COVID cases climb, hospitalizations spike as much of California locks down

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Hi, Greg. That's one lucky turtle.

Good evening. Welcome to Washington. I'm Bret Baier.



Breaking tonight, we begin another week in the throes of the coronavirus

pandemic with another day of record hospitalizations across the U.S.

Another warning that Christmas could be even more dangerous than

Thanksgiving, and a lockdown affecting 34 million people in the nation's

most populous state. About 84 percent of Californians are under a stay at

home order tonight, an order that is crippling many businesses and sparking

open defiance by some in law enforcement.



This happens one day after a record of almost 102,000 total

hospitalizations was recorded because of the virus. And the prediction from

Dr. Anthony Fauci that the spiking cases around the Thanksgiving holiday

may be just beginning with the longer Christmas and Hanukkah periods ahead.



So, what does it mean about how the U.S. will operate heading into the

holidays? We begin our coverage tonight in Los Angeles with national

correspondent William La Jeunesse. Good evening, William.



WILLIAM LA JEUNESSE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT (on camera):

Well, Bret with cases climbing a shortage of beds is one issue, staffing

those is another. This comes as a state is seeing a record number of health

care workers sidelined because of the virus.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People are dying.



LA JEUNESSE (Voice over): A blunt but accurate assessment as officials

coast to coast try to get ahead of a raging virus.



DR. DEBORAH BIRX, WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE COORDINATOR: This is not

just the worst public health event, this is the worst event that this

country will face.



LA JEUNESSE: A field hospital open today in Boston. In California, 34

million are under orders to stay home as positivity rates soar to one in

10.



In the San Joaquin Valley where Americans get winter fruit and vegetables,

just six percent of ICU beds are available.



DR. CHRISTOPHER TAICHER, EMERGENCY ROOM PHYSICIAN: That's the main

challenge that I face is just seeing huge patient populations that delay

care until it's very late in the game and it's hard to treat illnesses when

you approach it once they're gravely ill.



LA JEUNESSE: While many understand the need to bend the curve, they don't

trust the message.



In New York, Governor Cuomo is considering limits on indoor dining. While

Mayor de Blasio is threatening action against a pub owner who defied his

shut down order.



BILL DE BLASIO (D), MAYOR OF NEW YORK: When the state of New York says your

bar needs to be closed, your bar needs to be closed. And when you violate

the law, there will be consequences.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The hypocrisy of this thing is out of control.



LA JEUNESSE: In Washington State, this restaurant owner refuses to close

indoor dining.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If they want to take me to jail, that's fine. If they

want to fine me, that's fine.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm losing everything. Everything I own is being taken

away from me.



LA JEUNESSE: This video went viral over the weekend after L.A. approved a

film permit that included outdoor dining.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I came in to give last paychecks and bags of groceries

to my employees and saw a 200-person tent with tables set up in a catering

truck for a movie company in the same parking lot within five feet away. I

mean, 20 steps away from me.



LA JEUNESSE: At least three sheriffs will not enforce the stay at home

order.



DON BARNES, SHERIFF, ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: I'm not sure that we ever

want to be in a position where law enforcement operating with that -- with

that mission in mind to go out and arrest lawful residents of the county

who are just trying to make ends meet and that -- and are doing so by

following the rules.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



LA JEUNESSE (on camera): The Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS said

today there is no evidence to support limitations and outside dining and to

do so without evidence is counterproductive, Bret.



BAIER: More on this with the panel. William, thanks.



Attorneys for a Staten Island pub owner who has defied the New York

Governor's coronavirus restrictions and is accused of hitting sheriff's

officers with his car during an arrest attempt. They're releasing what they

claim as a surveillance video of that incident.



They say, Danny Presti had no idea that two men running after him were law

enforcement. The attorneys say the officers broke every proper procedure

for making an arrest, a story we will follow.



A Washington-based consulting firm co-owned by the husband of Minnesota

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar received millions of dollars from her

campaign. Public records indicate the E Street Group was also eligible for

more than a half million dollars in coronavirus bailout money.



Public records show that the E Street Group co-owned by Omar's husband, Tim

Mynett received nearly $135,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans and

$500,000 in economic injury disaster loans.



Omar pledged last month that she was cutting ties with her husband's firm

and said the payments were made before that.



We're learning additional details tonight about the progress of a

coronavirus relief package. President Trump is expected to support it, but

the measure reportedly will not include another direct payment to

Americans. Negotiations are also ongoing on legislation to keep the

government funded to avoid a temporary shutdown.



