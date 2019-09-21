Charles Barkley slams Democrats for ignoring black voters

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 20, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Dagen McDowell, Juan Williams, Martha MacCallum, and Janice Dean?

MARTHA MACCALLUM, HOST: All right.

WATTERS: It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is “The Five.”

Liberal climate hysteria reaching a fever pitch, students across the country allowed to ditched class and people skipping work for today's climate change protest. Over a million students in New York City alone getting excused absences to attend. The protesters demanding immediate action in backing ideas like the green new deal. And, of course, they're getting plenty of support from 2020 Democrats. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have seen Pearl Harbor. I think you've seen the Bahamas. You've seen Katrina. Climate change is not going to be one attack. It is attacks that are taking place if you like all over the world right now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: During the season of repair, we should have a mandatory national service one year for people between 18 and 26 because we need you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You want those cattle producers to have to internalize the cost of emissions. Some people are going to hate this, but it would probably make those products more expensive.

WATTERS: All right. Greg, what's wrong with students getting a day off work and spending time with their fellow students --

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: There's about 300 things wrong. First, if you could skip work for this, then you don't have a real job. If I was your boss, I would fire you. OK, this is not a real climate strike because are they not using any electricity? Electricity that is fueled by coal? Are they sitting in a room with no power in the dark? Are they still using their iPhones? Those batteries require materials -- an excavation that requires vast amount of energy, right?

They're not doing that. They're not sacrificing anything. This is activism fueled by permission slips. It's getting people out there so they can get a day off school which is fraudulent. It's fake. Real protest is when you actually sacrifice, when it actually hurts. Makes you -- makes you -- it costs you something. This costs them nothing. The thing that really gets me, gets my goat if you will --

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- activist know that kids make great political weapons. Number one, they're easy to bribe. You give a kid a day off from school, they'll endorse anything. Number two, if you, I.E. me, criticize these kids, if I have something negative to say about them, the media paint it as if you're punching down. When, in fact, you're not punching down at all. You're punching up because the kids are just a tool in a larger media machine that is way more powerful than any skeptic, right?

So the fact that you're actually going after -- having the guts to criticize Greta Thunberg, you are punching up. This is all -- this is -- it's such an easy story for the media to cover, like, here we are out in the plaza. Look at all these young people who care about the planet. It's like -- this isn't even real. You get it? It's just great weather. There're slightly more people at the park.

WATTERS: And you don't get an opportunity to punch down often, do you, Greg?

GUTFELD: No, actually, it's like they're taller than me. So the kids are taller than me, so I can punch up.

WATTERS: All right. One of the other things, Martha, that's happening is that people in the media say, oh, you know, the green new deal is not that crazy, or the Democratic candidates are not going that far. But, when you ask them straight up like Kamala Harris was asked, are you going to ban all these things, she actually admits it. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Plastic straws are a big thing right now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yeah.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you ban plastic straws?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think we should.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would you support changing the dietary guidelines --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: -- you know, the food pyramid --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Reduce red meat, specifically.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, I would.

WATTERS: So plastic straws, meat, internal combustion engine.

MACCALLUM: I love that the very serious question, what are -- come on, where do you stand on plastic straws? I would, I would. I would ban them. And the cheeseburger people say on other channels they don't want to take away your meat. Well, she just made it quite clear. She does -- she said I like cheeseburgers as much as the next person, but I do think it's time to put in some dietary restrictions.

WATTERS: Yes, she's messing with the food pyramid. And I think Andrew Yang, didn't he say something about cars? He wants to make cars so expensive.

MACCALLUM: I think Andrew Yang is very interesting.

WATTERS: Do you think so.

MACCALLUM: Because, at least, he's thoughtful and he's thinking these things through. And one thing that I think he's absolutely right about is that we're becoming sort of a non-ownership society. You know, you can basically hop on to a car, or you can get on a plane, or you can get someone else's boat that they're not using at the minute, and he's talking about sort of this roving transportation system that kind of sounds like, you know, like a sci-fi movie from when we were kids where you're just like hop into the thing and it flies through space, talking about UFO, and it gets you where you want to go, and you don't actually own anything. I actually really like owning my own car --

GUTFELD: And boat.

WATTERS: And boat.

MACCALLUM: I don't have a boat. I have a -- I have a boat that's about this big.

WATTERS: You have a boat.

MACCALLUM: Thirteen feet long, and it's like 30 years old. But, anyway --

WATTERS: It's a dingy. It's just a dingy. It's carbon neutral.

MACCALLUM: But I think he's on to something.

WATTERS: Yes, I do, too, to a certain extent. Like he says everybody should move to higher ground, Juan, because Miami, according to AOC, is going to be underwater in a few years.

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: Well, I'm just so sorry to hear you guys down on students actually standing for something.

GUTFELD: Fake, fake protest.

WILLIAMS: Fake protest.

