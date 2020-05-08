Cuomo: Most NY COVID-19 cases are people who were home

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 7, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: We're expecting something in the vicinity of 60 percent unemployment, maybe 21.5 million lost jobs. That's bright and early tomorrow morning. I'll see you then. Fox News continues now.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters, along with Dana Perino, Juan Williams, Greg Gutfeld, and Emily Compagno. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is The Five. Major breaking news and another crushing blow for the Russia witch hunt. The Department of Justice recommends dropping its criminal case against former national security advisor, Mike Flynn.

A federal judge still must sign off on the move by the DOJ. President Trump says he is, quote, "very happy for Flynn", and he's tearing into the former top FBI officials.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: He was an innocent man. He is a great gentleman. He was targeted by the Obama administration. And he was targeted in order to try and take down a president. And what they have done is a disgrace. And I hope a big price is going to be paid. A thing like this has never happened before in the history of our country.

And I hope a lot of people are going pay big price because they are dishonest, crooked people. They are scum. And I say it a lot. They're scum. They're human scum. The Obama administration Justice Department was a disgrace, and they got caught. They got caught, very dishonest people. But much more than this, that's treason. It's treason.

WATTERS: The president also blasting the media for how unfairly they treated Flynn.

TRUMP: The media is totally guilty. And all of those writers and so-called journalists, they are not journalists. They are thieves. All of those journalists that received a Pulitzer Prize should be forced to give those Pulitzer Prizes back because they were all wrong. If you saw today, more documents came out saying there was absolutely no collusion with Russia.

They wrote for years because they tried to do a number on the presidency. And this president happened to be me.

WATTERS: And Shifty Adam Schiff just reacting to the Flynn news, tweeting this, Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his illicit Russian contacts. His lies do not become truths. This dismissal does not exonerate him, but it does incriminate Bill Barr in the worst politicization of the Justice Department in its history. Wow, OK.

And I think McCabe now chiming in, too, saying they are just doing this, Bill Barr, to please the president. You know, this is just a shocking release from the department. They are basically saying -- and this is a document they just put out that -- I mean, the only reason to interview Flynn was to entrap him into a lie, and that the interview was unjustified.

Saying these guys into the White House like that, and it was unrelated to the counterintelligence investigation. And there was nothing wrong with the phone call. It was perfectly appropriate, Greg, for him to call the Russian ambassador. This is as bad as it gets.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Are you talking to me?

WATTERS: I am, Mr. Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: So anyway, I'm just going to start talking because I am assuming you're asking me a question, but I have no sound. You saw President Trump pretty angry. So why is he angry? It's because if the media and the Democrats had just accepted the reality that they hated 2016 instead of deciding if Trump wins, we destroy everybody in that universe.

It was a contamination effect. If you had any kind of connection to Trump, you are dust. Everyday people have experienced far worse trauma in their lives than their party losing an election. People have lost loved ones, jobs, limbs, and they didn't spend four years on a psychotic warpath determined to get exact revenge for their bitter loss.

And so what do the Democrats have to show for this? Well, when Trump said if you elect me, you're going to be so tired of winning. The Democrats must be tired of losing. I mean, right now, we are doing an A-block on Flynn. And the Mueller investigation is being exposed. I mean, this is like a walk down memory lane, you know, observing the Democrats greatest time-wasting disasters.

It's like you're in a bar and the jukebox is playing the band that was on the Titanic. You know, this is just nothing but loss after loss after loss. And it's beautiful. Now, I'm going to fix my ear.

WATTERS: OK, please do. All right, so Emily, it looks like they had to do this to save face, because the judge was likely going to toss this case. More and more evidence was coming out to show this thing was cooked up. And that Van Grack, this prosecutor who also worked for Mueller, have been hiding evidence for a very long time and lying to the judge about it.

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: The point of an investigation is to uncover, if applicable, bad actors and misdeeds. And this filing shows that all of the misdeeds and all of the bad actors were in the FBI itself. And as you sort of intro'd, Jesse, the fact that they called the interview with Flynn un-tethered, too, and unjustified by the entire other investigation.

And they said it was unwarranted, and they said that his statements were immaterial. So for those people like Shifty and Wiggly Peter Strzok's attorney who said earlier about this entire thing is politicizing the FBI. And that for some reason, they are more aghast by what's uncovered in this filing then what it represents, which is the complete obliteration of due process.