Also tonight, the president continues to push his argument that he did in

fact win last month's election. Chief White House correspondent John

Roberts has details.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT (Voice

over): In the Oval Office today, President Trump awarding the Medal of

Freedom to college and Olympic wrestling legend Dan Gable. The president

comparing Gable's win/loss record to his and again suggesting he prevailed

on November 3rd.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Now, in politics, I want to -

- so I'm 2-0, and that's pretty good too.



ROBERTS: A week from today, the electors meet to determine who will be the

next president. Time is running out for President Trump.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you looking to change the outcome of the election or

tried to make a case the American people that it wasn't fair?



TRUMP: Well, I think the case has already been made. If you look at the

polls, it was a rigged election. You look at the different states, the

election was totally rigged.



ROBERTS: While the president's legal team and recounts have identified

irregularities in the voting, it's not approvable scale to erase Joe

Biden's lead. So, as Democrats did to him in 2016 and beyond, President

Trump is trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of a Biden presidency.



TRUMP: It's a disgrace to our country. It's like a third world country,

these ballots pouring in from everywhere using machinery that nobody knows.

And now we find out what we can do about it. But you'll see a lot of big

things happening over the next couple of days.



ROBERTS: The Trump campaign is hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will take up

the Pennsylvania mail-in vote case. Senator Ted Cruz telling Fox News the

campaign has approached him about arguing it on their behalf.



In a statement saying, the bitter division and acrimony we see across the

nation needs resolution. I believe the Supreme Court has a responsibility

to the American people to ensure within its powers that we are following

the law and following the Constitution.



In the 11th hour of the legal battle, the president's top attorney Rudy

Giuliani sidelined after testing positive for coronavirus and checking into

Georgetown Hospital. Giuliani speaking with the president this morning.



TRUMP: I just spoke to him. He's doing very well. No temperature and he

actually called me early this morning, it was the first call I got, now

he's doing very well.



Rudy Giuliani was a great, great mayor and what he's doing now, and he will

say it is even more important.



ROBERTS: As the clock ticks down toward the electors' certification, the

White House is also working with Congress on another COVID relief bill. The

White House wants more Paycheck Protection and money for vaccine

distribution. More payments to individuals appear unlikely but the White

House is open to a plus up in unemployment.



LARRY KUDLOW, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL: We're worried about

spiking COVID, so we'd like to get some federal plus up, but I think the

number is congregating around $300 a week which would be acceptable to the

administration.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS (on camera): Tomorrow, President Trump will host the White House

Summit on the soon to be released coronavirus vaccines. As part of that

summit, the president will sign an executive order ensuring that the U.S.

government prioritizes Americans in receiving the coronavirus vaccine

before it is sent to other countries.



And Bret tonight, the White House also pushing back on a report that it

turned down an offer from Pfizer late last summer to procure more doses of

the vaccine. The White House saying that's simply not true. And the

Pfizer's claim that it may not have more doses of the vaccine for the U.S.

market until next summer. White House official told me that simply Pfizer

"negotiating in public", Bret.



BAIER: John Roberts live in the North Lawn. John, thank you.



As John just noted, the Trump campaign is hoping the U.S. Supreme Court

will take up that Pennsylvania case. U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice

Samuel Alito ordering Pennsylvania officials to respond to an election

challenge a day earlier than previously scheduled.



Alito had previously ordered the state's lawyers to respond to the lawsuit

by Wednesday. That is one day after the Safe Harbor date, which would mean

Congress cannot challenge any electors already named in accordance with

state law.



Alito now wants a response by 9:00 a.m. tomorrow. This is a challenge tied

to the change in the mail-in ballot process in the Commonwealth of

Pennsylvania by the legislature back in 2019. Upheld then by the state

Supreme Court there, but without a change to the state constitution, which

supporters insist is required under Pennsylvania law.



President-elect Joe Biden is putting a key Obamacare defender in charge of

his health department, but at least he's nominating him for that.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra would be the first Latino to

head the Department of Health and Human Services and its trillion-dollar

budget.



But despite that, correspondent Peter Doocy tells us many of Biden's fellow

Democrats are not that happy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (Voice over): Biden allies

aren't fully satisfied with his cabinets, diversity.



REP. KAREN BASS (D-CA): I do believe there's many more positions and I

certainly hope to see more African Americans in those positions at the

highest level.