GUTFELD: Yeah, they get a day off. It's a reward.

MACCALLUM: Standing out there looking at their phones. I saw that.

WATTERS: Lots of selfies happening.

WILLIAMS: That younger generation, I just can't stand --

GUTFELD: They're the older ones --

WILLIAMS: These kids today. What do they do? Well, let me just tell you something. You look at American history, you see so many valuable contributions to American history led by student protests, obviously, civil rights protest --

GUTFELD: This isn't civil rights.

WILLIAMS: Oh my gosh, you know, that's what people said back then.

GUTFELD: They said it wasn't?

WILLIAMS: How about the women's movement. The Vietnam War movement. How about guns, the kids from Parkland? Remember their movement? Oh, these kids, why are they out there? They weren't given any day off. These kids care. And Greta -- Greta is not even an American. She's from Sweden, right?

GUTFELD: Yeah, good for her. She's Sweden.

WILLIAMS: This is a worldwide movement. Remember, there's lots of -- worldwide movements that have been led by young people from antiapartheid movement to the velvet movement in Czechoslovakia, to Tiananmen Square in China.

GUTFELD: I think it's insulting to those movements.

WATTERS: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: All those kids --

WILLIAMS: You know these kids, these kids are rotten.

WATTERS: Well, their Tiananmen Square -- I don't know, Juan. What do you think? I mean, speaking of Tiananmen Square. China is -- I think pollutes more than the E.U. and America combined.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, HOST: Thank you. CO2 emissions in the United States are back to where they were in the mid-1980's. We have done more in this country than any industrialized nation to reduce our carbon emissions, 30 percent emission at -- power plants have fallen in the last decade because of fracking and natural gas. This is just balderdash. Why aren't they protesting in the countries where it really matters that they reduce emissions?

I don't have a problem with kids going out like, what was I doing if I skipped school one day? I would be dipping Skoal and going --

WATTERS: Dipping Skoal.

MCDOWELL: Go to see Eraserhead. That's not the problem. The problem is these Democratic presidential candidates are basically preaching something that is dangerous and immoral. They want to reduce -- they want to destroy our quality of life and reduce how we live in this nation. It doesn't make any sense.

And I just want to -- speaking young people to old people. I want to call out Mick Jagger --

GUTFELD: Yeah.

MCDOWELL: -- on Instagram. He posted this earlier. I need to stand in support of the global climate strike today. We need to do everything we can to protect our planet and humanity. He has done -- he has the biggest carbon footprint of anybody walking on the face of planet earth right now. He has 8 kids. He's still procreating --

WILLIAMS: All right, all right. We got your point. We got your point. But let me just say something, so straws are going to impact your quality of life, Dagen? How about seatbelts?

GUTFELD: She didn't even believed what she was saying when she talked about straws. You know who I'm talking --

WATTERS: Harris.

WILLIAMS: Let me get this straight. So seatbelts, when the government says -- is it a nanny state to say wear a seatbelt or only go 65?

MCDOWELL: All right, the straws is a red herring.

GUTFELD: Right.

MCDOWELL: What it will do in terms of reducing our standard of living is - - Andrew Yang is being frank and honest with the American people. We're getting rid of private car ownership. That's what it's going to take. And we're going to have to modify people's diets. And if you took the time, Juan, to read Bernie Sanders' green new deal you would know exactly what he's up to --

WILLIAMS: Yeah, then I'd run. I'd run out the studio. I'll be so scared, Dagen.

GUTFELD: By the way. By the way --

MCDOWELL: Can I just say something really quickly?

WATTERS: Yes.

MCDOWELL: He wants to ban fracking. How in the hell are we going to have natural gas to power the power plants to basically charge the electric cars? How is that going to happen?

MACCALLUM: They were protesting in India today, which I was glad to hear. Because that is a place that does not have emissions race that they have in the 1980's like we do here. And China would be nice. So I'd love to see this kind of protest happening in China.

GUTFELD: I would listen to these activists if they were honest about what is clean fuel, and we know that it's nuclear. And more people, I think, I've read this, die from putting up solar panels than from actually nuclear power accidents.

WATTERS: Oh, wow.

GUTFELD: You can quote somebody else. But that's -- I read that. I got that from John Stossel. John Stossel. The great John Stossel.

WATTERS: All right. The liberal media running wild again, hyping an allege whistle blower complain against President Trump without knowing all the details, of course. The president fires back next on THE FIVE.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I mean, this is incredibly high stakes for everybody involved at this point.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is truly uncharted territory.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I feel like we're watching Vladimir Putin's best fantasy play out in real time.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is not only impeachable, it's not only wrong. It could well be a crime. And if it's not a crime, I don't know what the hell is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: A new media firestorm out of Washington. A whistleblower reportedly says the president made a promise to a foreign leader that was concerning. And the Wall Street Journal reporting today, President Trump pressured the president of Ukraine about 8 times to investigate Joe Biden's son. The journal also reporting the source doesn't believe Trump offered any quid pro quo for that cooperation. But Democrats are demanding more information. And President Trump, he's firing back.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: It's a partisan whistle blower. It's just another political hack job. It doesn't matter what I discuss. But I will say this, somebody ought to look into Joe Biden's statement because it was disgraceful. You had a very bad week, and this will be better than all of them. This is another one.

