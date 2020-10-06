Cruz decries left's 'scorched-earth warfare' on Judge Barrett

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity" September 28, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

HANNITY: A big moment, thank you, Tucker.



Welcome to HANNITY.



Tucker's right. In 24 hours from right now, the nationwill be watching the very first the debate betweenPresident Trump and, yes, bunker Joe Biden.

Needless to say, Joe has been in his basement bunker since, what, before

10:00 a.m. this morning, trying to cram again for tomorrow's big night, after all, he has all this lines to memorize that somebody else wrote for him.



Let me give you my very unique take. What I believe is actually going on and what has been going on inthe basement bunker all summer long. We'll have more coming up.



Plus, we'll play the very latest lowlifes from Joe's pathetic weekends on the campaign trail, a few little breaks that he takes and actually campaigns.



Also tonight, we have new and major breaking news from Project Veritas.

Purported mail-in ballot harvesting, vote buying inMinnesota and it's all caught on tape.



Wait, I thought the media mob and the Democrats told us this couldn't happen? Even though theHeritage Foundation pointed out nearly 1,000 people convicted of voter fraud. We'll play this damning tape right here tonight on "Hannity".



But, first, on the eve of the presidential debate with just 36 days away from what I believe by far is themost consequential election and our lifetime -- well, the time for urgency and all hands on deck is rightnow.

I've said many, many times, elections, you need to take nothing for granted.



And if you haven't registered to vote -- well, guess what? I have a special part of my website, with information how do you register, what does voting start in your state, who's running through the congressional seat?

Do you have a Senate race this year? When does early voting start and when does it stop? And what about if you want to vote absentee this year? All theinformation you could want.



You want to go to the polls and exercise this incredible God-given right. A lot is literally hanging in the balance. If you care about our kids, our grandkids, the future of this country, you must do your part.



Every major institutional force in this country, in theD.C. swamp, in the mob and the media, the 99.9 percent of state run newspapers, state run broadcasts, state run cable, are completely invested in defeating President Trump as they have been -- well, from the second he come down the escalator with Melania Trump. The stakes for the future for our children, grandchildren, have never been higher.



We in the end, we will get the government we deserve. Joe's stated policies are the most radical, out of the mainstream of any major political party nominee in the history of this country. Radical socialism, higher and higher taxes andredistribution, eliminating fossil fuels, amnesty for illegal immigrants, free health care for illegal immigrants to become the united sanctuary states of America, and, by the way, foreign policy appeasement. I guess the Iranians are hoping for Joe to win because they might get $150 billion andcash and other currencies and have to do nothing for it.



This entire campaign Joe Biden and his campaign have been hiding from you, we, the American people. Joe Biden almost never takes questions fromthe press. When he does, the reporters are preselected by members of his campaign.



And today, he officially retired to his basement and a whopping 9:52:00 a.m., which marks the 11th time that just in this month of September, that the Bidencampaign put a lid on any more events before noon.



This is not normal. They are clearly trying to hide things from we, the people. Have you ever seen a presidential candidate repeatedly call it a day before 10:00 a.m., day in and day out, weekend and week out for months?



And now, here we are, just weeks away, 36 days until a very important, pivotal presidential election. Meanwhile, his running mates, Senator Kamala Harris, made a rare public appearance herself today. Naturally, she raced off stage before taking questions from the press. Zero transparency frompeople running for the highest office in the land.



And their friends, in the media mob, all they do is cover it all up, they are the great enablers, the great supporters in the largest contributors to Democratic socialism. Thankfully tomorrow -- well, we might actually get a chance to hear from Joe on several important issues that he is heretofore refuse to address. For example, Joe, do you support packing the Supreme Court being threatened by leaders of your party, leaders in your party.

What judges would you appoint to the highest court in the land if there should be a vacancy if you were president?



Remember, President Trump -- well, he published the long list of prospective judges. Does Bidensupport getting rid of the Electoral College like other Democrats? Why did Joe Biden's running mate promote a fund that bailed violent criminals andrioters out of jail? Why did Kamala Harris also praise defunding the police in Los Angeles?



Why, Joe, did you say police become the enemy? And, by the way, why did you support reallocating, just a different way of saying defunding, funds away from the police?



Why the silence, Joe, as this nation watched night after night after night, looting, arson, assault, vandalism, even hijacking and taking over or burning to the ground police precincts.



You know, all that's happened that has rocked this country to the core all summer long. You didn't mention it at your own convention.



In the eight years, Joe, when you were vice president, there were 4,000 homicides in Chicago alone. That's Barack's hometown, 20,000 shootings. You did nothing and you barely mentioned it.



