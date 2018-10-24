Chaffetz, McDaniel on consequences of voting for Democrats

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 23, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: So much breaking news tonight. Welcome to "Hannity."

All right. Tonight, that caravan continued to march north. It is picking up steam. It is growing in numbers. It is getting exploited by dangerous individuals trying to sneak across our southern border.

The security concern is dire. Sara Carter has been tracking this caravan from the ground. She'll join us in moments with a live report, and she believes in fact that MS-13 is among the crowd. We have other news on that front.

And coming up, we'll break down the serious risk in play here and just who is organizing this caravan. We'll also reveal tonight how Democrats, they are completely ignoring this looming situation. In other words, they are taking John Podesta's Center for American Progress advice.

In other words, the crisis they created, they want open borders, sanctuary cities, sanctuary states, and guess what? Amnesty. If we had a border wall tonight, this would not be a threat to the United States, or even to the people that couldn't possibly get hurt here, which nobody wants.

We are just 14 days, tonight, and two weeks, you're going to tune into this channel, and a very important midterm election. The Democratic playbook is in full effect. We're going to expose the very worst, most despicable, vile ads that are out there, filled with politics of hate and fear, which I predicted.

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi, once again, she is measuring the drapes, she thinks she is getting the gavel back. But you have the power. We'll tell you her bold and new prediction.

And we have brand-new undercover footage. Once again, Project Veritas, first, they outed Bredesen in Tennessee, than McCaskill, tonight, wait until you see North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp for who she really is. A far left Democrat like everybody else in the Democratic Party, masquerading as somebody they are not. Moderates.

We also have new, damning reports on the Democrats running to be the next governor of Florida, Andrew Gillum. Wait until you see this guy's record, facing also an FBI investigation into serious corruption allegations.

All right. Buckle up, stay tuned. A lot to cover in tonight's jam-packed opening monologue.

HANNITY: At this hour, thousands upon thousands of illegal immigrants are now marching through Mexico toward our southern border to demand entry into this country.

So, just how massive is this organization? That has been organized, who is organizing, who is providing the funding, and are there ulterior political motives at play here?

Well, today, the vice president, Mike Pence, answer some of those important questions. Let's take a look.

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: At the president's direction, I spoke to President Hernandez of Honduras, who told me that the caravan is now making its way through Mexico headed for the southern border, was organized by leftist organizations and financed by Venezuela.

HANNITY: One of the shadowy left-wing organizations now involved, their name is Pueblos Sin Fronteras, explains that its dream is to, quote -- watch this -- turn down border walls imposed by greed.

Now, think about what that means. This group is calling you, we, the American people, greedy for wanting a border wall or believing in our constitutional republic, our sovereignty, the rule of law in this country, for wanting to control immigration, for wanting to know exactly who wants to come into our country, and what reason they want to be here. Fair questions.

And, of course, the caravan poses massive security threats, frankly, for both the people marching and for the American people. Now, reports indicate that previously deported, illegal immigrants, they are using this caravan to sneak back into the U.S. after being deported. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, she recently warned that cartels are trying to infiltrate this caravan, and today, both the president and the vice president issued this serious warning.

Let's take a look.

PENCE: The United States of America intervenes and prevents ten terrorists or suspected terrorists from coming into our country every day. So it is inconceivable that there would not be individuals from the Middle East as a part of this growing caravan.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I spoke with border patrol this morning, I spoke to ‘em last evening, and I spoke to ‘em the day before. I speak to ‘em all the time. And they say, and you know this as well as anybody, over the course of the year, over the course of a number of years, they've intercepted many people from the Middle East.

They have intercepted ISIS. They have intercepted all sorts of people. They have intercepted good ones and bad ones. They have intercepted wonderful people from the Middle East, and they have intercepted bad ones.

HANNITY: And breaking tonight, new reports that yet another caravan is now forming in El Salvador with plans to make it to our southern border. Now, the media, the left in this country, they are either ignoring the story or making ridiculous claims that Republicans want to violently repel this group, or even attack them with the military.

That is an absolute lie, it's absurd, and if there is, God forbid, any concentration at our southern, it will not be because the United States is causing it. And, by the way, let me say for the record, I am sure that the vast majority of people in this caravan, we know what they want, a better life, that they are not getting in their own country.

But we cannot guarantee -- no one can guarantee -- if you are listening to any commentary, nobody can vouch for every single person that is marching in that caravan, whether or not they have our best intentions at heart. Now, if we did have a serious, expansive border wall today, which could be built expeditiously, guess what? This would not be an issue. It won't be an issue in the future if we build a wall.