TRUMP: So keep playing it up because you're going to look really bad when it falls. You're not --

TRUMP: I guess I'm about 22 and 0, and I'll keep it that way.

WILLIAMS: Joe Biden just responding, he said President Trump's claim have no credibility. Jesse, let me go to you because the president said this is a political hack job, but what you can see is that, in fact, the inspector general of the director of national intelligence felt that he was obligated to pass this information to Congress, then, of course, they went to a lawyer who went to the Justice Department. The Justice Department said, oh, we're not sure this is urgent. But this wasn't a leak. It wasn't done irresponsibly. It went through appropriate channels. And now people are raising real concerns that there was a quid pro-quo.

WATTERS: So the coup is going through appropriate channels now, Juan? Is that what we're talking about? I think this is going to be another bombshell that's gonna wind up in the garbage heap. But let me just break it down for you. I'll explain how the whole thing starts, OK?

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: So, this is a time when Joe Biden's son gets this no-show sweetheart deal job at a Ukrainian company that was backed by Vladimir Putin, right? So, this is at a time when Obama-Biden tried to peel away Ukraine from Russia. So all of a sudden this whole company falls apart because it's corrupt and they start being investigated by the Ukrainians. Joe Biden goes over there and tells Ukrainians fire the guy investigating my son's company or else you're not getting your billion-dollar loan. And you know what they do? They fire the guy investigating his son and they get the billion-dollar loan.

And then a year later, the Ukrainians pass all the Manafort dirt to the Democrat National Committee, gets Manafort fired, and help starts up the whole Russia collusion thing. So now, Trump is being accused of being a colluder and being a corrupt. And he's says, wait a second, why am I being accused of this? Hey, Ukrainians, can you look into this sketchy little deal here? That's -- he had complete latitude as a commander-in-chief to ask a foreign country to investigate some corruption. We do it with Chinese. We do it to Mexicans all the time.

And for some snake who I don't even trust to blow the whistle is just insurance policy 2.0. This president has to deal with this stuff constantly. It's going to fall apart again. And everything he's being accused of is the exact same thing Hillary and Biden were guilty of.

WILLIAMS: I would just say quickly that this has been looked at by major news organizations --

WATTERS: Kind of like the Russia hoax, right, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Excuse me. And they've all said, in fact, that Joe Biden's son and his whole business had collapsed more than a year before Joe Biden ever had anything to say to the Ukrainians. Now --

WATTERS: No, no, no. He was still there at the time when Biden went over there --

WILLIAMS: No, was not.

WATTERS: -- and said he should not look into it.

WILLIAMS: Absolutely not.

WATTERS: He took the money and ran then, Juan. Either way, he was still on the hook for an investigation.

WILLIAMS: I'm sure the president is pleased with your presentation. You can stop now.

WATTERS: Not about the president. It's about the truth, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I think that -- if I was to get to the most powerful part of this allegation it would be that the president was extorting a foreign government for -- I think it was $250 million in defense aid in exchange for going after a political opponent, Joe Biden.

MACCALLUM: Except that the latest report we have doesn't say that. The quid pro quo part of this equation is one of the most important parts of this story. And the Wall Street Journal story tonight says that -- according to their finding there was no quid pro quo. That the president asked, they said 8 times, you really -- and can't you see him, saying 8 times. You really ought to look into this. You really ought to look into this.

GUTFELD: Totally.

MACCALLUM: Did you hear me? You really ought to look into this Biden story because -- for the reasons I think that Jesse points out, he sees it as going all the way back to the beginning of this Russia probe to some extent. But the fact -- according to this report, at least, and I just want to caution everybody because we've been getting new information of this every several hours. So this is where it stands right now. According to the latest journal reporting, there was nothing offered in return for that. So that's important.

And when you look back at Joe Biden's situation and you look at what he actually said. When you go back and look at the appearance that he made at the counsel of foreign relations, he's boasting about the fact that he did have a quid pro quo.

WATTERS: Yeah, it's on tape.

MACCALLUM: He said I told them there is no way you're getting that billion-dollar loan guarantee unless you fire this guy. Now, he's -- and he was boasting about it. You know, I told them, tit for tat, right? It's the way it's going to be. You're not getting what you want unless you give me what I want. So that's a pretty clear quid pro quo and that's on tape, and that's Joe Biden talking about his situation himself.

WILLIAMS: So, Greg, what we have here is a situation where Rudy Giuliani, last night, he says, well, no, I never asked the Ukrainians to do anything when I went over there. And then like 20 seconds later he said, well, yeah, of course I did.

