Coons says Bobulinski evidence 'flimsy,' 'smacks of desperation'

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Welcome to our two of our democracy 2020

special coverage. I'm Martha MacCallum.



BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: And I'm Bret Baier live in Nashville,

Tennessee, where President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden

will soon square off for the final time on that stage behind us.



MACCALLUM: Hard to believe the big event tonight. But first, we are going

to hear live from a man who is really at the center of the story today

regarding the Hunter Biden emails. Chief White House correspondent John

Roberts is following this for us tonight, lot of new developments here.



Good evening, John.



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Martha and Bret,

good evening to you. We expect in the next few minutes, it was supposed to

happen at 6:00 Central Time, which is right about now, but things typically

don't come off exactly on time when it comes to the White House. We are

expecting to hear from Tony Bobulinski, who was a business associate of

Hunter and Jim Biden.



Jim Biden, of course, being Joe Biden's uncle. We have been talking about

this all day. There is an email that has been talked about for the last few

days in which Bobulinski and Hunter Biden and Jim Biden are discussing this

idea of what the percentage cuts will be of the deal of a Chinese energy

company and of the cuts that are listed, 10 percent is for the big guy.



Tony Bobulinski, in a statement to Fox News earlier today, saying that the

big guy is referring to Joe Biden. He also goes on to say that the Chinese

were not interested at least in any kind of financial return on investment.

They were looking for influence, they were looking for political investment

as well.



We also understand that Bobulinski when he gives this small statement to

the press will say at the end of it and this is the White House press pool

that he will be talking to. I will say at the end of it that he is turning

all of his electronic devices over to the FBI for examination.



Bret, I said earlier on your program, we don't know if the FBI is

interested in looking into these devices, but Bobulinski is going to make

them available.



Interesting to note as well but, Martha, while the Biden campaign has

portrayed this as a smear, as Russian disinformation, they have not said

that these emails and these text messages that we have seen from Tony

Bobulinski are false. And we are not sure exactly what it is that

Bobulinski will say other than that he's turning his devices over to the

FBI, but we should find out in the next few minutes or so.



This really will be throwing a new argument into the debate just a couple

hours before it happens here in Nashville. President Trump has said that he

wants to bring up Hunter Biden even if the moderator doesn't. Well, this

will certainly give him reason to do this. We should say though, again,

that Bobulinski's appearance here is being facilitated by the Trump

campaign, so this is something that they really are trying to play to their

advantage here in the last moments before the debate begins.



BAIER: OK, John. Thanks. We'll head back when that happens. We are looking

live at the JW Marriott where the press pool has gathered and when he walks

out, we'll head there.



MACCALLUM: We'll take you right to it as soon as that gets send away. In

the meantime, let's bring in Trump campaign Senior Advisor Lara Trump.

Lara, good to have you with us this evening.



What can we expect in this news conference that's just minutes away? What

do you know?



LARA TRUMP, TRUMP CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISOR: I really don't know a whole lot.

These are rather new developments. Things are always changing and

developing on this campaign, but what I can assure you tonight is that if

the moderator does not bring up these emails that implicate Joe Biden as

knowing while he was vice president that his name was being used to profit

for his family to the tune of tens of millions of dollars from foreign

entities, Donald Trump is going to bring it up because the American people

deserve to know.



This is an outrageous claim against Joe Biden, as you just heard from John

Roberts, the Biden team has not denied the validity of these emails and

that these were from Hunter Biden. So the American people deserve answers

and they deserve to know quite frankly why Joe Biden has lied about this

many, many times.



BAIER: We heard a little bit of a Democratic response from Mayor Pete

Buttigieg earlier in the show, Lara, and it basically went something like

this, "If you want to ask questions about making money and families, turn

to the Trump family and why don't you ask about a Chinese bank account

that's still open, what bank is that at?" That was the response. How do you

respond to that?



TRUMP: Well, let's be very clear. When Donald Trump took the office of the

presidency, our family got out of international business. In fact, we said

we would do no new international business deals. We go so far as to pay the

treasury any money that comes in from foreign entities to Trump properties.

That is not something we are required to do, but we do it because we don't

even want the faintest hint of impropriety.



Donald Trump was a businessman, don't forget, before he became president of

the United States, and it's just completely legitimate that he was

obviously looking around the world for business deals and places to invest.

