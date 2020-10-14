Conflict-of-interest alarms raised over Joe Biden's son-in-law

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity” October 13, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.

Moments ago, the president wrapping up yet another huge rally, this time in Pennsylvania. Thousands lining up in this case in the rain earlier today for hours in what is a true testament to the president's resilience and the rapid advancement of American therapeutics, Donald Trump is now crisscrossing the country.

Only days after his very swift recovery from COVID-19 -- media doesn't say

-- oh, I want you to have the exact same therapeutics I have and I will give it to every American that needs it for free, so that they can get the FDA approval. Oh, how come the media didn't cover that?

Meanwhile, his opponent Joe Biden can barely cross the Delaware state line without becoming, let's say, confused and sleepy and irritated. Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson is sounding the alarm, as most Americans can see, about Biden's, well, mental fitness for office. We'll get his take straight ahead tonight.

Also, Speaker Pelosi had a public meltdown on fake news CNN earlier today and she doesn't want to answer any questions about why she's blocking a second COVID-19 stimulus package. We will play you the low lights of her meltdown.

But, first, we begin tonight -- Judge Amy Coney Barrett is well on her way now to becoming the newest justice of the United States Supreme Court. She ran circles around the Democratic senators at today's hearing. She made them, frankly, look stupid, unprepared, desperate.

She exposed the absolute hatred that now defines this new radical, insane, and extreme Democratic socialist party. She did it with a calm, unflappable demeanor and a solid command of facts without a single note in front of her.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D-CA): Does the Constitution give the president of the United States the authority to unilaterally delay a general election under any circumstances? Does federal law?

JUDGE AMY CONEY BARRETT, SUPREME COURT JUSTICE NOMINEE: If I give off-the- cuff answers, then I would be basically a legal pundit, and I don't think we want judges to be legal pundits. I think we want judges to approach cases thoughtfully and with an open mind.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): Is Roe a super precedent?

BARRETT: How would you define super precedent?

KLOBUCHAR: Actually, I might have thought someday I'd be sitting in the chair -- I'm not, I'm up here. So, I'm asking you.

BARRETT: OK. Well, people use super precedent differently.

KLOBUCHAR: OK.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-CT): Are you willing to say that Roe was correctly decided? Because that's really the essence of the question here.

BARRETT: Well, Senator, as I've said, you know, to others of your colleagues in response to questioning, that it's inconsistent with the duties of a sitting judge, and therefore, as been the practice of every nominee that sat in the seat before me to take positions on cases that the court has decided in the past.

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D-HI): Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?

BARRETT: No, Senator Hirono.

HIRONO: Have ever faced discipline or entered into settlement related to this kind of conduct?

BARRETT: No, Senator.

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D-NJ): But I want to just ask you very simply, I imagine you'll give you a very short resolute answer. But you condemn white supremacy, correct?

BARRETT: Yes.

BOOKER: Thank you. I'm glad to see that you said that. I wish our president would say that so resolutely unequivocally as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: He's only said it a million times and we played in a million times.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett or Judge ACB as she is now being called, her track record is impeccable. She's more qualified to serve on the highest court in the land then, well, a lot of sitting justices now.

So, now, Senator Spartacus and his Democratic colleagues, they are engaging in little more than performance theater, a baby temper-tantrum here and there, something they are frankly very familiar with.

And that's why we saw all of the props today. In fact, far left Senator Sheldon Whitehouse was so busy with his large cardboard prints that he forgot to ask Judge Amy Coney Barrett a single question for 30 straight minutes.

And by contrast, well, Judge ACB had no props, no prepared notes whatsoever. Nothing.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOHN CORNYN (R-TX): You know, most of us have multiple notes and notebooks and books and things like that in front of us. Can you hold up what you've been referring to in answering our questions? Is there anything on it?

BARRETT: The letterhead that says United States Senate.

CORNYN: That's -- that's impressive.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Democrats completely outmatched, completely outclassed but that won't stop them from doing anything and everything imaginable to block Judge Barrett's confirmation.

Now, we know the game plan. We all remember what they did to Justice Kavanaugh and his family. They tried to ruin this man's life and forever destroy his reputation and what was nothing but a politically calculated and coordinated hit job.

They ripped away his presumption of innocence, all due process. They made reckless, baseless, false accusations one after another. They put this country through hell, all in their attempt then to upend his confirmation.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BLUMENTHAL: Judge Kavanaugh, you should not be serving in this building as a Supreme Court justice. Judge Kavanaugh is your worst nightmare.