I don't understand, especially for the party on the left who claims to be committed to due process and committed to all of the individual liberties afforded to one by the bloated government they want to support. Why this isn't something that they should actually be refreshed by. To Greg's point, the fact that it's loss after loss after loss, at least now they know the source.

And I have to point out for viewers the statement that just killed me the most. The FBI sidestepped a modest but critical protection that constrains the investigative reach of law enforcement, the predication threshold for investigating Americans. What that means is that if the FBI is investigating your neighbor down the street on an unrelated matter.

They can come on into your house, entrap you in something, threaten your son, get you to say something that doesn't really matter, and then charge you on it, simply because they can. This at least is holding them accountable on paper and in a motion. And it's up to us enforce us it at accountability in the ballot box.

WATTERS: Yeah. I mean, this is prosecution out of control at the very worst. Juan, I mean, you've got to just level with the audience, my man. You were wrong on this thing. Every time we have been talking about this, each pillar of this investigation, this Russia witch hunt has crumbled. It continues to crumble. And you can just apologize if you want to, so the floor is yours.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, thank you, Jesse. That's so kind. I will apologize for you, but I don't think I have much to apologize for. You know, I think this whole thing is so puzzling, in part because Flynn pled guilty on two occasions. So why would he be pleading guilty if he was innocent? I don't get that in the least.

WILLIAMS: You know -- well, I tell you what. You know, Trump himself tweeted that Flynn lied to Vice President Pence in explaining why President Trump fired Mike Flynn. And not only that, there were indications, remember the Justice Department indicated the Russians were in position to blackmail Flynn because they knew about the lies.

And there was a transcript of his conversation with the Russian Ambassador, Kislyak, in which he is talking about sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2016 campaign. Again, nobody argues about that interference. And then, you know, you think about something you just said, Jesse, about the judge. The judge in this case, Emmet Sullivan, just last week said there was no reason to dismiss the charges.

Because there was no ground, no basis to the idea that either the evidence had been manipulated that he had been coerced into a confession or that somehow they had manufactured a charge against him. The judge dismissed all of those, and said the charges and the guilty plea stood. So now, you have Bill Barr --

WATTERS: -- before the evidence came out, Juan.

WILLIAMS: -- no, there's no added evidence now. All Bill Barr is saying is he had somebody.

WATTERS: -- the 302 came out last week.

WILLIAMS: -- and the top -- hang on. Let me finish, Jesse. And the top investigator in this case has now withdrawn in protest, because this is a political move by Barr to take the pressure off of Trump when Trump was going to issue a pardon for his buddy. This is the politicization of law in America, and it's just sickening.

WATTERS: OK. Well, we don't have that long for me to knock down every false statement you just made to America, so I won't. Dana Perino, what's interesting, the timing of this situation, because it looks like they had to get rid of Flynn because Flynn was about to take over as national security advisor, so he would have access to all the things they cooked up over the last year.

The wiretaps, the spies, all of the interference that they had been cooking up against the presidential campaign, they had a meeting. Biden was there. Maybe he doesn't remember. It was Biden. It was Sally Yates. It was Comey. It was Barack Obama, and it was Susan Rice. And they talked about the Logan Act. And they talked about this conversation he had with Kislyak.

And what do you know? A week later, Comey sends these agents into the White House, doesn't even let the White House council know about it, but sneaks them in and tries to entrap the guy to get them fired. That's pretty dirty.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: OK, so I'm not sure there's a question there, but I also know we are running out of time. So let me say what I think is going to happen next, or should happen next. There's a lot of political leadership during the Democratic administration of Barack Obama that have, on background, been whispering to reporters and amongst themselves for years about how this is all on the merits.

And we are all going to -- our eyes are going to be open to all these things that were going on. And none of that has ever come to fruition. And they are in a position now that they either have to spill it or admit it, that they didn't have what they said they had. And I am glad that the Justice Department is pushing, because I worked there for a little while right after 9/11.

And its -- our justice system is an amazing institution, but it has to be protected. And if protecting it means that you have to turn it upside down and look under all the rugs and the rocks, then that might be what we have to go through. It might be a little bit painful as a country to go through to watch it, but it also might be very eye-opening as to what was happening.

And they wonder why people are sceptical of institutions, of the government, of the media. I mean, this is a great example. The last thing I would say is, you know, for Michael Flynn, somebody who I knew during the Bush administration, I'm glad for him -- tonight for him to have this peace of mind. And I hope that he sleeps really well.