It's very different than the Biden family, who got into international

business after Joe Biden became vice president of the United States. Those

are two very, very different things and I think people are starting to pick

up on that and very clearly see that Joe Biden could possibly have been

compromised by foreign entities while he was vice president of the United

States. And should he even be running as president of the United States, if

these claims are true?



MACCALLUM: But clearly the parry to that is - and these are very legitimate

questions, we've been discussing it for the past several days and we are

waiting for Tony Bobulinski, we are going to see what he has to say about

all of this. But if the answer, if the Joe Biden retort is going to be "why

do you have a Chinese bank account?", which they are saying is a secret

bank account, what's going to be the answer to that? Is there an open

Chinese bank account and why?



TRUMP: Well, I don't know all of the president's business dealings, but

this was opened up long before he ever thought about running for president

of the United States, and I think his attorney has spoken to that. So look,

it was legitimate from the beginning, it continues to be legitimate. This

president has stood up against China, very, very strongly and thank

goodness he has because now we have new trade deals that have been inked

and are on the horizon.



We know that from the onset of coronavirus, this president was always

standing up strong against China. We know he stopped travel coming to the

United States immediately from China at the onset of coronavirus. It's very

different than I think what we would have seen out of Joe Biden and it does

beg the question, if he is put up against China, if he is put up against

Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, where his family has seen very lucrative

business dealings, how would he react?



BAIER: Lara, what about the tone and tenor for tonight, is it going to be

different from the president from debate one? There were some concerns from

inside and outside of the campaign, supporters, who said that maybe his

style in the first debate turned off some suburban women, in particular.



TRUMP: Well, look, this president is a fighter and I think it's very hard

to sit there and not respond whenever your opponent, when Joe Biden is

continuing to lie about the things that this president has achieved for the

American people, to lie about his policies. He absolutely felt the need to

respond to those things.



Now we know there is a mute button tonight so it will be a little bit

different, but I can assure you that if there's any question about the

things that Joe Biden says about the president, about his policies, about

what he's done for the American people, the president will respond.



And look, he is a fighter and that is the reason that we have seen, I

think, such success under President Donald Trump. It takes a fighter to do

so many of the things that we've seen, to get this economy to the best in

the world, as we know has happened under this president. The low

unemployment numbers, high stock market numbers, renegotiating bad trade

deals, rebuilding our military, doing things like inking these historic

peace agreements in the Middle East. It takes a fighter to get those things

done and I think the American people know that about the president.



MACCALLUM: What about health care, will we hear specifics about the

president's health care plan tonight? How much is he prepared for tonight

in sort of a typical debate prep? Because we know that last time around,

there wasn't a lot of that. And he said recently, this is my preparation

just back and forth with the press every day, was it that kind of

preparation again this time or was it different?



TRUMP: Well, he does prepare. I mean, he has a team of people, we have a

great campaign team that does prepare with him. But look, he's always been

a person that doesn't feel like he needs the excessive preparation that Joe

Biden needs, because we now know Joe Biden we haven't seen since Sunday. He

has been at home resting, he has been at home getting ready for this

debate.



It's a little concerning when you think about someone running for president

of the United States who doesn't have the stamina to be out on the campaign

trail like we've seen the president doing and then have the ability to come

to a debate. It's a 24/7 job when you are president of the United States.



But look, this president has been preparing, he always does. It might not

be the same way Joe Biden does by staying at home, but I can assure you he

is prepared for this evening.



MACCALLUM: Lara, thank you.



BAIER: Thank you.



MACCALLUM: Lara Trump.



TRUMP: Thank you so much.



BAIER: Up next, Senator Chris Coons on Joe Biden's preparations for

tonight's debate here in Nashville, as we await to hear live from the man

who's really at the center of the Hunter Biden emails story. You're looking

live at a wall at the JW Marriott. It's not even really a attractive wall.



MACCALLUM: It's not even a little podium, nothing. But as soon as it gets

underway, we will take you there straight away. But first, we are in music

city and it has been great to be here the past couple of days in such a

vibrant, terrific town.



So we have an original song by John Rich about "yours truly" to take you to

the break. I haven't actually seen this whole thing. Let's watch.



BAIER: Well, we just got a five-minute warning to that press conference

from Tony Bobulinski, again with the Hunter Biden email story.



We are now, as you're looking, live at the JW Marriott again. We now have

on the record statement from the Biden campaign in preparation for this.



MACCALLUM: Right.



