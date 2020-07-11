Chinese virologist accuses Beijing of hiding details on coronavirus

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," July 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Happy Friday. If you think about it, it turns out that revolutions cover a multitude of sins.

Once every conversation in your country turns political, only the politicians benefit from it. In a normal moment, the people in charge would be in deep trouble right now, the rest of us might be asking the hard questions about why things seem to be falling apart at the most basic level.

Why our streets are filthy? Why violent crime is rising? Why nothing seems to work?

We pay a lot to keep the society functioning, all of us of all parties, and suddenly we're not getting a lot in return for that. It's not a very good deal.

But in the age of BLM, our leaders don't have to answer for this. They just give speeches about social justice and they're insulated from all criticism.

If you persist in bothering them about their incompetence, they'll have you arrested for hate crimes. So revolution is the best thing that ever happened to our political class.

You see that with perfect clarity in New York City. Just a few months ago, Bill de Blasio was a national joke. Not anymore. Now de Blasio is his generation's Al Sharpton. He is a protest leader fighting in the streets for Civil Rights.

The good news is de Blasio no longer has even to pretend to run New York City. And he is not. His public schools, for example, are failing.

In New York, which is the biggest school system in the country, fewer than half the students are proficient in English and Math. That is a disaster, most of all, for the students themselves. Why is that happening? Why are the schools failing?

City officials don't want to have that conversation. Acknowledging there's a massive problem might require them to do something to fix it. Their donors and the teachers unions oppose change of any kind. Unless, of course it's a raise.

Now leaders in New York don't have to address this, they can ignore their failing schools. Instead of helping to kids to learn, the city can just blame racism and call it a day.

That may seem like a weird strategy, kind of a strange explanation in New York -- racism -- because the school population in New York is fully 84 percent nonwhite, so not that many white kids to blame. But that has not stopped the Chancellor of the school system. He recently issued a statement pledging his commitment to anti-racism and to quote, "work every day to undo these systems of injustice."

You'll notice the Chancellor was not more specific than that. He didn't specify which systems of injustice he was talking about, or how they work, and maybe that's because the kids with the highest test scores in New York City are not white. They're Asian.

Asian students score far higher than any other ethnic group in New York City, not just higher scores in Math, but also higher scores in English proficiency. And that seems odd.

So many of these students come from poor immigrant families where no one at home speaks English. So at first glance, these kids don't seem to have much privilege. So, how are they so successful? Well, racism, obviously. There's no other possible explanation for disparate test scores, we're told that every day.

But it must be a very stealthy kind of racism they're practicing. Indeed, this is an especially diabolical strain of racism, one that helps nonwhite immigrant kids, most of all. It is a quote, "System of injustice that allows penniless foreigners from faraway countries to arrive here with no language skills whatsoever and still shoot to the top of the academic ratings."

Obviously, ladies and gentlemen, what we're dealing with here is systemic racism at its most systemic.

The mayor's wife is in charge of fixing problems like this. Mrs. de Blasio was the city's systemic racism czar, but in the end, she wasn't any more specific about the problem than the Chancellor of schools had been. She didn't explain how this kind of diabolical racism actually works.

What she did say, the one thing she was absolutely confident about is that white people are to blame.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHIRLANE MCCRAY, WIFE OF MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO: Even in 2020, to be a person of color means to live a parallel existence with white New Yorkers. That reality needs to be understood beyond communities of color. That truth must inform the curricula in our schools, our history books, the memorials we honor and even how we perceive one another.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, so the Asian kids are doing better than anyone else in school, therefore, we must tear down statues of white people. Got it. It makes sense.

Suddenly, this kind of thinking is everywhere. Here's a tape from a meeting of the Community Education Council in Manhattan. The sad part is these are some of the people who are supposed to help educate the children of New York City who badly need education.

See how many references you catch as you watch this to Reading or Math and compare them to the time these people spent attacking each other for being too white.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBIN BROSHI, NYC EDUCATION COUNCILWOMAN: See, it hurts people when they see a white man bouncing a brown baby on their lap, and they don't know the context. That is harmful. That makes people cry.

I take that to heart and that hurts me, and I have to learn to make you how to be a better white person.

