Cooking with 'Friends': Jillian Mele’s mom’s Breakfast Casserole
Jillian’s mom and aunt joined us to share their favorite holiday breakfast recipe.
Ingredients:
6 large eggs
2 cups milk
1 1/2 - 2 everything bagels (can use gluten free Udis brand bagels) cut into cubs
1 tsp salt
1 tsp dry mustard
1 1/2 cups grated cheddar cheese
Instructions:
Grease 9x13 pan
Layer the bagel cubed pieces on the bottom of the pan
Beat the eggs and the milk
Add the dry ingredients to the eggs and milk then add the cheese
Pour the mixture over the bread
Bake at 350 uncovered 40-45 minutes
You can add any meat, cook and place on the bread before the egg mixture.