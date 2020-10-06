Comey: I'm 'proud of the work done' on Trump-Russia investigation

This is a rush transcript from “The Five" September, 30 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi. I'm Greg Gutfeld, with Kennedy, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and she was once buffed by a My Little Pony, Dana Perino, THE FIVE. This morning, more hair was on fire than the forests of California.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This was the most chaotic presidential debate I've ever seen.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck. That was the worst debate I have ever seen.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That was (Bleep).



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was a complete disaster.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That was the worst presidential debate I've ever seen in my life.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This felt like an assault. It felt like an assault on our senses. It felt like an assault on our presidential campaign process.

We've got two minutes? Forget that. I'm talking over you.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Neener, neener, neener, neener.



GUTFELD: Oh, boy. My response, what did you expect from the media or the debate? If you were hoping for Lincoln-Douglas, you deserve Lincoln logs.

But the media is just performing the script, reacting as if Trump carpet bombed Canada because he wouldn't play nice to Joe the way they do, and because Joe seems so overwhelmed. But this is what they do any time Trump engages hisbase.



Remember, the only thing the media hates more than Trump is Trump's base.

But I had it worse. I had to watch the debate with Jasper. Yeah, while Dana was partying in Ohio, I had 90 pounds ofdog rubbing up against my hip.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: And you loved it.



GUTFELD: I did. But I thought it was a great evening.



DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: And I thought it was a great evening. It was an exciting evening. By every measure, we won the debate easily last night. I think he was very weak. He looked weak. He was whining. I don't mind debating him. I hear he wants to get out of the debates. I don't know. That's up to him.



GUTFELD: Here's why last night was so odd. In a formal debate, the topic isn't the debaters themselves. It's a topic likenuclear power, peace in the Middle East, or should Jesse lose the hairpiece. But last night, Biden skipped all of his bigplans and made Trump the sole topic, that he's a very bad man, a racist, maybe a killer, all personal, no policy. Thatsuits his base but winning no converts, which led to this.



JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Because you are a president screwing things up. You are the worst president that America has ever had.



BIDEN: The question is --



TRUMP: -- radical left.



BIDEN: Will you shut up, man?



TRUMP: You got very lucky. And there is nothing smart about you, Joe.



BIDEN: It's hard to get any word in with this clown.



GUTFELD: Trump interrupted because letting Joe finish was letting him villainize him, so Trump looks rude but what were his choices? There was no room for rebuttal. And with this structure, no rebut, you interrupt. So Trumpinterrupted more and was scolded for it, as if Joe was talking about lofty (ph) issues when he was just slinging mud. Now, we see the enabling media circling the wagons around Joe.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't think the country is going to be yearning for another one of these. I think that Biden has a decision to make.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There should be a penalty for the flouting of the rules. And if Trump doesn't want to agree tothat, then we don't have to have anymore debates.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We can't do two more of these.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The election is far too important. This decision in this year is too important to do that two more times.



GUTFELD: Oh, my word, weird that the media wants less information, less transparency, fewer debates. Why would they deprive America of that? What does that tell you? That they truly do have a dog in this race, and it ain't Jasper, it's a mutt that they fear isn't going to make it to the finish line, yeah, I had to work Jasper in there.



All right, I want to go to Jesse first because you told me, like a lot of people, they watched it twice.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: I did. I watched it again on YouTube this morning in a calm or more peaceful setting. And it's a lot different. Trump crushed him on the re-watch. He wasn't as rude as a lot of people were saying. And Joe Biden's job was to defend himself, and he didn't do a very good job of that. These guys were on a collision course for over a year.



We expected a spectacle. So I don't know why everybody is acting like this was that big of a deal. Joe Biden does not have the mental acuity or the verbal tenacity to stand in the ring and throw punches with Donald Trump.

He was very defensive last night. He was constantly being interrupted. And I counted the punches. Trump threw more punches. He landed more punches.



And if Joe, the entire time, is just saying that's wrong. That didn't happen. That's not true. That's not debating. That's just denying. And if the media is out there the next day saying we should cancel the rest of the debates. That means Joe Biden lost. And the Democrats don't think Joe Biden won, because I got a lot of texts from mom. And trust me. Joe Biden did not win that debate.