Is Joe Biden going to support gun confiscating efforts, that his gun czar, Beto "Bozo" O'Rourke supports and so fond of? Hell, yeah, we're coming for your AKs.



Or Kamala Harris believes, well, she could do it by executive fiat. Will you support that, Joe? Will you continue to support your zero experience son, Hunter, and his sketchy overseas business deals with the communist party of China?



Now, we learned last week, shopping sprees courtesy of China. Russian oligarchs, Ukrainian oligarchs, wire transfers, all back and forth.



Now, it's all out there. Just take a look, Joe, do you support that? Are you going to say that you didn't know anything? You didn't leverage $1 billion to get a prosecutor in Ukraine fired? And why, your son admits on "Good Morning America", zero experience in oil, gas, energy, Ukraine. Why did they give him millions of dollars? I don't know, maybe because you are the vice president, Joe.



Will you forcibly place this country on another coronavirus lockdown? And where do you stand on mandatory masks because you flip and you flop, and flop, and flip, and flail?



The American people deserve answers to all of these questions. And here's what I believe -- this is my opinion, this is an opinion part of the show -

- it has been happening behind the scenes this whole campaign, this whole summer, Well, I believe that his campaign team, they are seeing what we all see. They see that Joe Biden is weak, they see that he is frail. They see that he is struggling cognitively.



His staff, they made a conscious decision to hide him. The corrupt media mob of this country has allowed him and them to get away with all of this.

So, Joe Biden, he probably spent pretty much hoursevery single day all summer long with four or five points that he memorizes on every likely issue that's going to come up during the debate and probably one or two scripted attack lines against Donald Trump -- in between, of course, plenty scheduled hot cocoa breaks and naps, of course.



In other words, the Democrats, the Biden campaign felt it was too risky to point them out on thecampaign trail so they put all their eggs in thedebate basket and we'll see for the first time tomorrow how well the strategy of studying all summer long has worked out. Tomorrow, I suspect that all those months of preparation, it will besomewhat effective. He survived the Democratic primary debates, but his staff, the Democrats, I can tell you for a fact that they are terrified about that these three debates.



We know Joe will likely take on the same tone andcadence and pitch that he took out with his joint press conference on fake news CNN with Anderson Cooper. And, by the way, he should be able to deliver his carefully worded script that they've been practicing all summer. Even his staff knows how fragile he is.



Democrats are just terrified of letting their own candidates speak off-the- cuff and frankly, they should be and for plenty of good reason. Over theweekend, Joe couldn't seem to get anything straight.



Did you know that he was in the U.S. Senate, well, for the first time 180 years ago? He's like, what, 200 million dead from COVID-19. Just like he forgot, he opposed the travel ban. Just, you know, like we're endowed by the, oh, the thing -- you know, you'll know, the thing. God, endowed by our creator, God, the creator of everything.



Or mixing up Super Thursday or mixing up thestates that he thinks he's at any given moment, or thinks that he's running for the U.S. Senate. Here's a quick reminder.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I made a priority in my entire career to work closely with you and by the time I got to the Senate 180 years ago, you know, I suppose my tenure as vice president. You know, if I have the honor to becoming your president, I'd make this commitment to you -- you're going to have an access directly to the White House. I'm going to be right there with you.



HANNITY: A hundred eighty years ago, Joe, really? Actually, that was probably the closest he got to an honest statement all campaign, frankly, all campaign.



Joe's struggles didn't end there. During a veryfriendly interview on MSDNC, the conspiracy network channel, well, just watch as the host has to painfully step in and, well, lift him out of trouble andhelp Joe remember his own talking points. This is how corrupt the mob is.



Take a look.



BIDEN: For example, the Paycheck Protection Act, you know one percent of the money has gone out, one percent. One percent of the -- that's not thepaycheck. The -- the bill for a small, for major --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Main street money.



BIDEN: Main street money, 1 percent has gone out. And Paycheck Protection Act went out, and you know, but I think it should be focused on businesses under 15 employees.



HANNITY: The -- you know, you know, oh, oh, nobody's here to help me.



By the way, is that the guy you want representing us on the world stage, this country? You think PresidentXi, Putin, think they're going to eat this guy alive? What do you think the mullahs in Iran will bethinking about him if he's president? Wow, you really think he's capable of leading the free world? I don't.



Tomorrow is theater for Joe. In other words, Joe willbe regurgitating his memorize attack lines, his four to five points per topic, and he'll reiterate them five different ways to get through the two-minute answer, the 90-second answer.