WATTERS: Yeah, I'm sure he will. Coming up, Democrats desperate to make the sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden go away. But it doesn't look like that's going to happen anytime soon. A very big development is up next.

PERINO: Welcome back to The Five. So some Democrats like Speaker Nancy Pelosi have been saying it is case closed on a sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden. But his accuser, Tara Reade, she's not done talking. She just sat down for an interview with Megyn Kelly. Take a look at what Reade says should happen to Biden's campaign.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You and I were there, Joe Biden. Please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running in character for the president of the United States.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You want him to withdraw?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I wish he would. But he won't, but I wish he would. That's how I feel, emotionally.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you want an apology?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think it's a little late.

PERINO: Reade also saying she is willing to testify under oath and would allow cross-examination. Now, Jesse, this is one of the things that the story has not included up to now, which is people being able to see Tara Reade for herself. Do you think this will change anything?

WATTERS: I do. Obviously, when you see this woman speak, she's highly intelligent. She's articulate. And she believes something happened. We don't know the truth. But she definitely is convincing. That's not good enough. But it's definitely something when you see it and you feel it. I understand why she chose Megyn Kelly. She is in a tough spot.

She wants to do the most fair and balanced or kind of non-partisan interview she can. And the Democrat media, they are not really reaching out to her. They are playing games. She doesn't want to go on Fox first, although, you know, Watters World has been trying to book her. I'm not going to hold it against her that she chose Megyn Kelly. That's fine.

But Megyn has been someone that's been a crusader for women, but she's also a lawyer who understands due process. She doesn't also have this big corporate entanglement behind her. You know a big relationship with politicians, other agendas. So it's kind of a pure interview. But do I think this puts it to rest? No, the polygraph challenge, that's a big deal.

There -- she's going to obviously do more interviews. I think this summer is going to be interesting, and it's not going away.

PERINO: And one thing that happened, Greg, to Tara Reade. She has said that she's been treated terribly by the Biden campaign and by the surrogates. And there's one more clip here where she talks about those people with the blue checks. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's been stunning actually, how the -- some of his surrogates with the blue checks, you know, his surrogates have been saying really horrible things about me and to me on social media. He hasn't himself. But there's a measure of hypocrisy with the campaign saying it's safe. It's not been safe. You know, all my social media has been hacked.

PERINO: Greg, what do you make of that?

GUTFELD: Well, it reminds everybody before they go after her. She's a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, worked for Biden for a long time. Right now, the Dems, they need a candidate they can get behind, not a candidate who wants to get behind them. And right now, they are stuck with that. So -- but here is what's really vile. Joe Biden says if he's elected, he will reverse a rule issued by the Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos.

It's an amazing move to bolster protections for students accused of sexual assault on campus. So Trump -- I mean, not Trump. Joe Biden is actually trying to block the presumption of innocence for students, but he expects that for himself. So he's kind of basically saying he deserves more rights than your son or daughter on campus.

So that takes all my goodwill off the table. I did believe he should have the presumption of innocence. But now, I say screw the old handsy pervert.

PERINO: Well, in fact, that rule, Juan, that Betsy DeVos announced last night from the Education Department dealing with college students was something that the Obama administration had put forward. It was quite stunning to see Joe Biden immediately say he would reverse that for the reasons that Greg just said. Not to mention the fact that you had Nancy Pelosi on the record this week, saying that she believes Joe Biden.

Dianne Feinstein interviewed today, saying nothing to se here, didn't even know this person. And they have all basically said there's nothing to see here, and shutting Tara Reade down. But now, she has done this interview. What do you think happens next?

WILLIAMS: Well, Joe Biden's denied it, right? So I mean, the question is when a person denies it and, you know, that's why I'm interested to know Megyn Kelly says that Ms. Reade was emotional, candid. But she never detailed what's the ton of news in this interview and the two clips we saw. There' not much news there. There's still no evidence. There's no record of her even having filed a complaint yet.

And we know about the evolving details of the story. And her story has changed over time. But, you know, I mean, Dana, I think what concerns me is there is no pattern here. You know, there's a pattern with Trump. There's a pattern with Weinstein. There's no pattern with Biden. And I think that's why Democratic voters, in the papers this morning, said even with these revelation he continues to have a substantial lead in the race against Donald Trump.

