COVID-19 restrictions return as cases, hospitalizations spike in US
BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good evening and welcome to Washington. I'm Bret Baier. Breaking tonight,
history on Capitol Hill, uncertainty on Wall Street and enthusiasm in
Pennsylvania.
There are eight days to go before Election Day and President Trump is out
hosting several events in Pennsylvania while the former vice president also
popped into the keystone state late today.
Investors on Wall Street showing their concerns over the coronavirus spike
and lack of new government help in the form of a stalled stimulus so far.
The Dow finishing in the red, 650 after being off by almost a thousand
points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 lost 64, the NASDAQ fell 189.
Meantime, the U.S. Senate is poised to confirm President Trump's third U.S.
Supreme Court nominee. The process after the death of Justice Ruth Bader
Ginsburg just before the election has caused huge controversy and prompted
Democrat vows of retribution.
What that would look like, we don't yet know. The vote on the confirmation
of Judge Amy Coney Barrett is expected in about an hour and a half.
Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram is live on Capitol Hill tonight
with the very latest. Good evening, Chad.
CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Good evening,
Bret. Justice Clarence Thomas will swear in Barrett tonight. This
confirmation will long be known for speed cast against the specter of
coronavirus just before an election.
PERGRAM: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised just hours after
Ruth Bader Ginsburg died that the Senate would muscle through a nominee
despite the looming election. The Senate hasn't confirmed a nominee this
late in a presidential election year ever. Democrats have tried to delay a
vote on President Trump's nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett at every turn.
This weekend, Democrats even expressed concerns about Vice President Mike
Pence in his role of president of the Senate potentially presiding over the
confirmation vote after multiple Pence's aids tested positive for the
coronavirus.
SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): The Republican Party is willing to ignore the
pandemic to rush this Supreme Court nomination forward. God save us.
PERGRAM: The Senate did kill a filibuster of the nomination with Republican
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski arguing, it was too close to the election to
fill a seat. But on Saturday, Murkowski threaded the needle.
SEN. LISA MURKOWSKI (R-AK): Well, I oppose the process that has led us to
this point. I do not hold it against her as an individual who has navigated
the gauntlet with grace, skill and humility.
PERGRAM: The only Republican opposing Barrett is Maine Susan Collins,
locked in a difficult reelection fight.
There was always worry about the coronavirus as Republicans tried to
confirm Barrett. Three GOP senators tested positive including Judiciary
Committee members Mike Lee and Thom Tillis who attended Barrett's
introduction at the White House in what turned out to be a super spreading
event.
Now, a few GOP senators are undecided about attending an evening swearing
in ceremony for Barrett at the White House, others are cautiously on board.
SEN. KEVIN CRAMER (R-ND): I would anticipate that everybody will practice
could so -- hygiene, social distancing or whatever is appropriate. I'm
certainly not concern for myself and you know, I'll do -- I'll do my part.
PERGRAM: Clarence Thomas will swear in Barrett and with this vote,
Republicans will have reshaped the Supreme Court for decades, Bret.
BAIER: Big story, we'll see it live here on Fox. Chad, thank you.
Also breaking tonight, we're now in the final full week before the
presidential election and President Trump has just completed a third rally
in this day through Pennsylvania. A three-rally swing.
Chief White House correspondent John Roberts joins us tonight from
Martinsburg where the present just wrapped up, that third stop of the day.
A lot of people out there. Good evening, John.
JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: A lot of
very enthusiastic people and the Marine One will be spooling up to take the
president back up to the airport that he landed at and back to D.C.
tonight.
You know, the old adage, Bret, is that in the last week of the campaign,
you want to run as if you're 10 points down. For the president nationally
and in some states, he's actually close to that mark but counting on
enthusiasm like the three rallies he had today in Pennsylvania to turn
around that equation.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you, everybody. Thank
you.
ROBERTS: President Trump with the Pennsylvania triple play today, three
stops in Martinsburg, Lititz and Allentown. In the fracking capital of
America, the president hammering Joe Biden's pledge to get rid of fossil
fuels.
TRUMP: Joe Biden confirmed his plan to abolish the entire U.S. oil
industry. I said, you mean no more oil, Joe? Well, that's what I mean.
