a word about how men in our military, black, white, brown, red, yellow, went off to beat Hitler, and Tojo, and Italy, fascist Italy, put their lives on the line, 400,000 of them died.

Not a word about the men in Korea and Vietnam and Afghanistan and Iraq in our diverse, integrated military, not a damn word. Not a word about the thousands murdered and our city every year -- 7,500 black people, mostly 90 percent by other black people, including in his city of Chicago. Didn't bring it up once.

Not a word about the nuclear family and personal responsibility and opportunity. Not a single uplifting word for the country that made him rich and made him president and made him powerful. Rather than saying, look at what I've done with my life, look at what I've become, look at all the people trying to pour over our border legally and illegally, of all races from the third world, south of the border, from the continent of Africa, from the Far East, from the Middle East, from all over the world, why are they trying to come here? Because of George Wallace and Bull Connor?

This guy -- they want to run against George Wallace and Bull Connor. Well, I would say this to President Trump, you've got a quasi Bull Connor and a quasi George Wallace, his name is Joe Biden. And Joe Biden bragged about working with James Eastland and Stennis, two white segregationists and racists from Mississippi. He bragged about working with other segregationist. Joe Biden has said nasty bigoted things throughout his life despite the Praetorian guard left-wing media that protects him and his bubble in his basement, and all the rest of it.

The fact of the matter is, I know this: Donald Trump at the private sector hired thousands of black Americans.

Tell me, today, the very wealthy Obama's, how many black Americans have they hired? How many black Americans have a help? How many black Americans did Biden hire? None, few.

This president hired thousands during the past century career in the private sector and as president of the United States, what did he get, 7, 8 percent of the black community and yet what has he done in the black community? A thousand times more than Obama ever dreamed of doing.

So Obama gives a good pastor-like speech, but when the rubber hits the road, he's nowhere to be found. That's it.

HANNITY: For the full hour, this Sunday night, "Life, Liberty and Levin", we reverse roles, Mark interviews me.

All right. Mark, thanks for being with us.

When we come back, that couple that defended their home from protesters in St. Louis that broke down the gate and they're now filing a motion to remove the prosecutor. Apparently, she is trying to campaign off of the case.

Mark McCloskey will join us, exclusive reaction next.

HANNITY: Breaking news tonight, out of misery, the attorney for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple charged with felony, unlawful use of a weapon. Why? They defended their property from angry protesters. They broke down a gate and went into their community and threatened them.

They now filed a motion to disqualify the St. Louis circuit attorney, Kim Gardner, and her office for pursuing their case, saying that there is at least the appearance of impropriety. Well, you think? It's now reported that apparently Gardner used the case to fund-raise for her reelection campaign, campaign emails sent out on July 17th includes request for donation and reads, quote: President Trump and the governor are fighting for the two pointed the guns at peaceful citizens during the Black Lives Matter protest.

Here with reaction Mark McCloskey.

Mark, when I interviewed you the last time, it didn't sound peaceful, I guess, if you break down a gate to a community. And if I recall, that they threatened to kill your dog and were telling you what rooms of your house that they were going to be taking over.

Is that true?

MARK MCCLOSKEY, GUARDED HOME FROM PROTESTERS: Yeah, and not just taking over, taking over after they had killed us. And so, that's -- you know, the interesting thing is the media is reporting this as a peaceful protest and everybody keeps playing the same 32-second clip where a little tiny bits of a 32-second clip of an event that went on for 12 or 15 minutes.

Yes, it was peaceful all right. Later that same night, that same crowd out in front of Mayor Krewson's house, one produced an AK-47 and actually challenge the Channel 5 reporter. And she and her armed guard had to flee. That's how peaceful that protest was.

HANNITY: You know, you look at this --

MCCLOSKEY: By the way, Sean --

HANNITY: Yeah, yes?

MCCLOSKEY: Ever since then it's come out that the police were aware and had video of people in the crowd in front of my house armed with guns. And that just got revealed yesterday, I think.

HANNITY: Did you see the guns at that time?

MCCLOSKEY: We saw the weapons at the time. And as I told you once before, one in particular pulled out two loaded magazines and showed me, so I could see the shells in the magazines, clipped them together and said, you're next.

(CROSSTALK)

MCCLOSKEY: They wore body armor, I mean, this --

HANNITY: Why hasn't that been released publicly? I have not seen it yet.

MCCLOSKEY: I don't know. I just saw them and there was apparently 12 pages of notes recently leaked -- my lawyer doesn't even have them yet -- where the prosecutor, assistant prosecutor Chris Hinckley is talking with the police officer that has to sign off on the probable cause document. The basis for the charges against us, and they were disagreements on at least 12 different points of fact, including that the crowd was allegedly, quote, "peaceful."

HANNITY: I support your motion today, she's fund -- obviously, fund-raising off of your case. We did have the governor on and pledged quite openly that he will pardon you.

Does that give you some comfort?

MCCLOSKEY: Well, you know, it does, but pardon is down the road and pardon is after I have to already fight the battle. And then only if we're convicted, but I still have to incur the legal fees in the meantime and put up with all the lies and slander in the press. And, I mean, you'll like this, Sean. I got Lin Wood on my side today and he's agreed to represent us in this.

HANNITY: Lin Wood?

MCCLOSKEY: Yes, Lin Wood --

HANNITY: By the way, Lin Wood, I just retained him as my attorney, very good choice.

I'm going to have to run. We'll keep you updated on the case. He is great at what he does.

All right. When we come back, remembering a dear friend of this program, dear personal friend, Herman Cain, next.

HANNITY: Sad news tonight to report. We lost a very, very good friend of this show and a very dear personal friend of mine. Our friend Herman Cain passed away this morning from the coronavirus. What an amazing life he led. Very successful businessman, former Republican candidate and for president in 2012.

Here's a clip of Herman on this program back in 2018.

HERMAN CAIN, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: There is no middle ground. That desperate tactic has made sure that there are -- there is no middle ground, which is why I hear a lot of people saying they are voting a straight Republican ticket to save this country.

HANNITY: And they add 999, it would be perfect, it would be a perfect year. Good to see you.

CAIN: Well, two out of three is not bad, Sean, OK?

HANNITY: All right. Herman Cain --

HANNITY: He's in his heavenly mansion prepared for him.

Laura Ingraham, we miss our friend.