GUTFELD: No pattern? No pattern? Everybody knows there's a pattern with Joe. It's an open secret, as they often said about Weinstein. The dude had his hands on everybody. You know the story.

WILLIAMS: Believe me. I hear -- believe me. I hear because I live in Washington. I used to circulate very heavily in those circles. I've never heard that about Joe Biden. People say he might, you know, touch someone's shoulder, smell their hair, but that's not a --

GUTFELD: And that's in public.

PERINO: Let me get Emily in.

WILLIAMS: Earlier this week, Michelle Goldberg -- hang on. Let me just finish this point. Earlier this week, Michelle Goldberg, a columnist for the New York Times wrote, in fact, that Tara Reade had sent a tweet to a reporter, saying tick-tock, tick-tock, just wait for it, as if she had a bombshell to blow up Joe Biden. That makes this all look just political.

PERINO: OK. Emily, one thing I would point to is that there are many times -- I'm not saying this specifically about Joe Biden. But how many times has there been an accusation against somebody where you think, wow, that's not the neighbor I knew. That's not a pattern. That's not -- that doesn't mean that it didn't happen at one point. And it's now coming to light.

COMPAGNO: That's exactly right, Dana. And with all due respect to you, Juan, I think just because you don't know something doesn't make it preposterous. I mean, every serial killer arrest we've ever seen also includes a clip of the neighbor being, like, I had no idea he was burying bodies in the backyard. It's always a surprise.

And to Greg's point, there wasn't five billion memes floating around the planet about Creepy Joe because he was an angel. He wasn't exactly running a tight defense. But I have to say, look. Two things struck me about Tara Reade's interview. Number one, the fact that she said my ex-boyfriend, my ex landlord, everyone has been given a platform but me.

And also, she said about the Biden campaign, the fact that for all the encouragement, they are constantly giving for women to be able to, quote, "speak safely." She said I haven't encountered that. And to me, that was the most disappointing and unfortunately saddest part. I do think, however, her calls for him to step aside sort of clouds the central argument for her, which is this happened.

And unfortunately, it gives detractors an ability to apply a motive to her coming forward.

PERINO: Interesting point. All right, well, we have no doubt -- we have not heard the end of all of that indeed. But we have to move on. Up next, lone star freedom. The Dallas salon owner who refused to shut down her business, she is released from prison. We'll tell you about it.

WILLIAMS: The jailed Texas salon owner at the center of a major lockdown controversy, now free. Shelley Luther released from jail to cheering crowds. The Texas Supreme Court ordering she'd be let out after a major uproar from state officials. Ms. Luther was sent to jail for seven days after refusing to apologize for keeping her hair salon open despite lockdown measures, Ms. Luther reacting to her release.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I just want to thank all of you who I just barely met. And now, you're all my friends. You mean so much to me. And this would have been nothing without you.

WILLIAMS: Emily, you're the lawyer here today, so let me ask you. The Texas Supreme Court says they're looking in, reviewing this case. But we know that the lockdown ends tomorrow, Friday. So she can go back to work, and the salon will be legally open. But is it still possible that she could have to go back to jail for having previously broken the law?

COMPAGNO: Well, just to explain to viewers how this is all working, a lot of the charges that we're seeing throughout the country are sort of baked- in criminal violation. So for example, at San Francisco, a man that was arrested recently for breaking social distancing, they charged him with trespass. And then the underlying charge was just a violation of public health and safety, right, so that's not exactly criminal.

In this particular case for her the reason why she went to jail is basically contempt, right? She refused to apologize. It is a standard example of the hubris and judicial overreach baked into our criminal justice system, which, frankly, isn't just at all most of the time.

And the irony to me about this case is the fact that if she had been charged with an actual crime, and in some cases, some that are perceived as violent to us, like making terroristic threats, she would have been released, she wouldn't have gone to jail because of COVID concerns.

So here's the irony, you guys, because she broke an ordinance that was put in place to protect us from the virus. She was then put into the hotspot where you contract the virus at an alarmingly high rate. It's like a Briar Patch. Where is the justice in that? It's absolutely ridiculous.

I'm glad that this case happened if only to shed light on the fact that states throughout the country are sort of disproportionately applying this and frankly, a lot of law enforcement are at odds whether to enforce these laws with criminal measures. She's just trying to go to work.

WILLIAMS: So Greg, I'm must say, what sticks in my mind is you shouldn't just be able to break the law. This was an executive order from a Republican governor, and as Emily said, intended to protect us all from the virus. So what do you think?