BAIER: Andrew Bates, the spokesperson, saying this "As Chris Wallace said

on the air about this very smear, Vice President Biden has actually

released his tax returns, unlike President Trump and there is no indication

he ever got any money from anybody in these business deals. Joe Biden has

never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in

any overseas business whatsoever."



MACCALLUM: It goes on to say he has never held stock in any business

arrangements, nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock

for him. What is true is that Tony Bobulinski admitted on the record to

Breitbart that he is angry that he was not able to go into business with

Hunter and James Biden.



BAIER: Continuing, what is also true is that in contrast to Vice President

Biden, Donald Trump has a secret Chinese bank account and pays more in

taxes in China than he pays in federal income taxes in the United States.

And that this is a desperate, pathetic farce executed by a flailing

campaign with no rationale for putting our country through another four

years of hell.



MACCALLUM: So that is the Biden camp response.



BAIER: Strong letter to follow.



MACCALLUM: Yes, strong letter to follow, as we wait for Tony Bobulinski

over the next couple of minutes to make an appearance here over at the JW

Marriott.



But in the meantime, tonight judge Amy Coney Barrett is a step closer to

becoming the next Supreme Court justice, despite a boycott by every

Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee that didn't show up. Minority

Leader Chuck Schumer calls the process illegitimate. Kamala Harris has also

called it illegitimate.



Joining us now, Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, who sits on

that committee. Senator Coons, always good to have you with us. Thank you

for being here tonight, sir.



SEN. CHRIS COONS (D-DE): Great to be on with you, Martha, Bret. I'm sorry

I'm not in Nashville, but I'm here in D.C. because we are in the middle of

this process on the judiciary committee. I wish we were working together to

get another COVID relief package done. That's something I think the average

American would love to hear tonight, and instead we are here for the

judiciary committee.



MACCALLUM: Well, we are following that too, and I know there's work towards

trying to get something resolved on that front as well. But you're someone

who was always is very respectful of the senate, the way things are done.

Did it pain you at all to not show up for that vote today given her

testimony?



BAIER: Oh, it's time, senator.



COONS: Martha, what--



MACCALLUM: Hold that thought, hold that thought, senator.



BAIER: Sorry about it, we will come right back to you. We promised we would

go live when this Tony Bobulinski would show up at the JW Marriott. Let's

listen in.



(BEGIN LIVE TELECAST)



TONY BOBULINSKI, CEO, SINOHAWK HOLDINGS: --involved in various successful

businesses, both in this country and abroad. I'm making the statement to

set the record straight about the involvement of the Biden family, Vice

President Biden, his brother Jim Biden, and his son hunter Biden. In

dealings with the Chinese.



I've heard Joe Biden say that he's never discussed business with Hunter.

That is false.



I have first hand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the

Biden family, including Joe Biden. I have also heard the Vice President

Biden said on Tuesday, that Senator Ron Johnson, the chair of the Senate

Homeland Security Committee, should be ashamed for suggesting that Biden

family sought to profit from their name.



Well, here are the facts, I know. And everything I'm saying is corroborated

by emails, WhatsApp chats,, agreements, documents and other evidence and

American people can judge for themselves.



I brought, I guess, for record, three phones that spanned the years 2015 to

2018. These phones have never been held by anybody else besides myself. I

was told this past Sunday by somebody who was also involved in this matter

that if I went public with this information, it would bury all of us, man.

The Bidens including.



I have no wish to bury anyone. I've never been political. The few

contributions I have made have been the Democrats. But what I am is a

patriot, and a veteran, to protect my family name and my business

reputation, I need to ensure that the true facts are out there.



In late 2015, I was approached by James Gilliar, whom I had known for many

years, about joining him in a deal which he said would involve the Chinese

state-owned enterprise, CFC China, energy, and what he called one of the

most prominent families in the United States. I was informed first by

Gilliar, and then by Hunter Biden, and by Rob Walker, who was working with

the Bidens that the Bidens wanted to form a new entity with CFC, which was

to invest in infrastructure, real estate, and technology in the U.S. and

around the world. And the entity would initially be capitalized with $10

million, and then grow to billions of dollars of investment capital.



After months of discussion, I agreed to Gilliar and Hunter Biden's request

to become CEO of the entity to be called Sinohawk, sino representing the

Chinese side, hawk, representing Hunter Biden's brother Beau's favorite

animal. And between February and May 2017, we exchanged numerous emails,

documents and WhatsApp messages concerning Sinohawk and its potential

business.