GUTFELD: Yeah. He was actually -- that's how lawyers talk. He said that's -- I wasn't talking about that. I was talking about something related to that. And so it's just -- I mean, you can have that. It doesn't mean anything to me. I find it interesting that Trump is the only person the media approves of in terms of being investigated, right? You can't investigate Joe Biden. And if the media is going to ignore Joe Biden, then how dare you suggest it, right?

And the fact is, it is so Trump to be saying, you should check this guy out -- because he does that about everything. He's always posing questions, why can't you do this? Why can't I fire this person? I'm not getting suckered into this story.

WATTERS: Right.

GUTFELD: Every damn bombshell becomes a dud. If I reacted to every single story which the media's hair is on fire, I would need complete sedation. It's three-step story break to the media runs in front of it. They do. They act like it's the biggest thing in the world. And then when it's not, they all shrink away and find something else. It's a hysteria hamster wheel. They just hop on it and it fizzles. It's a business model predicated on apocalyptic fervor. And I ain't going to buy into it.

And you know what sucks, Juan? When real things happens no one believes it anymore. No one believes it. This could be real, but no one is going to believe it. How can you believe the media on anything anymore when they completely exaggerate everything. Biden -- Biden doesn't want this story going anywhere near him either, because this is just going to put him in -- this is going to drag him into it.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, Dagen, you know, so they're not allowing the Senate or the House to look at this whistle blower information. I'm thinking to myself if, in fact --

MCDOWELL: Today, in this hour, they're not --

WILLIAMS: Hang on. Not so far. So I'm thinking to myself, if the president's right, if there's nothing to this, why don't they want the Congress to see it?

MCDOWELL: I expect in the coming days you're going to get a transcript of this phone call because this whistleblower is not the only person who was probably on the call or had access to the transcript. And it will be clear as day exactly what was said. That's how you clear up anything that's going on because hamster wheels, Greg, make me nauseated. And who are you going to listen to? Adam Schiff who goes from zero to impeachment in a sneeze. A man who essentially lied to the American people about collusion for more than two years. Who are you going to believe?

WILLIAMS: I like hamsters, animals are great. President Trump mocks Bill de Blasio after the New York mayor drops his bid for the White House. Charles Barkley sounding off on Democrats and Beto O'Rourke's campaign, literally, getting stuck spinning in circles, another hamster for us, all in our 2020 political roundup straight ahead on “The Five.”

MACCALLUM: All right, time now for our 2020 round up. First up, Bill de Blasio, our wonderful mayor of New York City, dropped out -- I know you're stunned by this, of the presidential race. He was polling around zero percent on a good day. Once in a while, he was on one percent. President Trump, of course, not missing an opportunity to have a little fun with all of this news. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I see that our part-time mayor will be now going back to New York so they'll be able to work a little-bit harder. But he dropped out of the presidential race a little while ago. Too bad, he had tremendous potential. He only had one real asset. You know what it was? Height. Other than that he had nothing going.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: So he's right about the work schedule. I think in May or June he worked about 7 hours, I believe. Over the course of that he takes his SUV to Brooklyn because he likes to go to his old gym all the time, and then he talk about climate change, but it didn't work. But he's going to come back and fix New York now.

GUTFELD: You know, I think the big truth is that his absence wasn't missed. If anything, traffic moved better when he's not here. And the lesson is, being mayor of New York City is way easier than it looks if this dope can phone it in. Think about it. You've got a huge tax base. You have a bottomless supply of tourist dollars. You have a superior police and fire department. The mayor should just leave town permanently. We'll be fine.

WATTERS: I just like the fact that in couple of years Trump is still going to be president, he won't be mayor anymore. That is sweet justice. And one of the things that really, really don't appreciate this president for, Juan, is he really knows how to kick people when they're down. I mean, that is something we all need to reflect upon and I just love it.

WILLIAMS: Well, I agree. You know what?

WATTERS: You know what?

WILLIAMS: A high five.

MACCALLUM: It's an art form, right?

WILLIAMS: I must say, on that score, Jesse's right. But I do think that says more about Trump that he's going to kick this guy when he's down than it says about the mayor.

WATTERS: He can go back to smoking pot and dropping groundhogs. That's all he's good for anyway.

WILLIAMS: Is that right?

WATTERS: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: Trump didn't go back to -- what is it? Like, he doesn't go show up for work in the oval office before noon. More personal time. He and de Blasio can hang out.

MACCALLUM: Executive time.

MCDOWELL: Not really quick, I've got a long memory, so I appreciate. I'll wait years to kick you when you're down. I really appreciate that. By the way, he's living, breathing example, de Blasio is of how socialism fails. Fails those most in need. And the Democrats need him gone. They're going to have a problem trying to explain their ideas with him around.