GUTFELD: Yes, I agree with you. I feel the same way about -- what are those places that you love, sanctuary cities? Anyway, it was also -- I know it's Republican governor, but I do believe it's a very, very Democratic city and a very, very Democratic mayor, so nice try on that one.

Look, in these kinds of stories, visuals drive coverage, and that means extreme stories tend to be noticed more than other. So this was an extreme kind of incident. It's going to be memorable about this time about the pandemic. Do you remember the woman that owned the hair salon? That's going to be memorable. But it's not necessarily indicative of law enforcement or American -- or Americans or the or the experience.

This is not happening a lot. It's important that we see that it's that overreach is possible. We got to check ourselves. The fact is, we know the safe bet, washing hands, not shaking hands, face masks, not gathering in large crowds did the brunt of the work and the flattening. We're beginning to wonder if the more draconian measures, policing beachgoers, especially out -- I mean, outside shutting down beaches probably added little to this.

And there are studies right now, there's a -- there's a meta-study analysis of 14 studies that show that casual short interactions are not spread -- are not the main spreader of this, and that if you could just practice the social distancing, we're going to have to. So the draconian measures, we're going to have to let go.

WILLIAMS: Dana, the White House said today, they're not going to follow some CDC guidelines. And what we know is that they want to get things open. I think everybody wants things open but safely. And so the question then arises, if we go in that direction, should they be ignoring the fact that so many states, in fact, have a rising number of cases even as their reopen?

PERINO: Well, it's possible that the CDC guidelines might have been too strict or too stringent based on the new information that they have. There's a new data point every hour on the coronavirus. Greg just pointed out a good one about being outside and now there's questions about Is it dangerous to wear a mask while you're exercising?

I mean, every single day you find out something new, so I think that maybe that story's a little bit overwritten that the White House is not using those particular guidelines. Obviously, we're using guidelines. And I really want to say that the woman in Dallas, as Greg said, I'll always remember where I was when I saw that woman.

She really stick up for her principles, and to see her relief, and I admire it. I really do. I do think it's quite amazing that on one day, you had her released from jail, you had Michael Flynn case dropped from the Justice Department, and you had the Bridge gate case be thrown out by the Supreme Court. So those two people are it. So it's an amazing day for people who are accused of things.

WILLIAMS: That is true. And so Jesse just to finish up here, I think people in this country admire civil disobedience, people standing up for what they see is right principle, but I think you also have to accept the consequences then. You know, in the Martin Luther King Jr. tradition, if you get sent to jail, you go to jail and you don't put other people in harm's way. How does that fit with this history?

WATTERS: She was willing to go to jail, and she went to jail for a certain amount of time, so I don't see anything wrong with that. Listen, Juan, if you go to a barbershop, and you wash your hands before going into the barbershop and the barber washes his hands and you two are the only one in the barbershop, and you guys are both wearing masks and you get a trim and then you pay with a credit card. I don't think you're going to spread coronavirus especially if you have the door or window open. Let's just be honest about this.

PERINO: Yep.

WILLIAMS: I hope that's right. I really do. Coming up, the epicenter of the outbreak in America now questioning if stay at home orders made the problem worse. Those details are right ahead. Stay with us on THE FIVE.

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is saying he was shocked by new information showing widespread lockdowns weren't as effective as previously thought. Take a look.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): 18 percent of the people came from nursing homes, less than one percent came from jail or prison, two percent came from the homeless population, two percent from other congregate facilities, but 66 percent of the people were at home which is shocking to us.

COMPAGNO: Greg, you've been highlighting for a while that the majority of infections there has been happening in the home. What is your take on this and what now for New York?

GUTFELD: Nobody knows anything, and all of the assumptions that were made by months ago could turn out to be correct that this is an indoor virus, and that outside when the weather gets better, whatever, that could be wrong too. But my gut tells me that putting people in tight spaces who are sick, doesn't work.

OK, we know in Washington with rest homes, 64 percent of those people had the coronavirus. It's a closed system with aged vulnerable people. So, we want cause and effect, send sick patients there and see if it gets worse, which is what happened in New York. They basically put sick, contagious people into rest homes instead of using that big beautiful boat that we had, you know, on the West Side Highway, and that caused thousands to die. I made a chart. Do you want to see my chart?

COMPAGNO: Yes.