Joe Biden did not look like he had any color in his face, in his hair, his mouth hung agape most of the time, andseemed exasperated to me. If Donald Trump would do one thing better, this would be my advice. You know when you throw a punch? Come back and just pause for a beat or two. Let it marinate.

The one time he said hey, can you name one law-enforcement group that actually endorsed you?



Just sit there. Take a moment. Let it breathe, because those moments you really have to accentuate because those are pretty devastating. Joe, I thought failed the leadership test on a number of issues. He was asked did you ever call theleaders of Portland, and say hey, can you guys knock off rioting for three months. He never even called them. He said Antifa was an idea.



I've never seen an idea light so many fires. And then when he was saying, you know, you have the Chinese, you have the Russians, and Ukrainian billionaires sending loads of money to your family. He couldn't even explain why that washappening. So the president went out, was very strong when he actually asked Joe a direct question.



Joe could not answer a direct question from the moderator or from the president. And he was very strong on law andorder and on the economy.



GUTFELD: So Dana, did you watch it twice?



PERINO: I watched it once live, and I listened to it this morning.



GUTFELD: So that's got to be different.



PERINO: It was different. I'm not going to say that it was necessarily better on the second time around, although I wasmore comfy. And I got to listen to it with Jasper this morning. I agree with you, Jesse. The worst thing that you can do for Joe Biden is to give him the floor. And President Trump never let him have the floor.



GUTFELD: Yeah, especially with the Green New Deal thing. He could've let him --



PERINO: So the other thing is I was reading a lot of it today as well. If you read some of President Trump's lines, they are very good. His stuff on the environment was excellent. Law and order of course, was very good. He had that line that I've done more in 47 months than you've done 47 years.

But I got to tell you. Remember when we first started THE FIVE and we got in trouble because we were always talking all at once.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And so when you listen to it, it's very hard. And here's the other thing. President Trump's voice carries. Itpenetrates. It is much more powerful than Joe Biden's. So whatever President Trump was interjecting, it was coming through -- if you listen -- because Joe Biden is trying to get in there as well, but it's not penetrating.



GUTFELD: Because he's weak.



PERINO: So that's one thing that I would do as well.



GUTFELD: I agree with you, Dana. He's very weak.



PERINO: If you look at the written lines -- but that's not what happened, right? So we had the debate. There are going to be more debates. I'm looking forward to Pence and Kamala Harris. Those are two very different styles than what you saw last night, and that will happen next Wednesday.



GUTFELD: Yeah. Juan, do you think there's going to be another debate?



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Joe Biden said today he will always take the opportunity to speak to theAmerican people. He looks forward to the platform. I think that's a lot of media, you know, kind of, you know --



WILLIAMS: Let's make -- let's create something, because it was such an awful debate. I mean, I'm listening to you guys. And I am like, you know, you want to focus on the media. You want to focus on Joe Biden. What about the awful rude, crude behavior and lies told by Donald Trump? I mean, let's look at the president's own words. Ask a simple question.



Brian Kilmeade said this was a lay-up. Condemn white supremacy. And what did he say? He felt it. He couldn't make the lay-up. You know what he said instead? He said, you know what, I'm not sure. What's this Proud Boys thing

--



WILLIAMS: Let me finish. No, here's the quote. Stand back, stand by. The Proud Boys today have made names, logos, t-shirts, so the white supremacists got it. Now, Trump came back today. He tried a half-hearted cleanup. This is after aday -- he is trying to half-hearted cleanup on the way to the helicopter. And he says, well, you know, sort of -- you know, I don't want to --



WILLIAMS: Senator McConnell, Senator Scott, his big allies. Every Republican running for Senate in this country has been on the defensive all day trying to deal with the fact that the president of the United States closed his eyes andwinked, winked at white supremacy --



WILLIAMS: And one last thing to you -- one last thing.



WILLIAMS: You know how you always say, oh, people didn't understand what he said about fine people on both sides in Charlottesville?



WILLIAMS: After last night, there's no question.



WILLIAMS: -- continues to embrace white supremacy.



WATTERS: If that's all you have after the debate, that's not much.



WILLIAMS: Let me tell you.



WILLIAMS: What's not much is -- you sit there and say, you know what, President Trump was -- this is unbelievable.



GUTFELD: Kennedy, last word to you. Did you like it or did you love it?



LISA KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX NEWS HOST: I loved it and maybe for different reason. I loved it because I thought it was a great billboard for why we need multiple parties in this country, because that's what you end up with.