On May 2, 2017, the night before Joe Biden was to appear at the Milken

conference, I was introduced to Joe Biden by Jim Biden and Hunter Biden. At

my approximately hour long meeting with Joe, that night, we discussed the

Biden's history, the Biden's family business plans with the Chinese, with

which he was plainly familiar, at least at a high level. After that

meeting, I had numerous communications with Hunter, Walker, Gilliar and Jim

Biden regarding the allocation of the equity ownership of Sinohawk.



On May 13, 2017, I received an email concerning allocation of equity, which

says 10 percent held by H for the big guy. In that email, there's no

question that H stands for Hunter; big guy for his father, Joe Biden; and

Jim for Jim Biden. In fact, Hunter often referred to his father as the big

guy or my chairman.



On numerous occasions, it was made clear to me that Joe Biden's involvement

was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face to face. In fact, I was

advised by Gilliar and Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about

keeping Joe Biden's involvement secret. I also had a disagreement with

Hunter about the funds CFC was contributing to Sinohawk.



Hunter wanted in 5 million of those funds to go to himself and his family.

So he wanted the funds wired directly to an entity affiliated with him. I

objected because that was contrary to our written agreements, concerning

Sinohawk. He said referring to the chairman, his father, that CFC was

really investing in the Biden family that he held the trump card and that

he was the one putting his family legacy on the line. He also said to me on

May 17, 2017, that CFC wanted to be my partner, to be partnered with the

Bidens.



During these negotiations, I repeated to Hunter and others that Sinohawk

could not be Hunter's personal piggy bank. And I demanded the proper

corporate governance, procedures be implemented for capital distributions.

Hunter became very upset with me. CFC through July 2017 was assuring me,

the funds would be transferred to Sinohawk, but they were never sent to our

company. Instead I found out from Senator Johnson's September report that

the $5 million was sent in August 2017 to entities affiliated with Hunter.



Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the senate committee members concerning

this matter. And I will be providing to the FBI the devices which contain

the evidence corroborating what I've said, so I will not be taking any

questions at this time.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So you will be taking questions?



BOBULINSKI: I will not be taking questions at this time.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, we are going to have them any way. Could you tell

us a little bit more about the evidence that you are giving to the FBI?



BOBULINSKI: The evidence sits on these three phones. I don't want to go

into anything any further. This will all be discussed with Senator Johnson

and his committee and American people can decide what's fact.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who paid for you to be here? Who paid for your expenses

to be here?



BOBULINSKI: Thank you.



(END LIVE TELECAST)



BAIER: Tony Bobulinski in the JW Marriott talking to press pool there about

business dealings he had with Hunter Biden, in which he says that Joe Biden

is not telling the truth when he says he never talked to his son about

business. In fact he has proof and he's handing over these three phones to

the FBI.



MACCALLUM: Yes. He also said something very interesting towards the end

which had to do with this $5 million, sort of an initial seed investment

from the Chinese as he tells it. And he says that it was supposed to go

into Sinohawk into their shared entity, but it went into a fund that was

controlled by Hunter Biden.



He says he was concerned that that fund was going to become a piggy bank

for Hunter Biden and he was not happy with that. So he found out about that

in September from Ron Johnson as part of their investigation, which may be

the answer to the question "Why are we just hearing from Tony Bobulinski

and what forced him to come out with more of this story?"



BAIER: I think we still have Senator Coons, is that correct?



COONS: Yes, you do, Bret.



BAIER: Senator Coons, you are with us. You heard all of that. Obviously you

have heard the former vice president say what he said in the statement that

the Biden campaign put out today. What's your reaction?



COONS: Well, for your viewers who didn't hear that statement, the former

Vice President Joe Biden said that "We all know his finances and his

taxes". Joe Biden has been completely transparent with the American people,

Donald Trump has not. We don't know the full extent of President Trump's

holdings, his tax liability, the idea that perhaps he has a secret account

in China and paid more to China in income taxes than he did to the United

States was one of the things pointed out by the Biden campaign.



This is a matter that has been investigated over and over. And I seriously

wonder if 12 days before a presidential election, where more than half the

states are already voting and we have got Rudy Giuliani with one hand

coming up with a hard drive and a computer, and this gentleman in the other

hand coming up with last-minute cell phones, most of which aren't being

sourced, aren't being verified, even Fox News hasn't verified the Giuliani

allegations.



