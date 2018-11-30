CNN fires Marc Lamont Hill over anti-Israel remarks

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 29, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

All right. This is, as I have been saying, the biggest abuse of power, corruption scandal in modern U.S. history. Throughout the hour, we're going to break it all down A to Z. Information I promise you're not going to get anywhere else. It's not as complicated as they are making it elsewhere.

In other words, the Mueller witch hunt should put real fear in the hearts of every law-abiding citizen, every American. It doesn't matter where your politics are. There is no equal justice under the law. There is no equal application under the law and the blatant political bias around every turn.

We are criminalizing political differences in America. A dangerous precedent is being set now and Mueller, he's not only on a mission. He's not a mission for truth and justice. He's on a crusade to destroy, delegitimize, disrupt the Donald Trump presidency.

And also coming up tonight, I'm going to weigh in on the recent developments as they relate to Michael Cohen, Jerome Corsi, Roger Stone. We'll break down in detail the disgusting two-tier justice system in this country tonight.

And also, after widespread pressure, fake news CNN had to fire one of their contributors over an awful bigoted, anti-Semitic rant. We're going to show you how CNN's far left, Trump-obsessed rage has fostered what is a corrosive, abusively biased environment at the "facts first" network. It's worse than it's ever even.

All right. We're going to get through it. It's going to take the full hour. Stay with us. Time to start with our breaking news opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: All right. So, the Mueller fishing expedition is now day 561 and now desperate for dirt, any dirt on Donald Trump. They are frenetic. They're going to the well 70 hours Michael Cohen apparently spent with the special prosecutor. One time Trump attorney pled guilty to a charge of lying to Congress over something called the Moscow project.

Now, Cohen is now claiming that the Trump Organization continued to negotiate the finance by Russia, name lease of Trump deal of a potential building in Russia during the 2016 election. He first said discussions had ended in January of 2016. Now, he's saying they ended in June of 2016.

The destroy Trump media, of course, used these anonymous sources, they are saying that Cohen, get this, allegedly told investigators he was negotiating a deal in Moscow to maybe give Vladimir Putin a $15 million penthouse in the proposed building project that Donald Trump wasn't paying for, so that rich Russian oligarchs would want to live there.

And just moments ago, John Roberts reported a source close to the president calling it, quote, nuts. It would be a stupid idea. And the president never heard of any such deal.

And, by the way, this deal, guess what, it never, ever, ever happened. The project never got off the ground. No Trump organization investments were ever made and today, the Trump Organization has no buildings in Russia. You wouldn't know it if you're watching the mainstream media.

There's -- by the way, even if it had happened, this is the most fascinating part, there's no crime here. None whatsoever.

Donald Trump was a real estate mogul in New York, that's what he did his whole adult life and how he made a living. And he invested in many countries.

By the way, doesn't every politician that gets paid with our money, don't they get paid when they are out campaigning for the next election by us?

In 2017, this potential project was widely reported everywhere by just about every outlet. Fake news CNN, ABC News, so did "The Hill", almost every other news network. In other words, we knew this. This is not a story. In any way is it a news story.

It's been reported on extensively. However, that doesn't matter to the left. And it certainly didn't matter to Robert Mueller. He is more interested in making the mainstream media bubble and fizz like Alka-Seltzer in water and he is just desperate. All he wants to do every day is mention Russia in some way, indicting all these, you know, former KGB guys, all their intelligence people that he's never bringing to the United States ever, under any circumstances, just so he can mention Russia, fomenting breathless reporting, to give credit to its never ending witch hunt.

And, by the way, Robert Mueller is playing your media with their bias in their hate of Trump just like a fiddle. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's Shakespearean because somebody who said he would take a bullet for Donald Trump is now pointing the gun at them.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Michael Cohen could be the most -- single most terrifying person for Donald Trump, the single most destructive person for Donald Trump going forward.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Today is the really good day for Donald Trump to resign, I really believe that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president's reaction to Michael Cohen's -- the news about Michael Cohen today was exactly what we as prosecutors always heard from mob bosses and drug kingpins, that is the cooperator is lying. He is just saying these things about me that aren't true to get a lighter sentence. And so, this is kind of playing out exactly like a significant, complicated, organized crime prosecution would play out.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Everything is aiming at the president personally and that's got to be very unsettling for them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So, the truth is putting aside all the conspiratorial reporting from people that say they're fair, balanced, objective and they're not, your mainstream media. Even if Michael Cohen's time line revelation was accurate. Let's say it is, you know, that it wasn't in January, it was June. No crime was committed, ever. It wouldn't be a crime.

Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz who's going to join us in just a minute summed it up perfectly. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, LEGAL SCHOLAR: Almost all the indictments secured by Mueller have either been indictments of people lying that is for committing crimes that didn't occur before he was appointed but occurred as a result of his being appointed, or finding financial misconduct by people that are unrelated to the president or unrelated to the Russia probe. This new development with Cohen suggests that they're going to go after political issues, not just criminal issues.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Alan Dershowitz is dead on accurate. And, by the way, he is just telling the truth.