That means no fracking, no natural gas, no jobs, no energy for Pennsylvania
families. He will eradicate your energy and send Pennsylvania into a
crippling depression.
ROBERTS: Down five points to Biden in the RealClearPolitics average,
President Trump hoping lightning will strike twice and again hand him the
keystone state's 20 electoral votes.
TRUMP: I am running against the worst candidate in the history of
presidential politics. I am. I really believe that. Can you even imagine
losing to a guy like this?
ROBERTS: Joe Biden aiming to make the president eat those words by keeping
up criticism of the White House's coronavirus response. After five of the
vice president's staff tested positive, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows saying
the drive is now focused on treatment over containment.
MARK MEADOWS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: So, here's what we have to do,
we're not going to control the pandemic, we are going to control the fact
that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation. There is --
JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: Why aren't we going to get control of the
pandemic?
MEADOWS: Because it is a contagious virus just like the --
ROBERTS: The president firing back at Biden that his plan to deal with
coronavirus would bankrupt the country.
TRUMP: He wants to shutdown the whole country and we're rounding the turn.
You know, all they want to talk about is COVID. By the way, on November
4th, you will be hearing so much about it. COVID, COVID, COVID.
ROBERTS: The president today expanding on a tactic he first used Friday in
Florida. Video vignettes of Biden over history. First on fracking, now on
China and trade.
JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The rising China is a positive,
positive development.
ROBERTS: In the closing days of the campaign, the president trying to make
Biden's own words one of his strongest assets.
TRUMP: Pennsylvania lost almost 50 percent of its manufacturing jobs after
Biden's NAFTA and China disaster. Sleepy Joe has betrayed Pennsylvania. How
the hell can you vote for him?
ROBERTS: The White House already indicating possible changes ahead and some
of them definite if the president wins reelection. The senior
administration official telling Fox News that if the president prevails on
November third or whenever we know the results of the election, he will
replace the FBI Director Christopher Wray, as well the Pentagon Chief Mark
Esper will likely be out, Bret.
BAIER: John Roberts traveling with the president in Pennsylvania. John,
thanks.
Joe Biden is once again trying to clarify his positions on issues such as
energy policy and free college. The Democratic nominee spoke with voters
and reporters this afternoon in Chester, Pennsylvania. Correspondent Peter
Doocy reports tonight from Wilmington, Delaware.
PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: The closing days of the Biden
campaign look a lot different than the closing days of the Trump campaign.
BIDEN: We're going to be traveling, continue to travel, but the big
difference between us and the reason why it looks like we're not traveling,
we're not putting on super spreaders.
DOOCY: In Pennsylvania, Biden continues trying to calm the nerves of energy
concern voters.
BIDEN: I'm not shutting down oil fields. I'm not eliminating fracking. I'm
invested in clean energy. We're going to make sure that we don't continue
to subsidize the oil companies.
DOOCY: But that's not what he promised during the primaries.
BIDEN: I guarantee you -- I guarantee you, we're going to end fossil fuel.
DOOCY: The Democratic nominee is also putting a price tag on free tuition.
BIDEN: I can send every single qualified person to a four-year college
interstate for a 150 billion.
DOOCY: But there's a catch.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: After our interview, Mr. Biden staff told us he
misspoke and that the cost of free public college could be twice as much as
he said.
DOOCY: This week, Biden says he'll visit Georgia, Iowa, Wisconsin and
Florida.
BIDEN: There has not been a day that hadn't been a 12-hour day yet.
DOOCY: His V.P. nominee Kamala Harris is on the trail too but still hasn't
hosted a formal press conference since joining the ticket.
SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: And I promised Joe
that I will give him that perspective and always be honest with him.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And is that a socialist or progressive perspective?
HARRIS: No.
DOOCY: Foreign policy experience is part of what made Biden attractive as a
running mate for Barack Obama, but it doesn't get a ton of attention on the
trail.
BIDEN: Well, I think the biggest threat to America right now in terms of
breaking up our security, our alliances is Russia.
DOOCY: That's an answer Obama dismissed when Mitt Romney made it.
BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And you said Russia,
not Hokkaido, he said Russia. In the 1980s they're now calling to ask for
their foreign policy back.
