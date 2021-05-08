Chris Rufo discovers Disney is forcing employees to comply with 'woke' agenda

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," May 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON

TONIGHT. Happy Friday.



So what would happen if you gave a group of angry ignorant ideologues, the

same people who tell you that all lives don't matter? What would happen if

you gave them the keys to the U.S. economy? We don't need to guess about

that, we are finding out now because all around us, there are signs that

under this White House, things are getting dangerously flaky in our

economy.



Here's one example.



The official government jobs numbers came out today. Unemployment is up,

far higher than expected. Close to 14 million Americans say they want to

work but cannot find a job. That's an old story. Here's the new twist.



At the very moment that unemployment is rising, fewer people are working,

American businesses say they can't find employees and it is obvious they

can't, go to the nearest strip mall and count the "Help Wanted" signs on

the doors. They're everywhere.



Restaurants are closing because they can't find anyone to hire or

manufacturing plants. That means American now has far too many workers, but

simultaneously, far too few workers. How can that be?



Another question: what happened to all the consumer products? Many of the

things that you buy and need to buy are more expensive than they've ever

been. Inflation is real, it's galloping. Yet at the same time, a lot of

products seem to have gone missing completely.



The United States is currently experiencing shortages of chicken,

generators, roofing materials, lumber, ketchup, bicycles, diapers,

ammunition, automobiles, plastics, appliances, chlorine, pork, propane

tanks, among many other things.



Keep in mind, this is peacetime. We haven't mobilized for a foreign war.

Yet, we're now getting reports that we should brace for a gas shortage this

summer. Why is this all happening? Well, because things are so great in the

economy. That's what they're telling us on television.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This week, there were more signs that the U.S. economy

is roaring back to life and they come as President Biden is proposing

trillions of dollars in new government spending.



JILL SCHLESINGER, CBS NEWS BUSINESS ANALYST: It's really good news, this

week, we found out that in the first quarter of this year, the economy

expanded at a 6.4 percent annualized rate. That is huge.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Could we see a great economy and a lousy return for

the stock market?



KATIE KOCH, GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT: I think the good news for

everybody is that we're actually probably going to see both, that we're

going to continue to see a strong economy and we also are set up actually

for some great equity market returns here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: There's an awful lot of lying in financial journalism. No one ever

says that, but it is self-evident.



But they are telling us things are great. Why are they telling us that?

Well, because the stock market is way, way up. Could it be overvalued? I

don't know. Take a look at those price to earnings ratios. Can they

continue? Is that reality based? Should we be worried?



Oh, just relax, but be sure to stock up on gasoline and diapers if you can.

We could be looking at Soviet grocery shelves soon.



And whatever you do, keep ignoring the inflation right in front of you. Oil

prices, for example, they've risen 12 percent in a single month. Steel

prices have tripled since last year, chicken breast prices have doubled

just since Biden became President.



The price of eggs has increased by almost five percent. Major appliances up

almost 15. Ground beef and fresh fruits both up almost six percent. The

median sales price of existing home sales shot up by 16 percent.



And then there's lumber. Have you noticed lumber? Since last year, the

price of dimensional lumber has gone up by almost 300 percent. Want a

thousand board feet? That'll cost you $1,359.00. That price has never been

higher.



According to the National Association of Homebuilders, the cost of building

materials adds more than $35,000.00 to the price of an average new home.

Why is this happening? Well, there's too much cash in the system. That's a

big reason for it.



When you print too much fake money, the value of that money declines.

People start to figure out that it's not real and you get inflation. That's

always true. No one disputes it.



The White House just doesn't care. Here's the new Treasury Secretary

telling you not to worry about inflation because it's not a concern.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JANET YELLEN, U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY: And I think the economy is going to

get back on track. I don't anticipate that inflation is going to be a

problem. But it is something that we're watching very carefully.



I don't think there's going to be an inflationary problem.



You know, President Biden has also proposed further substantial spending

packages we would love to see enacted into law.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, so just keep spending trillions of made up dollars to pay off

your political constituencies because there won't be an inflationary

problem. Right. Thanks, genius. How'd you get the job anyway?



They're hoping you won't notice you can't afford anything anymore. You'll

be too distracted by the fact that you don't have electricity.



