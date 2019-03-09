Cooking with 'Friends': Jillian Mele’s mom’s Breakfast Casserole

Jillian’s mom and aunt joined us to share their favorite holiday breakfast recipe.

Ingredients:

6 large eggs

2 cups milk

1 1/2 - 2 everything bagels (can use gluten free Udis brand bagels) cut into cubs

1 tsp salt

1 tsp dry mustard

1 1/2 cups grated cheddar cheese

Instructions:

Grease 9x13 pan

Layer the bagel cubed pieces on the bottom of the pan

Beat the eggs and the milk

Add the dry ingredients to the eggs and milk then add the cheese

Pour the mixture over the bread

Bake at 350 uncovered 40-45 minutes

You can add any meat, cook and place on the bread before the egg mixture.