And whatever happened, may be I'm old-fashioned but I kind of believed in attorney-client privilege. If Cohen was in fact working for the Trump Organization as a lawyer, how can Mueller and Cohen break what is a pretty ethical mandate, especially when there's no crime?

Now, of course, despite all of this, there's no evidence of Trump Russian collusion. Nothing, zero.

And tonight, President Trump, he weighed in on the Cohen guilty verdict with some pretty harsh words. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: He is lying about a project that everybody knew about. I mean, we were very open with it. We are thinking about building a building. I decided ultimately not to do it. There would've been nothing wrong if I did to it. If I did do it, there would've been nothing wrong.

He is a weak person and not a very smart person. He's got himself a big prison sentence and he is trying to get a much lesser prison sentence by making up a story.

Now, here's the thing: even if he was right, doesn't matter, because I was allowed to do whatever I wanted during the campaign.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And, by the way, we're going to get to this issue, I call it the Sammy "The Bull" Gravano syndrome if you will, how prosecutors offered deals. Tell us this, and you get a get out of jail free card, or lower sentence, less sentence.

Now, the president's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, he also weighed in. He said, quote, Michael Cohen is lying. It's no surprise that Cohen lied to Congress. He is a proven liar who's doing everything he can to get out of a long-term prison sentence for serious crimes of bank and tax fraud that had nothing to do with the Trump Organization.

Look, I know Michael Cohen. He has a wonderful family. I can't imagine the pressure that he is under. I'm not going to pile on. He's got a lot of hard things that he is facing, but this is important.

If this is Mueller's big witness, it is fair to ask, who are we to believe -- the Michael Cohen then or the Michael Cohen now? That's a fair question.

This is just the latest example of what is Mueller's concerted effort to turn the screws on everyone who was ever associated with President Trump. Let's look at the list.

Michael Flynn, no Russia collusion, he pled guilty to lying to investigators. They ruined his life, he had to sell his house. And they probably threatened his kid is my guess.

George Papadopoulos, he is spending two weeks in jail. Nothing about Russia. Lying to investigators. He now will have a felony on his track record forever.

Paul Manafort had a book thrown over him. Oh, let's see, financial crimes dating back to 2007? Bank loan applications, taxes, nothing Russian. Nothing. What's amazing is he got a cooperation deal that ended likely because, well, he wouldn't lie like Jerome Corsi wouldn't lie.

Meaning he's -- think about this: Paul Manafort tonight is willing to risk dying in prison than lie as the prosecutors would want.

Jerome Corsi on the show last night, on my radio show for a full hour this afternoon rejecting another lying investigators plea deal. He might die in prison. He is 72 years old. He could have gotten to get out of jail free card and now is under Mueller's microscope, potentially facing life in prison, dying in prison like Paul Manafort.

And as he said last night on my radio show today, he is willing to do that because he can't lie before his God. That's what he said. His faith won't let him.

Roger Stone is also literally feeling the special counsel's wrath.

Now, none of the men I just mentioned to you have pled guilty to or admitted to anything related to Russia collusion. There's no evidence of any Russia collusion. None of them are being tried for any crimes related to collusion. Five hundred and sixty-one days of what?

Now, here's the problem and this is where we get to the crux of the matter. We have to analyze this deeply. What's happening is instead of seeking truth and justice, instead of applying our laws, equally applying our laws to everybody, equal justice under the law, what you are watching is a special counsel that has spun out-of-control, left way beyond his mandate, laying just perjury traps and literally trying to coerce people into what we call testi-lying.

In other words, Mueller is telling people. If you just say what we want. I mean, Corsi give me full detail in my radio show today. Look, there was -- just tell us. You won't even get probation. You know, if not, you're going to die in jail. That's the choice.

And to think he is saying, I'm not going to lie, I won't lie. I believe in God, Jesus. I'm not going to do it.

It's similar prosecutorial treatment that, remember, Sammy "The Bull" Gravano -- you may not remember the case, I'll remind you. Killed at least, get this, that guy right there killed at least 19 people. He got off on no jail time. Then he just had to literally testify against John Gotti.

And then after that, he was rewarded. Not only did he not go to jail, he was in the witness protection program when he got a nice new house in Arizona. Isn't that nice? Nineteen people. No time in jail.

Meanwhile, if you are not a notorious gangster or a Trump ally, the wheels of justice are turning much differently. Mueller's team collects lying to investigator, guilty pleas like they're going out of style. They can't get the underlying crime or these people to say things that they don't live to be true. Top Democrats, deep state bureaucrats, they lie to get away scot- free. I've got the list.

