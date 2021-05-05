Congressman Kevin Brady speaks out against Biden's new tax plan

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report," May 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think by the end of the

summer we will be in a very different position than we are now.



By July the 4th, there is a good chance you, your families and friends,

will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and

have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day.



It's not like July 4th the door is closed. It's just I picked July 4th to

try to get to a place where we get back closer to normal.



We're going to be vaccinating people into next fall. This is not going to -

- something all of a sudden July 4th we are just going to declare it's

over.



BAIER: Messaging about COVID and where we are. The president today saying

we are stepping up vaccination, access to vaccines, a number of different

ways, and even the FDA considers making the vaccines go to kids 12 years

old and older.



Meantime, the messaging about masks does raise some eyebrows. You had the

Bidens visit former President Carter and Rosalynn Carter in Georgia without

masks inside, and then as they are walking out of the house, they put on

their masks outside, and even though the CDC guidelines said you didn't

have to do that, they are all vaccinated.



So what about all of this? We'll start there, bring in our panel, Harold

Ford Jr., former Tennessee Congressman, CEO of Empowerment and Inclusion

Capital, Morgan Ortagus, former State Department spokesperson, and Ben

Domenech, publisher of "The Federalist." Ben, where are we now, and what do

you think this all means?



BEN DOMENECH, PUBLISHER, "THE FEDERALIST": We are in the total upside

down, Bret, where all of these different political theater elements are

coming together where they are clashing with the experience of the average

American person. One of the reasons I think that you saw the ratings, for

instance, for the NFLS drafts first round, for the Kentucky Derby be as

good as they were compared to Joe Biden's speech is that one of them looked

like a post-apocalyptic wasteland where the Congress had been wiped out by

something terrible, and the flipside was, frankly, something that

approached normalcy, which is what people actually want to see and want to

experience.



When the president is talking about, oh, maybe you will be able to go out

and have that July 4th party, guess what? People aren't waiting to hear his

permission in order to do so. They are going to do so anyway. And that's

something that I think really don't appreciate when it comes to the power

of Washington. Washington really is under the impression that they can

dictate all of these things. But the reality for the American people is

they're going to live the way that they want, the way according to what

they perceive in their communities. And for most people, that is a return

to normalcy, something that is fueled by these vaccines, and we should all

encourage as being a good thing for America.



BAIER: Yes. The other thing we learned, Harold, this week was this

communication between teachers' union and the CDC about how they are going

to phrase things about reopening school, the AFT, the American Federation

of Teachers. Jen Psaki answered a question about that, is it influencing

the CDC's decision? Here's what she said.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It's actually longstanding best

practice for the CDC to engage with organizations and groups that have

going to be impacted by guidance and recommendations issued by the agency.

It doesn't mean they are taking everything they want or even a percentage

of what they want. But it's important to understand the implementation

components.



BAIER: But Jen Psaki also said that the CDC director was speaking in her

personal capacity when she said there was very little chance that they

could transmit the disease even if they didn't have a vaccine, and they

should reopen schools. So that school issue is really a big one, Harold.



HAROLD FORD JR., FORMER TENNESSEE REPRESENTATIVE: Look, there's no doubt.

And I think -- again, thanks for having me on tonight. I think you have got

to think about this in the context of a year. We continually and constantly

learn new things about this virus. I listened to the lead-in with then vice

president Biden, now President Biden, talk about how he had one date, then

another date, he said things during the campaign, he said things as

president. That's because vaccination rates are changing.



One of the things that could really help us reach the normalcy that I think

Ben aspires to and we all want is if everyone got vaccinated. Some of the

most alarming news coming now is that vaccination rates are slowing for

some odd, bizarre reason. What is clear if you are vaccinated you have less

than a 0.1 percent chance of getting the virus. That's what we all should

be aiming for.



New York City where I live, 80 percent of the students, even though the

schools are open, are not back in school. They are learning remotely. So

they're in school but they're learning remotely. We know the damage that's

having on kids. I think one of the things the administration should begin

talking about more and maybe working with Congress on is some summer school

programs for kids around the country, some summer enrichment programs for

kids where we might be able to put them in schools or put them in settings

where this learning can take place, because without a doubt it's had a

negative impacts on kids.