HIRONO: Not only do women like Dr. Ford, who bravely comes forward, need to be heard, but they need to be believed. They need be believed.

I just want to say to the men in this country, just shut up and step up.

SEN. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE (D-RI): Let's look at beach week Ralph Club biggest contributor. What does that Ralph mean in that?

JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH, U.S. SUPREME COURT: That probably refers to throwing up.

KLOBUCHAR: Drinking is one thing, but the concern is about truthfulness and in your written testimony, you said sometimes you had too many drinks.

Was there ever a time when you drank so much that you couldn't remember what happened or part of what happened the night before?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So will they ever apologize for the treatment of Justice Kavanaugh, apologize to his family? Will they ever apologize for the high- tech lynching -- you remember what they did to Justice Clarence Thomas?

Will they ever apologize to the family of Robert Bork and the false accusations made against him?

Of course not. For Democrats, nothing is ever off the table. Lies, smears, slander -- it's all a means to an end.

By the way, buckle up and prepare for the worst. But so far, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, ACB, is doing a remarkable job in making them look pretty -- well, small.

Here with reaction, the author of "Speaking for Myself," former White House press secretary, FOX News contributor Sarah Sanders, along with FOX News contributor, Katie Pavlich.

I notice a lot is happening here.

Now, being so close to an election, Sarah Sanders, you could just see that they've all been warned and they know the political implications if they come off as mean as they did with Justice Kavanaugh, but it's still boils over seemingly to me. Your thoughts?

SARAH SANDERS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think you're exactly right. I think they're trying not to repeat the mistakes they made with Kavanaugh.

Unfortunately, I don't think they're disciplined enough to do that.

The liberal mob has already attacked Judge Barrett for her faith, for her family. When that didn't work, we saw them aggressively attack her today on health care, on abortion.

Thankfully, she's way too smart to take the bait. She ran circles around them. She looked -- she made them look small and she looked like a very highly qualified, strong, independent woman that she was and reminded people what a Supreme Court justice should look like. She was the definition of that today.

I think the big take away and the things that we saw as this was wrapping up is that Justice Barrett is 100 percent ready and capable to take on that role and Kamala Harris is not ready to be next in line to be president.

That was the biggest most apparent thing I saw as we saw this day wrap up and come to a close this afternoon.

HANNITY: What amazed me, Katie, as I was watching her is the fact that she was so unflappable, but her depth of knowledge in the law and the intelligence, it was a display of real judicial brilliance to me. And I was

-- I don't often look at the TV and say, wow, that's very impressive beyond what I usually see and I thought she was at a level that I -- we don't get to see very often.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, first, I have a full notebook just on notes from the hearing today, so I feel a little bit sad about that considering she didn't have a single note.

HANNITY: You are a very impressive too. Don't worry.

PAVLICH: I'm working on no notes, but I am a big note-taker.

But in terms of today, Sean, it was very impressive to go into the depths of the law, especially to walk through the way that precedent works, the way the court system works when Democrats are accusing her of walking onto the Supreme Court and repealing all of these pieces of legislation that they hold dear.

She forced senators to ask her very specific questions and, of course, as we know, as was displayed yesterday, Democrats are focusing very much on the issue of Obamacare and today, she reminded them, well, Obamacare was written by Congress and it's not going to stand up to constitutional scrutiny at the Supreme Court because certain parts of it were taken out, that's a result of Congress riding about law.

And as you recall, Sean, Obamacare was passed in the middle of the night only by Democrats and was rushed through by Nancy Pelosi, who said she wanted to see what was in it after they passed it. Well, here we are.

The other thing too that I really loved today was Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Marsha Blackburn, Senator Joni Ernst and, of course, Judge Barrett completely demolishing this idea that Democrats are pro all women. It's very clear that their only pro-women who ascribed to their very far left policies and define women by their position on abortion, rather than their knowledge of the law and their other accomplishments. I thought that they really explained and exposed that narrative very well today.

HANNITY: You know, and, Sarah, you know, no forecast, no hints of future rulings. The -- what we now refer to as the Ruth Bader Ginsburg role, I mean, she answered every question the right way. Let me switch very quickly to the 2016 election.

You were there in 2016, Sarah. And you watched -- we all saw the same poll numbers and what I was telling my audience is just ignore the polls and if you want to participate, participate.

I believe we are seeing very similar numbers to that which we saw in 2016.

I don't believe them. I never believed them in 2016, I didn't believe the exit polls when they came out in 2016 either, just like John Kerry was supposed to be the president in the 2004 race, and I think there always is an effort to deflate conservative enthusiasm.