"The Sacramento Bee" reported a few days ago that California energy

officials quote, " ... can't promise they'll be able to keep the lights on

this summer." Oh, no lights in your home. Big deal. Just use candles and

dig a pit latrine.



Meanwhile, in Texas, which is supposed to be saying that, they always say

they are, "The Dallas Morning News" is telling us that, quote, "inefficient

homes" are to blame for the state's massive power outages this winter. So,

it was your fault the power went out. You have the wrong kind of house.



It definitely was not the fault of stupid and corrupt renewable energy

schemes, the ones that were forced the entire state to roll in and

windmills which froze when it got cold. No, it wasn't their fault, it was

your fault. Your house did it, so get a better house. Too bad lumber is so

expensive.



But the question is, even if you can afford the lumber, who's going to do

the construction? As we said, in the middle of rising unemployment, somehow

we don't have enough workers.



There is, they keep telling us in Washington, a labor shortage and that

presumably is why we need to open the borders and let in millions of new

foreign workers immediately.



So what is going on here? Probably a lot of things; it is a huge country

and a pretty complicated country, but here's one reason behind what we're

seeing. The government is paying people to stay home. Thanks to Joe Biden's

$2 trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill everything, by the way, done on the

justification of the pandemic, some people in this country are getting

checks for up to $700.00 a month not to work.



This is true across the country, even in Louisiana, and that's the state

with the lowest weekly unemployment benefits, you can still make almost 500

bucks a week for not working. For a 40-hour workweek that works out to

about 12 bucks an hour, a little more actually. That's above the minimum

wage.



In the states with the highest unemployment assistance, you can be making

close to $20.00 an hour for not working. And we're not attacking anyone or

calling anyone lazy, it is pretty easy to see why people aren't working.

They're not nuts. They're rational.



So no wonder the economy is sputtering in bizarre ways. America created

just 266,000 jobs last month, that's in a nation of 350 million people.

Economists, the people who predict these things very often incorrectly were

expecting four times that number. The result, the unemployment numbers were

so shockingly bad that even CNBC didn't believe them at first, they had to

double check those numbers on the air.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It looks like 266,000. It looks like it was a big

disappointment at 266, but maybe I have that wrong. Let me double check the

bureau website here. One second. Yes, 266 is correct. Unemployment change,

a little change, it is 6.1 percent.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So there's not, to restate, an actual shortage of American

workers, citizens who could fill jobs. They're just telling you that so

they can justify opening the borders and changing the electorate, so they

never lose another election, and no one ever takes their power away.



But that's not true. What is true once again, is that the government is

paying people more not to work than to work, and so why would they work?

Would you?



The question is, what do you do if you're an employer and at some point

when we devalue the currency so completely that printing more dollars won't

help, we are going to need actual employers in this country, and what do

they do?



Well, a reporter called Nate Doughty, at "The Pittsburgh Business Times"

looked into this question. He talked to businesses around Pittsburgh that

had managed to hire people. How do they do it? What was their secret? Well,

they just had to double the wages.



A place called Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor had been around since 1923, hiked

it starting wage from $7.25 to 15 bucks an hour. They more than doubled it;

a nearby Sports Bar now guarantees waiters and bartenders 20 bucks an hour.

That's happening in a ton of places around the country.



And big companies, needless to say, could compete more effectively because

they have more money.



A Burger King in Washington, Pennsylvania is offering a $1,500.00 bonus to

new workers. A McDonald's in Florida is giving people 50 bucks just for

showing up to a job interview. A company called Sisu Energy in Texas is

offering new truck drivers $14,000.00 a week.



Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States has raised wages

for nearly half a million employees in February. The company's average

wages now over 15 bucks an hour.



In some ways, that is good news. You want to see people make more. Of

course, you want dollars to be worth more and now they're worth less.



But there are effects of this that we could be living with for a long time.

There are millions of small businesses that cannot afford to compete,

they're not Walmart, and many of them will go under, because of the

pressure applied by the U.S. government on the labor market.



And when those small businesses do go under, what will be left? Amazon.