PERINO: Yeah. I love charts.

GUTFELD: All right, so this is my upside-down pyramid. The top of it is elderly, infirmed patients. These are the people that get hurt the most by the virus. If you protect that group, all of the subsequent groups, their risk goes down. So what you have to do is protect this group, and then the risk of rate of infection will die out, not completely, but it will go down. It's an upside-down pyramid. But every subsequent population benefits, benefits if you protect the elderly and the infirm.

Unfortunately, New York did this. They -- what they did was they didn't protect the elderly and infirm. They sent sick people in with the elderly and infirmed which spread the disease and also got health care patients really -- I mean, health care workers sick as well. That's my chart for today. Did it make sense?

PERINO: Good chart.

GUTFELD: Thanks.

COMPAGNO: It makes sense.

WATTERS: Yes. Thanks, Karl Rove. It made perfect sense.

COMPAGNO: So speaking of healthcare workers -- so speaking of healthcare workers, Dana, Cuomo has -- Cuomo has now announced that those out of state health workers that answered the call to assist and work on the front lines there will now have to pay taxes to him. Your thoughts on that.

PERINO: So that's pretty amazing to me. I remember when the governor made this plea. And he said, please, if you come to New York, we need additional workers, health care workers, nurses, doctors, please come to New York. And so many people answered the call. We had them on the shows as part of the America together campaign.

Here come the nurses from Michigan and Wisconsin and Oklahoma, and they came to New York. And now he says, thank you for coming. Now you are not -- you're going to actually have to pay taxes on what we are paying you here. You have a New York taxes. And whatever you're getting paid from the job that you have out in Oklahoma, you have to pay New York taxes on those wages as well because he says it would be irresponsible for him with the deficit that we have now to not be able to take taxes from them for this great charitable work that basically they have come.

And it's not charity. They're getting paid. But it wasn't easy to come to New York to the epicenter where they're putting themselves in harm's way. And then what he said today is if the federal government could help us out with some of our, you know, state losses, and then maybe I wouldn't have to do this. But sorry, because the government won't do it, I have to do this to you. That is wrong. using them as pawns in this scheme. Terrible behavior. That's disgusting.

COMPAGNO: Juan, taking that a step further. He said, specifically, if I don't get more money from Washington, I can't even fund my schools. So to Dana's point, why should we be having people he referred to as heroes pay for his state's schools?

WILLIAMS: Well, first of all, I just want to agree with Dana. I just think those people were heroic to come and help and put themselves at risk to be in the epicenter, so I'm very sympathetic to them. But to your point, though, I think that this New York State is losing tremendous tax revenue on so many levels, not only in terms of having to pay for coping with this pandemic, and the added expenses.

But don't forget if people out of work can't pay their property taxes and other taxes, well, then Emily, you know what, they have a tremendous deficit. And I think what we've heard even from Republicans who represent New York like Peter King, is that the federal government should not be taking this out on the firefighters and policemen and people in the state who would suffer if the state can't pay their employees, their earnings, and so that's not fair.

All the other arguments forget about it. It's just the case that the federal government as Mitch McConnell, you know, later had to retract, should be helping states. This is a national emergency.

COMPAGNO: Jesse, take us home.

WATTERS: Well, if the chart man can hold the chart back up again like he did and reverse it, that's what Governor DeSantis did in Florida. That's exactly what he did in Florida. He sent all of Florida state resources to the elderly and sick and to the nursing homes and kind of let other counties handle it the way they saw fit.

And Florida is in great shape, and they have a very high elderly population. The thing in New York was you have very low-income people in very tight quarters, that are touching a lot of handles and doorknobs. They weren't working, they were unemployed, they were going out maybe not using masks. You don't know if they were practicing hygiene and social distancing.

It's hard to practice social distancing in some of these homes in Queens and the Bronx. I mean, you should see these. This is tight quarters. So you know, there's a lots of blame to go around there.

COMPAGNO: All right, coming up next, San Francisco trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 by handing out drugs and alcohol. We will explain coming up.

GUTFELD: San Francisco is providing free booze and drugs to the homeless quarantined in hotels. It's an effort the city is trying in order to get them off the street -- that would get me off the street -- and to prevent them from going outside to get the substances themselves by having it delivered. We got two minutes. Emily, what's going on?

COMPAGNO: OK, really quickly. Number one, the San Francisco Department of Public Health says no taxpayer dollars are funding this. It's all private donations. Which leads me to my question of it's probably transparent or not, so people should know whether that's been allocated.

