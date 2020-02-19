Critics pounce on President Trump's clemency spree

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," February 18, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: So the markets are panicking and panicking is relevant. The DOW down about 165 points -- hadn't been down almost 300. We survive. We always do. More now.

REG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Greg Gutfeld with Emily Compagno, Donna Brazile, Jesse Watters, and she's never been told to duck, Dana Perino, THE FIVE, clever one. So after former President Obama claimed credit for our current economic boom yesterday, President Trump fired back, saying the boom is due to rolling back Obama's policies by cutting regulations and taxes.

So who is right? Who cares? Think about it. The debate we are having isn't over how great things are. That ship has sailed. The media and the Dems see there is no more denying the success, so now it's about quibbling over credit. Fine, let the Dems have it. It won't win the elections but it might reduce their tears. And maybe Obama had something to do with today's economy.

I mean, without Obama, would we have Trump? The fact is this debate says a lot about life today. The Trump economy is so great that Trump haters now want credit for it. Next thing you know Obama will claim credit for putting kids in cages, and why not? He did do it before Trump, so it's confusing. In the Dems' world, Obama is not responsible for his results, only for the success of whoever came next.

Technically then, George Bush was responsible for Obama's success. And, of course, without W's dad, we would have no bubba. Couldn't you do this forever? Who gets credit for George Washington's success, George the Third, of course. Then there are those who just want the economy to tank because their hatred for Trump outweighs their love for the country, and also impeachment failed.

So war erupts under Trump, a Twitter war. Like alot of the wars under Trump, non-violent, no body bags, just trash talk, and finger-pointing. I will take that over the other kind of wars any day. Just remember. If it hadn't been for smoke signals, there would be no Twitter. Maybe Liz Warren can take credit for that.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Little giggle there.

GUTFELD: And you know, Jesse, welcome to the show.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you.

GUTFELD: Does Obama have a point about claiming credit?

WATTERS: I'd say you didn't build that, Barack. And then I would say this. Greg, you know when you date a girl then you guys break up and then she goes on to marry some other guy? You can't take credit for that. You can't take credit for that when you break up with her and then she gets re- married. That is not the point.

The point is this. The stimulus was a punchline during the Obama administration. He said so himself. Remember, he was actually joking. Those shovel-ready jobs aren't so shovel-ready. Think about it this way. The Democrats first said that the economy was going to tank under Trump. Then they said it was Barack Obama's economy. Then they said there was going to be a recession.

And then they said it was only benefiting the rich. And now, they are back to saying that it's Barack Obama's economy. It doesn't make any sense because they can't talk about the economy, because they haven't done anything to help the economy. If there had been a Democrat who had taken the reins in 2016, you would've had strangling Obamacare regulations, a Green New Deal, Paris climate deal, war on coal, no new trade deals, tax hikes instead of the cuts, no bonuses.

It would've been an absolute disaster. They can't name one single metric that has gotten worse when Trump came over and took over the Obama economy. Wages have gone up. Stock market has gone up. Manufacturing jobs up. Every job has gone up. They can't have a little fingerprint on any of this success. And the American people see that.

And that's why they're giving Donald Trump credit for the good economy. They are saying they're optimistic. And they say they're better off now than they were three years ago. And that's why I believe he's going to win re-election.

GUTFELD: Donna, I saw you nodding to everything Jesse said. I could tell you were going, yes.

WATTERS: She was nodding off.

DONNA BRAZILE, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, Greg, as you well know, I try to deal in fact and not make-believe. I don't try to make up things. And look, the truth is --

WATTERS: You mean the fairytale?

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: -- Trump inherited a strong economy that Barack Obama really helped to build. We all know that when he took office, Barack Obama -- President Barack Obama, the economy was in a, quote, unquote, "hole". I wanted to use a S word, but you know what I'm saying, Greg.

PERINO: It's a deep hole.

BRAZILE: Deep hole. Thank you, Dana. And so we've gone from 10 percent unemployment to 4.7 percent when Barack Obama left office, it's now at 3.5 percent, hooray, 11 consecutive years of strong growth. I agree with your first line. We should be thankful that we have an economy that is working. But what Democrats are arguing for, Jesse, and I don't know if you talked to any Democrats.

And I'm so glad to be sitting next to you, at least once or twice a month. It beats anything else I do during the week. But what we are all excited about is that we want an economy that works for every American.

WATTERS: Did it work for every American during the Obama?

BRAZILE: Yes.

WATTERS: OK. So it worked for every American under Obama. And then how does that not work for every American under Trump when things are better?

BRAZILE: Things got better under Barack Obama. The stock market got better. Wages started going up. The number of uninsured Americans went down. Things got better under President Obama. Now, the fact that President Trump inherited a 4.7 unemployment rate -- remember, the stock market is one metric. But look at the most important metric, and that is wages. Wages began to go up under Barack Obama --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: But no. It jumps under Trump --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I got to bring Emily -- Emily, thoughts.