But, by the way, he's had an entire summer to practice who knows who's going to show up tomorrow. I don't even think he knows.



And according to Joe, you have to vote for him because -- well, of Nazi Germany and Fidel Castro. Listen to this vicious attack.



BIDEN: Well, I'm not sure anybody that hadn't already made up their mind there for Trump, but who knows? But that's -- you know, he's sort of like Goebbels. You say the lie long enough, keep repeating, repeating and repeating, it becomes common knowledge that they think.



You know, I think people see very clearly thedifference between me and Donald Trump. Trump is -- you know, is a -- Trump is -- is clearing protests infront of the White House that are peaceful, you know, with the military. This guy's more Castro than Churchill.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: OK. Really? Joe Biden comparing President Trump to two of the world's most evil monsters.



Jill Biden just informed -- his wife -- the media mob, that no one is allowed to attack Joe for his gaffes. I guess I missed the memo because we're just calling it like we see it and showing you the truth so you can decide.



Take a look.



JAKE TAPPER, CNN HOST: Your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe --



JILL BIDEN, WIFE OF JOE BIDEN: Oh, you can't even go there. You can -- after Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word "gaffe".



TAPPER: I can't even say the word gaffe?



JILL BIDEN: No, no, done, it's gone.



TAPPER: The gaffe issue was over because --



JILL BIDEN: Over, so over.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: So over, I've been in the Senate 180 years, it's over, don't talk about it.



Of course, well, fake Jake Tapper was more than happy to comply, with a delightful little laugh and a smile. Hard-hitting journalism at fake news CNN.



Now, real journalists might be seemingly more concerned with Joe's worsening so-called gaffes, his trouble with numbers, bouts of anger, his inability to remember days of the week, the state that he's in, the office that he's running for and his extremely light campaign schedule and total complete blackout -- blackout of the media, it won't answer hardly any questions. More troubles, by the way, troubling is still Joe's trouble with the truth.



In the past, Joe has lied about his grades in school, he lied about having three degrees from college, lied about getting a full ride to law school, lied about where he came in his class in terms of graduating. He lied about getting arrested inapartheid South Africa while on his way to visit Nelson Mandela, lied about marching in the civil rights movement in the 1960s.



But he did praise the former Klansmen that filibustered the Civil Rights Act and was against theVoting Rights Act that he did and he did partner with that former Klansman, why, because he didn't want integration of our public schools because he didn't want his kids going to schools that were racial jungles, his words. He recently lied about attending a historically black university, Delaware State, another whopper. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



According to Joe, didn't want the kids, as I said, growing up in that racial jungle. Joe Biden has been in the swamp for nearly years where guess what, lying is just a way of life. Oh, did I forget his plagiarism of Neil Kinnock? Did I forget his plagiarism of Bobby Kennedy?



He'll do and say anything for a vote and really when you think about it, he hasn't accomplished hardly anything, nothing that I can think of that has benefited the American people in 47 years. As Donald Trump likes to say, all talk.



Tomorrow, you'll hear all talk, all promises, new promises.



How did the Obamacare promises work out?



And worst of all, he's now controlled by the radical base of his party and they're bragging about controlling him like AOC. If elected, he will carry out their bidding. If successful, his agenda will rip this country apart.

It'll destroy and negate the very freedoms that we have enjoyed for our entire history.



In 36 years, you get to determine -- well, what -- guess what, the government will ultimately deserve.



Here with more, former White House physician andcurrent Texas congressional candidate, Dr. Ronny Jackson.



Dr. Jackson, good to have you back.



DR. RONNY JACKSON, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN: Hey, Sean.



HANNITY: So I don't -- he doesn't answer questions. I think the gaffe issue is actually a real problem. Thepresident has been asking -- is he taking any medicines? That would be medical transparency. I think that's a fair question the mob and the media will ever want to talk about transparency on all things Donald Trump.



But why do you think the media has given him a pass and allowing him not to answer questions andhide in his basement and I would argue probably preparing all summer for the debate?



JACKSON: Well, you know, I mean, obviously, Sean, the media is the communications branch for theDemocrat Party. I mean we all know that at this point and they're just aggressively covering for him.



But, obviously, something is going on with this man at this point. I mean, they'd keep him locked away for 90 percent of the time, and then when they have a little window where they think he might be able to put a few sentences together, they break him out,they have him read from a teleprompter, you know, for -- and then as soon as it's over, they just dismiss him right away without taking any questions -- unless, of course, there's scripted questions that he already has been prepared to answer, you know, that he's already got the answers for.