And my attitude is anybody that says they know how this election is going to turn out, I think is wrong. I cannot tell the audience tonight how this election is going to turn out. I would just say act like your six points down, you're on your own 20, you've got two minutes left in the game, no timeouts, you got across the plane and have the extra point to win. That's how I view elections.

Your thoughts?

SANDERS: Well, I couldn't agree with you more. There's only one way to run, and that is to run aggressively, and that is exactly what the president has been doing since day one. He has a great record of accomplishments.

If he talks about not only what he has done to help all Americans do better under his presidency, what he plans to do in the next four years, I think he has a very, very strong story to tell and he's out there telling it.

He's working hard. This is a president who fights harder than anybody I've ever met. He has more energy than everyone I've ever met.

And I don't care what the polls say, the enthusiasm is there. I've seen it as I traveled across the country over the last several months. You can see it when you look at any Trump event, both parades, literally, there is so much love and enthusiasm for this president. And that's because people appreciate the work that he has done.

I think one of the things that's taking place this week in seeing the difference of what an election does and what the consequences are. We are now going to have a 6-3 conservative Supreme Court instead of a 6-3 liberal Supreme Court.

HANNITY: May be five and a half, three and a half. But, you know, I'm going five and a half on Justice Roberts, the chief justice.

Katie, is -- what are your thoughts?

PAVLICH: Fair enough.

HANNITY: Because I do believe that -- I don't believe this president will ever poll accurately. There's always been certain political figures that you can't pull. Your thoughts?

PAVLICH: Yeah, well, the lessons of 2016, I don't think necessarily have been learned when it comes to only relying on the polling. There's a lot of broader context here in terms of what is happening on the ground, which tends to be ignored. If you look at the RNC and their voter registration numbers, they are registering millions of new voters in swing states across the country and registered -- newly registered voters are most likely to vote. They're not being counted in polling is even likely voters.

You look at the ground game the Trump campaign has put out there. They've been knocking on a million doors a week between the Trump campaign in the RNC and, of course, as Sarah mentioned, you've had Trump campaign surrogates, from family members in swing states, Vice President Mike Pence running across the country since the beginning working on this for the president, talking to new voters.

And if you look at the data and I think it's really interesting, from the Trump rallies at the RNC -- that the RNC puts out. What 20 percent, 18 percent of the people who are attending these rallies are Democrats.

HANNITY: Amazing.

PAVLICH: So if you look at all of the data as a whole in the context, polling only shows one very small snapshot in time. There are these other issues that are certainly falling on the side of President Trump.

HANNITY: My humble advice to everybody that is watching the show is assume your vote will tip the election. If everyone has that sense of urgency, anything can happen.

And the media -- the mob could be shocked again. Wouldn't it be worth the price of admission?

Anyway, Sarah, thank you. Katie, good to see you. Thank you.

In case you missed it, earlier tonight, speaking of the president, he rallied yet another massive crowd in Pennsylvania, had a few things to say about his weak, his frail, his, well, struggling challenger, the ever cognitively challenged Joe Biden. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: He has no clue and he's not a nice guy. Just so you understand, not a nice guy. If he was a nice guy, I wouldn't hit him like this but he's not a nice guy, he's a bad guy.

He's always been a dummy, but he's always been -- he's never been -- no, no, in his best of years, he was considered a dumb guy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joe, obviously, is struggling, but much-need help for sleepy Joe might be on the way. According to reports, former President Barack Obama is soon going to hit the campaign trail for Joe and after repeatedly trying first not to get him to run and after endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2016 and then waiting until the last possible second to endorse Biden in the Democratic primary in 2020, Obama will finally campaign on behalf of his former VP with only days to go until the election.

With friends like that, by the way, who needs enemies, Joe? At this point, it's no secret Joe Biden needs all the help he can get. It is clear that he is cognitively struggling out of the campaign trail.

Yesterday, he forgot Senator Mitt Romney's name, refer to him as that Mormon governor. Joe also confused Robert Byrd with Ted Kennedy. Even mixed up which state he was actually campaigning in. He barely knows the day of the week now.

And tonight, we learned Biden apparently thinks President Trump is now running for a third term. This is all in the last two days. You cannot make this all out. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: If we win Ohio, the game is over. I think we win just -- Ohio and Florida are two critically important states that are very close that Trump won significantly the last two times. And we feel really good.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Well, someone might want to remind Joe that the president has only been elected once, but if you want to give him another two terms, we will let you advocate all you want.