DOOCY: Tomorrow, the president-elect meets with NAACP leaders and he's been

urging patience.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: I promise you, it'll

be the single most diverse cabinet.



DOOCY: But one former V.P. shortlister wants to give Biden a shortlist of

her own.



BASS: For defense secretary, there's two individuals that the Congressional

Black Caucus would like to put forward Lloyd Austin and Jay Johnson.



DOOCY: The names on the roster of Biden's health team has Democratic

Senator Chris Murphy saying, this is a solid team. A Christmas miracle.



Biden wants Dr. Vivek Murthy to be Surgeon General, again, an infectious

diseases specialist from Mass General Dr. Rochelle Walensky to run the CDC

and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to run Health and Human

Services.



Three years ago, Becerra was an advocate of Medicare for All.



XAVIER BECERRA, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF CALIFORNIA: Absolutely. When you give

people access to Medicare and talk to seniors who have their Medicare who

say keep your hands off my Medicare, I think it would have the same effect

for most Americans if they knew they could depend on something like

Medicare for themselves as well.



DOOCY: Republicans plan to oppose Becerra. Senator Tom Cotton tweets,

Xavier Becerra spent his career attacking pro-life Americans and tried to

force crisis pregnancy centers to advertise abortions.



The cycle, Biden's team changed the way presidential campaigns operate,

relying heavily on drive-in rallies. And that's the idea for the

inauguration, even though you can't park a car on the National Mall.



BIDEN: I think you're going to see something that's closer to what the

convention was like than the typical inauguration.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY (on camera): Biden just told us he is going to reveal his pick for

defense secretary on Friday but today, the buzz in town is all about beer.

A local brewery is honoring the train loving president-elect with this Rail

Car One: Wilmington to Washington. It's an IPA, but it may -- might make

you want to say ale to the chief, Bret.



BAIER: Wow, I didn't think it was going to be that bad. But Peter, nice

try. Thank you, sir.



Stocks were mixed today. The Dow lost 148, the S&P 500 dropped seven, the

NASDAQ gained 56 for a new record close.



Tonight, we begin our five-part series on the coronavirus vaccine. We will

look at the incredible -- incredibly rapid development of the drug and the

massive distribution and immunization plan set to roll out in just a matter

of days. Here's correspondent David Spunt.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: It's called Operation Warp Speed. That means big and it means fast.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Last May in the Rose Garden,

the launch of a historic undertaking.



DR. MONCEF SLAOUI, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC ADVISER, OPERATION WARP SPEED: We will

be able to deliver a few hundred million doses of vaccine by the end of

2020.



SPUNT: Almost seven months later and two vaccines are ready to go. Pending

approval for emergency use by the FDA.



For Pfizer, that is expected Thursday. Meaning the first vaccines will

likely go out this Friday and Saturday. A week later, is Moderna's turn.



JENNIFER HALLER, FIRST VACCINE RECIPIENT: It was pretty surreal.



SPUNT: Jennifer Haller participated in the trials for the Moderna vaccine.

She was the first person in the United States to receive a COVID-19

vaccine.



Back on March 16th, some five months before most trial participants, she

never developed severe side effects and has remained COVID free.



HALLER: You know, I certainly felt helpless knowing what I knew at the time

about the pandemic and I was looking for a way to help.



SPUNT: Moderna says its vaccine has an efficacy rate of 94.1 percent with

two doses required. The company will produce 20 million doses this year and

up to one billion next year.



Officials with Pfizer and BioNTech rate their vaccine efficacy at 95

percent, also with two doses required. The company plans to manufacture 50

million this year and up to 1.3 billion next year. Both are expected to be

free to the general public. The costs funded through taxes.



The CDC voted last week to inoculate healthcare workers and those living in

nursing homes first. For the rest of the country, help is on the way, but a

few more months down the road.



DR. ROBERT REDFIELD, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION:

Hopefully by March, we'll start to see vaccine available for the general

public.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SPUNT (on camera): But don't expect your kids to get a vaccine. When you

do, health experts say it's going to be many months before anybody under

the age of 18 is inoculated. Bret, the science is just not there yet for

that age group.



BAIER: David Spunt live in D.C. here, thank you. Tomorrow night, part two

of our series examines why some people are already refusing to get that

shot in the arm when it comes.