Andrew Gruel has thought a lot about this. He is a chef. He is the owner of

Slappish Restaurant, there are several locations of it in Southern

California. He is now paying for some reference here, dishwashers, 21 bucks

an hour to start. He joins us now.



Andrew, thanks so much for coming on tonight. You know, I think all good

people look at rising wages and applaud for the people making those wages,

but there are also some very strange incentives being forced on our economy

by policymakers. Tell us what the effect has been on your business.



ANDREW GRUEL, CHEF AND OWNER, SLAPPISH RESTAURANTS: Well, yes, thank you

very much for having me. And I wish we were talking more about ketchup and

not necessarily about labor. But in any case, look, there's multiple

factors that are leading towards this, and this is what I see with boots on

the ground, right?



You know, I'm not throwing out economic platitudes here. What I see is,

first and foremost, in states like California, where schools are still

closed is that it's forcing people not to work because they stay home and

watch their children or they have to hire somebody to watch their kids,

right?



I would watch my own kid.



CARLSON: Good point. Well, of course.



GRUEL: So there's nothing wrong with that. You know, and laziness is not

the factor here. That's the most important thing.



CARLSON: Right.



GRUEL: And number two is that people are weary about coming back to work if

they are only going to be shut down again. In California, as I mentioned,

again, you know, people came back to work, they were fired, came back, they

were fired, came back, they were fired. And then in the last time in

December, they couldn't even get unemployment benefits because of the

misappropriation of so many dollars in California, the whole system was on

gridlock.



That's when we started a fund, we raised over $400,000.00 to give

struggling out of work restaurant workers money because the state couldn't

do it. And now those same people are telling me, look, Oregon and

Washington just shut down again, how do I know I'm not going to come back

to work and then bam, I'm shut down?



And look, the third reason is, is that a lot of people in the restaurant

industry specifically, they don't want to come back and work in an

environment where perhaps it's been vilified as this kind of epicenter of

spread and they've got to wear, you know, triple masks and work behind all

this Plexiglas and, and it's just not the environment in which they want to

work.



So they're either going to sit on the sidelines and see this thing through,

or they're going to enter another area of retail.



CARLSON: And the fourth factor would be, if you make more by not working,

why would you work? And I agree with your assessment. That's not laziness.

That seems like a rational decision. I mean, these are not people making

these policies, they are people responding to the policies in place.



My concern is what happens when you kill these businesses? What are you

left with at the end?



GRUEL: Well, look at what we saw through the pandemic, right? Corporate

America merged with the government, and they got all of this corporate

welfare, and then all of us small business owners who are paying on average

22 to 23 percent taxes when Amazon is paying one or one percent taxes, we

are the villains, we are the bad guys. We lose our businesses, and then

what happens? It gets swallowed up by you know, Walmart.



CARLSON: Right. I mean, are you seeing that? I mean, the businesses that

are still open, particularly in a state like California have weathered a

lot. I mean, they've done a lot to persist to this point.



How much more can they take before they just give up?



GRUEL: Yes, well, it's already happening. People are giving up left and

right. And, you know, one of the situations here is, is that we're now not

just competing with, you know, a government institution, but a lot of these

large multi-unit corporations that have a ton of cash in the balance sheet.

They're offering excessive amounts of money to draw people in, and most

likely, not even treat their employees well, like a small business owner

would.



CARLSON: It does seem like the system is stacked against people who run

small businesses. I mean, I don't -- I don't see another conclusion.



GRUEL: And look at how many jobs small businesses in America actually

create and are independent and innovative and are working and boots on the

ground? I mean, you know, that's where there's a huge disconnect here.



CARLSON: That's for sure. Andrew Gruel, I appreciate your coming on

tonight. Thank you. Good luck.



GRUEL: Thank you.



CARLSON: Well, it's almost Mother's Day, we're going to have to change the

name because "mother" has been banned. Two sexes. Fortunately, some Members

of Congress have a new name for mothers. Wait to see if it applies to you.

We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: What will they destroy next? If you've been asking yourself that,

here's the formula. The more wholesome it is, the more people like it, the

more likely they are to wreck it and that means Mother's Day is in the

crosshairs. That's coming up soon.