MACCALLUM: So, up next, outspoken NBA legend Charles Barkley calling out Democrats for ignoring black voters. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLES BARKLEY, FORMER NBA PLAYER: We need to start holding you Democrats accountable --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

BARKLEY: -- because the point -- they've been taking black people's vote, and they only talk to black people every four years. All these politicians only talk to black people every four years because they want their vote. Oh, actually, Republicans don't. The Democrats do. But when they get elected they do nothing in the four years in between.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: I mean, it's true, wise words, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, you heard what he said. I think he says --

MACCALLUM: And he blames Republicans as well, by the way.

WILLIAMS: Democrats take you for granted, Republicans ignore you. But, I mean, in terms of the polls, the polls are pretty clear that people -- you know, unless you say, oh, black voters don't know what they're doing. I think they say their values and their interest align with the interest of the Democratic Party.

I mean earlier this week, Condi Rice, good Republican said that the President needs to be far more careful, and how he speaks about racial issues. That guy Greg Cheadle who was my African-American over there, according to President Trump.

Guess what, he left the Republican party. He says that Trump has a racial superiority complex.

GUTFELD: So, what.

MACCALLUM: I think you know I mean--

GUTFELD: So, what would people say, he has been the best president, you could argue for minorities and for women and for teenagers in terms of jobs. Right. They've had the lowest - you're laughing Juan, but there has been - the numbers of some of the lowest in history.

WILLIAMS: Where did those numbers declines take place, under President Obama.

GUTFELD: That's not true.

WILLIAMS: It is true. The majority of the decline from the height that it was at during the recession took place under President Obama.

WATTERS: OK. So, even if we give you that Juan, OK. Worst case scenario, he allowed the beautiful numbers to keep pouring in for blacks and Hispanics. How does a racist do that?

WILLIAMS: What are you saying? Because the economy--

WATTERS: I mean if he is this big bad racist guy, then like he would have just stopped all this.

GUTFELD: And racist also - racist do that all the time.

WATTERS: So, if he was really that incompetent, the numbers would have gone up.

WILLIAMS: I don't think he pays - I mean clearly if you're looking at programs that are intended to help with issues like health care or housing, this guy has not been there.

GUTFELD: What about prison reform?

WATTERS: No, I think the point was that Barkley says--

PERINO: What did Clinton and Obama do?

WILLIAMS: I think he did a lot.

WATTERS: OK.

MACCALLUM: Well, I'm just curious you know because the economy was on decline and I'm just wondering in terms of race relations.

WILLIAMS: Well, let me just say again I don't think what - I mean in fact this is the Far Left that wants to attack Obama and say, you felt you had to be President of all the people, so you couldn't be the black president. That's the Left's argument.

The Right's argument is, hey, we had such a slow climb in terms of out of the recession, it should have been faster. And they blame Obama for that. But the fact is the economy kept growing under Obama.

MACCALLUM: But then you're saying that the measure is how the economy does and how many people are listed by it. And then by that comparison--

WILLIAMS: By that comparison--

MACCALLUM: Trump is a better President for African Americans.

WILLIAMS: No, by that comparison, thank you, Obama.

MACCALLUM: I'm very confused.

WATTERS: Juan makes no sense.

MACCALLUM: All right. Next one up, finally Beto O'Rourke having more trouble on the campaign trail, this time with his minivan.

MACCALLUM: Dagen, our car expert.

MCDOWELL: It's staged clearly. I don't know that but again Beto is kind of like casting stones, trying to figure out what he's going to do after he eventually drops out of this presidential race. Maybe that's it. Maybe he's going to start a tow service with his wife's family's money.

GUTFELD: They have to film - he has to film everything and that always tells me that.

MACCALLUM: Bizarre.

GUTFELD: This has always been his own personal kind of search for self- worth. It wasn't about running for president, he needs to find out who he is.

MACCALLUM: I'm going to go find myself.

WATTERS: Well, I mean who is he? Is he driving the kids off at a soccer practice? Why is he in a minivan? I mean shouldn't he be--

WILLIAMS: I thought he was going on a camping trip.

WATTERS: Yes, but in a minivan?

GUTFELD: Why not? What have you got against minivans? You just don't like small things.

WATTERS: Do I need to say it? People run ads on the show. We love you, minivan.

WILLIAMS: You know what I think Martha, I think it's that guy Yang you were talking about, he doesn't like cars. I bet he sabotaged the car.

MACCALLUM: Why is he always videotaping himself doing like things like that. Right. Like why not videotape like it's really successful today and here's what I did. It's always like I'm at the dentist, my car is stuck. He doesn't give you as a voter, he doesn't give you--

WATTERS: I'd be embarrassed. I drove my car and--

MACCALLUM: This guy is going to take care of everything.

MCDOWELL: He is trying to appear to be normal when he is probably a stone cold freak.

GUTFELD: That makes me like him more.