BENJAMIN MORDEN, NYC EDUCATION COUNCILMAN: I would like to know --

BROSHI: You don't have people telling you that.

MORDEN: I would like to know before this meeting adjourns how having my friend's nephew on my lap was hurtful to people and was racist? Can you please exlain?

BROSHI: I've explained it to you. You can Google.

MORDEN: Explain it now.

BROSHI: You can read a book. Read a book. Read Ibrahim Tendi. Read "White Fragility."

MORDEN: I am asking you to explain what you just said.

BROSHI: Read how to talk to white people.

MORDEN: No.

BROSHI: No, it is not my job to educate you. You are an educated white male.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That's the Education Council. Meanwhile, the students of New York City, 84 percent of them non-white, most of them can't read proficiently. What a tragedy.

But it is true. They did talk about reading for a second and the tape you saw right at the end. They'd like you to read something called "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo. "White Fragility" is not really a book, it what we used to call a tract, a screed, a diatribe. It is the kind of wild- eyed hate propaganda you push just before you decide to really start hurting people. It is preemptive justification for abuse.

Here's the author explaining her thesis on NBC.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBIN DIANGELO, AUTHOR, "WHITE FRAGILITY": I'll never forget asking a group, okay, so what if you could just give us feedback on our inevitable and often unaware racist assumptions and behaviors and I'll never forget this black man raising his hand and saying, "It would be revolutionary."

Revolutionary that we would receive the feedback with grace, reflect and seek to change our behavior. That's how difficult we are.

JIMMY FALLON, TALK SHOW HOST: Wow.

DIANGELO: That's how big a-holes we are.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: White people are a-holes and there you have the accumulated scholarship of Miss Robin DiAngelo.

Robin DiAngelo, keep in mind is probably the single most popular figure in American education right now. School districts around the country have made "White Fragility" required reading. Your children will almost certainly read it or be taught by people who have read it. What does that mean?

It means that schools have been closed for months now. So the revolution underway in classrooms has been hidden from your view. But you're about to find out the hard way how they've changed.

Libby Emmons is a Senior Editor at the "Post Millennials." She's the mother of school-aged children in New York City. Like all parents, she's worried about what's going to happen in the fall. She joins us tonight to give us a preview of what is.

Libby, thanks so much for coming on.

LIBBY EMMONS, SENIOR EDITOR, "POST MILLENNIALS": Thanks for having me.

CARLSON: Things seem so political in schools and so crazy in the most poisonous kind of way that I think a lot of parents are worried about what's going to happen come September. Are you worried?

EMMONS: I am worried. In fact, I have been worried for some time. It was rather interesting after George Floyd's death, my son's school at the suggestion of Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza started doing anti-racism lessons and talking about the protests and the riots and all of that.

And what was really interesting to me is that with lessons in anti-racism, they were teaching bias where perhaps none had existed before.

They were teaching my son and the students in his class which are primarily first and second generation immigrant students, that we are not equal, that in fact, white students have inherited a legacy of racism from their grandparents and parents, and that their grandparents and parents may not even be aware that they've inherited this legacy and passed it on. And that students are, you know, stuck with this and there's not really much they can do about it.

CARLSON: So there's singling out --

EMMONS: I mean, it is pretty shocking to --

CARLSON: Well, it's beyond. They're singling out children on the basis of characteristics they were born with and can't control and attacking them.

If they did this to I don't know, gay kids or kids of any -- Filipino kids, there would immediately be a government response. We'd shut the school down. You're not allowed to do that. Why is this allowed to happen?

EMMONS: Yes. It's allowed to happen because critical race theory is incredibly pervasive in the American educational system. The teachers who teach the kids in schools have studied critical race theory. They've gone through excessive anti-racist and anti-bias training and they think that this is all very normal to talk about how black children should primarily be pitied for the suffering that has come to them at the hands of, you know, the white oppressors, and that white students are primarily oppressors.

And that's -- this is the common language of our schools today and it's what Bill de Blasio is pushing. It's what the schools are pushing. It is what we saw on the Community Education Council that you showed. And it's pretty common. It's what's being taught and it's being taught to the exclusion of American History.

It's being taught to the exclusion of the belief that we're all equal under the law, that we're all equal in the eyes of God. And, you know, really, it's very un-American to teach this kind of bias, to teach racism where perhaps none existed before.