But Democrats, they think it's politically expedient to have open borders. They have supporters of sanctuary cities, even sanctuary states like California, and, by the way, an acceptance of anyone and everyone who comes here illegally, they want amnesty, they are the party of amnesty, they just don't want to tell you because John Podesta's group is saying, just don't say it, don't tell people who you really are -- all while people, the ones that do the right thing, enter the country legally, respect our Constitution, respect our sovereignty, respect our borders, respect our rule of law, guess what? They are waiting in line, patiently.

And sadly, there is not one Democrat in this country tonight, not one, speaking out and supporting law, order, American sovereignty, borders, our Constitution. Now, this is not a crazy idea because guess what? Well, we have the videotape.

And a few years ago, even then Senator Obama, many top Democrats today, they were singing a very different tone. As a matter fact, they all sound like Donald Trump today. But, of course, that was then, they wanted your votes then, and this is, of course, now.

Take a look.

TRUMP: We all agree on the need to better secure the border and to punish employers who choose to hire illegal immigrants. We are a generous and welcoming people here in the United States, but those who enter the country illegally and those who employ them, disrespect the rule of law, and they are showing disregard for those who are following the law. We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked, and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently, and lawfully.

HANNITY: Wow, it sounds like Donald Trump. Now, Democrats are playing politics with immigration, no surprise. The Trump agenda constantly promoting policies that do put America, Americans first. Remember it last night's rally, the president had this to say about what his agenda is all about.

Take a look.

TRUMP: A globalist is a person that wants the globe to do well, frankly, not caring about our country so much. And you know what, we can't have that. You know, they have a word, it became old-fashioned. It is called a nationalist.

And I say really, we are not supposed to use that word. You know what I am? I am a nationalist, OK? I'm a nationalist.

HANNITY: Globalists, they want the world to do well first. The president wants America first. That's what he is saying a nationalist is. And obviously, he has America first policies.

The media, though, of course, typical in any election year, they are trying to say those remarks imply that he must somehow be a closet racist or somehow, you know, those are dangerous, those remarks. Really?

Think about this. It is now somehow politically incorrect to say we are going to promote the American people, American values, American law and order and prosperity first. I'm America first.

Here's what I mean when I say that. I want every single American, regardless of race, background, national origin, every American to have a shot at the American dream. That means a good job, money for retirement, a nice house in a safe neighborhood, good schools for their kids, the ability to take a vacation, go out to dinner.

You know what, Americans? Let's get Americans to lift them out of poverty first. We still have too many Americans in poverty.

We already are the most generous people on the planet, and always will be. That is who we are. There is never been a country in the history of man that has accumulated more power and used it for the good of other people than the United States of America.

And the president saying, yes, America first, but what we have as a result? Record low unemployment, 14 states, African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workplace, and, of course, youth unemployment. Incomes growing for all races at all Americans. That is great for our country, or family, our fellow Americans.

And the media wants you to believe that Trump's America first policies are racist. No, African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workplace, are benefiting, rightly the most, and we are lifting every American up, and two years of success after eight years of failure.

This week, Obama trying to take credit once again for the Trump economy. Let's remember what life was like eight years of Obama. Lowest labor participation rate since the ‘70s, 95 million Americans out of the workforce, the worst recovery since the ‘40s.

Obama in eight years added 13 more million Americans on food stamps, 8 million more Americans in poverty, 43 million total, stagnant wage growth, the only president to never reach a 3 percent annual GDP growth, and accumulated more debt than all 43 presidents before him combined. That's his record.

And despite the mainstream media, who loved Obama, he was their savior. That's a record of failure. Now, Americans of all backgrounds, all ethnicities, are doing better than never.

And yet, they want you and the media, and the Democratic Party, to loath President Trump. Now, their favorite tactic is flat-out just called the president a liar. If he cured cancer, they would still hate him.

Look at this banner from conspiracy TV MSNBC -- fear, falsehood, fact checks, terrible. CNN, fake news, no better. Trump spreads lies and stoke fears ahead of election.

Why don't they run his speech and let their audiences decide?

And, of course, the lying smear continued on air, it was even worse. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm sorry, the president flat out lied saying Congress was working on a plan and coming back before the election. He gets caught in the light, changes his story again and says we're going to get to it eventually.

The president thinks you are stupid. The president think people are stupid.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are officially in a fact free zone.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President Trump tries to play to his base with all right falsehoods.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's not even trying to hide his lies anymore. He says, bleh, putting it all out there.

He's spreading a lot of lies about nonwhite people to all white crowds, Mika.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, a lot of what the president is saying is just not true.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The president seems to be in a fact-free frenzy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's Trump respiration. He inhales oxygen, he exhales lies.

HANNITY: They're all afraid they're going to lose. They're all afraid their blue wave may not happen. You have the power to stop it.

Mainstream media is worried because races all across the country, they are tightening. Looks like the Republicans are going to pick up Senate seats tonight. According to -- even NBC News, Republicans outpacing Democrats in early voting in key states. But don't take that as a great indicator.