So, I think that there's definitely something going on here. I think it's completely reasonable to ask if he's being medicated because he has had a few times where he's come out and he's looked a little bit more energetic than he's typically looked over thelast few months. And it could be he's having good days and bad days because that's how this cognitive decline, you know, usually happens. It happens -- you know, and you will have good days and bad days.



But I think it's completely reasonable to ask if he's taking medications to help him with his alertness, inhis memory, and they certainly would be asking Donald Trump that. I guarantee you, as his former physician, they said they were relentless in their pursuit of me and anything that might even beconceived as something that -- you know, that President Trump might have been taking.



They wanted all the answers, yet when it comes to -- when it comes to former Vice President Joe Biden, it seems like no one cares on the -- no, well, we care but the press doesn't care.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Dr. Ronnie Jackson. Good luck in your race, too. We're paying very close attention.



Joining us now, co-authors of the brand new book, "Trump: America First:

The President Succeeds Against All Odds", 2016 Trump campaign aides Corey Lewandowski, Dave Bossie.



Guys, good to see you both.



DAVID BOSSIE, CO-AUTHOR, "TRUMP: AMERICA FIRST": Thanks for having us.



HANNITY: All right. Let me start with you, Corey. Let's talk about -- so I believe -- considering he's been hiding this whole time, that he's probably been preparing. Do both of you agree with that? I'll ask you both first.



COREY LEWANDOWSKI, CO-AUTHOR, "TRUMP: AMERICA FIRST": Sean, I do, and look, this is exactly the playbook that Hillary Clinton used four years ago when she took a week off the campaign trail to get ready for Donald Trump.

She still lost the debates and President Trump, then candidate Trump, was out doing four, five and six rallies a day asking people for their votes.

It's the same playbook that Joe Biden's using.



HANNITY: And, Dave Bossie, the president's been out all over the country, and he's still being president and doing peace deals and pretty much everything else in between.



BOSSIE: He's the hardest working man I think Corey and I have ever been around. He is high energy. He shows that on the campaign trail. He showed it in2016. Nobody is going to outwork him.



But the American people, Sean, don't give thepresidency to just anyone.

You got to come and earn it, and that's what they're seeing with President Trump. They're seeing him do his day job and get around the country for rallies.



And this intensity, I think, is just going to pick up over the next 37 days until we get to Election Day.



HANNITY: All right. So the question is, the presidentdoesn't have a lot of time to prepare. I was told in2016, he didn't really want to spend a lot of time preparing.



Dave Bossie, I see you smiling. The truth to that, it's not. But this is what he deals with every day and he does deal with the hostile media every day.



BOSSIE: Every single day, Sean. That's exactly what I was just about to say.



This president's preparing every minute of the day being president, dealing with the issues that are important to the American people. But he's also going into the press room and taking tough questions from a hostile press and he's doing it on the way to the helicopter, he's doing it on his way to Air Force One.



These are things that Joe Biden is not doing andthat's part of this president's debate prep, but he also understands the issues inherently because he's so ingrained in the policy every single day.



HANNITY: Corey, I think a little bit of prep for thepresident could go a long way. You don't want to fill any candidates mind full of facts and figures that they wouldn't normally use. He's using it all on thecampaign trail, familiar with the material. But there has to be some prep. Agree or disagree?



LEWANDOWSKI: Well, he is prepping, Sean. And, look, he's made a series of promises to the American people four years ago. He's fulfilled those promises, and now, he's ready to put his record up against JoeBiden, 47 months in office compared to 47 years.



This president's achieved more in his first term than any president modern history and more than most presidents in two terms. So he's ready to bring that record to the American people to have him vote on it.



HANNITY: All right.



How hard -- does there come a point if thepresident goes at Biden hard that he almost turns Biden into a victim, Corey?



LEWANDOWSKI: Sean, look, when you went to this arena, you entered this ring, you have to beexpected to be punched in the face. This president is a great counterpuncher.



Joe Biden wants to get into the arena. Look, he is not mentally -- he doesn't have the mental acuity to stand on the same stage as Donald Trump.

As soon as he walks on, the media is going to say, it was the greatest performance since JFK.



We know that's what the media is going to do to prop up Joe Biden, but the American people are going to see it differently. You have to hold Joeaccountable for his lack of any accomplishments in50 years in Washington.



HANNITY: We have 15 seconds. I say throw hard punches, Dave Bossie. Real quick.



BOSSIE: Yeah, I do too, but let me just say this -- this is about higher taxes, more regulation, open borders, anarchy in the streets and defunding thepolice versus Donald Trump and Donald Trump wins every time.