MACCALLUM: So, UFO fans storm Area 51. We'll show you the wild scene there and the bizarre new wearable chair trend. This might be my favorite story of the entire show, in the Fastest 7, next.

MCDOWELL: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest 7. First up, Merriam Webster adding some interesting new words to the dictionary. Check out these examples. Jesse you're going to love this.

First one, deep state, an alleged secret governmental network sesh, short for session, not sessions. Speaking of deep state. Fabulosity today meaning a fabulous quality state or nature and dad joke, a wholesome and typically corny joke with an obvious punchline. Greg?

GUTFELD: None of these words are good. Because they rise to prominence based on the mimetic behavior of sheep. Right. People just repeat this stuff because they hear it and you're like - when somebody says vacay. Then another person says vacay. Think for yourself. Don't copy what other people say besides and by the way dad joke is sexist. Right.

WATTERS: You think there is a mom joke waiting to be said.

GUTFELD: Why not? Klobuchar is the queen of the mom joke.

WATTERS: She is.

GUTFELD: Yes. That's what I've been told.

MACCALLUM: I mean who say sesh.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MACCALLUM: Like is that said enough that it's actually earned its way into the dictionary.

WATTERS: Pot smoking.

MACCALLUM: I mean really.

WILLIAMS: What? Really?

WATTERS: Someone told me that.

MACCALLUM: So again, I ask because that - has that--

GUTFELD: Your dealer.

WATTERS: Not true. Fake news.

GUTFELD: By the way, I need the number.

MACCALLUM: You said that so right away.

WATTERS: Well, that's just something I've heard in the streets, Martha.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

WATTERS: I just feel totally vindicated that deep state made the dictionary because for two years the Left's been saying there is no such thing as deep state. And now Merriam Webster has it. Thank you, everybody.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I think Trump's running Merriam Webster because they define - did you see the definition he put up on the screen?

WATTERS: What is it?

WILLIAMS: A secret organization--

WATTERS: The secret governmental network operating extra illegally. That's like the whistleblower, we did in the A block.

WILLIAMS: A whistleblower is not secret; he's going through the channels. But I mean--

WATTERS: As anonymous.

WILLIAMS: But deep state as Trump and Jesse define it is that when the FBI and Chris Wray do something, they're deep state.

WATTERS: No, I mean like McCabe and Comey and Strzok and Page.

WILLIAMS: When government institutions uphold their standard--

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: But it's not a new term, it's a term that's always existed.

WATTERS: Yes.

MCDOWELL: Here's one, coulrophobia (ph).

WILLIAMS: What's that?

MCDOWELL: Abnormal fear of clowns. So that would apply to anyone in politics. I'm going to start using that one. Up next, it started out as a joke on Facebook but then half a million people signed up, alien enthusiasts are flocking to the Nevada Desert to storm Area 51 this weekend.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People that come here are committed. You know I flew six hours.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Set them free. Set the aliens free.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why would you ever miss this. A bunch of random people in weird costumes standing outside of a government base.

MCDOWELL: I would so party down with those people. I would go to that before Burning Man, before Coachella. Shaking your head.

GUTFELD: This is the worst kind of tourist. You know if you're going to go - if you're living in this town you want people who have money, who don't litter, who freak with the restaurants who were going to tip 20 to 25 percent. I just don't see this in this group. I think these people are not actually going to be the kind of tourist that will bring money to your economy.

WATTERS: I'm just furious that I have been talking about sending a camera crew to this for months and I forgot to send a camera crew, on livid.

WILLIAMS: Why are their faces covered up. I mean--

GUTFELD: It's ANTIFA.

WILLIAMS: Is that what it is.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I was thinking you know how you guys go off about the homeless. Look, they've got tinfoil on their heads.

MCDOWELL: Sandstorm. You have to cover your face in case of a sandstorm.

MACCALLUM: Half a million people. Do none of those people have a job. I mean who gets to say like I'm leaving. I'm going to the area, I'm going to go storm Area 51, Boss. I'm really sorry I am going to be gone for a few days.

WATTERS: I thought the Trump economy was better than that. Underemployed.

MCDOWELL: One person did get arrested for public urination, something that doesn't happen here in New York City.

MACCALLUM: Shocking.

MCDOWELL: Finally, a new word tech tread. Martha, this is for you, creating a lot of buzz. It's called the wearable chair. You strap the thing around your waist and you basically have a seat anywhere, but sitting pretty doesn't come cheap, higher end models can set your back almost two grands. Martha?

MACCALLUM: Did you guys watch the video because it's really funny, because when you get up, first of all it looks a little bit like it's like they're sitting on a toilet. Like the way you sit down, like this crouch is very weird. And then the little - the leg sort of hang behind you as you walk.

WATTERS: It's like you have two tails.

MACCALLUM: It's like what's wrong with the chairs that are just already provided in places where we go in life. I guess it's for like a contractor or somebody working in assembly line or a plumber he's got to stop and work on something. I would never wear that. He would probably tear my leather chaps.