I frankly have to ask, is this seriously what we are going to do? To me, it

seems like distraction and spectacle when the average American who is

tuning in tonight to hear these gentlemen on the stage, want to know not

about their families but about the Middle American families who have been

impacted by this pandemic and recession.



We have got 8 million Americans infected, more than 220,000 American

families have lost a loved one. And on that stage tonight, Joe Biden is

going to lay out a clear and positive plan for how to get us out of this

mess, this pandemic and recession and division that Donald Trump has led us

into. That's what I think is going to matter to your viewers and the

American people about tonight's debate.



MACCALLUM: Just one more round on this. I know that these other issues are

also, obviously very important to the American people. But one of the

things that Joe Biden has been clear about on the campaign trail is that he

said he had never discussed any of these business arrangements or

propositions with Hunter ever.



And then you hear this man, this former navy lieutenant who says that that

is not true, that he spoke about these business deals China personally with

Joe Biden. So are you saying you don't believe this man? You think he's

lying?



COONS: I'm saying I've literally just heard of him now for the first time

and Ron Johnson, senator from Wisconsin, spent millions of dollars in

months of senate time investigating these matters. It seems awfully late to

me for this flimsy evidence to be brought forward and we will see what

comes of it.



But I frankly think what matters is that Joe Biden is a man of compassion

and character who I've known for 30 years and who is capable of leading our

country forward with a positive vision for how to bring us together and get

us out of this pandemic and recession. That's what I think is going to

decide the election. And I frankly think this last-minute press conference

smacks of desperation.



BAIER: OK, Senator. We're going to end where we began, and that is you're

on the Senate Judiciary Committee, you did not go to that hearing. You did

question Judge Barrett several rounds, but yet you didn't cast a vote about

moving that nomination on or not. You didn't vote no. Were you kind of, as

Martha was saying, you're somebody who respects the process, respects the

senate, were you embarrassed by that today?



COONS: Bret, I wasn't embarrassed by that today. Frankly, Chairman Lindsey

Graham, I think, should be embarrassed that he broke the rules of the

committee in order to force this nomination to the senate. As you well

know, there's no precedent in American history for the senate voting on a

Supreme Court nominee 12 days before a presidential election, where a

majority of states are already voting.



This is something that we did, the senate judiciary Democrats, just to show

that we don't accept the legitimacy of this timing and this process. I did

participate in questioning Judge Barrett because I thought it was important

for the American people to hear, based on her writings as a judge and as a

law professor, about her views and how she is to the right of Justice

Scalia and what the consequences may be of her being put on the court.



BAIER: Well, senator, we appreciate your time always here for coming on.



COONS: Thank you, Bret.



BAIER: We would love you to put in a good word for us with Joe Biden and

Kamala Harris.



COONS: Sure. Thank you.



BAIER: Thank you, sir.



MACCALLUM: That's two promises.



BAIER: Yes, two promises.



(CROSSTALK)



MACCALLUM: Good to have them on.



All right. Coming up next, we hear from Republican Senator Ted Cruz of

Texas as our special two-hour ramp up for the big debate tonight continues.



BAIER: But first, a look at Belmont University, gorgeous place, host of

tonight's debate.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Belmont University's campus in downtown Nashville is stunning. The

trees, they even have a rose garden with more than 200 varieties of roses.

It's a gorgeous place, 8,200 students here. It has played host to a debate

before, 2008 between John McCain and Barack Obama. Now, this week, it's our

home, our set is here and obviously the big debate tonight. Our show

continues after this.



MACCALLUM: So as the Senate judiciary committee advances the Supreme Court

nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett with Democrats boycotting that

proceeding, the Senate is preparing for a full floor vote on Monday.



BAIER: Joining us now this evening Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz sits

on that committee, he's the author of a new book as well "One Vote Away:

How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History."



Senator, thanks for being here. We want to talk about the judge and moving

that nomination along but I also want to talk to you about this Tony

Bobulinski press conference we just watched and what do you think that

means for this race? You heard the Biden response was Senator Coons and

others, what do you say?



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): I thought that press conference was remarkable and

it obviously raises serious questions about whether Joe Biden has

personally enriched himself, whether he's been paid millions from communist

China. The allegation is that he had a secret share potentially in this

business deal that Hunter Biden held for him, I think those questions need

to be answered and they need to be answered seriously.



