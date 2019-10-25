Clinton blames 'flashing videos' on the 'dark web' for her 2016 loss to Trump

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," October 24, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” It is all but official, Elizabeth Warren is now the Democratic frontrunner.

In a survey released today by Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, Warren maintains a seven-point lead over Joe Biden -- that's the candidate all the people on television assures us will be the Democratic nominee.

Warren is a full 13 points ahead of Bernie Sanders. Now keep in mind that both Warren and Sanders are Northeastern socialists. They're polling from essentially the same strain of Democratic primary voters. Splitting that vote should dramatically weaken Warren's position in the field, but she is leading any way. That's how dominant she is.

So unless something unforeseen and dramatic happens between now and next spring -- and it could -- but if it doesn't, Elizabeth Warren will be the Democratic nominee. And that, as they say, has implications for all of us. Her many terrible policy ideas, obviously we'll get to those in just a minute, but more immediately, there is Warren herself.

You're going to be seeing a lot of Elizabeth Warren over the next year. She'll be on your television screen nonstop. You will hear her voice rising from your car radio at red lights.

If you live in Iowa, New Hampshire, or South Carolina, you may find her in the flesh loitering outside your Starbucks or waiting on your doorstep.

Prepare yourself because wherever there is Elizabeth Warren, there is falseness. Fake is who Warren is. She is authentically ersatz. It turns out that pretending to be an Indian is not the least real thing Warren has ever done. She is always that synthetic, even when she is sitting around the kitchen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Hold on a sec. I'm going to get me a beer.

Hey, my husband, Bruce is now in here. You want a beer?

BRUCE MANN, HUSBAND OF ELIZABETH WARREN: No, I'll pass on the beer for now.

WARREN: Let's -- I'm going to sit down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It's hard to believe that's real. If you could play that again, please.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WARREN: Hold on a sec. I'm going to get me a beer.

Hey, my husband, Bruce is now in here. You want a beer?

HANN: No, I'll pass on the beer for now.

WARREN: Let's -- I'm going to sit down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: I'll pass on the beer for now says the off camera figure who she says her husband. It had to be an actor, right? No actual married couple could have an exchange that stilted. They'd have to be reading off cue cards, complete with intentionally bad grammar for that patina of middle class authenticity.

I'm going to get me a beer says the Harvard professor. Fetch me my Winston's. I'm hankering for a smoke. You have got to be kidding. Except Elizabeth Warren isn't kidding. She expects you to believe every word of what she says. Which means you're watching someone who will say literally anything, whatever it takes.

In the primaries on the Democratic side, what it takes is maximum leftward pander. So that's what Warren has delivered this season. There's no issue in which he doesn't have the most radical possible position. And for now, it's working. Quinnipiac confirms that.

But how will Warren's positions on the issues play with the rest of the country in next fall's general election? Let's see. On immigration, Warren wants to decriminalize all border crossings into this country. If that sounds crazy to you, you are hardly alone. Two thirds of the country opposes that idea, too.

Warren also says she wants to abolish I.C.E., that's our Federal Immigration Enforcement Agency. How many Americans agree with her on that? Fewer than 25 percent agree with Elizabeth Warren on that.

Under her plan, we'd likely see a huge increase in illegal immigration, of course, and she has told us that every one of those foreign nationals is entitled to completely free healthcare courtesy of you. How many Americans approve of that idea? Well, not that many, not surprisingly.

Though more than say they favor say race based reparations. And that's something else that Warren has called for. Sending people tax dollars based on their skin color is a genuinely unpopular idea in this country. But Warren doesn't seem to care.

As she has pointed out before, America is so racist, we deserve it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WARREN: We live in a country now where the President is advancing environmental racism, economic racism, criminal justice, racism, healthcare racism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Healthcare racism, hmm. You've got to wonder which bored teaching assistant in what mediocre State University thought up that phrase -- healthcare racism -- and what it might mean. Warren didn't bother to define it, of course. In her world, it is self-explanatory.

You just add the word racism after any category of public policy and all the woke kids nod in unison. Oh, healthcare racism. Yes, man. It's systemic. This country was built on healthcare racism. Of course, it was.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why we need Medicare-for-All. It's a costly plan to be sure. But it's a plan that Elizabeth Warren, because she is magic, being infused with the power of her ancestral Cherokee spirit animals can pay for without raising taxes on you, or anyone you know, or anyone you will ever meet. She can do that. She swears she can.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARC LACEY, NATIONAL EDITOR, "THE NEW YORK TIMES": Will you raise taxes on the middle class for pay to pay for it? Yes or no?

WARREN: Its costs will go up for the wealthy and for big corporations, and for hard working middle class families, costs will go down.

Hard working middle class families are going to see their costs go down.

STEPHEN COLBERT, TALK SHOW HOST: And all their taxes go up.

WARREN: Well, but here's the thing.

COLBERT: But here's the thing, I've listened to these answers a few times before.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC HOST: Will middle class taxes go up? Will private insurance be eliminated?