WILLIAMS: Don't do that--

MACCALLUM: But the way they showed it's like people going to work and walking around in regular life.

WATTERS: I don't have a standing desk. I actually think this could be useful for festivals like if you have to suffer through your child's soccer game or something like that. There is some uses for that.

WILLIAMS: But you could just take a folding chair.

WATTERS: But you have to carry it, Juan, it's not strapped to your waist like these are.

MACCALLUM: Yes, but it would be a lot more comfortable.

WATTERS: That is true and a lot cooler.

WILLIAMS: Well, I just think and read in the paper the other day that if you sit for a long time, it's worse than smoking a cigarette. So, why are you paying 2000 bucks for this thing.

WATTERS: This thing is $2000.

WILLIAMS: That's what I said.

WATTERS: That's a rip off.

GUTFELD: Electric.

MACCALLUM: Using desks that go up now so that we are not sitting all the time and now they're trying to make it easier for me to sit every single place you go.

WATTERS: Yes. They're not with the trends here people.

MCDOWELL: I'm not a buyer because I'll just sit on the floor of the dirty subway station cross-legged in shorts.

GUTFELD: There you go.

MCDOWELL: Don't care. Don't go anywhere, Fan Mail Friday, next.

GUTFELD: Fan Mail Friday, let's get to your questions. From Terry, what did you buy with your first paycheck? Jesse? Keep it clean.

WATTERS: Like my first--

GUTFELD: Was it an ounce?

MACCALLUM: It was for sesh.

WATTERS: It's for sesh, let's just say that. It's for sesh.

GUTFELD: Yes, Dagen.

MCDOWELL: Probably a dozen bagels that's why I gained 20 pounds in the first three months I lived in New York City.

GUTFELD: Wow.

WATTERS: Good bagels though.

GUTFELD: Martha.

MACCALLUM: I'm thinking my first very first job which was working at a cheese shop and I saved up to buy Bruce Springsteen tickets.

GUTFELD: Oh! There you go.

WATTERS: That's a lot of cheese.

MACCALLUM: It was.

GUTFELD: Juan?

WILLIAMS: I was thinking about this like Mad Magazine, the spider man magazine. I think you know that's one level of paycheck.

GUTFELD: How old were you?

WATTERS: That's child labor, Juan.

WILLIAMS: But like when I was actually working at a real paycheck. I think I took my girlfriend to dinner.

WATTERS: Nice.

GUTFELD: My money went to rent.

MACCALLUM: Very nice.

GUTFELD: My money went to rent. I was one of those borders. Lived with two old ladies. I won't get into it.

Tell a funny story about your early career in your first five years of working. This is from I am no dog. Obviously, you're no dog. You can't type if you're a dog. Dagen, you probably have a funny story about your early career.

MCDOWELL: I have a funny - well, the fact that people used to smoke in the office, that was--

MACCALLUM: That's true. All the time.

MCDOWELL: It daze me. Quick before I - early in my career when I first moved to New York I interviewed for a job at the public library here. And my job was going to be the OSHA Inspector and I was going to have to drive around in a - they would give me a car like a Chrysler car and so that was my - that's my funny story. It's not funny.

GUTFELD: This is a terrible question. Martha come on.

MACCALLUM: I did get lot - I was running as CNBC - I had to run up to this booth at the New York Stock Exchange to do my reports from up there and the door got locked, I couldn't get in. And it was - yes, it was not funny. It was actually pretty scary. I thought that's it.

GUTFELD: Jesse funny story.

WATTERS: All right. My first three jobs I got fired from all of them. OK.

GUTFELD: There you go.

WATTERS: Rapid fire too.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MACCALLUM: That's hilarious.

WATTERS: The one job I was a bellhop and I have duty, I left to go follow a girl I was interested in the middle of my shift. The other one I tried to ask - try to take a vacation within the first week I started as a busboy. And the third one, I can't talk about.

GUTFELD: All right. Juan.

MACCALLUM: That's an interesting one.

WILLIAMS: This came up this week, so it's at the front of my mind. So. I was working night cops for The Washington Post and I'm skinny black kid with a FRO and the detector - I beg because I don't know how to drive, it's 1 o'clock in the morning, go out and there is the street filled with naked people. I'm like the tallest naked people, the shortest naked people and you know the deadline is fast. It turns out, it was the circus, the circus was in town and they had gone into this brothel and then the robbers had gone in and the naked people went out the back and the cops are there. It got me on the front page--

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I remember on my first week on the job at the American Spectator, my boss invited me to a play in Baltimore, I think it was Hamlet and it had like Glenda Jackson, it had all these amazing performers. I was very excited, and he said, yes, just meet me after work at 6 and I show up and he just throws the keys to me.

WATTERS: Oh! You were driving.