We're just hours from the start of the United Kingdom's massive vaccination

program for COVID-19. About 800,000 doses expected to be in place for

Tuesday morning's rollout. Last week, the U.K. became the first country to

authorize the vaccine for emergency use.



Up next, we take you on an exclusive trip to Afghanistan, as American

troops prepare to leave the scene of this country's longest war.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BENJAMIN HALL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT (on camera):

Many of the people that we speak to here say it's just too dangerous to

even be seen talking with us. Because the Taliban control so much of this

area. They attacked this area almost on a daily basis.



You can see here the bullet holes from a recent attack. There is no

security here, there is no peace here. That's all these people want.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Benjamin Hall on the ground. First, here is what some of our other

Fox affiliates around the U.S. are covering tonight. Fox Richmond in

Virginia as the Virginia Military Institute removes a prominent statue of

Confederate General Thomas Stonewall Jackson.



VMI's board voted to remove the statue in late October after The Washington

Post published a story that described what it called an atmosphere of

hostility and cultural insensitivity at the school.



Fox 23 in Portland, Maine, as utility workers restore power to more than

125,000 homes and businesses in the state after a weekend nor'easter. That

still leaves tens of thousands of customers in Maine in the dark. The storm

brought heavy snow, sleet, rain, powerful gusts, Saturday and Sunday.



And this is a live look at New York from our affiliate Fox 5. One of the

big stories there tonight. The sale of Bob Dylan's entire catalog of songs,

it's considered one of the great treasures in music history.



It includes such modern standards as -- standards as The Times They Are a-

Changing, Knockin' On Heaven's Door, and Like a Rolling Stone. It is not

known how much that deal is for.



That's tonight's live look OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY from SPECIAL REPORT. We will

be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: Residents of several big cities are trying to recover tonight from

another weekend of deadly violence. At least 37 people were shot in

Chicago. Five of them died. Hundreds of people literally attacked the

downtown area, fighting and looting stores there.



A surge in shootings in Philadelphia has left more than 20 juveniles dead

so far this year. That's almost double the count last year.



The New York Police Department says shootings in New York City have surged

to levels unseen in years. Murders are up 38 percent, by far, the largest

spike in decades. Shootings have almost doubled up 95 percent. Some in the

city called the plague of shootings New York's other 2020 pandemic.



Tonight overseas, a rare look inside Afghanistan as American troops prepare

to withdraw from the site of this country's longest war. Correspondent

Benjamin Hall and his team have had exclusive access to the people and

places at the heart of this conflict.



Tonight, we go to a checkpoint that has come under regular attack from the

Taliban. And talk to people who you may not be surprised are almost

universal in agreement that it is time for the U.S. to leave.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HALL (voice over): The road toward act from Kabul is a lawless one. It's

where modern Afghanistan stops and the Taliban starts.



HALL (on camera): Just a couple of miles outside Kabul, in every direction,

the Taliban are in control. Night after night, they launched attacks on

police checkpoints, and they take over districts like this.



They are knocking on the door of Kabul, and many people feel it is only a

matter of time until they move in.



HALL (voice over): Some people now say they would welcome the Taliban if it

meant peace.



Former President Hamid Karzai says the U.S. drawdown will help to bring

that.



HAMID KARZAI, FORMER PRESIDENT OF AFGHANISTAN: Very strongly supportive.



HALL: Of what, sir?



KARZAI: Of President Trump's decision to change course, and to work for

peace in Afghanistan, and to let the Afghans talk among themselves, and

determine their own future.



HALL: But as they meet in Doha, the big question remains. Are the Taliban

negotiating in good faith or just biding their time until the U.S. pullout?

The NATO secretary-general believes it is too soon.



JENS STOLTENBERG, SECRETARY GENERAL, NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANIZATION:

We

face a difficult dilemma whether to leave and risk that Afghanistan becomes

once again a safe haven for international terrorists. Or stay and risk a

longer mission with renewed violence.



HALL: As the drawdown of U.S. troops to 2,500 gets underway, the Taliban

are getting bolder and have been slowly making move into major cities.



HALL (on camera): The Taliban are not only knocking on the door of Kabul;

they are already inside Kabul. Districts like this are taken over by the

Taliban at night. When night falls, they come in, they put up roadblocks,

they arrest and kill people who work for the government. The people who

work and live here know that, that is exactly what's going to happen when

the U.S. leave.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HALL: (on camera) Nor have the Taliban denounced al-Qaeda. And a U.N.

report came out recently that suggested they still had close and friendly

relations and that there were no signs of that changing. Bret?