I thought both of them were all over the place. I thought the president was very undisciplined. I think he will watch that.



And I think you're right. Some of these sides were really funny. When Joe Biden said I am the Democrat Party, thepresident said not according to Harris. Lines like that are great peppered throughout. But he really should have let Joe Biden answer about packing the court and who is on his SCOTUS short-list, because those are critical questions.



And it's a very Pelosi thing to say I will tell you after I'm elected. No, no, that's one of the things that people want toknow before they vote for you. And it's disingenuous to withhold that information. We got the debate we deserve. And it's like a heroin addict denouncing opiates, because you got it in your veins now, and everyone knows they want to see the Thriller in Manila part two.



GUTFELD: There you go. All right, we've got more on this. Coming up, President Trump hammers Joe Biden for trying to distance himself from the far left.



PERINO: President Trump relentlessly going after Joe Biden and his relationship with the far left, the former vice president trying to put some distance between himself and that wing of his party.



TRUMP: Your party wants to go socialist.



BIDEN: Right now, I am the Democrat Party. I am the Democratic Party right now. There is no manifesto, number one. Number two --



TRUMP: You just lost the left.



BIDEN: Number two --



TRUMP: You just lost the left.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you support the Green New Deal?



BIDEN: Pardon me? No, I don't support the Green New Deal.



TRUMP: Oh, that's a big statement. That means you just lost the radical left.



BIDEN: I support the Biden plan.



PERINO: President Trump following up with this tweet, quote, "Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including theradical left, which he lost last night. He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser." So Kennedy, Guy Benson, I believe you know him, our colleague here at Fox News and Fox News Radio.



MONTGOMERY: I married him.



PERINO: Yes, you did. You didn't marry him. You officiated his wedding.

OK, so he writes that Biden was evasive and even mealy-mouthed on policy, but that perhaps that was his strategy, because he's trying to appeal to all people.



MONTGOMERY: He is. And he wanted to be as evasive and vague as possible, particularly when it comes toprogressives. Because he is trying to triangulate now, which is something we haven't seen politicians do in quite some time, but he has to. And 2016 opened a chasm between the progressives and the establishment Democrats.



Hillary Clinton obviously wasn't able to bridge that gap. Bernie Sanders really tried to exploit it, and he was almost victorious. And it's got to be a little off-putting to progressives who have put so much of their emotional energy andpassion into people like Bernie Sanders and AOC. And then to hear Joe Biden say no, I beat the socialist, which he -- that was his quote last week.



He said I am the Democratic Party. And he can only do that by contrasting himself with Bernie Sanders. My question is when do AOC and Bernie come out against some of the things Biden is saying, or do they have a secret deal?

And if they do, and if they are the ones who are really pulling the strings, that means that Joe Biden is a puppet andhe is not a stress

(Inaudible) as he claimed.



PERINO: I imagine, Juan that AOC and Bernie wait until after the election results before they say anything, because their primary desire is to beat President Trump.



WILLIAMS: I think that's very clear. And also, I mean, just look at what happened today. Bernie Sanders was out there and he says, you know what -- I'm quoting. He's talking -- he's on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He says any of his supporters considering not voting for the former vice president would be making a serious mistake.



So clearly, Bernie Sanders doesn't have any problem with what Joe Biden is saying. Joe Biden is saying I'm Joe Biden. Here's where I stand. I am not a socialist like Bernie Sanders. I am not as far left as AOC. I'm not for the Green New Deal. I'm not for defund the police. I think people who engage in violence on the streets should be arrested andprosecuted.



I mean, this is what he said. And then, you know this question about, well, who endorsed you? Which police organization endorsed you? A hundred seventy five -- I got a list, 175 --



WATTERS: Why couldn't he name one?



WILLIAMS: Well, you know what. That's not the point. The point is that Donald Trump --



WILLIAMS: Here's the recall Donald Trump has, Jesse. He lies. He says, oh, the police chief, the sheriff out in thecounty that surrounds Portland, he endorsed me. What does the sheriff have to come in and say? No, not true.

So, I mean, that's just ridiculous.



WATTERS: I always was thought it was pretty ridiculous when he says that he's against the Green New Deal. And then you go to his website. And on the website, it says Joe Biden. I embrace the Green New Deal. He doesn't know what he's talking about, Juan. He will say and do anything on climate.