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: I also have graphs and maps, anything you need. But the truth is I'm excited that the number of people --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I pulled Pelosi. You guys liked it when she did it.

BRAZILE: You know what, Jesse? You can shred it. It doesn't matter, because but what is important --

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: -- this will hurt you.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Emily --

BRAZILE: You are really giving bad facts. Go ahead, Emily.

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, to speak to your point about wages growing, absolutely. So in this administration, unlike the past administration, workers' wages have grown beyond managers' wages. And that's something that, as you pointed out, that all Americans should want to feel. What is so interesting about this conversation we're having right now is that Democrats are sending such mixed messages.

So by some, the economy is still horrible and the benefits have not been, in fact, felt by everyone, and then by others, no, it's amazing but this was started by Barack Obama, by then President Obama. And the reality is economic growth is driven by deregulation, and trade reform, and energy independence, and tax cuts.

And those are not things that the Democratic Party stands for, and that is not things that occurred under the Obama administration. And what is creating this stained wage increases is sustained job creation. And that's the result of that positive economic growth. And what I will continue say also is that for the Democratic Party that advocate for those that are unable to advocate for themselves.

Under this administration, not only have Asian-Americans, black-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, their wages have increased and unemployment rates decreased, but also those with only high school degrees. And so, for example, the 2020 candidates have been talking about wiping away college debt. I love that under this administration people don't need to go to college, because those with just high school degrees, their wages are increasing.

BRAZILE: When Trump -- when the president -- President Trump, I like to call people president, because he is my president.

GUTFELD: President Gutfeld?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I want to get Dana in this.

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: Hold on. Hold on. President Trump's tax cuts went into effect one year after he took office. The unemployment rate went down from 4.7 to 4.1. All I'm saying is that we can give both presidents credit for a strong economy, and economy that is only --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Tear it up.

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: -- the truth.

GUTFELD: Dana, what would happen if times were bad? Would Obama take credit for that? Hey, I'm going to tweet, you know what, it's bad, I feel bad, this is partly my fault.

PERINO: He would say, well, if you had only given me a third term then things would've been better. History has a very long sweep -- and so I think that the tweet that President Obama did yesterday was just so ill- advised. You should let other people say that for you. But the fact that he tweeted it means that we're leading our show with it and having this big debate the night before the Democrats debate on stage in Nevada.

And if you think about -- historical data points, that are facts, everybody has stated some good facts. But I think it's very interesting that President Obama and the House Republicans, everybody wanted to do a corporate tax cut. And Obama was at 27 percent. And the House Republicans were at 25 percent. And they could not come to a deal.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: You got a cut -- 26 percent, let's do it. And then they would've been able to see a little bit more growth. But also don't forget, it wasn't just the tax cuts. It is the deregulation that has given people a chance to, like, open it up and make sure that you can hire more people and pay them more.

GUTFELD: So true.

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: -- deficit.

GUTFELD: All right, I'm going to tease, OK? Stop yelling at me in my ear, crazy person. Up next, Bloomberg better get ready. Democrats are preparing to go after him during the debate tomorrow.

BRAZILE: Always Aretha. Get your popcorn ready. Michael Bloomberg has qualified for the next Democratic debate. I am so excited. I cannot go home -- I cannot wait to go home and pop my popcorn. Put some Cajun seasoning. Now, this comes after a new national poll show the former mayor in second place. And Bloomberg rivals say they can't wait to go after him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN: (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Michael Bloomberg, with $62 billion, can buy every ad he wants. But he can't, in fact, wipe away his record. I'm looking forward to debating Michael Bloomberg.

BERNIE SANDERS (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He does not have a right to buy the presidency. Especially after being mayor of New York and having a racist, stop and frisk policy.

ELIZABETH WARREN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Michael Bloomberg, to blame the inability of the banks to continue to discriminate against people, is outrageous.

BRAZILE: Wow. Now, President Trump is taunting Michael Bloomberg on Twitter, saying, remember no standing on boxes? Mr. President, come on. James Madison was short. Mr. Tapper was short. And you know Abraham Lincoln was the tallest president. I know because I fell in love with him at a young age.

GUTFELD: What a waste of time.

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: The man did a good job, OK?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: We have different tastes, Donna. Let's be clear.

BRAZILE: I thought my grandmother -- I really thought my grandmother was in love with him, too. So look, do you think, Dana that Mr. Bloomberg can connect with voters outside of this big ad buy?

PERINO: And outside of New York City?

BRAZILE: Yeah.