Now, they may also want to remind Joe the American people are not stupid.

They can see right through his court packing scheme. They are rightly demanding answers.

Joe is still pleading the Fifth, that people have the right to know -- no, they have no right to know. Really? We're the people. We, the people, we.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I've already spoken on it. I'm not a fan of court packing. But I'm not -- I don't want to get off on that whole issue. I want to keep focus.

The president would love nothing better than to fight about whether or not I would, in fact, pack the court, or not fact the court, et cetera. The focus is why is he doing what he's doing now?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Get this, Biden, other Democrats, all their allies, they are all in the in the medial mob, the 99 percent. They're now attempting to manipulate voters into believing that the simple constitutional act of filling a court vacancy, which has happened 29 times in presidential election years, is somehow the equivalent to court packing, which is not happening in 150 years. What they are telling you is simply not true.

And Joe and Kamala Harris, well, they want to increase the size of the court, but hide what they are going to do until after the election when they will pop it on you for the sheer purpose of adding favorable judges, which would manipulate the vote on the U.S. Supreme Court, which would corruptly render the U.S. Supreme Court powerless to the whims of the executive branch, and by the way, that would also mean the legislative branch. It would be the biggest power grab in 150 years.

Add to that amnesty for, oh, 50 million people, that they hope might vote Democrat. Then, of course, adding, let's see, D.C., Puerto Rico, four more Democratic senators in perpetuity. Democrats do not care about our Constitution or the stability of our republic. They only care about power.

For them, political power takes precedence above all else. Imagine if Donald Trump wouldn't answer the question. For example, as we speak, Nancy Pelosi blocking a massive COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Now, the bill would offer a lifeline to millions of struggling Americans.

It meets many of Pelosi's original stimulus demands, but Pelosi won't even pick up the phone and negotiate with the president. Why? She is worried that it might bolster the president politically.

And when confronted even on fake news CNN, friendliest of all places for a Democrat, she had a complete and total meltdown over a simple easy question. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WOLF BLITZER, CNN HOST: Is that what this is all about? To not allow the president to take credit if there's a deal that would help millions of Americans right now?

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: I don't care about that.

He's not that important.

But let me say this, with all due respect, with all due respect, and you know we've known each other a long time, you really don't know what you're talking about.

I wish you would respect the knowledge that goes into getting -- meeting the needs of the American people. But again, you've been on a jag defending administration all this time with no knowledge of the difference between our two bills, and I thank you for giving me the opportunity to say that in person, virtually.

BLITZER: All right. Madam Speaker, these are -

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Three weeks from tonight, you the American people will have a very, very pivotal choice to make. Will you cede power to the radical socialist left? Are you going to let Chuck Schumer in the legislative filibuster, are you going to let Nancy Pelosi be in charge of your taxes?

Will you allow them to take over the courts? Will you allow them to take over the Senate in perpetuity, statehood, as I mentioned for D.C. and elsewhere, will you stand by as our country descends into one-party rule?

Or will you turn out and vote like your country depends on it?

Because guess what? Three weeks from tonight I would argue we are at a tipping point and you are the ultimate jury.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

You know, the stakes can't be higher. I do think is an effort, Pam, and we've all been election observers now for many, many years, to deflate enthusiasm, create the impression, oh, there's no chance. Donald Trump can't win, but we saw the same thing happen in 2016 and he did win.

Thoughts?

PAM BONDI, FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: You're exactly right, Sean.

If, in fact, I was with him four years ago on the campaign trail. The crowds are even bigger now despite everything going on with COVID.

And this is a man who has just come off with COVID diagnosis. He's 100 percent, he's 74 years old. No one in this country can keep up with Donald Trump.

Look at that rally in Florida last night, in Sanford, Florida. Look at Pennsylvania tonight. These crowds are incredible. People love the president.

And that's why it's so important for him to be back on the campaign trail.

His coming to an airport near you soon as people come out by the thousands and the polls cannot dispute the facts. And those of the facts and he is going nonstop.

Compared to Joe Biden, would you just said can't remember anything and that should frighten all Americans. It really should -- not only that, his directing voters to a nonexistent website, Joe Biden.

And the president is game on. He's 100 percent, he's going strong, and they cannot, they cannot discount the number of people coming out. They cannot discount the boat parade. They cannot discount all of the voters out there.

None of us are going to answer polls. We know who we're voting for. It's the silent majority no more.

HANNITY: I've never been polled in my entire life. I want to be polled once. Somebody want to poll me?