GUTFELD: Yes, I was driving. I drove him and his wife to Baltimore from Arlington. Yes, Arlington, Virginia.

MACCALLUM: Did you get to go to the play?

GUTFELD: Yes. He gave me a ticket and I watched it but it's pretty - I was just like that's where I need to--

MACCALLUM: I get it.

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: All right. One more thing up next. More Steve.

WATTERS: It is time for One More Thing. Greg.

GUTFELD: First off, The Greg Gutfeld Show tomorrow 10 PM. It's going to be great, you've got Terry Schappert, you've got Heather Zumarraga, you have Kat Timpf and Tyrus at Saturday September 21st 10 PM, be there. Let's do this. Animals Are Great. So, glad to be back after parole or whatever I did like yesterday, jury duty.

OK, normally watching a goat eat potato chips is boring. I think it's boring, but not this goat. Check this out and join. Isn't that interesting? A novelty bag?

WATTERS: I see what's going on there.

GUTFELD: It's kind of creepy.

WATTERS: Takes you--

GUTFELD: Yes.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

WATTERS: Are those Lays. Lays potato chips.

MACCALLUM: Yes, that's bizarre.

GUTFELD: What is that? Is that Geraldo?

WATTERS: That's not nice. That's Beto playing guitar.

GUTFELD: Somebody has got a lot of free time and a lot of chips. And that is why, animals are great.

WATTERS: All right, people get popped for DUIs constantly in this country usually though they're not in horse and buggies. Bunch of Amish dudes got pulled over by police in Trumbull County Ohio. They had Mickey LeBeau you're on the top of the buggy. They had some hard iced tea as they were blasting some music from there. Jerry rigged stereo in their horse and buggy. Not only they got pulled over. They escaped - these two Amish dudes ran into the woods there at large. Wow. There are drunk Amish dudes at large in Ohio. We need everyone's help to locate them. All right. Let's see if we can--

GUTFELD: They don't just raise barns. They raise hell.

WATTERS: That's good, Greg. Very good. Also raising hell. Watters World 8 PM Eastern. We have Tucker Carlson. He's going to be talking about the blackface scandal up north. And the Alec Baldwin roast. And we have the woman who has not one, not two, three emotional support monkeys in Watters World. Juan.

GUTFELD: I'm glad you said monkeys.

WILLIAMS: All right. Every good deed deserves another, so take a look at this video folks. Yes. That's a line of bikers headed for a little girl's lemonade stand. Why you ask. One year ago, that little girl and her mom Daryn Sturch helped to save the lives of several members of the Milwaukee Irons Bikers Group after a traffic accident. Daryn Sturch, a nurse and she stayed with the injured until they were airlifted. Everyone survived.

The bikers stayed in touch with the Sturch's and that's when they found out that the little girl Bryanne was selling lemonade this year. So, they paid it forward. They all lined up to get a cup. Don't you just love human kindness?

GUTFELD: No.

MACCALLUM: I love human kindness.

WATTERS: Yes, we do. Feel good story.

GUTFELD: No, I don't.

WATTERS: Absolutely. All right. Martha MacCallum.

GUTFELD: Overrated.

MACCALLUM: All right. Well, Saturday means it's time for college football and my Fighting Irish will be going up against the Georgia Bulldogs, and we're looking forward to that, but apparently one Georgia Bulldogs fan who runs a store nearby in Athens, Georgia decided that it was time to take the Irish Spring off the shelf. There they're taking it off. Do we have soundbite.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Playing Notre Dame this weekend. And the Fighting Irish say the Irish comes off the shelf.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is that a little bit of a dirty move.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Little bit.

MACCALLUM: A little bit of a dirty move they say but I think - they're 14 point underdogs. The Fighting Irish. But I'm hoping they pull it out. Especially my guy.

WATTERS: Well, skip the game, watch "Watters' World" instead. All right, Dagen.

MCDOWELL: My Demon Deacons are 3 and 0.

WATTERS: Watch out.

MCDOWELL: Get down. So, one Disneyworld cast member went up, up in a way trying to get ready for Mickey's not so scary Halloween party balloons. This was taken down in Orlando, Florida, the Magic Kingdom. The cast member struggling to pull that balloon bouquet along and this high wind, they said Mickey's not so scary party, but they didn't say not so windy said the partygoer who took that video. You know what the message is here. Don't celebrate Halloween in September kids.

WATTERS: Or keep eating all those burgers because if you're any longer they're going to get carried away.

MACCALLUM: I was waiting for them to actually get carried away.

GUTFELD: That's kind of a letdown.

MACCALLUM: I was like, wait when is he going to get--

WILLIAMS: Martha, tell people though why you're rooting for the Irish.

MACCALLUM: Well, my son plays for the team.

WATTERS: Yes.

MACCALLUM: First, travel game.

WATTERS: See you dot here on Monday everybody. Have a great weekend.

MACCALLUM: Bye, everybody.