Some Members of Congress -- in fact, it is Sunday -- have decided that the

very idea of mother is sexist, it is dehumanizing, so they've got a

solution, one that respects the dignity of mothers everywhere.



Democrats are now calling mothers "birthing people."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): I sit before you today as a single mom, as a nurse,

as an activist and as Congresswoman and I am committed to doing the

absolute most to protect black mothers, to protect black babies, to protect

black birthing people and to save lives.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Imagine if that was your nurse? Whoa. Get someone else to

administer the IV drip. That was Cori Bush. She's a Member of Congress from

Missouri somehow, referring as you just heard to black birthing people, in

other words, mothers.



That happened during a House Committee hearing entitled "Birthing while

Black: Examining America's Black Maternal Health Crisis." Because

everything is about race now.



As you can imagine, some people thought this language about birthing people

was in fact kind of dehumanizing, reducing people to their biological

function though that of course would be par for the course for Cori Bush

and her friends.



But a prominent abortion providing group, the abortion lobby, NARAL jumped

to Cori Bush's defense. Of course, they did. They tweeted this: "When we

talk about birthing people were just being inclusive," not Stalinist, not

Orwellian, not fascist and crazy, but inclusive quote, "It's that simple."



"We use gender neutral language when talking about pregnancy because it's

not just cisgender women (whatever that means) that can get pregnant and

give birth. Reproductive freedom is for everybody."



Okay, so it's not just women who can give birth says a lobby that claims to

be protecting healthcare. Right.



Sandy Cortez, of course, jumped in. She came to the defense of men giving

birth. She's a Biology major, too. In the process, she got so confused that

she seemed to take the pro-life position. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): If we want to talk about Planned

Parenthood, let's talk about how many lives Planned Parenthood has saved

and how many babies have been born because of the prenatal care provided by

Planned Parenthood.



And if you don't -- if you don't believe it, and if you've never met a

Planned Parenthood baby, I'm happy to let you know that I am one.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So America's biggest abortion provider is actually all about

childbirth. But what's amazing is Planned Parenthood, of course is a huge

supporter of Sandy Cortez's and there she is, cutting an ad for them. It's

almost like a radio show host reading an endorsement on the air.



I wear Ray-Ban sunglasses because they protect my eyes. There is Sandy

Cortez telling us how great Planned Parenthood is. Shamelessness.



Well, a new bill working its way through the legislature in the State of

Texas would ban castration, chemical and otherwise, gender reassignment

surgery for children, for kids. But the bill is being held up, why? Because

some Republicans are holding it up.



Apparently, they are caving to pressure from corporate interests. You've

seen that in a lot of other states. One Republican who is distressed by

this is Sid Miller. He is the Agriculture Commissioner of Texas. He is

saying it out loud, and we're happy to have him on tonight.



Mr. Miller, thank you for coming on.



So let's just get right to it. There are not a lot of Republican voters who

are in favor of this, not a lot of Democrats, but not a lot of sane people

are for mutilating children, but some Republicans are holding up the ban on

it. Why?



SID MILLER, AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER OF TEXAS: I can't believe this in

Texas? Really? We're going to let our children be mutilated? Tucker, we

don't want our minors smoke cigarettes, we don't let them drink alcohol. We

don't let them engage in sexual activity.



You can't even get a driver's license when you're 16, but we will let them

be mutilated. Mastectomies, castration, gene and hormone therapy, you know,

this gender modification has got to stop. It's just cowboy logic. We

shouldn't be doing it.



Who has a problem with this? I don't know. They're nuts. But it is. It's

stuck in the legislative process. It needs to move.



I wish our Governor Greg Abbott would use some of his, you know, political

powers and political capital to get this thing moving and would get it

passed. We've only got six days -- six days, if this bill doesn't pass, it

is dead for two years before the legislature can come back and I'm fed up

with it.



I mean, it is embarrassing for our state. Some of these children have this

done to them as young as two years old. Can you believe that?



CARLSON: No, it's beyond belief. And it's not only something that obviously

should not happen to children. These are not adults, they are children. But

it's also a metaphor for something bigger. I mean, if a Republican Governor

can't even weigh in on this, to what extent is he representing his voters,

honestly?