DOOCY: Obama is pitching Biden in swing states as more polite than the
president.
OBAMA: We're not going to have a president that goes out of his way to
insult anybody who he doesn't think is nice enough to him.
DOOCY: But he did that to a group of noisy Trump supporters Saturday.
BIDEN: I'll work as hard for those who don't support me as though should do
including those chumps in the microphone out there.
DOOCY: Nobody crashed at the event this afternoon just inside the
Pennsylvania, Delaware border as it wasn't on Biden's public schedule. It
was more of a drop by a voter mobilization center. But curious voters who
showed up after Biden had already arrived, couldn't get anywhere close,
Bret.
BAIER: You know, the president Peter was making that point out a couple of
stops. When did the decision from covering the Biden campaign -- when did
the decision come down that he was going to Pennsylvania?
DOOCY: It was just this afternoon and we were sitting here doing a live
shot and we watched as the traveling press pool had their temperatures
taken and they were put on a bus. They did not know where they were going.
We didn't know where they were going until they actually got there.
And so, it is not something that if you want to go see Joe Biden and you
live in Southeastern, Pennsylvania you can go and do. It kind of just have
to be in the right place at the right time or invited by the campaign if
you want to catch him.
BAIER: All right, Peter Doocy with the campaign in Wilmington, Delaware.
Peter, thanks.
The global infection count for the coronavirus pandemic is now above 43
million tonight. The U.S. leads the way with that with an official count of
about 8.7 million cases. New records are being set in a number of states
every day on cases and also hospitalizations. Correspondent Jonathan Serrie
has tonight's wrap up from Atlanta.
JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: The U.S. is averaging
70,000 new coronavirus cases each day and broke records with more than
83,000 on Friday and Saturday.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm amenable to do anything that will stop the spread at
this juncture.
SERRIE: El Paso, Texas is open to temporary hospital at the Civic Center to
handle an influx of patients. The county judge has imposed a 10:00 p.m.
curfew that carries a $500 fine for violations. Cases are rising from the
Texas border to the farms of Minnesota.
DR. DEBORAH BIRX, CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE COORDINATOR: The viruses in these
rural communities. It's in your farmland. It's among all of you.
SERRIE: But according to news reports in Utah, some mothers are taking to
social media urging parents against testing their children in an effort to
keep COVID numbers artificially low so that schools can remain open.
Europe is seeing new surges in places that had suppressed previous
outbreaks. Out of caution, this week's World Health Summit in Berlin is
being held online.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest crisis of our age.
SERRIE: AstraZeneca has announced the vaccine it's developing with the
University of Oxford produces a similar immune response in young and older
adults. This raises hopes the world will have a safe and effective vaccine
before the end of the year.
However, Dr. Anthony Fauci says the first doses will be limited and likely
prioritize for frontline health care workers and high-risk individuals.
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS
DISEASES: When you talk about vaccinating a substantial proportion of the
population, so that you can have a significant impact on the dynamics of
the outbreak that very likely will not be until the second or third quarter
of the year.
SERRIE: And just in the last hour of the governor of Idaho announced that
he will be re-imposing some coronavirus restrictions after hospitals in his
state report an influx of COVID patience.
And starting Wednesday, Illinois health officials will be requiring bars
and restaurants in suburban Cook County outside Chicago to close at 11:00
p.m. nightly, Bret.
BAIER: Jonathan Serrie live in Atlanta. Jonathan, thank you.
That news spooked the markets. Let's get some analysis of what happened
today on Wall Street and where the markets may be heading. Connell McShane
of Fox Business Network joins us from New York. Good evening, Connell.
CONNELL MCSHANE, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANCHOR: Hi, good evening to you,
Bret. You know, it was a sharp selloff as you said at the top of the
broadcast tonight, even though we came back at the end, it was still the
worst day for the Dow since the third of September, down 650 points.
And investors, they really pointed to two catalysts. One is the fear of
more economic lockdown, due to an uptick in the virus what Jonathan was
just reporting on. And two is the fading hope of more stimulus coming out
of Washington.
Now, in terms of stocks, the obvious place to look really these travel and
leisure names: Royal Caribbean, United Airlines, Marriott, they've all been
pressured for months. But on a day like this, they're going to fall by even
more than on another day. World Caribbean down 9-1/2 percent.