Look at the longtime Clinton aide, Cheryl Mills, Huma Abedin, blatantly lied when they told investigators that they had no knowledge of Hillary's private emails. Really? Because they actually emailed there.

Our friend and reporter here on the Fox News Channel, special report, Catherine Herridge reporting either DOJ official Bruce Ohr or Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson likely lied due to their contradictory testimony.

Dirty dossier author Christopher Steele, not only did he lie, he lied and leaked and was fired by the FBI. And then guess what? He was working still with Bruce Ohr, fourth most powerful guy at the Justice Department, and now we have notes that show that he was trying to feed Bruce Ohr whose wife Nellie worked for Fusion GPS information he was trying to feed Robert Mueller. And meanwhile, remember, Steele doesn't even stand by his own dossier when challenged in an interrogatory in Great Britain.

James Clapper, let's go to the videotape. He lied under oath about national surveillance programs. So too John Brennan. He also lied under oath about leaking. James Comey lied under oath when he said the report about the Clinton investigation and not been written before she was interviewed lie. Comey's second-in-command, Andrew McCabe, he was actually fired because of his pattern of lying.

Where are the federal cases against these liars? Against these people lying to Congress? Instead, what, we are pushing for charges, fired FBI Director Comey actually defended the DOJ's pattern of lying on the view, literally saying, I lied, McCabe lied, but you can still be a good person if you lie.

Well, unless you're a Republican, then they're going to put you in jail.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEGHAN MCCAIN, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": Your second in command, McCabe, was fired for lying multiple times within the FBI. You defended his character on Twitter. That's OK. Lying is OK internally?

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: No, it's definitely not. In fact, the McCabe case illustrates what an organization that is committed to the truth looks like. We investigated to hold -- I ordered that investigation. We investigated and hold people accountable.

Good people lie. I laid out on the book, I think I'm a good person, where I have lied. I still believe Andrew McCabe is a good person. But the inspector general found that he lied and there are severe consequences in the Justice Department for lying as they should be throughout the government.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Good people, they live. The only problem is, they're not giving Mueller wants, oh, then you're going to be charged with perjury. It's what I've been telling you.

You want real Russia collusion, we got it with all the evidence that Mueller doesn't have about drum. We've got the fixed email investigation, violation of the Espionage Act, the biggest obstruction of justice case I've ever seen, the dirty dossier bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC. Why? To lie to voters and convince voters of Russian hookers urinating in Trump's bed in Moscow so that they won't vote for him.

I wonder how many Americans didn't vote for Trump because of that leaked lie, that paid for lie.

The FISA fraud abuse, lying to FISA judges, literally a FISA fraud extravaganza. And, of course, omissions that don't even tell the judges that Hillary paid for it. And then we got insurance policies, leaking policies. Is Robert Mueller even going to ever look in that direction? I thought we were looking for the truth, for real Russia collusion. We've got evidence on all of this and it's a slam-dunk case.

Why is he not? Because there's one set of rules in this country now for one group of Americans, the swamp creatures, or if you are a liberal Democrat or your name is Clinton. Another set of rules for everyone else.

Try this at home. You are subpoenaed, you delete the email subpoenaed, you acid wash your hard drive. You have your devices busted and you have SIM cards taken out. Good luck to you. It's not going to work.

In other words, we don't have equal application of the law, equal justice under the law. This is a two-tier justice system.

You as an American, every American tonight, it should scare the hell out of you. If the president of the United States and those who surround him are subject to what is now clearly a double standard political persecution, nobody in this country is safe. Nobody.

This is a United States of America. We're not a banana republic. At least we're not supposed to be. This is not how our constitutional republic and system of justice is supposed to work.

We can do better, we better do better. We better demand better. We'll have more on this throughout the show.

But, first, we turn to a network whose motto is -- well, about as fake as their coverage, the so-called "facts first" network, CNN, forced to fire a longtime contributor but only after widespread outcry over his anti-Semitic rant during a speech at the U.N. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARC LAMONT HILL, CNN CONTRIBUTOR: If we are standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people, we must recognize the right of an occupied people to defend itself. We must prioritize peace. But we must not romanticize or fetishize it.

Commit to political action, grassroots action, local action, and international action that will give us what justice requires. And that is a free Palestine, from the river into the sea.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: In case you don't know, from the river to the sea, Israel is located between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean. Marc Lamont Hill was literally repeating a call from terrorists and Palestinian extremists. In other words, you wipe Israel off the map.

Now, while Hill was ultimately fired, literally disgusting far left rhetoric from CNN anchors, contributors did nothing new. Their hatred for the president and everything that he represents, the fact that he won has driven this network into a very dark, frankly scary place. Day after day and minute after minute, second after a second, the coverage is more absurd, biased and frankly hateful. We're going to show you a montage tonight you'll want to show your friends.