PERINO: Yeah. It remains to be seen. I will be watching, too. I'm not going to put Cajun spice on. But -- these national polls that show him with the ability to get into the top two, they used to be not considered that important. But then we started linking the national poll numbers to your qualification for a debate. So he has, as Biden said, he has been able to buy his way into this moment.

And until now, except for a few interviews here and there, all people have really ever heard from Joe -- Michael Bloomberg is from the ads that they have seen and also maybe hearing us talk about him. So he is 77 years old. He is a billionaire. He is used to getting his own way. Can he, tomorrow night, show that he could be a uniter and somebody that can really convince Democrats of the progressive base that this former Republican who was the mayor of New York City and doesn't really care that much about flyover country.

Can he do that? Now, he might be able to do a little bit better than we think just because he will be new, and also because everyone will be piling on him. It will just elevate him.

BRAZILE: He has some vulnerabilities, including on race and gender. What do you think Michael Bloomberg's chances are in terms of being able to appeal to a much deeper audience once he is in Nevada?

COMPAGNO: Well, I think it depends on how he performs on the debate stage with what he focuses on. So if he gets down in the weeds with any type of attack that's levied toward him, then I think that is when his stock will start to fall. But the reality is that he outspent all of the other candidates by over 10 times.

And we just saw it in the last two months, the national PBS poll, that he went from 4 percent to 19, to number two nationally. So for everyone saying he can't buy his way into it. That is what he is doing. And clearly, those ads are effective for some way, let alone the millions and millions that his nonprofits pour into affecting and shaping this country, especially in the judiciary.

So I think, again, depending on that debate stage, the questions and the Achilles heels that are thrown his way, how he responds will be the first measure that the public will see beyond those ads.

BRAZILE: But I got to ask this since you tore up my paper. You also tore I up the one -- I had a question for you.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: My mom actually just texted me. She says tearing that up was inexcusable, obnoxious, and beyond wretched, as well as utterly disrespectful behavior. Apologize. So I will apologize when Nancy apologizes.

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: You know you should listen to your mother.

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: Look, let me ask you a question. I mean, Michael Bloomberg is going to come under a lot of fire.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

BRAZILE: Not just from stop and frisk. But at a time when the Democrats are debating income inequality, Greg, what advice would you give him to, you know, take on Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and others?

GUTFELD: I think he is doing exactly what he is doing. He's buying the election. He's getting endorsements from people he gave money to, Stacey Abrams, right? She said nice things, why, because, what, $5 million went into her campaign. So what's interesting to me is why everybody in the media is OK with him buying the election.

It's the same reason they bought Avenatti, because the overreaching aim is to beat Trump, so they will adjust their principles and say they used to tell us and lecture us. You can't buy an election. Well, unless you can beat Trump. So they are adjusting their principles kind of the same way you can say the evangelicals adjusted their principles with Trump, which is fine.

Because you want to win, if you think he is going to win. But if Bloomberg gets the nomination, what happens to the Sanders people. Because they are supporting Bernie not to beat Trump, they're supporting Bernie to support Bernie. So they're not buying into this. We need to beat Trump. They are into we like this guy. Meanwhile, everybody else is we need Trump out and it could be anyone.

So you can see that the passion is more on Bernie's side. But with Bernie, it's like choosing the way you are going to be executed. If he is nominated, you got a socialist. If he's not nominated, you got chaos in your own party. So I think the Democrats might be so screwed right now. They should be thinking about 2024.

BRAZILE: Well, let's talk about 2020. Michael Bloomberg has the resources to take on Donald Trump, Jesse. And I do believe that if he becomes the nominee, he will be able to unite a fractured party to really win the Electoral College. I'm giving you a big one.

WATTERS: I don't believe Bloomberg is going to unite them. He's not running his money. If you separate Mike from his money, he doesn't even qualify for any of the debates. He's buying his way in. And Democrats don't care, because all they care about is power. And he's giving away a lot of free stuff, Donna. And that is one of the reasons he is rising. I read this article. It wasn't in Bloomberg, I don't think. Are they allowed to say that?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I think it was NBC. There is free stuff at a Bloomberg event. He comes in, doesn't shake hands, doesn't take questions, speaks for 20 minutes and leaves. But they give you breakfast pastries, cheese boards, refreshments, and fully catered affairs. You have purity of massive spreads of barbecued pork, chicken, potato salad, and sweet tea, and free beer.

GUTFELD: I'm there.

WATTERS: I'm telling you. I'm giving this guy a second look --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: This guy knows what he's doing when it comes to handing out free stuff. But I think that all seriously --

BRAZILE: What state is that because --

WATTERS: This is in Nashville and Virginia. And even pro-gun guys came to the event. They're not voting for Mike but they came for the free beer. I'm telling you, Donna. The guy might have figured out something really smart. You know, say what you want about him. Paying for people's free food is a definitely good way. But in all seriousness, tomorrow night, he's -- we are going to see if he can take a punch.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: That's right. He's got to stay low. Biden is desperate. He's a wounded animal. And Bernie is the number one dude, so they're going to be coming for everybody.