Anyway, Dan, look at the video. You know, look at the size of the crowds, Joe Biden can barely get 30 people to show up at event.

Now, If there is so strong "I hate Donald Trump" contingent, starting with most of the media, 99 percent.

But, you know, the enthusiasm for this president, I've never seen anything like it and all the years have been observing politics.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah. No, it is impressive. I remember being a Secret Service agent when Obama was running against Hillary and a lot of the agents on Obama the candidate at the time's detail called me and said, hey, listen, this guy's going to win. I said, no way, Hillary has got this thing locked up.

And, you know, she was -- she was the default candidate, and they said, no, no, you don't understand the crowds. But, of course, the media celebrated it then, Sean, because it was Obama, you know, the anointed one.

But I think another factor playing into this and the reason there's a lack of enthusiasm for Biden, as I said yesterday and I will say again, he's a con man. He's running a scam.

He is lying to both sides, Sean, and this is the problem. He's lying to the moderates telling them he's moderate. He is lying to the liberals telling them he's liberal.

Here's how you wade through the scam fog Biden has created and you get to who Biden really is. You have to ask this question. Who is he really afraid of? And it's clear as day he's not afraid of the moderates. The moderates don't want to court Pack. Or else he'd say I'm not packing the courts.

He's afraid of the liberal lunatics he's surrounding himself with. They want the court packed and that's why he won't say I won't pack the court.

He was afraid of the liberal lunatics, and that should make you very afraid when he gets in office, God forbid he does.

HANNITY: Great analysis, Dan Bongino, Pam Bondi, great analysis. Thank you.

When we come back, Joe Biden actually told the majority of the population not to vote for him. I don't make this stuff up. We'll play you the tape and asked the architect Karl Rove about it, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Big question, are you better off now than you were four years ago? Question that Ronald Reagan made famous at the one and only presidential debate of the 1980 campaign against Jimmy Carter and it remains as much a key campaign question today as it did then.

American voters recently surveyed by the Gallup organization answered that question with a resounding yes. Fifty-six percent saying they were better off now under President Trump than they were four years ago under Obama and Biden. That despite a raging pandemic, rampant violence, mostly Democratic- run cities and deeply states.

Biden responded to a direct question about these poll results with his usual dismissive tone and, he ironically couldn't even get these numbers right.

You can't make it up. Only two days out on the campaign, he needs another three days rest. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Well, if they think that, they probably shouldn't. They think -- 54 percent of the American people are better off economically today than they were in our administration. Well, their memory is not very good, quite frankly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction -- not very good, quite frankly -- former Bush of administration deputy house chief of staff, the architect, Karl Rove.

I'm going to -- we will get to the cognitive question with Dr. Ronny Jackson.

All right. We are three weeks from tonight, there's nobody knows where Cuyahoga County is, where Hamilton County is, where -- I can go through all the counties and you know them all and what they mean.

How do you see the race three weeks out? I think there is an effort to deflate the conservative base, urging people to never trust the media.

KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah. Well, I want to go back to what you started with because it really is astonishing. Just think about this. This is sort of -- it's not as bad as deplorables, and you know they cling to their guns, but did Joe Biden just say?

Joe Biden said you're stupid. He said you can't figure out what affects you in your life and the prosperity of your family and your community. Think about that. You're right, Ronald Reagan asked the question and the one debate in 1980, are you better off than you were four years ago? Gallup smartly has picked it up and ask that question ever since.

Today, you're right, 56 percent of the American people say I'm better off.

Amazing! We are in a pandemic, 10.7 million more people are without jobs today. Why do 56 percent say that?

I think they say it because in 2017, 2018, 2019, and through February of this year, they realized they were enjoying better prosperity than they had been enjoying for years and they give President Trump credit for it.

By comparison, in 2012, in the final months of Barack Obama's reelection, that number was 45 percent and in 2004, just before Bush got reelected, it was 47 percent. But 56 percent, it says something about the sense of prosperity in the sense that we are better off and life is better and the opportunities are bigger and we've got more opportunity for our family and for our future and our community -- today, even with all the difficulties we've got.

It shows the strength of the economic issue, the issue of who can better restart the economy is one that Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden on, but he's got to do what he did the other night, and that his focus on it and do the following. He's got to have a narrative. He's got to establish a narrative.

This is what's critical as we come down the pike. In 2016, he had a narrative, which is Washington is broken, you need somebody to go in and disrupted, I am the agent of change and here's what I'm going to do, I'm going to restore our economy, get the relationship right with China, make America's military strong again and build that wall.