But first, joining us now, reaction to our top story. Fox News contributor Sara Carter and the author of "The Deep State", Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz.

Jason, you were there with a lot of those people that I put on my list lied.

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.

HANNITY: I don't see any of them -- I don't see any consequences for any of that. So, am I to interpret this right? That the only people that get hit with lying to Congress issue are if you are related to Trump. That's it. Or General Flynn, Michael Cohen, pick your person or poison.

CHAFFETZ: Yes. Look, I was the chairman of the Oversight Committee and it was crystal clear in the Hillary Clinton investigation, the five people closest to Hillary, they all got immunity agreements and immunity agreements that required no cooperation with the government.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Explain what that means and explain the computer aspect. They were able to keep the evidence.

CHAFFETZ: Yes, and so, you have Cheryl Mills, you have Heather Samuelson, you have Bryan Pagliano, you have these people closest to Hillary Clinton. She is under investigation because of what happened in the inspector general, they are giving immunity agreements, not complete immunity, but immunity from any prosecution from the Department of Justice.

But they didn't have to cooperate with the governments. They didn't have to answer questions from Congress. They didn't have to provide information to the Department of Justice. That's why you give them immunity agreement is to get this.

And then on the Trump case -- I mean, everybody from Eric Holder to Hillary Rodham Clinton to the IRS targeting scandal to the Fast and Furious, all of these cases we have referrals from the Congress to the Department of Justice to prosecute them. And nothing, just crickets. Never had a response from them.

HANNITY: By the way, Sara Carter. We put on my website a link. Sara, and my radio producer Linda McLaughlin produced a nonprofit, totally informational, great -- literally, it's a public service about the opioid crisis in the country. We put it up on hannity.com.

So, let's stay focused on what's really going on here, because to see people that will risk their lives and say, you know what? My faith in God, my belief in our country tells me I can't go along with your lies. Jerome Corsi spilling out in detail, they're saying, say this, you won't even get probation. We'll leave you alone.

Really?

SARA CARTER, FOXNEWS CONTRIBUTOR: So, they want him -- they want him to compose, right? This is what Mueller needs.

HANNITY: Ahh, compose.

CARTER: Exactly. He needs people to compose this narrative in order for him to mean something. I mean, look, he is building a legacy, right? He's the special counsel. That's why he keeps pushing towards Russia, even though nothing connects to Russia.

But Michael Cohen did, yes, he lied to Congress. It's wrong but we saw, Sean, even the clips that you showed, James Clapper lied in 2013. He flat out lied to Senator Wyden who was a Democrat who asked him specifically if United States government was collecting information on Americans and he said, no, sir, we are not, not wittingly.

And he knew he was lying. He ran out a statute of limitations on that, it was five years. And he walks away from it.

And this isn't the only time. And the FBI uses the dossier, full of lies, full of lies, to go after, to spy for an American --

(CROSSTALK)

CARTER: Exactly.

HANNITY: Russian lies use to propagandize the American people to get votes using the Russia lies that you bought and paid for. How do you -- how is it possible that Mueller ignores all of this and the media ignores all of this?

CARTER: I don't know how it's possible, but the American people are not dumb, Sean. The American people are seeing right through this. Believe me. They are.

They are realizing that there are two sets of rules and this is why it's important for Congress even now, even people are saying, oh, it's a lame duck Congress, nothing can be done now, but it's very important that we continue to push for investigation, and it's important to get to the truth.

HANNITY: All right. Let me ask this, last word, we'll give it you, Congressman Chaffetz. Where -- how do we get equal justice under the law back?

CHAFFETZ: Well, first thing we need to do is that Congress needs to be able to get James Comey back up in that transcribed interview and let Gowdy and Ratcliffe and Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows, let them go after them. They've got to do that before the clock runs out in January.

HANNITY: Well, remember, we also have Lindsey Graham in the Senate. And, oh, Donald Trump campaigned, helped Marsha Blackburn, helped Rick Scott, helped Ron DeSantis, helped Josh Hawley, Joe Donnelly was beaten by Mr. Braun. I think he did a pretty job. That was probably helpful for himself.

All right. Thank you both.

All right. When we come back, we'll expose perhaps Mueller's most outrageous tactics yet. Alan Dershowitz, Gregg Jarrett, they'll break it all down.

We have got a lot of ground to cover. The latest on the caravan and much more, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Right now, joining us for legal analysis of all this, Gregg Jarrett, new op-ed out of FOXNews.com entitled "Cohen Guilty Plea Does Absolutely Nothing to Show Wrongdoing by Trump." He joins us. And, of course, his book, number one bestseller, "The Russia Hoax".

Also with us, the author of another bestseller, "The Case Against Impeaching Trump", Harvard Law Professor, Alan Dershowitz.

Professor, let me start with you and -- OK, I called the Sammy "The Bull" syndrome. Nineteen murderers, you give up Gotti, you testify, no jail time, we'll put you in the witness program, you get a house.