Technology as well, huge week for that sector. Amazon, Alphabet Google's
parent and Apple, they all report earnings later in the week. They all were
lower today.
But in the midst of all this, any hope for market might be helped out by
some sort of pre-election stimulus bill seems to be fading away even though
White House officials are still pressing for some kind of action on items
where there's mutual agreement.
LARRY KUDLOW, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL: We don't need a gigantic
bill with a lot of areas, and this is the issue, they have nothing to do
with COVID or the economy you see. We can fight that out over the election
in a week or afterwards.
MCSHANE: Well, late afternoon, conversation between the Treasury Secretary
Steve Mnuchin, the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did last we're told almost an
hour. No agreement though was reached, even though the Speaker's Office
says she remains optimistic about a deal before the election.
You heard Larry Kudlow, mentioning the stimulus fight continuing after the
election. Well, some polls now showing key races that could decide control
of the Senate are tighter than ever.
And last week, Wall Street investors were actually pointing to the
possibility of a democratic sweep. White House Senate in the House as
making a more aggressive stimulus package more likely after November 3rd.
And now, some rethinking that scenario. Bret?
BAIER: OK, Connell, we'll track it. Thank you.
BAIER: A fast-moving wildfire has forced evacuations for 70,000 people in
Southern California. Two firefighters have been seriously injured. Powerful
winds across California have prompted power cuts for hundreds of thousands
to try to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.
The fire in Orange County broke out just before 7:00 local time this
morning. It quickly threatened neighborhoods in Irvine, that sprawling city
of about 280,000 people nearby.
What was Tropical Storm Zeta has now strengthened to a hurricane. It's on
track from Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula resorts, and then, likely will move
on for a possible landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek. Zeta
is the earliest ever 27th named storm of the Atlantic season.
Scientists say water on the moon is more widespread than previously known.
A research team is reporting the first unambiguous detection of water
molecules on the lunar surface. Another team says the moon possesses about
15,000 square miles of permanent shadows that could potentially harbor
hidden pockets of water in the form of ice.
International news now. The U.S. is threatening to destroy Iranian-made
missiles, should they be successfully shipped to Venezuela. State
Department correspondent Rich Edson live tonight with what led to this
extraordinary threat. Good evening, Rich.
RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Hey, good evening,
Bret. And senior U.S. official say they're deterring potential arms and
missile shipments from Iran to Venezuela, even threatening to intercept or
destroy them.
Elliott Abrams is the State Department special representative for Iran and
Venezuela. He tells Fox News, "The transfer of long-range missiles from
Iran to Venezuela is not acceptable to the United States and will not be
tolerated or permitted.
Iran has announced its intention to engage in arms sales, and Venezuela is
an obvious target because those two pariah regimes already have a
relationship."
A senior administration official adds that the United States will make
every effort to stop shipments of long-range missiles from Iran. And if
they do arrive in Venezuela, the U.S. will, "eliminate them".
The officials provided no information that Iranian armed shipments to
Venezuela are happening now or are imminent when it comes to missiles, they
only claim that Iran and Venezuela are a likely pair for this type of deal.
Now, last week, this is part of the Iran nuclear agreement. A United
Nations arms embargo against Iran, buying or selling conventional weapons
expired. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, says that means his country can
now purchase or sell arms from and to anyone they desire.
On Venezuelan state television in August, disputed Venezuelan President
Nicolas Maduro floated the idea of buying missiles from Iran.
This afternoon, the U.S. Treasury Department announced more sanctions on
Iran's oil sector, including four people that officials say are involved in
selling Iranian gasoline to the Venezuelan government. And the U.S. has
repeatedly layered on sanctions in the regimes in Caracas and in Tehran.
Bret?
EDSON: Rich Edson, live at the State Department. Rich, thank you.
The Trump administration is announcing another round of potential arms
sales to Taiwan. This comes on the same day, China slapped sanctions on
U.S. defense firms. The latest package from the U.S. to Taiwan includes 400
Harpoon anti-ship missiles at an estimated cost of more than $2.3 billion.