And two things strike me. Number one, it's worth underscoring what makes

this story significant is not Hunter Biden. Hunter by all accounts has led

a troubled life. But it is Joe Biden and the potential of Joe Biden's

personal corruption that is being alleged here.



Secondly, and I just checked a minute to go, as I understand it, Fox News

is the only network that actually covered that press conference. CNN didn't

cover it, MSNBC didn't cover it, ABC, CBS, NBC, none of them covered it.

And it's part of a pattern.



It's part of a pattern we saw last week when the New York Post broke the

story and big tech, Twitter and Facebook censored it and essentially

determined that the American people could not even hear the facts. And I

think the degree to which the media and big tech are shilling for Joe Biden

are protecting him, are covering him up, not even asking these questions I

think is really shameful.



MACCALLUM: Senator Cruz, when you look at the statement that came out from

the Biden campaign it essentially alludes to the fact that he says he was

never involved in these business deals and that he never owned any stock in

any of these ventures. Does that language sound careful to you as an

attorney?



CRUZ: It clearly is drafted carefully saying he didn't own stock -- well,

the allegation I just heard which was news to me tonight was that Hunter

Biden was holding the percentage for his dad. Now that is, if you're

essentially, you know, using a strawman then the question is -- is Joe

Biden, was he personally enriching himself from communist China?



And as far as I can tell, Joe Biden hasn't answered that question, I

haven't seen anyone ask him that question. I mean, what was stunning, the

day the story broke in the New York Post, ABC hosted a town hall with Joe

Biden and they didn't even ask him the question. They're not, the media is

not even pretending to do their job and I think that's really dangerous,

particularly when you combine it with big tech censorship where what is at

stake in the selection is really fundamental about whether we are going to

preserve our freedoms and our constitutional liberties.



BAIER: I think the New York Post Twitter account is still locked out, but

we'll check that this hour.



CRUZ: Yes.



BAIER: But as far as how much the president should talk about it on this

debate stage tonight, Senator, there are some Republicans worried that he

needs to talk more about families, economy, jobs, stuff that he's winning

on and some of these key polls like our recent poll in the battleground

states.



CRUZ: Yes. Well, Bret, I very much agree with that. I hope tonight what

the president does is lays out competing visions for America and makes

clear that what President Trump and Republicans are looking to do is reopen

the economy, let small businesses reopen, let people go back to work, let

them provide for their families.



And what Joe Biden and the Democrats are proposing and what the Democratic

governors are implementing is shutdowns that are destroying millions of

small businesses.



You know, I listened to your interview with Chris Coons, and I like Chris,

I served with him on judiciary and he talked about how he wished Congress

was doing something for COVID relief, and I had to admit I kind of felt

nervous that lightning was going to strike him. Because he and every other

Senate Democrat yesterday filibustered a $500 billion COVID relief plan and

they don't get to filibuster emergency COVID relief to help small

businesses reopen to help parents get their kids back in school. And then

to go on TV and complain that nothing is passing. They are the ones

blocking it.



I mean, it really, and again, the media doesn't report on a word of it and

it's really not doing the job journalists are supposed to be doing.



BAIER: Well, Senator, we appreciate your time tonight. Thank you.



MACCALLUM: Thanks, Senator.



So, an unexpected guest as we've been talking about at tonight's debate, a

former business partner of Hunter Biden's who says that the whole family

benefited from this China business deals. National security adviser Robert

O'Brien on the implications of that when he joins us here from Nashville.



MACCALLUM: We are in Belmont University getting ready for the big debate

this evening between President Trump and the former Vice President Joe

Biden.



Joining us now from Nashville is the U.S. national security adviser to the

president, Robert O'Brien. Sir, very good to have you with us tonight.

Thank you for being here.



ROBERT O'BRIEN, U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Great to be with you,

Martha and Bret.



MACCALLUM: So, I'd like to ask you first of all, Because we just got this

news conference from Tony Bobulinski, a former naval lieutenant -- and from

your perspective one of the question is, does this put the Biden family in

a difficult position if he were to become president with regard to

relations with China?



O'BRIEN: Well, I think and I don't know all the facts and all the

allegations that are taking place, they seem to be bubbling up pretty fast

and furiously regarding Hunter Biden and the former vice president while

the former vice president was in office.



But what is consistent is this sort of behavior and what the Chinese have

done for many, many years with American politicians and elites is offering

them financial incentives, offering them business incentives, trying to

influence mayors or congressmen or elected officials by providing Chinese

businesses to their districts and using that to gain influence over the

United States.