CARLSON: Yes, I mean, it's hate and it's utter poison. What can parents do -- and by the way, it also destroys trust between kids. It makes friendship impossible.

I mean, it really kind of wrecks your society faster than anything else. What can parents do about it? Why do parents feel they have to sit and accept this?

EMMONS: I don't know why parents feel they have to sit and accept this, other than they feel that they might be called racist themselves for not going along with it, as we've seen in so many different clips.

And I think that parents need to understand that pulling their kids out of school and doing homeschool and things like that might be great for their own kids. But it's not going to be great for the future of American students and the future of America's leaders.

So parents need to get involved in their public school district, and they need to speak up and they need to say, you know, the truth, which is that anti-racism, the way that it's currently being taught and the way that it's currently being indoctrinated into America's students from very low grades -- from elementary school on up -- is not American. It's not engendering equality, and it's not going to create an actual group of educated children. It's just going to create a bunch of people who feel bad for themselves and feel bad for others and are ashamed of who they are and where they came from.

It's unacceptable.

CARLSON: You shouldn't attack little kids.

EMMONS: So, parents need to get involved. Yes.

CARLSON: That's right.

EMMONS: Yes. And there's no reason to ever believe that.

CARLSON: Parents need to go ballistic.

EMMONS: Yes. And no one should ever be taught that they are more or less worthy based on skin color. I thought we knew this in America. I thought this is what the Civil Rights Movement taught us and I don't know why we're reversing course on that.

CARLSON: I'm not going to put -- I'm going to go ballistic if they try that crap.

EMMONS: Yes.

CARLSON: I think all parents should. I mean it, too. Libby, thank you so much.

EMMONS: Yes, I think you're right. Thank you.

CARLSON: So, we're in a situation where it's really individuals against the mob, online, other news organizations, CNN particularly. How can people stand up to the mob and prevail?

Chadwick Moore knows the answer, because he is one of the very few who has actually done this. Chadwick Moore, thanks so much for joining us tonight. Without getting into all the details of the debate, you took an unpopular position on Twitter a couple of weeks ago, and you were landed on by the normal online mob.

What made you different from most people I've seen is that you didn't apologize. We're going to get you fired, you were told; and you didn't move an inch. And here you are tonight. What lessons for the rest of us can you present from your experience?

CHADWICK MOORE, SPECTATOR USA: Well, you've got to understand what the mob is. You know, for people average people who have never encountered the mob, you know, and it's for them maybe the most terrifying thing they could ever imagine happening to them, being the trending topic on Twitter because they tweeted a joke that fell flat or they're caught on camera, you know, in an awkward situation or what have you.

But they don't understand that the mob is mainly for these people who are going after whatever online. I mean, not only is it by and large, just sort of leftwing nut jobs. But you know, it's not real life for these people. They live on their computer. It's a video game for them, you know.

And as soon as you sort of realize that, it doesn't mean anything. And as soon as you know that you can stand fast and stand strong in what you believe, if you're completely convinced you did nothing wrong. You know, recently in my case, I made a really funny joke intentionally to annoy two different groups of people, and it worked supremely well.

But so, but if you kind of know -- if you believe in yourself and you can send -- now average people are never going to be prepared for this and they shouldn't have to be. But if enough people start standing up to the mob and refuse to bow down to them, then we start to win.

You know, the biggest fear for many people is losing their jobs. And you know, a lot of corporations just want to avoid the headache. They don't really care. They want the easiest way out.

So if we start convincing corporations and companies to just ignore it. If everyone knows that if ever the mob comes through that it'll be over in maybe 36 hours, then I think that that starts to lessen their power.

CARLSON: I've always wondered about this, you know, people are afraid of getting fired and they absolutely should be. It's very hard to find a job. We're in the middle of a recession, it's likely to get much worse.

And so -- and I've been unemployed repeatedly. So, I know the fear and I think it's a real one. However, why do people who are about to be fired for example, telling a joke make it so easy for their employers? Why not just go completely ballistic in HR and say, you know, it's going to be a bigger problem for you if you fire me. I'm not going willingly to my fate. I'm sorry, I'm resisting. I'm going to go berserk.

You do that a couple of times, maybe they will think twice before firing you. No?