BAIER: Benjamin Hall on the ground in Kabul, Afghanistan. Benjamin, thank

you.



Up next some of New York's public school students go back to class after an

unscheduled break because of the coronavirus, and the accusations keep

flying in the Georgia's Senate runoffs.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER (R-GA): I'm not going to be lectured by someone that

uses the bible to justify abortion.



REV. RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D), SENATORIAL CANDIDATE OF GEORGIA: She welcomed the

support of a QAnon conspiracy theorist, and she sat down with a white

supremacist for an interview.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: Georgia's top elections official has recertified the election

results after another recount confirmed once again that Joe Biden defeated

President Trump in the state and there is no sign that, that will change.



Meantime, this is the final day for Georgians to register to vote in next

month's crucial Senate runoffs.



Tonight, voters are digesting what they heard from three of the four

candidates during last night's debate event.



Correspondent Jonathan Serrie shows us tonight from Decatur, Georgia.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Joined by

former housing and urban development secretary Julian Castro, Democrat Jon

Ossoff is trying to rally support among Georgia's Latino voters, while the

conservative advocacy group, Heritage Action pledges to contact 1-1/2

million Georgia voters to help Republicans.



Trying to build voter confidence going into the Senate runoffs, Georgia's

top elections official is criticizing conspiracy theories from both sides

of the aisle.



BRAD RAFFENSPERGER, SECRETARY OF STATE OF GEORGIA: All this talk of a

stolen election, whether it's Stacey Abrams or the president of the United

States is hurting our state.



SERRIE: Last night, the eyes of the nation watched as Georgia's junior

senator debated a Baptist pastor.



WARNOCK: Love your neighbor. And for me, that means you don't get rid of

your neighbor's health care, particularly in the middle of a pandemic.



LOEFFLER: I'm not going to be lectured by someone that uses the bible to

justify abortion, to attack our men and women in the military.



SERRIE: Republican senator and businesswoman Kelly Loeffler spent much of

the debate tying Reverend Raphael Warnock to his sermons on income

inequality. He delivered as pastor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic

church.



LOEFFLER: Can you, hear and now for all Georgians renounce socialism and

Marxism?



WARNOCK: Listen, I believe in our free enterprise system. And my dad was a

small business owner.



SERRIE: In a separate debate, Georgia's other Republican senator, David

Perdue was represented by an empty podium after choosing not to debate

Democrat Ossoff.



JON OSSOFF (D), SENATORIAL CANDIDATE OF GEORGIA: Not only is David not

working on any direct economic relief for the people, David is hiding.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SERRIE (on camera): Tonight is the deadline for new voters to register in

time for the January 5th Senate runoffs. Already more than 1 million

Georgia voters have requested absentee ballots. Bret?



BAIER: Jonathan, thank you.



The youngest of New York City's public school students returned to class

today. That is a reversal from Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio who ordered

the schools closed last month. Correspondent David Lee Miller has the

latest tonight from New York.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



DAVID LEE MILLER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: It was back-to-school again this

morning for some New York City public school students.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm thinking it's exciting.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because I get to see all my friends again.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It has been tough away from school.



MILLER: A little more than two weeks ago New York Mayor Bill de Blasio

shut down all classroom instruction when the citywide COVID infection rate

hit a three percent trigger. Critics say the decision was arbitrary.

Following withering criticism, the mayor came up with that new back-to-

school plan for kids up to fifth grade who are previously signed up for

classroom instruction.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Things are changing week to week.



MILLER: The new rules require weekly random COVID testing for 20 percent

of all students and staff. Before students can attend class, they must have

a signed parental consent form on file permitting school to test for the

virus. A recent study by Brown University professor Emily Oster shows

schools are not a major source of COVID spread.



EMILY OSTER, BROWN UNIVERSITY: Rates for elementary and middle school

students are much lower, typically about half of the community rate. And

that is really likely to reflect, or seems to just reflect the fact that

kids are younger, kids are much less likely to get COVID than older people.



MILLER: Students must take safety precautions while in school buildings.

The president the American Federation of Teachers says with the right

protocols in place she is optimistic about classroom instruction.



RANDI WEINGARTEN, AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERS: We need the resources

and we need the safeguards, but if one can do that, then we should be doing

in-person learning.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



MILLER (on camera): There is still no plan for New York City middle and

high school students to get back to the classroom. At the earliest, that

won't happen until after the first of next year. Bret?