This is a long pattern of Chinese activity and from what these allegations

are it sounds consistent. I assume the news media will at least I hope

they'll investigate and get to the bottom of it, I also understand there is

an FBI investigation, I understand this from just the open source press,

that there is an FBI money laundering investigation into these allegations,

and so I think we'll get to the bottom of it.



But it's entirely consistent with how China has used its influence whether

money or blackmail or fawning press or that sort of thing to influence

American politicians, and it's something we have to be very concerned

about.



BAIER: And we'll continue to follow it here. I want to ask about the

interference in the election and we had the director of national

intelligence, the FBI director talk about Russia and Iran. Are there other

countries as well doing that? Which one is posing the biggest problem

tonight?



O'BRIEN: There are. I think, look, the Iranians are the most recent to

have engaged in this activity that was exposed by Director Wray and

Director Ratcliffe and I commend them and their teams and our intelligence

services for uncovering it, uncovering it quickly. And then for the

administration coming forward and being transparent because we think

transparency is the best deterrent to this sort of activity in the future.



And so, the Iranians understand that we are very unhappy with this and

there will be consequences for Iran as a result of it. But it's also

Russia, it's China, as Attorney General Barr said recently China, you know,

it attempts to influence American politicians, the American political

system and our elections, it's an order of magnitude higher than what the

Russians or the Iranians have done.



And I can also tell you -- I can't tell you the names of the countries but

there are two or three other countries that we are keeping close tabs on

and that we're concerned about their efforts to try to influence our

elections.



One point I do want to make, Bret, is that our elections, if you cast a

vote your vote is going to get counted. We're hardened our election

infrastructure. We've spent hundreds of millions of dollars doing so. We're

working with secretaries of state and lieutenant governors who handle the

election state wide across all 50 states.



I was just in Iowa and met with the Iowa National Guard and their cyber

unit is stood up and these men and women are working with the Iowa

secretary of state, for example, to make sure that the elections are free

and fair and can't be compromised by adversaries.



So, we are confident in what we can do to protect the American people and

protect our elections but it's concerning when we see foreign actors trying

to get involved to either influence Americans or to interfere with the

actual election day activities of our citizens.



MACCALLUM: So, before we let you go, national security is one of the

bucket of questions this evening, what is the question that you think is

most important to address with regard to our nation's national security at

this point?



O'BRIEN: Well, I think the president should just be asked to address the

accomplishments, he's done more in the past three and a half years than

most presidents have done in two terms. I mean, we brought peace to the

Middle East, we've defeated the ISIS caliphate, we brought justice to

Baghdadi. We just brought the Beatles on and we're going to prosecute them

for the death of Kayla Mueller and the other Americans, Sotloff, Foley, and

Kassig.



We brought peace to the Middle East through the Abraham accords bringing

Bahrain and UAE and diplomatic relations and really an alliance with

Israel. We're going to have more -- we're going to have more news on the

Abraham accords in the not-too-distant future, as other countries, the

momentum builds to have peace in the Middle East.



We ended the JCPOA which the Obama-Biden administration had supported and

gave $150 billion to the Iranians which they in turn used on proxy wars

across the Middle East.



On big power competition we put tariffs on China and stood up to China for

the first time in 40 years. We've rebuilt the military. We've gotten our

allies to pay $400 billion more in NATO defense spending over the next 10

years and to contribute troops to Afghanistan and Iraq and the president is

ending our forever wars.



So, you know, you look at that record, it's pretty -- it's pretty amazing,

it's pretty unbelievable and then you put the trade agreements on top of

it, USMCA, the agreements that I was just in Brazil to witness the signings

of this past week.



It's really a tremendous record and I hope the president gets a chance to

talk about it and compare it to what the Obama-Biden administration did,

and what Joe Biden's position were. It's a pretty devastating comparison

when you look at what the president has done for this country over the past

four years.



BAIER: He controls those two minutes, so we'll next see if he takes your

advice.



MACCALLUM: The whole bucket right there.



BAIER: So, we got -- we got a lot of buckets there. Robert O'Brien,

national security adviser --



(CROSSTALK)



MACCALLUM: Thank you, sir.



BAIER: -- we appreciate your time.



O'BRIEN: Great to be with you. Thank you.