WARREN: What families have to deal with is cost -- total cost. That's what they have to deal with.

How much are your costs going to go down?

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST No, no. Different question. How much will your taxes go up?

WARREN: No, it's how much are your costs?

MATTHEWS: How --

WARREN: It's how much -- it's how much families end up spending.

MATTHEWS: I know that argument, but will you pay more in taxes? But why don't you want to answer that question? Because as Jake said tonight, that's a Republican talking point. It's not a Republican talking point. It's a question.

WARREN: It's a question about where people are going to come out economically. Look --

MATTHEWS: No, that's not my question.

WARREN: I spent -- I spent ...

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Ouch. When you're slinging BS in such copious volume, that even soulless hacks like Chris Matthews and Stephen Cole bear wince a little bit when you deliver it, it's a sign. It's not a good sign.

Can someone like that really get elected President? Hmm. Maybe it's not accidental that at the very moment that Joe Biden's numbers collapse and Elizabeth Warren's numbers rose, Democrats in Washington started talking about Ukraine.

It turns out impeachment is their reserve shoot. It's only one they've got.

Howie Carr is a radio host and the author of the book, "What Really Happened," he joins us tonight. Howie Carr, you have covered this person - - Elizabeth Warren, Professor, Senator, now presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren -- maybe longer than any journalist I'm aware of other than her stenographers at "The Boston Globe." What do you make of this now that she is officially in effect the front runner?

HOWIE CARR, RADIO SHOW HOST AND AUTHOR: You know, we shouldn't underestimate her, Tucker. I think that's the main thing to remember. I mean, I thought -- I thought you wouldn't survive the first "Herald" stories seven years ago when it turned out that she was a fake Indian, but she did. She has prevailed.

I know it's Massachusetts. But you know, there is an audience, at least on the Democratic side for this. I mean, you know, she talks about all these marvelous plans that she's got, but I can boil all the plans down to two words -- free stuff.

Your follow up question is, who is going to pay for it? I could boil it down to two words -- somebody else, right? It's like the old doggerel, don't tax you, don't tax me.

CARLSON: Who is that person?

CARR: Tax the fellow behind the tree. Well, you know, with Elizabeth Warren, everybody is going to be behind the tree. And, you know you talk about the Democrats in Washington getting nervous. I mean, look, she has proposed this wealth tax, you know, you're going to have to if you own -- if you have over $50 million in wealth, not income, wealth, you're going to have to pay two percent a year and it keeps rising.

And, you know, even people like Larry Summers, who was the Treasury Secretary under Clinton, the President of Harvard University for a while, he is saying this is ridiculous. Larry Summers is saying this. He is the quintessential pointy headed intellectual who can't park a bicycle straight as George Wallace used to say. He is saying it is BS.

I'll give you another example. You know who else says it's ridiculous? Jonathan Gruber. You remember that name? That's the original flim-flam man of Obamacare. He is saying this is ridiculous.

And she -- you know, she's running around in these debates, Tucker and she is saying, well, you know, I know how to do this. I set up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Has she seen the docket for the Supreme Court? They're going to decide whether that's unconstitutional.

You know, it probably is, just like this wealth tax is unconstitutional. And she wants everybody to pay higher taxes. We have something in Massachusetts, Tucker, you could -- you have an option to pay at the old Dukakis era tax rate 5.85 percent as opposed to 5 percent. Guess what? You know she wants to raise everybody's taxes to 70 to 90 percent, the top marginal rate for Federal income tax. She never paid at -- she never checked that box to pay it the higher voluntary tax rate until she started running for President.

CARLSON: Right. She had a chance to you know, do her fair share and she didn't. It tells you a lot. Howie Carr, great to see you.

CARR: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Chadwick Moore is a journalist based in New York, one of the honest ones, not many. Chadwick, good to see you tonight. So how do you assess Elizabeth Warren's ascendance to dominance really on the Democratic side and her policy agenda?

CHADWICK MOORE, COLUMNIST, SPECTATOR USA: Well, she is really -- you summed it up perfectly -- she has really sort of taken a lot from Column A and Column B from her competitors to form this kind of Democratic Party's Frankenstein of policy, just putting things here together. And it's spooky, like the monster, Frankenstein and we only know what she believes in.

CARLSON: Wait, can I stop you right there? You're exactly right. And the culmination of it was her announcement the other day that transgender illegal aliens need special treatment.

MOORE: You're right.

CARLSON: How many are there in that category? I mean, I'm not singling them out. But she is --

MOORE: Yes, yes.

CARLSON: That really is like a parody.

MOORE: It's playing a word game. You take transgender, you take immigrant, you take healthcare, you throw them together and then, bam, you've got a new policy. That's what she is saying here. That's what we're seeing here.

CARLSON: Exactly.

MOORE: And you what? You look at it like classic Liz, I was trying to think of what's the craziest thing she is proposing, and I was just thinking about how classical it is -- education, free education, free college to everyone, student loan forgiveness that she wants to cover. She is definitely vying to be the hectoring schoolmarm in chief, which is really how we see her.