MILLER: Well, you know, he's just silent on it. We need him to weigh in on

it. You know, I'm a statewide elected official, you know, I'm Ag

Commissioner, but I'm weighing in, I think it's that important.



CARLSON: Are you are you worried that under the leadership of your

Governor, nothing personal and people like him that Texas will become a

Democratic state soon?



MILLER: Well, I think we have very well will be if we don't stand up for

what people really believe in, and get rid of this woke business. I don't

even like that word. It wasn't even a word a year ago, but we need to act

like Texans. We need to act like Americans. We need to act like responsible

adults, responsible parents, and responsible legislators and politicians.

We need to take action. This is an easy one. I can't believe we got hung

up. We need to move and need to move now.



CARLSON: A small group of crazed ideologues came into the State of

Virginia, took it over politically, won one election and changed the state

completely and forever. Do people in Texas ever look over to Virginia and

say that could happen to us? We better take steps. We better get real about

what could happen to us.



MILLER: Well, you know, Texas used to be the shining light for the whole

nation. Other states used to look at us for leadership and what we're doing

on job creation, taxes, regulation, and now not so much.



You know, they look at Texas and see something like this and they laugh at

us. I can't believe though Texans are allowing that to happen.



CARLSON: Right.



MILLER: Wake up, people. We've got to get a hold of our state or we are

going to lose it.



CARLSON: Amen. When I when I saw the power go out because your windmills

froze, I began to ask real questions about your governor and others. So I

appreciate your standing up. Sid Miller, thank you very much.



MILLER: God bless. Thanks.



CARLSON: So Disney used to be an entertainment company, now it's the

entertainment arm of the Chinese government, it appears that way. They used

to be a company that represents what Americans like.



We have some exclusive reporting from inside Disney that tells you

everything about what they think of America. That's straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Well, for generations, The Walt Disney Company was the most famous

entertainment company in America. In fact, it represented America to the

world. It was in some sense synonymous with American culture.



Disney, of course, produced all kinds of films during the Second World War,

encouraging United States to defeat fascism. So when you hear Disney, you

think of something that's very American, very wholesome, something that

your kids would watch.



It's changed.



Disney has started producing propaganda films, not for the U.S. government

but for the Chinese Communist Party. Not surprisingly, its senior

leadership has denounced its own historic cartoons as racist.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JENNY COHEN, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY, THE

WALT DISNEY COMPANY: One of the things that we actually did during the

course of that work was to conduct focus groups with our black colleagues

and we got some really tough but incredibly valuable feedback, including

the following statement, which I will never forget when I read it in the

research results. "I'm not comfortable with Disney commercializing racist

content."



So what this remark is referencing is the fact that there are titles in our

library that include, frankly, racist characterizations, and we're not

talking exclusively about obscure title. There are titles that include

that, like "Fantasia" or "Dumbo" and "Aladdin."



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: It's almost we're saving that tape. So here you have someone who

is clearly not very smart, rolling her eyes, and because she does some kind

of in-house focus group with like, 11 people, your kids don't get to watch

the movies that you grew up watching because of an unhappy person whose

name we will never noticed that they were racist.



It was Jenny Cohen, by the way on the screen. She is the Executive Vice

President at Disney for something called Corporate Social Responsibility.



Now, we're learning that that's just the tip of the iceberg. Disney is

training its employees that the United States, the country that produced

Disney is in fact evil. Chris Rufo is a journalist who has obtained a trove

of internal documents from Disney. They're all part of a program the

company calls "Reimagine Tomorrow."



In one part of the training, which is called "Allyship for Race

Consciousness." Can you even imagine? Disney claims that, quote: "The

United States has a long history of systemic racism and transphobia." By

the way, transphobia is a word that didn't exist like 20 minutes ago, what

do you mean a long history of it? Nobody even heard of that until some

unhappy Sociology major from Wesleyan made it up and imposed on the rest of

us.



But the training, totally ahistorical training goes on to tell white

employees to quote, " ... work through feelings of guilt, shame and

defensiveness to understand what is beneath them and what needs to be

healed." Right, targeting employees on the race.



Disney specifically tells employees to quote, " ... challenge colorblind

ideologies and rhetoric such as ..." and we're quoting, "all lives matter."