WILLIAMS: -- when in fact he is saying --



WILLIAMS: -- he has a vision.



WILLIAMS: He has a vision and says here's how we can look at climate change and effectively deal with it and create jobs for Americans.



PERINO: Jesse, make your point about the cows, because that was -- I was -

WATTERS: I thought it was quite humorous when the president gets specific about some of the wacky things theGreen New Deal says about eliminating airplanes and cows. He also has a problem with the health care thing, because the president definitely brought up the fact that the party wants to eliminate 180 million people's private health care policies.



Biden says I don't want to do that. The president says, you know what, you're running mate, Harris, she ran on eliminating 180 million people's private health care. The other thing too, Juan, is you can't point to one memorable line from Joe Biden last night. The only line that you guys have is when he said shut up to the president. And if you're in a debate and your best line is shut up, you lost the debate.



WILLIAMS: I don't think so.



PERINO: Joe Biden said I'm the head of the Democrat party, but for how long?



GUTFELD: I don't know. Bottom line is, Trump -- you know what is Trump is, but Joe doesn't even know what he is. And that's the problem. And what's scary to me is that he seems to be more able or willing to cooperate with people who wish to tear down our system as opposed to make it better, i.e., the reason why he said Antifa wasn't real.



It was an idea because he didn't want to step on anybody's toes, because Antifa has been defended on other networks and has been defended by progressives as antifascist when they aren't, and when they are burning down buildings and beating up police and torching all sorts of public buildings. So my point is -- and I will end with this.



Wallace says are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacy, even though Trump already did. He should have added that. Trump said sure. It was Wallace who said stand down, and it was Biden who brought up Proud Boys. AllTrump did was put it together. But he said sure, so you totally misrepresented.



WILLIAMS: I accurately accounted -- what he said was --



WILLIAMS: He says sure. Then when -- in fact, Biden brings Proud Boys, what does he say? Go ahead. Read thetranscript.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: I will bring it up again.



WILLIAMS: He said sure, then Biden brings a Proud Boys.



(CROSSTALK)



WILLIAMS: Here's what I get. President Trump had such an abhorrent performance last night, so degraded thepresidency and the whole idea of American leadership that you guys want to get lost in the weeds and try tosomehow defend him.



GUTFELD: No, you brought this up. I didn't. I'm just correcting you.



WILLIAMS: He can't even condemn white supremacy.



GUTFELD: He did. He did. Wait, do we need to get the tape for you again and play it?



WILLIAMS: Yeah.



WILLIAMS: Maybe we can tie your eyes open so you could see reality.



WATTERS: It doesn't sound like your guy won, Juan.



WILLIAMS: Let me just say. You know what I get angry at, when people ignore reality.



MONTGOMERY: Can I just ask one favor, because this has been a reliable talking point for Democrats, saying that thisis the worst president in history. Joe Biden said it last night. Please stop saying that. Please go back and crack open ahistory book and look at Presidents Wilson and Andrew Johnson. They were horrible, virulent, awful, overt racists.



And you diminish the harm that they've done to Americans and newly freed people in this country by saying that thispresident is the worst president ever because you don't like him. There is a big difference.



WILLIAMS: I think there's a difference in that this is 2020. We are in a much more diverse country. And we have amuch greater ability to understand that the future of America is absolutely dependent on inclusivity and diversity. That's who we are.



GUTFELD: -- which is why you excuse violence all over America.



PERINO: Here is good or the bad news. Coming up, more heated moments from the debate with the candidates clashing over the economy and COVID this time, we will be right back.



WILLIAMS: The candidates clashing over two key issues at the debate, President Trump and Joe Biden butting heads over the pandemic.



BIDEN: The president has no plan. He hasn't laid out anything. He knew all the way back in February how serious thiscrisis was. He's been totally irresponsible the way in which he has handled the social distancing and people wearing masks, basically encouraging them not to, and he's a fool.



TRUMP: If we would have listened to you, the country would've been left wide open. Millions of people would have died, not 200,000. Joe, you could have never done the job that we did. You don't have it in your blood. You could have never done that, Joe.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: I had to close the greatest economy in the history of our country.

And now, we are reopening. And we are doing record business. He wants to close down the -- he will shut it down again. He will destroy this country.