I think she does actually want free education, free college for everyone. And the question goes, how is she going to pay for this? Well, you know, if you messed up and you have $200,000.00 in loans, and for a worthless degree in non-binary archery, well, she's got a solution for that.

Rich people who actually did the right thing, study the right thing and worked hard, they are going to have to cover your butt and pay your debts. And this goes across the board. It's trillions of dollars.

CARLSON: Why doesn't anybody -- your average college president's pay has risen way faster than inflation, so is your average tuition, you know, endless layers of pointless administrators in higher education. Colleges never have to bear any of the burden. It's all on taxpayers. Is that the point she is making?

MOORE: Exactly, exactly. And you know, I think plenty of people would agree that universities are really smarmy places that behave very badly. They've mistreated lots and lots of people. They should be punished.

What her plan does is it rewards their bad behavior. She somehow thinks that you're going to get costs lower at universities; that you're going to be helping students out if you reward colleges with free money because they're going to suddenly change raising tuitions and raising salaries that they've been embarking on for decades if we start giving them trillions of dollars in taxpayer money.

And also that, you know, that system could correct itself if the next generation and it seems that they are beginning to learn from this generation, from the millennials who messed up so badly, with the younger generation beginning to look more at trade schools, beginning to look more at that.

CARLSON: Exactly.

MOORE: Or just not going to college or major --

CARLSON: Well, exactly, because the system is a joke.

MOORE: The system is a joke and we need people to learn.

CARLSON: And they're starting to -- they starting to figure that out.

MOORE: Right, you're right. And it needs to fix itself in that manner, not rewarding these institutions with trillions of dollars of our money.

CARLSON: She is decades behind the curve.

MOORE: She absolutely is.

CARLSON: Chadwick Moore, great to see you tonight. Thank you for that.

MOORE: Same to you.

CARLSON: So Elizabeth Warren, as we've told you repeatedly is the front runner according to the polls. One problem for her, however, on the way to the Democratic nomination is a relatively weak performance with African- American voters.

She has tried mightily to change that, though, not simply by promising reparations. Last spring, she sucked up to professional race baiter Al Sharpton, watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WARREN: We have a criminal justice system right now that is pervaded with the problems of race. And no one wants to talk about this other than you, Reverend Al, and a lot of the good folks in this room.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, nobody talks about it except Al Sharpton. Really? He is really the only -- he kind have a monopoly on that, I guess.

It all comes off as a little sad and patronizing and out of touch kind of like watching or trying to drink a beer. It's not all that different from Hillary Clinton's pandering four years ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What's something that you always carry with you?

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTAL CANDIDATE: Hot sauce.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Really?

CLINTON: Yes. Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Really?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You getting the information right now?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hot sauce.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hot sauce in my bag swag?

CLINTON: Hot sauce.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Really?

CLINTON: Yes. Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Now, listen, I want you to know people are going to see this and say, okay, she is pandering to black people.

HILTON: Okay. Is it working?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Is it working? No is the answer. Peter Kirsanow is an attorney and a longtime U.S. Civil Rights Commissioner and we're always happy to have him on this show. Peter, thanks so much for coming on.

So Elizabeth Warren has this problem, it probably will fix itself organically. In the end, the most popular Democratic candidate gets support of all Democrats, including black Democrats. But she seems intent on kind of forcing it in this way that so cringingly awkward. Well, how do you assess her strategy here?

PETER KIRSANOW, ATTORNEY AND U.S. CIVIL RIGHTS COMMISSIONER: Well, it's -- look, she is transparently and insufferably inauthentic as you indicated. She is phony. It comes across that way.

And as you've indicated also, she will get the lion's share of the black vote during the general election. But she is polling extraordinarily weekly for the front runner. She's at four percent in South Carolina, where you know, 60 percent of black voters, 60 percent of the primary voters are black. She is doing extremely poorly there.

Nationwide, she is only at 19 percent. And it's imperative for a Democratic candidate to get anywhere from 85 and closer to 95 percent of the black vote and a robust turnout because Hillary Clinton got 89 percent of the black vote, but only -- well, four million fewer blacks came out to vote for her and you know, she lost the election.

So she's going to continue to pander because Elizabeth Warren's policy prescriptions don't resonate in the black community or in any community, frankly, because as you've indicated, they are a little bit -- they're insane.

Look at some of the immigration proposals that harm black folks, and she is favor of abolishing private healthcare. That's crazy.

So she's continuing to pander by using -- trying to use the language that she thinks will sell herself to black voters, and it makes her look more phony.

But in addition to that, there's the perception that she cut in line. That she gained the affirmative action spoil system to maybe advance her career.

CARLSON: Right.

KIRSANOW: And maybe she took the place of some black folks as a result of that. Who knows?

CARLSON: Yes.

KIRSANOW: You know, either way. It just cements in the minds of so many people what a fraud she is. She's just not a very genuine person.