BRAZILE: -- the person with the largest number of delegates is Mayor Pete.

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: And let me just say it's going to be a great debate. And Michael Bloomberg will fit in, and I think he will be well prepared to take on his challengers. Now, coming up on THE FIVE, Democrats fear more campaign chaos, not me, ahead of the Nevada caucuses. I will be out there gambling all of Jesse's money.

WATTERS: Democrats are fearing more campaign chaos and division as the Nevada caucuses could turn into an Iowa repeat. Campaigns and volunteers are reportedly worried about an impending disaster in Nevada this weekend, President Trump, though, more than happy to throw gas on the fire.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: It just seems unfair what's happening to Bernie Sanders, to be honest with you. I watched it happen four years ago. And always be careful what you wish for. And I'm not wishing for anything. Whoever it is, I'll be very happy. But it seems that Bernie Sanders and that whole big section of the Democratic Party. It seems they are being taken advantage of like they were four years ago.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And while the Democrats destroy themselves, it looks like Barack Obama is ready to come to the rescue. According to a new report, Obama, quote, "expects to campaign often and loudly in the general election, even if he has to step in to try to unite liberals, moderates, and progressives beforehand." I mean, that is interesting.

I mean, if you do have a broker convention or something crazy and the party's on each other's throats, you have Barack Obama has to come in, Greg, and save the day?

GUTFELD: Yeah. I mean, he's been called no-drama-Obama. I call him no- show-o. Because -- he stayed out because he doesn't want to hurt Joe's feelings, if Joe hadn't been in this race, he probably would've been more vocal. But it's like a talent show that your kid is at. Your kid sucks. Like, he knows his kid can't sing. So he should go to the talent show anyway and egg him on.

But no, Joe just said I'm out of here. I've got to work late. So Joe was kind of languishing on his own. He's got no support from the guy that he worked with eight years. And I don't think that's fair. Also, I think Nevada should just count by hand. I mean, they have the casinos. People count cards.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Good at counting.

BRAZILE: This is American -- this is democracy. And democracy sometimes gets messy. Over the weekend, they had early votes. In fact, it ends today. Huge turnout, over 50 percent of the people who have already turned out are new caucus goers. We are looking at an extremely large turnout, because there's a lot of excitement within the Democratic Party.

I know it's hard to see the excitement when you're not really among the people who are out there in those long lines.

GUTFELD: I see panic.

BRAZILE: But --

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: Here is the only concern that I have and people who were inside the middle. The apps, we know that didn't work in Iowa. So they have a Google spreadsheet. They're training people on the technology. And the technology is used to determine when you walk into the polling site. They're making sure that you are a registered voter and your name is on the list. So once you finish that experience, it should be a good experience.

WATTERS: Well, if Bernie, as the polls suggest, wins Nevada, I mean, he's got really the wind at his back going into South Carolina.

COMPAGNO: Right. And he will also have knives at his back from his same party. And that is the whole point that this is a party without a leader. It is without a unifying leader, and everything that we are seeing and talking about is a symptom of that chaos, right, the ridiculous chaos in Iowa, the potential for it to happen in Nevada.

Pelosi saying this insane rhetoric, ex-president stepping in. Like, you're telling me is in this entire population of the country and the entire party, there is not someone else that can unify? And this primary process isn't helping at all. So there -- that party is no closer to identifying who that leader, that person is, even before people started voting. And I think there will be a lot of people that disagree in that party that it should be Bernie Sanders.

BRAZILE: Have you taken a look at Barack Obama approval ratings lately compared to Trump? Barack Obama --

GUTFELD: He's not running.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: That always happens when a president leaves office.

BRAZILE: But he is a very popular president.

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: No, we should not move on --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: -- when the current president, with pretty good ratings, gets out in front of the cameras and says, you know, Bernie is getting hosed. It's happening again. And it's really unfair. Do you think that makes a difference with Democrats?

PERINO: I don't know. I think the Bernie people live in a grieved state. And -- but all the rule changes that we're talking about like in Nevada, for example, where they're going to rank choice voting, and all the things that the DNC did to change were to accommodate Bernie Sanders.

WATTERS: What he wanted.

PERINO: Bernie Sanders got exactly what he wanted. So if he's also complaining about this, he's just a victim and a wimp. And I would add --

GUTFELD: What, Dana?