MOORE: That's right. And I think maybe a big part of it is that we just see what the mob teaches us, what all of this leftist stuff teaches us with this historical revisionism and the hatred you're seeing in the schools, like you're discussing in your previous segment, is, we now sort of know what the -- all of these conversations, none of this is really about race or whatever. It's about the line of acceptable discourse.

It's about what is socially acceptable to talk about and not talk about. And there's a very small class of people who have designed those rules, and they've done it for political power, for political reasons. They want to frighten everyone.

But there's this idea called preference falsification that was written about a lot after the fall of the Soviet Union. And it's the idea that people -- and we saw this a lot in 2016 with election polls -- it's the idea that people will not publicly express what they truly feel if it's not socially acceptable.

CARLSON: That's right.

MOORE: And that's what we see a lot with this discussion and, you know, it's so powerful that, you know, I think, even privately with their HR departments, people are thinking, yes, I really meant, you know, I don't know how I can ever defend this.

Look, I have thousands of anonymous people on Twitter calling me a racist. How can I ever defend that? I'll just duck my nose and walk into the shadows and hope I get a new job sometime soon.

CARLSON: I don't think I've ever seen a conservative on Twitter, ever, say anything half as immoral as Robin DiAngelo writes on every page of her garbage tracked "White Fragility." So I mean, let's just have some context. You know what I mean? It's like the bestselling book in America.

MOORE: Oh, absolutely.

CARLSON: Yes, let's get some perspective.

MOORE: And you see all of these conservatives on Twitter who -- it's almost like they believe the worst things about their own side.

CARLSON: Right.

MOORE: They're the first ones to accuse the Covington kids, if you remember that. They're the first ones to jump on anything else. So you know, that's the Team Twitter.

CARLSON: It was thrilling to see you stand up and survive. Chadwick Moore, congratulations. Inspirational.

MOORE: Thank you. Thank you.

CARLSON: We have a Fox News Alert for you. We can confirm tonight that the President has commuted -- just commuted -- the sentence of Roger Stone. That's just days before Stone was expected to report to prison for the rest of his useful and expected life.

His arrest and his trial were nakedly political. It was a setup. Stone posed no risk to law enforcement. He was a late middle aged man without a gun, and yet the F.B.I. swarmed his house in a pre-dawn raid, tipped off CNN, which was there to lovingly chronicle it and later lied about it.

The presiding judge, a political activist called Amy Berman Jackson issued a gag order that prohibited Stone from defending himself in public or making a living. She bankrupted him as a result.

Even though many public figures have faced no consequences for lying to Congress, Jim Clapper, for example, Stone was one of the few to face prison time. He would have faced more than three years again, essentially a life sentence.

So again, Roger Stone's sentence has been commuted by the President. This is good news.

Keep a sharp eye out for the ghouls out there, who will lecture you about how this is a violation of the rule of law, even as our most basic laws are ignored completely by the mob.

They don't care about the law. They care about putting their political opponents in prison and tonight, they're not going to be able to, thank God.

Joe Biden, little out of it, let's be completely honest. So, he is the perfect vessel for the activists in his party to transform the country. Details on that just ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: When Joe Biden first arrived in the U.S. Senate, sounds like a joke, actually, many of you were not alive when that happened, but it was a long time ago. Gasoline cost 39 cents a gallon. The Sears Tower had just been built. The Miami Dolphins were good.

He ran for President three times, committed quite a few gaffes. The years went on and over time, the life drained from Joe Biden like sands through an hourglass. And he became empty, in effect, an empty vessel -- perfect for the ideologues transforming his party to transform the country.

Ned Ryun has watched all of it happen. He is the founder and CEO of American Majority. He joins us tonight.

Ned, thanks so much for coming on. I think a lot of us have misread Joe Biden, because we knew Joe Biden. Anyone who has covered politics, who has been in Washington for on those, Joe Biden, most people including me have always kind of liked Joe Biden, because he's -- you know, he's a hugger, in a good way.

But that Joe Biden is gone, and then you realize that's not a defect. That's the point. That's why the party likes him.