CARLSON: That's so interesting.

KIRSANOW: Hillary Clinton had the same problem. Hillary Clinton had the same problem, but she had the benefit of being married to the first black President.

CARLSON: Yes, I think that's absolutely right. And Biden as a benefit of having worked for Barack Obama, but you think -- I just want to end on this because it's -- I've never heard anybody said, you think the faking Cherokee heritage to get tenure at Harvard annoys and offends black voters more than other voters?

KIRSANOW: I think it offends all voters, but black voters look at as, you know, she is gaming the system here. Whatever you think of affirmative action, if you're for it against it, the idea is that minorities will be advanced.

You know, if they're qualified, you know, there's preferential treatment in many regards. We talked about this a couple of weeks ago on your show, but when the whitest white woman in America decides that she is Native American, and there's very good evidence that she advanced her career as a result of that, some people may not be too appreciative of that.

CARLSON: Yes. That's such a good point. Peter Kirsanow, great to see you tonight. Thank you for that.

KIRSANOW: Thanks a lot, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, a big story in "The Wall Street Journal" yesterday, it told readers that Hunter Biden's business dealings were not restricted to activities in Ukraine or China.

In addition to those, his name was used as a selling point in a fraudulent bond scheme that one of his business partners was allegedly involved in.

A South Dakota American Indian tribe, as well as several pension funds were conned in a bogus business deal and according to court documents, Hunter Biden's name was used to give that deal the veneer of legitimacy.

Now, it's not news to viewers of this program. We reported on Biden's connection to that fraudulent scheme weeks ago. We were way ahead in the story, and we plan to keep it that way.

Congressman Matt Gaetz took a strong stand against impeachment yesterday, and instead of arguing with him, the left decided to attack him based on his skin color. That actually happened live on television.

Some of the most famous people in America did that out loud. He responded to that. There is a fascinating exchange that tells you a lot about the modern left. He will join us after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Overturning a democratic election and impeaching the President is a serious matter. It's worthy of careful debate.

So yesterday, Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida and several other Republican Members of Congress occupied a closed or impeachment hearing and insisted that these proceedings ought to be public, at least to other Members of the House of Representatives.

But instead of debating that question, though, the press and the Democratic Party had another angle. Gaetz and his allies were wrong because of how they were born, because of their skin color. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIANNA GOLODRYGA, CNN SENIOR GLOBAL AFFAIRS ANALYST: Looking at these members coming in, you saw a handful of women. Other than that, you just saw a bunch of white men and I just thought to myself, this is not what America looks like right now.

DONNIE DEUTSCH, MSNBC ANALYST: When watching those Republicans yesterday march, those white guys, those middle aged, boring, nerdy looking white guys walked down that steps was pathetic.

KEITH BOYKIN, FORMER CLINTON WHITE HOUSE AIDE: This looked like a Klan group that had assembled outside of a jail trying to get the Sheriff to let them in so they could deliver their own justice.

REP. JACKIE SPEIER, D-CALIF.: So what happened yesterday was a high school prank by a bunch of 50-year-old white men.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So the last person you saw there sitting on the "Morning Joe" set was California Congresswoman Jackie Speier.

Earlier today, Congressman Gaetz responded to her on MSNBC.

Congressman Gaetz joins us tonight. So Congressman, you responded to her remarks about you and what did you say?

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: I was really taken aback that the way that NBC News would choose to have a discussion about impeachment or transparency or Syria would be initially to try to put me on defense because I'm a white male.

I guess, Tucker, I'm a little old fashioned. I identify as a white male because I am a white male, and to use language the left is familiar with, I guess it's because I was born this way.

But you know what? I predicted this last night sitting next to you on your show. I said that Democrats in the House were trying to impeach President Trump because they did not want to substantively engage him on the issues and that this was part of a broader strategy to deplatform, de-legitimize and destroy anyone who champions the America First agenda.

We saw that in play before your show even came back on because instead of discussing the serious issues, they just talk about my race.

CARLSON: Right. It's completely irrelevant to anything as far as I can tell. But it's also the most divisive thing you could say. So is the standard that we're allowed to dismiss people because of their skin color?

I mean, I don't want to live in a country where people do that. I think it's awful. But that's commonplace now. Why would -- why would NBC allow that and what did they say when you called them on it?

GAETZ: Well, I was flabbergasted. I said it was offensive and it's not reflective of a substantive interview and I tried to then get to, I think what is the important substance because the risk, Tucker is that if we take the bait, to always be discussing identity rather than the work the President is doing, or frankly, the work we're doing to try to have more openness in this impeachment process, then the left wins.

But we see this as a new strategy, whether it's Ayanna Pressley saying we don't need any more black faces, there are black voices, or any more queer faces, there are queer voices. I don't know what that means. But it is part of the new game plan for them to try to avoid substantive discussions on the issues by making everything about identity. We should stand against that.