Last week, the State Department approved an arms deal to Taiwan for $1.8
billion worth of missiles, artillery, and sensors.
Armenia and Azerbaijan are accusing each other of violating the new U.S.
brokered ceasefire that was supposed to begin this morning.
Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot is watching the situation
tonight from London.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
GREG PALKOT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: Clashes
between Azerbaijan and Armenia continued today just minutes after a
brokered ceasefire was set to take place. Each side blaming the other for
violations.
The pause brokered by Secretary of State Pompeo and foreign ministers of
both countries was the third attempt to settle a dispute over the breakaway
territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
President Trump had tweeted positively about it last night.
"Congratulations to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev, who just agreed to adhere to a ceasefire effective
at midnight. Many lies will be saved. Proud of my team."
When Fox News spoke exclusively last Friday with Azeri President Aliyev, he
was optimistic too.
Do you think there can be a peaceful resolution of this conflict? Do you
think you can find that diplomatic answer?
ILHAM ALIYEV, PRESIDENT OF AZERBAIJAN: Yes. I am absolutely confident. But
it depends on the will from Armenian side.
PALKOT: Most telling, perhaps, a recent comment from the Armenian prime
minister.
NIKOL PASHINYAN, PRIME MINISTER OR ARMENIA (through translator): There is
no way to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh issue through diplomacy for a long
time.
PALKOT: Hundreds have died including civilians and four weeks of fighting.
The biggest flare-up since the 90s when tens of thousands were killed. A
fear, local battles could spread regionally. Russia is an ally of Armenia,
Turkey of Azerbaijan. Neighbor Iran is looking on.
ALIYEV: We are completely against any form of internationalization of the
conflict.
PALKOT: Still, the international community including the U.S. is trying to
find peace, and maybe some political gains. President Trump touts his
administration's diplomacy. Armenian-Americans are part of the electorate
in some swing states. Azerbaijan's leader says, he'll accept help how ever
it comes.
ALIYEV: Any motivation in order to put an end to hostility is supported by
us.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
PALKOT: All sides are set to meet again in Geneva on Thursday, as efforts
continue to stop the bloodshed for many reasons. Bret.
BAIER: Greg Palkot in London. Greg, thanks.
Up next, race, one of the top issues in this campaign. Tonight, an in-depth
look at how that might affect the vote.
BAIER: This evening we continue our in-depth look at major issues for
voters in the election. Tonight's focus, race and how it factors in this
year. Here's correspondent Kevin Corke.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: A house divided could not stand. That
is a great and timeless truth. Today, once again, we are a house divided.
DONALD TRUMP, (R) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Nobody has done more for
the black community than Donald Trump. Possible exception, but the
exception of Abraham Lincoln, nobody has done what I've done.
KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Two messages with competing visions
of what racial reconciliation looks like. While former Vice President Joe
Biden says his campaign will restore the soul of America, President Trump
is promising economic renewal as a key to healing the wounds of racial
injustice. And after a summer of unrest, it is an issue that carries
particular political heft in 2020.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think we have a serious problem with racism, and I
think it's more endemic than we really want to believe it is. And it's
generational.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Our society was built on racism and systematic
discrimination, and a lot of people are living into that without even
knowing it.
CORKE: Though he won just eight percent of the black vote in 2016, the
president's primary pitch to African-American voters this time centers
around economic issues -- pre-COVID record low unemployment, criminal
justice reform, record funding for Historically Black Colleges and
Universities, and Enterprise Zones designed to drive jobs into the
community.
The former vice president, meanwhile, is promising a collaborative
community effort, bringing together stakeholders from across the spectrum
to address inequality in the community.
Still, for many voters, race is far from the most pressing issue facing the
country right now, a possible reflection of the progress we've made, say
researchers, on a still-very long road.
DAVID BARKER, AMERICAN UNIVERSITY: Things are better, at least if you're
at a certain age. Younger people who have not lived through those
experiences that we have just come into things with a different set of
expectations.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
CORKE: But the real battleground, Bret, in 2020, may be how to get more
Hispanic support. Of course, the former vice president is doing well in
early voting, but you may recall back in 2016, President Trump got about 30
percent of Hispanic support, and that's a figure that campaign officials
tell me tonight that they are confident they will best in 2020. Bret?