BAIER: David Lee Miller in New York. David Lee, thanks.



Public school teachers in San Diego are being offered training to overcome

what is being called white privilege. Training documents reveal that

teachers must accept that their supposed unconscious bias is perpetuating

racial superstructures. And they must acknowledge they are living on land

stolen from Native Americans. The teachers are told in these documents they

are racist and, quote, upholding racist ideas, structures, and policies.

They're also told to commit to becoming, quote, "antiracist" in the

classroom.



Up next, the panel on the coronavirus cases, lockdowns, and resistance. And

as we go to break, we mark the 79th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

Japanese bombers struck the Hawaiian base 1941, plunging the U.S. into

World War II.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yet in spite of this blow of surprise devastation,

American fighting planes took off, and they together with the fire of

antiaircraft guns shot down more than 40 Japanese planes. A brave record

considering these scenes.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: We are going to be in some significant, I would say, pain and

suffering in the next couple of months, because even though the light at

the end of the tunnel, namely a vaccine, is literally at the threshold,

what we have now is a challenge ahead of us of the bleak months of December

and January.



DR. DEBORAH BIRX, WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE COORDINATOR: The

vaccine is critical, but it's not going to save us from this current surge.

Only we can save us from this current surge. And we know precisely what to

do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Medical officials looking at that surge, saying that we are in for

a tough couple of months according to the trends. If you look at

hospitalizations just in recent days, yesterday, December 6th, 101,000,

almost 102,000 across the country. Again, the death rate, the case fatality

ratio, otherwise known as the crude mortality rate, 1.9 percent overall,

but COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people, 86.29. Those are from Johns Hopkins

University.



With all of that and all that we're facing as a country on this, let's

bring in our expanded panel, FOX News senior political analyst Brit Hume,

Kimberley Strassel, a member of the editorial board at "The Wall Street

Journal," Mara Liasson, national political correspondent for National

Public Radio, and "Washington Post" columnist Marc Thiessen. Brit, your

thoughts on where we are and where we may be going here?



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Obviously these increases in

deaths are profoundly disturbing. The question then becomes is, with the

cases increasing, hospitalizations increasing, and deaths increasing,

whether we do, as Dr. Birx said, know exactly what to do. I'm not at all

sure we do. The problem with these numbers is that we don't know who's

sick. We don't know how old they were. We do know and have known from the

beginning that this is an ailment that affects the elderly wildly

disproportionately to the rest of the population.



So it appears -- I'm sure that probably is true of these latest round of

fatalities -- it appears we're still not doing as good a job as we need to

do to protect the elderly. What we're doing instead is a lot of lockdowns

and closures and stay-at-home orders for the whole population, which has a

dramatic effect on children in schools, on businesses, on health care

itself for ailments that are not being treated because hospitals are

crowded and people are postponing it or are afraid to go to the hospital.



So I think we are -- this virus -- excuse me, this vaccine can't come soon

enough, because to a great extent I still think we don't really know what

we're doing.



BAIER: Yes, speaking of the business shutdowns, obviously California

really feeling it, Mara. Take a listen, this business owner and also the

admiral talking about outside dining. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANGELA MARSDEN, PINEAPPLE HILL SALOON AND GRILL OWNER: They basically shut

outdoor dining down. And I came in to give last paychecks and bags of

groceries to my employees, and saw a 200 person tent with tables set up in

a catering truck for a movie company in the same parking lot within five

feet away -- 20 steps away for me. I just was so angry.



ADM. BRETT GIROIR, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES ASSISTANT SECRETARY: The

evidence clearly does not support limitations on things like outdoor

dining, particularly that are spaced, outdoor bars. The evidence just isn't

there.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Admiral Giroir there. Mara, your thoughts on the balancing act

these states are playing, some one way, some the other?



MARA LIASSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO: And

in some states they are going in two different directions at once. We also

had that business owner on National Public Radio yesterday, and the problem

is that the messages have been very inconsistent. Some restaurants have to

shut down. Movie sets can still serve their workers outside. There are so

many exceptions to the business closures, it's very confusing.



The problem is that if we had been able to test in a very comprehensive way

early on, we would have been able to know who should stay home and who

shouldn't. But now we're kind of using a blunt instrument to try to shut

the economy down, and we're not sure what works. So I think it's a real

problem. People are getting frustrated. Also, they can't figure out what is

the clear message, who should shut down and who shouldn't.