PERINO: President Obama is only going to come out once in the general election. He can be at the convention if he needs to be. He can be a kingmaker or a peacemaker. This is typical of presidents. He's not going to do it beforehand. But I will also say this, all of these campaigns who are saying Nevada is going to be a disaster, I think because they know Bernie Sanders is very good at the caucus organization.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: So he's likely to win in Nevada. So they're already pre-spinning away that it doesn't matter so that he doesn't get to take advantage of that momentum again, just like they denied him in Iowa from the technical difficulties and in New Hampshire because they basically said we're off to the races anyway. So I think that that might be the only way that Biden staggers to South Carolina.

WATTERS: OK. Staggering Joe, we'll be watching. President Trump issuing some big clemency decisions completing the sentence of Blago. Remember the governor from Illinois? That's up next.

PERINO: President Trump today granting clemency to some high profile figures including commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor who was serving the eighth year of a 14-year prison sentence for trying to sell President Obama's Senate seat among other things. President Trump also pardoning former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik who served three years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud and lying to the government. Here's the president earlier.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We have commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich. He served eight years in jail. It's a long time to go. Many people disagree with the sentences. He's a Democrat. He's not a Republican. It was a prosecution by the same people Comey, Fitzpatrick, the same group.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: There was a tweet of course from Bernie Sanders. He said today, "Trump granted clemency to tax cheats, Wall Street crooks, billionaires, and corrupt government officials. Meanwhile, thousands of poor and working- class kids sit in jail for nonviolent drug convictions. This is what a broken and racist criminal justice system looks like."

So I'm sure this is going to be a topic tomorrow at the debate. Maybe what you could do from a legal point of view, Emily, is explain to people the difference between a commutation and a pardon.

COMPAGNO: A pardon expunged is that conviction altogether and a commutation just reduces the sentence, usually the time served. So basically, you're free to go, but you will still have that conviction. A pardon is you are no longer a convicted felon.

It's interesting, you know, Bernie Sanders though is having such an issue with that, because he's been a legislator for a long time. And he has had plenty of years to work on and be a leader for legislative reform in the criminal justice system. So the notion that President Trump waving a wand is so abhorrent to these people that have had all the power within them this entire time for someone who does spend a lot of time in prisons and with inmates and with convicted felons. I think that's all wrong.

BRAZILE: Well, during Barack Obama's tenure -- I had to bring President Obama back. Well, it's President's Week, so why not? He did initiate a lot of reforms in the criminal justice system to reduce sentences, especially for nonviolent offenders. And I'm proud of the work that he did in that area. Eric Holder was a leader, and Bernie Sanders did embrace that.

I wanted to say the President did release to non-violent individuals today, similar to Alice Johnson, so that's a good thing. But the problem with commuting or pardoning people like the former governor, we have too many corrupt elected officials in this country, too many people who are still stealing taxpayers money. You just have to Google it.

I started Googling it and it just came up from every region of the country. And I think to pardon individuals like the governor sends a bad -- a bad signal.

PERINO: Well, Jesse, the governor, Blagojevich, we're talking on the break, like that was a huge story at the time.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: Remember, I was like, wait, he did what he called it what? He called what? And then there was the attempted extortion of the Children's Hospital and other things for personal gain. Like that was at the time kind of the definition of the swamp.

WATTERS: Yes. He tried to sell a Senate seat and then got caught. I think he probably got his sentence commuted because he was on Celebrity Apprentice. Everybody knows probably it's a personal connection. But 14 years for trying to sell a Senate seat. It's a little much. I would have given him a little bit less but that's neither here nor there.

Bernie Kerik had renovations done to his apartment in exchange for a political favor and then lied about it. He's supposed to get two years according to the guidelines. He gets four. I mean, the guy is a patriot. He made a really bad judgment. It just seems like an overzealous sentence and prosecution. But if you look at when the left gets upset, I mean, there was that five-time illegal alien felon who murdered Kate Steinle, and he gets nothing. And the left was cheering. They were clapping. And now these guys get commutations or whatever after a lot of time served, and they're saying this is a grave miscarriage of justice? I mean, do these help Trump politically? Not really. Are they as bad as when Bill Clinton pardons the largest tax cheat in U.S. history --

BRAZILE: What about him? What about him?

WATTERS: Or the Puerto Rican terrorists, probably not.

BRAZILE: What about him?

PERINO: What do you think, Greg, is Blago's second act here, getting a second chance here, to come out and do what?

GUTFELD: Have you seen him? He looks great. He's fit. He's got this incredible, wavy white hair.

WATTERS: He's got that prison build, Greg?

GUTFELD: I think he's going to do the sexy grandfather calendar 2021. I don't know. You know, I think to your point, though, this doesn't fit the mission of draining the swamp. Blago was one of the worst kind of swamp rats. He was selling a seat. And we did that story here. This is before you were here, Jesse. So you're exempt. But I mean, we talked about --

PERINO: A lot.