Secondly, the police are arresting and have confirmed that they are -- what's the word -- enforcing drug laws. So while we have the Department of Public Health giving out drugs, we have the cops arresting people for using them in the tenderloin.

And then the fire chief is on record saying 75 percent of these guys aren't from here, meaning it's a pull factor. So if it were up to me, if I were San Francisco, I would spend that money on bathrooms so there's no feces on the street, and the handwashing stations, instead of worrying zombie in tears in from Stockton.

GUTFELD: From Stockton, Juan. The worst thing you could say is they're from Stockton. I love Stockton.

WILLIAMS: Is that -- is that right?

COMPAGNO: Me too. Me too.

WILLIAMS: Emily, Emily, going after Stockton. And you know, from what I understand, I mean, you have city fathers trying to protect, you know, their city against the spread of the virus, and you have people who are addicts, undisciplined, and who would go out and get the drug. So, you know, it's kind of a difficult scenario, but it might be the right choice.

GUTFELD: You know, Dana, the fact is, if you have no sound way of helping drug addicts or the mentally unwell, it's not like you're going to get one in a pandemic, right? It's just going to get worse.

PERINO: Yes. And look, you know, you know me, I wouldn't even know where to find marijuana to buy legally. So I don't -- I don't know if I'm the best person to ask. However, I sort of feel like they got -- everybody is in this position through no fault of their own. And if it helps keep the peace and keeps them happy, whatever.

GUTFELD: You know, Dana, all you got to do is ask me, OK.

PERINO: OK.

GUTFELD: Cafeteria.

PERINO: I'm getting to the point where I might ask. GUTFELD: Cafeteria 615. Jesse, last word.

WATTERS: You're saying they're giving out free drugs and alcohol? Guys, I got to go. I'm out. I'm out.

GUTFELD: "WATTERS' WORLD," "WATTERS' WORLD" on location. Oh my God, he is leaving. All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: All right, I was not planning on writing a book for another two or three years. Then, I woke up in the middle of the night and I decided I was going to write a self-help book on how to do positive things when you're not a positive person. So I was writing a book for me, but I was also writing a book for everybody who get -- who hate self-help.

And so, this is about how to be -- how to do good deeds, when you're not necessarily that kind of person. And it's weird because I didn't expect to do this book, and that is happening at this time is really, really weird, because I wrote half of it during this pandemic, and it kind of makes it to me at least a special book because it helped me through this.

It's not out yet. You can preorder it. It's called The Plus: Self-Help For People Who Hate Self-Help. You can go to -- you could preorder at GGutfelt.com, GGutfelt.com, Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Bookshop, Books-A- Million, indie bound, it comes out in July, but please preorder it. I think you'll like it. Thank you.

WATTERS: You nailed the haircut on the book cover.

GUTFELD: Thank you very much.

WATTERS: Juan, you're up.

WILLIAMS: Well, congratulations, Greg. Maybe I'm rubbing off on you. Plus, you know, doing good things. There you go.

GUTFELD: I did.

WILLIAMS: Who knew -- who knew the green monster can talk. Take a look at the outfield grass at Boston's Fenway Park. Yes, that's a tribute to America's nurses. The Red Sox mowed a message of thanks to nurses with the logo and a large heart.

You know this week is National Nurses Week. And obviously, given the pandemic, nurses deserve a big thank you. Now let's all cheer on. America's nurses.

WATTERS: OK, Emily.

COMPAGNO: Imagine living during the Great Depression and having to donate your family dog to the Pacific War Effort. I want to draw your attention to the award-winning independent short film Walking Point starring Doberman K- 9 Duke of the Menlo Park Police Department.

The story portrays how a marine is always faithful and so is the man's best friend. And it was made to raise money and awareness for working dog charities. Stream it on Vimeo on demand and by purchasing the novel online at the National Museum of the Pacific War.

WATTERS: Very nice. All right. We have some video of bear and a pool. Let's see it. Look at that.

COMPAGNO: He's so cute.

WATTERS: That's how bears like to kick back and relax, you know.

PERINO: Somebody help him. He needs out. He needs help.

WATTERS: Just soak it in, kick around.

COMPAGNO: He's having a bowl.

WATTERS: I don't know if the bear is drowning or not, but I think he's all right.

GUTFELD: That's my favorite bear.