HANNITY: All right. Congrats both of you, on the new book.



Now, when we come back, the left has already begun to smear Amy Coney Barrett. Senator Cruz will join us next.



And the media can't stop talking about Trump's tax returns, and wait until you see Project Veritas voter fraud video right here.



HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, tonight, the left-wing smear machine is up and running against Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Prominent Democrats launching baseless and bizarre smears against thepresident's nominee and even refusing to meet with her. Liberals are so honest and open-minded, aren't they? They're just so giving and caring and loving.



And smears and slander and besmirchment await, of course, Judge Barrett and her family unfortunately.



SEN. RICHARD BLUMETHAL (D-CT): And I will not be meeting with her because I think it would treat this process as legitimate which it is not.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But are you willing to meet with her, which is a courtesy? Dick Durbin, thenumber two Democrat in the Senate, earlier today on CNN, he said he would give her that courtesy.



SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D-HI): I will not be meeting with her. I will take the opportunity to question her when she is under oath.



SEN. CHARLES SCHUMER (D-NY): Justice Ginsburg must be turning her over in her grave up at heaven to see that the person they chose seems to be intent on undoing all the things that Ginsburg did.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



And it gets worse. CBS News contributor, so-called professor under fire for actually suggesting that Judge Barrett, other white parents adopt black children to use as, quote, props? Wow.



Now, the good news is conservatives, Republicans, the Trump White House are all standing strong. They are ready to do anything and everything to defend Judge Barrett from the endless lies and smears andslander and besmirchment and character assassination that the left is deploying in her direction.



And as Senator Graham explained, hearings are set to begin on October the 12th, and a confirmation vote is expected before Halloween.



Here with reaction, author of the brand new book, by the way, "One Vote Away", it comes out tomorrow.



Texas senator, constitutional scholar in his own right, Ted Cruz, is with us.



Boy, the timing very interesting. And he is slated to meet with Amy Coney Barrett tomorrow.



You know, your colleagues on the Democratic side, they're so collegial, they're so warm.



I don't remember slander, smears against Justice Ginsburg, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, Breyer. I don't remember Republicans ever Borking or Clarence Thomasing or Kavanaughing anybody.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): No, but it is one-sided. Theleft, they do scorched- earth warfare against Supreme Court nominees.



You rightly started with Bork. You look at what they did to Robert Bork, where Joe Biden played an integral part in it, and Ted Kennedy and they went after and smeared and defamed him, so much so that his name is now a verb to Bork someone, andthe people who've been Borked are obviously Robert Bork.



Clarence Thomas, it was despicable what they did to Justice Thomas. Sam Alito, they went after him andsmeared him, Justice Kavanaugh.



And now -- now, they're starting with Judge Barrett, and it is -- I fully expect the confirmation hearing to be a political circus. I expect the Democratic base demands that they do everything they can. I think we'll see a Cory Booker "Spartacus" moment, andwe're already seeing them target Judge Barrett's young kids, which is really despicable. Kids should be off limits.



On the merit, she is a very strong choice and, Sean, I'm confident the Senate is going to confirm her anddo so by the end of the month.



HANNITY: OK, 29 times in presidential election years, there have been openings on the U.S. Supreme Court. You've discussed this in a column. I want you to explain what has happened historically because every -- all 29 times, the president nom -- presidents nominated people. That would be thenorm.



CRUZ: That's exactly right. In our country's history, 29 times there have been Supreme Court vacancies during presidential election years. Presidents always nominate someone, all 29 times, whether you're Republican or Democrat, the president nominates someone, and what's interesting is what the Senate does.



There's a clear historical pattern and precedent. Nineteen times, the Senate and the president have been in the same party. The Senate has confirmed 17 of those nominees. Ten times the Senate and thepresident have been from different parties, theSenate's confirmed only two of those nominees.



So the clear precedent is, if you're of the same party, you go forward. And here, it's especially central because 2016 was a referendum on Supreme Court justices.



As you mentioned, I've got a book coming out tomorrow, "One Vote Away", and how a single Supreme Court seat can change history. And it starts with the death of Justice Scalia in February of 2016, and what the book does, Sean, as you know, before I was in the Senate, I was a Supreme Court litigator.

And so, what I did for a living was argue cases infront of the U.S.

Supreme Court.



Each chapter of the book addresses a different constitutional liberty. So there's a chapter on free speech. There's a chapter on religious liberty.

There's a chapter on the Second Amendment. There's a chapter on U.S.

sovereignty.