Tonight, election forecaster Nate Silver, he is predicting a six in seven chance, 87 percent, the Democrats will win back control of the House. Keep in mind, by the way, he was wrong in 2016. He's predicting Nancy Pelosi will control the rein of our government as speaker of the House, and says 82 percent chance, the Senate will remain in the hands of Republicans, and likely to pick up new seats.

Now, this is a very real prospect. It will come true two weeks from tonight if you don't get off your ass, go to the polls, and vote for Republicans. You vote for any Democrat for the House, you are voting for Nancy Pelosi, who is measuring the drapes. Or, if you vote for a Democrat for the Senate, you are voting for Chuck Schumer.

Take a look at Nancy.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., MINORITY LEADER: If the election were held today, the Democrats would handily win the House. I can only speak in the present tense because you never know in another couple of weeks.

HANNITY: You can stop it. Real Clear Politics average for the generic congressional vote currently gives Democrats an advantage.

If Nancy Pelosi takes control, there is no plan for improving this country. All they want is to hate and stop Trump. All they want is investigations, higher taxes, the crumbs back, open borders, and Obamacare.

So, instead of campaigning out any ideas to help you, Democrats across the country doing what they always do. Their standard playbook, I have said it over and over, racist, sexist, misogynist, xenophobic, Islamophobic, dirty air, water, kill children and throw granny over the cliff.

This election cycle, we have seen those vile ads, some of the most vile ever, including this despicable ad out of Pennsylvania from Democrat Bob Casey against Republican Lou Barletta. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Our twin daughters were four when they got sick. There are no words to describe the terror we felt when doctors that they both had cancer. Our whole world changed.

Thank god we had health insurance. But if Lou Barletta has his way, kids like mine could be denied the care they need. In Congress, Barletta voted to let insurance companies strip coverage for pre-existing conditions. Why would I ever vote for Lou Barletta?

SEN. BOB CASEY, D-PA.: I'm Bob Casey, and I approve this message.

HANNITY: Really exploiting kids for political gain?

There are no lengths, there are no limits, to how low the Democrats will go to scare you, the boater. According to the left, voting for a Republican is a risk to your life. I can prove it. Take a look.

REP. BETO O'ROURKE, D-TEXAS: Ted Cruz has voted to take away health care from millions of American families. He has tried repeatedly to roll back protections for pre-existing conditions, and he shut down the government for 16 days because he thought too many people had too much health care.

AD NARRATOR: Scott took over a million bucks from corporate polluters and savaged environmental safeguards, slashing $700 million from water protection. No wonder he doesn't want to talk about it.

AD NARRATOR: Balderson's plan could mean cuts to Medicare and Social Security, can Balderson even said he has no problem raising the retirement age? Troy Balderson, that's not funny at all.

AD NARRATOR: Mike Rasor wants to take women's access to preventative care and a formidable cancer screening, including mammograms. It is clear. Rasor is wrong for women and wrong for Ohio.

HANNITY: All lies, I warned you, same playbook every two or four years. Given his rhetoric, is it a surprise that a mob is acting out all over America. You see it right here, night after night now for weeks. Republicans stalked, threatened, driven out of restaurants, shouted down in airports, and tonight, even new reports that the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, they through a boulder through his window.

Now, look at the pictures, show an enormous boulder that was thrown through his window. Look at that. This is never acceptable. Needs to stop immediately.

With just two weeks until the most important midterm of our lives, by the way, over differences need to be solved at the ballot box.

No Democrats are condemning this. If anything, their rhetoric is encouraging it. They should be more responsible.

A brand-new reports on three Democrats, including two facing off in tight races, we start with Senator Cory Booker, Spartacus himself, currently not up for reelection, but he is facing a new sexual assault allegation from an anonymous source.

Now, on the show, I'm consistent. Senator Booker deserves the presumption of innocence, due process, even if he didn't promote the same basic rights during the Kavanaugh hearings. We reached out to his office for comment, Spartacus is silent.

Meanwhile, we have a new revelation about Senator Heidi Heitkamp:, look at this. First, her campaign was derailed after mistakenly outing sexual assault victims against their wishes and a campaign ad, look at this brand- new undercover James O'Keefe ProjectVeritas.com, showing Heitkamp campaign staffers revealing that while she campaigns as a moderate, just like Bredesen in Tennessee and Claire McCaskill in Missouri, she is no different than any other far left Democrat.

All Democrats are lying. They are literally lying to you. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's an election year for her. She's being careful about pissing people off, and it's funny, she said basically like, after the election, if and when she gets re-elected, she's going to be super liberal.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think she'd move farther to the left.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think she would move to the left.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think if we have a Democratic Senate, she would vote for more policies that you see with Democrats.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

HANNITY: Oh. She is going to be super liberal, but she is not running as a super liberal.