MACCALLUM: Coming up, Karl Rove, Katie Pavlich -- good to have you with

us. Karl Rove, Katie Pavlich, and Donna Brazile live from music city after

a quick break. Stay with us.



BAIER: A little over an hour away until Vice President Joe Biden and

President Trump face off their final debate, Decision day just 11 days from

now.



MACCALLUM: I can't believe it.



BAIER: In an article entitled you won't see an election like this again,

one of our next guests writes, in less than two weeks the voting will end.

We all have our guesses as to what will happen. But with so many of the

normal markers broken or unavailable, so much new and unknown, we're in

largely uncharted territory.



MACCALLUM: Let's bring in that panel, Karl Rove, former deputy chief of

staff to President George W. Bush, Katie Pavlich, news editor, and Donna Brazile, former interim chair of the Democratic

National Committee.



So, Karl, since we started off with a piece from your piece, obviously we

are in difficult uncharted water all throughout 2020. How does it stack up

for you tonight?



KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I'm going to be very interested in

how this plays out because this is a chance for both candidates to lay out

their narrative, their theme, if you will, for the last dozen days of the

campaign. We're going to -- we'll see if they lay something out tonight and

then follow it through between now and election day.



These debates always -- if you have a surprise it tends to have a bigger

impact. If there's a surprise in the debate and maybe we'll see something

tonight in the way of tone or a response, or attack that's going to be

unusual. But I'll be watching for those surprises.



And finally, we've had the precursor, we've had the pre-debate appearance

of somebody who accuses Hunter Biden of referring to his father as the big

men and wanting to get a piece of the action with a Chinese energy company.

We'll see if that emerges in the debate tonight and whether or not the

broader issue pops up of does Joe Biden really think his son never did

anything wrong in his dealings with Burisma at all.



BAIER: Yes.



ROVE: I suspect whether we think it's a good idea, or a bad idea, it's

going to be there tonight.



BAIER: Yes, I don't think there is no if, whether it's coming out. Donna,

can this debate for either really move the needle when it comes to voters.

There's already 47 million people in America have already voted.



DONNA BRAZILE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, as you know, most Americans

have made up their mind and there's only a small slice of the universe that

still undecided. So, yes, perhaps they can persuade 3 to 5 percent of the

American people that hey, it's time to get out there and vote.



I hope tonight we hear the final closing arguments, the president he has

recovered from COVID. We know that most Americans have not. And so in terms

of the economy, in terms of their own conditions, so tonight is a great

opportunity for both candidates to lay out their vision and how we move

forward.



MACCALLUM: Katie, the last round was chaotic. What do you think the

president needs to do tonight?



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, I think President Trump

and the campaign have made it clear that he may allow Joe Biden to speak

more without so much interruption. But I have no doubt that President Trump

will come in tonight and be very tough on Joe Biden and try to pin him

against the wall on a number if issues that he finds to be important

including again painting him as a corrupt politician.



I think we saw the October surprise from the Trump campaign tonight when

you had Tony Bobulinski, a former Hunter Biden business associate coming

out and not taking issue with Hunter Biden, but taking issue with Joe Biden

saying that he never spoke about his business dealings with Hunter Biden,

that he wasn't involved with these things.



His issue is not with Hunter. It's with Joe Biden saying the opposite of

what he portrays on all of this information, and data, and phones, and

WhatsApp messages, e-mails and text messages that he has presented.



So I'm sure President Trump will bring that up and I'm sure he'll bring up

a number of things when it comes to Vice President Joe Biden's record

during the Obama administration and whether the country wants to go back

again to four or eight years of those kinds of policies or if they want to

look at why they elected him in 2016 on very tight margins to put the

country in a different path.



BAIER: Karl, I've got 15 seconds here. Is the president hitting for a

specific demographic and trying to reach voters tonight?



ROVE: Well, he should be thinking about suburban undecided, and he should

be thinking also about the people who are less likely to vote unless he

gives a concrete reason to do so, who sort of like what he's done but

aren't really politically connected. And that picking what that issue is,

is going to be important. I think it has more to do with the economy than

it does with anything else.



BAIER: All right. That was '16, good job. All right. We will see you guys

later. That's it for our special two-hour presidential debate preview.

Coming up, Tucker Carlson continues our pre-debate programming.



MACCALLUM: Please stay with us at 9 p.m. Eastern for the final debate

between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. I'm Martha

MacCallum.



BAIER: And I'm Bret Baier. Good evening from Nashville.



