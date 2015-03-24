Chuck Norris enters 'No Spin Zone'

This is a RUSH transcript from "The O'Reilly Factor," September 11, 2012. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Watch "The O'Reilly Factor" weeknights at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

BILL O'REILLY: "Back of the Book" segment tonight, Chuck Norris. As you may know, he's a very conservative guy. He's in a new movie called "The Expendables 2".

But it is his political point of view that's getting most of the attention these days

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

So, you're causing trouble again, blowing things up in the political rhetoric. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK NORRIS, ACTOR: If we looked at history, our great country and freedom are under attack. We're at a tipping point, and quite possibly, our country, as we know it, may be lost forever if we don't change the course our country is headed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: So, you're saying, "Look, we're headed for Armageddon." In what way.

NORRIS: Well, I don't say Armageddon. We either go one direction, left, which would be socialism. Or right, which would be people trying to make the money themselves.

O'REILLY: Why are you different, say, from Barack Obama, who wants to share the wealth, redistribute the wealth. Why are you on the other side.

NORRIS: Well, I grew up as a democrat. Now, see, what has happened is the democrats have gone further left and the republicans have gone to where the democrats were 40 years ago.

O'REILLY: So, what do you object to in the redistribution of wealth.

NORRIS: The fact that they're affecting the small businesses in our country. And when you drive around the country, you'll see these stores that are closed, out of business, because of what's going on with our economy.

That really tears my heart up. And we've got to get somebody in the White House who has the experience to turn this around and get these small companies back going again. Tax me. I don't care, you know --

O'REILLY: But you don't care if you paid more taxes.

NORRIS: I pay a humongous amount of taxes which you do, too.

O'REILLY: Right. But do you want to pay 40, 45 percent, which is where they would take you, the income redistributors, if they could.

NORRIS: If it would help, I wouldn't mind it. But the thing is, it will not help because the more money the Congress gets, the more money they spend.

O'REILLY: OK.

NORRIS: And, so --

O'REILLY: I mean, you and I are simpatico. I don't mind paying more money but I don't want it going to Solyndra.

NORRIS: Exactly.

O'REILLY: I got to see that it's doing some good. Because you have a foundation, I have a foundation.

And we give a lot money privately to charities that we know, like the Wounded Warriors, The Fisher House. These people that we know, they do help in. OK, Eastwood. You know Eastwood, right.

NORRIS: Yes.

O'REILLY: I was surprised he did it at all.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NORRIS: I mean, you know, to get up there without a monitor and start, you know, and just trying to talk off the cuff, is really a difficult thing to do. But that's Clint, though.

O'REILLY: Now, you and then Stallone and Bruce Willis and Schwarzenegger, you're in this "Expendables 2" movie, right.

NORRIS: Yes.

O'REILLY: So, it's like geezers killing everybody.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, "THE EXPENDABLES 2)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tear him apart.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER: I'll be back.

BRUCE WILLIS: You've been back enough. I'll be back.

(END VIDEO CLIP, "THE EXPENDABLES 2)

NORRIS: These are my conservative buddies, you know. Everybody is a conservative.

O'REILLY: Well, Arnold's not that conservative. Arnold , you know, he's --

NORRIS: No, I talk to Arnold. I helped campaign for him when he was a governor.

O'REILLY: Were you a little disappointed though.

NORRIS: Well, he's fighting the powers that be.

O'REILLY: But he didn't win. Arnold didn't terminate them.

NORRIS: No. He finally gave up, you know. The thing is, fighting against the democratic legislature, he finally said, "You know, I can't do it."

O'REILLY: There is another film you're interested in called "Last Ounce of Courage".

NORRIS: Uh-hmm.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, "LAST OUNCE OF COURAGE")

BOB REVERE, ACTOR: We can't be silent anymore. The silence has to stop today. We fight for freedom.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP, "LAST OUNCE OF COURAGE")

O'REILLY: You're not in the movie. But you want people to see it. And why.

NORRIS: Well, I saw a screening of it and it really affected me because it's what we all are dealing with, freedom in our country.

And it's like we use a clip of you on the show, by the way, which I really appreciate you letting us have.

O'REILLY: I'm in the movie.

NORRIS: Yes. We have the clip where you said, years back, talking about Christmas.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: Christmas has become controversial in America. Public displays of the Federal holiday are under attack by the ACLU.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

NORRIS: Yes, I watch you every night.

O'REILLY: Thank you.

NORRIS: And, so the thing, I remembered that. I said, "You know, that's what this movie is all about."

O'REILLY: Individual freedom and not having the government encroaching.

NORRIS: The story of a mayor in a town who, you know, is a very secular town. They call it Wintermuth (ph) instead of Christmas. Things like that. That's the direction we're going in our country right now.

O'REILLY: All right, Chuck. Thanks for coming. And good to see you again.

NORRIS: Oh, you bet. Thank you, Bill.

Content and Programming Copyright 2012 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2012 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.