There's a chapter on democracy and elections talking about Bush versus Gore. I help represent Governor George W. Bush in Bush versus Gore. We may well see that same kind of litigation this election, and what the book does is it tells war stories from inside. It takes readers behind thecurtain.



If you want to understand what's going on at theSupreme Court, who the justices are, and what's really striking is it goes through the big landmark cases, many of which I help litigate. And one after the other after the other, they're 5-4, we're one vote away from losing our fundamental liberties.



In the book, I wrote it this summer. I didn't know we'd have a vacancy but I did know we'd have an election in November, and it's front and center thestakes of this election and it's also front and center if you want to understand the fight we're having over Judge Barrett right now, the book one vote away helps explain that.



HANNITY: You know, and you're right about that too, and you listen to the threats. We'll try and get rid of the Electoral College. We'll pack or stack thecourt. We'll get rid of the legislative filibuster, andwe can impeach the president any day of the week for anything.



I mean, this -- this is the crazed rhetoric that has come out just since the vacancy came. You're --



(CROSSTALK)



CRUZ: That's exactly right and part of it is because the courts are how the left has implemented their agenda, they want judges to decree left-wing outcomes that the voters wouldn't accept.



And you know what's quite interesting, Sean. So, theDemocratic talking point that all the Democrats are using, they've got amazing death message discipline, is they're all saying this is about health care and pre- existing conditions, which is nonsense because all the Republicans agree we're going to protect pre-existing conditions. What's fascinating is the Democrats don't want to talk about free speech because one more leftist justice would take away your and my free speech rights.



They don't want to talk about religious liberty, thezealots they are, and they would take away religious liberty.



They certainly don't want to talk about the Second Amendment. You look at a case like Heller versus District of Columbia, which I represented Texas and

30 other states litigating.



HANNITY: Yeah.



CRUZ: Heller upheld the individual right to keep and bear arms. The four dissenters, they didn't argue that some gun control is sometimes okay.

Reasonable people can disagree on that. The four dissenters argued there is no individual right at all inthe Second Amendment, that the government could make it illegal for you or me to own a single firearm and no American would have a right to challenge that in court.



That is radical. That is extreme. And Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden pledged every justice they appoint would vote for that position. That's how dramatic this threat is.



And it's why the stakes -- this nomination of Judge Barrett may well be the single most important thing President Trump has done in his first term, and it's a big reason why we need to reelect him in November.



HANNITY: Senator, congrats. This is a must-read. People need to understand. This is deep, this is profound, this will impact this country for generations.



Not only senator, I think I'll just refer you as constitutional scholar, Senator Cruz, as of tomorrow, bookstores everywhere.



Now, the media mob, they've been salivating over and tirelessly covering the New York toilet paper "Times" and President Trump's taxes. But they don't seem to care about the Hunter Biden report on deep state corruption.



Now, yesterday, President Trump called out themedia for their clear bias.



Take a look.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think there's only one reason he made all that money and then you have to say, what about Joe's involvement and why did Joe not give thebillion dollars over to Ukraine as an example until such time as they let go of a prosecutor that was investigating the company that his son was involved with? I mean, there are some bad questions I don't think they have answers.



And if we had a media that was fair, even just reasonable, this would be the biggest story for years and years and years. Then you'd really be entitled to real Pulitzer Prizes, not the fake committee that gives you these fake awards.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



Here with more, former White House press secretary. FOX News contributor Ari Fleischer, former acting director national intelligence, Ric Grenell.



Ric, you got the ball rolling. We learned just in the -- just in recent weeks, we learned Sally Yates, Rod Rosenstein wouldn't sign the FISA application. We learned that the sub-source of Christopher Steele and the bought and paid for Hillary dossier they've known for a decade, was a Russian operative.



So there was election interference to help Hillary. Lindsey Graham is hinting that there might be more coming. Then you got oligarchs in Ukraine, theSoviet Union, the first lady of Moscow, wire transfers -- you know, China nationals, Russian nationals, Kazakh nationals, Ukrainian nationals, all -- this is all Joe Biden making money and wire transfers to prove it.

What else is coming out?



RIC GRENELL, RNC SENIOR ADVISOR: Look, you hit it on the head. Sean. This is the ways of Washington though. You get to have your own separate rules and the media play by the rules and they and they cover this up.



Look, the fact of the matter is, is as you say, from thebeginning, we knew that Russian propaganda was influencing the Steele dossier from the beginning. Not only did we know that career poli -- career intelligence officials at the intelligence agencies knew this. They raised their hand and they said this is a problem we shouldn't be going down this road. This is filled with Russian propaganda.



And what did the leaders of the FBI and other agencies do? They silenced those people. They classified their comments. They pushed them aside.