Are you surprised? Remember, she throughout due process and resumption of innocence and tried to block Kavanaugh's nomination. It shouldn't be any surprise.

Heitkamp's office does not want to talk to us, shocking.

Meanwhile, we're continuing to track a very important, tight governor's race in Florida. Look at this, Ron DeSantis, far left radical Democrat Andrew Gillum, at this hour, Gillum is facing very serious, ongoing ethics probe over his conduct as the mayor of Tallahassee.

And breaking today, new text messages show that Mr. Gillum during a 2016 trip to New York with longtime ally and lobbyist, Adam Corey, Gillum got tickets to the hit Broadway play "Hamilton" that came from an undercover FBI agent posing as a businessman looking to develop property in Tallahassee. Where I come from in Long Island, that's called a bribe.

Now, this raises even more questions about Gillum's judgment and past behavior. And, of course, she's innocent until proven guilty, but I'd like some answers. Even more concerning is what we've uncovered about as far left plan for Florida. Forty percent corporate tax increase, abolish ICE, universal health care, also, he has ties to far left radical groups, including radical anti-police groups, with call for the abolishment of prison.

And, Ron DeSantis, former Navy JAG officer, congressmen, Freedom Caucus member, pro-growth, low tax Republican. Gillum, of course, a radical socialist.

The choice is clear -- Florida, Gillum will ruin your state. Your safety, your security, your economy, are on the line in 14 days.

Two weeks from tonight, you decide if Nancy Pelosi is speaker, Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, all chair committees. If you want those people holding the Trump agenda hostage, a vote for a Democrat is a vote for any of the people you see on your screen.

Joining us now, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniels with us, and the author of "The New York Times" bestseller, "The Deep State", FOX News contributor Jason Chaffetz.

What happens if they win?

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, think about, those people become chairman, chairman. You've got to refer to Maxine Waters as the chairman. Jerry Nadler chairing Judiciary Committee.

And Adam Schiff will displace Devin Nunes. And all of those investigations --

HANNITY: The biggest liar.

CHAFFETZ: Yes. And all those investigations, that you see Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows and Radcliffe and Gowdy, those go away because they are going to dismiss those and you're going to get Elijah Cummings and you're going to get Jerry Nadler, the power of subpoena to go after this administration day after day.

HANNITY: Ronna McDaniel, I feel better about the Senate -- I don't have a crystal ball -- than I do about the House. Nate Silver says 82 percent chance Republicans keep the Senate, 86 percent chance they lose the House. He was wrong in 2016, is he wrong tonight?

RONNA MCDANIEL, RNC CHAIRWOMAN: I think he is wrong, Sean. I mean, listen, they've been talking about this blue wave over and over and over again. We're not seeing it. We are not seeing it in the early voting in Florida, and Nevada, and states that we are already seeing results come in, and certainly on the Senate side, we are seeing leads open up in North Dakota and Missouri and Indiana. So there's great opportunities to pick up seats.

But you are right, we have to get out and vote. What you just talked about, what would happen if we lose the House, I know it's not Halloween yet, but a shiver just went down my spine.

So, we need all of our voters to get out. This is not a done deal. The Democrats are energized, the only way we keep the House is if we get our voters out paired talk to your family, talk to your friends, go to vote.gop.com, and get everyone out to the polls.

We are fighting for our future. We know what Nancy Pelosi means -- higher taxes, abolish ICE, open borders, and miring our country down in investigation after investigation.

HANNITY: And she wants the crumbs back and to keep Obamacare. That is not a radical agenda, Jason Chaffetz.

MCDANIEL: Exactly.

CHAFFETZ: No, it is. Think about, they want to raise taxes, they want to abolish ICE, they want these open borders, they don't denounce any of these violence, they stand for the resistance movement, they want the scorched earth. That's what they -- they are going to deliver what they are promising. We should believe them.

HANNITY: But all of these people, Ronna, they are not telling their agenda. They tell, Maxine, shoosh. Even John Podesta, Center for American Progress, don't talk about immigration. Not one Democrat talks about the caravan headed to the southern border because they want open borders, they support amnesty, sanctuary cities and states.

So, that's what they really want, but they are not saying it. Bredesen got caught calling the people of Tennessee ignorant. We know that McCaskill got caught saying, oh, I'm anti-gun, I'm all pro everything Obama believe. Heitkamp's staff saying she'll be a super liberal.

You know, thank, God, Project Veritas got this tape.