Mr. Corsi, you say you never met Julian Assange, never had any contact with anybody from WikiLeaks, you give us a connection, you get a get out of jail free card. Why do you have a problem when something of value is given for testimony?

DERSHOWITZ: You should. And Judge Ellis who presided over the first Manafort case had that problem too. He said that kind of thing inclines witnesses not only to sing but to compose. There was a case from years ago when one of United States Court of Appeals that said that when prosecutors offer incentives to witnesses, they are bribing them. Unfortunately that case was later overruled, but the decision was absolutely correct.

Prosecutors offer bribes, bribes in terms of life, liberty, contact with family.

HANNITY: Is that legal? Because I don't think I'd offer a bribe to them.

DERSHOWITZ: Unfortunately, if you offered a bribe, you go to jail.

HANNITY: Yes.

DERSHOWITZ: But if a prosecutor offers a bribe, it's regarded as good conduct. It shouldn't be legal. Tragically it is.

But what we're seeing now is case after case, being built against people simply for lying. These are not crimes that occurred before the special prosecutor came to office. He is supposed to have uncovered crimes that occurred in the past. Instead, he is facilitating and incentivizing the crimes by creating these perjury traps, virtually all of his indictments and pleas come from people who we got to lie in front of investigators by setting perjury traps to them. The other one --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Isn't it amazing though --

DERSHOWITZ: -- is unrelated to the president.

HANNITY: Isn't it amazing, though --

DERSHOWITZ: Where's the beef? Where's the crime?

HANNITY: Thank you.

And let me go to Gregg.

It is amazing that both Corsi and Roger Stone, I asked them straight up, multiple times, did you ever have any contacts with Julian Assange? No. WikiLeaks? No. Any sources close? No.

Actually, there email messages bear that out that they didn't. And here's where they're trying it seems to get Donald Trump. The Moscow deal, I don't see -- that's what Donald Trump did for a living.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Right, it's perfectly legal.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: -- legal there, number one.

And the other is, they're trying to connect him to WikiLeaks through Corsi and Roger Stone. And they say they never talk to the guy.

JARRETT: This demonstrates that it's quite likely that Robert Mueller and his team of partisans have no evidence, not a whiff of collusion involving Trump and the Russians.

The Trump tower meeting was perfectly legal. Hacking, that is absurd. Trump wasn't involved in that. Construction project that was abandoned in Russia, that has nothing to do with Trump and Russian collusion.

If there was evidence of collusion then Michael Cohen would've been charged. Instead, Cohen and four others have been charged with these processed crimes which as the professor points out are actually a creation of the special counsel's presence and have nothing to do with Trump or Trump, Russian collusion. So, I suspect--

(CROSSTALK)

DERSHOWITZ: But here's the problem for the president.

JARRETT: Yes.

DERSHOWITZ: Here's the problem for the president. Robert Mueller will write a report. The report it will be based on the testimony of people who have lied and who have not been cross-examined. When the report comes out it will be extremely critical. I've used the term devastating just like the story report was devastating and Iran-Contra was devastating.

But it's devastating only if it is unrebutted which is why it is absolutely essential for the president's team to demand that the Justice Department not allow the release of the Mueller report until they've had a chance to review it and rebut it. And then both reports--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let me -- I agree with you.

DERSHOWITZ: The Mueller report and the president's lawyer's report come out at the same time--

JARRETT: Right.

DERSHOWITZ: -- so the American public can judge.

HANNITY: Let me ask you this, professor. This is important. You even said today, firing Mueller wouldn't be an impeachable offense. The president said he is not going to do that. And you also talked about this being political now with Mueller. I want to ask through his prism. Isn't it true based on the Pentagon papers, the Supreme Court decision, six to three. That the New York Times and Washington Post, they can publish stolen material as long as they didn't steal it.

DERSHOWITZ: Right. Of course.

HANNITY: Now I interviewed Julian Assange he said he didn't get it from Russia. No state party, et cetera. Maybe it was a cut out. Maybe it could have been, you know, we know Hillary's computer is in the bathroom closet were hacked by at least six foreign intelligence services if not more.

So my question to you is, based on that, that would mean that these e-mails be it WikiLeaks or the New York Times that published to WikiLeaks which is ironic. If they didn't hack and it was given to them from sources doesn't that mean that what they printed is legal?

DERSHOWITZ: Absolutely. The president has the same authority and the president's campaign has the same authority as the New York Times and Washington Post. They are allowed to print material that they know was stolen as long as they didn't tell the people to steal it or give them directions how to hack. Nobody alleges that of the president's campaign.