BAIER: We'll see. Kevin, thank you.
Minnesota Republican Senate candidate Jason Lewis underwent emergency
surgery for a severe internal hernia today. The Lewis campaign says the
procedure was a success. It's believed he will be released from hospital in
the next couple of days. Lewis is challenging incumbent Democrat Senator
Tina Smith in what has become a very tight race, a major challenge to the
incumbent there.
Up next, we conduct a test to see just how reliable voting by mail really
is. The results when we come back.
BAIER: If you're planning to vote early this week, you may see some long
lines. Wait times vary from place to place. Early voting began in New York
Saturday. Today was the first day in Maryland. Some cities, such as Los
Angeles, are using sports arenas to handle large volume. Ohio is one of
just five states with Sunday voting yesterday and again on November 1st.
There are new developments tonight in the ongoing fight over the role of
mail-in ballots in next week's election. There are worries about whether
the U.S. Postal Service is capable of dealing with that volume. Senior
correspondent Eric Shawn takes a look tonight from New York.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
ERIC SHAWN, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: For months, Americans have been
worried about the reliability of mail-in ballots, that after the Trump
administration changed postal service procedures. The agency says those
moves have been put on hold until after the election, but concerns
continue.
A recent FOX News poll shows 34 percent of voters plan to mail in their
ballots early, so we decided to test the dependability of the mail with our
own experiment. Starting on September 14th, FOX News mailed 500 replica
ballot envelopes from and within Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and
New York. We mailed 100 envelopes from each city, 20 addressed to this P.O.
Box we rented in New York City. The other 80, locally within each city,
mailed for more than 50 mailboxes across the country.
This is the first envelope that I'm going to mail. As you can see, we
replicated the size and weight of a typical ballot. We are not only going
to see how long it takes for these ballots to get to our Post Office box in
Manhattan, but we're also going to see if some cities are slower.
Our New York team and I mailed our simulated ballots from more than a dozen
mailboxes within 67 miles of our Manhattan P.O. box. All of those envelopes
arrived within two to five days. In fact, New York and Los Angeles batted
100 percent. Every envelope from those cities arrived. The longest took
eight days.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sir, could you please mail these for me?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, no problem.
SHAWN: But a chunk from Miami is still missing, and one envelope mailed
from Chicago never showed up.
As of today, out of the 500 envelopes we mailed, 11 did not reach their
destination. Of those, nine are MIA, two are returned mailed from Dallas.
In all, a little more than two percent of the total mailing never made it.
It's worth noting that our mail test occurred before the recent crush of
tens of millions of real mail-in ballots, which the postal service, by law,
does identify as election mail and expedite, unlike our samples.
A Postal Service spokesperson told us in part, quote, "The Postal Service's
number one priority between now and the November election is the secure and
timely delivery of the nation's election mail," and that it, quote, "cannot
substantiate that our test represents a reasonable approximation of
election mail."
(END VIDEOTAPE)
SHAWN: A report from the Postal Service's Office of Inspector General
found mail delivery has slowed, citing in part the Trump administration's
operational changes. Bret?
BAIER: Fascinating. Eric, thank you.
Up next, the confirmation vote for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney
Barrett, and the start of the final full week of the presidential campaign.
We'll talk about all of it with an expanded panel when we come back.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, (R) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: At last week's debate,
Joe Biden confirmed his plan to abolish the entire U.S. oil industry.
Would you close down the oil industry?
JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I would transition from the oil
industry, yes.
TRUMP: Oh, that's a big statement.
BIDEN: I will transition. That is a big statement.
TRUMP: Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that,
Pennsylvania, Oklahoma?
BIDEN: I'm not shutting down oil fields. I'm not eliminating fracking. I'm
investing in clean energy, and we're going to make sure that we don't
continue to subsidize the oil companies.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: Former Vice President Biden popping into Pennsylvania about 45
minutes from his house today as the president made three stops in
Pennsylvania with big, big crowds at these events. There is one from
Allentown earlier today. He made two more stops through the day, all
outside, and the president sometimes going on for a long time. Now he's on
his way driving back to the airport. Marine One had some weather issues.