GUTFELD: What a cook he was and how bad it was. And that's why it's like -- it's not something I agree with. It's not something I care too much about. I would prefer to see other people more deserving of commutation. There must be, but is it --

BRAZILE: The former San Francisco 49ers. You know, this guy --

GUTFELD: Wait, wait, I'm a 49er fan, so that's OK.

BRAZILE: No, no --

GUTFELD: That's OK.

BRAZILE: Because that involved my state of Louisiana and getting bribes. This sends a bad signal.

PERINO: There was one more -- the Michael -- the Michael Milken one, so he was involved in the junk bond trading stuff. Since then when he got out, he has done a lot of philanthropy --

GUTFELD: That's is true.

PERINO: Especially on prostate cancer. He is trying to like work his way up out of that hole.

WATTERS: There are worse things. And when you don't prosecute someone like McCabe who lies under oath four times to federal agents or you don't nail Hillary for obstruction after she acid-washes 30,000 e-mails under the subpoena. Those are the kind of things that people get really angry about.

PERINO: Also swampy.

WATTERS: Not Bernie Kerik who has already served this time.

BRAZILE: And you get angry -- and you get angry at a president that's trying to solicit, you know, dirt from a foreign country on an American citizen.

GUTFELD: You mean, almost president Hillary. You mean Hillary.

BRAZILE: So we all -- we all --

WATTERS: Acquitted. Acquitted.

PERINO: All right, we got to go.

BRAZILE: But forever impeached.

PERINO: All right, don't go anywhere.

WATTERS: Forever acquitted.

PERINO: The "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. Time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, this woman is not horsing around, you guys, shocking fellow passengers after she brought her mini service horse onto a plane for a first-class flight to California. Greg, what do you think is weird or the fact that she has a -- that, or that it's dressed in that sack, the turquoise sack?

GUTFELD: The worst thing about it was the horse reclined.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: You know what, the rule is if you bring a horse on a flight, it has to go into the main cabin.

PERINO: That's OK. I heard that horse is going to be on Jesse's show this weekend.

COMPAGNO: Oh, really?

WATTERS: That's right, and the owner, exclusive.

GUTFELD: Trump supporters.

WATTERS: That's true. He wore a MAGA hat. They had to take it off because it's very offensive to coach.

COMPAGNO: Wait, are you serious?

WATTERS: No, I'm not serious, Emily. And the horse didn't recline either.

COMPAGNO: Donna, save me, please.

BRAZILE: No. First of all, I will immediately jump off the plane, not walk off, just jump off. If I saw a horse, I mean what's next, a snake?

WATTERS: Snakes on a plane.

GUTFELD: I have -- I have a therapist snake, Donna.

BRAZILE: No I'm not for that.

PERINO: Oh my God, Greg.

BRAZILE: I believe service dogs are OK. Greg, what are you doing over there?

PERINO: Nothing. Nothing.

GUTFELD: No, nothing.

BRAZILE: Service dogs are OK, but horses, I love horses, but not on the plane, you all.

COMPAGNO: I just didn't like that sack thing. It was like an --

GUTFELD: But every new phenomenon has corruption. Like when you have currency, you get counterfeits. Military Service has stolen valor. So whenever something new happens, there's always a grifter.

WATTERS: Are you doubting this woman?

GUTFELD: No, you can't doubt a victim, cannot doubt a victim.

BRAZILE: Anxiety -- look, I respect that.

COMPAGNO: Remember the peacock, the iguana? I mean, it was only a matter of time before we started having -- and there were pigs too. Whatever. Next up, I love this one. According to a new study, dog owners take more photos of their pet than they do have their spouse and family.

PERINO: Absolutely.

COMPAGNO: Obviously. And I think we have a lot of pictures of our pets, if I'm not mistaken, that we constantly put on social media too, right?

GUTFELD: No, we don't. I got rid them.

COMPAGNO: Oh, that's Jasper.

GUTFELD: Oh, wait a second.

PERINO: Look at that guy. That's Jasper.

GUTFELD: You know, this is surprising that this would happen.

WATTERS: Rookie.

COMPAGNO: That's Jesse's little pup.

GUTFELD: What's that? What do you think -- what do you think is behind this?

COMPAGNO: There's my girl.

BRAZILE: And I want to see --

COMPAGNO: The cutest.

BRAZILE: That's my (INAUDIBLE) but I also have Pixie.

WATTERS: Wait, where's Greg's pet?

COMPAGNO: So what do you guys think about this?

WATTERS: I have a lot more pictures of Emma on my phone than Rookie, tons more. I think this is a fake study.

COMPAGNO: But she probably has more pictures of Rookie than of you.

WATTERS: She better not.

COMPAGNO: A guarantee.

PERINO: I mean, just because like -- everyone always asked me, why don't you post pictures of Peter. I'm like, because Peter is taking all the pictures.

WATTERS: Right. He's the photographer.