Everybody knew what his narrative was. He needs to have that same narrative, that same clarity coming down the pike here and I think the narrative is this. Joe Biden is not shooting straight with you. He said he was against fracking in the primaries, now he says he's for it.

He said during the primaries and continues to say, I'm going to get rid of the prompt tax cuts and then turns around and says I'm not going to tax anybody who makes less than 400 more -- I'm not going to tax anybody who makes less than $400,000 a year. You're not shooting straight. He said something earlier in the year and then said something else different.

He said in a primary, I'm not going to pack the Supreme Court. Now, he says you'll know my opinion after the election, you dummies. I don't -- you don't know deserve what I'm thinking about this until after the election is over.

So, it's two points, not showing -- not shooting straight with the voters in the other part of it is, he admits he wants to be the most progressive president in history. That means he wants to be the most left-wing president we've ever had and always got to do and how the president needs to do is go to the Democratic platform and go to the Biden-Sanders unity task force recommendations and go around the country saying here's what he said, here's what he wants to do.

He led you to believe he was a different kind of guy, a traditional Democrat in the primaries, now he's showing his true colors, but denying that he's in favor of all these things that he's endorsed in a platform and in a unity recommendation.

And Trump can do that. He's -- I saw a guy the other night who was the happy warrior. He came out, he was light, he did a little dance.

He said -- he had a smile on his face. He delivered the attacks with not a grim look on his face, but like he was enjoying it, and that's the kind of guy -- if he wants to win, that's what he's got to do in the next 20 days.

HANNITY: Karl Rove, the architect -- I would just say anybody that makes a prediction, I don't trust anybody. You saw the exit polls in 2004, what did they say, Karl? Refresh my memory.

ROVE: Well, the exit polls, the afternoon exit polls said Bush was tied in Mississippi losing white men in Florida, getting wiped out in North Carolina and Minnesota --

HANNITY: And Ohio.

ROVE: And Ohio and Colorado --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: John Kerry was going to be the next president.

ROVE: John Kerry, yeah.

HANNITY: Yeah.

ROVE: In fact, they went in and told him, congratulations, Mr. President.

You're going to be -- you know, you're going to be the occupant of the Oval Office and the media believed it.

I remember that afternoon while, we called around to all the media saying, this is not right. Three quarters of the voters in Minnesota and North Carolina are not women. Well, maybe he changed the nature of the electorate.

But yeah, look, I'm worried less about election night than between now and then -- between now and then, the president needs to have that same discipline. He was focused the other night, he need to have that same discipline that he had when he was coming down the stretch in 2016.

Now, he got up and mocked Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway and said, they tell me to stay on script, and he mocked them. But that discipline was good. I saw some of that discipline the other night.

If he wants to win, he's going to have to continue to have the discipline.

One other, Sean. One other thing, Sean.

HANNITY: Real quick, yeah?

ROVE: He's a showman. He needs to be -- he needs to figure out how to do this. For example, but, why not get one of those big screens and when he's talking about how Biden is not shooting straight like on fracking, go to Pennsylvania, be in front of a plant -- one of the chemical plants that's their because they got the natural gas revolution occurring there.

Talk about jobs, talk about the high paying jobs --

HANNITY: Hey, put it on the screen.

ROVE: -- construction, running the plain.

And then say -- now he says -- here's what he was saying during the primary, let's go to the videotape. Here's what he says, put seven or eight of those.

HANNITY: I like it.

ROVE: Have him saying it and then now what does he say? Kamala Harris up there and put the president -- and put the vice president up there and saying he is not shooting straight with you, go to the videotape.

HANNITY: Wait a minute, that will become the equivalent of the Karl Rove whiteboard. We will call it the Donald Trump teletron, whatever you call that thing -- the big one.

All right, Karl Rove, architect, thank you.

ROVER: The truth-a-tron, the truth-a-tron.

All right. Coming up, former White House physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson. He is saying it. Joe Biden is not mentally fit to serve as our president. He's here next to explain why.

Stay with us.

HANNITY: All right. A poll recently conducted by the "Washington Examiner"

and YouGov found that 60 percent of registered voters are concerned about Biden's age compared to just 45 who said the same about President Trump after the countless blunders that we have witnessed during the campaign, even the last two days, is it fair now to say that Biden's age is a valid concern?

Former White House physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, he said today that he believes Biden does not have the mental capacity to handle the presidency, citing concerns over cognitive decline and suggesting Biden needs a cognitive test should he win the election.