BIDEN: We were able to have an economic recovery that created the jobs you're talking about. We handed him abooming economy. He blew it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WILLIAMS: Dana, the president polls very poorly on his handling of the pandemic. Did he say anything last night tochange public opinion?



PERINO: Well, I feel like he effectively undermined the idea that Joe Biden would have done a better job. And somaybe he polls, you know, back to a draw there. He put -- but the president polls very well on the economy across the board with all sorts of voters up and down. And that's the number one issue for most people on Election Day.



And so I think that when the president got Biden to say that he would eliminate all of the Trump tax cuts. That's an opening then for the campaign to drive. And I would drive that message all around. I'd go meet with middle-class families to the extent that they can in this pandemic. So I thought that the president did pretty well on the economy. Again, though, it just got all drowned out by the interruptions.



WILLIAMS: Well, I think -- I don't know. I didn't see anything new on the pandemic. But anyway, Greg, do you think it's a good political strategy for the president to attack Joe Biden, who has no official position, rather than saying what hedid successfully in dealing with the pandemic, other than saying it would disappear?



GUTFELD: I think he -- I think you could do both, especially since Joe is operating in a factless universe, right? He -- allthe -- all he's doing are opinions, which is all he has, because he hasn't done anything. He can't hide behind the fact that, you know, I'm not in office. He should actually -- I always said that people need to have some skin in this game, when you're talking about the pandemic. He can't sit for months and say nothing and then say how you would have done it differently.



And Trump can point to some pretty significant achievements from the travel ban, and reducing what was theestimated death which could have been to 1.5 to 2 million, and he shut down an economy which goes against every Democrats' instinct about Trump. Why would he shut down the one thing that he could brag about? Well, he did itbecause he knew it would save lives.

So he's got -- he's got a great argument there and Joe has got -- well, he's got nothing.



WILLIAMS: That's interesting.



GUTFELD: Interesting. That's correct.



WILLIAMS: I don't think so. But, you know, I'll let you have your say.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



WILLIAMS: Jesse, what do you say to Biden when he says that Obama and Biden left Trump with a strong economy, and guess what Trump blew it by lack of action on the virus, and you know, even today, no continued enhancement ofunemployment, no direct payments to people who are suffering who really are in need out there.



WATTERS: Well, Nancy's blocking the payments. But I'd say this about the strength of the economy. Under Barack Obama and Biden, for eight years, the average American household got a raise of $1,000. In just three and a half years, the average American household got a raise of $9,000 under President Trump before the pandemic hit.



If he loses in November, it's because of COVID. So, it's kind of made the president the underdog, but he does have some nice techniques you can use to turn these weaknesses into strengths. His main technique is to say Joe Biden wasagainst the travel ban. If he would have been in office, that would have cost two million lives. I would keep hammering that over and over and over again.



He also had a great line which he actually rehearsed and prepared for the debate. And he said that under Biden andObama 300,000 veterans died waiting in line for V.A. care. I didn't know that was true. I went and looked it up. Thatcame from the I.G. report, so that was verified.



Also, the President does a very good job when he turns COVID into an argument about shut down or not shut down. When he makes Joe Biden be the candidate of shutdowns, that really helps the president. He says, I open theeconomy, open schools, I even open Big 10 football, and that counts for a lot.



At the end, the joke about the masks, about not wearing masks at rallies, it was great. He said Joe wears a mask when he's 200 feet away from someone. And the reason no one shows up at Joe's rallies is because no one cares what hesays.



WILLIAMS: Yes, and he saved Big 10 football. Unbelievable. All right, Kennedy, tens of millions of Americans are obviously, this is what I'm trying to say to Jesse, an economic pain, but I was thinking Trump was unable to show empathy last night to say, you know what, I understand. He just -- it's like he didn't get it.



MONTGOMERY: I realize that you want to appeal to feelings, and I understand that. But I think people are more concerned about their bottom line. It was

-- it was kind of a moment of hypocrisy for Joe Biden, because he said, we handed you this great economy, and you blew it. And the implication is you blew it by shutting down the economy, but Joe Biden has said overtly that he will once again shut down the economy. So, which is it? Are you for the shutdowns or are you against them? Because if you're against them, then come out and say, I will not shut down the economy.



And I also thought, Joe Biden had some good moments when he was talking about COVID and when he was tying COVID to the economy, and that's when he did better in the debate. The problem is, I was sitting there as an independent voter waiting for Joe Biden's plan for COVID and I didn't hear it.