Some of those documents are still out there. We've been calling for them to come forward and bedeclassified and let the public read them. There's a whole group of people in Washington that doesn't want the public to read these because they don't trust the public, they like to spoon feed the public, only certain information.



But we are getting to the point where the public is demanding these. I encourage everybody to keep talking about these things. I don't care if it's the day before the election or the day after the election. People need to be held accountable.



We've got a whole bunch of more information that needs to come out.



HANNITY: Do you know what that is?



GRENELL: Transparency is not political.



HANNITY: Do you know -- Lindsey Graham is thinking it's something big. Do you know what it is?



GRENELL: Look, there are multiple reports, Sean, that are still classified that agency heads have been told specifically by me, specifically by the president, specifically by other people -- I'll just leave it at that -- to say come clean. We've heard every excuse inthe book --



HANNITY: WOW.



GRENELL: -- about why these reports aren't coming out, lots at stakes (ph), loss keys --



HANNITY: Director Wray, do your job.



GRENELL: -- all sorts of crazy stuff. And I've got to tell you, people are getting very impatient. We need transparency in Washington. The outsiders are demanding transparency from the insiders.



HANNITY: OK, let me shift gears with Ari.



Ari, we have a debate in -- well, now less than 24hours, 23 hours and 20 minutes from right now -- that we will be having this debate. Advice for thepresident? You're a great debater.



ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Most important thing to me, Sean, smoke him out. That's Donald Trump's job. Force Joe Biden to state his positions on these great controversies where Bidendoesn't want to take a stand, packing the Supreme Court, abolishing the Electoral College, how far left is he?



It's not enough just to say he's going to beinfluenced by Nancy Pelosi and by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He needs to make Biden take those stands. So when Chris Wallace asks a question andBiden ducks and dodges, that's when Trump has an opening.



That's when he needs to say, Joe, what's the matter? Can't you answer the question? Why won't you take a stand? I'm against packing the court, are you for it or against it, Joe?



Smoke him out. Force Biden to take those stands or show that Biden can't, and that's Trump's most important job tomorrow night.



HANNITY: So far, he got away with saying, Ari, a couple of times now -- I'm not going to bedistracted and announce if I would stack the court. I'm like -- that's not a hard question, Joe.



FLEISCHER: Right, but it's very hard to get away with that when the candidate is standing right next to you, and that's what I mean about smoke him out.



If the moderator doesn't follow up, if the moderator doesn't nail him down, the president can, and that's what a good debater can do. You can force theother guy to take a stand or make it so obvious to everybody, the guy is not strong enough to take a stand, and therefore, he will be influenced by theleft. That's the president's job.



What are the other -- what are the other issues you smoke him out on?



I would smoke him out also on a lot of these far left issues about raising taxes. You said you'd raise taxes twice as much as Hillary Clinton. You said you want a public option. Barack Obama even didn't even go for a public option. How far left are you going to take America?



Force him to unite with Bernie Sanders on these domestic policies. That's where you want to go andthen I'd bring up the Iran deal too.



What he can show is how weak Joe Biden is across the board. He's so weak he no longer adheres to thepositions he used to take. He's so weak he won't stand up to China anymore, and we have to just see how strong he is just being on a stage at 9:00 at night, until at 10:30 night. Let's watch that too.



HANNITY: I suspect that the reason we don't see him is because he's been readjusting his peak cognitive hour to 9:00 p.m. What -- what do I know though, right?



All right. I think that's a great advice.



Ric, it's shocking this country has had to wait four years and we still don't have the full story of 2016. It's sad and it's wrong and we need justice and we need equal justice.



Thank you both.



All right. Up next, truly disturbing, Project Veritas. The latest undercover video which shows ballot harvesting in Minnesota. And we have some breaking news, reports out now that this video may have sparked and opened an investigation, straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. Breaking tonight, a report, it should scare every American. It's about the integrity of her electoral process. A new video released. Undercover Project Veritas is laying out evidence of ballot harvesting fraud, and -- in a local race, inCongresswoman Omar's district in Minnesota.



Now, what you're about to see is the apparent scheme where campaign worker would, if in fact this is proven, be illegally gathering ballots from theelderly and allegedly -- we always believe in thepresumption of innocence on this program -- committing acts of voter fraud.



Now, FOX News has not independently verified thecontents of the video.

We'll look and you could decide.



LIBAN MOHAMED: Numbers don't lie. Numbers don't lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentee ballots.



Can't you see? Look at all these. My care is full. My car is full.