Dr. Jackson took a lot of heat online for his statement. He's here to further explain. He's also the former White House physician.

You were the physician for Barack Obama, correct?

DR. RONNY JACKSON, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN: Correct, yes, sir.

HANNITY: OK, and -- look, I -- everywhere I go people ask me about it, so the media have kind of put a black out on I guess we could say are -- I guess every politician, anybody on TV, radio, you can have an occasional flub here and there. This seems far worse, as an observer, not a medical opinion, I'm not diagnosing, I'm just saying there's nothing wrong here and I believe other people see it too.

What do you think it is?

JACKSON: Well, I agree with you, Sean. And I'll say once again -- I'm not saying it as Biden's physician either.

I'm not taking care of Biden. He's never been my patient. I've never examined him, but what I can tell you is I've taken care of three presidents during three administrations, and I know exactly what's required to sit in that seat of the Resolute Desk and make those decisions both mentally and physically.

And something is going on here. Biden is not -- he's not prepared for that.

I mean, we look at this -- we see this, you know, he has good days and he has bad days, and that's kind of how these usually transitions.

We'd seen it, you know, with friends and family. You know, all of us have seen something like this. It doesn't just happen overnight, you don't just wake up one morning and your completely cognitively impaired. It kind of happens over time, you'll have good days and then you have bad days, and that's what's going on here.

You can see. He doesn't know where he's at. He doesn't know, you know, what office he's running for. You know, he was in Ohio, thought he was in Pennsylvania, thinks he's running for the Senate, he said that multiple times.

He has trouble articulating words. He has trouble finding words and he shuffles a little bit when he walks in stuff now.

So, there's a lot of issues that are going on here that I'm seriously concerned about, and my big question is where is academia on the medical side of the house?

Remember, President Trump did nothing, nothing like this to generate the response that I got directed as me as his physician where they wanted to know every single thing about his medical history, what medications he was on, everything about, you know, his medical past, and they were making all these accusations about his mental fitness to be president.

It's nothing with the media right now. The far left and the liberal press, it's crickets. And so, there's a huge double standard out here. The media is covering this up.

And, you know, I was thinking the other day, the stuff going on with Nancy Pelosi and the 25th Amendment, people were thinking that's directed at President Trump, I don't think it is anymore. I think they're laying the groundwork for what happens, God forbid he becomes president. They're going to have this locked and loaded because they are going to need it really quickly after he gets into office if they were unfortunate enough for him to win.

HANNITY: It's the hardest job in the world. They asked the question -- the media had no problem asking it about Ronald Reagan. They had no problem asking about Senator McCain. If Joe Biden, God forbid, from my political perspective, ever won, he would take office older than the last day of Ronald Reagan's eight years in the White House.

I see somebody weak, I see somebody frail, I see somebody that is struggling mightily, cognitively, and it's being covered up. People don't -

- and the media won't talk about it. That I see is just outright bias.

Do you see that part too?

JACKSON: Absolutely. I mean, you know, the far left -- the liberal press is nothing more than the communications branch for the Democratic Party now. It's a sad thing.

But we are interviewing this guy to be our chief-in-commander and head of state.

And as a citizen, not as a physician once again, but as a concerned citizen, but someone who's been there and knows what's required of that office, I'm very, very concerned about his ability to lead this country. I don't think you can do it, and I think we see evidence of that every single day now, and it's going to get worse and worse as time goes on.

HANNITY: I don't disagree.

All right, Doctor, thank you. I know you're going to take a lot of heat for it, but they asked about Reagan, had no problem then, asked it about John McCain.

JACKSON: That's right.

HANNITY: I don't even say it about Bernie Sanders. Bernie Sanders is, you know, he's just -- he's like the Energizer bunny. He's a socialist, he's a nut, but the guy is cognitively sharp.

JACKSON: He's sharp as a tack compared to Biden.

HANNITY: Exactly, and has a lot more energy.

All right. Thank you, Ronny Jackson.

By the way, when we come back, the new report about Biden family conflicts, financial interests. This involves Joe's son-in-law. We'll explain and get reaction from Senator Tom Cotton, as we continue.

Thanks for being with FOX.

HANNITY: Now, just like I've been telling you, the ever forgetful Joe Biden is a complete embodiment of all things the D.C. swamp and the sewer and a complete embodiment of everything wrong with Washington, D.C.

And tonight, we're learning even more about potential problems inside the Biden corrupt business bureau because "Politico" reports that Biden's son- in-law is advising the campaign on the pandemic response -- by the way, all at daylight and dollar short -- while also investing in COVID-19 start-ups, which, of course, raises serious conflict of interest alarms.