And therefore, they have completely the right to do it. The problem is Mueller is throwing away from his mandate to find crime. It is now looking for political sin. Building buildings in Moscow, using stolen material from Assange. These are not crimes. He has no authority to be a roving commissioner to find political sins. So far, I don't see any evidence of crimes except for ones he helped to facilitate by getting people to lie in front of his own investigators.

HANNITY: And Gregg, this is what professor Dershowitz means when he says criminalizing political differences.

JARRETT: Right.

HANNITY: Because all those people that I pointed out lied to Congress, they're not in trouble today like Michael Cohen, are they?

JARRETT: Yes. I mean, if you are a friend or a supporter of Donald Trump, you get prosecuted for little or nothing. And if you are a friend of Hillary or the Obama administration or a public official, nothing happens to you.

The fact is that Mueller is presenting to these witnesses a narrative of Trump Russia collusion. He is demanding under a threat they support it. Some of them won't and Mueller is trying to prosecute them as a consequence. That is unconscionable. It's wrong and it's corrupt.

HANNITY: Fascinating analysis by both of you. Thank you both. No wonder why you both has bestsellers. All right. As we move forward, more breaking news tonight. You won't believe what we are now learning about the caravan. Now 7,000 people in and around Tijuana. Here's the clue. Liberals aren't going to like what we are going to report. I have a mini monologue straight ahead.

Also, Geraldo and Dan Bongino, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: We have major updates on the caravan tonight. Everything we been warning you is unfortunately being proven true. Everything the media people like Barack Obama, everything they were telling you completely false.

That's the subject of tonight's mini monologue.

Still camped out in Tijuana, Mexico, following clashes with U.S. border patrol officers Sunday. Just today, DHS release more information on what are extremely dangerous conditions for many people where higher women who were assaulted during this journey.

Griff Jenkins reporting that some migrants are actually self-deporting as they face diminishing prospects of entering the U.S. legally. And he is also uncovering that despite what the mainstream media has been telling you, the vast majority in the caravan happened to be men.

And health officials they are telling that one-third of the people traveling in the caravan are being treated for various health issues including lice, skin infections, three confirmed cases of tuberculosis, four confirmed cases of chicken pox, and more.

And by the way, I think we should on a humanitarian basis help. Let me be clear, I said many times, I want many people in the caravan. I know that they are searching for a better life. But storming the border, attacking border patrol rocks, bottles, and other projectiles, that's not seeking asylum.

When do you, so-called asylum-seekers act like that? We're also learning tonight none of the migrants involved in the clashes will face any the prosecution despite the president's bow that lawlessness on the border will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the threat of more violence is even prompting the Department of Justice now to send DEA agents and U.S. marshals service personnel to Southern California.

And just last night, we learned that an admitted MS-13 gang member was recently arrested at the border crossing east of Tijuana. And he's been identified as a 29-year-old Honduran. Telling authorities, he was part of the caravan. Despite mounting evidence, the media is continuing to downplay that real threat all while ignoring the failures of the Obama administration and what they did.

They shot pepper spray and tear gas at people that try to come into the country illegally. Nobody reported on it then.

Joining us now, NRA TV contributor, Dan Bongino, and Fox News contributor our friend, Geraldo Rivera. Geraldo, you know, you got me so mad one night because I said to you, I told you this was coming. What do you want to do, Sean? You want to shoot? No. I don't.

I have acknowledged to you how many times that I probably 99 percent want a better life and I sympathize. I really do. My heart goes out to them. I want humanitarian health care. We have -- we can help them with TB and check them. We need to do it. But the problem is, loss, sovereignty, borders. That's what matters and the identified criminals that have infiltrated the caravan.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Hello, Dan. I love you, my brother Sean. You know, I stand shoulder to shoulder with both of you when it comes to exposing the Russia collusion illusion. But I think the harsh treatment of those migrants at the border with the pepper spray and all the rest of it, the militarization of the southern border.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Just like Obama, Geraldo.

RIVERA: It was, you know, that doesn't make it right, Sean.

HANNITY: All right.

RIVERA: That doesn't make it right and I--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But what do you -- how do you stop people that are charging your borders? How would do it?

RIVERA: Of the 42 arrested, eight were women with children, Sean. Those scenes are etched in our national psyche now. Like the separation of the children from their parents two months ago. (CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Where were you in the Obama years? Where were all your liberal friends in the Obama years?

RIVERA: Sean--

HANNITY: He did it.

RIVERA: If indeed these sins were committed during the Obama administration--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: They were.

RIVERA: -- that doesn't mean these sins being committed now are right.

HANNITY: OK.

RIVERA: We have a collected recollection.

HANNITY: But Dan Bongino, it's not just 42 people.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Wait a second, we can't -- we can't -- we can't treat these people like, you mentioned one MS-13 member--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: There were hundreds of people. So, what do we do when they charge--

RIVERA: -- among 7,000 or 10,000?