CARLSON: Yes, it is such poison and so many Republicans ignore it or cringe or whatever. And there's -- I mean, it's terrible for the country. It doesn't matter whether you're liberal or conservative, none of us should want this and you're one of the very few who has ever said anything about it and I'm glad that you did.

Congressman, thanks very much for coming on tonight.

GAETZ: That's part of the problem. Yes, it is Tucker.

CARLSON: Exactly. It is. I agree. Well, dismissing people based on their identity, their sex or their skin color is just one facet of a much larger problem and a more dangerous one. The left's systemic campaign against free speech and the open exchange of ideas. The problem is worse, of course, as you well know on college campuses.

At the University of Pennsylvania for example, a panel discussing U.S. immigration policy was cancelled completely after students protested against the inclusion of former I.C.E. Director, Tom Homan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CROWD: (Chanting "Go home Homan").

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: A new poll, meanwhile, finds that 51 percent of Americans and 57 percent of millennials think the First Amendment goes too far in protecting free speech and should be updated to roll back that right.

A majority of those who believe it think that people who commit so-called hate speech ought to go to prison.

Peter Boghossian is a philosopher, author of the book, "How to Have Impossible Conversations," and really a legend among people who follow life on college campuses, and we're honored to have him on tonight. Professor, thanks very much for coming on. You thought a lot about this.

PETER BOGHOSSIAN, PHILOSOPHER AND AUTHOR: Thank you.

CARLSON: This question of why it's so difficult to have real conversations in the public sphere recently. When you see this polling on young people and free speech, what does it make you think?

BOGHOSSIAN: I think it's a mistake to frame the issue in terms of free speech or freedom of assembly. I think it's true, but I think there's something much nastier and much more pernicious going on.

CARLSON: And what is that?

BOGHOSSIAN: Well, what that is, is they're attempting to rob you of your cognitive liberties. There are academic departments and they have mechanisms in place in the institution to prevent people from pursuing truth on their own, from hearing different voices.

And if you just think about it in terms of free speech, I think it misses the larger issue that what these folks are really after, and what I mean by these folks, many in the academic left who is really there -- there's no polite way to say it -- they have been pressed to ties by an invasive ideology. These people are really after your cognitive liberties.

CARLSON: So really, the academy is functioning in a way, that's the opposite of the way it was designed to function. Right? It's making the society --

BOGHOSSIAN: Yes. That's correct. And you said it in your last segment that this is not about a right issue or a left issue. This is about the rules of engagement.

And you and I have very substantive disagreements politically and socially and even morally, but the way that we deal with those disagreement is not through punching each other or milk shaking, or I would never want you to shut down.

I would want to debate you. I'd want to hear your ideas out.

CARLSON: Of course.

BOGHOSSIAN: But there is a very dangerous group of individuals right now who are attempting to tell you and other people what they can and cannot listen to, whose speech can and cannot be allowed and they're attempting to institutionalize this or they have institutionalized this on college campuses through bias response teams and political correctness and mechanisms to not only restrict speech, but to restrict your ability to pursue truth.

CARLSON: Tell me about it. If we didn't work for tough people, we would have been off the air a long time ago. So since you work in this world --

BOGHOSSIAN: Please, go ahead.

CARLSON: To tell us -- I mean do people with the attitudes you're describing have complete control over most universities?

BOGHOSSIAN: Well, the 2017 piece there is a piece in "The Wall Street Journal" in 2018 says that bias response teams, for example, as one mechanism of enforcement are at 232 universities.

And if you look at the Portland State University webpage, it says bias is a state of mind. So, I mean, really, you need to let that idea percolate. It is a state of mind.

CARLSON: Yes.

BOGHOSSIAN: And people can file responses with the bias response team complaints without putting their name on it, they can do it anonymously, and anybody can be accused of anything.

I think a key thing that's really important to understand here is terms people use. Have you heard of the idea of inclusive speech or an inclusive space?

CARLSON: Yes.

BOGHOSSIAN: All right, so an inclusive space means a space that's welcoming, ostensibly. But what it really means is that -- it means it's a space that restricts speech. And if it didn't restrict speech, then by definition, it wouldn't be welcoming.

So there are mechanisms within the university to restrict speech, to prevent freedom of expression, to prevent freedom of assembly, to shout people down, for example, if they don't agree with you.

But again, I think the real emphasis here is they are after cognitive liberty. They are absolutely convinced that they have the right answers to questions.

CARLSON: Right. So they're trying not just to control what you say, but what you think, which is even scarier. Professor, thank you very much for coming on tonight.

BOGHOSSIAN: Yes.

CARLSON: Congrats on the book. I wish we had more time.

BOGHOSSIAN: Thank you. I appreciate it.

CARLSON: Happy to have you. Well, the CEO of Disney has threatened to boycott Georgia for passing a pro-life law. No problem doing that.

So what's his reaction to what's happening in China? I don't know, throwing Muslims in concentration camps. Is he upset about that?