NED RYUN, FOUNDER AND CEO, AMERICAN MAJORITY: That is the point. I mean, he is -- literally Joe Biden is now the front man for the AOC-Sanders agenda. I mean, the Democratic establishment realized Sanders was never going to cut it as the nominee in a General Election. You put Biden on the front of it, but it's the Sanders agenda in the back. It's like lipstick on a pig, still the pig of socialism.

And you realize Biden -- he is an empty vessel. He is a Trojan horse as Trump has described him. He is not writing his tweets. He's not writing whatever is in his teleprompter that he can barely even get out correctly.

And it looks like AOC and Sanders are actually writing all of his policy because they're using him to achieve their ends. They want to get universal healthcare, including for illegals, amnesty, reparations, free college, the Green New Deal.

And I will say this, Tucker, the thing that's scary about all of this, if they are given power; that is an agenda that is only accomplished by coercion. This is coercive socialism.

But to bring it even closer to home, Biden says he wants to end shareholder capitalism, and I want people listening tonight to understand it. He is talking about you.

If you have a 401(k) and a pension plan, if you're a blue collar worker, a union member, a retiree sitting in Florida living off your 401(k) or pension, a suburbanite with retirement plans, Joe Biden is saying, he is going to end shareholder capitalism. You are all shareholder capitalists. He's talking about destroying your dreams and ending your way of life.

CARLSON: I noticed he is not talking about ending private equity capitalism. Those are his donors. And he's also not talking about ending neo-conservatism, a Biden presidency would almost certainly bring us more pointless wars. So, it is a kind of corporate leftism that he is he's offering it seems to me.

RYUN: This is correct. I mean, you see the rise of the corporatism, the woke corporations that are siding with the BLM and others. And I tell people this Tucker, the thing that's pretty staggering about all of this, should Biden win, God forbid that he does, that we're not going to have free and fair elections again.

I mean, you talked about amnesty last night for tens of million -- potentially tens of millions of illegal immigrants. You tack on universal mail-in ballots, free and fair elections are over and people have asked me, can we always say this is the most important election of our lifetime. I think you have to go back to 1860 to fully understand the implications of 2020.

I mean, Donald Trump is the last bulwark for the Republic, and if he doesn't win, it's a descent to darkness.

CARLSON: I think that may be right. There are reports tonight that the President has endorsed amnesty for the DACA population. There's some confusion about whether that's true. There's a clip going around from an exchange he had on Telemundo in which he seems to say that the White House is suggesting that's not what he meant and that's not what he plans to do. Do you have clarity on that?

RYUN: I don't, but I will say this, Tucker, if he's watching, there's only one Executive Order that you should actually be signing, Mr. President. It's the Buy America Executive Order that should have been signed three months ago.

Coming into the elections, we are 16 weeks away. You should not be signing anything in any way that gives amnesty to anyone and those that are advising him to do such a thing, he needs to shut them out and follow his instincts.

I have told him, he's got some of the best instincts in politics that I've seen in years. Shut those voices out. Follow your instincts. It's what helped him win in 2016 and will lead them to victory again in 2020, but only if he shuts those voices out.

CARLSON: Yes, I don't think we need to guess who you're talking about. Ned Ryun, great to see you tonight. Thanks so much.

RYUN: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, the Chinese government is the main reason of course that the rest of us have had our lives suspended and our economy destroyed by the Wuhan coronavirus. They covered it up. Apparently, it came from one of their labs.

There's new information tonight about just how extensive the lying about it was. Gordon Chang has that for us, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: A Chinese virologist called Li-Meng Yan is in hiding tonight after criticizing the Chinese government's duplicitous response to the Wuhan coronavirus. Here's part of what she said to Fox News.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. LI-MENG YAN, CHINESE VIROLOGIST: The reason I came to the U.S. is because I delivered the message of the truths of COVID-19.

If I tell it in Hong Kong, the moment I start to tell it, I will be disappeared and killed. No one can hear me. So for this purpose, I like to go to U.S. and tell the truth of the origins of COVID-19 to the world, to let people understand how terrible, how dangerous it is.

This is nothing about politics. This is a thing about whether all the human in the world can survive.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: For telling the truth, the doctor says she'll be quote, "disappeared and killed." This is the government, the NBA and so much of Corporate Americans and so many of our politicians suck up to, one that murders doctors for telling the truth.