PERINO: So like yes. So usually like one person in the relationship is usually the person taking the photographer, the other person.

GUTFELD: I just don't like to objectify my pets.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: You know, when I have them out there and I'm taking shots and you got to loosen them up.

WATTERS: You mean your snake, Greg?

GUTFELD: Yes, my snake. I just don't think it's right. And I think objectifying a reptile is the worst thing you can do. That's why I keep my snake private.

PERINO: Thank you.

BRAZILE: Thank you.

COMPAGNO: Finally, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is being called a hypocrite after pledging to spend $10 billion to fight climate change. Amazon customers calling him out, "Could he please start with his ridiculous packaging and that he leaves on our doorstep? Perhaps the Amazon delivery could collect the significant waste left behind. #fameseeking. What do we think about this, you guys?

GUTFELD: Hey, can I just say what kind of sick humor Jeff Bezos has that he named his company when it started Amazon and he was selling millions of books. That's like McDonald's, you know changing their name to cattle slaughter.

WATTERS: It's a good point, Greg. You're very witty today. It started with the clever monologue and we're still at it at the "FASTEST."

PERINO: The recurring snake. Peter gets -- it drives him crazy how much extra packaging is in all of the Amazon stuff because you have to put it away, and I get that. But how many people also complain all the time that anything that comes from Amazon, if it's broken, they complain. So people have to make a choice. And I also think that this donation that he's making also helps him with some better media coverage.

GUTFELD: It's virtue signaling.

PERINO: Like please -- wait, you can't be mean to him for anything else because he is doing $10 billion.

GUTFELD: Yes. He bought up -- he bought up the green movement.

PERINO: And I was like how -- do you know how much $10 billion is for him? That's like us kicking in $100.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WATTERS: Well, it's like you kicking $100.

BRAZILE: I'm glad -- I'm glad he's doing it. I think it's a wonderful idea to save our planet.

WATTERS: Oh, stop. $10 million for the weather?

GUTFELD: Billion.

WATTERS: Billion for the weather, billion. There's kids dying of cancer. There's a coronavirus.

PERINO: Well, maybe --

WATTERS: Kids who can't read.

PERINO: (INAUDIBLE) a nuclear fusion.

WATTERS: Yes. I mean, have you seen what these Washington Post reporters look like? They need to raise, Donna.

BRAZILE: You know what? You know what? He is setting an example for others to follow his --

GUTFELD: Other billionaires?

BRAZILE: No. Others to follow on his footsteps.

GUTFELD: No, you're right though. Bernie Sanders, if Bernie Sanders is president, he wouldn't have that money. He wouldn't be able to do that.

BRAZILE: Look, it doesn't matter if it's $1 million or $100, we need to do everything to save our planet.

PERINO: We also wouldn't have gas.

GUTFELD: We wouldn't have gas, either. I would still have gas.

BRAZILE: We need to do everything to save our planet.

PERINO: He should just put all of that money towards the nuclear fusion research that is really the only promising thing that could power our economy and also decrease climate change. That's the only thing.

GUTFELD: She's right.

COMPAGNO: And on that perfect note, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

GUTFELD: Time now for "ONE MORE THING." Jesse.

WATTERS: Everyone's been waiting for Jesse's jujitsu news.

GUTFELD: Oh my goodness.

WATTERS: That's right.

BRAZILE: You can move?

WATTERS: That's right. I train every week with my instructor Pedro who's an absolute monster. There he is right there. Now, look at the belt that I'm wearing. That's his. He took the gold and the featherweight expert division at the North American Grappling Association Championship in Boston this weekend.

And it's not as first medal. Look at this guy. He came to the country from Brazil three years ago. He's cleaned up. He wins everything. Look at the hardware, everybody. Total beast.

GUTFELD: So you're saying he's taking belts from other people?

WATTERS: Yes, Greg. He's beating up the people Americans won't beat up.

PERINO: I never -- I never heard of the grappling associate.

WATTERS: Yes, yes, yes, grappling.

BRAZILE: He comes from a country name after my family, Jesse.

WATTERS: Donna Brazile. There it is.

BRAZILE: I may give you some Jiu-Jitsu.

GUTFELD: Just no grappling.

WATTERS: I'll defend the takedown.

GUTFELD: All right, Dana. I believe your next.

PERINO: All right. I want to say congratulations to Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger and his new wife, Sofia. They got married on Saturday at an 18th-century monastery in Antigua, Guatemala. His hometown --

GUTFELD: Destination wedding.

PERINO: You know what, this one -- this one looks pretty good. The congressman's -- the congressman's hometown pastor even went down for it and he had some photos. He said, I am one very lucky man to have this incredible woman as my wife. Here's to forever and congratulations to Mr. And Mrs. Kinzinger.

GUTFELD: So he probably heard about Jesse's destination wedding and he says Guatemala.