From "Politico", quote: Howard Krein simultaneously advising the campaign, and venturing into COVID investing could post a conflict of interest concerns for a Biden administration or simply create the awkward appearance of him profiting off his father-in-law's policies.

Now, the Biden campaign, they just dismissed the report. They told FOX News that was baseless accusations and innuendo. Well, it sounds like a pattern of behavior within the Biden family. Use their last name, sell influence, get really rich, regardless of experience, qualifications, kind of like all things zero experience Hunter Biden, what he did in China, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakh and elsewhere.

As our friend Peter Schweizer and others have pointed out, we have very strong evidence that multiple members of Biden's family, the so-called Biden Five used Sleepy Joe for a personal enrichment and political influence in a variety of different ways.

Here with reaction, Senator Tom Cotton.

Not just a reaction to this, but Ron Johnson and Senator Grassley put out a report, talked about three and a half million dollars from the former first lady of Moscow, deals with Chinese nationals, Russian nationals, Ukrainian nationals, Russian oligarchs, Ukrainian oligarch, Kazakh nationals. It seems like it's a lot bigger than Burisma.

Thoughts?

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Oh, yeah, Sean, there's no doubt about that. You just rattled off just a handful of the business deals that Hunter Biden has been able to strike around the world. He must be a true business genius.

And this latest report shows that Joe Biden's son-in-law may be cashing in on his public service as well.

So I think now you have to ask the question, how many people in the Biden family are cashing on Joe Biden's public office?

I think his answer to that question would be: you don't deserve to know -- just like he says when asked about packing the courts. So, he's going to appoint a bunch of liberal lawyers to take your guns and threatened your property and censor your free speech and dictate how you worship your god.

But here's the real answer -- a lot of them are cashing in. We all know about Hunter Biden, now the son-in-law, his brother, and his sister, they have all made money off Joe Biden for decades.

You know, the Biden family is starting to rival the Clinton family in cashing in on the public service, Sean.

HANNITY: And I guess -- we always have the double standard because if the last name of Hunter were Trump, why do I believe it would be a very different reaction to all of Hunter's business dealings? $1.5 billion, Bank of China, Burisma.

Any experience in oil? No. Any experience in gas? No. Energy? No. Ukraine?

No.

Why do you think they paid you millions? I don't know. Maybe because your father, you know, was in charge of Ukraine? Probably.

Yeah, a 49-year-old man said that on "GMA". Now, that to me would be a quid and a pro and a quo. I don't know, maybe I'm just old-fashioned.

Your thoughts?

COTTON: Yeah. I know, Sean.

And with the son-in-law, look, it's very curious that he appears to have left the regular practice of medicine and gone into venture capital investing once he became part of the Biden family when Joe Biden was vice president. This didn't happen 30 years ago when he joined the family.

When Joe Biden was vice president, they started this company, they've invested in hundreds of businesses in health care, which is a highly regulated industry, which, of course, has deep and widespread interests across a number of federal agencies and, of course, people who are looking to influence federal policy, or who are looking to influence a potential Biden White House will want to curry favor with yet another member of the Biden family who's holding himself out as a key conduit and point of access to Joe Biden, just like his brother and his sister and his son have done for decades.

HANNITY: We have 30 seconds left, how do you see the state of the race three weeks out?

COTTON: Well, I think it's on the knife's edge, Sean. Both the presidency and the Senate, they could go either way. And that's why it's important that Republicans get out, they work hard, they vote earlier by absentee on Election Day, give money especially to a lot of these embattled senators because if Joe Biden wins and Democrats win the Senate, then they are going to fundamentally change the structure of American government so we cannot have a conservative government in this country in the future.

HANNITY: If Americans don't want that to happen, every American needs to be all in.

Thank you, Senator. Appreciate it.

More "Hannity" right after this.

HANNITY: I don't know where the time goes. Anyway, that's unfortunately all the time we have left.

I would say one thing and I saw this in 2016. There are people that want to deflate your belief in who you think is going to win. Anybody that tells you that so and so on is going to win and this election is over, I don't believe anybody. I don't think anybody knows.

You will make that decision three weeks from tonight. Anybody that tells you that so and so on is going to win and this election is over, I don't believe anybody. I don't think anybody knows. You will make that decision three weeks from tonight.

Set your DVR and never miss an episode.

And let not your heart be troubled -- Laura Ingraham, how are you tonight?