This doctor says Beijing is suppressing vital information about the virus.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

YAN: There are many, many patients who don't get treatment on time and diagnosis on time. There is no protection for both doctors and the patient and common people. And also, the government doesn't allow people to release such information. Hospital doctors are scared, but they cannot talk.

C.D.C. staffs are scared. I feel very disappointed. But I already know this would happen because I know the corruption among this kind of international organization like W.H.O. to China government, to China Communist Party government.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Let's hope she gets a chance to speak on CNN. Don't bet on it. Gordon Chang is the author of the book, "The Coming Collapse of China," can't come too soon. He joins us tonight.

Gordon, thanks so much for coming on. First, the obvious, do you buy her story?

GORDON CHANG, SENIOR FELLOW, GATESTONE INSTITUTE: I do, Tucker, because she talks about a change in attitude in colleagues in Hong Kong, as well as the people that she was in contact with in China, and that occurred about the middle of January.

Well, that is consistent with what we know about the cover up in China. So the timelines match up. And that's really critical. So yes, I do believe she is not only compelling, she's also credible.

CARLSON: So why wouldn't she be a prominent voice in the discussion about COVID-19? I worry that she will not get a hearing except on this.

CHANG: Well, she carries a message that, you know, is going to be discordant with what we hear elsewhere. Because, you know, this has become like President Trump versus everybody else. And so you have a lot of people propagating China's narratives in this country, because it is politically expedient for them to do so in the short term, and of course, we are in a political season.

But as she says, this is not an issue of politics, and it's very important that we listen to what she says, because it does corroborate much of what we know about what the World Health Organization and China were doing in that critical January period.

CARLSON: What do you think -- I mean, and let me just agree with you emphatically. This isn't about the President. It's not about politics. It's about public health, which isn't served when governments lie to cover their own misdeeds or mistakes. What do you think the truth is about the origin of this disease?

CHANG: You know, we don't know. I mean, there's two main theories, of course. One of them is this was a zoonotic transfer in the wild, from an animal to human. The other is that this was an accidental release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And I have to say that my view is the latter one, because most diseases in China originate and these coronavirus diseases originate in southern China.

All of a sudden, we have one originating in the middle of China within 20 miles of China's P4 biosafety lab. That is extremely suspicious.

We know that a Chinese Major General was put in charge of the lab sometime around March and I believe that she cleaned up the lab to prevent the world from knowing any evidence of what was going on.

CARLSON: Because Chinese researchers reached the conclusion that you have reached, there is there is evidence that this happened. Is anybody in the so-called international community, working to find the truth and working to make sure it doesn't happen again and that nothing like this is unleashed on the world the next time.

CHANG: Yes, what we're seeing is the World Health Organization covering up for China. They've now got two researchers in Beijing to prepare the way for a third W.H.O. mission to China, but they're only studying the zoonotic transfer. They're not going to Wuhan from what we can tell. They're not going to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

So really, this is an attempt to bolster China's narrative, which was built I think -- this narrative was built by China to really divert attention away from what it was doing in that biosafety lab.

CARLSON: What a tragedy if the propaganda works as it so often does. Gordon Chang, thank you for your clarity on that. Appreciate it.

CHANG: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, we have some good news to report tonight on treatments for the Wuhan virus. Fox News medical contributor, Dr. Marc Siegel has been following them and he joins us tonight with an update. Hey, Doctor.

DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Tucker, this is good news for the weekend in the world of science against COVID. Let's start with remdesivir, the antiviral drug. We reported on this all the way back in February, we were probably the first to actually interview Dr. Andre Kalil, who is the lead investigator in remdesivir.

This drug is a very clever drug by the way because it insinuates itself into COVID-19, into the SAR-COV-2 virus and the virus mistakes it for a building block. Meanwhile, the antiviral drug stops it from growing.

And tonight, Gilead has announced that their data shows that it decreases the death rate in severely-ill patients by 60 percent in the hospitals, 60 percent, and improves the quality of life, it improves clinical outcomes.

This is huge and they're coming up now with an inhaled version. The one that's out now is intravenous and the inhaled version may be able to be used much earlier.

We're getting hundreds of thousands of doses through Health and Human Services. This is a real game changer. Very exciting news.

