China Demands Google's Cooperation

Now some fresh pickings from the Political Grapevine:

Taking Sides

Some major newspapers across the country are siding with President Bush on that Arab port deal. The Wall Street Journal says, "The notion that the Bush administration is farming out port security to hostile Arab nations is ‘alarmist nonsense.’"

The Washington Post writes, "None of the U.S. politicians huffing and puffing seem to be aware that this deal went through normal security clearance procedures" and blames Congress for "spread[ing] prejudice and misinformation."

And the Los Angeles Times points out that the Arab company would not own the ports or control their security, calling the uproar over the deal a "bipartisan hissy fit."

Not Filtered Enough?

The popular Internet search engine Google has come under fire for giving in to Chinese demands to filter out politically sensitive search results, but China is complaining that Google hasn't gone far enough.

Unnamed officials tell one Beijing newspaper that Google needs to cooperate further in blocking "harmful information" and an editorial in another state-run paper accused the firm of sneaking into China like an "uninvited guest," then complaining about having to follow the law.

The Washington Post reports that the government has even raised issues with Google's Internet license to pressure the firm to comply with its demands, which include making a larger investment in China.

Harvard Apology

A Harvard dean is now apologizing for offending Muslims by warning a campus newspaper that it could face retaliation for publishing those controversial Muhammad cartoons. So what, exactly, did she say?

In an e-mail to the conservative Harvard Salient , Dean Judith Kidd wrote, "Some segments of the campus and surrounding communities may be sufficiently upset by the publication of the cartoons that they may become dangerous." That letter prompted an uproar among campus Muslims, who called her words "offensive" and "unacceptable" and the Harvard Islamic Society demanded a formal apology.

Kidd argued that she sent the mail only "out of concern for the students,” but now says "I deeply regret that my message made the Muslim community feel characterized as dangerous."

Classroom Comparison

A high school teacher in Aurora, Colorado , has been called out for Bush-bashing in the classroom telling his students that the president's State of the Union address, "sounds a lot like the things Adolf Hitler used to say."

A recording obtained by conservative economics professor Walter Williams reveals Overland High School's Jay Bennish is teaching more than just geography, saying, "Bush is threatening the whole planet," and that the United States is the "most violent nation on the planet."

He also told his 10th grade class, "Capitalism is at odds with humanity, at odds with caring and compassion, and at odds with human rights." Overland's principal says she's investigating the allegations and will take appropriate disciplinary action if warranted.