HANNITY: What about -- Geraldo. Dan, what about our border patrol guys? Rocks, bottles? Projectiles? Tear gas isn't going to kill you and I think parents have a responsibility to pull their kids away from that situation. That's their responsibility, too.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR, NRATV: Yes. You know, Geraldo, again, I appreciate your comments. I consider you a friend too. But you are way, way off base on this. I have stood at roll calls, I was a law enforcement officer. I'm not looking for anybody's pat on the back, your tax dollars paid for it. It was a great job.

But I ask you the same question Sean ask you. You're given a lot of platitudes. Nobody wants to see anyone tear gas. You win. Points stipulated. We both are empathetic to that. But that was not the choice of the border patrol officials. The choice was made by people who stormed the border illegally.

And I ask you a very simple question and I would sincerely appreciate an honest answer. You're standing in the face of these border patrol agents, patrolling our border, just doing their jobs to keep our secure. What are you telling them to do when a rock comes at their face? What? What's your answer? Nobody produces an answer? They just produce platitude. What do you do?

RIVERA: You do -- this is what you -- this is what you do not do, Dan. You do not shoot teargas at women with small children.

BONGINO: I didn't ask you what you don't do. I ask you what you do--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Geraldo and Dan, hold on, guys.

RIVERA: You and Sean are both--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: All right. Wait. Geraldo, you answer. What do you do?

RIVERA: -- the grandsons or the great grandsons of the immigrants. Italian immigrants, Irish immigrants, they were slandered just like you are slandering these people.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: Paula, my wife Paula is an immigrant.

RIVERA: -- with these -- and they have diseases.

BONGINO: I know.

RIVERA: They are bringing disease. Read the newspapers in the middle of the 19th century. The Irish who bring in diseases. The Italians are bringing diseases.

BONGINO: You're not answering the question.

RIVERA: This is a slander.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: What won't you answer the question, Geraldo?

HANNITY: Geraldo, you're not answering.

RIVERA: These are images of people who are seeking a better life. What you don't do is you don't--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: What do you do?

RIVERA: -- put 6,000--

BONGINO: You're not -- what do you do?

RIVERA: (Inaudible) that's at the border.

HANNITY: What do you do when they are throwing rocks and bottles at our agents?

BONGINO: Nobody is saying--

RIVERA: All right. Here's what you do. You send Spanish-speaking ambassadors to the crowd. You explain to them that they are not going to be able to rush the border.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: To take a rock in their face? Are you serious?

RIVERA: You explained to them the facts of--

BONGINO: Geraldo, you're not serious.

RIVERA: -- the reality of what's happening.

HANNITY: There's hundreds of--

RIVERA: This is the stain--

HANNITY: All right. Hold on.

RIVERA: This is a stain on the Trump presidency that it would be very difficult to eradicate.

HANNITY: Geraldo, there are hundreds charging the border and charging at police. What if its thousands? What to do you then? That's an important question you need to answer.

RIVERA: Are you going to believe those words, are you going to believe your own lying eyes--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You are going to talk to them?

RIVERA: -- when you look at the video and you see the composition of this crowd?

HANNITY: Men--

RIVERA: This is a benign suffering civilian crowd.

HANNITY: Rocks, there we go. There's the rocks being thrown.

RIVERA: The three scenes of the rocks being thrown. What about the scenes of them living in squalor in the athletic fields where they are left and they are--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Do it legally, Geraldo.

RIVERA: -- are begging for food and overflowing toilets and the most inhumane conditions.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: So why not claim asylum? Why not claim asylum?

RIVERA: Where -- where is USA?

BONGINO: Why throw a rock in the face of a border patrol agent?

RIVERA: That rock that--

BONGINO: No, no. Geraldo, no, no, no. You still haven't answered the question.

RIVERA: In the tidal waves--

BONGINO: You are suggesting that a Spanish translator--

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: You do it with humanity, Dan. You do it with humanity and compassion. Humanity and compassion.

HANNITY: All right. I got to -- hey, Geraldo.

BONGINO: Then don't throw rocks in their face.

HANNITY: Let me just say this, if we had the wall. Nobody would get hurt on either side. And we have the door.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: I agree. Let's build it. Build the wall.

HANNITY: Build a wall. All right. We can be on agreement. Build a wall. Up next, hypocrisy and fake news CNN. This is -- they've lost it. It's bad. Joe Concha is going to break it all down. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. As I mention in our opening monologue tonight, CNN fired their contributor Marc Lamont Hill for his outrageous comments about Israel. But it's only the latest example of insanity at the so-called facts first network. Here are some more of their hysterical, insane, crazy, biased coverage.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN STELTER, CNN SENIOR MEDIA CORRESPONDENT: Is this president trying to impersonate Hugo Chavez? Recep Tayyip Erdogan? Vladimir Putin?

JAMES CLAPPER, CNN NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: What a great case officer Vladimir Putin is. He knows how to handle an asset and that's what he is doing with the president.