MCDANIEL: Yes. I mean, they are the liars. You know, it's funny that the mainstream media says that about our president who told the truth and actually delivered on the promises he made on the campaign trail. But you have Democrat after Democrat being caught in a lie, running on one thing, and then saying, yes, just elect me, and then I get there, I'll govern with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi has said very clearly, you have a free pass, run against me, say you won't vote for me for speaker, because I know when you come home, you are going to vote for Nancy Pelosi, which would be a disaster.

HANNITY: A vote for a Democrat in the House is a vote for her. A vote for a Senate Democrat is a vote for Schumer.

Good to see you. Congrats on the book.

CHAFFETZ: Thank you. Thanks for having me.

HANNITY: Sara Carter live in Guatemala, next. She spoke with some members of the migrant caravan and has breaking news. Also, Dan Bongino. Much more, busy breaking news night.

Two weeks from tonight, you decide if you shock the world again.

TRUMP: We have to do something that we all agree with, we have to change the laws, we have to make that much different. They are very soft, and it is a different time. It is really a different time.

Maybe there was a time where that could have been appropriate, but we have to have immigration laws now that are suitable for this time and that work. And the ones that we have now are old and they don't work, they don't work and they don't come close to working. And we need protection. We have to have a wall.

HANNITY: That was president earlier today, blasting our week immigration laws that have allowed this can migrant caravan to become a major crisis, Sara Carter went down to Guatemala this week as an independent investigative reporter, joined the caravan for a few days to find answers as to who these people are, how they got organized, and who sent them towards this country.

She obtained exclusive footage, as you see on your screen. And she joins us live tonight from Guatemala.

And also with us, former Secret Service agent, NRATV contributor, Dan Bongino.

Sara, let's start with you. You apparently ran into people that were part of MS-13, which was reported earlier today.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Correct.

HANNITY: People want to hear this.

CARTER: Yes, absolutely. We ran into people that were part of MS-13. It appears that there were other people, as well, other gang members from various different groups.

And there was an enormous amount of men. We were there to greet, basically, the second wave of people crossing from Honduras into Guatemala. I was right on the Honduran border with officials there.

Spent some time with, as well with Guatemalan officials, the head of Guatemala's intelligence, Mario Duarte. I also spent time today with the president of Guatemala, President Jimmy Morales.

So, this has been a huge issue for the people of Guatemala, for the government of Guatemala. I can tell you what I saw were very few women and children, and an enormous amount of men. There were about 1500 in the second wave, they believe there are about 7,000 in total, that crossed through here.

Remember, a lot of people began joining the very first wave when they got into Mexico, so there were a lot of coyotes, a lot of drug cartel members that were pushing their own people into the crowd to join these crowds that were moving from Honduras, all the way to Mexico, to reach the U.S. border.

But the majority of them were men, the women and children were in the front, and it was a very dangerous situation for them because there was a move, a push, some of them had been trampled. They had been way to the front of the line.

But I could tell you, I saw over 1,000 men, many of them highly organized, wearing the same backpack, a few of them had told me that it was an organized movement, that they have people contact them in their villages, and that's why they were part of this movement going in. They had heard it on the news, as well.

So, this is very important for people to understand, this was not a spontaneous movement. This was a very organized event.

HANNITY: And the vice president -- let me get to Dan Bongino, then back to you, Sara. The vice president saying today that the Honduran president is saying, organized by radicals within that country, but also financed by Venezuela.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR, NRATV: Sean, the evidence is everywhere. We've seen a Honduran left-wing congressman, I believe the name is Fuentes, who has already come out and made some statements that the left wing in South America is behind this.

Again, this is only ignored by the media, but the problem here is the media and their liberal allies, Sean, are doing nothing to buttress the president and back up the president in what should be, Sean, what should be a bipartisan issue.

You have close to 10,000 people, potentially, getting ready in the next coming weeks to potentially hit our southern border, not through a port of entry, but to enter illegally. We have no idea who they are, and the Democrats are OK on this. Every responsible Republican should get every Democrat on the record as to where they stand on this.

HANNITY: Listen, I'm just going to assume, Sara, that the vast majority of people are living in poverty, their government is not working for them, we see widespread abuse, even the money that we give to a lot of these nations, I'm sure most, 99 percent, let's say, are good people that want a better life. I understand people's desire to be here.

But we have laws, we are a constitutional republic, we have sovereignty, we have borders. And we have a process for people to come in. The idea -- by the way, if we had the wall, Sara, this couldn't happen. But the idea that America would somehow, by defending its borders, if there is any confrontation, it will be caused by other people that don't respect our laws.

I don't want any innocent people hurt here. But I don't -- nobody can vouch for anybody in that group. And if there is 1 percent that want to bring harm to our country, we owe it to the people here to protect them and not let that happen.

CARTER: Absolutely, Sean. A couple of points here that are very important right now, the government of Guatemala, Present Morales told me today in an interview, that he understands how President Trump feel, he understands how the American people feel. He wants a full cooperation with the United States, he will fully cooperate, they want to bring the criminals to justice that organized this event because innocent people are harmed.