You can't say all lives matter, so which lives matter? Why don't you tell

us, Disney?



In a separate training, Disney demands its employees reject the concept of

quote, "equality." So crazy, hard to believe it's real. It is real though,

Chris Rufo broke this story. He joins us tonight to confirm that.



So you can't say all lives matter. I am starting to get caught up on this

one turn of phrase, but it's just so revealing. Is there an indication of

which lives matter and which lives don't matter according to The Walt

Disney Company?



CHRISTOPHER RUFO, DIRECTOR, DISCOVERY INSTITUTE: Yes, there is. And what

Disney is saying is that we should reject the idea of equality, that people

should be treated equally, regardless of their skin color and they say we

need to pursue a strategy and a policy of equity, where people achieve,

quote, "equal outcomes."



And this is again, the tip of the iceberg. Disney created and sponsored a

21-day racial equity challenge, and told employees to complete a white

privilege checklist and passed around a worksheet saying that white

employees should defund the police, participate in reparations, and even

decolonize their bookshelves, whatever that means.



CARLSON: So Disney is encouraging book burning, telling us that equality is

wrong, that we're not all equal, and that some of our lives matter more

than other lives. That is so dark. I wonder where they think that's going

exactly, all lives don't matter. We're not equal, like what's the end point

for this? Any indication?



RUFO: Well, I mean, the great irony of this is that the people who are in

charge of Disney are some of the richest and most powerful and privileged

white males in the history of humanity and they are pushing this divisive,

critical race theory based ideology as corporate dogma and the only end of

this is division. It's self-hatred.



And I think it should be very clear that Disney makes its money on Middle

Americans who go to their theme parks, who buy their content and those

people should know that this corporation hates you. It hates your culture,

and it hates the color of your skin. And I think Americans should reject

this kind of politics and reject the companies that are pushing it.



CARLSON: Well, I couldn't agree with that more. And just to be -- I just

want to nail this down completely. You are certain that these documents are

real.



RUFO: Yes, that's correct. I've confirmed them with multiple sources around

the company, done screen sharing, done internal verification. These are

genuine documents and videos.



The video doesn't lie and this is the new ideology of The Walt Disney

Corporation. And it's really sad because it used to be a great American

company. Now, it's telling us that America is a fundamentally racist

country, founded on discrimination. They couldn't be more wrong. I hope

they right the ship, but I'm not optimistic.



CARLSON: Yes. And they're lying, too, because we are all equal, actually.

We're all created by God. We're all equal and all lives do matter. That's

just true. Chris Rufo, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you.



RUFO: Thank you.



CARLSON: Well, Stacey Abrams, candidly one of our favorites, not just the

real Governor of Georgia, you've heard that a lot and we believe it. She is

also, and you may not have known this, an accomplished romance novelist,

who has written under the plume -- nom de plume, Selena Montgomery.



As promised, we got a copy of that book. We found someone to do the

voiceover and we promise you, it'll make your week.



Plus, we told you earlier in the week about an arrangement between a Google

lobbyist called Frank Luntz and his roommate who just happens to be the top

Republican in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.



We asked how much exactly was Kevin McCarthy paying to live with Frank

Luntz and we found out tonight. We'll tell you after the break.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: You may know Stacey Abrams as the one true Governor of Georgia,

never elected, but still spiritually in charge, but she is more than that.

Stacey Abrams is one of the most talented and sauciest romance novelists of

a generation, but like so many great artists, she can be under appreciated.



And that's why our senior editorial producer, the Great Tom Fox, spent

$7.00 to track down a copy of one of her steamier novels, the 2006 tour de

force, "Hidden Sins."



Now, most of the novel is a mystery and to be honest, we didn't really

follow the plotline. It's not because the writing was bad, oh, no. This is

Amanda Gorman level stuff. Really, it's because our eyes were drawn

reflexively to the more salacious elements of the novel, like moths to a

very, very hot flame.



How hot? Well, our senior producer Alex McCaskill volunteered to perform a

dramatic reading of the most titillating moments in Stacey Abrams's

novelty. He is still recovering from that.