He kind of griped about the vaccine process right now. And so, I'm wondering, okay, you've got 12 companies, some of them are right on the verge of having a vaccine that they can administer to hundreds of millions of people. So, is Joe Biden going to scrap that entire process that is overseen by the FDA and start over so it's now six more months for more Americans to get sick and die from this virus? That also didn't make sense.



And I didn't hear anything different in his plan. And that's really what I wanted to hear. I understand you can take issue with things the President has done. You have to have something in its place in order to create trust with the voters.



WILLIAMS: I thought he was pretty clear and saying, you know what, I would have provided the protective equipment, the testing, I would have been more insistent on people's social distancing and been very clear about the success use of mask --



MONTGOMERY: The testing -- the testing as result of the bureaucracy.



WILLIAMS: -- which the President is just barely able -- even after the debate, his whole family's walking around without masks. Coming up, the candidates are off the debate stage, back on the campaign trail. What are they saying about each other, right ahead for you on THE FIVE.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: And here comes the train that he tried to make sure didn't continue to run. Oh, that's the commuter. All right.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Joe Biden having a little trouble during his campaign train tour after the debate with the President. Theformer V.P. hitting some key swing states and attacking Trump over what happened last night.



BIDEN: What I tried to do last night I tried to speak directly into the camera to the American people. The President ofthe United States conducted himself the way he did -- I think he's just a national embarrassment.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: As for President Trump, he's in Minnesota for a campaign rally later tonight. Greg, I wrote down thequestions that Joe was asked immediately when he began his train tour by the media. Question one, what did you learn last night? Question two, would you consider canceling the rest of the debates? Number three, what are your fears about the President's rhetoric? And number four, are you going a little too far to the center, and have you spoken with AOC about this?



GUTFELD: Is it weird how Biden's -- like but what Biden says and what the media cover is exactly the same? They are mimicking and mirroring each other. That is what is so hilarious. He's a disgrace. He's a disgrace. They all sound thesame. I'm glad he's hitting the rails, though. He's not a hobo, he's a (INAUDIBLE). He needs like a little bindle, a sack ofjerky and socks on his shoulder.



He's like -- it's funny, because like, he's going outside but he's still inside. It's like he moved from the basement to ashipping container, so I guess this is progress.



WATTERS: Dana, he's going to Pennsylvania, very key state for him.



PERINO: Key state.



WATTERS: The President is in Minnesota. He's been there a lot. What does that tell you?



PERINO: Well, I'm a little confused by it. Because President Trump's campaign is spending five times the amount ofmoney as the Biden campaign in Minnesota. And Minnesota is not a must-win, right? That's a flip that they want. Andlook, they could -- they could get there. But that means that they're not spending as much money in other places thatare actually really tight.



Some of the other Midwestern states are not sort of pulling away from the president. The good news for the Trumpcampaign is it looks like Arizona is sort of coming back his way.



WATTERS: Juan Williams, what do you think Joe's strategy is for the next couple days? I mean, he's obviously a little rattled about the performance.

He doesn't think he won.



WILLIAMS: Oh, my God.



WATTERS: He thinks Trump is self-destructive. No, you could hear it. He thinks Trump embarrassed himself and hetried to play by the rules, and he did the best he could. How do you think that Joe Biden's feeling right now?

Don't mention the word poll.



GUTFELD: Oh, he feels great. I mean, I think that he wants to build on the momentum from last night. I don't think that -- you know, you don't need a poll to understand what people are calling a dumpster fire performance by thePresident that really was embarrassing in Joe Biden's own words.



So, Biden clearly feels that he can now go out. And what he did today picks up on the whole idea of speaking to thecamera and speaking to the American people and building on empathy and talking to them about economic struggles. He told a story today about, you know, his own growing up in a little house and hearing through the wall his dad worried about losing insurance.



That's the message. That's what he wants to do. You know, Biden's a retail politician. He can -- he is terrific man toman, man the woman.



WATTERS: Yes, he can emote well. He's not articulate enough, I think, to put it all together.



GUTFELD: He's also for sale.



WATTERS: He does his speech --- yes, yes, the family is for sale. Kennedy, how do you think the president kind ofmoves forward after a debate like this? He says it's a clear victory and he looks forward to more debates just like this.