And these are the people that are being pushed into these caravans, and being told lies, being brought up to the United States. But just as you said, there are elements of danger within these caravans. Members of, you know, these migrants, members of MS-13, members of other gangs.

They also found within the first wave of the caravan, and even within the second wave, Cuban, people from Congo, people from all over the world, that were put into these caravans and from specific places, nearly about 100 or so.

They have been rounding up, they have detained them. I have talked with intelligence officials here on the ground, this information is legitimate.

Now as for the ISIS members that I know everyone has talked about over the last few weeks, you know, over the last week, that was information that was obtained from the intelligence services out here in coordination with U.S. intelligence, I've been told, over the last three years. So, they have found members connected to ISIS, and other various terrorist group here in Central America.

HANNITY: Yes. You know, and Dan, if they get to the border and charge our border, that's an invasion. That's not a caravan, that would be an invasion.

BONGINO: Sean, there is no other way to describe it, Sean. And also, what happens when all the attention is being paid to the caravan, what happens at other points of entry as well, Sean? There's a lot of secondary effect in this, as well.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: All Democrats that we have on tape saying one thing years ago, that now they sound like Trump. Now, not one is speaking out, not one.

BONGINO: Right.

HANNITY: Because they don't care to ever take a stand. They want to hide and see which way the wind blows. That's not leadership. Sara, thank you for reporting. We'll have a new report from her tomorrow. Dan Bongino, thank you.

When we come back, Nancy Pelosi thinks this selection is in the bag for Democrat and she is going to be speaker. Doug Schoen, John McLaughlin, they'll break down the polls on what you can expect two weeks from tonight, that's next.

HANNITY: All right, two weeks from tonight, one of the most important midterms of your lifetime, battleground race has remain neck and neck. Republicans are surging in places like North Dakota, by the way, Indiana now surging.

People in Indiana, you vote for the libertarian, you are throwing away your vote and helping Joe Donnelly. No offense to libertarians, don't split the vote.

And of course, President Trump's approval numbers are the highest ever. Deputy DNC chair Keith Ellison sinking fast as Dianne Feinstein, Kamala Harris, and Spartacus stay quiet, people in Minnesota see what's happening there.

New poll showing Ellison down to Republican opponent Doug Wardlow down by seven points, as he should be.

Now remember, in addition to his radical left beliefs, Ellison facing serious accusations of domestic and emotional and physical violence from his ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan. No calls for FBI investigations there. Shocking.

Joining us now with reaction, Fox News contributor and former Clinton pollster, Doug Schoen. Republican pollster John McLaughlin. Here's my take.

DOUG SCHOEN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.

HANNITY: Florida, I would say Gillum and Nelson are slightly ahead for the Democrats.

SCHOEN: True.

HANNITY: I would say Marsha Blackburn, after that tape by Project Veritas, she will take Tennessee, I hope. I think Claire McCaskill is in deep trouble in Missouri tonight where she got revealed. Heidi Heitkamp is in trouble. This Sinema woman is out of her mind, in Arizona. I don't think she wins against Martha McSally. I think Dean Heller holds on.

If people in Indiana don't vote libertarian, you are splitting the ticket. if you get rid of the libertarian you win Indiana. And I think Dean Heller is holding on a slight margin, tight race will be there. The House, it is going to be two, three, four seats either way.

SCHOEN: Yes. The way I see it, Sean, the House I think is now 25, 26, 27 Democrats.

HANNITY: That will be plus four Democrat.

SCHOEN: Right.

HANNITY: Slim margin.

SCHOEN: And I wish I could sit here and tell you that you are wrong about the Senate. I'd say we got a chance as Democrats to pick up Nevada and Arizona, but other than that, I think there is a decisive movement to the Republicans.

HANNITY: Kyrsten Sinema who caught on tape calling them the meth lab of democracy, the people of our state crazy, the fact that she--

(CROSSTALK)

SCHOEN: She is a moderate Democrat, Sean.

HANNITY: In Arizona state, a radical attorney for the blind sheikh, and she said it's OK to join the Taliban.

SCHOEN: Right.

HANNITY: Really, you're going to bet on that one?

SCHOEN: Well, right now the polls have her even or slightly ahead.

HANNITY: Actually, McSally had the latest poll up seven.

JOHN MCLAUGHLIN, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN POLLSTER: Yes.

HANNITY: Yes.

SCHOEN: One poll.

MCLAUGHLIN: She is not a moderate. And the good news side is the Houses where the battle is right now. And you've done a great job raising the specter that Nancy Pelosi could be the next speaker, the most powerful Democrat in the country. She thinks--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Third in line to be president.