The recording session began innocently enough



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



ALEX MCCASKILL, FOX NEWS, SENIOR PRODUCER (voice over): Heat, like an

inferno blazed in his veins. Temptation, like a song clouded his mind. It

demanded that he slide his arms around her, that he trail his hand on long

her spine to sink into the silken curls, and her nape.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "Heat, like an inferno, temptation like a song." Now we know what

you're thinking, grammarians, hitting the simile is a bit hard. At first we

thought so, but then like a half empty train at Penn Station in the middle

of the workweek. We thought we could just pull away, oh, but we were wrong.

We had to continue.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



MCCASKILL (voice over): Their tongues tangled, danced, and she reveled in

the movement. She splayed eager palms against his chest and tormented the

flesh he found there. Too far away, she gripped his waist to pull him

closer, until she stood cradled between his hard thighs.



(END AUDIO CLIP)



CARLSON: "She tormented his flesh with her palms." We were tormented as we

read it. As we read it more, we noticed our thighs were also getting

harder, much harder.



But Stacey Abrams wasn't done with us yet. We hadn't encountered any of her

dialogue yet. It was all exposition, and then it hit us, a full line of her

characters actually speaking to one another, not just grunting, but

speaking in the language. It sent us over the top. Listen.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



MCCASKILL (voice over): Hunger raged inside her, demanding to be sated.

Wicked thumbs teased her too sensitive flesh and stole her breath, but it

would mean nothing if he didn't understand, "You're all I've ever wanted."



(END AUDIO CLIP)



CARLSON: Wicked thumbs. Will we ever, going forward, ever be able to call

Stacey Abrams, anything but wicked thumbs? We'll see, probably not.



The book is called "Hidden Sins" and frankly, we feel like we've just

sinned in public. You can have that feeling, too, for the low, low price of

just $7.00.



Get it. But go easy on your thighs. It'll wear them out.



Peter McCullough is an eminent physician. He's an internist and a

cardiologist. We had an amazing conversation with him that lasted for more

than an hour on "Tucker Carlson Today." We covered a lot of ground.



It was mostly about the coronavirus and how to respond to it. But one part

of the discussion stuck out and we want to share it with you tonight.



It turns out there is still no treatment protocol for physicians trying to

treat patients with coronavirus. What? It's true. Here is part of our

conversation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH, INTERNIST AND CARDIOLOGIST: I'm a doctor, I treat

patients one by one, and I can tell you and I testify to this, I have

treated all my high risk patients. I think it would be immoral, unethical,

and from a civil perspective, illegal not to do that.



So that question is best posed to all the doctors and medical centers and

groups that have been treating COVID-19. We are a year into this. Where's

the Mayo Clinic protocol? Where's the Harvard protocol? Where's Johns

Hopkins?



CARLSON: There isn't one?



MCCULLOUGH: Do they have a COVID treatment?



CARLSON: I don't know.



MCCULLOUGH: Have they helped people avoid hospitalization and death? Or

have they just sat back and just received the cases as they've come in?



I'm telling you, something is up. The entire world has been on defense.

Maybe it's all driven out of fear, but we are not treating something that

is a treatable problem early. We are making this so much harder than it

should be.



CARLSON: And people have died as a result of that, obviously.



MCCULLOUGH: I testified in the in the U.S. Senate, I thought -- at November

19th -- I thought 50 percent of the deaths could have been avoided because

there was a learning curve of how we put this together.



Remember, there are no large randomized trials of multidrug therapy. None

are even forthcoming.



And our naysayers have said listen, Dr. McCullough, you don't have enough

evidence.



It's like, of course, I don't have enough evidence. That's five years away.

And the guidelines say well, there's not enough evidence to treat patients.

But what am I going to do? Let them die? Of course not.



I'm telling you, I have no agenda, but I am deeply concerned that something

has gone off the rails in the world. It involves science. It involves a

medical literature. It involves a regulatory response. It involves

populations kept in fear and in isolation and despair.



CARLSON: Okay, so you -- this is upsetting, but it's also fascinating, I

think. You've alluded a couple times to something being up, I think is the

phrase that you used.



Can you put a slightly finer point on that? Do you believe that NGOs, the

enormous nonprofits that have a lot of sway, it seems like in the public

health arena are exercising influence over COVID policy and the direction

that you are describing. Is it that? Is it some international regulatory

body? Is it W.H.O.? I mean, like, what is this, do you think?