The answer tells you everything you need to know about the people running our country. We will tell you what it is after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: At a recent event sponsored by "The Wall Street Journal," the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger said he will not comment on the protest currently underway in Hong Kong because, quote, " ... to take a position that could harm our company in some form would be a big mistake." In other words, if it's going to cost us money, it is not worth it.

Keep in mind, this is the man who said he would not allow Disney to go to states that passed pro-life legislation.

Well, Gordon Chang is the author of "The Coming Collapse of China," and he joins us tonight. Gordon, thanks so much for coming on.

So I'm a little bit surprised that after the NBA-contra, Bob Iger is willing to say in public, I'm going to bow to my masters in Mainland China and I would never insult them because, you know, I carry their water. To say that out loud, I guess there's no sanction yet in the United States for saying that.

GORDON CHANG, AUTHOR: No, there isn't. And Iger's comment, of course, is spineless and reprehensible on so many different levels.

CARLSON: Disgusting.

CHANG: But the issue here really isn't Disney or Iger, it's China, because China now is requiring obedience from our companies. And worse, they are now requiring companies to implement Communist Party policies outside of China.

CARLSON: In the United States. Well, just before I asked you to follow up on that a little bit, let me just point out that that doesn't mean we need to go along with it. Not, you know, shareholder value is important. It's not always the most important thing.

I mean, Bob Iger could take a stand for decency maybe. But any case, what do you mean by Communist Party policies in the United States?

CHANG: Well, what we're seeing is Xi Jinping forcing companies to do things outside of China's borders and this was most graphically illustrated about a month ago with Cathay Pacific, the airline where it forced out the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Operating Officer, the Chairman of the Board, and about 200 employees, because of the issue of Hong Kong.

What Iger was talking about, you know, we've now seen this with ESPN, which is a Disney unit, which is now showing maps -- Communist Party maps -- instead of maps which are more coincident with reality.

So what we're seeing is China trying to use its power to intimidate companies, to do its bidding, and this oftentimes goes against our free marketplace of ideas.

CARLSON: Yes. And it means that our corporate chieftains running companies incubated in America are willing to lecture us and call us immoral because we disagree with unisex bathrooms. But China can murder people. But that's totally cool.

This is not sustainable, is it?

CHANG: Well, I don't think it is because we are going to have our Sputnik moment with regards to all of this and the NBA could be part of it. But we've now got to realize that we can take Chinese money or we can have a free marketplace of ideas in the United States. But unfortunately, we can't have both and we're going to have to make a choice, Tucker.

And it really is unfortunate, but we're not driving this, the Chinese are by being ambitious in trying to pull us in directions we don't want to go.

CARLSON: Disgusting. Gordong Chang, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

CHANG: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Hillary Clinton has a new explanation for losing three years ago, mysterious flashing videos, she said appeared and then disappeared without a trace -- for real.

But first, it's time for "Final Exam." Are you better than our experts here at Fox. Find out, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: It's time now for "Final Exam" where the news professionals here at Fox News compete to win fabulous prizes from the tuckercarlson.com online store. Who writes these scripts? This is feeling like a real game show. I love it.

All right. This is a show for the ages tonight. Our reigning champion is Fox Business correspondent, Susan Li. Tonight, she will be taking on -- drumroll please -- Harris Faulkner who in addition to hosting, "Outnumbered," also hosting "Outnumbered Over Time" has a special event coming up this weekend.

She is going to be hosting "Town Hall America: Police Emergency." That's Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. It's going to be fantastic. Do not miss it.

In the meantime, ladies and gentlemen, Harris Faulkner. Thank you both for coming on.

HARRIS FAULKNER, HOST: Thanks for having us.

SUSAN LI, FOX BUSINESS CHANNEL HOST: Exciting.

FAULKNER: I work from home, so I've been seeing you win.

LI: Underdog tonight. Definitely, underdog.

FAULKNER: I'm a little nervous.

CARLSON: Well, I am not even going to -- she is good. She is good.

FAULKNER: I am the underdog.

CARLSON: But I am not going to make any -- any predictions. Instead, I know you know the rules. I am just going to repeat them for our audience.

FAULKNER: Okay.

CARLSON: Hands on buzzers. I ask the questions. The first one to buzz in gets to answer the question. You have to wait until I finish asking before you answer. You can answer once I acknowledge you by saying your name.

Every correct answer is worth a point. Every incorrect answer subtracts a point from your total. Best to five wins. Are you ready?

FAULKNER: Yes. I think so.

LI: Dangerous. Yes.

CARLSON: All right, here we go. Question one. Now this is a multiple choice. So wait until you hear all the options before you answer it. Here we go. On the campaign trail this week, which 2020 Democrat was approached by a supporter so hardcore that she got a tattoo of this candidate's handwriting on her arm. Was the candidate A. Kamala Harris? B. Beta O'Rourke? C. Elizabeth Warren?

LI: Hmm, okay.

FAULKNER: I guess, I'll guess. Can you guess?

CARLSON: Yes, of course you can.

FAULKNER: I would say Elizabeth Warren.