MCLAUGHLIN: Right.

HANNITY: God help us.

MCLAUGHLIN: So they won't just impeach the president, they'll impeach the vice president too. So that one is out of the bag. But in the meantime, we're going to have a poll tomorrow that we'll put online, a thousand likely voters nationwide, 44 percent Republican, 45 percent Democrat. That's close enough to hold the House.

And you've got -- you've got basically Pelosi because she has this 55 percent unfavorable rating across the country.

HANNITY: Yes, 45 Republican House retirements.

MCLAUGHLIN: Right, well, right, but still, that's why the president, his job approval numbers coming up, right. We'll have a 48 percent job approval for him tomorrow that matches what Rasmussen has. But as his job approval comes up, he raises the floor for the Republicans.

HANNITY: Am I wrong in saying that any -- if people don't vote in the House races, that's a half a vote for Pelosi.

MCLAUGHLIN: Right.

HANNITY: If they vote for a Democrat, they are voting for Pelosi.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHOEN: And fortunately--

HANNITY: You vote for a Democratic senator, you are voting for Schumer.

SCHOEN: And fortunately, Sean, the Democrats are mobilized. Now Republican enthusiasm has come up substantially since the Kavanaugh hearings, but we are seeing the same level of visibility and activism in Democratic districts.

HANNITY: I agree with you. I agree. And look, a lot of it is anti-Trump hate that's been ginned up for two solid years. But nobody can doubt, lowest unemployment numbers for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workplace.

SCHOEN: Fortunately, the Republicans don't do as good of a job as you do in delivering that message.

MCLAUGHLIN: But I go back to the 63--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: What you say to Republican side, what should they be saying?

MCLAUGHLIN: The 63 million Trump voters out there. And if they get complacent because only 90 million votes in the midterm election, if they get complacent and say the president is taking care of it, and stay home, we'll lose. if they get fired up as the Democrats do and come out and win, come in and vote--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: They'll win.

MCLAUGHLIN: -- we'll be able to win.

HANNITY: But so, it could if Republicans win Senate seat and hold the House, that would be massive.

MCLAUGHLIN: Right. Sean--

(CROSSTALK)

SCHOEN: That would be -- that would be Armageddon for the Democrats. We have to, and I predict will, but narrowly win the House. I think they--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You're predicting by four seats.

SCHOEN: Yes. I am saying it's going to be tight. That's what all the public ratings are going to say.

(CROSSTALK)

MCLAUGHLIN: I think it's too close to call in the House right now.

HANNITY: Too close to call in the House.

MCLAUGHLIN: And we have to look at Pelosi and get the Republicans fired up, because she means open borders, more taxes, less jobs, and government run health care.

SCHOEN: We need no impeachment, centrism on moderate Democratic Party.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You know they are going to -- it's going to be endless. That's what it's going to be, not to help the American people.

SCHOEN: We need a compromise on immigration, education, and health care.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Yes. You keep dreaming, not with this crowd of radicals. That's not going to happen.

SCHOEN: I'm not a radical, Sean.

HANNITY: No, you're not. Don't listen to Doug if you are a Democrat because he might actually help you win. All right. Good to see you both.

This is, listen, if you don't get out and vote, you will get the government it deserves -- there's only so much I can tell you. Nancy Pelosi is not great. It's not going to be good. We'll handle it, if it happens, but we have a better option, you voting.

Up next, huge deep state news continues to be exposed. Big report, John Solomon, that he just broke. He will join us with George and Simona Papadopoulos, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Now a bombshell report about the deep state, John Solomon, listen to this. Explosive story out from The Hill tonight, "A convenient omission, Trump campaign advisor denied collusion to FBI source early on."

Now, it's about the FBI ignoring exculpatory evidence in their FISA warrant applications.

John Solomon joins us along with former Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulos, his wife Simona who fought so hard for his defense. John, I'll let you break it down.

JOHN SOLOMON, VICE PRESIDENT, THE HILL: Sure. This is really simple. Remember, the FBI opened up the entire Trump collusion investigation on the suspicion that George had some collusion going on behind the scenes with the Russians, specifically related to Hillary Clinton's e-mails and the hacking.

Just a few weeks after they open that investigation, George has a conversation with an FBI informant, a professor named Halper, in London, and he tells Halperin. He is going to tell it way better than I am. But he tells them, we weren't colluding, I wasn't interested and in fact, including with the Russians would be treason, we didn't do it. The FBI has that in its possession.