MCCULLOUGH: That is really going to be the goal of investigative reporters

to figure this out. There must be stakeholders, or there must be some

fundamental drivers for groupthink -- now, this is a group think. It is in

the minds of people.



CARLSON: Is anyone profiting from it?



MCCULLOUGH: I have no idea. I'm just focusing on the sick patient right in

front of me, Tucker. I can't tell you. But I have seen things in the last

year that I can't explain as a doctor.



Why are other doctors not helping with a simple illness to help these

patients avoid hospitalization and death? Why are they not doing this?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So the question Dr. McCullough asked and that we spoke about for

an hour is that why isn't the medical establishment making a greater effort

to treat people who have COVID until they get to the hospital, where some

of them die?



All the emphasis is on getting the vaccine, but not on the treatment. As we

said, there is still no treatment protocol produced by Mayo or Harvard

Medical School. Why is that?



The conversation was fascinating. It is on "Tucker Carlson Today" on FOX

Nation. Highly recommended.



Well, "The Daily Mail," one of the last trusted news sources in the world,

has uncovered some amazing text messages between Hunter Biden and his

secretary, who has direct ties to China. We will tell you what that means,

next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Frank Luntz is a pollster in Washington, D.C. who advises the

Republican Party. His real job is working for Google and promoting

OxyContin in the middle of an opioid epidemic.



Whatever you think of Frank Luntz, he is great to live with, to share a

toothbrush with. We know that because Kevin McCarthy does it. How much does

he pay for that? That's a question we had asked because there are of course

rules in the House about accepting gifts at under market prices.



Well, we learned that Kevin McCarthy paid $1,500.00 a month to live in

Frank Luntz's apartment. That sounds fine until you learn the apartment is

7,000 square feet and it's a penthouse.



McCarthy's spokesman defended that saying that that's fair market rate

because McCarthy is renting only one of 12 bedrooms in the apartment and

it's only 400 square feet.



So I guess that means that he doesn't use the kitchen or the living room.

It was just a 400-square foot bathroom. It gives the term friend and family

discount a whole new meaning. Wish you had a friend like Frank Luntz.



Well, we have learned a lot more about what Hunter Biden has been up to.

New messages between Hunter Biden and his Chinese-American assistant have

just been published in "The Daily Mail," which all of a sudden is an

essential news outlet. Have you noticed?



Our own Matt Finn has digested this story and has it for us tonight. Hey,

Matt.



MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Tucker. "The Daily Mail" reports

there were some unusual messages recovered from Hunter Biden's laptop that

was supposedly abandoned at that Delaware repair shop.



Biden's Chinese-American Secretary, JiaQi Bao, offered Biden anti-Trump

talking points as Biden's father was preparing to run for the White House

and apparently had in her possession, Biden's dog tag chain necklace that

he was pictured wearing in at least one shirtless photo.



The secretary was assigned to Biden in a joint venture he and his uncle

established with Chinese oil giant, CEFC, that venture went belly up in

2018 when businessman Patrick Ho who Hunter Biden reportedly referred to as

the Spy Chief of China was indicted by U.S. officials.



In an e-mail from 2018, the secretary suggests Hunter Biden take as much

money from that failed venture writing in part, quote: "I'm a bit hesitated

to say this to you because I don't want you to have misunderstood me as a

messed up bad girl. Here's my two cents whatever money from Hudson West,

please take them as much as possible."



The secretary also messaged in 2019, quote: "If there's anyone who deserves

to be scrutinized for doing business with Chinese it would be Donald

Trump."



What's not clear from "The Daily Mail's" report is whether Biden responded

to any of these e-mails, in fact, the secretary, Tucker complained that he

did not -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Amazing story. Matt Finn, thanks so much.



In that story, in "The Daily Mail," there's also the claim that that

Chinese woman sent oppo to Hunter Biden for the campaign. The journalist

who broke the story joins us Monday with more details.



A new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" came out this afternoon. On Monday,

Dave Portnoy joins us on our set.



Have a great weekend with the ones you love.



Sean Hannity takes over now.