BAIER: Not only that, Congress, Kimberley, cannot figure out how to get

this package across the finish line. And it was really telling, and I was

off Friday, but I noticed how Speaker Pelosi, and I listened intently from

afar, to this particular soundbite that didn't seem to get a lot of

coverage. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. NANCY PELOSI, (D-CA) HOUSE SPEAKER: That is a total game changer. A

new president and a vaccine. So there's nothing to -- these are different -

- what was then before was not more of this. This has simplicity. It's what

we've had in our bills. It's for a shorter period of time, but that's OK

now because we have a new president.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: It seemed like she was saying the thing out loud that she wasn't

going to say, which is she's agreeing to a smaller package, much smaller

than Treasury Secretary Mnuchin was negotiating with her.



KIMBERLEY STRASSEL, WALL STREET JOURNAL: Yes. I think this was why there

is some momentum and the possibility that this will happen, because let's

be clear, for months, the fact that we didn't have a COVID relief bill is

because Nancy Pelosi would not agree to say yes to anything. She was still

demanding $3 trillion, $2 trillion, when it was incredibly clear

Republicans weren't going to go there.



Now I think the big flash point, and watch for this in the next couple of

days, if you have this bipartisan group that's working on a $900 billion

bill. There seems to be some progress, some indications the White House

might support that. The question is whether or not you can get Republicans

in the Senate to agree to what has become a flash point, which is more

money for state and local governments, which they view as basically a blank

check for some bad policies out there. That's going to continue to be a

sticking point. We'll see, though. The fact that the Democrats climbed down

on this some means that there's a better prospect for a bill then we have

seen for months.



BAIER: Marc, you have some strange bedfellows about pushing back about

this negotiated deal. Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley on the same side,

saying there need to be direct stimulus checks, and if not, they're not

going to support it.



MARC THIESSEN, AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE: Here's the interesting

thing, as was just mentioned, Nancy Pelosi was resisting us for a very long

time. In July, Senate Republicans offered $1.1 trillion in COVID relief

including $300 billion for stimulus checks for the American people. Money

for small business, $105 billion for state and local governments which

Democrats said was a priority. Pelosi and Schumer said no. The White House

raised that offer to $1.6 trillion. They said no. In October the White

House increased at $1.8 trillion. They said no.



And the reason was they wanted to punish Donald Trump. They didn't want to

do anything to stimulate the economy and give him a victory that he could

claim going into the election. And Pelosi even said it. She said all Donald

Trump wants is his name on the check. People right now are going into these

lockdowns again, and people don't care whose name is on the check. They

just need the money.



And so now -- that was before it was to hurt Donald Trump. Now the big

sticking point is -- because the Republicans are negotiating on state and

local aid. The Democrats don't want to give them liability reform,

protection for all these businesses who spent the last year trying to do

their best to follow the advice and regulations and keep their businesses

going. The Democrats are saying we'll give you a six-month moratorium on

lawsuits. That doesn't do anything. So before it was to hurt Donald Trump.

Now it's to do the bidding of the trial lawyers.



BAIER: Brit, do you think that the losses in the House that the Democrats

saw that were not predicted came from this lack of getting something across

the finish line?



HUME: I think it was part of it, Bret, but I also think the reason why

they weren't expected was the polling was so bad on that that people were

under a wrong impression about is how likely Democrats were to pick up

seats. I think there was a lot in that, Bret. Also, we had all of that wave

of rioting and crime in the streets that Democrats were hesitant to

condemn. Donald Trump turned out a huge vote on his side. Some Republicans

ran ahead of him obviously, but I think there was a lot in it. But I

certainly think that was part of it.



BAIER: All right, panel, stand by. Up next, the Georgia Senate runoffs

with the Senate control hanging in the balance.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you support expanding the Supreme Court?



REV. RAPHAEL WARNOCK, (D) GEORGIA SENATE CANDIDATE: I'm really not focused

on it. And I think that too often the politics in Washington has been about

the politicians. I'm a pastor.



SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER (R-GA) ATLANTA DREAM CO-OWNER: Justice Ginsberg

herself said nine justices is the right number. He would pack the court

with radical justices that would legislate from the bench to fundamentally

override the Constitution and our laws in this country, and Georgians need

to know that is wrong for Georgia and our country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Senator Kelly Loeffler and Reverend Raphael Warnock in the debate

last night. This is a set up to the January 5th runoffs in Georgia, and

that balance of power in the U.S. Senate will be determined by what happens

in these two races January 5th.