He'll be back for an event this evening for the swearing in of Judge Amy
Coney Barrett.
Let's bring in our expanded panel, FOX News senior political analyst Brit
Hume, Ben Domenech, publisher of "The Federalist," Mara Liasson, national
political correspondent of National Public Radio, there you go, and Chris
Stirewalt, politics editor here at FOX News.
Brit, you look at these rallies, and people, we look back to 2016 and they
say remember all the big rallies you had for President Trump, then-
candidate Trump, at this time. Do you read anything into these rallies?
BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, I would size it up
this way, Bret. We didn't think four years ago that rally size were a
really good indicator and it turned out that they were. But at this stage I
think it looks like this. Trump is behind in the polls, he is well behind
in money, but he's ahead, and probably way ahead, on voter enthusiasm.
The problem for him is that an unenthusiastic vote cast counts just as much
as an enthusiastic one. So the question again comes down to, are the polls
wrong, are they off? They were in a number of key states last time. Are
they this time? I don't rule it out, but I don't think it's what I'd bet
on.
BAIER: Yes. Mara, you had the former vice president pop in to Pennsylvania
late in the day. It was not scheduled. If you take a look at the calendar,
today the president had those three stops, as I mentioned, in Pennsylvania.
Tomorrow Vice President Biden is in Georgia, Warm Springs and Atlanta. The
president is in Lansing, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. They don't have
a schedule for the vice president on Wednesday. The president is in
Arizona, two stops on Wednesday. Thursday Biden is in Florida, two stops.
Friday, Iowa and Wisconsin, and the president has pledged to do more stops,
obviously, later in the week. He's clearly going after the barnstorming
effort.
MARA LIASSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO:
Right. There's no doubt that he -- the big rallies, the packed schedule,
that's part of his brand. And I think he's trying to make the argument,
look, Joe Biden isn't as strong as me, as energetic as me, he keeps a very
mild schedule.
But if you look at that calendar that you just recited, Donald Trump, by
definition, he was the winner last time, is playing a lot of defense. But
Joe Biden is going to places like Georgia and Iowa. That shows you how
confident the campaign is, the Biden campaign is, at the same time as they
are not taking his birth state for granted. He was in Pennsylvania today,
and doing a little cleanup about the comments about the oil industry,
although Biden people tell me they haven't seen any evidence in their
polling that that gaffe, you could call it, that statement, has moved any
votes.
BAIER: Well, they consider it a gaffe, Ben, because they spent all day
kind of trying to dial it back.
LIASSON: They spent a lot of time cleaning up, but they are not seeing any
evidence yet that it's moving things in any way.
BAIER: Got it, I understand what you're saying. Ben, what about -- so the
debate performance for Joe Biden, then you have a lot of the focus on the
"60 Minutes" piece was about President Trump and Leslie Stahl and the
president walking out. But the interview with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
that Norah O'Donnell did, take a listen to one little clip here.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So are you going bring the policies, those
progressive policies that you supported as senator, into a Biden
administration?
SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, (D-CA) VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I will give him
that perspective and always be honest with him.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And is that a socialist or progressive perspective?
HARRIS: No.
(LAUGHTER)
HARRIS: No, it is the perspective of a woman who grew up a black child in
America who was also a prosecutor, who also has a mother who arrived here
at the age of 19 from India, who also likes hip-hop.
(LAUGHTER)
HARRIS: What you want to know?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: What did you make of that interview? I thought Norah O'Donnell did
a nice job pressing on substance, but it's really some of the more pointed
questions that Senator Harris has received since becoming the nominee.
BEN DOMENECH, "THE FEDERALIST": It was kind of a demonstration of how few
questions she's gotten since being a nominee in any capacity that really
challenged her. She seemed to be genuinely surprised when Norah O'Donnell
put in front of for the fact that the independent GovTrack declares that
Kamala Harris is the most liberal member of the Senate in terms of her
voting history. She seemed genuinely surprised to learn that, which I
thought was kind of interesting.
If you look at this situation right now, Bret, the last time around in
2016, my experience was the pollsters were urging humility on the part of
the lot of the news reporters. When I was covering it for a different
network at that time four years ago, the attitude really was let's be more
humble. Let's have a little humility here about the numbers that we are
seeing. Let's not be eager to call it for Hillary Clinton.