But I don't know the alternative. Do we want to put them in school and risk

serious sickness or death? I don't think that's what we wanted, certainly

not what I wanted. And I think I speak on behalf of good Republicans and

Democrats and Americans alike, we didn't want what we had to go through,

but a lot of this we had to go through.



DOMENECH: You know there is not a serious risk for that. You know there is

not a serious risk for that. That's the reason --



FORD: Ben, I'm not a doctor and neither are you. Neither are you.



DOMENECH: No, but a year ago countries around the world started going back

to school. And you and I both know it is minority students who are being

hit hardest by this. They are being set back in their entire lifetime by

this. It is a desperate situation, and the teachers' unions are standing in

the way. Why won't Joe Biden move them?



BAIER: All right, Morgan, weigh in.



MORGAN ORTAGUS, FORMER STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: I think that what we

have done to our children in this country by not allowing them to go to

school is really going to be a stain on our history. And once again, it is

the children of under privileged income, single parent homes, people who --

let's just be frank, it's people who can't afford to send their kids to

private school, these kids are getting left behind.



Everybody who has children in private school, their kids have been in

school for, gosh, almost a year at this point. Why can't the CDC and other

health officials call the private schools and find out how they did it

without vaccinating the children? And that's what I think makes so many

parents angry whenever they see that public school kids are falling behind

yet again.



Also, when you look at what is happening on the vaccination side, we talked

about this a few weeks ago on your show, it's once again the communication

from the Biden administration where there's so many mixed signals -- should

you wear a mask, should you not wear a mask after you are vaccinated. And I

think what's happened is the CDC and other health state agencies around the

country, it's become so politicized that I really worry that the American

people are losing faith in these federal and state health agencies. They

would rather go to the CVS or Walgreens, for example, to get a vaccine than

a state agency because they trust those private sector institutions more

than the public sector institutions that have been politicized, because

they have not followed the science as it relates to school openings.



BAIER: This is breakneck turn, but I do want to get this in, because it's

an interesting thing. This is former secretary of state, at the time

secretary of state, Mike Pompeo about Al-Qaeda in Iran. Take a listen.



MIKE POMPEO, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: Al-Qaeda has a new home base.

It is the Islamic Republic of Iran. Bin Laden's wicked creation is poised

to gain strength and capabilities. We ignore this Iran-Al-Qaeda nexus at

our own peril. We need to acknowledge it, we must confront it, indeed we

must defeat it.



BAIER: And now, Ben, a DIA report says that Iran-based Al-Qaeda leaders

are being hidden in there overseeing the Al-Qaeda network. Came true?



DOMENECH: This is the level of irresponsibility that I think we have to

expect at this point from the Biden administration, which is so dedicated

to repeating the mistakes of the Obama administration when it came to

trying to find a way to a peaceful relationship with Iran. That is a

dangerous path to go down.



BAIER: I want to talk about this more. Panel, thanks.



panel. All right, Ben?



DOMENECH: Liz Cheney declare as global war on the GOP as she seeks to

recruit Democrat support for her reelection. I think that she has clearly

shown she is on the path out from Republican leadership and needs Democrat

support to get back to the Congress.



BAIER: That will be fascinating. We're following that, obviously I asked

Congressman Brady about all of that. Harold?



FORD: Hot mics, McCarthy and Cheney, the GOP family, like all-American

families, could use a little conflict resolution from time to time.



(LAUGHTER)



BAIER: All right, Morgan?



ORTAGUS: Well, since it's May 4th I have you one for all of the "Star

Wars" geeks. It looks like Darth Vader can even fall victim to cancel

culture. So Darth Vader regrets his problematic actions and statements in

the past.



(LAUGHTER)



BAIER: There you go. Excellent. May the 4th be with you. I saw that on

Twitter a lot. Thank you, panel.