We're back with the panel. Mara, clearly we've seen down in Florida and

different states, that this pitch about socialism really did move votes,

and whether Loeffler managed to hit that mark in the debate is really what

the issue is.



LIASSON: Yes, and she did repeat it many times, I think something like 14,

my radical liberal opponent Raphael Warnock. But it is a message that

worked, and this is a message that the Republicans in Georgia think is

going to work again. Look, the polls in Georgia right now are within the

margin of error for both the Senate runoffs. Every Democrat I've talked to

think the Democratic candidates are the underdogs. Usually Republicans win

runoff races. It's the Democrats that have a turnout falloff for runoffs.



But there's been a lot of complicating factors, including President Trump

talking about how the election was rigged and stolen from him, and some

prominent Republicans even on his legal team who have said Republicans

shouldn't turn out because the governor there isn't doing enough to deal

with this, quote, rigged election.



BAIER: Yes, and Marc, the president going down to Georgia, rallying his

supporters there, spent half of the time talking about that Senate runoff

contest, but also half of the time challenging the election on his

presidential side. Here's the secretary of state of Georgia talking to Neil

Cavuto.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRAD RAFFENSPERGER, (R) GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE: I'm going to be voting

for my two Republican senators, and I hope every Republican gets out to

vote for our Republican senators. And secretary of state, we're going to

run --



NEIL CAVUTO: Even though those two Republican senators wanted you to step

down, you're still going to vote for them?



RAFFENSPERGER: I'm a conservative Republican, and I believe in the

Republican ideals and what we stand for. Yes, I will be voting for my two

senators.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Marc, did the president do what he had to down in Georgia?



THIESSEN: Well, he certainly finally focused on the Georgia election

again. I'm glad he went down there and I'm glad he said what he said for

the second half of the rally.



The problem with the focus on the last election as opposed to the next

election is that not only is it damping down the enthusiasm of his base

going after Republicans in the state for not supporting him and feeling the

election was stolen, but it's also turning off a lot of independents and

conservative Democrats in Georgia who are not very enthusiastic about the

leftward turn of their party, don't necessarily want Democrats in

Washington to have total control and a one-party state, but they are put

off by Trump's unfounded claim that the election was stolen.



And so one of the things we learned from the election was that people like

divided government. They don't want to give Democrats complete control. But

this whole message about the last election is drowning that message out.



BAIER: From the Trump perspective, they are still fighting, Kimberley,

even though the recertification again in Georgia. One of the things that

people are watching is this supreme work case potentially, that Alito has

asked for responses to. And this is the Pennsylvania vote by the state

Supreme Court there about the process of mail-in ballots. And that has

legal -- at least some questions about it.



STRASSEL: Yes, and that's going to be a signal. Let's see where the

Pennsylvania court comes out on that because, look, this has been one of

the central aspects of the Trump campaign's arguments in all of these

courts, is that there was funny business with regard to mail-in ballots. We

haven't really seen many courts respond to that positively so far. But

we've always been waiting for it to get up to the Supreme Court or for it

to go to higher levels. This is now the moment where we are there.



BAIER: Brit, last word.



HUME: Just this Georgia race confronts Republicans with the dilemma that

the party is going to be facing for some time to come, and that is this --

how to continue to attract the support that Donald Trump brought to the

Republican Party among minority voters, among blue-collar voters, while at

the same time finding a way to sand off the edges of their image and their

message so that the people who are turned off by Trump who might otherwise

vote for Republicans will come back to the fold. That is the problem. It is

not an easy one. I would say it's a very knotty one. The Georgia race will

tell us something about how the will they will able to do that going

forward.



BAIER: And we'll follow it every night. Panel, thank you very much.



When we come back, momentous occasions.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: Finally tonight, some major milestones. One of the last Tuskegee

airmen celebrates his birthday in Bethesda, Maryland, surrounded by family

and friends. Brigadier General Charles McGee turned 101 today. He flew more

than 400 successful missions over three wars, holding one of the longest

active duty careers of any Air Force fighter pilot in history. Happy

birthday, sir.



And a hospital in Indiana arranged a surprise visit for coronavirus patient

Mr. Burpo from his wife on their 54th anniversary. He received a milk shake

and flowers on their special day. That's pretty cool.



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for the SPECIAL

REPORT, fair, balanced, and unafraid.



END