This time around it seems like things have flipped a bit. The pollsters
seem very confident in their numbers. They seem to be ready to say they've
seen enough, especially at the congressional district level, while there
are a lot of reporters out there who have paid a lot of attention closely
to this race who see it more as a situation that could come down to
Pennsylvania, who believe that President Trump might overperform when it
comes to the Hispanic community that we see across the sun belt and in
states like Florida and Arizona. It's just interesting to me how the
dynamic has shifted, and I think a lot of people feel a little snake-bit by
what they expected to happen in 2016. They worry that that might happen all
over again.
BAIER: Chris, do you sense that Democrats are feeling a little anxious
about being this confident at this point?
CHRIS STIREWALT, FOX NEWS POLITICAL EDITOR: They're a wreck. There's
nothing like a good hand to make a Democrat a nervous wreck. And they are
reliving -- when I talked to people I know in Biden world, when I talk to
members of Congress, stuff like that, they are beside themselves because --
and I can tell them anything I want about margins of error and data and all
of that stuff. They don't care, because they remember, as Ben describes it,
that horrible feeling of snake-bit. They were too confident in 2016.
One of the reasons Biden has been so successful this time around is that
they have played as safe as they possibly could on all fronts, and they
have been very careful not to act braggadocious or overconfident, and that
has frankly been good for them and kept their voters motivated.
BAIER: Let me play this soundbite from the White House chief of staff over
the weekend getting a lot of attention, Brit.
MARK MEADOWS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: We are not going to control the
pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get a vaccines,
therapeutics, and other mitigation --
JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: Why aren't we going to get control of the
pandemic?
MEADOWS: Because it is a contagious virus, just like the flu.
TAPPER: Yes, but why not make efforts to contain it?
MEADOWS: We are making efforts to contain it.
BAIER: And obviously the Biden campaign quick to say that this was a white
flag-waving. Your thoughts, Brit?
HUME: Well, if you look at what's happening in much of Europe now, when
they are having new cases -- of course you don't always know when you are
about cases how sick anybody is and, more important than that, how likely
they are to die. Nonetheless, there's a lot of alarm in Europe now, a place
where experts in America were saying they did it right over there and we
didn't, and therefore we are having the spikes and they're not. And now
they are, which suggests what I think Mark Meadows was getting at, which is
this is a highly contagious disease. We are in the middle of it, of a
pandemic. People get sick. But outside of elderly people or people with
certain preexisting conditions, the recovery rate is 99 percent or more. So
that's the good news. So to say that we can't control it in the sense that
we can't prevent their being more cases may just be common sense based on
experience.
BAIER: Yes. I want to end with the soundbite just because I found it
interesting going back to 2012 and something the former vice president said
on "60 Minutes," asked about the biggest national security risk.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: Governor Romney, I'm glad that you
recognize that Al Qaeda is a threat because a few months ago when you were
asked what's the biggest geopolitical threat facing America, you said
Russia. Not Al Qaeda. You said Russia. And the 1980s are now calling to ask
for their foreign policy back, because the Cold War has been over for 20
years.
SEN. MITT ROMNEY, (R) FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: First of all, Russia,
I indicated, is a geopolitical foe.
OBAMA: Not number one --
ROMNEY: Excuse me, it's a geopolitical flow.
JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I think the biggest threat to America
right now in terms of breaking up our security and our alliances is Russia.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: The staff took time to dig that up, so I wanted to play it.
Panel, thanks for the time, appreciate it. When we come back, the big
finish.
BAIER: Finally tonight, crossing the finish line.
BAIER: That's Washington football team head coach Ron Rivera receiving an
outpouring of support just a day after he coached his team to a victory
over the Dallas Cowboys. Rivera left the hospital in Virginia following his
final chemotherapy treatment for cancer, a much bigger win, even more than
the Cowboys. Congrats, coach.
And on the 75th anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima, 96-years-old World
War II para-Marine Fred Harvey became the oldest to complete the Marine
Corps Marathon, which he did virtually in Texas. Harvey, who fought in Iwo
Jima, was pushed for 26 miles, then stood and crossed the finish line.
That's awesome.