CARLSON: Elizabeth Warren. Does someone have Elizabeth Warren's handwriting tattooed on her arm?

LI: It's a long name.

FAULKNER: Yes. I don't know. I was -- I really --

CARLSON: To the tape we go.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have to show you this.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Oh my god. You did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LI: Wow.

HARRIS: That's a long first and last --

LI: I guess, it's taken a while.

FAULKNER: All right, count down, like minus now, okay.

CARLSON: Kamala Harris to her credit looked a little horrified, so good for her. She should be. All right, question --

FAULKNER: Yes, I am sure. The security behind her was like -- wait, is that spelled correctly?

CARLSON: Totally. That's exactly right. Securities on alert. It's hilarious. Okay. Question two. Another multiple choice and this is a weird one. Okay. There's a new attraction at the Paris Zoo. It's called the blob. The blob has no mouth, but it can detect food.

LI: That's me.

CARLSON: It has no legs, but it can move across surfaces. It has no stomach, but it can digest food. How many genders does the blob have? A. Two genders? B. Twenty genders? C. 720 genders?

LI: Wow.

CARLSON: Whoa. Harris Faulkner.

FAULKNER: I believe it is C.

LI: Wow.

CARLSON: Seven hundred and -- okay, how would you know that, but we're going to go to the tape. Is Harris Faulkner right?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Seven hundred and twenty sexes, but not a brain. It's more than a billion years old. It's apparently slime mold in the Paris Zoological Park especially displayed for the whole world to see. Zoo goers will be able to watch the blob move as opposed to the movie and expand the across surfaces at a rate of about two inches and hour. Quick little thing.

CARLSON: Harris, that's the most obscure question we've ever had on this show. I cannot believe you knew that.

FAULKNER: I actually -- you know what? I've read about that. I read about it.

CARLSON: You did?

FAULKNER: And it so freaked me out, but I had not seen that like animated video.

LI: Wow. It's scary.

FAULKNER: And you're afraid to go to the zoo. I mean, I love the zoo. I have young kids. I don't know that I would go watch blob move.

CARLSON: No.

FAULKNER: That sounds like a nightmare.

LI: Prehistoric.

FAULKNER: All right, I'm back to zero.

CARLSON: Congratulations.

LI: Up to par.

CARLSON: Okay, so that brings us to par again, zero-zero. Question three.

FAULKNER: I don't play golf. I don't know.

CARLSON: This is not a multiple choice. The number of Democratic presidential candidates dropped to 18 today as which Member of Congress announced he is ending his campaign. Harris Faulkner.

FAULKNER: Tim Ryan.

CARLSON: Tim Ryan. Is it Tim Ryan of Ohio, ladies and gentlemen?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: One of the candidates who has been struggling at the bottom, apparently ready to say goodbye, Dan.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, Tim Ryan is dropping out of the presidential campaign and will now run for reelection in his Ohio House seat.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Correct. All right. One-zero.

FAULKNER: Of course, Tim Ryan.

CARLSON: Harris Faulkner, ladies and gentlemen.

LI: There you go.

CARLSON: Tim Ryan. Yes, nice guy. Good man. Okay, question four. This is another weird one. Stockpiles of one of this country's favorite foods are growing. They're now the largest they've been in nearly half a century.

There are 40 million pounds of this food just hanging in warehouses across the country. What type of food is it? Susan Li.

LI: Bacon.

CARLSON: Bacon. How did you know that? Is it bacon?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DANA PERINO, HOST: So it turns out that a lot of Americans aren't bringing home the bacon according to a new report, more than 40 million pounds of pork that was unsold of this last month. I can't believe that. Let's bring in Fox News --

BRETT LARSON, 24/7 ANCHOR: This is true. Apparently a big summer surge in bacon productions so they have a lot of hogs - that were made available went unclaimed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FAULKNER: They have unclaimed hogs?

LI: U.S.-China trade war.

CARLSON: Unclaimed hogs. There really is no question too obscure for our Fox News geniuses --

FAULKNER: I mean, I have a place for the bacon. Like you and I love that, right?

LI: Yes. Love, love.

FAULKNER: It's another food group. You've got to have it.

CARLSON: Welcome in my freezer anytime. Okay so this is the final question.

FAULKNER: Oh, sudden death.

CARLSON: It is one to one. This is sudden death. This is a multiple choice question.

LI: Okay.

CARLSON: Okay, here we go. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg reportedly is still considering running for President this cycle. Which TV news personality says she is unhappy with the current crop of candidates and wants Bloomberg in the race? Is it A. Joy Behar? Is it B. Ellen DeGeneres? Is it C. Judge Judy?

FAULKNER: Oh, you got me.

CARLSON: Susan Li.

LI: Judge Judy. Highest paid on TV.

CARLSON: Judge Judy.

FAULKNER: That's her.

CARLSON: Is it Judge Judy?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Judge Judy, there she is. This is not a joke. She has endorsed Bloomberg for President. She says his no nonsense approach -- she wrote about it "USA Today" that can help us heal.