PHILIP MUDD, CNN COUNTERTERRORISM ANALYST: When do we see almost a shadow government come out and say, we cannot side with the government?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why is President Trump showing sympathy for white nationalist and other hate groups?

MUDD: What does that tell you in an America that one -- that in one generation called you (muted), what does that tell you, Don?

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST: We can show you his words have absolutely emboldened white supremacists.

STELTER: Sixteen tweets to start the new year, some of them deeply disturbing. These are the messages from a person who is not well from a leader who is not fit for office.

VAN JONES, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: This president is a snowflake. OK? Everything he says, they are mean to me and they don't like me, and I just don't understand that it is not fair.

This was a white lash. This was a white lash against a changing country. It was a white lash against a black president in part.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Now we now bring in Joe Concha, media reporter for The Hill. And I guess my favorite in all of that is Van Jones who are maybe, Dr. Humpty Dumpty giving his diagnosis.

JOE CONCHA, MEDIA REPORTER, THE HILL: Yes. I don't think we should ever really be giving somebody who is married to a doctor. You probably don't want to play a doctor on TV when you are basically doing a diagnosis from a far. Yes. That's never a good look.

Look, obviously, Marc Lamont Hill, Sean, had to be fired in this situation. You mentioned it before. Free Palestine from the river to the sea. That's right out of Hamas script that calls for the annihilation of Israel. No question about it.

I'm not big on firings and the sort of situations but this was unavoidable. But here's the thing. CNN has somewhere to around 40 to 50 contributors underneath their umbrella. So, firing Marc Lamont Hill isn't that hard of a thing to do because you have three, four dozen other people you can just plug in there.

The other bigger names that you show during that montage, people that are on the air more of people that are anchors on that network or host shows. There are a lot harder to fire in this situation. I'm not calling for them to be fired.

Because look, if we are to fire every single person that called the president a racist or a fascist or questioned his mental health on national television, 90 percent of this industry--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let me ask you this.

CONCHA: Yes.

HANNITY: I am arguing, it's literally every -- almost every second of every minute of every hour of every day. Stormy, Stormy, Stormy. Russia, Russia, Russia. S-hole, s-hole, s-hole. Michael Avenatti TV. It's--

(CROSSTALK)

CONCHA: Not anymore.

HANNITY: There is no -- they say they are reporters. I'm a talk show host. I do some objective reporting, investigative reporting. I do a lot of opinion. I'm the whole newspaper. But they say they're news. They're dishonest.

CONCHA: Then that's the thing, right. I mean, if we are talking about say, a Don Lemon, for example, he is called an anchor on the network. He is somebody who gives opinions. It gets confusing after a while. Same thing with Anderson Cooper or Chris Cuomo. They are anchors; therefore, they should be on there asking questions and gathering information. Or Jim Acosta at White House briefings asking questions and gathering information.

Instead, all these people share their innermost feelings on certain topics. Their emotions. They debate in certain situations and that's not what the job is. And I think that's where mistrust comes to within people watching at home and watching the media. They don't know who the anchors are from the opinion people from the pundits anymore.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: They all have opinion.

CONCHA: And then when they hear a--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I don't see any of these people--

CONCHA: -- when they hear a side being given, then they don't know what to conclude from that because it sounds like you're trying to draw the viewer to a conclusion instead of letting them draw their own conclusion. Ad I think that's a big problem in our industry right now. No question.

HANNITY: Listen, I admit I'm a talk show host. We sometimes do straight news. We sometimes do opinion, sometimes do investigative reporting. But we tell you we do it all. They say they do one thing. They don't.

Mark Levin and Rush Limbaugh have been phenomenal this week on radio. Here is part of Rush coming up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. So, amidst all of the hysteria today over a Michael Cohen's guilty plea. Rush Limbaugh had a very sobering perspective on the big picture. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUSH LIMBAUGH, TALK SHOW HOST: We have been lied to our ourselves. We have been misled, we have been misdirected by a willing accomplice drive by media working with Robert Mueller and his staff of anti-Trump lawyers and the entire Democratic Party combined with the Washington establishment to create in the minds of the American people a story that didn't happen, couldn't happen, nobody can ever prove it happened.

Where is the tampering of votes? Where is the meetings? Where is the strategy? Where is the evidence that Trump got together with Russians to sabotage the Hillary campaign, which is what everybody has been led to believe happened here? Robert Mueller has nothing because there is nothing on what everybody in this country has been misled to believe for the past two years.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Bingo. Right on the money. We will always be fair and balanced. We are not the destroy-Trump media. Hope you check out my radio show. It's on hannity.com, 3:00 to 6:00 every afternoon. And let not your heart be troubled. The news continues. Laura Ingraham -- I didn't get my announcement tonight and then there's a reason but it's all good, it's coming.



Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.