Its obligation is to shut down the investigation or find other evidence, what do they do? They don't tell the court about this, leave this out of the FISA application, and they pivot to the Steele dossier and other things which are far less credible in their minds than the original allegation about George. And so, this is really evidence of innocence. Withheld from the court, withheld from the American people. And all these facts--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, it sounds like Andrew Weissmann's history. And don't forget, fraud was committed on the FISA court, four times, because they purposely withheld where the information came from, bought and paid for by Hillary. And they withheld from the court the bulk of evidence was the unverified, uncorroborated dossier.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: Simona, you went to bat for your husband when he couldn't speak for himself. You know, I hate to say -- now, remember, Lisa Page said there is no evidence. Nine months, that's when they started their leak strategy, their insurance policy. And remember Strzok said there is no there-there. Even they said it, and yet, they used lie about him.

SIMONA MANGIANTE PAPADOPOULOS, GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS' WIFE: That's what I try to stress since that, they number one, I am a direct witness to what happened to George. I come from Europe and I know the background--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You're from Italy.

S. PAPADOPOULOS: I'm from Italy.

HANNITY: Right.

S. PAPADOPOULOS: Exactly not Russian.

HANNITY: People say, I know people write that all the time.

S. PAPADOPOULOS: I don't know, I can try to cook spaghetti.

HANNITY: Yes.

S. PAPADOPOULOS: Anyway, I insisted there were so many exculpatory evidences, and that's why you (Inaudible) I really wish that the truth can come out, because I know the sentence has been fair, but I think he doesn't deserve that one way.

HANNITY: But here's the thing. George, this is -- look, I would say, don't open your case up because in two weeks -- anyone can suck up two weeks of their life, and I wouldn't want you to open yourself up to something further. So, you are in a tough spot. But this is what -- what John is reporting is true, anything you can add?

GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN AIDE: All I can add about this is that John is absolutely right. I actually have zero Russia contacts or connections whatsoever. From after a year of researching my situation and John's excellent reporting it seems that I was completely set up by western intelligence masquerading as Russians.

Now if that's true and certain people in our intelligence community knew it the whole time that these people that I encountered were actually western intelligence, and not Russian what on earth am I getting in trouble for?

HANNITY: And you said from the beginning it didn't happen. That's what John is saying.

G. PAPADOPOULOS: Absolutely. I told this person, Stephen Halper, you know, just stay away from me.

HANNITY: And he said it.

G. PAPADOPOULOS: And it's apparently exactly what happened, yes.

HANNITY: John, where do we go with this? What does he do here, I mean--

SOLOMON: Sean, I got to tell you this tonight, the spin coming out of the Justice Department is absolutely amazing, I would call it un-American. People are telling me tonight they don't think the Justice Department had an obligation to tell the courts about exculpatory information.

HANNITY: Wow.

SOLOMON: Think about that statement for a second.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: That is a total lie.

SOLOMON: Yes. And in the FISA court, where the accused someone like George, doesn't have a representative, a lawyer to defend them. It's all in secret, can you imagine that sentiment being shared with Congress, or to the judges on the FISA court, I would like to see how long that lasts.

HANNITY: What do you do after this?

G. PAPADOPOULOS: We're just looking to move on with our lives right now and start a family.

HANNITY: You are going to -- and you are going to go after people that have mistreated you?

G. PAPADOPOULOS: Anybody that has mistreated me I'm going after.

HANNITY: And you are going to see Gowdy and Goodlatte this week.

G. PAPADOPOULOS: In a couple of days. We want the truth out there.

HANNITY: OK. She really fought for you, congratulations.

G. PAPADOPOULOS: That's why I love her to death.

HANNITY: Good for you.

S. PAPADOPOULOS: I love him. Thank you.

HANNITY: All right. When we come back, a video that should make Bozo O'Rourke in Texas and supporters cringe, next.

HANNITY: All right. Leftist and media darling Beto basil or bozo O'Rourke or like I said bozo, he's garnered a passion of following. However, a new Campus Reform video illustrates just how little his fans actually know about him, his career or his so-called accomplishments. This is priceless. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you had to make a decision right now, who do you think you would support?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Beto. I would probably vote for Beto.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Of what I know that's only Beto. If election were tomorrow who do you think you'd be more likely to vote for?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Beto.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Any accomplishments in his career that you can point to that would make him a good person for office?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am not aware of a lot of specific accomplishments that he has made.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Any accomplishments that Beto that you would point to?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't know any so I can't say any for that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK. Is there any that you would point to as things like, yes, he has accomplished for this?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think he has accomplished like honestly, he needs to get his name out there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Beto bozo, no accomplishments but we want to vote for him. Unbelievable. You know, it's just like, you know, Bredesen in Tennessee, and McCaskill. Now tonight we showed you the ProjectVeritas.com. Go to their web site, look at their videos. They can't tell you what they really believe. They are purposely lying to you.

You vote for Pelosi, you vote for any Democrat, you are voting for her. You vote for any Senate Democrat you are voting for Schumer.

Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham live, now. Laura?