JUDGE JUDY SHEINDLIN: Are you an idiot or are you just not paying attention? Just answer my question. Let me explain something to you, Mr. Glenn. I don't like you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LI: Well, you have Judge Judy on your side.

FAULKNER: I know.

CARLSON: Yes, it's kind of hard -- it's kind of hard to lose.

FAULKNER: She is good at the buzzer. She is a champ.

CARLSON: Amazing. Boy, that was -- that was one of our best. That was --

LI: Thank you.

CARLSON: That had all the drama of a great sporting event. Thank you, both. Harris Faulkner, it was wonderful to have you. I hope that you will come back.

FAULKNER: Thank you.

LI: Yes.

CARLSON: Susan, you maintain your position.

FAULKNER: Oh, look at the confetti.

LI: Yes.

FAULKNER: That's cool.

CARLSON: Yes.

FAULKNER: Can I say how much I adore you? You were one of our first on "Outnumbered." You were our good luck charm. Oh, look at that.

CARLSON: It is the best.

FAULKNER: I was hoping for the mouth breathing hoodie.

CARLSON: Thank you, Harris.

FAULKNER: Do you have any of those? I would pay money for that.

CARLSON: We have a lot of mouth breathing -- we're going to make it. We're going to send you the mouth breathing hoodie. It is on the way. Harris, Susan. Thank you both. That was great.

LI: Thank you. Bye, Tucker.

CARLSON: See you. That's it for this week's "Final Exam." Pay attention -- close attention -- to the weirdest things that happened in this country all week. Tune in Thursday to see if you can beat our experts. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Well, last week during a podcast appearance, Hillary Clinton made the lunatic claim that all of her enemies to the left and the right are actually Russian spies.

Now that was so out there that it took everyone watching an entire week to realize it wasn't the only insane thing that she had said.

On the very same podcast, Hillary Clinton also identified a new culprit for her defeat three years ago. Mysterious videos that appeared from nowhere that have now vanished without a trace.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

CLINTON: Well, I think there's going to be two parts and I think it's going to be the same as 2016. Don't vote for the other guy. You don't like me, don't vote for the other guy because the other guy is going to do X, Y&Z or the other guy did such terrible things I'm going to show you in these, you know, flashing videos that appear and then disappear and they're on the dark web and nobody can find them, but you're going to see them and you're going to see that person doing these horrible things.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

CARLSON: Author and columnist, Mark Steyn lives on the dark web practically, and joins -- whatever that is -- and joins us tonight. Hey, Mark.

MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: No, everything has vanished, except for Hillary's victory, which -- we're living in -- what is it now? The third year of Hillary's great victory defying all the --

Hillary actually has created an alternative dark web reality of her own.

CARLSON: That's noticeable.

STEYN: Yes, and I --

CARLSON: It's like the Soviet potato harvest.

STEYN: But it is incredible -- it is incredible to me that she is still doing this, because as you know, I thought she'd -- you sent the chap to the Macedonian Embassy. I thought she'd actually reached peak Hillary with the Macedonian content farmers, but she is now actually on the dark web.

Nobody -- nobody who isn't on the dark web knows what the dark web is. They are like you, the idea that the dark web is what delivered the Electoral College to President Trump is amazing even by Hillary. She has got to run. We should reelect Hillary 2020. She has got to run. She has got to run.

CARLSON: I actually don't know what -- I mean, is eBay on the dark web? I don't know.

STEYN: I don't either.

CARLSON: Hillary Clinton is a lot older than I am. So how does she know about the dark web? That's my question.

STEYN: Well, I don't think she does. It's like content farmers. She's never been to a content farm. When she -- when she blamed it on content farms in Macedonia. That's a phrase that one of her many advisers gave to her, like dark web.

So these are you know, one day, maybe somebody will go take a trip to a content farm. Do I have to do a -- she is thinking, have I done a photo op at the content farm? Have I been to the Iowa content farms?

The dark web is in -- the dark web is in northern New Hampshire. I think that's where they have the first pancake flip. It's on the shortest day of the year in December. And we all get up in the morning and you get a dark web of pancake dough in the New Hampshire primary.

She has no idea. These are phrases, but the fact -- the fact is, there's seven billion people on the planet. And basically about six and a half billion people were on the dark web conspiring to actually steal the presidency from her.

You know, there are headhunters in Papua New Guinea that are leading blameless lives in the middle of the jungle, who suddenly switch on TV in the middle of the night and discover that Hillary is blaming them for her defeat. There's no end to it.

CARLSON: There is no end to it. If you love Mark Steyn, I'm off tomorrow, an event for one of my kids. Mark Steyn is hosting. Be sure to tune in tomorrow.

STEYN: But, Tucker --

CARLSON: Thank you, Mark.

STEYN: But Tucker will be on the dark web --

(CROSSTALK)

CARLSON: I will return. I haven't been fired. We'll be back tomorrow night. Thanks, Mark. Hannity is next.