WATTERS: Yes, it wasn't the D.R.

BRAZILE: Congratulations.

WATTERS: You dodged a bullet there.

GUTFELD: You need a Dr. At the D.R.

PERINO: I mean, could we have drank it from the minibar?

GUTFELD: All right, I'm going to shut up. You know what I'm going to do? I haven't done this in a while.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I hate these people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes. All right, so great news, great news. Faith No More announced their 2020 tour across North America, but they're partnering with Korn.

COMPAGNO: Oh, yes, I heard that.

GUTFELD: Yes, you heard that too.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

GUTFELD: I got nothing against Korn, but it's just not my scene. It's not my style. I'm a Faith No More person. I'm not a Korn person. It's like putting -- it's like putting peanut butter and gravel together.

PERINO: What is Korn?

GUTFELD: Korn is a metal band. I'm sure they're very talented, very successful, but it's like ice cream and liver. It's like steak and spiders. I mean, Faith No More, one of the greatest bands. You got Mike Patton and then you're going to put them with Korn.

WATTERS: What are you going to do?

GUTFELD: I don't know because it depends on who performs first.

COMPAGNO: Well, it's like --

WATTERS: Korn is going to open up for Faith No More or the other way around?

GUTFELD: I think Korn is more commercially viable so it might be that Faith No More comes before Korn or -- which is great.

COMPAGNO: Wait, that's good.

PERINO: Because then you can leave.

GUTFELD: Yes. But then again, I don't want to bash Korn even though I'm against the backward R in their name because they stole that from Toys R Us.

PERINO: Maybe they can unify like the -- like Bloomberg wants to do.

GUTFELD: That's not -- that's not how it works with the music.

BRAZILE: Well, I'm looking forward with Jill Scott. She's on a 20th anniversary.

GUTFELD: At least -- at least it's not the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Because if it was the Red Hot Chili Peppers, I would write Faith No More up for good. All right, Donna, it's you.

BRAZILE: It's personal.

GUTFELD: It is very personal, Donna.

BRAZILE: Well, I want to get personal. As you all know, yesterday was the National Random Act of Kindness Day.

PERINO: Yes. Greg was all over that.

GUTFELD: I actually did. How dare you? I randomly act kindness for a lot of people.

BRAZILE: A cab driver out in California picked up a 92-year-old woman, and she explained to him that she was going to the bank to withdraw $25,000 because she owed IRS. And he said, wait a minute, honey, you don't need to do it that way. Well, he got on the phone to talk to this scammer and found out that this man was trying to --

PERINO: Wow.

GUTFELD: That was the guy who called me.

BRAZILE: Yes.

GUTFELD: I had her. I almost had her.

COMPAGNO: Oh, God.

BRAZILE: Anyway, he took the woman -- thank you. He took her to the police office. They got to the, of course, the bottom of it all. She still -- she has her money.

WATTERS: What an idiot.

BRAZILE: But I just want to say to this cab driver, thank you. Because one day I will be 92 and if you pick me up, please do not take me to the bank to take my money.

PERINO: Oh, wow. That's a nice story.

WATTERS: You need a ride, Donna?

BRAZILE: From you, I'll walk.

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: Emily, it's -- you're up.

COMPAGNO: OK, I have a really cute story out of Atlanta. So this eight- year-old, her favorite place to shop and go to is Target, just like my niece. And so she decided to have her birthday party there. And Target was so awesome. They gave her --

WATTERS: You can do that?

COMPAGNO: Yes -- her and all of her friends uniforms. They scan stuff. They had a scavenger hunt. They had a Target themed cake, super.

GUTFELD: What? Was Target open while they were doing this, because I would be against that?

WATTERS: You can shut down Target for a party?

COMPAGNO: I don't know the answer to that.

GUTFELD: You know, this is -- "ONE MORE THING," Emily, you have to do your research. Because this is -- this is embarrassing for you and for all of us.

COMPAGNO: All you need to know is how adorable this is.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Caroline is going to have her birthday there.

GUTFELD: No, that's actually fun. What's store would you do?

COMPAGNO: I don't know. The possibilities, they're endless now.

GUTFELD: Jiffy Lube.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I'd go to Ted Baker.

GUTFELD: Ted Baker.

BRAZILE: (INAUDIBLE) in Nashville.

WATTERS: Oh, wow. I'd celebrate there.

COMPAGNO: What about you guys?

GUTFELD: I'd be at a medical supply company or perhaps a pharmacy. Pharmacy would be good.

PERINO: Afterhours.

GUTFELD: Afterhours.

WATTERS: I'm thinking of snake farm.

COMPAGNO: Oh my God.

GUTFELD: All right. Never miss an episode of THE FIVE. "SPECIAL REPORT", up next.

Hello, Bret.