The second news tonight is on the vaccine front, BioNTech, which is a vaccine manufacturer working together with our own Pfizer has come up with information that their first studies on what's called a messenger RNA vaccine, Tucker, this vaccine is also very clever.

It's a genetic strand of material that teaches yourselves to make the spike protein that's on the virus and guess what happens next? That protein causes an immune response.

You know, what the news is today? They have discovered that the immune response, the antibodies are greater than the amount of antibodies made by somebody recovering from COVID-19.

In fact, my inside medical sources tell me that the kind of antibodies being made are neutralizing antibodies, the very kind you need to neutralize this virus.

Next stop 30,000 people will be tested. BioNTech and Pfizer are predicting they're going to have a vaccine by the end of the year. This looks very, very promising, Tucker. Hats off to Dr. Kalil. Hats off to the vaccine scientists.

In fact, I want to give a hats off to the whole idea of science, not politics, science, battling COVID-19 in the middle of a pandemic, and winning. What a sign of hope for the weekend -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Middle of not just a pandemic, but a presidential election in which a lot of science has been rendered impossible. No, I was -- I was just thinking the exact same thing.

Some of us still believe in science, have hope in it. So this is great news. Doctor, thank you for it.

SIEGEL: Thank you, Tucker. I agree.

CARLSON: So our monuments are coming down being defaced, destroyed across the country. Nancy Pelosi, number three in line for the presidency was asked about it the other day, she says, she doesn't care. "People do what people do," she said. I'll tell you what that means exactly. Stay tuned.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

CARLSON: Those are pictures of statues being ripped down in Maryland and North Carolina, but it could have been Seattle or Portland or San Francisco or really anywhere in this country because it is happening everywhere.

The Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi was asked recently about this. Is she for it? Here's what she said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I don't care that much about statues.

QUESTION: But should not be done by a -- respectfully, shouldn't that be done by Commission or the City Council, not a mob in the middle of the night throwing it into the harbor?

PELOSI: People would do what they do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: I don't care that much about statues. Should we care that much about statues? It's a question that Chris Bedford has thought a lot about. He's the Senior Editor of "The Federalist." We're happy to have him on with us tonight.

Chris, thanks so much for coming on. Why should we care about statues being toppled?

CHRISTOPHER BEDFORD, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": Because statues are always followed by people. Every time in history, Tucker, that we've seen statues taken down from ancient Rome to France where they started with symbols like a large empty prison and then they started attacking churches to here in America where they started with the statue of a Confederate soldier and quickly moved to some mob violence, to hanging statues in the streets, to point down our founders.

Revolutionaries and mobs that go after the symbols of a civilization never just want to stop at a symbol. They're not just angry at a statue, they're angry at what it represents. What it represents is people, a civic society, this country, and they will not stop until real blood is spilled in a targeted way.

CARLSON: I don't think that Nancy Pelosi is an intellectual, but I think she is intuitive. She's not stupid, and she is certainly tough and she understands power. She must know that.

BEDFORD: She knows that. She knows that her power is not currently threatened by these mobs. They are going after some of her enemies. But her power is probably threatened because tearing down statues is all about power, just like almost these entire movements have been about, Tucker.

As you've talked about it numerous times, you go out -- you have a society that is willing to defend itself to build monuments. That's a society that believes in itself.

A society that stops building monuments doesn't believe in itself anymore, and a society like ours led by people like Pelosi who actively cheer or watch as they are torn down, that society is on its death watch.

CARLSON: A couple in her state who we interviewed on the show last night are facing hate crimes charges, whether they're convicted or not is irrelevant. Once you've been charged with a hate crime, your life is over as you know for trying to return their street to blacktop because vandals put a BLM symbol on it and they're facing a hate crime.

So it's not as if symbols don't matter to the left. They matter very, very much. How disingenuous is it for them to pretend they don't matter.

BEDFORD: Well, you know Nancy Pelosi knows full well the history of Columbus as an Italian-American. Columbus State was first celebrated after a mass lynching of Italian men by an angry mob in a race attack. That's when Columbus Day was a one off holiday.

This country made a lot of progress against persecution of Italians, and celebrating Columbus as the person who discovered our country against great odds. The son of a weaver as Ronald Reagan pointed out when he dedicated the statue in 1980.