JAMAL, MEMBER, MINNESOTA DEMOCRATIC-FARMER-LABOR PARTY: There was a video, you could see the video, there was a video out andabout that he (Liban

Mohamed) has the ballots in his car.



JOURNALIST: Right.



JAMAL: And talking about the only way you can win is with money.



I was looking at them and they (ballots) were not filled. They were blank.



JOURNALIST, PROJECT VERITAS: Who is the one filling out the absentee ballots?



TRANSLATOR: People who work with like Ilhan Omar.



JOURNALIST: Where do they pay the money?



TRANSLATOIR: The minute we sign the thing (ballot) for the election.

That's when we get paid.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Money is everything. Money is the king in this world.

If you ain't got money, you should not be here period.



FORMER POLITICAL WORKER: At the end of this street, there's three towers called Horn Towers.



JOURNALIST: OK.



FORMER POLITICAL WORKER: And it's all seniors, and they took every ballot.



JOURNALIST: Every ballot? They just take them fromthem.



FORMER POLITICAL WORKER: Every single ballot. They knock on the door and say, your ballots come? Give it to me. Give it to me.



JOURNALIST: They don't even pay them for it. They just take it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



But breaking tonight, the Minneapolis police, according to FOX News.com say there investigate the alleged scheme, which is just one incident of alleged voter fraud around the country. For example, the Heritage Foundation -- well, they chronicled 1,285 proven cases of proven voter fraud in America.

Nearly 1,000 people convicted.



Recently in New Jersey, one city councilman, three others charged in mail- in voter fraud schemes. Right here in New York, "The New York Post" did an interview with a Democratic operative spent a career committing mail voter fraud.



Here with reaction, he's CEO and founder of theProject Veritas, James O'Keefe.



Welcome back, sir. Thank you for being with us.



JAMES O'KEEFE, CEO AND FOIUNDER, PROJECT VERITAS: Thanks for having me on, Sean.



HANNITY: So -- look at my car. My car is full. He's talking about ballots.

When do you get paid? You get paid after you fill out the ballot.



That would seem pretty damning before my eyes, Mr. O'Keefe.



O'KEEFE: Yeah, this is -- Sean, this is incontrovertible evidence, the first time we've ever actually seen thedeed being done on tape. The media says there's no evidence. Even the director of the FBI last week said there's no evidence of voter fraud.



Well, there you have it -- it's a state crime, you can't even have more than three ballots in your possession in Minnesota. And it's a federal crime because this guy was going around residential buildings in Minneapolis pressuring people for these ballots, taking them away from the elderly.



Sean, this is a story that may change things. It's all on tape. They can no longer deny it.



HANNITY: OK. Now, we do know the Minneapolis Police Department is investigating this. Any reaction to that, because as you pointed out, just today, we got 300 for Jamal Usman (ph). He said, I have 300 ballots in my car right now, numbers don't lie. My car is full. All here are absentee ballots.



That's what they're saying on tape.



O'KEEFE: Yeah, I mean, this is -- this is a clearly violation of the law.

We reached out to the county attorney. They told us it was illegal. But it's not just the state law. It's thefederal law.



President Trump asked the U.S. attorneys to investigate, Sean. This is a violation of federal law. To vote -- filling out blank ballots to pay people to vote, this is what the ballot harvesters were on tape and are on video saying. They were told to vote for Ilhan Omar. This is an open secret in this Somali community in Minneapolis.



No one has ever told the story because no one could get access to the community. But the people felt like they were victims. They felt like somebody needed to tell their story.



We gave them hidden cameras and we recorded all these ballot harvesters, not just Liban, but other people in the tape, saying that they line people up, bring them to the polls, and vote for them.



This is a systemic thing happening up there, and just this one guy in the car with 300 ballots, that was one day. So, this is the first time we've ever seen it before, Sean, and people need to investigate.



HANNITY: They can go -- people can see the whole tape for themselves. People want to look at it?



O'KEEFE: Yeah, and if you're an insider, its veritastips@protonmail.com. That's how we got thehidden camera in the community.



HANNITY: I hope the attorney general of the United States is watching and will watch that video.



All right. James O'Keefe, thanks for sharing this important news. We need to get to the truth.



We'll continue.



HANNITY: All right. Quick programming note: tomorrow night, immediately following the debatebetween President Trump and Joe Biden, we will belive with post-debate reaction, 11:00 p.m. Eastern. I will be in Cleveland. As always, we hope you set your DVR, 9:00 Eastern on the FOX News Channel.

Just one of three. It's going to be bigger than Super Bowl.



Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham is next.



All right. Predictions for tomorrow?