MONTGOMERY: I don't think he's going to watch the debate. I think he's going to go, I did a great job. And he might do the exact same thing. By the way, I just wanted to say, welcome, good morning to all the people who are just waking up after playing the debate drinking game. I know it's going to be a rough run. Just stay with us. We'll try andtalk in hushed tones just for you.



Joe Biden is on a train tour right now, really looking into the future. I mean, that screams youth almost as much as astagecoach race. Joe Biden should strap on a jet pack and fly around or find a flying car if he wants to attract thenecessary kind of attention.



And also, I was surprised to see the former vice president out today, I figured that they would put a pretty early lid on the day to conserve energy for the next go round, which I don't care what anyone says. Everyone is going to be watching.



WATTERS: And he had a little crowd out --



GUTFELD: When is the next --



WATTERS: -- by the train. I think -- was it October 12th?



PERINO: 14th.



WATTERS: 14th? Well, it was close.



PERINO: Well done.



WATTERS: Leave the details to Dana. Ahead, James Comey faces the music on Capitol Hill over the phony TrumpRussia probe. That's next on THE FIVE.



MONTGOMERY: Oh no. Former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate and facing some tough questions about the Russia investigation.

Comey pressed on if he -- when he was asked if he was proud of what happened. Watch.



JAMES COMEY, FORMER DIRECTOR, FBI: I'm not sure I can apply a number scale, but I would say in the main, it wasdone by the book. It was appropriate and it was essential that it be done.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): OK, So you're proud of it?



COMEY: Overall, I'm proud of the work. There are parts of it that are concerning, which I'm sure we'll talk about, butoverall, I'm proud of the work.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MONTGOMERY: Dana, there are parts of it that are very concerning. And we've already seen the inspector general's report. We're waiting for another report from a U.S. Attorney. So does James Comey really have a leg to stand on one of those long draft legs when he talks about, you know -- you know, the main being proud of the investigation.



PERINO: He has a way with words, and there's a lot of words. There's so many words. There's so many reports, there's so many hearings, there's so many investigations. It is very hard to keep the thread on all of this. I think something smells fishy. I'm not exactly sure what it is. I could --



GUTFELD: It's me. I had an accident.



PERINO: I could guess but you can't guess in this business. Like, this is really serious. So, here's what I do. I just wait for the Durham report because I think that's the final said.



GUTFELD: I think you're absolutely right. And James Comey, Juan, has been really good about you know, writing books about his time at the FBI. When he's had public testimony about this, he's been very factual and very specific. But I don't know what happened. I don't know if he's fallen and he can't get up, but he couldn't seem to remember anything today. I thought that was very odd.



WILLIAMS: You know, I think there's so many conspiracy theories about these things bouncing around. I just get tired of it.



WATTERS: Conspiracy.



WILLIAMS: I mean, literally. You know, John Ratcliffe, the Director of National Intelligence, he puts out this report andsays, well, this is something that the Russians could have fabricated. We can't confirm it, but the FBI should have investigated. Comey and them, why didn't they look into this while they were looking in the charges about Trump andthe Russians?

And he think well, why he's putting this out now? We know that the Senate bipartisan intelligence committee said there was nothing to this.



MONTGOMERY: You know why they're putting it out now? Because what happened, happened again --



WILLIAMS: No, they're putting it out now --



MONTGOMERY: -- and actually terrifying for all America.



WILLIAMS: They're putting it out right now in the middle of a campaign when which Russia is again interfering to help Donald Trump.



GUTFELD: Another conspiracy?



WILLIAMS: Oh, no, that's no conspiracy. We have evidence of that.



WATTERS: So, John Brennan, CIA director, they pick up chatter from the Russians that saying Hillary is trying toconcoct the scheme to tie President Trump to hacking her e-mail server in order to distract from her e-mail gate, right? So he then briefs the president, and then he briefs James Comey.



James Comey says he doesn't remember the briefing. And we actually now have the handwritten notes from John Brennan. So, Juan, I wouldn't get too far out ahead of this, because when the President declassifies the handwritten notes from Brennan, the CIA director, saying, this is what we picked up and this is what I told the president, and then itmatches exactly what happened that Hillary did frame Donald Trump for hacking her Web site and her server, then itall comes together.



WILLIAMS: I think you are too far gone.



WATTERS: He actually -- so, Juan, OK, I'm far gone. I'll remember that.