She knows that and she's still discarded it and this, that's called a hate crime defending your street against vandals, but tearing down a symbol that was put up against hate, that's somehow okay. People do what people do.

CARLSON: Why aren't our leaders more tuned into this and why aren't they more concerned about what follows the toppling of these statues?

BEDFORD: I think they're just praying that the mob goes past them. I think they're afraid. A lot of them in Washington, D.C. who live in my neighborhood when they came to our neighborhood to tear down a statue of Lincoln and a freed man, the people hid in their homes. People were upset.

A couple of neighbors came out, but that's where Congress and senators live, a lot of them. Well, they live behind big walled-in places, and they hope that they won't be hurt.

Just like we saw in Seattle when the mayor said that going to her house, well, that was over the line or go into the U.S. Capitol, put state workers at risk. She wanted to hold the mob accountable for that.

But physically attacking police officers, shooting people in the streets and trying to lynch business owners, she felt protected from that. It was distant. They're just praying that they'll be last and King Mob generally comes for everyone at the end.

CARLSON: It does. But unfortunately, it starts with the weak and that means ordinary people and I'm not wishing for the harassment or injury of anybody, obviously, on either side. I mean that. I hate violence.

On the other hand, if people are going to be inconvenienced, you'd hope it would be our leaders because maybe they'd wake up a little bit.

BEDFORD: As you've pointed out, this is one of the only revolutions we've ever seen where the most powerful people in our society, Bank of America giving a billion dollars to this, are targeting the weakest, the most vulnerable and going after them for hate crimes.

Just like when we saw Italians defending the Columbus statue in Philadelphia, the mayor brought the full force of the law down on them. But feigned lynching and actual hangings from nooses of the statue we saw down in the south, and people being attacked, reporters being attacked, people we know being attacked. That's okay. Those are leaders that are afraid.

CARLSON: Yes, a lot of people we know are being attacked. Chris Bedford, thanks so much for that perspective. Appreciate it.

BEDFORD: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Thank you. So the question is, because it's Friday, should you go to Melrose, Massachusetts this weekend? Well, that all depends on who you are. The leaders of Melrose have sent a very clear message. We may not care about you at all. We'll tell you what that means.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: The other day, a reassuring sign appeared on the streets of Melrose, Massachusetts, "The safety of all lives matters," it read and that makes sense.

Like most places in this country, Melrose is a thoroughly multiracial town. All kinds of people live there. Most of them get along with each other because most Americans get along with each other.

The city was telling its citizens, we care about all of you, and good for them. But apparently nobody had warned the mayor of Melrose about this.

The mayor is a man called Mayor Paul Brodeur. Brodeur was outraged by the idea that Melrose would care about everyone. In Melrose, he insisted, only some lives matter. Everyone else can drop dead.

Brodeur immediately issued a public apology for the existence of the sign and then ordered an investigation into how it got there. The police department promptly launched an investigation.

So Brodeur doesn't care about all lives and he is not going to pretend that he does. Melrose, Mass is just that kind of town. So if you think about going there, you'd better check to see if you're on the approved care list before you visit. Otherwise, you can be certain they won't guarantee your safety in Melrose because they just don't care.

Meanwhile, in California, the Governor, Gavin Newsom is planning to release another 8,000 prisoners this summer. They've done a lot of that, they're doing more. He says it's to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Many local jurisdictions in the state have already emptied their holding cells. Crime rates have soared nationally. We've seen a lot of it.

Los Angeles alone released nearly 2,000 inmates in March. In May, the LA County Sheriff said inmates were deliberately trying to infect themselves with coronavirus. They wanted early release. They're not stupid.

But none of that matters in California because crime doesn't matter to the people who run it. That's when the state is already has stopped enforcing many laws. They've seen a massive rise in organized shoplifting rings, theft, and other crimes. Of course they have.

There are thousands of cases of coronavirus in California's prison system by the way. So, if you let all of these inmates out, will they infect everyone else? Of course, they will. But nobody seems to care.

Who is benefiting from this? The people who run Boise, Idaho. They're laughing as everyone with a motor vehicle in the State of California loads up with their possessions and moves to Boise.

Boise, this is for you.

That's it for us. Have the best weekend. We will be back Monday at eight. See you then.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.