WILLIAMS: You do remember that. You know why? Because --



WATTERS: If they declassify the handwritten notes, what will you say?



WILLIAMS: I'll tell you why you should remember it, because -- I'll tell you what --



MONTGOMERY: Oh, my gosh, it's like the debate all over again.



WILLIAMS: Get the CIA, get the FBI, get all of our intelligence which has said, this doesn't exist.



WATTERS: What doesn't exist, Juan?



WILLIAMS: That it's not real. They can't --



WATTERS: What's not real, Juan?



WILLIAMS: That Russia made up this stuff about the Ukraine work --



MONTGOMERY: OK, that's --



WATTERS: OK, so then, was the source of the dossier made up too, because that was all a Russian suspected spy?



WILLIAMS: Keep going -- keep going -- you're so far out, I'm afraid you're going to go splash.



WATTERS: Juan, that's from the I.G. report.



MONTGOMERY: We're going to catch up. We're going to put a lid on this because Greg has got to take us home.



GUTFELD: I would --



MONTGOMERY: Have we -- have we -- is there any solution in sight or could this very thing happen again?



GUTFELD: I think that it would be really awesome if ACB was married to James Comey because then her name would be Amy Coney Comey. Anyway, this is one of those moments where you can see how the media can make stories appear and then disappear. So we were a diluted -- diluted? No, deluged with the Russia dossier for three years because they wanted that in the front of our brainpan, right?



But stories like this, they don't. Stories like Omar, where did the Omar story go? It just disappeared. We were the only people talking about Biden, Hunter Biden that is. That disappear so they can control which -- they have the levers, and this is another example.



MONTGOMERY: All right, it's not good whatever it is. You know what's great?

"ONE MORE THING." That's up next.



GUTFELD: "ONE MORE THING." Juan?



WILLIAMS: Let's combine musical genius with musical miracles. Take a look at Joao Carlos Martins as he plays thepiano with bionic gloves.



PERINO: Wow, cool.



WILLIAMS: Mr. Martins was a renowned Brazilian pianist until a degenerative disease made it impossible for him toplay the piano. After 24 surgeries didn't help, he turned to all sorts of devices. And now with the bionic gloves, helping to move his fingers, he can play the piano again.



The gloves move his fingers up after he presses them down, allowing him to make the music. He'd hope to play Carnegie Hall this October but obviously, the concert hall is closed due to the pandemic. This is a miracle to me.

And as you saw, it moved him to tears.



GUTFELD: Jesse?



WATTERS: It's a bird, it's a plane, no, it's a bird. It's Jesse's bird news. Here we go. Here's a 10-year-old named Max. He's down under. He's riding a scooter. What happens? Magpie attack. Magpie attack on the house, right there to theface.



PERINO: That's mean.



WATTERS: But you know what? He's a little scared. He comes back the next day, this dad all of a sudden, not so scared. He's enjoying it. And I like this.



GUTFELD: You know what he needs? He needs a MAGA-pie hat.



WILLIAMS: I'm telling you. That's a Hitchcock.



WATTERS: That's right. Hitchcock, the birds.



PERINO: When you get the crew to laugh, that's my favorite.



GUTFELD: Yes. It doesn't happen very often.



WATTERS: Let's see how much they paid him.



PERINO: I just want to say -- I just want to to say Happy Anniversary to my husband Peter. Today marks 22 years. We bought a canoe.



GUTFELD: Wow.



PERINO: A canoe on eBay. And I also have a podcast out today. Oh wait, Greg, it hasn't gone yet. I have a podcast out today, I'll Tell You What.

We just talked about the debate and the upcoming debates and all things about the debate.



GUTFELD: My podcast is with the legendary musician and singer Jose Feliciano. We talk about everything. Kennedy.



MONTGOMERY: Well, thank you for the anniversary shout out. Shout out to my brother Brian. Happy Birthday. Andnow, just some foul mouth parrots. There are five African Gray Parrots who went to a zoo in England and they know swear words. And they just started swearing at all the tourist. And they're like (INAUDIBLE).



And you know, I'm not going to say the foul words that they were saying, but they were like a gang of angry ladies from Monty Python swearing at everyone. They had to separate the birds, put them in a separate aviary, because they were worried they were going to teach the remaining parrots all these curse words, although secretly the tourists loved it.



PERINO: I mean, I think you should have played the audio actually because that would have been better.



